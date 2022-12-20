</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Racing News: What a day to look forward to at Naas </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-20">20 December 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: What a day to look forward to at Naas ", "name": "Daily Racing News: What a day to look forward to at Naas ", "description": "Yesterday's stat horse won for the Daily Racing News column, and Alan Dudman is back for a tremendous Tuesday in store with the numbers and form...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-20T09:27:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-20T10:38:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry and Rachael 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Yesterday's stat horse won for the Daily Racing News column, and Alan Dudman is back for a tremendous Tuesday in store with the numbers and form... Grade 2 action at Naas on Tuesday Can the stat selection win again? Market moves for the afternoon Inthepocket the headline bet Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action for Daily Racing News With the weather fears all but gone in terms of snow and ice, a full complement of action today with an excellent spread of variety. The best of the action comes from Ireland and Naas and an eight-race card that includes the Tote Navan Novice Hurdle at 13:05, a Grade 2 contest won in the past by Bellshill and Briar Hill for Willie Mullins. Three races have 25 runners, and one a Handicap Hurdle at 15:06. Soft ground likely there with showers forecast. Ludlow always put on some good prize money and today is no different across seven races with good to soft, soft in places likely to get a bit wetter with rain on the horizon. Two good handicaps are on the Shropshire card at 0-145 and 0-140 level and the novice events there are well-stocked with plenty of runners. Plumpton have seven races too and the hurdles track could go softer than the chase course, while the All-Weather action today comes from Newcastle and Southwell. The eight from Southwell includes a 0-85 race. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 12:55 Plumpton: Sainte Doctor [19.0] into [13.0]. 13:25 Plumpton: Midnight Mary [11.0] into [8.0]. 15:00 Plumpton: Tazka [15.0] into [10.0]. 15:35 Plumpton: First Offence [67.0] into [23.0] and Batwomen [34.0] into [13.0]. 12:35 Naas: Cluan Dara [41.0] into [23.0]. 15:06 Naas: Only One Plan [21.0] into [13.0]. 14:40 Newcastle: Golden Vintage [10.0] into [6.5]. 16:45 Newcastle: Spartan Fighter [13.0] into [8.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:50 Ludlow: Royale Dance [2.0] out to [2.5]. 15:25 Ludlow: Amrons Sage [2.75] out to [3.5].12:55 Plumpton: Walk In The Wild [1.9] out to [2.1].14:00 Plumpton: Ebonello [1.9] out to [2.25]. Click here to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! The lull is very much over and a stack of runners to look forward to this afternoon and evening, and plenty of runners and livey markets for each-way punters. There are five Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook in total with two from Naas. The 12:35 2m Handicap Chase has 17 runners so the four places boost the appeal of going each-way. She's Some Doll won for Tom Gibney last time out and was a 9/1 into 8/1 shot this morning, while Cluan Dara was taken at 40s into 22/1. The second Extra Place Special from Naas 15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle with 25 runners. Only One Plan was backed from 20s into 12s early on, as was Carbon King for Declan Queally from 12/1 into 9/1. Two Ludlow Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook are the 12:15 2m5f Handicap Hurdle and the 14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase. Quite a few were drifting for the latter race, with Flann weak as a favourite out to 11/4, while two-time course winner Family Pot was a market positive for a race with 10 runners. The All-Weather Extra Place Special is the 15:55 7f Handicap from Southwell. Lord Paramount for Roger Varian is the odds-on 8/11 fav so it's worth exploring the place angles there away from the short price market leader. Stat Of The Day The Stat Of The Day selection scored yesterday and can we make it two out of two for Tuesday? Shane Quinlan teams up with the Venetia Williams-trained Desque De L'Isle [3.5] in Ludlow's 14:50 2m Handicap Chase with Quinlan leading the way as the top rider at the track this season with 3-7 at 43%. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/ludlow/32/6/#desque-de-lisle-fr] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:15 Ludlow: Back On The Lash [5.0] has won here three times (100%). 14:20 Ludlow: Family Pot [15.0] has won here twice (22%). 14:50 Ludlow: Hatcher [12.0] has won here twice (40%). 13:10 Southwell: Jeans Maite [5.0] has won here four times (29%).13:43 Southwell: Russian Rumour [10.0] has won here twice (67%), Prince Abu [4.3] has won here three times (20%), and Typewritten [6.0] has won here twice (50%). 14:13 Southwell: Love Your Work [10.0] has won here seven times (33%), and Cliffcake [6.5] has won here twice (100%).17:00 Southwell: Ustath [11.0] has won here four times (19%), Marwari [5.5] has won here three times (43%), and Della Mare [5.5] has won here twice (67%).14:40 Newcastle: Can Can Girl has won here twice (29%).16:45 Newcastle: Spartan Fighter [8.0] has won here six times (27%). 17:45 Newcastle: Pockley [3.25] has won here four times (50%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 13:15 Ludlow: Volcano [8.5] has won off a mark of 125 and today runs from 113.14:20 Ludlow: Ornua [34.0] has won off a mark of 142 and today runs from 105.13:25 Plumpton: Brown Bullet [15.0] has won off a mark of 106 and today runs from 96. 12:35 Naas: Cluan Dara [23.0] has won off a mark of 89 and today runs from 79. 15:13 Newcastle: Hector's Here [8.5] has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 64. 17:45 Newcastle: Ornate [21.0] has off a mark of 97 and today runs from 64. 15:55 Southwell: Straitouttacompton [67.0] has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 62, and Thrave [23.0] has won off a mark of 74 and today runs from 63. 17:00 Southwell: Tathmeenn [9.5] has won off a mark of 71 and today runs from 54. Furthest traveller Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section plenty of times before, and today he has the most miles on the clock with Beltane [21.0] making the 268-mile journey from Dalgleish's Scottish base to run in the 15:55 Southwell 7f Handicap. He is an outsider and is out of form, but the owners (Middleham Park Racing) have been amongst the winners of late and this is an Extra Place Special. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/southwell/47/6/#beltane-ire] Form Watch The focus starts with a form jockey for Ludlow today and Shane Quinlan is 5-14 at 36%, the best percentage from the last month against his colleagues and he has just one ride on the Shropshire card this afternoon, and a good chance too on Venetia Williams' Desque De L'Isle in the 14:50 2m Handicap Chase. He is also the leading rider at Ludlow this term with a strike-rate of 43%. Williams is 11-46 in the last month and is 3-7 at Ludlow this season at 43%. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/ludlow/32/6/#desque-de-lisle-fr] Fergal O'Brien is 6-15 at the track so far this season and is operating at a strike-rate of 40% at Ludlow and his two runners on the card today are Flann in the 14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase and the popular Gumball in the 14:50. Both are 11/4 on the Sportsbook and a double on those two pays out 13/1. Connor Brace is showing a nice profit from the last month and backing his runners blind would have seen a +7.00 return from his last 15 mounts (with five victories). Brace has one ride at Plumpton today with Tequila Blaze in the 13:25 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. She fell two out on her chase debut at Uttoxeter last time and is back over hurdles with little confidence in the market as she drifted from 11/4 to 5/1 this morning. Harry Cobden is 2-3 at the track this term and Paul Nicholls is operating at a 36% strike-rate in the last month, and the pair should get a winner with Captain Teague in the closing 15:35 2m2f NHF, as he's a 10/11 favourite. He won his PTP by 8L and cost 70k, and he's by Doyen, a fantastic jumps' sire whose stock are usually built like a body builder. Freddie Gordon has looked a talent so far and has ridden four winners this season from his 25 rides. He has a couple for his father Chris today and Baddesley [6.0] runs in the 14:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with a good chance too. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/plumpton/40/5/#baddesley-ire] The Naas action today is of a good quality and trainer Declan Queally has an opportunity to get amongst the winners and extend his record in the last month of 3-10 at 30% and a profit of +2.32. He has just one runner on the card with Carbon King in the 15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle and the 5yo is down in distance seeking his first win. Last year's victor in the race was Saga Aravis for Paul Nolan and has the headgear back on with hopes of returning to form after a low-key start to the campaign. Nolan is 7-61 at 12% in the last five seasons at the track. Rachael Blackmore shows a profit of +18.50 at Naas this season from her two winners and Henry De Bromhead has trained both of those. The yard had a nice bumper winner yesterday at Punchestown and has four runners on this afternoon's card with their leading hope Inthepocket going up in class for the Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle. At Newcastle for the fun on the All-Weather, jockey Cameron Noble is 5-15 at the track this term at 33% and shows a profit of of +8.37, while Richard Fahey looks to be creeping into some form, with the Malton yard 5-21 in the last four weeks. Fahey has two entries today in the north east with Beattie Is Back in the 16:15 7f Handicap and Straits Of Moyle in the following 16:45 6f Handicap. Zak Wheatley rides the latter, although the apprentice has had only one winner from his last 19 rides at the venue. One trainer who is cold at the moment is Karl Burke, and I backed one of his fancied runners last week who ran deplorably. Burke is without a winner in 25. Race of the day It's been a real treat to have a couple of graded races for the start of the week on both days, and the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle has a fine roll of honour in recent seasons, and expect a Cheltenham market mover if we see a good performance - albeit for the Supreme, or the two other novice races for the Festival. Three Card Brag for Gordon Elliott has been very strong in the betting on Tuesday morning, backed from 5/2 into 7/4, and the trainer won the race last year with Ginto. Three Card Brag looked good when slamming a field at Galway earlier in the season and wasn't beaten too far in Grade 3 company last time, and today's 2m4f trip might just suit judged on that latest run. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/naas/219/3/#three-card-brag-ire] I mentioned in yesterday's column that I get the feeling Henry De Bromhead could be unleashing some of his better class horses this month and he actually ran Monalee in this race (when beaten) back in 2016. His Inthepocket runs in the JP McManus green and gold and I was really taken with his victory on hurdling debut at Wexford in October. The gallop was a good one, and it looked a fair race on paper and the third since has bolted up in a Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle. He was spot on with his jumping and travelled very well to justify the market support that day. He wasn't cheap and I am quite excited by this son of Blue Bresil for the rise in class today. He's a 25/1 price for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on the Sportsbook which could be his likely option as the yard had Hiddenvalley Lake impressing greatly last week, and he is towards the head of the betting for the Albert Bartlett. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/naas/219/3/#inthepocket] Elliott's Absolute Notions stayed on very well to beat a big field in good style at Punchestown and claimed the scalp of Miss Augusta in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper last term. Elliott is spoilt for choice as Deeply Superficial is in the race, and I fancied her yesterday for the Mares' Listed contest at Punchestown where she was a non-runner. Absolute Notions looks the stayer with winning form already at 2m4f, and he could be 3m horse down the line. Carnfunnock impressed at Ayr, but there is a world away from those Scottish novices compared to some of the top-drawer races such as today's in Ireland. He's likeable, but he doesn't look as though he has the class of those shorter in the betting. Big Race Verdict A superb race and I am hoping we see a proper Cheltenham horse for this, and past winners suggest we should. I do respect Absolute Notions at 3/1 as he looks a stayer, but Inthepocket had everything for me on his Wexford run, and considering the ground was very testing that day, the step up in trip looks a positive. To Be Sure is in his pedigree and he was a winner over 3m+, and as a 290,000 purchase at last winter's Cheltenham Sales, I am hoping a big performance today will put him in the spotlight as he looked a real professional on his first start. He ate up the ground over the far side at Wexford and the jockey was still pulling double, and then his big frame came down to the last with a nice jump. He has a bit of size too and what a cracking race for a Tuesday. Paul Nicholls on his future declarations Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has plenty of runners entered in the next few days and you can click here to read the thoughts of the Champion trainer in his first of two Ditcheat Diaries this week. Timeform preview Tuesday's Southwell card Andrew Asquith from Timeform has the angles covered on the card for Tuesday and his best bet on the All-Weather is a decent price at 5/1 and has an each-way play at 10/1. Click here for the Timeform selections. Final Word Galopin Des Champs wasn't bad yesterday was he? A 13L winner of the John Durkan and a 13/8 price for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on the Sportsbook following that effortless win. He was a lot more relaxed yesterday which was good to see, but goodness, a 13/8 favourite already! I am looking forward to reading Daryl Carter's next Cheltenham Festival Focus column and the podcasts too, as December looks a hot month with the racing to come. Inthepocket is 25/1 for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, and if he can put up a good one today, that price will be long gone. All we have to do is work out which race he'll go for. Easy. Daryl takes over for the rest of the week, so good luck with the punting today and have a Merry Xmas each and every reader. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry%20and%20Rachael%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry and Rachael 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry and Rachael 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry and Rachael 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry and Rachael 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Henry De Bronmhead and Rachael Blackmore"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Can Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore win the feature race at Naas this afternoon?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671541500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377656" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671541500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377656","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: What a day to look forward to at Naas "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671541500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377656">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20What%20a%20day%20to%20look%20forward%20to%20at%20Naas%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-what-a-day-at-naas-to-look-forward-to-201222-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20What%20a%20day%20to%20look%20forward%20to%20at%20Naas%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Yesterday's stat horse won for the Daily Racing News column, and Alan Dudman is back for a tremendous Tuesday in store with the numbers and form...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Grade 2 action at Naas on Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Can the stat selection win again?</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Market moves for the afternoon</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Inthepocket the headline bet</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action for Daily Racing News</strong></h3> </li> </ul> </ul><hr><p>With the weather fears all but gone in terms of snow and ice, a full complement of action today with an excellent spread of variety. The best of the action comes from Ireland and Naas and an eight-race card that includes the Tote Navan Novice Hurdle at 13:05, a Grade 2 contest won in the past by Bellshill and Briar Hill for Willie Mullins. Three races have 25 runners, and one a Handicap Hurdle at 15:06. Soft ground likely there with showers forecast.</p><p>Ludlow always put on some good prize money and today is no different across seven races with good to soft, soft in places likely to get a bit wetter with rain on the horizon. Two good handicaps are on the Shropshire card at 0-145 and 0-140 level and the novice events there are well-stocked with plenty of runners.</p><p>Plumpton have seven races too and the hurdles track could go softer than the chase course, while the All-Weather action today comes from Newcastle and Southwell. The eight from Southwell includes a 0-85 race.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>12:55 Plumpton</strong>: Sainte Doctor <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>13:25 Plumpton</strong>: Midnight Mary <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:00 Plumpton</strong>: Tazka <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:35 Plumpton</strong>: First Offence <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> and Batwomen <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>12:35 Naas</strong>: Cluan Dara <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:06 Naas</strong>: Only One Plan <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>14:40 Newcastle</strong>: Golden Vintage <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>. <br><strong>16:45 Newcastle</strong>: Spartan Fighter <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>13:50 Ludlow</strong>: Royale Dance <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. <br><strong>15:25 Ludlow</strong>: Amrons Sage <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>.<br><strong>12:55 Plumpton</strong>: Walk In The Wild <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>.<br><strong>14:00 Plumpton</strong>: Ebonello <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><blockquote> <h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Click here</a> to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am</h2> <h2></h2> </blockquote><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>The lull is very much over and a stack of runners to look forward to this afternoon and evening, and plenty of runners and livey markets for each-way punters.</p><p>There are five Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook in total with two from Naas. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671539700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377644">12:35 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong> has 17 runners so the four places boost the appeal of going each-way. She's Some Doll won for Tom Gibney last time out and was a 9/1 into 8/1 shot this morning, while Cluan Dara was taken at 40s into 22/1.</p><p>The second Extra Place Special from Naas <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671548760000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377673">15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 25 runners. Only One Plan was backed from 20s into 12s early on, as was Carbon King for Declan Queally from 12/1 into 9/1.</p><p>Two Ludlow Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671538500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381303">12:15 2m5f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671546000000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381315">14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong>. Quite a few were drifting for the latter race, with Flann weak as a favourite out to 11/4, while two-time course winner Family Pot was a market positive for a race with 10 runners.</p><p>The All-Weather Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671551700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382581">15:55 7f Handicap</a></strong> from Southwell. Lord Paramount for Roger Varian is the odds-on 8/11 fav so it's worth exploring the place angles there away from the short price market leader.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>The Stat Of The Day selection scored yesterday and can we make it two out of two for Tuesday? Shane Quinlan teams up with the Venetia Williams-trained Desque De L'Isle <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> in Ludlow's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671547800000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381320">14:50 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong> with Quinlan leading the way as the top rider at the track this season with 3-7 at 43%.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="desque-de-lisle-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/ludlow/32/6/#desque-de-lisle-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/desque-de-lisle-fr/000000444140/">Desque De L'isle (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00849200.png" alt="The Hon Lady Heber-Percy silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31975955&bssId=49957955&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339381320&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671547800000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207800697">5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/shane-quinlan/000000015857/">Shane Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 115</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671542100000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381309">13:15 Ludlow</a></strong>: Back On The Lash <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here three times (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671546000000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381315">14:20 Ludlow:</a></strong> Family Pot <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here twice (22%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671547800000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381320">14:50 Ludlow</a></strong>: Hatcher <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671541800000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382566">13:10 Southwell</a></strong>: Jeans Maite <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here four times (29%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671543780000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382569">13:43 Southwell</a></strong>: Russian Rumour <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%), Prince Abu <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> has won here three times (20%), and Typewritten <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671545580000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382571">14:13 Southwell</a></strong>: Love Your Work <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here seven times (33%), and Cliffcake <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here twice (100%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671555600000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382601">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Ustath <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here four times (19%), Marwari <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here three times (43%), and Della Mare <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (67%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975890&raceTime=1671547200000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339378250">14:40 Newcastle</a></strong>: Can Can Girl has won here twice (29%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975890&raceTime=1671554700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339378269">16:45 Newcastle</a></strong>: Spartan Fighter <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here six times (27%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975890&raceTime=1671558300000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339378277">17:45 Newcastle</a></strong>: Pockley <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> has won here four times (50%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671542100000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381309">13:15 Ludlow</a></strong>: Volcano <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won off a mark of 125 and today runs from 113.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671546000000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381315">14:20 Ludlow</a></strong>: Ornua <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won off a mark of 142 and today runs from 105.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975915&raceTime=1671542700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339379780">13:25 Plumpton</a></strong>: Brown Bullet <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off a mark of 106 and today runs from 96. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671539700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377644">12:35 Naas</a></strong>: Cluan Dara <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> has won off a mark of 89 and today runs from 79. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975890&raceTime=1671549180000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339378251">15:13 Newcastle</a></strong>: Hector's Here <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 64. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975890&raceTime=1671558300000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339378277">17:45 Newcastle</a></strong>: Ornate <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has off a mark of 97 and today runs from 64. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671551700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382581">15:55 Southwell</a></strong>: Straitouttacompton <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b> has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 62, and Thrave <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> has won off a mark of 74 and today runs from 63. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976007&raceTime=1671555600000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339382601">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Tathmeenn <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> has won off a mark of 71 and today runs from 54.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section plenty of times before, and today he has the most miles on the clock with Beltane <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> making the 268-mile journey from Dalgleish's Scottish base to run in the 15:55 Southwell 7f Handicap. He is an outsider and is out of form, but the owners (Middleham Park Racing) have been amongst the winners of late and this is an Extra Place Special.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="beltane-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/southwell/47/6/#beltane-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/beltane-ire/000000548866/">Beltane (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00831109.png" alt="Middleham Park Racing LXIV & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31976007&bssId=41125&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339382581&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671551700000">25/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207801182">29</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/keith-dalgleish/000000047518/">Keith Dalgleish</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/callum-rodriguez/000000015984/">Callum Rodriguez</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 71</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The focus starts with a form jockey for Ludlow today and Shane Quinlan is 5-14 at 36%, the best percentage from the last month against his colleagues and he has just one ride on the Shropshire card this afternoon, and a good chance too on Venetia Williams' Desque De L'Isle in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671547800000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381320">14:50 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong>. He is also the leading rider at Ludlow this term with a strike-rate of 43%.</p><p>Williams is 11-46 in the last month and is 3-7 at Ludlow this season at 43%.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="desque-de-lisle-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/ludlow/32/6/#desque-de-lisle-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/desque-de-lisle-fr/000000444140/">Desque De L'isle (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00849200.png" alt="The Hon Lady Heber-Percy silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31975955&bssId=49957955&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339381320&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671547800000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207800697">5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/shane-quinlan/000000015857/">Shane Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 115</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Fergal O'Brien is 6-15 at the track so far this season and is operating at a strike-rate of 40% at Ludlow and his two runners on the card today are Flann in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975955&raceTime=1671546000000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339381315">14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong> and the popular Gumball in the <strong>14:50</strong>. Both are 11/4 on the Sportsbook and a double on those two pays out 13/1.</p><p><strong>Connor Brace</strong> is showing a nice profit from the last month and backing his runners blind would have seen a +7.00 return from his last 15 mounts (with five victories). Brace has one ride at Plumpton today with Tequila Blaze in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31975915&raceTime=1671542700000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339379780">13:25 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. She fell two out on her chase debut at Uttoxeter last time and is back over hurdles with little confidence in the market as she drifted from 11/4 to 5/1 this morning.</p><p><strong>Harry Cobden</strong> is 2-3 at the track this term and <strong>Paul Nicholls</strong> is operating at a 36% strike-rate in the last month, and the pair should get a winner with Captain Teague in the closing 15:35 2m2f NHF, as he's a 10/11 favourite. He won his PTP by 8L and cost 70k, and he's by Doyen, a fantastic jumps' sire whose stock are usually built like a body builder.</p><p><strong>Freddie Gordon</strong> has looked a talent so far and has ridden four winners this season from his 25 rides. He has a couple for his father Chris today and Baddesley <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> runs in the 14:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with a good chance too.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="baddesley-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/plumpton/40/5/#baddesley-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/baddesley-ire/000000500798/">Baddesley (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00849049.png" alt="Mr Richard & Mrs Carol Cheshire silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31975915&bssId=23636718&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339379783&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671546600000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207800641">5.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/chris-gordon/000000005145/">Chris Gordon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/mr-freddie-gordon/000000019862/">Mr Freddie Gordon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 109</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The Naas action today is of a good quality and trainer <strong>Declan Queally</strong> has an opportunity to get amongst the winners and extend his record in the last month of 3-10 at 30% and a profit of +2.32. He has just one runner on the card with Carbon King in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671548760000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377673">15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle </a></strong> and the 5yo is down in distance seeking his first win. Last year's victor in the race was Saga Aravis for Paul Nolan and has the headgear back on with hopes of returning to form after a low-key start to the campaign. Nolan is 7-61 at 12% in the last five seasons at the track.</p><p>Rachael Blackmore shows a profit of +18.50 at Naas this season from her two winners and Henry De Bromhead has trained both of those. The yard had a nice bumper winner yesterday at Punchestown and has four runners on this afternoon's card with their leading hope Inthepocket going up in class for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671541500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377656">Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>At Newcastle for the fun on the All-Weather, jockey Cameron Noble is 5-15 at the track this term at 33% and shows a profit of of +8.37, while Richard Fahey looks to be creeping into some form, with the Malton yard 5-21 in the last four weeks. Fahey has two entries today in the north east with Beattie Is Back in the <strong>16:15 7f Handicap</strong> and Straits Of Moyle in the following 16:45 6f Handicap. Zak Wheatley rides the latter, although the apprentice has had only one winner from his last 19 rides at the venue.</p><p><img alt="Richard Fahey 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Richard%20Fahey%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>One trainer who is cold at the moment is Karl Burke, and I backed one of his fancied runners last week who ran deplorably. Burke is without a winner in 25.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong><br><img alt="Punchestown run-in 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Punchestown%20run-in%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></h2><p>It's been a real treat to have a couple of graded races for the start of the week on both days, and the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle has a fine roll of honour in recent seasons, and expect a Cheltenham market mover if we see a good performance - albeit for the Supreme, or the two other novice races for the Festival.</p><p>Three Card Brag for Gordon Elliott has been very strong in the betting on Tuesday morning, backed from 5/2 into 7/4, and the trainer won the race last year with Ginto. Three Card Brag looked good when slamming a field at Galway earlier in the season and wasn't beaten too far in Grade 3 company last time, and today's 2m4f trip might just suit judged on that latest run.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="three-card-brag-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/naas/219/3/#three-card-brag-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/three-card-brag-ire/000000564049/">Three Card Brag (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871651A.png" alt="McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31976047&bssId=43233578&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339377656&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671541500000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207801595">3.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gordon-elliott-ireland/000000042535/">Gordon Elliott, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/a-p-heskin/000000012583/">A. P. Heskin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I mentioned in yesterday's column that I get the feeling Henry De Bromhead could be unleashing some of his better class horses this month and he actually ran Monalee in this race (when beaten) back in 2016. His Inthepocket runs in the JP McManus green and gold and I was really taken with his victory on hurdling debut at Wexford in October.</p><p>The gallop was a good one, and it looked a fair race on paper and the third since has bolted up in a Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle. He was spot on with his jumping and travelled very well to justify the market support that day. He wasn't cheap and I am quite excited by this son of Blue Bresil for the rise in class today. He's a 25/1 price for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on the Sportsbook which could be his likely option as the yard had Hiddenvalley Lake impressing greatly last week, and he is towards the head of the betting for the Albert Bartlett.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="inthepocket"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-december-2022/naas/219/3/#inthepocket" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/inthepocket/000000564572/">Inthepocket</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00032184.png" alt="Mr John P. McManus silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31976047&bssId=49819306&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339377656&modules=betslip&raceTime=1671541500000">13/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.207801595">2.84</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/henry-de-bromhead-ireland/000000002781/">Henry de Bromhead, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rachael-blackmore/000000013312/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Elliott's Absolute Notions stayed on very well to beat a big field in good style at Punchestown and claimed the scalp of Miss Augusta in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper last term. Elliott is spoilt for choice as Deeply Superficial is in the race, and I fancied her yesterday for the Mares' Listed contest at Punchestown where she was a non-runner. Absolute Notions looks the stayer with winning form already at 2m4f, and he could be 3m horse down the line.</p><p>Carnfunnock impressed at Ayr, but there is a world away from those Scottish novices compared to some of the top-drawer races such as today's in Ireland. He's likeable, but he doesn't look as though he has the class of those shorter in the betting.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>A superb race and I am hoping we see a proper Cheltenham horse for this, and past winners suggest we should. I do respect Absolute Notions at 3/1 as he looks a stayer, but <strong>Inthepocket had everything for me on his Wexford run</strong>, and considering the ground was very testing that day, the step up in trip looks a positive.</p><p>To Be Sure is in his pedigree and he was a winner over 3m+, and as a 290,000 purchase at last winter's Cheltenham Sales, I am hoping a big performance today will put him in the spotlight as he looked a real professional on his first start. He ate up the ground over the far side at Wexford and the jockey was still pulling double, and then his big frame came down to the last with a nice jump. He has a bit of size too and what a cracking race for a Tuesday.</p><h2>Paul Nicholls on his future declarations</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Paul Nicholls Cheltenham hurdlers .png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Cheltenham%20hurdlers%20.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has plenty of runners entered in the next few days and you can <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-stable-news-ditcheat-decs-plenty-of-runners-this-week-and-bryony-returns-to-racing-191222-9.html">click here</a></strong> to read the thoughts of the Champion trainer in his first of two Ditcheat Diaries this week.</p><h2>Timeform preview Tuesday's Southwell card</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Southwell starting stalls 630 x 378.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell%20starting%20stalls%20630%20x%20378.600x360.jpg" width="630" height="378" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith from Timeform has the angles covered on the card for Tuesday and his best bet on the All-Weather is a decent price at 5/1 and has an each-way play at 10/1. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-first-charge-can-strike-191222-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Galopin Des Champs wasn't bad yesterday was he? A 13L winner of the John Durkan and a 13/8 price for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on the Sportsbook following that effortless win. He was a lot more relaxed yesterday which was good to see, but goodness, a 13/8 favourite already!</p><p>I am looking forward to reading Daryl Carter's next Cheltenham Festival Focus column and the podcasts too, as December looks a hot month with the racing to come. Inthepocket is 25/1 for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, and if he can put up a good one today, that price will be long gone.</p><p>All we have to do is work out which race he'll go for. Easy.</p><p>Daryl takes over for the rest of the week, so good luck with the punting today and have a Merry Xmas each and every reader. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31976047&raceTime=1671541500000&dayToSearch=20221220&marketId=924.339377656">Back Inthepocket @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> in the 13:05 at Naas</a></strong> 