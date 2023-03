Two big market moves at Clonmel for Tuesday

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair again for Tuesday's stats, form and betting

Four meetings today and good morning to everyone.

Plumpton have some light rain forecast for their six-race card, and we're looking at soft, good to soft at Trumpton (as someone I know calls it).

Wetherby will start on soft for their seven-race fixture and Market Rasen will be more arduus with the most testing surface - with heavy in the description early this morning. More rain is due there too.

Clonmel have four races out of the seven with double-figure fields and the ground is heavy.

Money Talk

Money Talk

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

17:00 Market Rasen: Percy Veering 16/1 into 9/1.

13:40 Wetherby: Captain Jack 10/1 into 7/1.

14:50 Wetherby: Contre Ordre 33/1 into 14/1.

14:30 Clonmel: O Faolains Lass 33/1 into 12/1.

15:40 Clonmel: Mrs Underwood 40/1 into 18/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:40 Market Rasen

: The Same 1.75/7 out to 1.910/11.

14:25 Plumpton: For Langy 2.8815/8 out to 3.02/1.

16:10 Plumpton: Felton Bellevue 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4.

16:45 Plumpton: Good Time Ahead 2.68/5 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Not too many runners today and the field sizes have been impacted, but there are two Extra Place Special races with 17 runners for the 15:40 Clonmel 2m Handicap Hurdle, with a big market move on Mrs Underwood for the race - she was cut from 40/1 into 18s this morning.

Twelve runners for the 17:10 Wetherby Bumper to close the card for the second Extra Place Special race. Trainer Olly Murphy won the race 12 months ago and his newcomer Indeevar Bleu has been supported from 9/2 into 11/4. Hey Brother, another newcomer, runs for Alan King - and he won this bumper in 2019.

Stat Of The Day

Yesterday's stat horse won, and Patrick Foley at Clonmel is a trainer to look out for to go well for the stats again. He has a 2-5 record at the venue this season and last-time out winner Youralwaysdreamin 8/1 made the running to win at Limerick last time out.

He suits testing ground and runs in the opening 13:55 Claiming Hurdle.

No. 4 Youralwaysdreamin (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Patrick T. Foley, Ireland

Jockey: R. A. Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Back Youralwaysdreamin in the 13:55 at Clonmel 8/1

Horses for courses

Horses for courses

16:25 Market Rasen: Made For You has won here twice (40%).

14:50 Wetherby: Ladronne 3/1 has won here twice (50%).

14:25 Plumpton: En Coeur 7/2 has won here four times (33%).

15:35 Plumpton: Tommie Beau 6/1 has won here twice (50%), and Sublime Heights 15/8 has won here three times (43%).

16:50 Clonmel: Bachasson 4/6 has won here twice (100%).

Weighted to go well

Weighted to go well

16:45 Plumpton: Brown Bullet 5/1 has won off a mark 106 and today runs from 89.

13:40 Wetherby: El Jefe 5/1 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 84.

16:35 Wetherby: Kilganer Queen 18/1 has won off a mark of 94 and today runs from 77.

Furthest traveller

Tuesday's furthest traveller has more of a chance than yesterday's 66/1 outsider, and Jane Williams sends Jupiter Allen (9/5 into 5/4) 268 miles to Market Rasen for the 14:05 Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle 2m.

The journey from Devon will hopefully be rewarded for backers for the horse who is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company.

No. 1 Jupiter Allen (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Back Jupiter Allen in the 14:05 at Market Rasen 5/4

Form Watch

It's been a wretched few days for trainer Evan Williams, who is now 0-20 in the last two weeks and has seen three favourites from his yard all turned over - including a 2/9 shot on Sunday at Chepstow.

He has one runner on Tuesday with Hurricane Highway - a well-backed 9/4 into 7/4 chance in the 14:15 2m3f Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby.

No such problems for Nicky Richards, and the master of Greystoke saw all of his runners at Carlisle go well as he recorded a double in the north east.

His Famous Bridge 5/4 for the 16:00 Wetherby 3m Novices' Handicap Chase was very strong in the market this morning - into 5/4 from 15/8 and holds an excellent chance. Richards is on 33 winners for the season and is currently 9-30 in the last month.

Jockey Harry Skelton is 7-16 at Wetherby this term and boasts a superb 44% strike-rate. His three rides in Yorkshire today are:

14:50 Wetherby: Jet Plane 7/2.

15:25 Wetherby: Hartur Doudairies 8/11.

17:10 Wetherby: Mr Hope Street 4/1.

The Harry Skelton treble on the Sportsbook pays 38/1.

Micheal Nolan is usually a jockey to follow at Plumpton, but he's cold at the moment without a winner from his last 16 mounts.

He rides a Sussex old favourite today for Seamus Mullins and also has a good chance for the new training team of Hobbs and White. Nolan usually rides En Coeur but has deserted him today.

14:25 Plumpton: For Langy 2/1.

15:35 Plumpton: Tommie Beau 11/2.

Trainer Toby Lawes has a 50% strike-rate at Plumpton this term with a 3-6 record and his only runner in Sussex this afternoon is Sublime Heights 13/8 in the 15:35 Plumpton 3m1f Handicap Chase.

Daire Davis has had just one ride in the last month and it was a winner, and the young conditional has one ride today at Market Rasen with dual course winner Made For You 3/1 in the 16:25 Market Rasen 2m7f Handicap Hurdle. Trainer Olly Murphy is also the leading trainer at Rasen this term with 11-30 at 37% and a profit of +6.58.

Murphy's good chances today at Market Rasen are:

13:30 Market Rasen: Fiston De Becon 5/6.

14:40 Market Rasen: The Same 10/11.

16:25 Market Rasen: Made For You 3/1.

17:00 Market Rasen: Dev Of Tara 11/8.

Race of the day

Yesterday's race of the day gave us an each-way place at 10s, but field sizes are pretty thin on the ground this afternoon which means very few options in terms of a double-figure option and place opportunities.

The quality is at Wetherby and the feature by some distance is the 16:00 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over 3m, and Famous Bridge proved a very strong market leader this morning on the Sportsbook.

I tweeted yesterday how his trainer Nicky Richards has hit form - with all four of his horses running well at Carlisle on Sunday - two won, and the defeated ones performed admirably.

Famous Bridge went into Evens this morning, and it's very hard to get away from his claims considering the form of the yard.

The 7yo ran for the third time over fences at Wetherby on his latest appearance (over 2m6f) and won with plenty in hand, and considering that was a 0-140, he's down in grade this afternoon, so it's no surprise he has been backed.

He's a soft ground stayer and won a Class 2 Hurdle at Kelso last term in testing conditions. I'd be surprised if he didn't win this, as it looks tailor-made for him today.

No. 3 Famous Bridge (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 125

First Lord De Cuet is the second favourite at 6/4 for David Pipe and has run to a good level of form this term without winning. He can make the running, and will probably dictate in this small field. Heavy is no problem in terms of ground but was outclassed last time, but I don't back Pipe runners at 6/4 at all.

I am not massively convinced about him in a finish either, as he has plenty of seconds to his name and holds eight odds-on defeats in-play, and some very short ones too including a 1.111/9.

No. 2 First Lord De Cuet (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 130

Olly Murphy's Lord Of Kerak 15/2 was a useful soft-ground hurdler in the 130s, but he's only had one run this term and his chase debut was underwhelming to say the least. It looked as though he needed the run at Chepstow, but his jumping let him down and he emptied fairly quickly.

Big Race Verdict

Not many runners, but the market is speaking very much in favour of Famous Bridge, who looks a three-miler in the mud from what we've seen. It's not a great price, granted, but he's well treated from 125 and could outstay his rivals.

For a cheap and low risk in-running lay, I'd ask for around 1.330/100 on First Lord De Cuet.

Back Famous Bridge in the 16:00 at Wetherby Evens

Final Word

Where does Constitution Hill run next? What happens next season?

Owner Michael Buckley has an ambition to win the Gold Cup, while he is 7/2 for the Arkle next year. He was given a BHA official rating of 175 post Champion Hurdle exploits, and Timeform have him on 177.

A friend sent a message last week asking where I'd like to see him go next? Me being more of a Flat man, my answer was: "Ebor and then Melbourne Cup".

On a (slightly) more serious note, I was asked who I thought was well handicapped out of the four days at Prestbury Park. I backed Bad in the Boodles, and while it would be a lovely sentence for Brian Badonde, I think his run in hindsight could have been a mistake from his trainer as he went to Cheltenham without a run and blew up. Racing wide didn't help without any cover, but he went well for a long way in that race.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.