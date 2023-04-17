</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Two big market moves and a Redcar headline selection
Alan Dudman
17 April 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-big-market-moves-and-a-redcar-headline-selection-170423-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-17T10:10:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-17T10:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman starts the week in the Daily Racing News chair and has all the latest form, stats and news ahead of a busy afternoon and evening... 25/1 into 9/1 and 50/1 into 14/1 marker moves Windsor's first card of the season and a 4/1 Stat horse Find out the form and betting news for Monday's action Good morning and the post-Grand National Monday sees Windsor start their Flat season with an eight-race card and a 0-85 6f Handicap as the feature, although the ground (which could become heavy) will likely to dictate horses switching over the far side. So keep an eye on the draw today. We're also back at Redcar for seven races in the north underway at 13:15, and they haven't escaped the weather either with soft, heavy in places the going description today. The race of the day at Redcar is the 15:00 1m Handicap and a 0-90. Kelso will be good, good to soft in places for eight races where the Buccleuch Cup and the 15:20 3m 0-135 Handicap Chase stand out as the two highlights. Tramore is in a later-starting slot at 16:15 with soft, yielding in places ground, and Kempton completes the evening set underway at 17:30 for a seven-race card. No rest for the wicked as they say. Money Talk Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:15 Redcar: Mistress Teite 25/1 into 9/1. 13:50 Redcar: Guest List 20/1 into 12/1. 16:40 Redcar: Lunar Jet 12/1 into 8/1. 15:10 Windsor: Loving Feeling 9/4 into 15/8. 16:20 Windsor: Darvel 14/1 into 8/1. 17:25 Windsor: Change Of Fortune 22/1 into 12/1. 13:40 Kelso: Monklaw 50/1 into 14/1. 14:45 Kelso: he Jad Factor 20/1 into 12/1. 15:55 Kelso: Bella Bluesky 16/1 into 11/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:15 Redcar: Komat [2.75] out to [3.0]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! A busy Monday no doubt with seven Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook to look out for playing each-way staring with the Kelso 14:45 Kings Own Scottish Borderers Handicap Chase 2m6f with 14 runners set to take their chance. Grand National winning trainer Lucinda Russell's Thunder In Milan 5/1 represents the team that won the race in 2021 and the 7yo very much is in keeping with the National theme as a relation to Ballabriggs. Azof Des Mottes was a mover this morning from 9/1 into 6/1 for the race. There's one Extra Place Special at Redcar with the closing 16:40 1m2f Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap with 14 runners. Horses drawn relatively high have done well in three of the last five renewals with winning stalls 7,9,9. Windsor have one Extra Place Special with the 16:20 1m Franks 60th Birthday Handicap. A couple of horses have been backed on the Sportsbook for the race, including Devasboy from 14/1 into 11/1, with once again, 14 runners. Two Extra Place Specials are from Kempton for this evening with the 18:00 7f Handicap and the 19:00 7f Handicap - both have 12 runners. Two also come from Tramore today with the 17:45 Tramore 2m4f Handicap Hurdle and the 18:45 Tramore 2m5f Handicap Chase. Garcon Doux was a 16/1 into 12/1 mover this morning for the 17:45, and Mighty Jeremy is now 6/4 in as the favourite from 11/1 but he was the reserve. Stat Of The Day To Kelso, Dillan Hurst is 2-3 in the last fortnight at 67% and a profit of +17.50 and the 7lb conditional rider has just one mount today with Les's Legacy 4/1 in the 14:15 2m7f Handicap Hurdle. Les's Legacy won a Class 2 race at Kelso last time, is usually held up, and has been raised 4lb. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/kelso/26/2/#less-legacy] Back Les's Legacy in the 14:15 at Kelso 4/1 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:50 Redcar: Asmund 7/2 has won here twice (33%), and Viva Voce 8/1 has won here twice (67%). 15:00 Redcar: Give It Some Teddy 10/1 has won here four times (31%), and Belhaven 11/4 has won here twice (100%). 15:45 Windsor: Indian Creak 5/1 has won here three times (38%), and Capote's Dream 7/1 has won here twice (40%). 14:15 Kelso: Lissen To The Lady 7/1 has won here three times (23%). 14:45 Kelso: To The Limit 14/1 has won here twice (50%). 15:20 Kelso: Saint Arvans 18/1 has won here twice (50%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:20 Windsor: Oh Herberts Reign 3/1 has won off a mark of 86 and today runs from 75. 17:55 Windsor: Lawn Ranger 4/1 has won off a mark 82 and today runs from 62.13:50 Redcar: Mutanaaseq 10/1 has won off 67 and today runs from 52.15:00 Redcar: Copper And Five 5/1 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 72, and Young Fire 11/2 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84. 16:40 Redcar: Benadalid 6/1 has won off a mark of 82 and today runs from 70. Furthest traveller Monday's furthest traveller is the Mark Rimmell-trained Khangai in the Redcar 14:25 1m Grey-Smith Legal Straight Mile Handicap (Sdde Smith Group Straight Mile Series and travels 263 miles from Oxon today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/3/#khangai] Back Khnagai in the 14:25 at Redcar 11/1 Form Watch Benoit De La Sayette heads to Redcar for Monday and is 5-21 at 29% in the last fortnight, and shows a profit of +5.00 to level stakes. The crack apprentice has just one ride on the card today for John and Slim Thady Gosden with Peace Man 6/4 in the 15:35 1m2f Novice Stakes. The 4yo didn't race at two or three but shaped well on his recent debut at Wolverhampton. James Ferguson is a trainer very high on hot lists at the moment and is operating at a 47% strike-rate in the past four weeks with seven winners from his last 15 runners. He has just one runner at Redcar today with Glorious Lion on handicap debut in the 16:10 1m2f Handicap. Kevin Ryan has already had two winners at Redcar this season and shows a profit of +11.00 and the yard have three runners today with: 14:25 Redcar: Leap Year Lad 16/5. 15:00 Redcar: Shaladar (8/1 into 13/2). 16:40 Redcar: Merseyside 22/1. John Gosden is currently on 29% as he sends his Windsor team out for Monday and has a 24% win and 51% placed record by the river. He has two newcomers running in the same race at Windsor in the 15:10 1m2f Novices' Stakes with Loving Feeling 15/8 and Apolo 4/1. Sir Michael Stoute also has a runner in the that race, but he's on the cold list without a winner in 33. I doubt that will last. Race of the day Both of the "Race Of The Day" selections won last week when I was on duty, so hopefully we can make it three with Redcar's feature today at 15:00 and the 0-90 1m Handicap. Belhaven at 3/1 is the market leader for Hayley Turner riding for Harry Eustace and the 4yo filly signed off her season winning over CD in October in the Mile Series Final from 78 and starts her campaign from 80. She'll need a personal best, but heavy conditions might not be ideal for her first run. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#belhaven-ire] Young Fire has race fitness and is very much one of the veterans in the field as a battle-hardened performer on his 73rd career start today. The 8yo won't mind the ground and stays 1m well, but he doesn't hold any secrets in terms of his mark and where he is. Give It Some Teddy is a previous winner of the race, but he's a 9yo and Tim Easterby is hardly in peak form at the moment and jockey Duran Fentiman is on the cold list. It's only a matter of time before the yard hit their straps, though. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#give-it-some-teddy] Maysong is another who likes soft and heavy, and could be an possible each-way runner, but he's not particularly well treated from 76. Copper And Five is off a good mark and has form tied in with Belhaven from the Mile Series Final last term, but most of his form is on a better surface. And it leaves La Trinidad for Roger Fell who is top weight here from 85 and has Jonny Peate's 5lb claim. From a handicap point of view, he looks the most interesting as in 2021, he was rated 95. Today he is 10lb lower. Big Race Verdict With the nine runners, it's certainly an each-way contest, and I don't mind the drift this morning out to 13/2 for La Trinidad, and that edges me towards him. He didn't win last season, but he has some good handicap form and stays 1m well. He's certainly off a handy mark these days. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#la-trinidad] Back La Trinidad in the 15:00 at Redcar 13/2 Timeform preview Kelso on Monday Timeform's Andrew Asquith looks at Kelso's Monday fixture and says of his NAP selection for the card: "A less-than-fluent jump at the last was probably the difference between winning and losing and, though he has gone up 3 lb since, this race doesn't look any deeper, so he is taken to deservedly open his account." Click here for the Kelso selections. Final Word A second Grand National victory for Lucinda Russell ably assisted by "Scu" and no doubt a highly emotional one with the sad recent passing of their former winner One For Arthur. Corach Rambler, described as a brave and mischievous chaser, etched his name into the history books and for Russell, represents how her knack of building for the future with staying chasers comes to fruition with horses not bought at the top end of the market that say Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott can do. "In our hearts, Corach Rambler is just the best horse - and now he is in the public's hearts as well," said Russell. Hear, hear. I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and a busy one at that. So keep an eye on the draw today.</p><p>We're also back at <strong>Redcar</strong> for seven races in the north underway at 13:15, and they haven't escaped the weather either with soft, heavy in places the going description today. The race of the day at Redcar is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:00 1m Handicap</a></strong> and a 0-90.</p><p><strong>Kelso</strong> will be good, good to soft in places for eight races where the Buccleuch Cup and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:20 3m 0-135 Handicap Chase</a></strong> stand out as the two highlights.</p><p><strong>Tramore</strong> is in a later-starting slot at 16:15 with soft, yielding in places ground, and Kempton completes the evening set underway at 17:30 for a seven-race card. No rest for the wicked as they say.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681733700000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719386">13:15 Redcar</a></strong>: Mistress Teite 25/1 into 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681735800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719392">13:50 Redcar</a></strong>: Guest List 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681746000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719472">16:40 Redcar</a></strong>: <br>Lunar Jet 12/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681740600000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720099">15:10 Windsor</a></strong>: Loving Feeling 9/4 into 15/8. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681744800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720141">16:20 Windsor</a></strong>: Darvel 14/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681748700000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720211">17:25 Windsor</a></strong>: Change Of Fortune 22/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681735200000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719789">13:40 Kelso</a></strong>: Monklaw 50/1 into 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681739100000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719810">14:45 Kelso</a></strong>: he Jad Factor 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681743300000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719824">15:55 Kelso</a></strong>: Bella Bluesky 16/1 into 11/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681733700000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719386">13:15 Redcar</a></strong>: Komat <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>A busy Monday no doubt with seven Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook to look out for playing each-way staring with the Kelso <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681739100000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719810">14:45 Kings Own Scottish Borderers Handicap Chase 2m6f</a></strong> with 14 runners set to take their chance.</p><p>Grand National winning trainer Lucinda Russell's <strong>Thunder In Milan</strong> 5/1 represents the team that won the race in 2021 and the 7yo very much is in keeping with the National theme as a relation to Ballabriggs. Azof Des Mottes was a mover this morning from 9/1 into 6/1 for the race.</p><p>There's one Extra Place Special at Redcar with the closing <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681746000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719472">16:40 1m2f Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap</a></strong> with 14 runners. Horses drawn relatively high have done well in three of the last five renewals with winning stalls 7,9,9.</p><p>Windsor have one Extra Place Special with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681744800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720141">16:20 1m Franks 60th Birthday Handicap</a></strong>. A couple of horses have been backed on the Sportsbook for the race, including Devasboy from 14/1 into 11/1, with once again, 14 runners.</p><p><strong>Two Extra Place Specials</strong> are from Kempton for this evening with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272752&raceTime=1681750800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719110">18:00 7f Handicap</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272752&raceTime=1681754400000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719122">19:00 7f Handicap</a></strong> - both have 12 runners.</p><p>Two also come from Tramore today with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272861&raceTime=1681749900000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356724360">17:45 Tramore 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272861&raceTime=1681753500000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356724369">18:45 Tramore 2m5f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Garcon Doux was a 16/1 into 12/1 mover this morning for the 17:45, and Mighty Jeremy is now 6/4 in as the favourite from 11/1 but he was the reserve.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>To Kelso, <strong>Dillan Hurst</strong> is 2-3 in the last fortnight at 67% and a profit of +17.50 and the 7lb conditional rider has just one mount today with Les's Legacy 4/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681737300000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719798">14:15 2m7f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Les's Legacy won a Class 2 race at Kelso last time, is usually held up, and has been raised 4lb.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="less-legacy"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/kelso/26/2/#less-legacy" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/less-legacy/000000541110/">Les's Legacy</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873329.png" alt="Tweed Valley Racing & Susan Corbett silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32272757&bssId=38378746&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356719798&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681737300000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212923928">6.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/susan-corbett/000000003881/">Susan Corbett</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/dillan-hurst/000000016957/">Dillan Hurst</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 108</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Les's Legacy in the 14:15 at Kelso</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681737300000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719798" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681735800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719392">13:50 Redcar</a></strong>: Asmund 7/2 has won here twice (33%), and Viva Voce 8/1 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:00 Redcar</a></strong>: Give It Some Teddy 10/1 has won here four times (31%), and Belhaven 11/4 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681742700000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720128">15:45 Windsor</a></strong>: Indian Creak 5/1 has won here three times (38%), and Capote's Dream 7/1 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681737300000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719798">14:15 Kelso</a></strong>: Lissen To The Lady 7/1 has won here three times (23%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681739100000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719810">14:45 Kelso</a></strong>: To The Limit 14/1 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272757&raceTime=1681741200000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719816">15:20 Kelso</a></strong>: Saint Arvans 18/1 has won here twice (50%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681744800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720141">16:20 Windsor</a></strong>: Oh Herberts Reign 3/1 has won off a mark of 86 and today runs from 75. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681750500000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720231">17:55 Windsor</a></strong>: Lawn Ranger 4/1 has won off a mark 82 and today runs from 62.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681735800000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719392">13:50 Redcar</a></strong>: Mutanaaseq 10/1 has won off 67 and today runs from 52.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:00 Redcar</a></strong>: Copper And Five 5/1 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 72, and Young Fire 11/2 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681746000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719472">16:40 Redcar</a></strong>: Benadalid 6/1 has won off a mark of 82 and today runs from 70.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Monday's furthest traveller is the Mark Rimmell-trained Khangai in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681737900000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719405">Redcar 14:25 1m Grey-Smith Legal Straight Mile Handicap (Sdde Smith Group Straight Mile Series</a></strong> and travels 263 miles from Oxon today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="khangai"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/3/#khangai" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/khangai/000000567107/">Khangai</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00039979.png" alt="Mr Mark Rimell silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32272754&bssId=47704053&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356719405&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681737900000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212923887">14</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/mark-rimell/000000014561/">Mark Rimell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/graham-lee/000000001521/">Graham Lee</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 58</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Khnagai in the 14:25 at Redcar</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681737900000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719405" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/1</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Benoit De La Sayette</strong> heads to Redcar for Monday and is 5-21 at 29% in the last fortnight, and shows a profit of +5.00 to level stakes.</p><p>The crack apprentice has just one ride on the card today for John and Slim Thady Gosden with Peace Man 6/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681742100000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719414">15:35 1m2f Novice Stakes</a></strong>.</p><p>The 4yo didn't race at two or three but shaped well on his recent debut at Wolverhampton.</p><p>James Ferguson is a trainer very high on hot lists at the moment and is operating at a 47% strike-rate in the past four weeks with seven winners from his last 15 runners.</p><p>He has just one runner at Redcar today with Glorious Lion on handicap debut in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681744200000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719469">16:10 1m2f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Kevin Ryan</strong> has already had two winners at Redcar this season and shows a profit of +11.00 and the yard have three runners today with:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681737900000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719405">14:25 Redcar</a></strong>: Leap Year Lad 16/5. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:00 Redcar</a></strong>: Shaladar (8/1 into 13/2). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681746000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719472">16:40 Redcar</a></strong>: Merseyside 22/1.</p><p><strong>John Gosden</strong> is currently on 29% as he sends his Windsor team out for Monday and has a 24% win and 51% placed record by the river.</p><p>He has two newcomers running in the same race at Windsor in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272759&raceTime=1681740600000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356720099">15:10 1m2f Novices' Stakes</a></strong> with Loving Feeling 15/8 and Apolo 4/1.</p><p><strong>Sir Michael Stoute</strong> also has a runner in the that race, but he's on the cold list without a winner in 33. I doubt that will last.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Both of the "Race Of The Day" selections won last week when I was on duty, so hopefully we can make it three with Redcar's feature today at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410">15:00</a></strong> and the 0-90 1m Handicap.</p><p><strong>Belhaven</strong> at 3/1 is the market leader for Hayley Turner riding for Harry Eustace and the 4yo filly signed off her season winning over CD in October in the Mile Series Final from 78 and starts her campaign from 80.</p><p>She'll need a personal best, but heavy conditions might not be ideal for her first run.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="belhaven-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#belhaven-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/belhaven-ire/000000540911/">Belhaven (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00861280.png" alt="Mr A. M. Mitchell silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32272754&bssId=40353287&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356719410&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681740000000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212923900">4.7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/harry-eustace/000000056684/">Harry Eustace</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/hayley-turner/000000007003/">Hayley Turner</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 80</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Young Fire</strong> has race fitness and is very much one of the veterans in the field as a battle-hardened performer on his 73rd career start today. The 8yo won't mind the ground and stays 1m well, but he doesn't hold any secrets in terms of his mark and where he is.</p><p><strong>Give It Some Teddy</strong> is a previous winner of the race, but he's a 9yo and Tim Easterby is hardly in peak form at the moment and jockey <strong>Duran Fentiman</strong> is on the cold list. It's only a matter of time before the yard hit their straps, though.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="give-it-some-teddy"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#give-it-some-teddy" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/give-it-some-teddy/000000455798/">Give It Some Teddy</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00845263.png" alt="Mr Lee Bond & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32272754&bssId=12793270&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356719410&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681740000000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212923900">14</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/tim-easterby/000000007682/">Tim Easterby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/duran-fentiman/000000009185/">Duran Fentiman</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 74</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Maysong is another who likes soft and heavy, and could be an possible each-way runner, but he's not particularly well treated from 76.</p><p><strong>Copper And Five</strong> is off a good mark and has form tied in with Belhaven from the Mile Series Final last term, but most of his form is on a better surface.</p><p>And it leaves La Trinidad for Roger Fell who is top weight here from 85 and has Jonny Peate's 5lb claim. From a handicap point of view, he looks the most interesting as in 2021, he was rated 95. Today he is 10lb lower.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>With the nine runners, it's certainly an each-way contest, and I don't mind the drift this morning out to 13/2 for La Trinidad, and that edges me towards him.</p><p>He didn't win last season, but he has some good handicap form and stays 1m well. He's certainly off a handy mark these days.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="la-trinidad"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-april-2023/redcar/42/4/#la-trinidad" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/la-trinidad/000000512224/">La Trinidad</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00079433.png" alt="Mrs D. W. Davenport silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32272754&bssId=25967920&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356719410&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681740000000">13/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212923900">7.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roger-fell/000000053963/">Roger Fell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jonny-peate/000000019526/">Jonny Peate</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 85</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back La Trinidad in the 15:00 at Redcar</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32272754&raceTime=1681740000000&dayToSearch=20230417&marketId=924.356719410" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/2</a></div><h2>Timeform preview Kelso on Monday</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Kelso 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kelso%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's <strong>Andrew Asquith</strong> looks at Kelso's Monday fixture and says of his NAP selection for the card: "A less-than-fluent jump at the last was probably the difference between winning and losing and, though he has gone up 3 lb since, this race doesn't look any deeper, so he is taken to deservedly open his account."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/kelso-racing-tips-hector-can-open-his-account-160423-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Kelso selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>A second Grand National victory for Lucinda Russell ably assisted by "Scu" and no doubt a highly emotional one with the sad recent passing of their former winner One For Arthur.</p><p>Corach Rambler, described as a brave and mischievous chaser, etched his name into the history books and for Russell, represents how her knack of building for the future with staying chasers comes to fruition with horses not bought at the top end of the market that say Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott can do.</p><p>"In our hearts, Corach Rambler is just the best horse - and now he is in the public's hearts as well," said Russell. Hear, hear.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and a busy one at that. alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Wetherby%20jump%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-back-krypton-to-strike-gold-at-warwick-300323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Back Krypton to strike gold at Warwick</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/f1bec663f689a7c0de1a01d013731bbf2d272204.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/f1bec663f689a7c0de1a01d013731bbf2d272204.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-murphy-and-bowen-set-for-a-marvelous-day-at-market-rasen-290323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Murphy and Bowen set for a marvelous day at Market Rasen</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Olly Murphy in yard horse behind 1280.450x253.jpg" Read past articles

Daily Racing News: Immortality awaits Vanillier in Grand National

Daily Racing News: Fakir D'oudairies set for historical third win in Marsh Chase

Daily Racing News: A Plus Tard can bounce back in Aintree Bowl More Daily Racing News class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> Racecards & Results

Racecards
Full Results class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

Join Now - Open Account Using Promo Code VAL225
Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses

BET & WIN

Most read stories

Leeds United v Liverpool: A 7/2+ standout bet at Elland Road

Daily Racing News: Two big market moves and a Redcar headline selection

Tuesday Racing Tips: Hodler is Tony Calvin's 10/1 tip on day one at Newmarket

Chelsea v Real Madrid: Back Benzema to bag again at the Bridge

Pakistan v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Cleaver and Rizwan stand out bets href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-liverpool-tips-odds-on-reds-simply-have-to-be-opposed-on-the-road-150423-200.html">Leeds United v Liverpool: A 7/2+ standout bet at Elland Road</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-big-market-moves-and-a-redcar-headline-selection-170423-134.html">Daily Racing News: Two big market moves and a Redcar headline selection</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tuesday-racing-tips-hodler-is-tony-calvins-10-1-tip-on-day-one-at-newmarket-170423-166.html">Tuesday Racing Tips: Hodler is Tony Calvin's 10/1 tip on day one at Lay betting calculator
Odds Converter Services

Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div Horse Racing Education

Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting Timeform Knowledge

Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a Related Sites
Archive
View archives Home
Horse Racing
Daily Racing News
Daily Racing News: Two big market moves and a Redcar headline selection Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing

More from Betfair

Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling

Join
Log in href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk

BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved.

For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: 000-039561-R-319411-005. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: 000-039439-R-319330-007.

More Betfair

My Betfair Rewards
Live Sport on TV
Cash Out
Betfair Corporate
Payment Methods

About

Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
About Betfair
Help & Learning
Safer Gambling

Pick language

Global
Español
Italia
Português
Danmark
Sverige
România

For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail Copy@betfair.com. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to customer support 