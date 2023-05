Daryl looks to Ayr for a couple of bets on Wednesday

Stat of the day is a double-figure price at Kempton

Final Word - Not everyone gets a medal!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At 14:35 at Yarmouth, William Buick will look to enhance his 18% strike rate for Brian Meehan with Jean Danjou 8/1.

At Yarmouth at 15:40, John And Thady Gosden are ones to watch when taking a two-year-old debutant to this venue, having had a 44% strike rate over the last five years. Today they saddle Jiwin 5/2.

Yaaser 9/2 set to strike down in grade

At 16:00 at Ayr, Yaaser 9/2 had form figures from May to August last season of 1122421, and today drops in grade and returns to Ayr, which saw him score twice from six starts with a further two narrow seconds. He could be ready to strike.

Back Yaaser to win the 16:00 at Ayr 9/2

At 17:00 at Ayr, Tilsitt 8/1 put in an encouraging run at Hamilton ten days ago and now returns to Ayr dropped in grade where his form figures at Class 3 or lower-level read 213121223330.

At 17:45 at Yarmouth, trainer Harry Eustace has seen his last two winners come on first or second start when switching from former trainer Chris Wall. He has had a 17% strike rate in the last five years, with first-time-out runners having switched from other yards. Free Step 11/2.

At Kempton at 20:10, trainer Sir Mark Prescott has a 27% strike rate with horses off 60 days or more. Today he saddles the returning Sea King 9/2.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Harry Eustace who has made the 360-mile journey to Ayr with his runner Makinmedoit 7/1 at 15:30.

This is the trainers first runner at Ayr. Six of the seven runner field in the 15:30 have made the journey of 303 miles or further to take in this contest.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 15:30 at Ayr, the Rothesay Listed Stakes which looks highly competitive.

No. 1 (6) Al Husn (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Al Husn ran well behind runaway victor Via Sistina at Newmarket on seasonal return, and despite running at that venue four times, scoring twice, she will be much better suited to a more conventional track such as this.

She has never looked at home on the undulations there, including on her seasonal return, so it's to her credit that she has built up a good record. She is priced accordingly, with further improvement almost certain to come and looks very difficult to take on.

No. 3 (1) Crystal Caprice (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Crystal Caprice possibly didn't have conditions to see her to best effect on seasonal return, and the back on a sounder surface will see her in a better light. Still, as with all of Sir Michael Stoute's runners in these colours, she is defensively priced and now needs to take a step forward to mix it at this level.

No. 6 (5) Makinmedoit (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Makinmedoit has been overlooked, and she arguably has the strongest form in the lineup with her unlucky fifth in a strong Listed event at Yarmouth on her last start on turf in September.

She has held her form well in two starts on the AW since then and is 2-2 coming off of a break. Today's track may give her an easier task to come from off the pace, and she looks like a solid option to the well-found favourite.

Big race verdict

Pink Carnation will likely contribute to a strong pace in this contest along with Madame Ambassador, and that could set it up for Makinmedoit to come from off the pace.

She doesn't hold the promise of Al Husn, who certainly has more to come, so look at Makinmedoit in the W/O market on the Betfair Sportsbook at 3/1.

Road To The Epsom Derby

Daryl Carter is back for week three of his mini Road To The Derby series and reflects on an eventful week, including the York Dante, which threw up more Epsom clues...

Final Word - Not everyone gets a medal

The Racing Post's Lee Mottershead recently did a good piece on Willie Mullins' domination of Irish racing, sighting that the trainer had won 68% of Grade 1 contests in the 2022/23 campaign.

A remarkable achievement from the trainer, but it has come with criticism, with many suggesting that it's "unfair" for the trainer to have so many good horses making it "impossible" for the smaller trainer to compete.

Recently newly retired trainer Martin Smith went on Luck On Sunday, saying, "When you're competing with yards that have 300 plus horses, is there an argument for a fair play rule where yards have to have a limit, so it gives the smaller trainers a chance to get a look in the door."

I am sorry, but these "everyone should get a medal" comments don't sit well with me. Everyone has to start from the bottom and work their way up in all walks of life, just like Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson and many more have done in the racing game. Why should they now be punished for years of blood, sweat and tears to reach the level they have just because smaller trainers are finding it "too hard"?

Regarding trainers having a cap on the number of horses in Grade 1 or Group 1 races, I am all for it. I don't particularly appreciate that a yard can play tactics, and that would stop situations, particularly in Ireland, where Willie Mullins has been known to have four of the five-runner field. It would open up opportunities to others in Grade 1 or Group 1 contests.

But yards must work hard to get a Grade or Group 1 horse.

You only get out what you put in - investment, innovative training methods, correctly placing your horses and using what you have got to showcase your talents to attract new suiters.

You only have to look at the thriving Ann Hamilton yard, which has an excellent 25% strike rate with a tiny string of horses, or Barry Connell in Ireland, who landed a brace of Grade 1's.

When Martin suggests that a cap should be put on the number of horses a yard can have, he is essentially saying he wants to limit their earnings, and that's not ok in any capacity. If you can't compete, you're the problem, not the competition.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7