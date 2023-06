Two Extra Place Special races on Tuesday night

A 50/1 market mover today

Vaynor the headline selection

Tuesday's goings:

Beverley: GOOD TO FIRM, Good in places (Rail Movements: 2.15, 2.45, 3.15, 3.45, 4.15 & 4.45 +7yds) (Scattered showers).

Brighton: GOOD TO FIRM (GoingStick: 8.1) (Watering) (Cloudy).

Newton Abbot: GOOD, Good to firm in places (GoingStick: 6.4) (Watering).

Newbury: GOOD TO FIRM (GoingStick: 6.7) (Watering) (Rail movements: 5.30 & 7.15 +12yds) (Cloudy).

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:45 Beverley: Lukla 17/29.40 into 5/15.80, Howyadoin 14/115.00 into 10/111.00.

15:15 Beverley: Senseofentitlement 11/112.00 into 8/18.80.

15:45 Beverley: Odd Venture 11/112.00 into 7/17.80.

16:15 Beverley: Strawman 8/18.80 into 4/14.80.

15:30 Brighton: Sous Surveillance 15/28.40 into 11/26.40.

17:00 Brighton: Vandad 14/115.00 into 9/19.80.

20:25 Newbury: Lunar Space 50/151.00 into 16/117.00, Unsung Hero 33/134.00 into 16/117.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

18:40 Newbury: Pink Satin 3.259/4 out to 3.55/2.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Two Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday, and both are for the evening fixtures.

The Newton Abbot 19:00 2m2f Novices' Handicap Hurdle has 12 runners, and a fairly open race with joint favourites Moonshine Spirit and Sassified both at 7/24.40.

The big outsider Yaazaain was cut from 50/151.00 into 25/126.00 this morning for trainer Nigel Hawke, who also has 25/126.00 chance Atlantic Breeze in the race, and the yard have had both of their winners this term over hurdles.

Twelve runners also for the 20:25 Newbury 7f Handicap, and Jamie Osborne's Lunar Space was a the huge mover on the Sportsbook from the initial prices - backed from 50/151.00 into 16/117.00.

Al Motasim 9/25.30 wears the cheekpieces for the first time, and has a 12% record with the pieces for a win, and 32% placed.

Billy Loughnane is on Al Motasim, who is 0-5 at the track in his career so far, but two have placed at 40%.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer John Berry is 2-2 at Brighton this term and his 100% record is on the line with Hidden Pearl 11/43.70 in the 15:00 Roy Rocket Amateur Jockeys' Handicap 1m4f.

Roy Rocket was a huge part of Berry's life. The trainer bred him and co-owned him too and the Brighton legend will be fondly remembered today at the track.

No. 4 (1) Hidden Pearl SBK 11/5 EXC 3.4 Trainer: John Berry

Jockey: Mr Ross Birkett

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 53

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

16:15 Beverley: Casilli 9/19.80 has won here five times (50%).

14:00 Brighton: Rivas Rob Roy 6/42.46 has won here three times (19%).

16:00 Brighton: Mamillius 14/115.00 has won here three times (33%), Granary Queen 9/25.30 has won here twice (25%), Ideal Guest 10/111.00 has won here twice (100%).

16:30 Brighton: Bear To Dream 9/43.25 has won here twice (29%).

17:00 Brighton: Red Alert 2/12.94 has won here five times (63%), Vandad 9/19.80 has won here twice (67%).

18:20 Newton Abbot: Kauto The King 15/28.40 has won here three times (60%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

20:25 Newbury: Capote's Dream 7/17.80 has won off a mark of 88 and today runs from 76.

18:20 Newton Abbot: Kauto The King 15/28.40 has won off a mark of 128 and today runs from 115.

Furthest traveller

Max Of Stars 7/52.40 is the Tuesday furthest traveller, quite easily too with a 333-mile trip from the north to the west country for the 17:50 2m1f Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

Max Of Stars goes for Ollie Pears and Brian Hughes, a rare pair of visitors to Newton Abbot and she finished second on her hurdling debut at Hexham.

No. 5 Max Of Stars (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Ollie Pears

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Trainer Sir Mark Prescott remains in good nick, operating at a 46% strike-rate and he landed a shock winner last night at Wolverhampton with Tiffany at a BSP of 42.68 - who beat Mars Magic, done at 1.011/100 in-running.

Prescott has just one runner out today, and it's at Brighton in the 16:00 7f Handicap with Whispering Song 9/25.30.

Marcus Tregoning has popped up on the cold list, and he's without a winner from his last 24 runners.

Tregoning has one runner today in the Brighton 15:30 1m2f Handicap with Feyha - backed from 7/17.80 into 5/15.80, and with just six runners, is a place lay option.

Josephine Gordon is one of the leading riders at Brighton this season, holding a 4-16 record at 25% and a profit to level stakes 0f +9.38.

Gordon is often under-used by trainers, and her sole ride today by the coast is Porfin 5/15.80 in the 17:00 6f Handicap.

Adrian Keatley is a hot trainer at the moment, with a brilliant 10-25 at 40% and a profit of +16.30.

Keatley has just one runner today at Beverley with Satin Snake 7/24.40 in the 14:45 7 1/2f Handicap.

Satin Snake is a four-time winner on the All-Weather, but has yet to score on the turf.

Jockey David Nolan is 1-2 at Beverley this term at 50%, and has two rides booked today:

14:45 Beverley: Ravenglass 8/18.80.

16:45 Beverley: Timedtoperfection 12/113.00.

Hayley Turner is 2-4 at 50% at Newbury this term with a level stakes return of +16.75. She has just one ride this evening at the track with Crooked Crown 4/14.80 in the 18:05 6f Novice Stakes.

Race of the day

A couple of 0-80 Handicaps for the afternoon is an indication of the day, but there is a 0-85 at Newbury tonight and the 19:15 1m4f Handicap is the best of the day.

Although sadly just seven runners so two places for each-way punters.

Vaynor trained by Charlie Hills 10/34.33 and Splendent 15/4 by Paul Cole are the two Fitri Hay owned horses, and Vaynor was an eye-catcher last time out at Goodwood - coming from a long way off the pace in a race that suited those ridden prominently.

He appeared in a strong 0-105 for his first run of the season at Newmarket, but was well beaten there. However, he was progressive on the All-Weather and stays well.

Hills is 2-13 at 15% at the track this term, while Splendent is the mount of Mohammed Tabti, although the apprentice is only 2-41 from his rides in 2023 at just 5%.

No. 1 (7) Splendent (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 85

Latin Verse 3/13.95 heads the betting for Ralph Beckett, and the 3yo is down in class after running behind Chesspiece last time at York. Chesspiece ran well at Royal Ascot last week, and Latin Verse has eased down to 78.

Noble Masquerade is well exposed as a 6yo, but he's well treated, and Greystoke is the Alan King runner and 1m4f specialist, but he has plenty of seconds next to his name, and also has been beaten four times in-running at an odds-on price - including a 1.101/10.

No. 3 (3) Greystoke SBK 15/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 82

Big Race Verdict

I like Vaynor here, as he scored over 1m6f in impressive fashion at Southwell last winter, and powered home with a strong staying performance.

Quick ground and a trip suits - shown last year with wins at 1m4f and 1m6f at HQ and Bath. He's only a 4yo, and he is a likely improver still - along with Latin Verse. His stamina could win him the race.

No. 2 (5) Vaynor (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 83

Final Word

A tweet from Richard Hoiles last night caught my eye; with the Newbury card tonight failing to hold a previous single course winner. Collectively a 0-37 record.

Don't think there is a single previous course winner on the card @NewburyRacing Tuesday evening. Collectively they are 0-37. -- Richard Hoiles (@RichardHoiles) June 26, 2023

In contrast, we remember the grey legend Roy Rocket today at Brighton, and a race named in his honour. The grey was Brighton's winning-most horse and was a real cult hero, known as the "White Wonder", and a reminder that while not every race can be a Group contest, those tough old handicappers can create the news too.

Roy Rocket was much-loved, and still much missed.

I am back on duty tomorrow. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.