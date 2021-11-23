Today's Racing News: 100/1 shots and small-field nonsense on Tuesday!

It's a quiet Tuesday for punters with four low key meetings from Southwell, Sedgefield, Wolverhampton and Punchestown on a day where quantity really does outweigh quality.

However, there are more than just a few big priced angles it could pay to give a second look to in today's column.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:45 Sedgefield - Dalkingstown 7/2 into 11/4

14:55 Southwell - Bembridge 5/1 into 11/4

16:30 Wolverhampton - Ve Day 50/1 into 33/1

18:00 Wolverhampton - Marnie James 35/1 into 20/1

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

15:15 Sedgefield - Findthetime 11/8 OUT 13/8 and drifting

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Trainer Dan Skelton has a whopping 37% strike rate over fences at Southwell, and stable number one jockey Harry Skelton has a 34% strike rate. They partner in this sphere with one runner today 12:50 Accordingtogino 5.04/1.

Trainer Tjade Collier has a 100% (one for one) record with hurdlers at Southwell, and today, he sends Chemical Warfare 67.066/1 in the 13:55 Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has had four winners from 11 runners at Southwell this season and has an overall strike rate of 27% over hurdles. He saddles Lelantos 2.47/5 in today's feature race event the 14:25 Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

A rare runner for Ryan and Burnes as both bid to make it second time lucky

Known for his flat exploits, trainer Kevin Ryan will have his second runner of the season in the National Hunt sphere today with Spiritofthenorth 3.55/2 in the 15:15 MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle.

Spiritofthenorth - Ryan's only National Hunt horse seen this season - ran well on debut over course and distance last month when second in a Maiden Hurdle and returns to the track on the back of a wind operation hoping to boost the trainers 35% record here.

Trainer Charles Burnes, in turn, is zero for five here at Sedgefield but makes the long journey back to this venue after his runner Kendancer 2.47/5 disappointed on his latest start here.

Trainer Charlie Appleby's excellent 32% strike rate at Wolverhampton could continue today. He has three runners; 16:00 New Mission, 16:30 Secret Image and 16:30 Perceus Way.

At Punchestown, trainers Eddie and Patrick Harty have scored with two of their four runners over hurdles at this venue and send one runner today in the 13:35 William Hill Ireland Lengthen Your Odds Maiden Hurdle, Dromod Lad 101.0100/1 - a market check is advised.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

18:00 Wolverhampton - Venturous - Has won here three times (38%)

18:30 Wolverhampton - Richard RHB - Has won here four times (36%)

19:00 Wolverhampton - It Must Be Faith - Has won here three times (14%)

19:30 Wolverhampton - Qaaraat - Has won here twice (7%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:00 Wolverhampton - Knockabout Queen - Has won off 63 runs off 51

19:30 Wolverhampton - Lorna Cole - Has won off 62 runs off 49

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Jockey George Rooke has ridden three winners from his last six rides operating at a 50% strike rate. He has one ride today at Wolverhampton in the 17:30 on Cents In The City 101.0100/1.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Charles Burnes makes the 360-mile journey from his base to Sedgefield today for just one runner. He saddles Kendancer 2.47/5 in the 15:15 MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle.

Race of the day

We head back to the flat today and take a closer look at Wolverhampton's 18:00 Class 2 Betway Handicap, which sees a field of seven go to post in this competitive sprint.

No. 5 (4) Mondammej SBK 7/5 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97

Mondammej has scored in his last three runs over five furlongs, with his only blips coming over six and five and a half dating back to Royal Ascot in July. It's of little doubt that this trip suits him, and given the balance of his form, it's a surprise to see his handicap mark still below 100.

He runs off one pound higher than his latest course and distance win, for which he had today's rivals Blue De Vega and Royal Birth in behind, and he has to rate a big contender today.

No. 1 (3) Exalted Angel (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 105

Exalted Angel looks handicapped to his best at this time, but it would be folly to write him off, given he has failed to finish outside of the three in just two of his 11 starts on the all-weather.

He could get a soft lead on the front end today, which would make him very dangerous to dismiss, and he shaped as though he would improve for the run when returning from a mid-season break at Lingfield last time.

However, it would be a little disappointing should something not prove better treated today.

No. 7 (2) Marnie James SBK 20/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Scott Dixon

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87

The market has written off Marnie James, but he is certainly well-handicapped on the balance of his turf form and does have an all-weather win to his name from Chelmsford in 2018 when scoring off 13 pounds higher.

The concern would be that he hasn't gotten his head in front since then, although he did go close off 98 back in January this year, so this handicap mark of 87 now race-fit after a return run at Newcastle two weeks ago should be well within reach.

It would take a leap of faith to back him, but he is drawn well in stall two for a prominent ride where there may be a lack of pace on offer, and he does make more appeal than most off this handicap mark, so it may be worth taking a chance?

Timeform offer up three of their best at Punchestown

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout at Punchestown.

Read Timeform tips here.

Are small fields a turn off for racegoers?

Reports from the betting ring at Ascot on Saturday suggest that some bookmakers took 80% of their turnover from the final four races on the card with the opening three races of little interest to punters with a combined 12 runners.

One bookmaker blamed the lack of runners and claimed that the turnover was "way down" on the meeting the previous year for which the opening three contests had a combined 19 runners - hardly a huge difference.

I was in attendance, and the betting ring seemed very quiet, yet the 11 people I took to the racecourse who had minimal horse racing experience could hardly care less bout the small fields - they just wanted winners.

Unfortunately, I was about as helpful as a chocolate fireguard on Saturday, but to most if not all of the group, a winner was a winner, regardless of the field size and the price, and they were keen to get into the betting ring to place their bets.

It's the thrill of picking a winner that people remember for those that this is a rare occasional visit to a course, not the number of participants in a race.

If anything, on the way there, I was being asked, "ah, it's not big fields where anyone can win, is it?"

They felt as though they had an edge with a smaller field. So while the bookie may not enjoy it, it's absolute nonsense to suggest it deters racegoers.

Some bookmakers are great at the old fashioned chat, and the gift of the gab drew in a good few of my crowd. Still, ultimately the "savvy" and larger bettors know that the profitable terms are usually found online, and towards the end of the day, a few did feel out of pocket because of the lack of best odds when they realised their winner had drifted.

Perhaps it's not the small fields on-course bookmakers need to worry about but rather the betting terms that will make first-time racegoers feel they are simply getting a good deal.

Final Word

Today's racing is not the stuff dreams are made of, but there are some big priced angles in today's column.

Looking ahead to later in the week, there is some real top-class action to come our way, and it may be a case for many punters of simply ticking over until Thursday/Friday.

I am certainly struggling to find the right horse to put into this column at the moment but lacking confidence never did anyone any good, so a wild (but responsible) stab at Marnie James at a price today may just be what the doctor ordered.

Until tomorrow, be lucky!

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7

