Daily Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-24">24 January 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price", "name": "Daily Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price", "description": "Down Royal and Southwell provide the action on Tuesday and Alan Dudman is once again in the Daily Racing News hotseat...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-24T10:12:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-24T10:12:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell floodlights 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Down Royal and Southwell provide the action on Tuesday and Alan Dudman is once again in the Daily Racing News hotseat... Down Royal and Southwell today and four Extra Place races A 20/1 headline selection in race of the day Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Tuesday's action and some big market moves Good morning everybody for Tuesday's action and with the weather wiping out the proposed jumps' offerings, today's racing comes from one afternoon meeting at Down Royal with seven races on soft ground - although rain is forecast there for the day and one AW meeting in the evening. There's a 20-runner Maiden Hurdle to open up the fixture today and the once-retired now back again Davy Russell has three rides. Southwell race again for Tuesday with the meeting starting at 17:30. Seven races there include another decent handicap with a 0-90 sprint over 5f at 19:00. Yesterday's column earmarked Billy Loughnane's rides and he rode a treble. Mr Harp was a 9/2 winner for the 'Furthest Traveller' section and Alrehb won the race of the day for the headline tip at 6/1. There were also good runs from Master Debonair - who hit fourth at 22/1 and was highlighted as a big market mover, while Aristobulus was a well-backed winner earmarked in the market movers too. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 12:40 Down Royal: The Wallpark [13.0] into [7.0], Marronstown [34.0] into [15.0], and The Belmont Boys [201.0] into [101.0]. 13:15 Down Royal: Marelly [6.0] into [4.5]. 13:50 Down Royal: Curious Bride [21.0] into [15.0], and Imperial Kate [51.0] into [31.0]. 15:35 Down Royal: Angels Dawn [3.75] into [2.5]. 17:30 Southwell: Legal Reform [23.0] into [11.0], and Yoshimi [23.0] into [15.0]. 18:00 Southwell: Piselli Molli [17.0] into [9.0], Dirty Leeds [26.0] into [11.0], Furniture Factors [29.0] into [13.0], and Forbearing [29.0] into [19.0]. 19:30 Southwell: Nine Elms [17.0] into [12.0], and Miss Harmony [19.0] into [15.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 16:10 Down Royal: No Time To Wait [2.8] out to [3.25]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Despite just two meetings surviving the arctic blast, there are still four Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and Master Debonair was highlighted as a big market mover in the morning for a Ffos Las Extra Place race yesterday, and he finished fourth at 22/1. At Down Royal the 13:50 2m1f Mares' Handicap Hurdle is a wide-open contest and one of the liveliest markets this morning with a hefty move on Curious Bride from 20s into 12/1. Knocknagappagh was a little weak this morning too for Gordon Elliott at 4/1 as the favourite. The 15:00 2m4f Handicap Chase is another Extra Place Special for Down Royal and the top four in the betting were all at 3/1 or 7/2 - like a dog race. Two Extra Place Specials at Southwell for the evening are the 18:00 7f Classified Stakes race and the 19:30 1m3f Handicap with 13 runners. The 18:00 saw the moves for Dirty Leeds and Furniture Factors from big prices this morning, and two of the more curious names for horses too. Stat Of The Day Trainer Sean Woods is 1-1 at 100% at Southwell this season with a 4/1 winner in Lady Nagin just three days ago. He has just one runner on the card today in Third Batch who runs in the 20:00 1m Maiden. She does appear to be improving and finished second on her latest start over Lingfield's 1m. Can she maintain Woods' 100% record? The 3yo was 7/4 this morning on the Sportsbook and Adam Farragher claims 3lb. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/6/#third-batch] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 17:30 Southwell: Custard The Dragon [19.0] has won here three times (14%).18:00 Southwell: Atrafan [2.5] has won here twice (29%), and Gorgeous General [17.0] has won here fives times (29%). 18:30 Southwell: Della Mare [5.0] has won here twice (50%). 20:30 Southwell: Back From Dubai has won here five times (36%), Daafy has won here four times (25%), and Run Teddy Run [1.8] has won here twice (100%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 18:30 Southwell: Tathmeen [9.5] has won off 71 and today runs from 52. 19:00 Southwell: May Sonic [15.0] has won off 101 and today runs from 91. 19:30 Southwell: Soaring Star [6.0] has won off 72 and today runs from 61, Central City [23.0] has won off 74 and today runs from 61, and Liberated Lad [5.0] has won off 65 and today runs from 51. 15:00 Down Royal: Spancil Hill has won off 107 and today runs from 95 and Cluan Dara has won off 89 and today runs from 76. Furthest traveller Mr Harp was a winner for 'Furthest Traveller' followers yesterday, and Tuesday sees Keith Dalgleish take up residence once again for the section and Ain't No Sunshine [23.0] travels from Scotland to Southwell for the 19:30 1m3f Handicap. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/5/#aint-no-sunshine-ire] Form Watch Jockey Aidan Kelly is in action at Down Royal this afternoon and he can boast a level stakes return of +28.00 in the last month with a 4-18 record at 22%. He has two rides today and both are big prices. The 7lb conditional has little chance on Abu Hazem at 150/1 in the opener, but Imperial Kate had been backed from 50s this morning into 30/1 for the 13:50. Patrick Mullins is one of those people that rather annoyingly seems to be good at everything he does as he is fine writer when not in the saddle. His record in the last four weeks is 6-13 at almost 45%, although he doesn't return a profit on those mounts. Still a near one-from-two record is excellent, and it pays to have a good trainer as a father I suppose. Mullins rides Macdermott in the closing bumper at 16:10 on debut and was a 4/7 shot at the time of writing. Donagh Meyler has a profit of +49.00 in the last month and he has just one ride this afternoon at Down Royal in the 13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle with last-time-out winner Kashi - who was trimmed from 16/1 into 12/1 this morning on the Sportsbook. Spare a thought for Conor Maxwell, as the rider has gone 144 without a winner. His form matches the weather. On with trainer form, and Ross O'Sullivan is 2-6 at Down Royal this season at 33% - which has surpassed his previous one winner in the four seasons before. His Champella has helped that record with two wins at the track and is looking for another in the 13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle. Surprisingly, Willie Mullins in five seasons at Down Royal has numbers that are far removed from his usual unimpeachable strike-rate. He is 6-44 at just 13% here in that time. Almost unheard of for the Closutton maestro. Will the layers be out for his 4/7 bumper runner? I think we've had Billy Loughnane covered in recent weeks - and goodness me, he's had 81 rides since Boxing Day. He rode a treble yesterday and has another five rides tonight at Southwell. His best chance is Triggered in the 18:30 6f Handicap for his father Mark, although the secret is now very much out. Loughnane senior has fired in a profit of nearly +28.00 in the month. P Charalambous &amp; J Clutterbuck follow trainer T J Kent (Terry) with initials rather than names, and like Kent who was in form on Saturday at Lingfield, the Charalambous/Clutterbuck axis is in form. They've had three winners from seven runners at 43% and their only runner on the Southwell card today is 17/2 chance Drill To Dream in the 19:30 1m3f Handicap. This is also an Extra Place Special and Luke Morris rides, and the sniper holds a record that nobody wants. He shows a level stakes loss in five seasons at Southwell of -253.00. It might be worth following Mick Herrington's runners. He's had three winners and two places from his last 12 runners and his two big priced runners at Southwell today include Yoshimi in the opening 17:30 7f Handicap, and the horse moved from 22/1 into 16/1 this morning on the Sportsbook. Antony (no H) Brittain is 3-11 at Southwell this term at 27% and a profit of +17.50, and the trainer tends to have a lot of runners. It's no different this evening with Abnaa at 15/4 for the 17:30 7f Handicap, and Tathmeen - a market drifter from 7s to 9s today in the 18:30 6f Handicap. Race of the day We managed a 6/1 winner yesterday in the race of the day and we have similar grade at Southwell with a 0-90 5f Handicap at 19:00 to headline the card. Lewis Edmunds is on the 5/2 favourite Hiya Maite - a horse who routed a field in December over CD by 3L. I just wonder if the price is factoring the trainer's good nick here? He is in form and goes at the track for Roy Bowring, but he has gone up to 77 and needs a PB here and was beaten in a weaker race last time from 1lb lower. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#hiya-maite] Vespasian is in for Simon and Ed Crisford, and hopefully Simon is on course tonight to give another thrilling interview on his horse's chance. He is almost certain to make the running as he's a headstrong sort who likes to get on with things, but he does look a difficult ride. Dropping down to 5f looks a wise move from Crisford, as he hasn't quite been lasting home over 6f and 7f. He looks an absolutely perfect back-to-lay trade for this and has been matched in defeat on his last two starts at [2.14] and [1.93] in-running. Named after one of the Roman Emperors, he has yet to rule totally. Billy and Mark Loughnane team up with Kim Wexler, a last time out winner who beat Murbih last time and has gone up to 75. Murbih looks overpriced here and took a massive walk in the betting this morning from 16/1 to 33/1, but it's a shame we have only seven runners to negate the each-way angle. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#kim-wexler-ire] May Sonic is the most interesting runner here for Charlie Hills, and has a similar profile to Vespasian in that he is a keen sort who has raced over 6f. I don't mind the drop in trip here and he is seriously well treated from 91. He was well beaten behind Kiwano last time at Kempton (who has since disappointed in a good race), but he might have needed that after a 51-day break. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#may-sonic] Big Race Verdict I am taking a chance here on May Sonic at 20/1. Considering he finished placed in a Group 3 at Dundalk in 2021, his peak form would be head and shoulders above some of the 'now' horses who have been operating off marks in the 70s and 80s. The 7yo needs to settle a bit, and we will go win only as the two places for each-way is not as appealing. Frost exclusive Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost provides her latest exclusive blog with an update on Frodon and her upcoming rides on Friday at Doncaster and Huntingdon. Click here to read Frost's latest column. You can also watch the latest Ditcheat Diary from Paul Nicholls by clicking here. Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by. Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like. DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. Click here to read the latest form recap and bets. Down Royal tips from Timeform Andrew Asquith previews Tuesday's Down Royal card with two selections and his NAP is a Peter Fahey horse who was on the wrong of a stewards' inquiry last time. Andrew has two bets for the day and you can click here to read. There are also three tips for Southwell including an 11/1 shot. Click here to read the Southwell tips. Final Word I've mentioned trusting your "gut instinct" before on these pages, and yesterday was a good example of following the maxim "keep your eyes open and your ears shut". I opposed Hit Mac last week at a short price and he won, but yesterday he was a well beaten favourite as I didn't trust the horse previously. Glittering Lights was another who I tipped at a good price at Kempton over 6f thinking she would make the running. Of course she didn't then, but a week later she did and found plenty. However, she was 8/11 and the horse I fancied in Renesmee for Kevin Phillapart De Foy was far too keen on her comeback, didn't settle and then dived for the inside rail. A bad move. If you stick to your guns, hopefully it will work out as there as nothing more frustrating than backing and really fancying a horse who fails, only to bolt up on the next start. And we've all been there. On the same theme, I thought The Big Doyen looked a horse with a bit of presence for Peter Fahey on his latest hurdling start at Punchestown. He was demoted to second, which looked a bit harsh, and the 12:40 at Down Royal today is big on numbers, but in such a large field, a lot have no chance and might be ridden out the back. The Big Doyen is for trainer Peter Fahey - who is underrated in my opinion, and he can gain compensation today. Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow and he tipped Heretic last Friday to win at a good price, so best of luck with your bets today and here's to a few more Heretics for the rest of the week with DC. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Down Royal and Southwell provide the action on Tuesday and Alan Dudman is once again in the Daily Racing News hotseat...</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<p><ul>
<li>
<h3><strong>Down Royal and Southwell today and four Extra Place races</strong></h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3><strong>A 20/1 headline selection in race of the day</strong></h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Tuesday's action and some big market moves</strong></h3>
</li>
</ul><hr><p>Good morning everybody for Tuesday's action and with the weather wiping out the proposed jumps' offerings, today's racing comes from one afternoon meeting at Down Royal with seven races on soft ground - although rain is forecast there for the day and one AW meeting in the evening.</p><p>There's a 20-runner Maiden Hurdle to open up the fixture today and the once-retired now back again Davy Russell has three rides.</p><p>Southwell race again for Tuesday with the meeting starting at 17:30. Seven races there include another decent handicap with a 0-90 sprint over 5f at 19:00.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Yesterday's column</a></strong> earmarked Billy Loughnane's rides and he rode a treble.</p><p>Mr Harp was a 9/2 winner for the 'Furthest Traveller' section and Alrehb won the race of the day for the headline tip at 6/1.</p><p>There were also good runs from Master Debonair - who hit fourth at 22/1 and was highlighted as a big market mover, while Aristobulus was a well-backed winner earmarked in the market movers too.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674564000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449610">12:40 Down Royal</a></strong>: The Wallpark <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>, Marronstown <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>, and The Belmont Boys <b class="inline_odds" title="200/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">201.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">200/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674566100000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449613">13:15 Down Royal</a></strong>: Marelly <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674568200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449617">13:50 Down Royal</a></strong>: Curious Bride <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>, and Imperial Kate <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="30/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">31.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674574500000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449634">15:35 Down Royal</a></strong>: Angels Dawn <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674581400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450691">17:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Legal Reform <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>, and Yoshimi <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>. <br><strong>18:00 Southwell</strong>: Piselli Molli <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>, Dirty Leeds <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>, Furniture Factors <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>, and Forbearing <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674588600000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450738">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Nine Elms <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>, and Miss Harmony <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674576600000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449639">16:10 Down Royal</a></strong>: No Time To Wait <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Despite just two meetings surviving the arctic blast, there are still four Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and Master Debonair was highlighted as a big market mover in the morning for a Ffos Las Extra Place race yesterday, and he finished fourth at 22/1.</p><p>At Down Royal the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674568200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449617">13:50 2m1f Mares' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> is a wide-open contest and one of the liveliest markets this morning with a hefty move on Curious Bride from 20s into 12/1. Knocknagappagh was a little weak this morning too for Gordon Elliott at 4/1 as the favourite.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674572400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449626">15:00 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong> is another Extra Place Special for Down Royal and the top four in the betting were all at 3/1 or 7/2 - like a dog race.</p><p>Two Extra Place Specials at Southwell for the evening are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674583200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450716">18:00 7f Classified Stakes</a></strong> race and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674588600000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450738">19:30 1m3f Handicap</a></strong> with 13 runners.</p><p>The 18:00 saw the moves for Dirty Leeds and Furniture Factors from big prices this morning, and two of the more curious names for horses too.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Trainer <strong>Sean Woods</strong> is 1-1 at 100% at Southwell this season with a 4/1 winner in Lady Nagin just three days ago.</p><p>He has just one runner on the card today in Third Batch who runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674590400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450743">20:00 1m Maiden</a></strong>.</p><p>She does appear to be improving and finished second on her latest start over Lingfield's 1m. Can she maintain Woods' 100% record? The 3yo was 7/4 this morning on the Sportsbook and Adam Farragher claims 3lb.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="third-batch"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/6/#third-batch" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/third-batch/000000580024/">Third Batch</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00003510.png" alt="Mr Arashan Ali silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32048624&bssId=50123852&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343450743&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674590400000">11/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209024203">2.78</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/s-p-c-woods/000000003957/">S. P. C. Woods</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-farragher/000000017715/">Adam Farragher</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674581400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450691">17:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Custard The Dragon <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> has won here three times (14%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674583200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450716">18:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Atrafan <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> has won here twice (29%), and Gorgeous General <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won here fives times (29%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674585000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450722">18:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Della Mare <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674592200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450748">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Back From Dubai has won here five times (36%), Daafy has won here four times (25%), and Run Teddy Run <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> has won here twice (100%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674585000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450722">18:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Tathmeen <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> has won off 71 and today runs from 52. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: May Sonic <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off 101 and today runs from 91. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674588600000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450738">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Soaring Star <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won off 72 and today runs from 61, Central City <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> has won off 74 and today runs from 61, and Liberated Lad <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won off 65 and today runs from 51. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674572400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449626">15:00 Down Royal</a></strong>: Spancil Hill has won off 107 and today runs from 95 and Cluan Dara has won off 89 and today runs from 76.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Mr Harp was a winner for 'Furthest Traveller' followers yesterday, and Tuesday sees Keith Dalgleish take up residence once again for the section and Ain't No Sunshine <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> travels from Scotland to Southwell for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674588600000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450738">19:30 1m3f Handicap</a></strong>. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="aint-no-sunshine-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/5/#aint-no-sunshine-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/aint-no-sunshine-ire/000000562910/">Ain't No Sunshine (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866528.png" alt="Middleham Park Racing XX and Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32048624&bssId=2248612&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343450738&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674588600000">40/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209024190">25</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/keith-dalgleish/000000047518/">Keith Dalgleish</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/callum-rodriguez/000000015984/">Callum Rodriguez</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 55</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey Aidan Kelly is in action at Down Royal this afternoon and he can boast a level stakes return of +28.00 in the last month with a 4-18 record at 22%.</p><p>He has two rides today and both are big prices. The 7lb conditional has little chance on Abu Hazem at 150/1 in the opener, but Imperial Kate had been backed from 50s this morning into 30/1 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674568200000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449617">13:50</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Patrick Mullins</strong> is one of those people that rather annoyingly seems to be good at everything he does as he is fine writer when not in the saddle.</p><p>His record in the last four weeks is 6-13 at almost 45%, although he doesn't return a profit on those mounts.</p><p>Still a near one-from-two record is excellent, and it pays to have a good trainer as a father I suppose. Mullins rides Macdermott in the closing bumper at 16:10 on debut and was a 4/7 shot at the time of writing.</p><p><strong>Donagh Meyler</strong> has a profit of +49.00 in the last month and he has just one ride this afternoon at Down Royal in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674566100000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449613">13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle</a></strong> with last-time-out winner Kashi - who was trimmed from 16/1 into 12/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Spare a thought for Conor Maxwell, as the rider has gone 144 without a winner. His form matches the weather.</p><p>On with trainer form, and <strong>Ross O'Sullivan</strong> is 2-6 at Down Royal this season at 33% - which has surpassed his previous one winner in the four seasons before. His Champella has helped that record with two wins at the track and is looking for another in the <strong>13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle</strong>.</p><p>Surprisingly, Willie Mullins in five seasons at Down Royal has numbers that are far removed from his usual unimpeachable strike-rate. He is 6-44 at just 13% here in that time. Almost unheard of for the Closutton maestro. Will the layers be out for his 4/7 bumper runner?</p><p><img alt="Willie Mullins close up 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Willie%20Mullins%20close%20up%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>I think we've had <strong>Billy Loughnane</strong> covered in recent weeks - and goodness me, he's had 81 rides since Boxing Day.</p><p>He rode a treble yesterday and has another five rides tonight at Southwell. His best chance is Triggered in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674585000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450722">18:30 6f Handicap</a></strong> for his father Mark, although the secret is now very much out. Loughnane senior has fired in a profit of nearly +28.00 in the month.</p><p>P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck follow trainer T J Kent (Terry) with initials rather than names, and like Kent who was in form on Saturday at Lingfield, the Charalambous/Clutterbuck axis is in form.</p><p>They've had three winners from seven runners at 43% and their only runner on the Southwell card today is 17/2 chance Drill To Dream in the 19:30 1m3f Handicap.</p><p>This is also an Extra Place Special and Luke Morris rides, and the sniper holds a record that nobody wants. He shows a level stakes loss in five seasons at Southwell of -253.00.</p><p>It might be worth following <strong>Mick Herrington's runners</strong>.</p><p>He's had three winners and two places from his last 12 runners and his two big priced runners at Southwell today include Yoshimi in the opening 17:30 7f Handicap, and the horse moved from 22/1 into 16/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Antony (no H) Brittain is 3-11 at Southwell this term at 27% and a profit of +17.50, and the trainer tends to have a lot of runners. It's no different this evening with Abnaa at 15/4 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674581400000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450691">17:30 7f Handicap</a></strong>, and Tathmeen - a market drifter from 7s to 9s today in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674585000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450722">18:30 6f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Charlie Hills mask 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie%20Hills%20mask%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>We managed a 6/1 winner yesterday in the race of the day and we have similar grade at Southwell with a <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727">0-90 5f Handicap at 19:00</a></strong> to headline the card.</p><p>Lewis Edmunds is on the 5/2 favourite <strong>Hiya Maite</strong> - a horse who routed a field in December over CD by 3L.</p><p>I just wonder if the price is factoring the trainer's good nick here? He is in form and goes at the track for Roy Bowring, but he has gone up to 77 and needs a PB here and was beaten in a weaker race last time from 1lb lower.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hiya-maite"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#hiya-maite" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hiya-maite/000000561415/">Hiya Maite</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00002227.png" alt="Mr S. R. Bowring silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32048624&bssId=42190642&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343450727&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674586800000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209024196">3.45</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/roy-bowring/000000000037/">Roy Bowring</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/lewis-edmunds/000000016120/">Lewis Edmunds</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 77</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Vespasian</strong> is in for Simon and Ed Crisford, and hopefully Simon is on course tonight to give another thrilling interview on his horse's chance.</p><p>He is almost certain to make the running as he's a headstrong sort who likes to get on with things, but he does look a difficult ride.</p><p>Dropping down to 5f looks a wise move from Crisford, as he hasn't quite been lasting home over 6f and 7f.</p><p>He looks an absolutely perfect back-to-lay trade for this and has been matched in defeat on his last two starts at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.93</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> in-running. Named after one of the Roman Emperors, he has yet to rule totally.</p><p>Billy and Mark Loughnane team up with Kim Wexler, a last time out winner who beat Murbih last time and has gone up to 75.</p><p>Murbih looks overpriced here and took a massive walk in the betting this morning from 16/1 to 33/1, but it's a shame we have only seven runners to negate the each-way angle.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="kim-wexler-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#kim-wexler-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/kim-wexler-ire/000000520746/">Kim Wexler (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00834206A.png" alt="David Lowe silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32048624&bssId=30152381&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343450727&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674586800000">6/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209024196">7.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-loughnane/000000053349/">David Loughnane</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/billy-loughnane/000000007799/">Billy Loughnane</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 75</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>May Sonic</strong> is the most interesting runner here for Charlie Hills, and has a similar profile to Vespasian in that he is a keen sort who has raced over 6f. I don't mind the drop in trip here and he is seriously well treated from 91.</p><p>He was well beaten behind Kiwano last time at Kempton (who has since disappointed in a good race), but he might have needed that after a 51-day break.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="may-sonic"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/24-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#may-sonic" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/may-sonic/000000500329/">May Sonic</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00856534.png" alt="Hills Angels silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32048624&bssId=23282071&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343450727&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674586800000">25/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209024196">26</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charles-hills/000000048190/">Charles Hills</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kieran-shoemark/000000015521/">Kieran Shoemark</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 91</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>I am taking a chance here on May Sonic at 20/1. Considering he finished placed in a Group 3 at Dundalk in 2021, his peak form would be head and shoulders above some of the 'now' horses who have been operating off marks in the 70s and 80s.</p><p>The 7yo needs to settle a bit, and we will go win only as the two places for each-way is not as appealing.</p><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Frost exclusive</h2><h2></h2><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Bryony Frost</strong> provides her latest exclusive blog with an update on Frodon and her upcoming rides on Friday at Doncaster and Huntingdon. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-frodon-looking-tip-top-ahead-of-cheltenham-230123-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Frost's latest column. You can also watch the latest Ditcheat Diary from Paul Nicholls by <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-looking-for-cheltenham-glory-dixon-cove-heads-to-doncaster-230123-1057.html">clicking here</a></strong>.</p><h2>Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by. Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like.</p><blockquote>DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-back-401-skelton-runner-for-grand-annual-glory-220123-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the latest form recap and bets. </blockquote><h2>Down Royal tips from Timeform</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Down Royal 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Down%20Royal%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Andrew Asquith</strong> previews Tuesday's Down Royal card with two selections and his NAP is a Peter Fahey horse who was on the wrong of a stewards' inquiry last time. Andrew has two bets for the day and you can <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/down-royal-racing-tips-the-big-doyen-can-gain-compensation-230123-790.html">click here</a></strong> to read.</p><p>There are also three tips for Southwell including an 11/1 shot. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-third-batch-can-open-her-account-230123-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the Southwell tips.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>I've mentioned trusting your "gut instinct" before on these pages, and yesterday was a good example of following the maxim "keep your eyes open and your ears shut".</p><p>I opposed <strong>Hit Mac</strong> last week at a short price and he won, but yesterday he was a well beaten favourite as I didn't trust the horse previously.</p><p>Glittering Lights was another who I tipped at a good price at Kempton over 6f thinking she would make the running. Of course she didn't then, but a week later she did and found plenty.</p><p>However, she was 8/11 and the horse I fancied in Renesmee for Kevin Phillapart De Foy was far too keen on her comeback, didn't settle and then dived for the inside rail. A bad move.</p><p>If you stick to your guns, hopefully it will work out as there as nothing more frustrating than backing and really fancying a horse who fails, only to bolt up on the next start. And we've all been there.</p><p>On the same theme, I thought The Big Doyen looked a horse with a bit of presence for Peter Fahey on his latest hurdling start at Punchestown.</p><p>He was demoted to second, which looked a bit harsh, and the 12:40 at Down Royal today is big on numbers, but in such a large field, a lot have no chance and might be ridden out the back.</p><p>The Big Doyen is for trainer Peter Fahey - who is underrated in my opinion, and he can gain compensation today.</p><p>Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow and he tipped Heretic last Friday to win at a good price, so best of luck with your bets today and here's to a few more Heretics for the rest of the week with DC. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048829&raceTime=1674564000000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343449610">Back The Big Doyen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> in the 12:40 at Down Royal</a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727">Back May Sonic @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> in the 19:00 at Southwell</a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32048624&raceTime=1674586800000&dayToSearch=20230124&marketId=924.343450727">View market</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="entry_share">
<ul class="button_group">
<li class="button_group__twitter">
<a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Sonic%20to%20give%20us%20a%20boom%20at%20a%20massive%20Southwell%20price&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a>
</li>
<li class="button_group__facebook">
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;">
<header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Sonic to give us a boom at a massive Southwell price" } } ] } </script>
</main> href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-sonic-to-give-us-a-boom-at-a-massive-southwell-price-240123-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" 