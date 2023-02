Betfair Ascot Chase Day

Stat selection and big race pick

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News for Saturday's racing with the key news and betting

Good morning to everybody and what an afternoon of racing with the Betfair Ascot Chase and Grand National Trial to look forward to, and even the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton for this bonus edition of a Saturday Daily Racing News column.

Watering has taken place at Ascot but the ground is good officially. Haydock are forecast light rain (and we'll take any rain at the moment). The going sticks were 4.9 and 5.2 for the good to soft ground for their card in the north west.

Wincanton is usually pretty quick, and good ground is expected there, as are some light showers, while Gowran Park will have some soft. Joy. Some soft!

The two All-Weather meetings for Saturday are at Newcastle (evening) and Lingfield (afternoon) with a Fast-Track-Qualifier for the latter.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:25 Ascot: Revels Hill 13/2 into 11/2.

15:00 Ascot: Petit Tonnerre 12/1 into 13/2, and Samarrive 14/1 into 11/1.

16:10 Ascot: Zestful Hope 16/1 into 11/1, and Imphal 15/2 into 9/2.

15:45 Ascot: Whispering Gold 66/1 into 20/1, and Birdhouse into 16/1.

14:05 Haydock: Inis Oirr 66/1 into 25/1.

15:50 Haydock: Maypole Class 25/1 into 18/1.

17:00 Haydock: Famous Clermont Evens into 4/7.

14:52 Gowran Park:

Zoffanienn 50/1 into 16/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:18 Haydock: Hardy Bloke 2.56/4 out to 2.6313/8.

14:32 Wincanton: Flic Ou Voyou 2.35/4 out to 2.6313/8.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

A huge Saturday of racing to look forward to and each-way punters are spoilt for choice with some big fields and plenty of quality. There are eight Extra Place Special races in total for the afternoon and three come from Ascot on Betfair Ascot Chase day.

The 14:25 Swinley Handicap Chase 3m has 13 runners with Cap Du Nord and Phoenix Way heading the market this morning on the Sportsbok both at 9/2. Dorking Lad for Gary Moore at 10/1 appeals with the four places although Moore hasn't won this race since 2013 with Ascot specialist Vino Griego.

Ascot's 15:00 2m4f Handicap Hurdle is another Extra Place Special for Sportsbook punters, and the field of 12 are headed by Fifty Ball as the 5/1 favourite. Glynn for Nicky Henderson was a drifter this morning from 15/2 out to 14/1.

Twelve runners are in the Ascot 16:10 3m Handicap Hurdle with Jonjo O'Neill's Itso Fury very strong from 11/4 into 9/4 this morning.

Ivaldi goes for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, and Harry Cobden rides the 15/2 shot.

A big day's racing too at Haydock and once again there are three Extra Place Specials for the Sportsbook. The 14:40 3m5f Grand National Trial has 15 runners and Haydock wonderhorse Bristol De Mai was weak this morning from 6/1 out to 15/2.

The Haydock 15:50 2m4f Handicap Chase has nine in the field and the two outsiders Maypole Class and Evander were both market positives on the Sportsbook this morning.

Haydock's 16:25 3m Grade 2 Hurdle is another wide-open race with a 5/1 the field market on the Sportsbook. Outsider Serious Operator was a positive from 28/1 into 22/1 this morning.

Jumping fans in Ireland have one Extra Place Special at Gowran Park in the 14:52 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Twenty runners are in that and soft conditions will have them strung out, and Zoffanien was a whopping mover this morning from 50/1 into 16/1.

One Extra Place Special for Newcastle tonight is the 20:00 5f Handicap with 12 runners.

Stat Of The Day

Adrian Heskin holds the remarkable record of three rides at Ascot this season and all three have won for a perfect 100% sequence and a profit of +1.25. He has three mounts booked but his leading chance out of the trio is Persian Time at 3/1 for his retained owner Max McNeill in the opening 13:20 2m3f Novices' Hurdle.



No. 2 Persian Time SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Back Persian Time in the 13:20 at Ascot 10/3

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:25 Ascot: Regal Encore has won here twice (17%), Riders Onthe Storm has won here twice (67%), Danny Kirwan has won here twice (40%).

15:00 Ascot: Fifty Ball has won here twice (67%).

15:00 Ascot: Fifty Ball has won here twice (40%).

14:40 Haydock: Bristol De Mai has won here three times (50%), Cloudy Glen has won here twice (100%), and Small Present has won here twice (67%).

14:32 Wincanton: Kauto The King has won here three tines (67%), Flagrant Delitiep has won here twice (29%), and Flic Ou Voyou has won here three times (75%).

15:12 Wincanton: Knappers Hill has won here twice (100%).

15:42 Wincanton: Edeiffs Elton has won here three times (43%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:55 Newcastle: Bobba Tee 5/1 has won off 68 and today runs from 58.

18:00 Newcastle: Star Shield 14/1 has won off 83 and today runs from 73.

19:30 Newcastle: Tathmeen 6/1 has won off 71 and today runs from 59, and One Hart 14/1 has won off 79 and today runs from 61.

Furthest traveller

It's 348 miles for Aye Right today in the Betfair Ascot Chase for training duo Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford and the long journey down south from Jedburgh, although the hardy and popular 10yo is an 80/1 chance for the big race of the day.

No. 1 Aye Right (Ire) SBK 80/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Jockey Cameron Iles is proving somewhat hot at the moment with a current 3-5 record at 60% and a profit of +4.52 in the last month, and his only mount on the Ascot card today is 17/2 chance Yes No Maybe So who runs in the 16:10 3m Handicap Hurdle for trainer Tom Lacey.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr has a good profit too in the last month showing up in the black with +12.30 from his nine winners in four weeks at 20%. Itso Fury heads the betting for the 16:10 3m Handicap Hurdle at 9/4 for Jonjo x 2.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls at Ascot this season 4-18 at 22% which is an improvement on his 17% in five seasons from his 33 winners historically. Pic D'Orhy for Ditcheat is a 3/1 chance for the Betfair Ascot Chase and will love the ground.

Olly Greenall & Josh Guerriero are 2-2 at Ascot in five seasons at 100% at a profit of +13.88. The training pair are also on the hotlist in terms of current form and the only runner at Ascot for the yard is Homme Public at 9/1 in the 15:00 2m3f Handicap Hurdle.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has a 13% strike-rate at Haydock in five seasons, and from his 11 winners, good old Bristol De Mai takes a fair chunk out of that tally as a former Betfair Chase winner at his favourite venue, although the yard are not in sparkling form in the last month at 8-53 at 15%.

Alex Hales is on the cold list without a winner from 21, and his Omar Maretti heads the market at 15/4 for the Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Back Omar Maretti in the 14:40 at Haydock 15/4

Jockey Kevin Brogan is 1-1 at Haydock and he is on three outsiders at Haydock.

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill is the leading Haydock trainer this season with 3-8 at 38% and a profit of +4.00. His three runners in the north west today are:

14:40 Haydock: Time To Get Up 14/1.

15:50 Haydock: Maypole Class 16/1.

16:25 Haydock: Collectors Item 9/1.

Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost is 1-2 at Wincanton this term and is the leading rider at the track in the last five seasons with 14 winners at 17%.

Her best chance is Knappers Hill in the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at 15:12, and Knappers Hill 15/8 is 2-2 at 100% at the track.

Paul Nicholls has supplied plenty of those winners and this season he is 7-27 at the track, although he last won the Kingwell Hurdle in 2013 with Zarkandar. Frost is in for a good day with five chances:

14:32 Wincanton: Flic Ou Voyou 13/8.

15:12 Wincanton: Knappers Hill 15/8.

15:42 Wincanton: Switch Hitter 5/1.

16:17 Wincanton: Press Your Luck 12/1.

17:20 Wincanton: De Wanted Warrior 5/1.

Race of the day

Shishkin will be a horse that divides opinion, and with something to prove over the longer trip, he is very much on a recovery mission after his flop in the Tingle Creek. However, he has plenty of credit in the bank so to speak and his only try at Ascot was a winning one.

However, since wind surgery and a tongue tie, does it seem a move not quite of last chance saloon but at least nudging the door open? He is 15/8.

No. 6 Shishkin (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Last year's winner Fakir D'oudairies is looking for back-to-back successes and the first horse to pull off the feat since Riverside Theatre back in 2011 and 2012. Ground conditions were soft 12 months ago for his win, so he'll face a lot quicker today. His arrival comes courtesy of an easy win at Thurles last time.

No. 2 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Pic D'Orhy was a backed runner from 3/1 this morning on the Sportsbook into 11/4 and Paul Nicholls believes he will love the quicker ground from his Ditcheat Decs update.

He has been flawless this season with a perfect 3-3 and won by 16L last time, and rated 162, he is only 2lb inferior to Fakir, but 12lb to Shishkin - and he Pic D'Orhy is likely to make the running.

Big Race Verdict

Pic D'Orhy can give Nicholls his third win in the Betfair Ascot Chase in eight years to go alongside Siviniaco Conti and Cyrname and can maintain Harry Cobden's leading Ascot rider status from the last five seasons. With a small field to dominate and judged on Kempton last time with a 16L win, he appears better than ever.

No. 5 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Back Pic D'Orhy in the 15:35 Betfair Ascot Chase 11/4

Champion Trainer's Ditcheat Decs

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has a very strong team for Saturday with 13 runners and he speaks exclusively to Barry Orr to run through his chances on Betfair Ascot Chase Day. Click here for the latest from Paul.

Blackmore exclusive on Gowran chances

Brand new Betfair Racing Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is in action at Gowran Park today and she has three chances who she assesses in her exclusive Betfair blog. She says of one of her mounts for Saturday: "He is a classy horse, he finished second behind Allaho in the John Durkan Chase on his debut last season, and he finished second behind Allaho again in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March."

Click here Rachael's latest column.

Tony Calvin's three for Saturday

Our resident big-price tipster has added two more selections for Saturday to go alongside his ante-post wager from earlier in the week.

Click here for Tony's tips and preview of Saturday's action.

Timeform preview Betfair Ascot Chase day with three picks

Adam Houghton is on tipping duty from the Halifax team for Saturday with a NAP, NB and 8/1 each-way selection. Click here for the three Timeform tips.

Final Word

I'm not sure too much is needed from me with any final words or chapter and verse, and racing's problems at least take a back seat for a tremendous afternoon of sport.

Good old Bristol De Mai is back at the scene of some of his greatest triumphs and runs in Haydock's Grand National Trial this afternoon - a race he won 12 months ago. With the climate and weather all over the place, he is coming to the end of his career at the right time as he'll be hating all this dry weather. But at 12 years of age and a rating of 154, what a marvellous servant.

Back Bristol De Mai in the 14:40 at Haydock 15/2

One of my favourite greys Suny Bay was a winner of this Haydock race back in 1997, when we were all a bit younger, and all a bit more hopeful, and Suny Bay was the best horse never to win a National at Aintree. Although I was working with someone the other day who was born in the year 2000. Talk about feeling old - something myself and Bristol both will be sharing today.

I am back on Monday, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.