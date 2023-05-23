</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Sir Mark again for Tuesday and Ayr sprinter to follow
Alan Dudman
23 May 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sir-mark-again-for-tuesday-and-ayr-sprinter-to-follow-230523-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-23T09:32:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-23T09:33:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Both Furthest Traveller and Stat Of The Day horses won yesterday and Alan Dudman has all the latest news for Tuesday... Prescott looking for five out of five at Wolves Jockey holds a +156 point profit at Brighton Seven Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook on Tuesday Tuesday goings: Brighton: Good to firm (watering). Huntingdon: Good (watering). Hexham: Good (watering). Ayr: Good, good to firm in places (watering). Wolverhampton: Standard. Punchestown: Good to yielding (watering). Gowran Park: Good (watering). Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 15:23 Brighton: Dazzerling 40/1 into 25/1. 15:53 Brighton: Largo Bay 16/1 into 8/1. 15:00 Huntingdon: Coastal Sun 22/1 into 16/1. 15:30 Huntingdon: Fandabidozi 10/1 into 6/1, and Thorpeness 50/1 into 33/1. 16:00 Huntingdon: Glebe Road 14/1 into 8/1. 17:30 Huntingdon: Perryville 14/1 into 8/1. 14:10 Wolverhampton: Agostino 16/1 into 10/1. 16:40 Wolverhampton: Musterion 20/1 into 8/1. 17:50 Hexham: Elusive Red 100/1 into 50/1, Buto 14/1 into 8/1, and Imperial Lord 40/1 into 33/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 16:30 Huntingdon: Judicial Law [2.88] out to [3.0]. 18:50 Hexham: Doyens De Ante [2.6] out to [3.0]. 15:15 Punchestown: The Mediator [2.5] out to [2.63]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! A very busy Tuesday on the Extra Place Special front with seven races paying the extra place for each-way players. We'll start at Brighton for the 14:53 7f Handicap with 14 runners for the 3yo handicap and a stack of potential improvers (at a low level). Silks Graphite 10/1 for Daryll Holland (a trainer who won the feature race yesterday at Redcar) goes up in distance, while Hughie Morrison has Ceilidh 11/1 for a handicap debut and has been gelded since his last run. The Brighton 17:26 1m Handicap has 12 runners and another Extra Place Special and two-time course winner Rivas Rob Roy 15/4 heads the market. Tom Marquand is on and his profit at Brighton is excellent. Landing Strip for Marcus Tregoning goes handicapping for the first time, and was backed from 14s into 11/1 this morning. Two from Punchestown this afternoon, and the 15:45 Punchestown 2m Handicap Hurdle has 16 runners for the five places each-way. My old work colleague Lorna Fowler has Skip Mahler 7/1 who turns up off the back of an improved effort last time at Ballinrobe in soft conditions. Trainer Gavin Cromwell won the race last year, and his Carlton Gardens was backed this morning from 40s into 25/1. The 17:20 Punchestown 2m3f Handicap Hurdle to close the card has 16 runners too and Cromwell trains the favourite Reflectionist - a 15/8 price in a big field. Two Extra Place Specials are at Gowran Park tonight with the 18:40 7f Handicap with 16 runners and five places on offer. The Gowran Park 19:10 1m5f Handicap also has 16 runners and another each-way race with five places. Skontonovski, the hardy Ado McGuinness veteran heads the market for that. The final Extra Place Special of the day is the Hexham 20:50 2m Handicap Hurdle with 13 runners. Stat Of The Day Trainer Jedd O'Keeffe is 2-4 at Hexham this term with a 50% record and shows a massive 46% strike-rate in five seasons at the course. O'Keeffe has just one runner at the track today with Rattle Owl 4/1 in the 19:20 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. The 7yo ran quite a nice race at Ayr last time after a long absence. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/hexham/24/4/#rattle-owl] Back Rattle Owl in the 19:20 at Hexham 4/1 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:23 Brighton: Big Time Maybe 3/1 has won here three times (38%). 15:53 Brighton: Largo Bay 8/1 has won here twice (100%), and Seattle King 4/1 has won here twice (67%). 16:00 Huntingdon: Out The Glen 5/2 has won here twice (33%). 18:50 Hexham: West Lawn 7/1 has won here twice (67%). 19:20 Hexham: Glinger Flame 10/1 has won here twice (50%). 19:50 Hexham: Kildrum 5/2 has won here twice (29%), and Storm Lorenzo 5/1 has won here twice (27%). 18:30 Ayr: Royal Countess 8/1 has won here three times (19%), and Flying Moon 9/4 has won here five times (26%). 19:00 Ayr: Abduction 11/4 has won here twice (67%). 20:00 Ayr: Black Friday 18/1 has won here three times (18%), Judgment Call 5/1 has won here twice (17%), and Classy Al 11/4 has won here three times (25%). 20:30 Ayr: Oriental Lilly 8/1 has won here twice (13%), and Merricourt 11/2 has won here three times (23%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:23 Brighton: Liberty Bay 9/1 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 46. 15:23 Brighton: Mount Mogan 11/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 62. 15:40 Wolverhampton: Mudlahhim 11/2 has won off a mark of 82 and today runs from 59. 18:40 Gowran Park: Gatsby Cap 22/1 has won off a mark of 60 and today runs from 47. Furthest traveller Yesterday's furthest traveller won easily at a short price and Tuesday's nomination is The Longest Day 8/1 to 10/1 in the 17:50 3m Handicap Hurdle and a 286-mile journey awaits from Gloucestershire to the north east. The 7yo recently finished second at Perth and is bidding for his first ever win. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/hexham/24/1/#the-longest-day-ire] Back The Longest Day in the 17:50 at Hexham 10/1 Form Watch Jockey Kieran O'Neill is in form at the moment, and shows a massive profit of +53.50 to level stakes in the last month from his 8-45 record. O'Neill has three booked rides at Brighton this afternoon, with two at big prices. 14:53 Brighton: Regal Glory 14/1 out to 20/1. 15:23 Brighton: Mount Mogan 10/1 to 11/1. 17:26 Brighton: Adace 12/1 into 9/1. Tom Marquand in five seasons at Brighton boasts a 24% win record and huge level stakes return of +156.31. 14:23 Brighton: Mr Pc 10/1 into 9/1. 14:53 Brighton: She's A Mirage 10/1 into 7/1. 15:23 Brighton: River Wharfe 7/2. 16:53 Brighton: Mick's Dream 7/2.17:26 Brighton: Rivas Rob Roy 5/1 to 15/4. Marquand rides River Wharfe for Tony Carroll and the pair together have a 22% win rate at the track and 40% placed. Trainer Mick Appleby is still on the cold list, and is without a winner from his last 75. At Huntingdon, Fergal O'Brien has started the season in his usual fast fashion and the trainer had a double at Market Rasen last night. O'Brien is currently 18-66 at 27% in the last month showing a profit of +19.00. Call Me Tara is the favourite for the opening 14:30 2m Novices' Handicap Chase and she makes her chase debut today. Ask A Honey Bee also goes for the yard in the 16:30 3m1f Handicap Hurdle and the trainer's daughter Fern O'Brien rides and claims 7lb. The Sportsbook double on those two pays around 6/1. Wolverhampton stats fans will be looking to Sir Mark Prescott to deliver again. The Baronet is currently enjoying a golden run and has won with all four of his recent runners at 100% and kept the run going last night with the "Stat Of The Day" horse Brave Knight yesterday. Can he do it again with his sole runner this afternoon? Born Ruler has been backed from 11/4 into 5/2 this morning and goes in the 16:10 1m Handicap. They'll be dancing in the streets near Heath House today if he does. It's not so good for Richard Kingscote, who fresh from his nightmare on Passenger in last week's Dante, is on a losing run of 25. A new tattoo to mark the run will be highly unlikely. Forest Demon at 5/1 runs against Sir Mark's favourite in the 16:10. Trainer Mark Walford usually does well with his runners at Hexham and is 8-40 on the hotlist at the moment and Moonlight Glory looks one of his best chances today at Hexham in the 19:20 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Race of the day Another sprint, and another 0-90 as the race of the day, this time at Ayr and a real highlight on the evening card with the 19:00 6f Handicap - and hopefully the eight stand their ground if you are pondering an each-way play. Abduction was very solid this morning at 5/2 in the betting (from 11/4 into 5/2 for the genial Jim Goldie. He finished second in a Sunday Series handicap last time out at Musselburgh but is creeping up in the weights now to 87. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#abduction-fr] Fast And Loose was a slight drifter for Kevin Ryan this morning from 3s to 4s and would have a great chance on his third in the Ayr Bronze Cup last term behind Danzan. He ran well on his return at Doncaster last time - shaping as if he needed the run on comeback in very tiring conditions. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#fast-and-loose] Woven for Michael Dods beat him at Doncaster and at 5/1 arrives in form and Dods' team are going quite well. The 7yo has gone back up to 89 and does stay 7f, which is ideal at Ayr for 6f sprints. But he could be best with soft underfoot conditions - which certainly helped him at Donny. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#woven] Big Race Verdict Fast And Loose enjoyed a pretty good season last term, and with him shaping nicely on unsuitable ground last time, I fancy him to reverse the form with Woven off the same mark. He improved with the headgear last term, and can sit handy on the pace. He's the bet at 4s. Back Fast And Loose in the 19:00 at Ayr 4/1 Daryl Carter's road to Epsom and Dante review Daryl Carter is back for week three of his mini Road To The Derby series and reflects on an eventful week, including the York Dante, which threw up more Epsom clues and a full review of the Dante. Passenger discussed. Click here for Daryl's latest column and a full rundown of the runners left in the race. Timeform preview Ayr on Tuesday with three selections Andrew Asquith is on Timeform tipping duty for Tuesday's Ayr card and has three selections to follow for the day on the west coast of Scotland, including a NAP pick at [4.8]. Click here for the Timeform tips. Final Word I notice Auguste Rodin is 9/2 for the Derby on the Sportsbook this morning, and I'd still be inclined to be with him. It's the stage of the year when the 3yos are described as the worst lot of ever, or the best ever. In terms of the Guineas, I'd take the meeting as a complete washout - literally. The ground dented far too many and Auguste Rodin, as Aidan O'Brien said, just didn't have luck or a run. I think we'll see a natural Epsom horse, although what a pity O'Brien doesn't take them to the now pointless Breakfast With The Stars. I covered a few of those for Timeform Radio back in the day, and while I struggled with the 3am rise to make it, I had the pleasure of interviewing one of my heroes Walter Swinburn overlooking the course. He was pure elegance, and a true gentleman too. Even having a conversation with Walter about Shergar was one of the best things I've ever experienced, and Walter is still much missed. Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Both Furthest Traveller and Stat Of The Day horses won yesterday and Alan Dudman has all the latest news for Tuesday... This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684851780000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381693">15:23 Brighton</a></strong>: <br>Dazzerling 40/1 into 25/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684853580000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381697">15:53 Brighton</a></strong>: Largo Bay 16/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684850400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383028">15:00 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Coastal Sun 22/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684852200000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383045">15:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Fandabidozi 10/1 into 6/1, and Thorpeness 50/1 into 33/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684854000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383049">16:00 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Glebe Road 14/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684859400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383085">17:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Perryville 14/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369765&raceTAgostinoime=1684847400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362385692">14:10 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Agostino 16/1 into 10/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369765&raceTime=1684856400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362385773">16:40 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Musterion 20/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684860600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381898">17:50 Hexham</a></strong>: Elusive Red 100/1 into 50/1, Buto 14/1 into 8/1, and Imperial Lord 40/1 into 33/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684855800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383051">16:30 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Judicial Law <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684864200000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381943">18:50 Hexham</a></strong>: Doyens De Ante <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369810&raceTime=1684851300000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362391628">15:15 Punchestown</a></strong>: The Mediator <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>A very busy Tuesday on the Extra Place Special front with seven races paying the extra place for each-way players.</p><p>We'll start at Brighton for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684849980000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381687">14:53 7f Handicap</a></strong> with 14 runners for the 3yo handicap and a stack of potential improvers (at a low level).</p><p>Silks Graphite 10/1 for Daryll Holland (a trainer who won the feature race yesterday at Redcar) goes up in distance, while Hughie Morrison has Ceilidh 11/1 for a handicap debut and has been gelded since his last run.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684859160000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381719">Brighton 17:26 1m Handicap</a></strong> has 12 runners and another <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> and two-time course winner Rivas Rob Roy 15/4 heads the market. Tom Marquand is on and his profit at Brighton is excellent.</p><p>Landing Strip for Marcus Tregoning goes handicapping for the first time, and was backed from 14s into 11/1 this morning.</p><p>Two from Punchestown this afternoon, and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369810&raceTime=1684853100000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362391646">15:45 Punchestown 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 16 runners for the five places each-way. My old work colleague Lorna Fowler has Skip Mahler 7/1 who turns up off the back of an improved effort last time at Ballinrobe in soft conditions.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Gavin Cromwell</strong> won the race last year, and his Carlton Gardens was backed this morning from 40s into 25/1.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369810&raceTime=1684858800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362391656">17:20 Punchestown 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> to close the card has 16 runners too and Cromwell trains the favourite Reflectionist - a 15/8 price in a big field.</p><p><strong>Two Extra Place Specials</strong> are at Gowran Park tonight with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369806&raceTime=1684863600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362395733">18:40 7f Handicap</a></strong> with 16 runners and five places on offer.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369806&raceTime=1684865400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362395762">Gowran Park 19:10 1m5f Handicap</a></strong> also has 16 runners and another each-way race with five places. Skontonovski, the hardy Ado McGuinness veteran heads the market for that.</p><p>The final Extra Place Special of the day is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684871400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381968">Hexham 20:50 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 13 runners.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Trainer <strong>Jedd O'Keeffe</strong> is 2-4 at Hexham this term with a 50% record and shows a massive 46% strike-rate in five seasons at the course.</p><p>O'Keeffe has just one runner at the track today with Rattle Owl 4/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684866000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381946">19:20 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. The 7yo ran quite a nice race at Ayr last time after a long absence.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="rattle-owl"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/hexham/24/4/#rattle-owl" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/rattle-owl/000000521157/">Rattle Owl</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875436B.png" alt="The Good Racing Company Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32369732&bssId=27718210&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.362381946&modules=betslip&raceTime=1684866000000">10/3</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214491690">4.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jedd-okeeffe/000000011571/">Jedd O'Keeffe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/conor-ofarrell/000000011517/">Conor O'Farrell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 114</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rattle Owl in the 19:20 at Hexham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684866000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381946" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684848180000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381677">14:23 Brighton</a></strong>: Big Time Maybe 3/1 has won here three times (38%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684853580000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381697">15:53 Brighton</a></strong>: Largo Bay 8/1 has won here twice (100%), and Seattle King 4/1 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684854000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383049">16:00 Huntingdon</a></strong>: Out The Glen 5/2 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684864200000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381943">18:50 Hexham</a></strong>: West Lawn 7/1 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684866000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381946">19:20 Hexham</a></strong>: Glinger Flame 10/1 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684867800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381963">19:50 Hexham</a></strong>: Kildrum 5/2 has won here twice (29%), and Storm Lorenzo 5/1 has won here twice (27%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369722&raceTime=1684863000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381461">18:30 Ayr</a></strong>: Royal Countess 8/1 has won here three times (19%), and Flying Moon 9/4 has won here five times (26%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369722&raceTime=1684864800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381463">19:00 Ayr</a></strong>: Abduction 11/4 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369722&raceTime=1684868400000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381500">20:00 Ayr</a></strong>: Black Friday 18/1 has won here three times (18%), Judgment Call 5/1 has won here twice (17%), and Classy Al 11/4 has won here three times (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369722&raceTime=1684870200000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381502">20:30 Ayr</a></strong>: Oriental Lilly 8/1 has won here twice (13%), and Merricourt 11/2 has won here three times (23%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684848180000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381677">14:23 Brighton</a></strong>: Liberty Bay 9/1 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 46. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684851780000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381693">15:23 Brighton</a></strong>: Mount Mogan 11/1 has won off a mark of 75 and today runs from 62. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369765&raceTime=1684852800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362385743">15:40 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Mudlahhim 11/2 has won off a mark of 82 and today runs from 59. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369806&raceTime=1684863600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362395733">18:40 Gowran Park</a></strong>: Gatsby Cap 22/1 has won off a mark of 60 and today runs from 47.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Yesterday's furthest traveller won easily at a short price and Tuesday's nomination is <strong>The Longest Day</strong> 8/1 to 10/1 in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684860600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381898">17:50 3m Handicap Hurdle</a> and a 286-mile journey awaits from Gloucestershire to the north east.</p><p>The 7yo recently finished second at Perth and is bidding for his first ever win.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="the-longest-day-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/hexham/24/1/#the-longest-day-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/the-longest-day-ire/000000523882/">The Longest Day (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00878555.png" alt="New Gen Racing Group and Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32369732&bssId=36245494&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.362381898&modules=betslip&raceTime=1684860600000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214491670">10</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sophie-leech/000000020791/">Sophie Leech</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/liam-harrison/000000018180/">Liam Harrison</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 75</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back The Longest Day in the 17:50 at Hexham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684860600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381898" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey Kieran O'Neill is in form at the moment, and shows a massive profit of +53.50 to level stakes in the last month from his 8-45 record.</p><p>O'Neill has three booked rides at Brighton this afternoon, with two at big prices.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684849980000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381687">14:53 Brighton</a></strong>: Regal Glory 14/1 out to 20/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684851780000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381693">15:23 Brighton</a></strong>: Mount Mogan 10/1 to 11/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684859160000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381719">17:26 Brighton</a></strong>: Adace 12/1 into 9/1.</p><p>Tom Marquand in five seasons at Brighton boasts a 24% win record and huge level stakes return of +156.31.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684848180000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381677">14:23 Brighton</a></strong>: Mr Pc 10/1 into 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684849980000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381687">14:53 Brighton</a></strong>: She's A Mirage 10/1 into 7/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684851780000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381693">15:23 Brighton</a></strong>: River Wharfe 7/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684857180000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381717">16:53 Brighton</a></strong>: Mick's Dream 7/2.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369731&raceTime=1684859160000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381719">17:26 Brighton</a></strong>: Rivas Rob Roy 5/1 to 15/4.</p><blockquote>Marquand rides River Wharfe for Tony Carroll and the pair together have a 22% win rate at the track and 40% placed.</blockquote><p>Trainer Mick Appleby is still on the cold list, and is without a winner from his last 75.</p><p>At Huntingdon, Fergal O'Brien has started the season in his usual fast fashion and the trainer had a double at Market Rasen last night.</p><p><img alt="fergal o'brien 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/fergal%20o'brien%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>O'Brien is currently 18-66 at 27% in the last month showing a profit of +19.00. Call Me Tara is the favourite for the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684848600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383002">14:30 2m Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> and she makes her chase debut today.</p><p>Ask A Honey Bee also goes for the yard in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369741&raceTime=1684855800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362383051">16:30 3m1f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and the trainer's daughter Fern O'Brien rides and claims 7lb.</p><p>The Sportsbook double on those two pays around 6/1.</p><p>Wolverhampton stats fans will be looking to Sir Mark Prescott to deliver again. The Baronet is currently enjoying a golden run and has won with all four of his recent runners at 100% and kept the run going last night with the "Stat Of The Day" horse Brave Knight yesterday.</p><p>Can he do it again with his sole runner this afternoon? <strong>Born Ruler</strong> has been backed from 11/4 into 5/2 this morning and goes in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369765&raceTime=1684854600000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362385770">16:10 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>They'll be dancing in the streets near Heath House today if he does.</p><p>It's not so good for Richard Kingscote, who fresh from his nightmare on Passenger in last week's Dante, is on a losing run of 25. A new tattoo to mark the run will be highly unlikely. Forest Demon at 5/1 runs against Sir Mark's favourite in the 16:10.</p><p>Trainer Mark Walford usually does well with his runners at Hexham and is 8-40 on the hotlist at the moment and Moonlight Glory looks one of his best chances today at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369732&raceTime=1684866000000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381946">Hexham in the 19:20 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Ayr flat action 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ayr%20flat%20action%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Another sprint, and another 0-90 as the race of the day, this time at Ayr and a real highlight on the evening card with the <strong>19:00 6f Handicap</strong> - and hopefully the eight stand their ground if you are pondering an each-way play.</p><p><strong>Abduction</strong> was very solid this morning at 5/2 in the betting (from 11/4 into 5/2 for the genial Jim Goldie. He finished second in a Sunday Series handicap last time out at Musselburgh but is creeping up in the weights now to 87.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="abduction-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#abduction-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (5)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/abduction-fr/000000527148/">Abduction (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00010643.png" alt="Dab Hand Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32369722&bssId=8831952&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.362381463&modules=betslip&raceTime=1684864800000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214491232">4.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jim-goldie/000000004651/">Jim Goldie</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/paul-mulrennan/000000007202/">Paul Mulrennan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 87</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Fast And Loose</strong> was a slight drifter for Kevin Ryan this morning from 3s to 4s and would have a great chance on his third in the Ayr Bronze Cup last term behind Danzan. He ran well on his return at Doncaster last time - shaping as if he needed the run on comeback in very tiring conditions.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="fast-and-loose"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#fast-and-loose" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fast-and-loose/000000546628/">Fast And Loose</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00024937.png" alt="Mr Steve Ryan silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32369722&bssId=6097067&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.362381463&modules=betslip&raceTime=1684864800000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214491232">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/kevin-ryan/000000001324/">Kevin Ryan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-eaves/000000006092/">Tom Eaves</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 82</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Woven for Michael Dods beat him at Doncaster and at 5/1 arrives in form and Dods' team are going quite well. The 7yo has gone back up to 89 and does stay 7f, which is ideal at Ayr for 6f sprints. But he could be best with soft underfoot conditions - which certainly helped him at Donny.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="woven"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-may-2023/ayr/2/3/#woven" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/woven/000000485084/">Woven</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00867253A.png" alt="Mr John Sagar and Dunham Trading Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32369722&bssId=13198541&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.362381463&modules=betslip&raceTime=1684864800000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.214491232">6.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-dods/000000000290/">Michael Dods</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/connor-beasley/000000015065/">Connor Beasley</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Fast And Loose enjoyed a pretty good season last term, and with him shaping nicely on unsuitable ground last time, I fancy him to reverse the form with Woven off the same mark.</p><p>He improved with the headgear last term, and can sit handy on the pace. He's the bet at 4s.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Fast And Loose in the 19:00 at Ayr</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32369722&raceTime=1684864800000&dayToSearch=20230523&marketId=924.362381463" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2>Daryl Carter's road to Epsom and Dante review</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Daryl Carter is back for week three of his mini Road To The Derby series and reflects on an eventful week, including the York Dante, which threw up more Epsom clues and a full review of the Dante. Passenger discussed.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/road-to-the-epsom-derby-happy-to-sit-on-331-white-birchfor-now-220523-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for Daryl's latest column and a full rundown of the runners left in the race.</p><h2>Timeform preview Ayr on Tuesday with three selections</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Addeybb Ayr Listed win 1280 x 818.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Addeybb%20Ayr%20Listed%20win%201280%20x%20818.600x383.png" width="1280" height="818" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith is on Timeform tipping duty for Tuesday's Ayr card and has three selections to follow for the day on the west coast of Scotland, including a NAP pick at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ayr-racing-tips-get-flying-moon-on-side-at-94-220523-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform tips.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I notice Auguste Rodin is 9/2 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Derby on the Sportsbook</a></strong> this morning, and I'd still be inclined to be with him.</p><p>It's the stage of the year when the 3yos are described as the worst lot of ever, or the best ever. In terms of the Guineas, I'd take the meeting as a complete washout - literally. The ground dented far too many and Auguste Rodin, as Aidan O'Brien said, just didn't have luck or a run.</p><p>I think we'll see a natural Epsom horse, although what a pity O'Brien doesn't take them to the now pointless Breakfast With The Stars. I covered a few of those for Timeform Radio back in the day, and while I struggled with the 3am rise to make it, I had the pleasure of interviewing one of my heroes <strong>Walter Swinburn</strong> overlooking the course.</p><p>He was pure elegance, and a true gentleman too. Even having a conversation with Walter about Shergar was one of the best things I've ever experienced, and Walter is still much missed.</p><p>Daryl Carter is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Back Fast And Loose @ 4/1 in the 19:00 at Ayr data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); 