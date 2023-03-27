</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Veteran to go well for stat followers and a Wincanton selection
Alan Dudman
27 March 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-veteran-to-go-well-for-stat-followers-and-a-wincanton-selection-270323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-27T10:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-27T09:26:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Wincanton hurdlers long shot 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman returns for Monday's Daily Racing News instalment and marks your card for Wincanton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton... Flying Verse features in today's Veterans' contest Last time out winner to follow up at Wincanton Alan Dudman has the form, market moves and stats for Monday's column Good morning to the start of a brand new week here for the Daily Racing News column, and while a fairly low-key afternoon and evening, plenty of runners adorn the day's action. Wincanton is the sole jumps' fixture for Monday, on ground described as good to soft, soft in places for the eight-race card. The feature race today is the 14:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Seven races await at Lingfield, but it would be pushing out to say there is a feature, as there isn't one. It's certainly not the three Classified Stakes races, but quite a few have been backed from big prices at "Leafy". Wolverhampton is back in business for the evening card with seven races, and the star race by a country mile (or at least 7f) is the 19:00 0-105. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:30 Wincanton: Asian Spice 22/1 into 11/1. 14:30 Wincanton: Texard 33/1 into 18/1. 15:00 Wincanton: Bermeo 20/1 into 12/1. 13:45 Lingfield: Mr Marvlos 20/1 into 12/1. 14:15 Lingfield: Showdiemlad 25/1 into 14/1. 14:45 Lingfield: Wildfell 25/1 into 16/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:00 Wincanton: Hititi [2.5] out to [2.63]. 17:00 Wincanton: Mount South [2.88] out to [3.0]. 15:45 Lingfield: Mr Rumbalicious [1.9] out to [2.0]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Two Extra Place Special races for the each-way players today, and both are at Lingfield. The 13:45 1m Handicap with 11 runners gives us the option of four places, and Mr Marvlos had nearly halved in price this morning for Newmarket trainer Terry Kent from 20/1 into 11/1. Fat Gladiator for trainer George Baker also had been trimmed in the betting this morning from 9/1 into 6/1. The second Extra Place Special is the 14:45 Lingfield 7f Handicap with 12 runners. Market positives from big prices earlier this morning were She's A Mirage (14/1 into 11/1) and Wildfell (25/1 into 16/1). Stat Of The Day David Dennis usually does well with his staying chasers, and the trainer is currently 4-12 at 33%, and with Ned Fox holding a decent 55% strike-rate in the last month, Fox and Flying Verse (5/2 out to 10.3) for Dennis has a good chance to reward backers today in the 15:00 3m1f Handicap Chase at Wincanton. The 11yo merrily skipped away to a 4L win last time at Doncaster, and the 5lb rise might not be enough to stop him today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/4/#flying-verse] Back Flying Verse in the 15:00 at Wincanton 10/3 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:30 Wincanton: Molineaux 6/1 has won here twice (40%). 13:45 Lingfield: Mabre 15/4 has won here twice (50%). 14:15 Lingfield: Catch My Breath 7/2 has won here three times (15%). 16:45 Lingfield: Recuerdame 8/1 has won here twice (14%), Midgetonamission 17/2 has won here three times (50%), and Come To Pass 7/2 has won here twice (33%).19:00 Wolverhampton: Jilly Cooper 4/1 has won here twice (50%). 19:30 Wolverhampton: Plumette 4/1 has won here five times (33%), Locked N Loaded 7/2 has won here twice (33%). 20:00 Wolverhampton: Gavi Di Gavi 4/1 has won here four times (36%), Visibility 16/1 has won here four times (17%), Daheer 15/8 has won here five times (36%), May Night 5/1 has won here twice (40%), and Lucky San Jore 10/3 has won here twice (67%). 20:30 Wolverhampton: Hooflepuff 4/1 has won here eight times (31%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:00 Wincanton: Duc De Beauchene 10/3 has won off 124 and today runs from 111. 20:30 Wolverhampton: Dark Company 14/1 has won off 71 and today runs from 59. Furthest traveller Newcomer Alta Comedia 11/2 pops up today for Charlie Johnston, and like father like son, Johnston junior is not afraid to send his horses down south in pursuit of even the poorest of prizes. Alta Comedia runs in the 15:15 Lingfield 1m2f Filles Novices' Stakes this afternoon for the 270-mile trip down from Middleham. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#alta-comedia] Back Alta Comedia in the 15:15 at Lingfield 6/1 Form Watch Jockey Ned Fox remains on the hot list at the moment with a 55% strike-rate with five winners from nine rides in the last month - and he also shows a profit of +36.50 in that time. Fox has just one mount today at Wincanton with Flying Verse 5/2 in the 15:00 3m1f Handicap Chase. He was a winner last time out by almost 5L and will enjoy the better ground today. The 7lb conditional was on last time and it all points to a big run today from the 11yo. Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost possesses an even better strike-rate at 57% at Wincanton this term with 4-7 and a profit of +7.00. Her two booked rides today at "Winkers" are both for her father Jimmy with the well-backed outsider Asian Spice in the opening 13:30 2m Maiden Hurdle and Demothi in the 17:00 2m5f Handicap Hurdle. Although Jimmy has been on the cold list for a while, and he's without a winner from his 123 horses sent out. To Lingfield and Connor Planas is 2-4 in the last four weeks at 50% and a profit margin of +19.00. The apprentice rider has just one mount booked for Monday with Abbadia 12/1 in the 15:15 1m2f Novice Stakes. Benoit De La Sayette returns to the saddle today and a warm up ahead of the turf season, and the crack apprentice has three rides, and while one is an outsider, two have good chances with: 14:45 Lingfield: Eight Mile 2/1. 15:15 Lingfield: Ermesinde 6/5. De La Sayette has a 15% win rate and 46% placed at Lingfield, and the double on his two rides today pays 5/1 on the Sportsbook. Billy Loughnane once again starred on the All-Weather over the weekend with a fine treble and two were for his father on Saturday and he is 6-15 at 40% in the last fortnight. Loughnane has greatly impressed me so far, and at just 16 years of age, his star is rapidly on the ascent. Loughnane's four rides today at Wolverhampton are: 18:00 Wolverhampton: Janaat 11/4. 19:00 Wolverhampton: Glorious Angel 15/2. 20:00 Wolverhampton: Daheer 9/4. 20:30 Wolverhampton: Clipsham Gold. Dayverson De Barros has a rather grand-sounding name, but he is without a winner from his last 50 rides, while Duran Fentiman is cold too and 0-47 in the last month. Race of the day A famous writer - whose name has escaped me, once said his idea of heaven was foie gras and trumpets, and while we cannot promise either, the Wincanton 14:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle holds the quality at 0-130 level this afternoon. Hititi at 7/5 was the market leader this morning and bolted up at Exeter last time on decent ground by 12L. He clocked a decent time that day, even if the race somewhat fell into his lap and he's up to 120 now and runs off a low weight. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#hititi-fr] Alan King and Tom Cannon team up together with Forever William 5/2, and was second recently over 2m6f at the track from 123, but was caught slightly flat-footed there. Whether he has the speed to come down in trip today is the poser, and if the pace is steady, and it could be in a small field, there's every chance the favourite will have a bit too much toe. Cannon is 2-17 at 11% this term at Wincanton. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#forever-william] Silent Revolution for Paul Nicholls was a drifter on the Sportsbook this morning from 9/4 out to 4/1 and hasn't quite gone on since winning as a novice at Newbury. He has faced some decent horses so far in a light career and takes a big drop in class today from 0-145 level last time. He went off in that and made the running, but I am not sure what his best trip is yet, as he returns to 2m4f from 2m today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#silent-revolution-ire] Lock's Corner looks well exposed in opposition, and also too high in the weights and needs some respite. Big Race Verdict While unoriginal, Hititi 7/5 is likely to have a bit too much pace for his rivals here as he travelled so sweetly last time out. His Wincanton second in February is a piece of form that has worked out, and he can continue his rise today. Jockey Harry Kimber is 2-11 at Wincanton this term at 18%. Back Hititi in the 14:00 at Wincanton 7/5 Blackmore pays tribute to Honeysuckle Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has penned her latest exclusive blog and says "thank you" to the marvellous Honeysuckle - who bowed out of racing at Cheltenham recently. Click here for Blackmore's tribute to the mare. Timeform preview Wincanton on Monday Timeform's expert Adam Houghton heads to Wincanton in search of a winner or two today, and his three bets for the afternoon include a runner who he says is potentially well treated under a 7 lb penalty for Olly Murphy, who has his team in red-hot form (28% strike rate in the last 14 days). Click here for the Timeform Wincanton selections. Final Word They say form is King, but there's a real dearth of form today on the All-Weather at Lingfield with three of the seven races Classified Stakes ones. Low grade contests have their place, and every horse needs a chance, even at the worst level of all, but nearly 50% of the card is unacceptable - well it would be for me if I was paying to go racing at Lingfield today. Pledge Of Piece runs in 15:45 Lingfield 2m race, and is 0-15 at the track so far yet is 7/1. Form is key for me, and some of these have none. However, it doesn't always work out that way, as my League One column found out yesterday with Forest Green beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. It was very much the worst team in the third tier playing very much one of the best, and indeed, Wednesday are the best defensive team by a long chalk. Needless to say the Owls lost. Pledge Of Piece can be the Forest Green of Lingers. I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Today's "Stat" horse runs at Wincanton in the Veterans' race Alan Dudman returns for Monday's Daily Racing News instalment and marks your card for Wincanton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton... href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679922000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442056"><strong>Last time out winner to follow up at Wincanton</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the form, market moves and stats for Monday's column</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Good morning to the start of a brand new week here for the <strong>Daily Racing News column</strong>, and while a fairly low-key afternoon and evening, plenty of runners adorn the day's action.</p><p>Wincanton is the sole jumps' fixture for Monday, on ground described as good to soft, soft in places for the eight-race card. The feature race today is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679922000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442056">14:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Seven races await at <strong>Lingfield</strong>, but it would be pushing out to say there is a feature, as there isn't one. It's certainly not the three Classified Stakes races, but quite a few have been backed from big prices at "Leafy".</p><p><strong>Wolverhampton</strong> is back in business for the evening card with seven races, and the star race by a country mile (or at least 7f) is the <strong>19:00</strong> 0-105.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&dayToSearch=20230327">13:30 Wincanton</a></strong>: Asian Spice 22/1 into 11/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679923800000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442106">14:30 Wincanton</a></strong>: Texard 33/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679925600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442135">15:00 Wincanton</a></strong>: Bermeo 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679921100000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441900">13:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Mr Marvlos 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679922900000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441904">14:15 Lingfield</a></strong>: Showdiemlad 25/1 into 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679924700000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441908">14:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Wildfell 25/1 into 16/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679922000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442056">14:00 Wincanton</a></strong>: Hititi <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679932800000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442180">17:00 Wincanton</a></strong>: Mount South <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679928300000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441912">15:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Mr Rumbalicious <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Two Extra Place Special races for the each-way players today, and both are at Lingfield.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679921100000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441900">13:45 1m Handicap</a></strong> with 11 runners gives us the option of four places, and Mr Marvlos had nearly halved in price this morning for Newmarket trainer Terry Kent from 20/1 into 11/1. Fat Gladiator for trainer George Baker also had been trimmed in the betting this morning from 9/1 into 6/1.</p><p>The second Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679924700000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441908">14:45 Lingfield 7f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners. Market positives from big prices earlier this morning were She's A Mirage (14/1 into 11/1) and Wildfell (25/1 into 16/1).</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p><strong>David Dennis</strong> usually does well with his staying chasers, and the trainer is currently 4-12 at 33%, and with Ned Fox holding a decent 55% strike-rate in the last month, Fox and Flying Verse (5/2 out to 10.3) for Dennis has a good chance to reward backers today in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679925600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442135">15:00 3m1f Handicap Chase at Wincanton</a></strong>.</p><p>The 11yo merrily skipped away to a 4L win last time at Doncaster, and the 5lb rise might not be enough to stop him today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="flying-verse"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/4/#flying-verse" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/flying-verse/000000458900/">Flying Verse</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00051479.png" alt="Dr C. A. Barnett silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32215274&bssId=13053966&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353442135&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679925600000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211864985">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-dennis/000000050036/">David Dennis</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ned-fox/000000018876/">Ned Fox</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 11</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 110</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Flying Verse in the 15:00 at Wincanton</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679925600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442135" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/3</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679923800000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442106">14:30 Wincanton</a></strong>: Molineaux 6/1 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679921100000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441900">13:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Mabre 15/4 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679922900000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441904">14:15 Lingfield</a></strong>: Catch My Breath 7/2 has won here three times (15%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679931900000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441931">16:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Recuerdame 8/1 has won here twice (14%), Midgetonamission 17/2 has won here three times (50%), and Come To Pass 7/2 has won here twice (33%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679940000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442353">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Jilly Cooper 4/1 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679941800000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442355">19:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Plumette 4/1 has won here five times (33%), Locked N Loaded 7/2 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679943600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442357">20:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Gavi Di Gavi 4/1 has won here four times (36%), Visibility 16/1 has won here four times (17%), Daheer 15/8 has won here five times (36%), May Night 5/1 has won here twice (40%), and Lucky San Jore 10/3 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679945400000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442373">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Hooflepuff 4/1 has won here eight times (31%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679925600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442135">15:00 Wincanton</a></strong>: Duc De Beauchene 10/3 has won off 124 and today runs from 111. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679945400000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442373">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Dark Company 14/1 has won off 71 and today runs from 59.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Newcomer Alta Comedia 11/2 pops up today for Charlie Johnston, and like father like son, Johnston junior is not afraid to send his horses down south in pursuit of even the poorest of prizes.</p><p>Alta Comedia runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679926500000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441911">15:15 Lingfield 1m2f Filles Novices' Stakes</a></strong> this afternoon for the 270-mile trip down from Middleham.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="alta-comedia"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#alta-comedia" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (5)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/alta-comedia/000000585905/">Alta Comedia</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000079A.png" alt="Miss K. Rausing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32215273&bssId=54027261&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353441911&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679926500000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211864945">14</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-johnston/000000057619/">Charlie Johnston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/franny-norton/000000000023/">Franny Norton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alta Comedia in the 15:15 at Lingfield</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679926500000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441911" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey <strong>Ned Fox</strong> remains on the hot list at the moment with a 55% strike-rate with five winners from nine rides in the last month - and he also shows a profit of +36.50 in that time.</p><p>Fox has just one mount today at Wincanton with Flying Verse 5/2 in the 15:00 3m1f Handicap Chase. He was a winner last time out by almost 5L and will enjoy the better ground today. The 7lb conditional was on last time and it all points to a big run today from the 11yo.</p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Bryony Frost</strong> possesses an even better strike-rate at 57% at Wincanton this term with 4-7 and a profit of +7.00.</p><p>Her two booked rides today at "Winkers" are both for her father Jimmy with the well-backed outsider Asian Spice in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679920200000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442050">13:30 2m Maiden Hurdle</a></strong> and Demothi in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679932800000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442180">17:00 2m5f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Although Jimmy has been on the cold list for a while, and he's without a winner from his 123 horses sent out.</p><p><img alt="Hitman flying with Frost 2021 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Hitman%20flying%20with%20Frost%202021%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>To Lingfield and <strong>Connor Planas</strong> is 2-4 in the last four weeks at 50% and a profit margin of +19.00. The apprentice rider has just one mount booked for Monday with Abbadia 12/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679926500000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441911">15:15 1m2f Novice Stakes</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Benoit De La Sayette</strong> returns to the saddle today and a warm up ahead of the turf season, and the crack apprentice has three rides, and while one is an outsider, two have good chances with:</p><p><strong>14:45 Lingfield</strong>: Eight Mile 2/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679926500000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441911">15:15 Lingfield</a></strong>: Ermesinde 6/5.</p><blockquote>De La Sayette has a 15% win rate and 46% placed at Lingfield, and the double on his two rides today pays 5/1 on the Sportsbook.</blockquote><p><strong>Billy Loughnane</strong> once again starred on the All-Weather over the weekend with a fine treble and two were for his father on Saturday and he is 6-15 at 40% in the last fortnight.</p><p>Loughnane has greatly impressed me so far, and at just 16 years of age, his star is rapidly on the ascent. Loughnane's four rides today at Wolverhampton are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679936400000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442276">18:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Janaat 11/4. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679940000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442353">19:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Glorious Angel 15/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679943600000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442357">20:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Daheer 9/4. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215275&raceTime=1679945400000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442373">20:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Clipsham Gold.</p><p>Dayverson De Barros has a rather grand-sounding name, but he is without a winner from his last 50 rides, while Duran Fentiman is cold too and 0-47 in the last month.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A famous writer - whose name has escaped me, once said his idea of heaven was foie gras and trumpets, and while we cannot promise either, the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679922000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442056">Wincanton 14:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> holds the quality at 0-130 level this afternoon.</p><p>Hititi at 7/5 was the market leader this morning and bolted up at Exeter last time on decent ground by 12L. He clocked a decent time that day, even if the race somewhat fell into his lap and he's up to 120 now and runs off a low weight.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hititi-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#hititi-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hititi-fr/000000539188/">Hititi (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00061458.png" alt="Dr & Mrs John Millar silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32215274&bssId=37269154&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353442056&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679922000000">11/10</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211864971">2.34</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/robert-walford/000000049774/">Robert Walford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-kimber/000000018276/">Harry Kimber</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 120</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Alan King and Tom Cannon</strong> team up together with Forever William 5/2, and was second recently over 2m6f at the track from 123, but was caught slightly flat-footed there.</p><p>Whether he has the speed to come down in trip today is the poser, and if the pace is steady, and it could be in a small field, there's every chance the favourite will have a bit too much toe.</p><p>Cannon is 2-17 at 11% this term at Wincanton.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="forever-william"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#forever-william" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/forever-william/000000534564/">Forever William</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864758.png" alt="The Barbury Lions 6 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32215274&bssId=36381602&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353442056&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679922000000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211864971">4.7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/alan-king/000000010933/">Alan King</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-cannon/000000012467/">Tom Cannon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 122</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Silent Revolution for Paul Nicholls was a drifter on the Sportsbook this morning from 9/4 out to 4/1 and hasn't quite gone on since winning as a novice at Newbury.</p><p>He has faced some decent horses so far in a light career and takes a big drop in class today from 0-145 level last time. He went off in that and made the running, but I am not sure what his best trip is yet, as he returns to 2m4f from 2m today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="silent-revolution-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-march-2023/wincanton/56/2/#silent-revolution-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/silent-revolution-ire/000000537150/">Silent Revolution (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00832777.png" alt="Mr Colm Donlon silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32215274&bssId=36703951&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.353442056&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679922000000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211864971">5.7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 130</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Lock's Corner looks well exposed in opposition, and also too high in the weights and needs some respite.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>While unoriginal, <strong>Hititi</strong> 7/5 is likely to have a bit too much pace for his rivals here as he travelled so sweetly last time out. His Wincanton second in February is a piece of form that has worked out, and he can continue his rise today.</p><p>Jockey Harry Kimber is 2-11 at Wincanton this term at 18%.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hititi in the 14:00 at Wincanton</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215274&raceTime=1679922000000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353442056" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/5</a></div><h2>Blackmore pays tribute to Honeysuckle</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="RachaelBHoneysuckle2023.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/RachaelBHoneysuckle2023.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Rachael Blackmore</strong> has penned her latest exclusive blog and says "thank you" to the marvellous Honeysuckle - who bowed out of racing at Cheltenham recently. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-talks-honeysuckle-240323-1227.html">Click here</a></strong> for Blackmore's tribute to the mare.</p><h2>Timeform preview Wincanton on Monday</h2><p><strong><br><img alt="Wincanton hurdle 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Wincanton%20hurdle%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p>Timeform's expert <strong>Adam Houghton</strong> heads to Wincanton in search of a winner or two today, and his three bets for the afternoon include a runner who he says is potentially well treated under a 7 lb penalty for Olly Murphy, who has his team in red-hot form (28% strike rate in the last 14 days).</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wincanton-racing-tips-auditoria-fancied-to-defy-a-penalty-260323-789.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform Wincanton selections.<strong></strong></p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>They say form is King, but there's a real dearth of form today on the All-Weather at Lingfield with three of the seven races Classified Stakes ones.</p><p>Low grade contests have their place, and every horse needs a chance, even at the worst level of all, but nearly 50% of the card is unacceptable - well it would be for me if I was paying to go racing at Lingfield today.</p><p>Pledge Of Piece runs in <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32215273&raceTime=1679928300000&dayToSearch=20230327&marketId=924.353441912">15:45 Lingfield 2m</a></strong> race, and is 0-15 at the track so far yet is 7/1.</p><p>Form is key for me, and some of these have none. However, it doesn't always work out that way, as my League One column found out yesterday with Forest Green beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.</p><p>It was very much the worst team in the third tier playing very much one of the best, and indeed, Wednesday are the best defensive team by a long chalk. Needless to say the Owls lost.</p><p>Pledge Of Piece can be the Forest Green of Lingers.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. 