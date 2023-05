A busy Monday with five Extra Place races

Monday goings:

Ffos Las: Good (watered).

Redcar: Good (watered).

Carlisle: Good to firm, good in places (watered).

Roscommon: Yielding, soft in places.

Windsor: Good to firm (watered).

Market Rasen: Good (watered).

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

15:20 Ffos Las: Nearly Perfect 20/1 into 11/1.

16:20 Ffos Las: Ofaolains Lad 18/1 into 11/1.

14:20 Redcar: Nelson Rose 33/1 into 16/1.

14:55 Redcar: Paradise Row 15/2 into 4/1.

15:30 Redcar: Strangerontheshore 12/1 into 7/1.

17:40 Redcar: King Harry 18/1 into 12/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:10 Ffos Las: Whatsupwithyou 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4.

15:50 Ffos Las:

Cumhacht 3.259/4 out to 4.3100/30.





Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Five Extra Place Specials for a busy Monday afternoon and evening with one at Ffos Las for the 16:20 3m Handicap Chase with 12 runners.

Justshortofabubble was a big mover this morning on the Sportsbook from 25/1 into 12/1 for trainer Grace Harris. The 6yo is without a win in 17 attempts and has dropped over 20lbs. A miracle might be needed.

The 17:05 Redcar 7f Handicap has 15 runners and the sole Redcar Extra Place Special. Goblet Of Fire (16/1 into 12/1) and Hawkes Bay 20/1 into 14/1 were positives on the Sportsbook this morning.

Rubellite 11/4 runs in that race for trainer William Haggas on handicap debut. Haggas has impressive stats at Redcar with 38% win and 56% placed.

Two Roscommon Extra Place Specials this evening are two divisions of the 7f Apprentice Handicap at 17:55 and 18:25. Fifteen runners are in both divisions.

The finale race by the river is the 20:35 Windsor 1m2f Handicap with 15 runners and another Extra Place Special today. Broad Appeal for Johnny Portman was backed from 14s into 11s this morning.

Stat Of The Day

Sir Mark Prescott has won with all three of his recent runners at 100% and has just one runner today at Windsor with the handicap debutant Brave Knight in the Windsor 20:05 1m3f Handicap.

The 3yo has an opening mark of 73 and goes up in distance trying 1m3f for the first time.

No. 5 (4) Brave Knight SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 73

Back Brave Knight in the 20:05 at Windsor 3/1

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:20 Ffos Las: Amateur 15/8 has won here twice (67%), and Fairlawn Flyer 7/1 has won here four times (80%).

15:50 Ffos Las: John Betjeman 4/1 has won here three times (60%).

16:20 Ffos Las: Easkey Lad 7/1 has won here twice (33%).

14:35 Carlisle:

Glorious Rio 6/1 has won here twice (50%).

15:40 Carlisle: Detective 9/2 has won here five times (33%).

17:00 Windsor: Antiphon 5/1 has won here twice (100%).

18:35 Windsor: Indian Creak 9/2 has four times (40%).

19:35 Windsor: Noble Masquerade 9/2 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:20 Ffos Las: Gwencily Berbas 7/2 has won off a mark of 124 and today runs from 115.

17:15 Carlisle: We Still Believe 5/2 has won off a mark of 62 and today runs from 51.

19:15 Market Rasen: High Noon 9/2 has won off a mark of 98 and today runs from 88.

17:55 Roscommon: Sadiqaa 25/1 has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 47.

Furthest traveller

Galilaeus at Evens for trainer Ralph Beckett is todays furthest traveller (by one mile), and the horse is turned out under penalty after winning at Bath seven days and travels 289 miles for the Redcar 17:40 1m6f Handicap.

No. 1 (1) Galilaeus SBK 5/6 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

Back Galilaeus in the 17:40 at Redcar 5/6

Form Watch

Jumps' jockey Alan Johns is 1-1 at 100% so far at Ffos Las this term with an +8.00 profit. He rides two outsiders at the track today with last-time-out winner Showbusiness (8/1 to 10/1) in the 14:10 2m4f Handicap Hurdle, and Loukarak 33/1 in the 15:50 2m Handicap Hurdle.

Trainer Ryan Potter boasts a current 20% win record in the last month with 3-15 and he has just one runner today at Ffos Las with Prince Of Bad Lins 5/1 in the 16:20 3m Handicap Chase, and the race is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

The wait for a winner for Harry and Roger Charlton goes on, and they are firmly on the cold list without success from their last 50 runners. The yard had a well fancied runner Acatango run at the weekend as favourite and ran poorly.

The Charlton duo have just one runner today, and it's Alice Knyvet (33/1 into 22/1) in the 19:05 1m Maiden.

Sir Mark Prescott has no such problems, and the master of Heath House is rattling along at 75% with three winners from his last four runners.

The Baronet has just one runner today with handicap debutant Brave Knight 5/2 in the 20:05 1m3f Handicap. He's been 50/1, 66/1 and 100/1 on his previous three starts, so there's a feeling he might improve a little today.

Jockey Kieran O'Neill heads to Windsor this evening showing a huge +52.50 profit to level stakes in the last four weeks and has two rides at the riverside track with his best chance by far Too Much Trevor 2/1 in the 18:05 6f Maiden.

The 2yo ran in soft conditions on his debut at Leicester in April and has a rather exotic pedigree as a relation to Swedish and Greek winners, and is trained by Alice Haynes. Her juveniles are in red-hot form so far this term and is 7-13 at 54% with her 2yo turf runners.

No. 4 (6) Too Much Trevor SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Kevin Ryan is hitting form at 17% from the last month, but crucially shows a huge +42.25 profit in the last month. He has two good chances today at Carlisle and Redcar and is also 20% with seven winners in the last two weeks.

His two good chances today are:

16:00 Redcar: Belsito 11/4 into 5/2.

16:10 Carlisle: Leap Year Lad 11/4.

The Sportsbook double on those two pays out 12/1.

Race of the day

There's a 0-90 5f Handicap at Redcar today and a very progressive favourite in James Tate's Dubai Dawn - who is 2-2 so far and heads the market rather unsurprisingly at 6/4.

Tate is a fine trainer, but his horses can often go off shorter than they should. Yes, he has been winning plenty of races on the All-Weather, but his 1-8 record on turf this season with 3yos is something to bear in mind. Dubai Dawn has looked potentially smart, but both wins have been on the AW.

No. 4 (2) Dubai Dawn (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 3.4 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 86

His rivals are nearly all out of form and there are one or two recovery missions going on.

Remarkable Force for Alice Haynes was weak in the market this morning from 10/3 to 9/2 and looked a very sharp 2yo last term when winning both his starts.

He struggled afterwards and was overfaced with some tough tasks, but his third in the Listed Harry Rosebery at Ayr last season would give him a decent chance here. He's been gelded since his last run and is back down in Handicap company.

No. 2 (4) Remarkable Force (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 90

Sacred Jewel is for trainer Julie Camacho, and she enjoyed a fine winner at the weekend with Shaquille who is likely bound for the Commonwealth Cup, and Camacho does well with her sprinters and has found a nice niche.

Scared Jewel is fast, and she is a bit of an "eyeballs out" sprinter and set a blistering pace at York last season when finishing second in a 0-90. She's a decent price from 15/2 to use a back-to-lay trade here, although Camacho only has a 5% win record at Redcar.

The filly has been unsuited by soft conditions, and the good ground will see her in a better light today. She ran a 10.53 second furlong on the Knavesmire last term and she hit 2.01/1 in-running from 25/1, so she certainly can give us that angle with the "catch me if you can" tactics.

Grace Angel at 5/1 has been well beaten on two starts this season and once of those was just three days ago.

Big Race Verdict

There's certainly a strong case for a back-to-lay with Sacred Jewel at the prices, especially as Dubai Dawn looks short in the betting, and there's hardly any room for wriggling with 6/4.

I'll take a chance on Remarkable Force. His trainer Alice Haynes has been in great nick this season with 18 winners, and they are forward at least.

The 3yo won on debut last term so should be fine going fresh. He ran a fast time at Musselburgh last season on his second start and will enjoy genuine good ground.

With seven runners there's no each-way angle, so the win only at 9/2 is worth taking to tackle the fav.

No. 2 (4) Remarkable Force (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 90

Back Remarkable Force in the 16:30 at Redcar 9/2

Timeform preview Carlisle on Monday

Tony McFadden looks at today's Carlisle card and provides two bets on the afternoon with a NAP and next best. One of his selections is trained by Kevin Ryan, and says: "He impressed with how smoothly he went through that race, still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights for that length-and-a-quarter success."

Click here for the two Carlisle selections today.

Final Word

One article popped up last week in the press and it was how tracks suit punters. It's a huge thing for me, and something that is underplayed - a lot resonated with me in that article.

Take York for example. It's a superb track and the Dante meeting was high-class, but I seem to back the wrong type of horse on the Knavesmire and historically I know from my records, I don't do particularly well there. Indeed, I completely swerved the meeting in my Daily Racing Multiple column. On results, I wouldn't have picked out too many winners either.

So it's all about that discipline.

I have my favourite courses, and least. Bath is a track I would hardly bet at ever. Ripon might be on the list soon too. I usually like the venue - especially sprinters on the rail. But I backed Little Ted yesterday, a horse proven over 1m2f at Ripon on good ground.

He was backed, was strong in the market and ran like his legs were tied together.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today.