Good morning and the post-Grand National Monday sees Windsor start their Flat season with an eight-race card and a 0-85 6f Handicap as the feature, although the ground (which could become heavy) will likely to dictate horses switching over the far side. So keep an eye on the draw today.

We're also back at Redcar for seven races in the north underway at 13:15, and they haven't escaped the weather either with soft, heavy in places the going description today. The race of the day at Redcar is the 15:00 1m Handicap and a 0-90.

Kelso will be good, good to soft in places for eight races where the Buccleuch Cup and the 15:20 3m 0-135 Handicap Chase stand out as the two highlights.

Tramore is in a later-starting slot at 16:15 with soft, yielding in places ground, and Kempton completes the evening set underway at 17:30 for a seven-race card. No rest for the wicked as they say.

Money Talk

13:15 Redcar: Mistress Teite 25/1 into 9/1.

13:50 Redcar: Guest List 20/1 into 12/1.

16:40 Redcar:

Lunar Jet 12/1 into 8/1.

15:10 Windsor: Loving Feeling 9/4 into 15/8.

16:20 Windsor: Darvel 14/1 into 8/1.

17:25 Windsor: Change Of Fortune 22/1 into 12/1.

13:40 Kelso: Monklaw 50/1 into 14/1.

14:45 Kelso: he Jad Factor 20/1 into 12/1.

15:55 Kelso: Bella Bluesky 16/1 into 11/1.

13:15 Redcar: Komat 2.757/4 out to 3.02/1.

A busy Monday no doubt with seven Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook to look out for playing each-way staring with the Kelso 14:45 Kings Own Scottish Borderers Handicap Chase 2m6f with 14 runners set to take their chance.

Grand National winning trainer Lucinda Russell's Thunder In Milan 5/1 represents the team that won the race in 2021 and the 7yo very much is in keeping with the National theme as a relation to Ballabriggs. Azof Des Mottes was a mover this morning from 9/1 into 6/1 for the race.

There's one Extra Place Special at Redcar with the closing 16:40 1m2f Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Handicap with 14 runners. Horses drawn relatively high have done well in three of the last five renewals with winning stalls 7,9,9.

Windsor have one Extra Place Special with the 16:20 1m Franks 60th Birthday Handicap. A couple of horses have been backed on the Sportsbook for the race, including Devasboy from 14/1 into 11/1, with once again, 14 runners.

Two Extra Place Specials are from Kempton for this evening with the 18:00 7f Handicap and the 19:00 7f Handicap - both have 12 runners.

Two also come from Tramore today with the 17:45 Tramore 2m4f Handicap Hurdle and the 18:45 Tramore 2m5f Handicap Chase.

Garcon Doux was a 16/1 into 12/1 mover this morning for the 17:45, and Mighty Jeremy is now 6/4 in as the favourite from 11/1 but he was the reserve.

Stat Of The Day

To Kelso, Dillan Hurst is 2-3 in the last fortnight at 67% and a profit of +17.50 and the 7lb conditional rider has just one mount today with Les's Legacy 4/1 in the 14:15 2m7f Handicap Hurdle.

Les's Legacy won a Class 2 race at Kelso last time, is usually held up, and has been raised 4lb.

No. 4 Les's Legacy SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Susan Corbett

Jockey: Dillan Hurst

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 108

Les's Legacy 4/1 in the 14:15 at Kelso

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:50 Redcar: Asmund 7/2 has won here twice (33%), and Viva Voce 8/1 has won here twice (67%).

15:00 Redcar: Give It Some Teddy 10/1 has won here four times (31%), and Belhaven 11/4 has won here twice (100%).

15:45 Windsor: Indian Creak 5/1 has won here three times (38%), and Capote's Dream 7/1 has won here twice (40%).

14:15 Kelso: Lissen To The Lady 7/1 has won here three times (23%).

14:45 Kelso: To The Limit 14/1 has won here twice (50%).

15:20 Kelso: Saint Arvans 18/1 has won here twice (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:20 Windsor: Oh Herberts Reign 3/1 has won off a mark of 86 and today runs from 75.

17:55 Windsor: Lawn Ranger 4/1 has won off a mark 82 and today runs from 62.

13:50 Redcar: Mutanaaseq 10/1 has won off 67 and today runs from 52.

15:00 Redcar: Copper And Five 5/1 has won off a mark of 83 and today runs from 72, and Young Fire 11/2 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84.

16:40 Redcar: Benadalid 6/1 has won off a mark of 82 and today runs from 70.

Furthest traveller

Monday's furthest traveller is the Mark Rimmell-trained Khangai in the Redcar 14:25 1m Grey-Smith Legal Straight Mile Handicap (Sdde Smith Group Straight Mile Series and travels 263 miles from Oxon today.

No. 2 (1) Khangai SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Mark Rimell

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Khangai 11/1 in the 14:25 at Redcar

Form Watch

Benoit De La Sayette heads to Redcar for Monday and is 5-21 at 29% in the last fortnight, and shows a profit of +5.00 to level stakes.

The crack apprentice has just one ride on the card today for John and Slim Thady Gosden with Peace Man 6/4 in the 15:35 1m2f Novice Stakes.

The 4yo didn't race at two or three but shaped well on his recent debut at Wolverhampton.

James Ferguson is a trainer very high on hot lists at the moment and is operating at a 47% strike-rate in the past four weeks with seven winners from his last 15 runners.

He has just one runner at Redcar today with Glorious Lion on handicap debut in the 16:10 1m2f Handicap.

Kevin Ryan has already had two winners at Redcar this season and shows a profit of +11.00 and the yard have three runners today with:

14:25 Redcar: Leap Year Lad 16/5.

15:00 Redcar: Shaladar (8/1 into 13/2).

16:40 Redcar: Merseyside 22/1.

John Gosden is currently on 29% as he sends his Windsor team out for Monday and has a 24% win and 51% placed record by the river.

He has two newcomers running in the same race at Windsor in the 15:10 1m2f Novices' Stakes with Loving Feeling 15/8 and Apolo 4/1.

Sir Michael Stoute also has a runner in the that race, but he's on the cold list without a winner in 33. I doubt that will last.

Race of the day

Both of the "Race Of The Day" selections won last week when I was on duty, so hopefully we can make it three with Redcar's feature today at 15:00 and the 0-90 1m Handicap.

Belhaven at 3/1 is the market leader for Hayley Turner riding for Harry Eustace and the 4yo filly signed off her season winning over CD in October in the Mile Series Final from 78 and starts her campaign from 80.

She'll need a personal best, but heavy conditions might not be ideal for her first run.

No. 5 (3) Belhaven (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Young Fire has race fitness and is very much one of the veterans in the field as a battle-hardened performer on his 73rd career start today. The 8yo won't mind the ground and stays 1m well, but he doesn't hold any secrets in terms of his mark and where he is.

Give It Some Teddy is a previous winner of the race, but he's a 9yo and Tim Easterby is hardly in peak form at the moment and jockey Duran Fentiman is on the cold list. It's only a matter of time before the yard hit their straps, though.

No. 8 (9) Give It Some Teddy SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 9

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 74

Maysong is another who likes soft and heavy, and could be an possible each-way runner, but he's not particularly well treated from 76.

Copper And Five is off a good mark and has form tied in with Belhaven from the Mile Series Final last term, but most of his form is on a better surface.

And it leaves La Trinidad for Roger Fell who is top weight here from 85 and has Jonny Peate's 5lb claim. From a handicap point of view, he looks the most interesting as in 2021, he was rated 95. Today he is 10lb lower.

Big Race Verdict

With the nine runners, it's certainly an each-way contest, and I don't mind the drift this morning out to 13/2 for La Trinidad, and that edges me towards him.

He didn't win last season, but he has some good handicap form and stays 1m well. He's certainly off a handy mark these days.

No. 1 (1) La Trinidad SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

La Trinidad 13/2 in the 15:00 at Redcar

Timeform preview Kelso on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith looks at Kelso's Monday fixture and says of his NAP selection for the card: "A less-than-fluent jump at the last was probably the difference between winning and losing and, though he has gone up 3 lb since, this race doesn't look any deeper, so he is taken to deservedly open his account."

Final Word

A second Grand National victory for Lucinda Russell ably assisted by "Scu" and no doubt a highly emotional one with the sad recent passing of their former winner One For Arthur.

Corach Rambler, described as a brave and mischievous chaser, etched his name into the history books and for Russell, represents how her knack of building for the future with staying chasers comes to fruition with horses not bought at the top end of the market that say Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott can do.

"In our hearts, Corach Rambler is just the best horse - and now he is in the public's hearts as well," said Russell. Hear, hear.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and a busy one at that. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.