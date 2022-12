Grade 2 action at Naas on Tuesday



Can the stat selection win again?



Market moves for the afternoon



Inthepocket the headline bet



Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action for Daily Racing News

With the weather fears all but gone in terms of snow and ice, a full complement of action today with an excellent spread of variety. The best of the action comes from Ireland and Naas and an eight-race card that includes the Tote Navan Novice Hurdle at 13:05, a Grade 2 contest won in the past by Bellshill and Briar Hill for Willie Mullins. Three races have 25 runners, and one a Handicap Hurdle at 15:06. Soft ground likely there with showers forecast.

Ludlow always put on some good prize money and today is no different across seven races with good to soft, soft in places likely to get a bit wetter with rain on the horizon. Two good handicaps are on the Shropshire card at 0-145 and 0-140 level and the novice events there are well-stocked with plenty of runners.

Plumpton have seven races too and the hurdles track could go softer than the chase course, while the All-Weather action today comes from Newcastle and Southwell. The eight from Southwell includes a 0-85 race.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

12:55 Plumpton: Sainte Doctor 19.018/1 into 13.012/1.

13:25 Plumpton: Midnight Mary 11.010/1 into 8.07/1.

15:00 Plumpton: Tazka 15.014/1 into 10.09/1.

15:35 Plumpton: First Offence 67.066/1 into 23.022/1 and Batwomen 34.033/1 into 13.012/1.

12:35 Naas: Cluan Dara 41.040/1 into 23.022/1.

15:06 Naas: Only One Plan 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

14:40 Newcastle: Golden Vintage 10.09/1 into 6.511/2.

16:45 Newcastle: Spartan Fighter 13.012/1 into 8.07/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:50 Ludlow: Royale Dance 2.01/1 out to 2.56/4.

15:25 Ludlow: Amrons Sage 2.757/4 out to 3.55/2.

12:55 Plumpton: Walk In The Wild 1.910/11 out to 2.111/10.

14:00 Plumpton: Ebonello 1.910/11 out to 2.255/4.

Click here to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The lull is very much over and a stack of runners to look forward to this afternoon and evening, and plenty of runners and livey markets for each-way punters.

There are five Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook in total with two from Naas. The 12:35 2m Handicap Chase has 17 runners so the four places boost the appeal of going each-way. She's Some Doll won for Tom Gibney last time out and was a 9/1 into 8/1 shot this morning, while Cluan Dara was taken at 40s into 22/1.

The second Extra Place Special from Naas 15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle with 25 runners. Only One Plan was backed from 20s into 12s early on, as was Carbon King for Declan Queally from 12/1 into 9/1.

Two Ludlow Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook are the 12:15 2m5f Handicap Hurdle and the 14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase. Quite a few were drifting for the latter race, with Flann weak as a favourite out to 11/4, while two-time course winner Family Pot was a market positive for a race with 10 runners.

The All-Weather Extra Place Special is the 15:55 7f Handicap from Southwell. Lord Paramount for Roger Varian is the odds-on 8/11 fav so it's worth exploring the place angles there away from the short price market leader.

Stat Of The Day

The Stat Of The Day selection scored yesterday and can we make it two out of two for Tuesday? Shane Quinlan teams up with the Venetia Williams-trained Desque De L'Isle 3.55/2 in Ludlow's 14:50 2m Handicap Chase with Quinlan leading the way as the top rider at the track this season with 3-7 at 43%.

No. 9 Desque De L'isle (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Shane Quinlan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 115

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:15 Ludlow: Back On The Lash 5.04/1 has won here three times (100%).

14:20 Ludlow: Family Pot 15.014/1 has won here twice (22%).

14:50 Ludlow: Hatcher 12.011/1 has won here twice (40%).

13:10 Southwell: Jeans Maite 5.04/1 has won here four times (29%).

13:43 Southwell: Russian Rumour 10.09/1 has won here twice (67%), Prince Abu 4.3100/30 has won here three times (20%), and Typewritten 6.05/1 has won here twice (50%).

14:13 Southwell: Love Your Work 10.09/1 has won here seven times (33%), and Cliffcake 6.511/2 has won here twice (100%).

17:00 Southwell: Ustath 11.010/1 has won here four times (19%), Marwari 5.59/2 has won here three times (43%), and Della Mare 5.59/2 has won here twice (67%).

14:40 Newcastle: Can Can Girl has won here twice (29%).

16:45 Newcastle: Spartan Fighter 8.07/1 has won here six times (27%).

17:45 Newcastle: Pockley 3.259/4 has won here four times (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:15 Ludlow: Volcano 8.515/2 has won off a mark of 125 and today runs from 113.

14:20 Ludlow: Ornua 34.033/1 has won off a mark of 142 and today runs from 105.

13:25 Plumpton: Brown Bullet 15.014/1 has won off a mark of 106 and today runs from 96.

12:35 Naas: Cluan Dara 23.022/1 has won off a mark of 89 and today runs from 79.

15:13 Newcastle: Hector's Here 8.515/2 has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 64.

17:45 Newcastle: Ornate 21.020/1 has off a mark of 97 and today runs from 64.

15:55 Southwell: Straitouttacompton 67.066/1 has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 62, and Thrave 23.022/1 has won off a mark of 74 and today runs from 63.

17:00 Southwell: Tathmeenn 9.517/2 has won off a mark of 71 and today runs from 54.

Furthest traveller

Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section plenty of times before, and today he has the most miles on the clock with Beltane 21.020/1 making the 268-mile journey from Dalgleish's Scottish base to run in the 15:55 Southwell 7f Handicap. He is an outsider and is out of form, but the owners (Middleham Park Racing) have been amongst the winners of late and this is an Extra Place Special.

No. 1 (4) Beltane (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Form Watch

The focus starts with a form jockey for Ludlow today and Shane Quinlan is 5-14 at 36%, the best percentage from the last month against his colleagues and he has just one ride on the Shropshire card this afternoon, and a good chance too on Venetia Williams' Desque De L'Isle in the 14:50 2m Handicap Chase. He is also the leading rider at Ludlow this term with a strike-rate of 43%.

Williams is 11-46 in the last month and is 3-7 at Ludlow this season at 43%.

No. 9 Desque De L'isle (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Shane Quinlan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 115

Fergal O'Brien is 6-15 at the track so far this season and is operating at a strike-rate of 40% at Ludlow and his two runners on the card today are Flann in the 14:20 2m4f Handicap Chase and the popular Gumball in the 14:50. Both are 11/4 on the Sportsbook and a double on those two pays out 13/1.

Connor Brace is showing a nice profit from the last month and backing his runners blind would have seen a +7.00 return from his last 15 mounts (with five victories). Brace has one ride at Plumpton today with Tequila Blaze in the 13:25 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. She fell two out on her chase debut at Uttoxeter last time and is back over hurdles with little confidence in the market as she drifted from 11/4 to 5/1 this morning.

Harry Cobden is 2-3 at the track this term and Paul Nicholls is operating at a 36% strike-rate in the last month, and the pair should get a winner with Captain Teague in the closing 15:35 2m2f NHF, as he's a 10/11 favourite. He won his PTP by 8L and cost 70k, and he's by Doyen, a fantastic jumps' sire whose stock are usually built like a body builder.

Freddie Gordon has looked a talent so far and has ridden four winners this season from his 25 rides. He has a couple for his father Chris today and Baddesley 6.05/1 runs in the 14:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with a good chance too.

No. 6 Baddesley (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 109

The Naas action today is of a good quality and trainer Declan Queally has an opportunity to get amongst the winners and extend his record in the last month of 3-10 at 30% and a profit of +2.32. He has just one runner on the card with Carbon King in the 15:06 2m Handicap Hurdle and the 5yo is down in distance seeking his first win. Last year's victor in the race was Saga Aravis for Paul Nolan and has the headgear back on with hopes of returning to form after a low-key start to the campaign. Nolan is 7-61 at 12% in the last five seasons at the track.

Rachael Blackmore shows a profit of +18.50 at Naas this season from her two winners and Henry De Bromhead has trained both of those. The yard had a nice bumper winner yesterday at Punchestown and has four runners on this afternoon's card with their leading hope Inthepocket going up in class for the Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle.

At Newcastle for the fun on the All-Weather, jockey Cameron Noble is 5-15 at the track this term at 33% and shows a profit of of +8.37, while Richard Fahey looks to be creeping into some form, with the Malton yard 5-21 in the last four weeks. Fahey has two entries today in the north east with Beattie Is Back in the 16:15 7f Handicap and Straits Of Moyle in the following 16:45 6f Handicap. Zak Wheatley rides the latter, although the apprentice has had only one winner from his last 19 rides at the venue.

One trainer who is cold at the moment is Karl Burke, and I backed one of his fancied runners last week who ran deplorably. Burke is without a winner in 25.

Race of the day





It's been a real treat to have a couple of graded races for the start of the week on both days, and the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle has a fine roll of honour in recent seasons, and expect a Cheltenham market mover if we see a good performance - albeit for the Supreme, or the two other novice races for the Festival.

Three Card Brag for Gordon Elliott has been very strong in the betting on Tuesday morning, backed from 5/2 into 7/4, and the trainer won the race last year with Ginto. Three Card Brag looked good when slamming a field at Galway earlier in the season and wasn't beaten too far in Grade 3 company last time, and today's 2m4f trip might just suit judged on that latest run.

No. 6 Three Card Brag (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

I mentioned in yesterday's column that I get the feeling Henry De Bromhead could be unleashing some of his better class horses this month and he actually ran Monalee in this race (when beaten) back in 2016. His Inthepocket runs in the JP McManus green and gold and I was really taken with his victory on hurdling debut at Wexford in October.

The gallop was a good one, and it looked a fair race on paper and the third since has bolted up in a Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle. He was spot on with his jumping and travelled very well to justify the market support that day. He wasn't cheap and I am quite excited by this son of Blue Bresil for the rise in class today. He's a 25/1 price for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on the Sportsbook which could be his likely option as the yard had Hiddenvalley Lake impressing greatly last week, and he is towards the head of the betting for the Albert Bartlett.

No. 4 Inthepocket SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Elliott's Absolute Notions stayed on very well to beat a big field in good style at Punchestown and claimed the scalp of Miss Augusta in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper last term. Elliott is spoilt for choice as Deeply Superficial is in the race, and I fancied her yesterday for the Mares' Listed contest at Punchestown where she was a non-runner. Absolute Notions looks the stayer with winning form already at 2m4f, and he could be 3m horse down the line.

Carnfunnock impressed at Ayr, but there is a world away from those Scottish novices compared to some of the top-drawer races such as today's in Ireland. He's likeable, but he doesn't look as though he has the class of those shorter in the betting.

Big Race Verdict

A superb race and I am hoping we see a proper Cheltenham horse for this, and past winners suggest we should. I do respect Absolute Notions at 3/1 as he looks a stayer, but Inthepocket had everything for me on his Wexford run, and considering the ground was very testing that day, the step up in trip looks a positive.

To Be Sure is in his pedigree and he was a winner over 3m+, and as a 290,000 purchase at last winter's Cheltenham Sales, I am hoping a big performance today will put him in the spotlight as he looked a real professional on his first start. He ate up the ground over the far side at Wexford and the jockey was still pulling double, and then his big frame came down to the last with a nice jump. He has a bit of size too and what a cracking race for a Tuesday.

Paul Nicholls on his future declarations

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has plenty of runners entered in the next few days and you can click here to read the thoughts of the Champion trainer in his first of two Ditcheat Diaries this week.

Timeform preview Tuesday's Southwell card

Andrew Asquith from Timeform has the angles covered on the card for Tuesday and his best bet on the All-Weather is a decent price at 5/1 and has an each-way play at 10/1. Click here for the Timeform selections.

Final Word

Galopin Des Champs wasn't bad yesterday was he? A 13L winner of the John Durkan and a 13/8 price for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on the Sportsbook following that effortless win. He was a lot more relaxed yesterday which was good to see, but goodness, a 13/8 favourite already!

I am looking forward to reading Daryl Carter's next Cheltenham Festival Focus column and the podcasts too, as December looks a hot month with the racing to come. Inthepocket is 25/1 for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, and if he can put up a good one today, that price will be long gone.

All we have to do is work out which race he'll go for. Easy.

Daryl takes over for the rest of the week, so good luck with the punting today and have a Merry Xmas each and every reader. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.