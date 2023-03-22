</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Sam to prove doubting Thomases wrong, and stats point to Templier
Alan Dudman
22 March 2023 "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sam-to-prove-doubting-thomases-wrong-and-stats-point-to-templier-220323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-22T07:33:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-22T10:29:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sam Thomas 1250 x 880.320x225.png", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you Wednesday's Daily Racing News, with a strong Stat Of The Day horse and a preview of the feature at Haydock... Stats lead to strong Templier chance Could it be another "Race Of The Day" winner? Alan Dudman has news for Wednesday and the three jumps' cards Good morning everyone and a very wet morning it appears for Wednesday, as ground conditions will certainly be tough at Haydock today. Away from the two-runner Juvenile Hurdle, it's a good card with a 0-135 Handicap Chase at 17:20 and a long distance 3m4f Chase at 16:10. Heavy was in the description at Haydock this morning and they've got showers too. It won't be a day for the faint hearted, and as David Ginola once said: "There are butterflies and worker ants, and I know which one I am," and I suspect it's a day for the worker ants. Soft, good to soft awaits at Warwick for their seven races while Ffos Las could be even more testing in the Welsh swamp today, with seven races set to start on heavy going with more rain. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 14:05 Ffos Las: Cooleenymore 20/1 into 16/1. 16:25 Ffos Las: Ben Brody 25/1 into 18/1. 17:00 Ffos Las: Tequila Blaze 33/1 into 22/1. 16:00 Warwick: Special Acceptance 20/1 into 16/1. 16:35 Warwick: Allardyce 33/1 into 14/1, and My Girl Lollipop 40/1 into 18/1. 17:10 Warwick: Cluain Aodha 14/1 into 10/1. 15:35 Haydock: Hasty Brook 18/1 into 9/1, and Faron 40/1 into 16/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:25 Haydock: Only The Bold [2.38] out to [2.63]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! There are two Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Wednesday, both late in the day. The 17:00 Ffos Las 3m Handicap Hurdle has 11 runners and Nigel Hawke's The Imposter is in fine fettle and Hawke has been sending out a few winners of late too, so it's no surprise he's the market leader from 3/1 into 5/2. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/ffos-las/50/7/#the-imposter-fr] Runasimi River was backed from 40s into 25/1 this morning and trainer Ben Pauling won the race last year - his representative this time is Gentleman Valley, although was weak from 17/2 out to 11/1 early on the Sportsbook. The second Extra Place Special for each-way punters today is the 17:10 Warwick 2m3f Mares' Handicap Hurdle. Bella Ciao for Martin Keighley was a market positive early doors into 9/1, and she wasn't the only one, Innisfree Lass also has been cut from 16/1 into 10/1. Stat Of The Day Jockey Nick Scholfield is 3-6 at Ffos Las this term at 50% and a profit of +13.00. And out of his three rides, two are outsiders, but he's on Templier in the 16:25 2m Handicap Chase - who bolted up by 11L last time at Sedgefield. Back Templier in the 16:25 at Ffos Las 11/4 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:30 Ffos Las: John Betjeman 15/4 has won here twice (50%). 14:40 Ffos Las: Pageant Material 4/1 has won here twice (29%). 16:25 Ffos Las: Le Coeur Net 9/2 has won here twice (50%). 16:00 Warwick: High Counsel 40/1 has won here four times (40%), and Danilo D'Airy 5/1 has won here twice (100%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 17:00 Ffos Las: Runasimi River 50/1 has won off a mark of 116 and today runs from 92. 16:10 Haydock: Burbank 50/1 has won off a mark of 135 and today runs from 125. 17:20 Haydock: Amoola Gold 17/2 has won off 146 and today runs from 132. Furthest traveller No surprises here with the furthest traveller heading to Wales this afternoon and it's Templier that can reward backers at 11/4 for the journey from Cambridgeshire - which is 268 miles as the crow flies. Templier runs in the Ffos Las 16:25 2m Handicap Chase. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/ffos-las/50/6/#templier-ire] Form Watch Sam Twiston-Davies is currently 12-61 in the last month, and considering he was in action at Cheltenham, does well to show a profit of +12.15 in that period. He has some decent chances this afternoon at Haydock with: 13:50 Haydock: Diamand De Vindecy (11/2 out to 7/1). 16:45 Haydock: Broadway Boy (11/2 into 9/2). 17:20 Haydock: Grey Diamond (13/8 into 6/4). Trainer Nicky Richards bagged another winner yesterday with Famous Bridge, and it's now 10-29 in the last month at 35% at a profit of +3.44. He's 8-18 at 44% in the last two weeks. His only runner on Wednesday is Better Getalong at 7/1 - who lines up in the 15:35 Haydock 2m3f Handicap Hurdle. With 10 runners, and Conor Rabbitt claiming 7lb - a jockey with a 2-4 record at 50% in the last four weeks, his claims appear sound for an each-way place. Nick Alexander is 3-9 at Haydock this season at 33% and a very healthy profit of +22.33, and is 4-14 at all tracks in the last two weeks. Alexander has been running into form too, and his two runners at Haydock are: 14:25 Haydock: Ned Tanner (9/2 into 11/4). 16:45 Haydock: Gaillimh A Stor (6/1 out to 13/2). The Alexander double pays 27/1 on the Sportsbook. For Ffos Las today, Cambridgeshire trainer Sarah Humphrey is 3-9 at 33% in the last month and is 2-3 with her last trio at 67%. Her only runner today is Templier, who is the 11/4 from 9/4 favourite for the 16:25 2m Handicap Chase and stayed well to win in soft at Sedgefield last time from a mark of 82 and carries a 4lb penalty. Olly Murphy was in blistering form yesterday with four winners (two at Wetherby and two at Market Rasen), and from a lot of runners in the last month (73), he's operating at a strike-rate of 24%. His two runners at Ffos Las today are: 15:15 Ffos Las: Best Trition (11/2 into 4/1). 17:00 Ffos Las: Learntalot (6/1 into 5/1). Paul Webber remains ice cold at the moment, and is without a winner from his last 91 horses sent out. His only runner on the day is at Warwick in Special Acceptance in the 16:00 Warwick 3m1f Handicap Chase. The horse was backed from 20s into 16s this morning, which surprised me. Sussex trainer Gary Moore has a fine strike-rate at Warwick this term with 3-5 at 60% and a small profit. His two chances today at the track are: 14:15 Warwick: Hermino Aa 1/2. 17:10 Warwick: Symphorine 9/1. Race of the day Yesterday's race of the day preview provided a comfortable winner in Famous Bridge, and while I am not one to crow about an 11/8 winner, it was one of those where he looked made for a win with the ground. He jumped well too. Wednesday's feature at Haydock will be tough going in the ground, and six runners line up for the 17:20 Haydock 2m Handicap Chase. Grey Diamond for Sam Thomas heads the betting at 6/4, but he fell last time and it was agony for backers of the horse with the mishap two out - as he was going so easily and hit [2.02] in-running. For a horse with his ability, it's surprising that he's only won once over fences in 11 attempts. His form though looks strong, and he was third at the Paddy Power meeting at Cheltenham in November. Those two runs and the level of opponents makes this a lot easier. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#grey-diamond-fr] In opposition, James Moffatt has One Fine Man, and he's been in good form winning his last two over fences at Ayr and Carlisle. The drop in trip has been key to him, as he does stay beyond the 2m, and he's a solid chaser with a good attitude. The question is whether he has the class of the favourite from a 2lb higher mark. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#one-fine-man-ire] Dreams Of Home runs for Don McCain and was in the same race as Grey Diamond last time at Sandown. He's been struggling in a good grade and is dropping in class, but his jumping let him down at Musselburgh in February. He doesn't stay 2m4f either, so 2m is a good move from the Malpas Master. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#dreams-of-home-ire] Escapeandevade will love the heavy ground as he sluiced home by a huge margin at Ayr earlier this season, but he was pulled up last time at Carlisle. Big Race Verdict Chances-a-plenty here, but like yesterday, the 6/4 is just about acceptable on Grey Diamond as he travels so well, he can still win from 135. And from that mark he sneaks into this 0-135 under top weight. His smooth way of going has yielded short price defeats from all five of his last runs, but the fact he can travel so well in such a good grade makes him bet material today, as I think he can hold the class edge. Sam Thomas is also 3-13 in the last month. Back Grey Diamond in the 17:20 at Haydock 6/4 Tony Calvin on weekend watch for his latest ante-post column Tony Calvin assesses this coming weekend's action at Newbury and Kelso, and we're looking at a wet Saturday too. Click here for TC's latest column and reports a market move early for a Kelso race: "I wasn't in the least surprised to see him nibbled from 20s to 12s on Tuesday morning, though." Timeform preview Haydock with a NAP pick on Wednesday Andrew Asquith has a NAP selection at Haydock today and says: "He jumped well and won hard held on his debut at Bangor in November before following up in similarly impressive fashion at Hereford in January, value for more than the winning margin and displaying a nice turn of foot." Click here for the Timeform Haydock picks. Final Word I listened with interest on the Weighed In podcast this week about AP McCoy's comment on Paul Townend's "greatest ever ride" in the Gold Cup last week. And it was nice to hear some love for my old favourite Tidal Bay. It's all subjective of course, and also very "here and now". Everything these days has to be the "greatest ever", indeed a tweet asking was this year's Festival the best one of all time was probably over-egging the racing pudding. We seem obsessed by having "The Goat", "The Greatest", and the "best of all time" - although I am far removed from that. It's the same in football, the same in cricket. I'm not old enough for the days of "Himself" - the great Arkle, but I am sure there were some fairly good rides back then, and while Tidal wouldn't beat Galopin Des Champs, Ruby Walsh's ride in the 2012 Lexus was better, as he was far from an easy ride, and also had a small gap to run through. I still watch it from time to time. It's thrilling stuff. Maybe AP was winding up Ruby? Which would be most unlike the Champ. I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Trainer Sam Thomas' Grey Diamond has a big chance today at Haydock Alan Dudman brings you Wednesday's Daily Racing News, with a strong Stat Of The Day horse and a preview of the feature at Haydock... href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754"><strong>Could it be another "Race Of The Day" winner?</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has news for Wednesday and the three jumps' cards</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Good morning everyone and a very wet morning it appears for Wednesday, as ground conditions will certainly be tough at Haydock today. Away from the two-runner Juvenile Hurdle, it's a good card with a <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754">0-135 Handicap Chase at 17:20</a></strong> and a long distance <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679501400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649742">3m4f Chase at 16:10</a></strong>.</p><p>Heavy was in the description at Haydock this morning and they've got showers too. It won't be a day for the faint hearted, and as David Ginola once said: "There are butterflies and worker ants, and I know which one I am," and I suspect it's a day for the worker ants.</p><p>Soft, good to soft awaits at Warwick for their seven races while Ffos Las could be even more testing in the Welsh swamp today, with seven races set to start on heavy going with more rain.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679493900000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649432">14:05 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Cooleenymore 20/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473">16:25 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Ben Brody 25/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679504400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649495">17:00 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Tequila Blaze 33/1 into 22/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679500800000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649893">16:00 Warwick</a></strong>: Special Acceptance 20/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679502900000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649907">16:35 Warwick</a></strong>: Allardyce 33/1 into 14/1, and My Girl Lollipop 40/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679505000000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649909">17:10 Warwick</a></strong>: Cluain Aodha 14/1 into 10/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679499300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649701">15:35 Haydock</a></strong>: Hasty Brook 18/1 into 9/1, and Faron 40/1 into 16/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679495100000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649679">14:25 Haydock</a></strong>: Only The Bold <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>There are two Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Wednesday, both late in the day.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679504400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649495">17:00 Ffos Las 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 11 runners and Nigel Hawke's The Imposter is in fine fettle and Hawke has been sending out a few winners of late too, so it's no surprise he's the market leader from 3/1 into 5/2.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="the-imposter-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/ffos-las/50/7/#the-imposter-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/the-imposter-fr/000000532239/">The Imposter (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864229.png" alt="Mark Philips and J H Gumbley silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32201868&bssId=41592&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352649495&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679504400000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211640779">4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nigel-hawke/000000007772/">Nigel Hawke</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-buckley/000000017978/">Tom Buckley</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 101</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Runasimi River was backed from 40s into 25/1 this morning and trainer Ben Pauling won the race last year - his representative this time is Gentleman Valley, although was weak from 17/2 out to 11/1 early on the Sportsbook.</p><p>The second Extra Place Special for each-way punters today is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679505000000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649909">17:10 Warwick 2m3f Mares' Handicap Hurdle.</a> </strong></p><p><strong>Bella Ciao</strong> for Martin Keighley was a market positive early doors into 9/1, and she wasn't the only one, Innisfree Lass also has been cut from 16/1 into 10/1.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Jockey <strong>Nick Scholfield</strong> is 3-6 at Ffos Las this term at 50% and a profit of +13.00. And out of his three rides, two are outsiders, but he's on Templier in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473">16:25 2m Handicap Chase</a> - who bolted up by 11L last time at Sedgefield.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Templier in the 16:25 at Ffos Las</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/4</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679491800000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649426">13:30 Ffos Las</a></strong>: John Betjeman 15/4 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679496000000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649451">14:40 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Pageant Material 4/1 has won here twice (29%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473">16:25 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Le Coeur Net 9/2 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679500800000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649893">16:00 Warwick</a></strong>: High Counsel 40/1 has won here four times (40%), and Danilo D'Airy 5/1 has won here twice (100%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679504400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649495">17:00 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Runasimi River 50/1 has won off a mark of 116 and today runs from 92. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679501400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649742">16:10 Haydock</a></strong>: <br>Burbank 50/1 has won off a mark of 135 and today runs from 125. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754">17:20 Haydock</a></strong>: Amoola Gold 17/2 has won off 146 and today runs from 132.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>No surprises here with the furthest traveller heading to Wales this afternoon and it's Templier that can reward backers at 11/4 for the journey from Cambridgeshire - which is 268 miles as the crow flies. Templier runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473">Ffos Las 16:25 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="templier-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/ffos-las/50/6/#templier-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/templier-ire/000000402268/">Templier (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00064546.png" alt="Yen Hall Farm Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32201868&bssId=10091032&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352649473&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679502300000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211640772">4.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sarah-humphrey/000000019089/">Sarah Humphrey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/nick-scholfield/000000011667/">Nick Scholfield</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 86</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Sam Twiston-Davies is currently 12-61 in the last month, and considering he was in action at Cheltenham, does well to show a profit of +12.15 in that period. He has some decent chances this afternoon at Haydock with:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679493000000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649676">13:50 Haydock</a></strong>: Diamand De Vindecy (11/2 out to 7/1). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679503500000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649751">16:45 Haydock</a></strong>: Broadway Boy (11/2 into 9/2). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754">17:20 Haydock</a></strong>: Grey Diamond (13/8 into 6/4).</p><p>Trainer <strong>Nicky Richards</strong> bagged another winner yesterday with Famous Bridge, and it's now 10-29 in the last month at 35% at a profit of +3.44. He's 8-18 at 44% in the last two weeks.</p><p>His only runner on Wednesday is Better Getalong at 7/1 - who lines up in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679499300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649701">15:35 Haydock 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. With 10 runners, and <strong>Conor Rabbitt</strong> claiming 7lb - a jockey with a 2-4 record at 50% in the last four weeks, his claims appear sound for an each-way place.</p><p><strong>Nick Alexander</strong> is 3-9 at Haydock this season at 33% and a very healthy profit of +22.33, and is 4-14 at all tracks in the last two weeks.</p><p>Alexander has been running into form too, and his two runners at Haydock are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679495100000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649679">14:25 Haydock</a></strong>: Ned Tanner (9/2 into 11/4). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679503500000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649751">16:45 Haydock</a></strong>: Gaillimh A Stor (6/1 out to 13/2).</p><blockquote>The Alexander double pays 27/1 on the Sportsbook.</blockquote><p>For Ffos Las today, Cambridgeshire trainer <strong>Sarah Humphrey</strong> is 3-9 at 33% in the last month and is 2-3 with her last trio at 67%. Her only runner today is Templier, who is the 11/4 from 9/4 favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679502300000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649473">16:25 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong> and stayed well to win in soft at Sedgefield last time from a mark of 82 and carries a 4lb penalty.</p><p><strong>Olly Murphy</strong> was in blistering form yesterday with four winners (two at Wetherby and two at Market Rasen), and from a lot of runners in the last month (73), he's operating at a strike-rate of 24%. His two runners at Ffos Las today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679498100000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649454">15:15 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Best Trition (11/2 into 4/1). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201868&raceTime=1679504400000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649495">17:00 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Learntalot (6/1 into 5/1).</p><p><strong>Paul Webber</strong> remains ice cold at the moment, and is without a winner from his last 91 horses sent out. His only runner on the day is at Warwick in Special Acceptance in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679500800000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649893">16:00 Warwick 3m1f Handicap Chase</a></strong>. The horse was backed from 20s into 16s this morning, which surprised me.</p><p>Sussex trainer <strong>Gary Moore</strong> has a fine strike-rate at Warwick this term with 3-5 at 60% and a small profit. His two chances today at the track are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679494500000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649864">14:15 Warwick</a></strong>: Hermino Aa 1/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201872&raceTime=1679505000000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649909">17:10 Warwick</a></strong>: Symphorine 9/1.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p></p><h2><strong><img alt="Haydock Betfair fences 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock%20Betfair%20fences%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></h2><h2></h2><p>Yesterday's race of the day preview provided a comfortable winner in Famous Bridge, and while I am not one to crow about an 11/8 winner, it was one of those where he looked made for a win with the ground. He jumped well too.</p><p>Wednesday's feature at Haydock will be tough going in the ground, and six runners line up for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754">17:20 Haydock 2m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Grey Diamond</strong> for Sam Thomas heads the betting at 6/4, but he fell last time and it was agony for backers of the horse with the mishap two out - as he was going so easily and hit <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.02</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> in-running.</p><p>For a horse with his ability, it's surprising that he's only won once over fences in 11 attempts. His form though looks strong, and he was third at the Paddy Power meeting at Cheltenham in November. Those two runs and the level of opponents makes this a lot easier.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="grey-diamond-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#grey-diamond-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/grey-diamond-fr/000000479939/">Grey Diamond (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00031822.png" alt="Walters Plant Hire Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32201871&bssId=13365293&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352649754&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679505600000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211640818">4.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sam-thomas/000000052752/">Sam Thomas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sam-twistondavies/000000012781/">Sam Twiston-Davies</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 135</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>In opposition, <strong>James Moffatt</strong> has One Fine Man, and he's been in good form winning his last two over fences at Ayr and Carlisle. The drop in trip has been key to him, as he does stay beyond the 2m, and he's a solid chaser with a good attitude. The question is whether he has the class of the favourite from a 2lb higher mark.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="one-fine-man-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#one-fine-man-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/one-fine-man-ire/000000514811/">One Fine Man (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864330.png" alt="Mr John Thomas Hanbury silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32201871&bssId=26548190&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352649754&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679505600000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211640818">3.35</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/james-moffatt/000000015282/">James Moffatt</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/charlotte-jones/000000017044/">Charlotte Jones</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 124</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Dreams Of Home</strong> runs for Don McCain and was in the same race as Grey Diamond last time at Sandown. He's been struggling in a good grade and is dropping in class, but his jumping let him down at Musselburgh in February. He doesn't stay 2m4f either, so 2m is a good move from the Malpas Master.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dreams-of-home-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/22-march-2023/haydock-park/22/7/#dreams-of-home-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dreams-of-home-ire/000000540275/">Dreams Of Home (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00873414.png" alt="Colin and Kay Taylor silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32201871&bssId=38173711&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352649754&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679505600000">5/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211640818">7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/donald-mccain/000000015526/">Donald McCain</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/theo-gillard/000000015843/">Theo Gillard</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 133</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Escapeandevade will love the heavy ground as he sluiced home by a huge margin at Ayr earlier this season, but he was pulled up last time at Carlisle.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p></p><p>Chances-a-plenty here, but like yesterday, the 6/4 is just about acceptable on <strong>Grey Diamond</strong> as he travels so well, he can still win from 135. And from that mark he sneaks into this 0-135 under top weight.</p><p>His smooth way of going has yielded short price defeats from all five of his last runs, but the fact he can travel so well in such a good grade makes him bet material today, as I think he can hold the class edge.</p><p><strong>Sam Thomas</strong> is also 3-13 in the last month.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Grey Diamond in the 17:20 at Haydock</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/4</a></div><h2>Tony Calvin on weekend watch for his latest ante-post column</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Grand National fence.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National%20fence.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Tony Calvin</strong> assesses this coming weekend's action at Newbury and Kelso, and we're looking at a wet Saturday too. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-ones-to-watch-at-newbury-and-kelso-on-saturday-210323-166.html">Click here</a> for TC's latest column and reports a market move early for a Kelso race: "I wasn't in the least surprised to see him nibbled from 20s to 12s on Tuesday morning, though."</p><h2>Timeform preview Haydock with a NAP pick on Wednesday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Haydock jumps start 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock%20jumps%20start%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith has a NAP selection at Haydock today and says: "He jumped well and won hard held on his debut at Bangor in November before following up in similarly impressive fashion at Hereford in January, value for more than the winning margin and displaying a nice turn of foot."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/haydock-racing-tips-only-the-bold-can-complete-a-hat-trick-210323-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform Haydock picks.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p></p><p>I listened with interest on the Weighed In podcast this week about AP McCoy's comment on Paul Townend's "greatest ever ride" in the Gold Cup last week. And it was nice to hear some love for my old favourite Tidal Bay.</p><p>It's all subjective of course, and also very "here and now". Everything these days has to be the "greatest ever", indeed a tweet asking was this year's Festival the best one of all time was probably over-egging the racing pudding.</p><p>We seem obsessed by having "The Goat", "The Greatest", and the "best of all time" - although I am far removed from that. It's the same in football, the same in cricket.</p><p>I'm not old enough for the days of "Himself" - the great Arkle, but I am sure there were some fairly good rides back then, and while Tidal wouldn't beat Galopin Des Champs, Ruby Walsh's ride in the 2012 Lexus was better, as he was far from an easy ride, and also had a small gap to run through. I still watch it from time to time. It's thrilling stuff.</p><p>Maybe AP was winding up Ruby? Which would be most unlike the Champ.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32201871&raceTime=1679505600000&dayToSearch=20230322&marketId=924.352649754">Back Grey Diamond @ 6/4 in the 17:20 at Haydock</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div 