Daily Racing News: Two big All-Weather market moves and Murphy for the feature
Alan Dudman
28 February 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-big-all-weather-market-moves-and-murphy-for-the-feature-280223-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-28T10:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-28T10:30:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Oisin Murphy 1280 x 871.320x218.png", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman has Tuesday's racing news with some lively Southwell markets and a 100% stat of the day selection... Three meetings assessed for Tuesday An 80/1 market mover Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair with all the form and betting news Good morning for Tuesday from me, ahead of a big weekend with the Grimthorpe Chase and Greatwood Gold Cup, today's action from the jumps comes from Leicester and Catterick. The ground at Leicester will be fairly lively with good to firm and good in places for the six-race card. Although racegoers there might feel a little short-changed with a total of 26 horses running and two Hunter Chases. Catterick also have six races on officially good ground with the only double-field race in the second - the 14:45 2m4f Chase with 10 runners. Eight races are on the All-Weather from Southwell starting at 17:00 and there are two 0-85 Handicaps. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 16:45 Catterick: Wontgetfooledagen 9/1 into 13/2. 14:30 Leicester: Happy News 10/1 into 7/1. 15:30 Leicester: Guttural 25/1 into 14/1. 17:00 Southwell: Arkid 80/1 into 28/1. 18:00 Southwell: John The Pirate 33/1 into 20/1. 18:30 Southwell: Corsican Caper 16/1 into 11/1. 19:00 Southwell: Mykonos St John 40/1 into 18/1. 19:30 Southwell: Love Destiny 50/1 into 33/1. 20:00 Southwell: Forever Dreaming 12/1 into 9/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:45 Catterick: Chase A Fortune [2.2] out to [2.38].16:45 Catterick: Kiss My Face [3.0] out to [3.5]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! All the Extra Place Specials are at Southwell this evening and three in total. The 18:00 1m3f Handicap has 14 runners for the each-way players. Six Strings for trainer Derek Shaw from 10/1 into 15/2 was backed this morning, although Jackamundo was a drifter out to 20s too. Fourteen runners are in the 19:30 7f Handicap and Breezyandbright was a mover from 8/1 into 13/2 early today. Two at huge prices for the race were also cut from big prices with Los Camachos 40/1 into 22/1 and Love Destiny 50/1 into 33/1. The final Southwell Extra Place Special is the 20:00 6f Handicap with 12 runners and Forever Dreaming could be the each-way option from 12/1 into 9/1. Stat Of The Day Gina Andrews has ridden two winners from her last two mounts and is looking to maintain her recent 100% record with her only ride at Catterick this afternoon with Edgar Allan Poe in the 14:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/catterick-bridge/9/2/#edgar-allan-poe-ire] Back Edgar Allan Poe in the 14;45 at Catterick 6/1 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:00 Leicester: Flann 13/8 has won here twice (50%). 15:15 Catterick: Da Vinci Hand 16/5 has won here twice (33%). 16:15 Catterick: Betty Baloo 6/5 has won here twice (100%). 17:00 Southwell: Straitouttacompton 14/1 has won here four times (24%). 19:00 Southwell: Local Bay 3/1 has won here twice (100%). 19:30 Southwell: Al Suil Eile 7/2 has won here three times (16%), Wrath Of Hector 11/1 has won here three times (20%), and Breezyandbright 13/2 has won here twice (67%). 20:00 Southwell: Della Mare 15/2 has won here twice (40%). 20:30 Southwell: Ustath 7/1 has won here six times (22%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:45 Catterick: Go Fox 30/1 has won off 105 and today runs from 91.16:15 Catterick: Mance Rayder 11/2 has won off 117 and today runs from 105. 16:45 Catterick: Just Call Me Al 8/1 has won off 107 and today runs from 90.14:00 Leicester: Cenotice 9/2 has won off 125 and today runs from 112. 14:30 Leicester: Happy News 7/1 has won off 105 and today runs from 86. 19:30 Southwell: Wrath Of Hector 11/1 has won off 68 and today runs from 54, and Love Destiny 33/1 has won off 73 and today runs from 55. 20:30 Southwell: Autumn Flight 15/2 has won off 75 and today runs from 55. Furthest traveller Evan Williams' Sabbathical is the 11/10 favourite for the Catterick 15:15 2m Handicap Chase and is Tuesday's furthest traveller with the 275-mile journey from Wales to Yorkshire. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/catterick-bridge/9/3/#sabbathical-fr] Back Sabbathical in the 15:15 at Catterick 11/10 Form Watch Gina Andrews has one ride at Catterick this afternoon, and she is currently 7-19 in the last month with a high strike-rate of 37%. Her mount runs in the Catterick 14:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle with 6/1 chance Edgar Allan Poe, and he's a previous course winner too. Sean Quinlan has enjoyed his sorties at Yorkshire this term and his Catterick record this season is 4-9 at 44% and a level stakes profit of +14.0. Quinlan has two rides today and his best chance is 6/5 favourite Chase A Fortune in the 15:45 2m Maiden Hurdle. Gavin Sheehan is 5-13 at Catterick this season at 39% and his three rides today are: 15:45 2m Maiden Hurdle: Beauty To Behold 4/1. 16:15 Catterick: Fiston Du Mou 10/3. 16:45 Catterick: Wontgetfooledagen 7/1. Sue Smith is the trainer who leads the way at Catterick in terms of winners this season with 4-14 at 29% and a massive profit of +39.00 to level stakes. Edgar Allan Poe 6/1 and Just Jess 3/1 are two of her three today and Just Jess heads the betting in the 16:45 3m1f Handicap Hurdle. There are not many runners at Leicester today but at least Lewis "Made Of" Stones is amongst the winners. He 4-15 at 27% in the last month and a level stakes profit of +27.00. Stones has only one ride today and it's Cloudy Wednesday at 4/1 in the Leicester 15:30 2m6f Handicap Chase. Kelly Morgan is on the training hot list with 2-5 at 40% and she runs Santon in the final Hunter Chase on the afternoon. For Southwell; Dan Muscutt is in profit to the tune of +20.68 in the last four weeks and surprisingly has only one ride this evening with Cuban Grey 4/1 in the 17:30 5f Novice. William Haggas is 5-12 of late and his one runner at Southwell this evening is Ramensky in the 18:30 1m3f Handicap. Haggas is also 11-33 in the last five seasons and Ramensky was well supported into 9/4 this morning on the Sportsbook. Kevin Phillapart De Foy is 7-24 in the last month and shows a profit of +24.08 in that period. His three runners at Southwell this evening are: 18:30 Southwell: Corsican Caper 11/1. 20:00 Southwell: Twentysharesofgrey 7/1.20:30 Southwell: My Boy Jack 10/3. The treble on the De Foy trio pays out 415/1 on the Sportsbook. Race of the day Sorry Leicester fans, and indeed Hunter Chase fans as the two on the card don't make the race of the day. The Southwell 19:00 1m Handicap is a 0-85 and at least holds eight runners for three places on the each-way angle. Alexander James is Oisin Murphy's mount, and Murphy got a good tune last night out of First Charge, a big galloper who stayed on to win at 7/1 last night. Murphy is 6-30 at 20% since his return. Alexander James looks very solid here at 9/4 considering he was in a 0-105 last time out at the track over 7f. He finished fourth on that occasion but was caught out by the slow pace down to 7f and the winner (Lord Of The Lodge got the best ride to make all). Alexander James ran the final three furlongs quicker than victor and back up to 1m looks perfect tonight. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/southwell/47/5/#alexander-james-ire] Trainer Tony Carroll was in form last night with a double at Wolverhampton - although his veteran Astrophysics nailed my bet Glorious Charmer on the line. Carroll's Local Bay is a 2-2 horse at Southwell at 100% but both of those were over 7f at a much lower level than the favourite. Last time he was over 7f at Wolverhampton, and while he has won over Newcastle's 1m, I think his best trip is 7f. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/southwell/47/5/#local-bay] Plastic Paddy was quite weak in the betting this morning from 4/1 out to 6/1 for Mick Appleby and he won with a bit in hand over Newcastle's 1m last time, although the form looks muddling for that as there was hardly any pace and the time figure wasn't particularly good. Soames Forsyte is a Michael Herrington runner, and Herrington is in a bit of form. Soames Forsyte was a former Normandie Stud horse in the pink and white silks, although they've all been sold now with Phillipa Cooper getting out of the game. He was bought for 22k and his relations are all Normandie stayers in Dolores, Duncan, Samuel and Gretchen. There will be races for him in the future I'm sure, but he has only faced handicaps on a handful of occasions and he's a longer term project. He's also named after the main character in the superb John Galsworthy masterpiece. Big Race Verdict This all looks straightforward on paper with Alexander James, and while it doesn't always pan out that way, his run last time in far hotter company looks the stand out here, especially as that was over 7f. He meets Tropez Power again, who beat him over CD in December, but can reverse that form and is the 9/4 pick. Back Alexander James in the 19:00 at Southwell 9/4 Frost on Tuesday and Doncaster on Friday Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost targets Sandown for Frodon following his third in the Coral Trophy on Saturday and she also looks ahead to a ride on Tuesday and her chances later on in the week at Doncaster. Click here to read Frost's exclusive latest column. Daryl Carter's latest Cheltenham Festival Focus With less then three weeks before the Cheltenham Festival, Daryl Carter pens his latest column and reflects on the Brandy Love defeat, a look at the Juvenile form from the weekend and he's added two bets to his ante-post list with selections for the Pertemps and the Grand Annual. Click here for the latest column. Timeform preview Catterick on Tuesday Andrew Asquith previews Catterick today with a pair of selections that include a Tim Easterby runner who he says: "She is just 2 lb higher now and looks the one to beat again with the prospect of even more to come." Click here for the two Catterick picks. Final Word We may all be in Cheltenham mode with the Festival so close, but the Flat is on the horizon too and two performances of real note have come in the last week. Yesterday, Rabaah hammered a Novice Stakes field with a penalty by 5L to add to his easy Lingfield win and Charlie Hills might just be thinking about Group races now as he looks classy. Indeed, Hills said after his January win at Lingfield "As long as he goes the right way mentally, then he can go quite far." Hills will know what it takes to train a highly-wired sprinter and he also trained Rabaah's two half-brothers Rewaayat and Tanmawwy. The other run on the All-Weather to note was Burglar - a newcomer for John and "Slim" Thady Gosden. He won over 1m on Saturday despite missing the break, playing up beforehand and not handling the turn. He still won by 4L and is another Cracksman who showed how he's taken breeders and buyers by surprise with the amount of speed the sire injects. He looked a big horse too. Rabaah is by Dubawi, who doesn't have that many sprinters, but a sire who just has the magic touch. I am hoping these two will have some big prizes ahead. Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Alan Dudman has Tuesday's racing news with some lively Southwell markets and a 100% stat of the day selection...

Three meetings assessed for Tuesday An 80/1 market mover Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair with all the form and betting news Good morning for Tuesday from me, ahead of a big weekend with the Grimthorpe Chase and Greatwood Gold Cup, today's action from the jumps comes from Leicester and Catterick. The ground at Leicester will be fairly lively with good to firm and good in places for the six-race card. Although racegoers there might feel a little short-changed with a total of 26 horses running and two Hunter Chases. Catterick also have six races on officially good ground with the only double-field race in the second - the 14:45 2m4f Chase with 10 runners. Eight races are on the All-Weather from Southwell starting at 17:00 and there are two 0-85 Handicaps. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Although racegoers there might feel a little short-changed with a total of 26 horses running and two Hunter Chases.</p><p>Catterick also have six races on officially good ground with the only double-field race in the second - the 14:45 2m4f Chase with 10 runners.</p><p>Eight races are on the All-Weather from Southwell starting at 17:00 and there are two 0-85 Handicaps.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>16:45 Catterick</strong>: Wontgetfooledagen 9/1 into 13/2. <br><strong>14:30 Leicester</strong>: Happy News 10/1 into 7/1. <br><strong>15:30 Leicester</strong>: Guttural 25/1 into 14/1. <br><strong>17:00 Southwell</strong>: Arkid 80/1 into 28/1. <br><strong>18:00 Southwell</strong>: John The Pirate 33/1 into 20/1. <br><strong>18:30 Southwell</strong>: Corsican Caper 16/1 into 11/1. <br><strong>19:00 Southwell</strong>: Mykonos St John 40/1 into 18/1. <br><strong>19:30 Southwell</strong>: Love Destiny 50/1 into 33/1. <br><strong>20:00 Southwell</strong>: Forever Dreaming 12/1 into 9/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>15:45 Catterick</strong>: Chase A Fortune <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>.<br><strong>16:45 Catterick</strong>: Kiss My Face <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>All the Extra Place Specials are at Southwell this evening and three in total.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677607200000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945594">18:00 1m3f Handicap</a></strong> has 14 runners for the each-way players. Six Strings for trainer Derek Shaw from 10/1 into 15/2 was backed this morning, although Jackamundo was a drifter out to 20s too.</p><p>Fourteen runners are in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677612600000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945610">19:30 7f Handicap</a></strong> and Breezyandbright was a mover from 8/1 into 13/2 early today.</p><p>Two at huge prices for the race were also cut from big prices with Los Camachos 40/1 into 22/1 and Love Destiny 50/1 into 33/1.</p><p>The final Southwell Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677614400000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945612">20:00 6f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners and Forever Dreaming could be the each-way option from 12/1 into 9/1.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><blockquote> <p><strong>Gina Andrews</strong> has ridden two winners from her last two mounts and is looking to maintain her recent 100% record with her only ride at Catterick this afternoon with Edgar Allan Poe in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677595500000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944961">14:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p> </blockquote><p> <article class="race_entry" id="edgar-allan-poe-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/catterick-bridge/9/2/#edgar-allan-poe-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/edgar-allan-poe-ire/000000435850/">Edgar Allan Poe (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000221.png" alt="Mr I. B. Barker silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32142127&bssId=11082749&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.348944961&modules=betslip&raceTime=1677595500000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210569232">6.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sue-smith/000000000577/">Sue Smith</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/miss-gina-andrews/000000012466/">Miss Gina Andrews</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 97</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Edgar Allan Poe in the 14;45 at Catterick</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677595500000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944961" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142145&raceTime=1677596400000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945516">15:00 Leicester</a></strong>: Flann 13/8 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677597300000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944982">15:15 Catterick</a></strong>: Da Vinci Hand 16/5 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677600900000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944994">16:15 Catterick</a></strong>: Betty Baloo 6/5 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677603600000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945581">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Straitouttacompton 14/1 has won here four times (24%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677610800000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945606">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Local Bay 3/1 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677612600000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945610">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Al Suil Eile 7/2 has won here three times (16%), Wrath Of Hector 11/1 has won here three times (20%), and Breezyandbright 13/2 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677614400000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945612">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Della Mare 15/2 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677616200000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945619">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Ustath 7/1 has won here six times (22%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677595500000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944961">14:45 Catterick</a></strong>: Go Fox 30/1 has won off 105 and today runs from 91.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677600900000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944994">16:15 Catterick</a></strong>: Mance Rayder 11/2 has won off 117 and today runs from 105. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677602700000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945023">16:45 Catterick</a></strong>: Just Call Me Al 8/1 has won off 107 and today runs from 90.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142145&raceTime=1677592800000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945507">14:00 Leicester</a></strong>: Cenotice 9/2 has won off 125 and today runs from 112. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142145&raceTime=1677594600000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945511">14:30 Leicester</a></strong>: Happy News 7/1 has won off 105 and today runs from 86. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677612600000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945610">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Wrath Of Hector 11/1 has won off 68 and today runs from 54, and Love Destiny 33/1 has won off 73 and today runs from 55. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677616200000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945619">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Autumn Flight 15/2 has won off 75 and today runs from 55.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Evan Williams' Sabbathical is the 11/10 favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677597300000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944982">Catterick 15:15 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong> and is Tuesday's furthest traveller with the 275-mile journey from Wales to Yorkshire.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="sabbathical-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/catterick-bridge/9/3/#sabbathical-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sabbathical-fr/000000513433/">Sabbathical (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868749.png" alt="Maximum Racing & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32142127&bssId=26640936&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.348944982&modules=betslip&raceTime=1677597300000">85/40</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210569238">3.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/evan-williams/000000011847/">Evan Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-wedge/000000013661/">Adam Wedge</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 107</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sabbathical in the 15:15 at Catterick</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677597300000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944982" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Gina Andrews has one ride at Catterick this afternoon, and she is currently 7-19 in the last month with a high strike-rate of 37%. Her mount runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677595500000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944961">Catterick 14:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 6/1 chance <strong>Edgar Allan Poe</strong>, and he's a previous course winner too.</p><p>Sean Quinlan has enjoyed his sorties at Yorkshire this term and his Catterick record this season is 4-9 at 44% and a level stakes profit of +14.0.</p><p>Quinlan has two rides today and his best chance is 6/5 favourite <strong>Chase A Fortune</strong> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677599100000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944992">15:45 2m Maiden Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Gavin Sheehan is 5-13 at Catterick this season at 39% and his three rides today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677599100000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944992">15:45 2m Maiden Hurdle</a></strong>: Beauty To Behold 4/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677600900000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348944994">16:15 Catterick</a></strong>: Fiston Du Mou 10/3. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677602700000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945023">16:45 Catterick</a></strong>: Wontgetfooledagen 7/1.</p><p>Sue Smith is the trainer who leads the way at Catterick in terms of winners this season with 4-14 at 29% and a massive profit of +39.00 to level stakes.</p><p>Edgar Allan Poe 6/1 and Just Jess 3/1 are two of her three today and Just Jess heads the betting in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142127&raceTime=1677602700000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945023">16:45 3m1f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>There are not many runners at Leicester today but at least Lewis "Made Of" Stones is amongst the winners. He 4-15 at 27% in the last month and a level stakes profit of +27.00.</p><p>Stones has only one ride today and it's Cloudy Wednesday at 4/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142145&raceTime=1677598200000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945523">Leicester 15:30 2m6f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Kelly Morgan is on the training hot list with 2-5 at 40% and she runs Santon in the final Hunter Chase on the afternoon.</p><p>For Southwell; Dan Muscutt is in profit to the tune of +20.68 in the last four weeks and surprisingly has only one ride this evening with Cuban Grey 4/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677605400000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945584">17:30 5f Novice</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>William Haggas</strong> is 5-12 of late and his one runner at Southwell this evening is Ramensky in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677609000000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945599">18:30 1m3f Handicap</a></strong>. Haggas is also 11-33 in the last five seasons and Ramensky was well supported into 9/4 this morning on the Sportsbook.</p><p><img alt="Haggas shirt 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haggas%20shirt%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Kevin Phillapart De Foy is 7-24 in the last month and shows a profit of +24.08 in that period. His three runners at Southwell this evening are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677609000000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945599">18:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Corsican Caper 11/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677614400000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945612">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Twentysharesofgrey 7/1.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677616200000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945619">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: My Boy Jack 10/3.</p><blockquote>The treble on the De Foy trio pays out 415/1 on the Sportsbook.</blockquote><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Sorry Leicester fans, and indeed Hunter Chase fans as the two on the card don't make the race of the day.</p><p>The Southwell 19:00 1m Handicap is a 0-85 and at least holds eight runners for three places on the each-way angle.</p><p>Alexander James is Oisin Murphy's mount, and Murphy got a good tune last night out of First Charge, a big galloper who stayed on to win at 7/1 last night. Murphy is 6-30 at 20% since his return.</p><p><strong>Alexander James looks very solid here</strong> at 9/4 considering he was in a 0-105 last time out at the track over 7f.</p><p>He finished fourth on that occasion but was caught out by the slow pace down to 7f and the winner (Lord Of The Lodge got the best ride to make all). Alexander James ran the final three furlongs quicker than victor and back up to 1m looks perfect tonight.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="alexander-james-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/southwell/47/5/#alexander-james-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/alexander-james-ire/000000501999/">Alexander James (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870458.png" alt="Magna Carter Bloodstock silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32142149&bssId=23983749&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.348945606&modules=betslip&raceTime=1677610800000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210569769">5.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-appleby/000000007468/">Michael Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/oisin-murphy/000000015183/">Oisin Murphy</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 87</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Trainer Tony Carroll was in form last night with a double at Wolverhampton - although his veteran Astrophysics nailed my bet Glorious Charmer on the line.</p><blockquote> <p>Carroll's Local Bay is a 2-2 horse at Southwell at 100% but both of those were over 7f at a much lower level than the favourite.</p> </blockquote><p>Last time he was over 7f at Wolverhampton, and while he has won over Newcastle's 1m, I think his best trip is 7f.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="local-bay"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-february-2023/southwell/47/5/#local-bay" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/local-bay/000000541577/">Local Bay</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00872039.png" alt="Mr N Sfrantzis silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32142149&bssId=39092012&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.348945606&modules=betslip&raceTime=1677610800000">85/40</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210569769">3.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/tony-carroll/000000007274/">Tony Carroll</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/andrea-atzeni/000000012399/">Andrea Atzeni</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 70</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Plastic Paddy was quite weak in the betting this morning from 4/1 out to 6/1 for Mick Appleby and he won with a bit in hand over Newcastle's 1m last time, although the form looks muddling for that as there was hardly any pace and the time figure wasn't particularly good.</p><p><strong>Soames Forsyte</strong> is a Michael Herrington runner, and Herrington is in a bit of form. Soames Forsyte was a former Normandie Stud horse in the pink and white silks, although they've all been sold now with Phillipa Cooper getting out of the game. He was bought for 22k and his relations are all Normandie stayers in Dolores, Duncan, Samuel and Gretchen.</p><p>There will be races for him in the future I'm sure, but he has only faced handicaps on a handful of occasions and he's a longer term project. He's also named after the main character in the superb John Galsworthy masterpiece.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>This all looks straightforward on paper with Alexander James, and while it doesn't always pan out that way, his run last time in far hotter company looks the stand out here, especially as that was over 7f.</p><p>He meets Tropez Power again, who beat him over CD in December, but can reverse that form and is the 9/4 pick.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alexander James in the 19:00 at Southwell</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32142149&raceTime=1677610800000&dayToSearch=20230228&marketId=924.348945606" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/4</a></div><h2>Frost on Tuesday and Doncaster on Friday</h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost targets Sandown for Frodon following his third in the Coral Trophy on Saturday and she also looks ahead to a ride on Tuesday and her chances later on in the week at Doncaster.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-next-stop-sandown-for-warrior-frodon-270223-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Frost's exclusive latest column.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's latest Cheltenham Festival Focus</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With less then three weeks before the Cheltenham Festival, Daryl Carter pens his latest column and reflects on the Brandy Love defeat, a look at the Juvenile form from the weekend and he's added two bets to his ante-post list with selections for the Pertemps and the Grand Annual. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-20-1-grand-annual-chance-is-a-diamond-in-the-rough-260223-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest column.</p><h2>Timeform preview Catterick on Tuesday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Tim Easterby finger 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tim%20Easterby%20finger%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Andrew Asquith</strong> previews Catterick today with a pair of selections that include a Tim Easterby runner who he says: "She is just 2 lb higher now and looks the one to beat again with the prospect of even more to come."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/catterick-racing-tips-betty-baloo-a-strong-candidate-to-follow-up-270223-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the two Catterick picks.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>We may all be in Cheltenham mode with the Festival so close, but the Flat is on the horizon too and two performances of real note have come in the last week.</p><p>Yesterday, <strong>Rabaah</strong> hammered a Novice Stakes field with a penalty by 5L to add to his easy Lingfield win and Charlie Hills might just be thinking about Group races now as he looks classy.</p><p>Indeed, Hills said after his January win at Lingfield "As long as he goes the right way mentally, then he can go quite far."</p><p>Hills will know what it takes to train a highly-wired sprinter and he also trained Rabaah's two half-brothers Rewaayat and Tanmawwy.</p><p>The other run on the All-Weather to note was <strong>Burglar</strong> - a newcomer for John and "Slim" Thady Gosden. He won over 1m on Saturday despite missing the break, playing up beforehand and not handling the turn.</p><p>He still won by 4L and is another Cracksman who showed how he's taken breeders and buyers by surprise with the amount of speed the sire injects.</p><p>He looked a big horse too.</p><p>Rabaah is by Dubawi, who doesn't have that many sprinters, but a sire who just has the magic touch. I am hoping these two will have some big prizes ahead.</p><p>Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> 