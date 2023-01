Down Royal and Southwell today and four Extra Place races

A 20/1 headline selection in race of the day

Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Tuesday's action and some big market moves

Good morning everybody for Tuesday's action and with the weather wiping out the proposed jumps' offerings, today's racing comes from one afternoon meeting at Down Royal with seven races on soft ground - although rain is forecast there for the day and one AW meeting in the evening.

There's a 20-runner Maiden Hurdle to open up the fixture today and the once-retired now back again Davy Russell has three rides.

Southwell race again for Tuesday with the meeting starting at 17:30. Seven races there include another decent handicap with a 0-90 sprint over 5f at 19:00.

Yesterday's column earmarked Billy Loughnane's rides and he rode a treble.

Mr Harp was a 9/2 winner for the 'Furthest Traveller' section and Alrehb won the race of the day for the headline tip at 6/1.

There were also good runs from Master Debonair - who hit fourth at 22/1 and was highlighted as a big market mover, while Aristobulus was a well-backed winner earmarked in the market movers too.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

12:40 Down Royal: The Wallpark 13.012/1 into 7.06/1, Marronstown 34.033/1 into 15.014/1, and The Belmont Boys 201.0200/1 into 101.0100/1.

13:15 Down Royal: Marelly 6.05/1 into 4.57/2.

13:50 Down Royal: Curious Bride 21.020/1 into 15.014/1, and Imperial Kate 51.050/1 into 31.030/1.

15:35 Down Royal: Angels Dawn 3.7511/4 into 2.56/4.

17:30 Southwell: Legal Reform 23.022/1 into 11.010/1, and Yoshimi 23.022/1 into 15.014/1.

18:00 Southwell: Piselli Molli 17.016/1 into 9.08/1, Dirty Leeds 26.025/1 into 11.010/1, Furniture Factors 29.028/1 into 13.012/1, and Forbearing 29.028/1 into 19.018/1.

19:30 Southwell: Nine Elms 17.016/1 into 12.011/1, and Miss Harmony 19.018/1 into 15.014/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

16:10 Down Royal: No Time To Wait 2.89/5 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Despite just two meetings surviving the arctic blast, there are still four Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday and Master Debonair was highlighted as a big market mover in the morning for a Ffos Las Extra Place race yesterday, and he finished fourth at 22/1.

At Down Royal the 13:50 2m1f Mares' Handicap Hurdle is a wide-open contest and one of the liveliest markets this morning with a hefty move on Curious Bride from 20s into 12/1. Knocknagappagh was a little weak this morning too for Gordon Elliott at 4/1 as the favourite.

The 15:00 2m4f Handicap Chase is another Extra Place Special for Down Royal and the top four in the betting were all at 3/1 or 7/2 - like a dog race.

Two Extra Place Specials at Southwell for the evening are the 18:00 7f Classified Stakes race and the 19:30 1m3f Handicap with 13 runners.

The 18:00 saw the moves for Dirty Leeds and Furniture Factors from big prices this morning, and two of the more curious names for horses too.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Sean Woods is 1-1 at 100% at Southwell this season with a 4/1 winner in Lady Nagin just three days ago.

He has just one runner on the card today in Third Batch who runs in the 20:00 1m Maiden.

She does appear to be improving and finished second on her latest start over Lingfield's 1m. Can she maintain Woods' 100% record? The 3yo was 7/4 this morning on the Sportsbook and Adam Farragher claims 3lb.

No. 12 (6) Third Batch SBK 11/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

17:30 Southwell: Custard The Dragon 19.018/1 has won here three times (14%).

18:00 Southwell: Atrafan 2.56/4 has won here twice (29%), and Gorgeous General 17.016/1 has won here fives times (29%).

18:30 Southwell: Della Mare 5.04/1 has won here twice (50%).

20:30 Southwell: Back From Dubai has won here five times (36%), Daafy has won here four times (25%), and Run Teddy Run 1.84/5 has won here twice (100%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

18:30 Southwell: Tathmeen 9.517/2 has won off 71 and today runs from 52.

19:00 Southwell: May Sonic 15.014/1 has won off 101 and today runs from 91.

19:30 Southwell: Soaring Star 6.05/1 has won off 72 and today runs from 61, Central City 23.022/1 has won off 74 and today runs from 61, and Liberated Lad 5.04/1 has won off 65 and today runs from 51.

15:00 Down Royal: Spancil Hill has won off 107 and today runs from 95 and Cluan Dara has won off 89 and today runs from 76.

Furthest traveller

Mr Harp was a winner for 'Furthest Traveller' followers yesterday, and Tuesday sees Keith Dalgleish take up residence once again for the section and Ain't No Sunshine 23.022/1 travels from Scotland to Southwell for the 19:30 1m3f Handicap. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

No. 12 (12) Ain't No Sunshine (Ire) SBK 40/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55

Form Watch

Jockey Aidan Kelly is in action at Down Royal this afternoon and he can boast a level stakes return of +28.00 in the last month with a 4-18 record at 22%.

He has two rides today and both are big prices. The 7lb conditional has little chance on Abu Hazem at 150/1 in the opener, but Imperial Kate had been backed from 50s this morning into 30/1 for the 13:50.

Patrick Mullins is one of those people that rather annoyingly seems to be good at everything he does as he is fine writer when not in the saddle.

His record in the last four weeks is 6-13 at almost 45%, although he doesn't return a profit on those mounts.

Still a near one-from-two record is excellent, and it pays to have a good trainer as a father I suppose. Mullins rides Macdermott in the closing bumper at 16:10 on debut and was a 4/7 shot at the time of writing.

Donagh Meyler has a profit of +49.00 in the last month and he has just one ride this afternoon at Down Royal in the 13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle with last-time-out winner Kashi - who was trimmed from 16/1 into 12/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.

Spare a thought for Conor Maxwell, as the rider has gone 144 without a winner. His form matches the weather.

On with trainer form, and Ross O'Sullivan is 2-6 at Down Royal this season at 33% - which has surpassed his previous one winner in the four seasons before. His Champella has helped that record with two wins at the track and is looking for another in the 13:15 2m1f Novices' Hurdle.

Surprisingly, Willie Mullins in five seasons at Down Royal has numbers that are far removed from his usual unimpeachable strike-rate. He is 6-44 at just 13% here in that time. Almost unheard of for the Closutton maestro. Will the layers be out for his 4/7 bumper runner?

I think we've had Billy Loughnane covered in recent weeks - and goodness me, he's had 81 rides since Boxing Day.

He rode a treble yesterday and has another five rides tonight at Southwell. His best chance is Triggered in the 18:30 6f Handicap for his father Mark, although the secret is now very much out. Loughnane senior has fired in a profit of nearly +28.00 in the month.

P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck follow trainer T J Kent (Terry) with initials rather than names, and like Kent who was in form on Saturday at Lingfield, the Charalambous/Clutterbuck axis is in form.

They've had three winners from seven runners at 43% and their only runner on the Southwell card today is 17/2 chance Drill To Dream in the 19:30 1m3f Handicap.

This is also an Extra Place Special and Luke Morris rides, and the sniper holds a record that nobody wants. He shows a level stakes loss in five seasons at Southwell of -253.00.

It might be worth following Mick Herrington's runners.

He's had three winners and two places from his last 12 runners and his two big priced runners at Southwell today include Yoshimi in the opening 17:30 7f Handicap, and the horse moved from 22/1 into 16/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.

Antony (no H) Brittain is 3-11 at Southwell this term at 27% and a profit of +17.50, and the trainer tends to have a lot of runners. It's no different this evening with Abnaa at 15/4 for the 17:30 7f Handicap, and Tathmeen - a market drifter from 7s to 9s today in the 18:30 6f Handicap.

Race of the day

We managed a 6/1 winner yesterday in the race of the day and we have similar grade at Southwell with a 0-90 5f Handicap at 19:00 to headline the card.

Lewis Edmunds is on the 5/2 favourite Hiya Maite - a horse who routed a field in December over CD by 3L.

I just wonder if the price is factoring the trainer's good nick here? He is in form and goes at the track for Roy Bowring, but he has gone up to 77 and needs a PB here and was beaten in a weaker race last time from 1lb lower.

No. 5 (6) Hiya Maite SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 77

Vespasian is in for Simon and Ed Crisford, and hopefully Simon is on course tonight to give another thrilling interview on his horse's chance.

He is almost certain to make the running as he's a headstrong sort who likes to get on with things, but he does look a difficult ride.

Dropping down to 5f looks a wise move from Crisford, as he hasn't quite been lasting home over 6f and 7f.

He looks an absolutely perfect back-to-lay trade for this and has been matched in defeat on his last two starts at 2.1411/10 and 1.9310/11 in-running. Named after one of the Roman Emperors, he has yet to rule totally.

Billy and Mark Loughnane team up with Kim Wexler, a last time out winner who beat Murbih last time and has gone up to 75.

Murbih looks overpriced here and took a massive walk in the betting this morning from 16/1 to 33/1, but it's a shame we have only seven runners to negate the each-way angle.

No. 6 (3) Kim Wexler (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 75

May Sonic is the most interesting runner here for Charlie Hills, and has a similar profile to Vespasian in that he is a keen sort who has raced over 6f. I don't mind the drop in trip here and he is seriously well treated from 91.

He was well beaten behind Kiwano last time at Kempton (who has since disappointed in a good race), but he might have needed that after a 51-day break.

No. 2 (1) May Sonic SBK 25/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 91

Big Race Verdict

I am taking a chance here on May Sonic at 20/1. Considering he finished placed in a Group 3 at Dundalk in 2021, his peak form would be head and shoulders above some of the 'now' horses who have been operating off marks in the 70s and 80s.

The 7yo needs to settle a bit, and we will go win only as the two places for each-way is not as appealing.

Frost exclusive

Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost provides her latest exclusive blog with an update on Frodon and her upcoming rides on Friday at Doncaster and Huntingdon. Click here to read Frost's latest column. You can also watch the latest Ditcheat Diary from Paul Nicholls by clicking here.

Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus

With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by. Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like.

DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. Click here to read the latest form recap and bets.

Down Royal tips from Timeform

Andrew Asquith previews Tuesday's Down Royal card with two selections and his NAP is a Peter Fahey horse who was on the wrong of a stewards' inquiry last time. Andrew has two bets for the day and you can click here to read.

There are also three tips for Southwell including an 11/1 shot. Click here to read the Southwell tips.

Final Word

I've mentioned trusting your "gut instinct" before on these pages, and yesterday was a good example of following the maxim "keep your eyes open and your ears shut".

I opposed Hit Mac last week at a short price and he won, but yesterday he was a well beaten favourite as I didn't trust the horse previously.

Glittering Lights was another who I tipped at a good price at Kempton over 6f thinking she would make the running. Of course she didn't then, but a week later she did and found plenty.

However, she was 8/11 and the horse I fancied in Renesmee for Kevin Phillapart De Foy was far too keen on her comeback, didn't settle and then dived for the inside rail. A bad move.

If you stick to your guns, hopefully it will work out as there as nothing more frustrating than backing and really fancying a horse who fails, only to bolt up on the next start. And we've all been there.

On the same theme, I thought The Big Doyen looked a horse with a bit of presence for Peter Fahey on his latest hurdling start at Punchestown.

He was demoted to second, which looked a bit harsh, and the 12:40 at Down Royal today is big on numbers, but in such a large field, a lot have no chance and might be ridden out the back.

The Big Doyen is for trainer Peter Fahey - who is underrated in my opinion, and he can gain compensation today.

Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow and he tipped Heretic last Friday to win at a good price, so best of luck with your bets today and here's to a few more Heretics for the rest of the week with DC. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.