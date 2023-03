Three jumps' fixtures for Monday

Moves and stats for a busy afternoon

Post Cheltenham Monday, blues for some (me), and joy for others, so good morning to both sets of readers.

Three jumping fixtures today with the All-Weather going through a mini-break. Southwell have a seven-race card with some light rain forecast on ground set to start on good to soft.

Taunton have a couple of good handicaps over both fences and hurdles this afternoon and rain is also forecast. It's soft, good to soft at the time of writing in the west country.

Navan have the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase as the highlight, but a more punter-friendly race is the EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final (Grade B) at 15:55. Soft to heavy with light rain was the state of play this morning.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:40 Taunton: If Karls Berg Did 12/1 into 8/1.

15:15 Taunton: Young Buck 12/1 into 9/1.

16:15 Taunton: Sindabella 17/2 into 9/2.

14:00 Southwell: Miss Antipova 18/1 into 11/1, and Loch Garman Aris 30/1 into 18/1.

14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 25/1 into 18/1.

16:05 Southwell: Presenting Belle 13/2 into 9/2.

17:05 Southwell: Telefina 22/1 into 12/1.

13:50 Navan: Molly's Glory 10/1 into 17/2.

14:20 Navan: Bigz Belief 50/1 into 30/1.

15:55 Navan: Brampton Belle 18/1 into 12/1, and Percy Warner 10/1 into 17/2.

16:25 Navan: Gain De Cause 11/1 into 8/1.



Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:45 Taunton: Zambezi Fix 3.55/2 out to 4.03/1.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook with two from Navan, and the best of the action in terms of quality is in Ireland.

The 14:20 Navan 2m Handicap Hurdle has 15 runners with the extra place and the 2021 winner of the race Bigz Belief was backed this morning from 50s.

The 15:55 Navan Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final over 3m is the race of the day and also an Extra Place Special and Henry De Bromhead's Brampton Belle was cut from 18/1 into 12s this morning.

Shantreusse also runs for De Bromhead in the first-time headgear and was holding up well in the betting despite the field size at 7/2 from 4s.

The 15:35 Southwell holds 12 runners for their Extra Place Special.

Stat Of The Day

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero landed their first Cheltenham Festival winner last week and the yard have been in fine form for a while. The pair are operating at a strike-rate of 20% recently and have showed a profit of +26.00 in the last month.

The hat-trick seeking White Rhino runs in the 15:35 Southwell for the yard and has scored by 6L and 7L in his last two wins.



No. 12 White Rhino (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 93

Back White Rhino in the 15:35 at Southwell 6/4

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

16:15 Taunton: Queen Of The Court 18/1 has won here twice (25%).

14:00 Southwell: High Counsel 25/1 has won here twice (67%).

14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won here twice (40%).

15:35 Southwell: Pinnacle Peak 10/1 has won here twice (100%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won off 109 and today runs from 94.

14:20 Navan: Bigz Belief 30/1 has won off 120 and today runs from 110.

Furthest traveller

Jaunty Belle for David Rees is today's furthest traveller, although at 66/1 for the 15:05 Southwell 2m NHF, not a lot is expected on her second run as she was beaten 41L on debut at Ffos Las.

However, she travels 281 miles today from Pembrokes.

No. 6 Jaunty Belle SBK 66/1 EXC 50 Trainer: David Rees

Jockey: Jay Tidball

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Nigel Hawke is most certainly a trainer running into a bit of form, and the man who rode Seagram in the 1980s is operating at a 5-20 strike-rate at 25% showing a profit of +33.70 in the last month. He even had a third yesterday in Exmoor Forest who placed at a BSP of 224.

Hawke has four runners today at Taunton, all at decent prices and they include:

14:10 Taunton: Hobsons Bay 50/1.

16:15 Taunton: Sindabella 7/1.

16:45 Taunton: Captain Bill 50/1.

Anthony Honeyball is another in form with 10-33 at 30% in the last four weeks. His sole runner today runs in the 14:10 Taunton with Smart Casual 8/1 for owner JP McManus.

Harry Cobden enjoyed a fine Cheltenham with two Grade 1 wins, and it's no surprise to see him as the Taunton leading jockey this season with 14-35 at an impressive 40%, and he's miles clear at the top of the leaderboard in the last five seasons with 46 winners at 30% - 34 winners clear of his next rival.

His two rides today are:

15:15 Taunton: Young Buck 12/1.

16:45 Taunton: Centara 5/1.

Ciaran Gethings is 4-12 in the last month at 33% and has two good chances at Southwell today with Brenda's Asking 11/2 in the 15:05 Southwell and Picks Lad 15/4 in the 16:35 Southwell.

Both are for trainer Kim Bailey who ended a two-month cold spell recently and the Sportsbook double on those two pays 30/1.

Henry Oliver landed a double yesterday at two good prices at Chepstow and his sole runner at Southwell is Coastguard Station 7/4 in the 14:35 Southwell and the 7yo was most impressive earlier in the season at Doncaster.

Young rider Philip Byrnes is at Navan today and the 5lb conditional has two rides today with Cafe Con Leche (10/1 into 11/2) in the 14:20 Navan and Temptationinmilan 11/2 in the 15:55 Navan. Both are Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend remain in form.

Race of the day

The Navan 15:55 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final 3m is a Grade B contest, so real depth and quality is a rare treat for a Monday and Henry De Bromhead is triple-handed with Shantreusse (the mount of Rachael Blackmore), Percy Warner 17/2, and Brampton Belle (18/1 into 12/1).

Percy Warner has been a slow-burner over fences so far in three starts and looks well treated on his hurdles' form. He made a late mistake at Naas last time when going down by 7L.

Shantreusse was a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and ran 10th in last term's Albert Bartlett. He'll love the testing ground and gets 3m well, and a handicap debut mark of 133 is not out of reach at all.

No. 2 Shantreusse (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 133

Temptationinmilan was weak in the betting this morning - 4/1 out to 11/2 for Phillip and Charles Byrnes, and scraped home over CD last time off 112 with Phillip on, and he's up to 120. I'm not sure he has as much scope as the others, and would be more interested when he goes back hurdling.

Yeah Man at 5/1 for Gavin Cromwell is lightly-raced as you'd expect in Novice company, but is far less exposed with his old hurdling form than others and scored at Thurles last time over 3m in a Maiden Hurdle.

He seemed to enjoy the step up in trip last time, and Thurles on good ground wouldn't have played to his strengths at all as he's a fine-looking horse with some size and presence.

He's back chasing today and from an attainable mark of 114.

No. 9 Yeah Man (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 114

Thomas Gibney's top weight Must Be Obeyed was weak in the betting this morning from 17/2 out to 10/1, and she beat Shantreusse at Punchestown in December, so at the prices and drifting, she looks the each-way play.

She can make the running and jumped well at Fairyhouse in January to record a personal best win by 13L - although she was down in trip that day.

Big Race Verdict

I am going to play two here as I can't resist the 10s for the Extra Place with Must Be Obeyed. I like her run-style from the front and she jumps well, and she can certainly be back-to-lay material for a trade on the Exchange.

For the win, Yeah Man has a lot to offer over fences in terms of looks and he's the win bet.

No. 1 Must Be Obeyed (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: T. Gibney, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 133

Back Yeah Man in the 15:55 at Navan 9/2

Timeform preview Taunton on Monday

Final Word

The last couple of days has entailed most asking "How was Cheltenham?".

From a multiple point of view - dreadful. I also seemed far from alone in backing plenty of seconds - I had three in the first three races on the Tuesday. I also had a couple of seconds at Sedgefield too. To make matters worse, Prince Dundee, a real old Hexham favourite of mine scored on Thursday and with the focus elsewhere, I completely missed him.

It was a good week for Dundee fans who like racing anyway, as Major landed the Midlands National.

One thing I took from the Festival was that I was too rigid in sticking with Gordon Elliott runners in handicaps, and some of his horses completely bombed out and were beaten far too early - so that was frustrating.

However, I am the sort of person that likes to see others do well, so hopefully most enjoyed a good punting week. Well I say most, when I frequented the betting shops in my student days, one chap was hardly the sole of discretion with a winner and took great joy in beating my punting pal and I. So maybe not him, everyone else, yes.

I am back on duty tomorrow and indeed the rest of the week until Friday on Daily Racing News duty with Daryl off, so best of luck with your bets today and enjoy the jumpers. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.