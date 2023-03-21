</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> Daily Racing News: Richards about to hit peak form and a pair of Clonmel market movers
Alan Dudman
21 March 2023
5:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-richards-about-to-hit-peak-form-and-a-pair-of-clonmel-market-movers-210323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-21T10:24:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-21T10:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Famous Bridge 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman tees up Tuesday's action in the Daily Racing News chair and has furthest traveller, stat and race of the day selections... Two big market moves at Clonmel for Tuesday Famous Bridge the class act for feature Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair again for Tuesday's stats, form and betting Four meetings today and good morning to everyone. Plumpton have some light rain forecast for their six-race card, and we're looking at soft, good to soft at Trumpton (as someone I know calls it). Wetherby will start on soft for their seven-race fixture and Market Rasen will be more arduus with the most testing surface - with heavy in the description early this morning. More rain is due there too. Clonmel have four races out of the seven with double-figure fields and the ground is heavy. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 17:00 Market Rasen: Percy Veering 16/1 into 9/1. 13:40 Wetherby: Captain Jack 10/1 into 7/1. 14:50 Wetherby: Contre Ordre 33/1 into 14/1. 14:30 Clonmel: O Faolains Lass 33/1 into 12/1. 15:40 Clonmel: Mrs Underwood 40/1 into 18/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:40 Market Rasen: The Same [1.7] out to [1.9].14:25 Plumpton: For Langy [2.88] out to [3.0]. 16:10 Plumpton: Felton Bellevue [3.5] out to [3.75].16:45 Plumpton: Good Time Ahead [2.6] out to [3.25]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Not too many runners today and the field sizes have been impacted, but there are two Extra Place Special races with 17 runners for the 15:40 Clonmel 2m Handicap Hurdle, with a big market move on Mrs Underwood for the race - she was cut from 40/1 into 18s this morning. Twelve runners for the 17:10 Wetherby Bumper to close the card for the second Extra Place Special race. Trainer Olly Murphy won the race 12 months ago and his newcomer Indeevar Bleu has been supported from 9/2 into 11/4. Hey Brother, another newcomer, runs for Alan King - and he won this bumper in 2019. Stat Of The Day Yesterday's stat horse won, and Patrick Foley at Clonmel is a trainer to look out for to go well for the stats again. He has a 2-5 record at the venue this season and last-time out winner Youralwaysdreamin 8/1 made the running to win at Limerick last time out. He suits testing ground and runs in the opening 13:55 Claiming Hurdle. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/clonmel/203/1/#youralwaysdreamin-ire] Back Youralwaysdreamin in the 13:55 at Clonmel 8/1 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 16:25 Market Rasen: Made For You has won here twice (40%). 14:50 Wetherby: Ladronne 3/1 has won here twice (50%). 14:25 Plumpton: En Coeur 7/2 has won here four times (33%). 15:35 Plumpton: Tommie Beau 6/1 has won here twice (50%), and Sublime Heights 15/8 has won here three times (43%). 16:50 Clonmel: Bachasson 4/6 has won here twice (100%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 16:45 Plumpton: Brown Bullet 5/1 has won off a mark 106 and today runs from 89. 13:40 Wetherby: El Jefe 5/1 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84. 16:35 Wetherby: Kilganer Queen 18/1 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 77. Furthest traveller Tuesday's furthest traveller has more of a chance than yesterday's 66/1 outsider, and Jane Williams sends Jupiter Allen (9/5 into 5/4) 268 miles to Market Rasen for the 14:05 Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle 2m. The journey from Devon will hopefully be rewarded for backers for the horse who is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/market-rasen/33/2/#jupiter-allen-fr] Back Jupiter Allen in the 14:05 at Market Rasen 5/4 Form Watch It's been a wretched few days for trainer Evan Williams, who is now 0-20 in the last two weeks and has seen three favourites from his yard all turned over - including a 2/9 shot on Sunday at Chepstow. He has one runner on Tuesday with Hurricane Highway - a well-backed 9/4 into 7/4 chance in the 14:15 2m3f Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby. No such problems for Nicky Richards, and the master of Greystoke saw all of his runners at Carlisle go well as he recorded a double in the north east. His Famous Bridge 5/4 for the 16:00 Wetherby 3m Novices' Handicap Chase was very strong in the market this morning - into 5/4 from 15/8 and holds an excellent chance. Richards is on 33 winners for the season and is currently 9-30 in the last month. Jockey Harry Skelton is 7-16 at Wetherby this term and boasts a superb 44% strike-rate. His three rides in Yorkshire today are: 14:50 Wetherby: Jet Plane 7/2. 15:25 Wetherby: Hartur Doudairies 8/11. 17:10 Wetherby: Mr Hope Street 4/1. The Harry Skelton treble on the Sportsbook pays 38/1. Micheal Nolan is usually a jockey to follow at Plumpton, but he's cold at the moment without a winner from his last 16 mounts. He rides a Sussex old favourite today for Seamus Mullins and also has a good chance for the new training team of Hobbs and White. Nolan usually rides En Coeur but has deserted him today. 14:25 Plumpton: For Langy 2/1. 15:35 Plumpton: Tommie Beau 11/2. Trainer Toby Lawes has a 50% strike-rate at Plumpton this term with a 3-6 record and his only runner in Sussex this afternoon is Sublime Heights 13/8 in the 15:35 Plumpton 3m1f Handicap Chase. Daire Davis has had just one ride in the last month and it was a winner, and the young conditional has one ride today at Market Rasen with dual course winner Made For You 3/1 in the 16:25 Market Rasen 2m7f Handicap Hurdle. Trainer Olly Murphy is also the leading trainer at Rasen this term with 11-30 at 37% and a profit of +6.58. Murphy's good chances today at Market Rasen are: 13:30 Market Rasen: Fiston De Becon 5/6. 14:40 Market Rasen: The Same 10/11. 16:25 Market Rasen: Made For You 3/1. 17:00 Market Rasen: Dev Of Tara 11/8. Race of the day Yesterday's race of the day gave us an each-way place at 10s, but field sizes are pretty thin on the ground this afternoon which means very few options in terms of a double-figure option and place opportunities. The quality is at Wetherby and the feature by some distance is the 16:00 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over 3m, and Famous Bridge proved a very strong market leader this morning on the Sportsbook. I tweeted yesterday how his trainer Nicky Richards has hit form - with all four of his horses running well at Carlisle on Sunday - two won, and the defeated ones performed admirably. Famous Bridge went into Evens this morning, and it's very hard to get away from his claims considering the form of the yard. The 7yo ran for the third time over fences at Wetherby on his latest appearance (over 2m6f) and won with plenty in hand, and considering that was a 0-140, he's down in grade this afternoon, so it's no surprise he has been backed. He's a soft ground stayer and won a Class 2 Hurdle at Kelso last term in testing conditions. I'd be surprised if he didn't win this, as it looks tailor-made for him today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/wetherby/55/5/#famous-bridge-ire] First Lord De Cuet is the second favourite at 6/4 for David Pipe and has run to a good level of form this term without winning. He can make the running, and will probably dictate in this small field. Heavy is no problem in terms of ground but was outclassed last time, but I don't back Pipe runners at 6/4 at all. I am not massively convinced about him in a finish either, as he has plenty of seconds to his name and holds eight odds-on defeats in-play, and some very short ones too including a [1.11]. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/wetherby/55/5/#first-lord-de-cuet-fr] Olly Murphy's Lord Of Kerak 15/2 was a useful soft-ground hurdler in the 130s, but he's only had one run this term and his chase debut was underwhelming to say the least. It looked as though he needed the run at Chepstow, but his jumping let him down and he emptied fairly quickly. Big Race Verdict Not many runners, but the market is speaking very much in favour of Famous Bridge, who looks a three-miler in the mud from what we've seen. It's not a great price, granted, but he's well treated from 125 and could outstay his rivals. For a cheap and low risk in-running lay, I'd ask for around [1.3] on First Lord De Cuet. Back Famous Bridge in the 16:00 at Wetherby Evens Nicholls on Bravemansgame and Stay Away Fay Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on a successful Cheltenham week and gives the latest on Bravemansgame's chances of running again this season, and future plans for Stay Away Fay - who could have one more run before the campaign is out. Click here for the latest Ditcheat Diary. Frost on Tuesday Market Rasen chances and rides later on Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on the Cheltenham Festival and assesses her chances of a winner at Market Rasen on Tuesday. Click here for the rider's thoughts. Tony Calvin on the Grand National Tony Calvin tipped last year's Grand National winner at 84/1, and fresh from a 50/1 Cheltenham winner, he looks at the ante-post markets for Aintree and says in today's column: "I was actually surprised by just how much impact the Cheltenham results had on the Aintree market." Click here for TC's latest ante-post thoughts. Timeform preview Market Rasen on Tuesday Adam Houghton is once again the Timeform guide for a source of winners for Tuesday and has a NAP, NB and each-way pick for the Market Rasen card. He says of one of his picks: "This looks an excellent opportunity for Lilith to follow up again for Anthony Honeyball, who has his team in rude health with 10 winners from his last 33 runners." Click here for the Timeform selections. Final Word Where does Constitution Hill run next? What happens next season? Owner Michael Buckley has an ambition to win the Gold Cup, while he is 7/2 for the Arkle next year. He was given a BHA official rating of 175 post Champion Hurdle exploits, and Timeform have him on 177. A friend sent a message last week asking where I'd like to see him go next? Me being more of a Flat man, my answer was: "Ebor and then Melbourne Cup". On a (slightly) more serious note, I was asked who I thought was well handicapped out of the four days at Prestbury Park. I backed Bad in the Boodles, and while it would be a lovely sentence for Brian Badonde, I think his run in hindsight could have been a mistake from his trainer as he went to Cheltenham without a run and blew up. Racing wide didn't help without any cover, but he went well for a long way in that race. I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Famous Bridge (yellow, green and white silks) has been well backed today feature</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair again for Tuesday's stats, form and betting</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Four meetings today and good morning to everyone.</p><p><strong>Plumpton</strong> have some light rain forecast for their six-race card, and we're looking at soft, good to soft at Trumpton (as someone I know calls it).</p><p><strong>Wetherby</strong> will start on soft for their seven-race fixture and <strong>Market Rasen</strong> will be more arduus with the most testing surface - with heavy in the description early this morning. More rain is due there too.</p><p><strong>Clonmel</strong> have four races out of the seven with double-figure fields and the ground is heavy.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679418000000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513152">17:00 Market Rasen</a><strong></strong>: Percy Veering 16/1 into 9/1. <br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&dayToSearch=20230321">13:40 Wetherby</a></strong>: Captain Jack 10/1 into 7/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679410200000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513473">14:50 Wetherby</a></strong>: Contre Ordre 33/1 into 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679409000000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511394">14:30 Clonmel</a></strong>: O Faolains Lass 33/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679413200000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511420">15:40 Clonmel</a></strong>: Mrs Underwood 40/1 into 18/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679409600000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513077">14:40 Market Rasen</a><br></strong>: The Same <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679408700000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513272">14:25 Plumpton</a></strong>: For Langy <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679415000000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513313">16:10 Plumpton</a></strong>: Felton Bellevue <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679417100000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513325">16:45 Plumpton</a></strong>: Good Time Ahead <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Not too many runners today and the field sizes have been impacted, but there are two Extra Place Special races with 17 runners for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679413200000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511420">15:40 Clonmel 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>, with a big market move on Mrs Underwood for the race - she was cut from 40/1 into 18s this morning.</p><p>Twelve runners for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679418600000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513542">17:10 Wetherby Bumper</a></strong> to close the card for the second Extra Place Special race. Trainer Olly Murphy won the race 12 months ago and his newcomer Indeevar Bleu has been supported from 9/2 into 11/4. Hey Brother, another newcomer, runs for Alan King - and he won this bumper in 2019.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Yesterday's stat horse won, and Patrick Foley at Clonmel is a trainer to look out for to go well for the stats again. He has a 2-5 record at the venue this season and last-time out winner Youralwaysdreamin 8/1 made the running to win at Limerick last time out.</p><p>He suits testing ground and runs in the opening<strong> </strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679406900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511387"><strong>13:55 Claiming Hurdle</strong></a>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="youralwaysdreamin-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/clonmel/203/1/#youralwaysdreamin-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/youralwaysdreamin-ire/000000557521/">Youralwaysdreamin (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00844642.png" alt="Michael O'Dowd & Damien O'Dowd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32199576&bssId=41439117&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352511387&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679406900000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211606700">3.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/patrick-t-foley-ireland/000000056614/">Patrick T. Foley, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/r-a-doyle/000000014036/">R. A. Doyle</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Youralwaysdreamin in the 13:55 at Clonmel</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679406900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511387" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8/1</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679415900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513110">16:25 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Made For You has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679410200000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513473">14:50 Wetherby</a></strong>: Ladronne 3/1 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679408700000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513272">14:25 Plumpton</a></strong>: En Coeur 7/2 has won here four times (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679412900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513280">15:35 Plumpton</a></strong>: Tommie Beau 6/1 has won here twice (50%), and Sublime Heights 15/8 has won here three times (43%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199576&raceTime=1679417400000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352511438">16:50 Clonmel</a></strong>: Bachasson 4/6 has won here twice (100%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679417100000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513325">16:45 Plumpton</a></strong>: Brown Bullet 5/1 has won off a mark 106 and today runs from 89. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679406000000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513460">13:40 Wetherby</a></strong>: El Jefe 5/1 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679416500000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513528">16:35 Wetherby</a></strong>: Kilganer Queen 18/1 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 77.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Tuesday's furthest traveller has more of a chance than yesterday's 66/1 outsider, and Jane Williams sends <strong>Jupiter Allen</strong> (9/5 into 5/4) 268 miles to Market Rasen for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679407500000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513075">14:05 Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle 2m</a></strong>.</p><p>The journey from Devon will hopefully be rewarded for backers for the horse who is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="jupiter-allen-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/market-rasen/33/2/#jupiter-allen-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/jupiter-allen-fr/000000577819/">Jupiter Allen (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00862096.png" alt="Mr Ron Watts silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32199434&bssId=49347854&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352513075&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679407500000">1/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211603617">2.24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/mrs-jane-williams/000000030308/">Mrs Jane Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-noonan/000000015209/">David Noonan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jupiter Allen in the 14:05 at Market Rasen</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679407500000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513075" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's been a wretched few days for trainer Evan Williams, who is now 0-20 in the last two weeks and has seen three favourites from his yard all turned over - including a 2/9 shot on Sunday at Chepstow.</p><p>He has one runner on Tuesday with Hurricane Highway - a well-backed 9/4 into 7/4 chance in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679408100000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513465">14:15 2m3f Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby</a></strong>.</p><p>No such problems for <strong>Nicky Richards</strong>, and the master of Greystoke saw all of his runners at Carlisle go well as he recorded a double in the north east.</p><p>His <strong>Famous Bridge</strong> 5/4 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679414400000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513505">16:00 Wetherby 3m Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> was very strong in the market this morning - into 5/4 from 15/8 and holds an excellent chance. Richards is on 33 winners for the season and is currently 9-30 in the last month.</p><p>Jockey <strong>Harry Skelton</strong> is 7-16 at Wetherby this term and boasts a superb 44% strike-rate. His three rides in Yorkshire today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679410200000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513473">14:50 Wetherby</a></strong>: Jet Plane 7/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679412300000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513503">15:25 Wetherby</a></strong>: Hartur Doudairies 8/11. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679418600000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513542">17:10 Wetherby</a></strong>: Mr Hope Street 4/1.</p><blockquote><strong>The Harry Skelton treble on the Sportsbook pays 38/1. </strong></blockquote><p>Micheal Nolan is usually a jockey to follow at Plumpton, but he's cold at the moment without a winner from his last 16 mounts.</p><p>He rides a Sussex old favourite today for Seamus Mullins and also has a good chance for the new training team of Hobbs and White. Nolan usually rides En Coeur but has deserted him today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679408700000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513272">14:25 Plumpton</a></strong>: For Langy 2/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679412900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513280">15:35 Plumpton</a></strong>: Tommie Beau 11/2.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Toby Lawes</strong> has a 50% strike-rate at Plumpton this term with a 3-6 record and his only runner in Sussex this afternoon is Sublime Heights 13/8 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199438&raceTime=1679412900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513280">15:35 Plumpton 3m1f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Daire Davis has had just one ride in the last month and it was a winner, and the young conditional has one ride today at Market Rasen with dual course winner Made For You 3/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679415900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513110">16:25 Market Rasen 2m7f Handicap Hurdle</a>.</strong> Trainer Olly Murphy is also the leading trainer at Rasen this term with 11-30 at 37% and a profit of +6.58.</p><p>Murphy's good chances today at Market Rasen are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679405400000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513062">13:30 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Fiston De Becon 5/6. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679409600000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513077">14:40 Market Rasen</a></strong>: The Same 10/11. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679415900000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513110">16:25 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Made For You 3/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679418000000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513152">17:00 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Dev Of Tara 11/8.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Nicky Richards 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nicky%20Richards%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Yesterday's race of the day gave us an each-way place at 10s, but field sizes are pretty thin on the ground this afternoon which means very few options in terms of a double-figure option and place opportunities.</p><p>The quality is at Wetherby and the feature by some distance is the 16:00 <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679414400000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513505"><strong>Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over 3m</strong></a>, and Famous Bridge proved a very strong market leader this morning on the Sportsbook.</p><p>I tweeted yesterday how his trainer <strong>Nicky Richards</strong> has hit form - with all four of his horses running well at Carlisle on Sunday - two won, and the defeated ones performed admirably.</p><p>Famous Bridge went into Evens this morning, and it's very hard to get away from his claims considering the form of the yard.</p><p>The 7yo ran for the third time over fences at <strong>Wetherby</strong> on his latest appearance (over 2m6f) and won with plenty in hand, and considering that was a 0-140, he's down in grade this afternoon, so it's no surprise he has been backed.</p><p>He's a soft ground stayer and won a <strong>Class 2 Hurdle at Kelso</strong> last term in testing conditions. I'd be surprised if he didn't win this, as it looks tailor-made for him today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="famous-bridge-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/wetherby/55/5/#famous-bridge-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/famous-bridge-ire/000000543675/">Famous Bridge (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870176.png" alt="Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32199440&bssId=38806849&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352513505&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679414400000">1/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211603798">2.04</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nicky-richards/000000009982/">Nicky Richards</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-quinlan/000000009479/">Sean Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 125</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>First Lord De Cuet</strong> is the second favourite at 6/4 for David Pipe and has run to a good level of form this term without winning. He can make the running, and will probably dictate in this small field. Heavy is no problem in terms of ground but was outclassed last time, but I don't back Pipe runners at 6/4 at all.</p><p>I am not massively convinced about him in a finish either, as he has plenty of seconds to his name and holds eight odds-on defeats in-play, and some very short ones too including a <b class="inline_odds" title="1/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.11</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/9</span></b>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="first-lord-de-cuet-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-march-2023/wetherby/55/5/#first-lord-de-cuet-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/first-lord-de-cuet-fr/000000499882/">First Lord De Cuet (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00856403.png" alt="Potter, Pipe and Pete silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32199440&bssId=23071495&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352513505&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679414400000">13/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211603798">2.98</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-pipe/000000007659/">David Pipe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-wedge/000000013661/">Adam Wedge</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 130</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Olly Murphy's <strong>Lord Of Kerak</strong> 15/2 was a useful soft-ground hurdler in the 130s, but he's only had one run this term and his chase debut was underwhelming to say the least. It looked as though he needed the run at Chepstow, but his jumping let him down and he emptied fairly quickly.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p></p><p>Not many runners, but the market is speaking very much in favour of Famous Bridge, who looks a three-miler in the mud from what we've seen. It's not a great price, granted, but he's well treated from 125 and could outstay his rivals.</p><p>For a cheap and low risk in-running lay, I'd ask for around <b class="inline_odds" title="30/100"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/100</span></b> on First Lord De Cuet.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Famous Bridge in the 16:00 at Wetherby</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199440&raceTime=1679414400000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513505" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Evens </a></div><h2>Nicholls on Bravemansgame and Stay Away Fay</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="PAUL NICHOLLS BRAVEMANSGAME.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/PAUL%20NICHOLLS%20BRAVEMANSGAME.600x331.png" width="1960" height="1080" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on a successful Cheltenham week and gives the latest on Bravemansgame's chances of running again this season, and future plans for Stay Away Fay - who could have one more run before the campaign is out.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-cheltenham-festival-wrap-200323-9.html">Click here for the latest Ditcheat Diary</a></strong>.</blockquote><h2>Frost on Tuesday Market Rasen chances and rides later on</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on the Cheltenham Festival and assesses her chances of a winner at Market Rasen on Tuesday. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-im-buzzing-after-cheltenham-and-targeting-winners-200323-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> for the rider's thoughts.</p><h2>Tony Calvin on the Grand National</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Grand National fence.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National%20fence.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Tony Calvin tipped last year's Grand National winner at 84/1, and fresh from a 50/1 Cheltenham winner, he looks at the ante-post markets for Aintree and says in today's column: "I was actually surprised by just how much impact the Cheltenham results had on the Aintree market."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/grand-national-antepost-tips-tony-calvin-says-corach-rambler-worthy-fav-after-cheltenham-200323-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for TC's latest ante-post thoughts.</p><h2>Timeform preview Market Rasen on Tuesday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Chelmsford stalls 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Chelmsford%20stalls%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Adam Houghton is once again the Timeform guide for a source of winners for Tuesday and has a NAP, NB and each-way pick for the Market Rasen card. He says of one of his picks: "This looks an excellent opportunity for Lilith to follow up again for Anthony Honeyball, who has his team in rude health with 10 winners from his last 33 runners."</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32199434&raceTime=1679407500000&dayToSearch=20230321&marketId=924.352513075">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p></p><p>Where does Constitution Hill run next? What happens next season?</p><p>Owner Michael Buckley has an ambition to win the Gold Cup, while he is 7/2 for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Arkle</a> next year. He was given a BHA official rating of 175 post Champion Hurdle exploits, and Timeform have him on 177.</p><p>A friend sent a message last week asking where I'd like to see him go next? Me being more of a Flat man, my answer was: "Ebor and then Melbourne Cup".</p><p>On a (slightly) more serious note, I was asked who I thought was well handicapped out of the four days at Prestbury Park. I backed <strong>Bad</strong> in the Boodles, and while it would be a lovely sentence for Brian Badonde, I think his run in hindsight could have been a mistake from his trainer as he went to Cheltenham without a run and blew up. Racing wide didn't help without any cover, but he went well for a long way in that race.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Oh Yeah for the man at Navan and three each-way races on Monday</a>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-news-galopin-all-the-way-to-gold-cup-glory-160323-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival News: Galopin all the way to Gold Cup glory</a>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-results-day-3-winners-odds-in-running-highs-and-lows-for-thursday-150323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Results Day 3: Sire Du Berlais hit 249/1 in running in Stayers' Hurdle</a> 