Daily Racing News: Oh Yeah for the man at Navan and three each-way races on Monday
Alan Dudman
20 March 2023
5:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-20T10:44:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-20T11:09:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Gavin Cromwell 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman is on Daily Racing News duty all this week and he looks forward to a busy day of jumping with the stats, market moves and form... Three jumps' fixtures for Monday Moves and stats for a busy afternoon One tip in the Navan feature and three Extra Place Specials Post Cheltenham Monday, blues for some (me), and joy for others, so good morning to both sets of readers. Three jumping fixtures today with the All-Weather going through a mini-break. Southwell have a seven-race card with some light rain forecast on ground set to start on good to soft. Taunton have a couple of good handicaps over both fences and hurdles this afternoon and rain is also forecast. It's soft, good to soft at the time of writing in the west country. Navan have the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase as the highlight, but a more punter-friendly race is the EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final (Grade B) at 15:55. Soft to heavy with light rain was the state of play this morning. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:40 Taunton: If Karls Berg Did 12/1 into 8/1. 15:15 Taunton: Young Buck 12/1 into 9/1. 16:15 Taunton: Sindabella 17/2 into 9/2. 14:00 Southwell: Miss Antipova 18/1 into 11/1, and Loch Garman Aris 30/1 into 18/1. 14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 25/1 into 18/1. 16:05 Southwell: Presenting Belle 13/2 into 9/2. 17:05 Southwell: Telefina 22/1 into 12/1. 13:50 Navan: Molly's Glory 10/1 into 17/2. 14:20 Navan: Bigz Belief 50/1 into 30/1. 15:55 Navan: Brampton Belle 18/1 into 12/1, and Percy Warner 10/1 into 17/2. 16:25 Navan: Gain De Cause 11/1 into 8/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:45 Taunton: Zambezi Fix [3.5] out to [4.0]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook with two from Navan, and the best of the action in terms of quality is in Ireland. The 14:20 Navan 2m Handicap Hurdle has 15 runners with the extra place and the 2021 winner of the race Bigz Belief was backed this morning from 50s. The 15:55 Navan Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final over 3m is the race of the day and also an Extra Place Special and Henry De Bromhead's Brampton Belle was cut from 18/1 into 12s this morning. Shantreusse also runs for De Bromhead in the first-time headgear and was holding up well in the betting despite the field size at 7/2 from 4s. The 15:35 Southwell holds 12 runners for their Extra Place Special. Stat Of The Day Oliver Greenall &amp; Josh Guerriero landed their first Cheltenham Festival winner last week and the yard have been in fine form for a while. The pair are operating at a strike-rate of 20% recently and have showed a profit of +26.00 in the last month. The hat-trick seeking White Rhino runs in the 15:35 Southwell for the yard and has scored by 6L and 7L in his last two wins. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/southwell/47/4/#white-rhino-ire] Back White Rhino in the 15:35 at Southwell 6/4 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 16:15 Taunton: Queen Of The Court 18/1 has won here twice (25%). 14:00 Southwell: High Counsel 25/1 has won here twice (67%). 14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won here twice (40%). 15:35 Southwell: Pinnacle Peak 10/1 has won here twice (100%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:35 Southwell: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won off 109 and today runs from 94.14:20 Navan: Bigz Belief 30/1 has won off 120 and today runs from 110. Furthest traveller Jaunty Belle for David Rees is today's furthest traveller, although at 66/1 for the 15:05 Southwell 2m NHF, not a lot is expected on her second run as she was beaten 41L on debut at Ffos Las. However, she travels 281 miles today from Pembrokes. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/southwell/47/3/#jaunty-belle] Form Watch Nigel Hawke is most certainly a trainer running into a bit of form, and the man who rode Seagram in the 1980s is operating at a 5-20 strike-rate at 25% showing a profit of +33.70 in the last month. He even had a third yesterday in Exmoor Forest who placed at a BSP of 224. Hawke has four runners today at Taunton, all at decent prices and they include: 14:10 Taunton: Hobsons Bay 50/1. 16:15 Taunton: Sindabella 7/1. 16:45 Taunton: Captain Bill 50/1. Anthony Honeyball is another in form with 10-33 at 30% in the last four weeks. His sole runner today runs in the 14:10 Taunton with Smart Casual 8/1 for owner JP McManus. Harry Cobden enjoyed a fine Cheltenham with two Grade 1 wins, and it's no surprise to see him as the Taunton leading jockey this season with 14-35 at an impressive 40%, and he's miles clear at the top of the leaderboard in the last five seasons with 46 winners at 30% - 34 winners clear of his next rival. His two rides today are: 15:15 Taunton: Young Buck 12/1. 16:45 Taunton: Centara 5/1. Ciaran Gethings is 4-12 in the last month at 33% and has two good chances at Southwell today with Brenda's Asking 11/2 in the 15:05 Southwell and Picks Lad 15/4 in the 16:35 Southwell. Both are for trainer Kim Bailey who ended a two-month cold spell recently and the Sportsbook double on those two pays 30/1. Henry Oliver landed a double yesterday at two good prices at Chepstow and his sole runner at Southwell is Coastguard Station 7/4 in the 14:35 Southwell and the 7yo was most impressive earlier in the season at Doncaster. Young rider Philip Byrnes is at Navan today and the 5lb conditional has two rides today with Cafe Con Leche (10/1 into 11/2) in the 14:20 Navan and Temptationinmilan 11/2 in the 15:55 Navan. Both are Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook. Willie Mullins and Paul Townend remain in form. Race of the day The Navan 15:55 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final 3m is a Grade B contest, so real depth and quality is a rare treat for a Monday and Henry De Bromhead is triple-handed with Shantreusse (the mount of Rachael Blackmore), Percy Warner 17/2, and Brampton Belle (18/1 into 12/1). Percy Warner has been a slow-burner over fences so far in three starts and looks well treated on his hurdles' form. He made a late mistake at Naas last time when going down by 7L. Shantreusse was a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and ran 10th in last term's Albert Bartlett. He'll love the testing ground and gets 3m well, and a handicap debut mark of 133 is not out of reach at all. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#shantreusse-ire] Temptationinmilan was weak in the betting this morning - 4/1 out to 11/2 for Phillip and Charles Byrnes, and scraped home over CD last time off 112 with Phillip on, and he's up to 120. I'm not sure he has as much scope as the others, and would be more interested when he goes back hurdling. Yeah Man at 5/1 for Gavin Cromwell is lightly-raced as you'd expect in Novice company, but is far less exposed with his old hurdling form than others and scored at Thurles last time over 3m in a Maiden Hurdle. He seemed to enjoy the step up in trip last time, and Thurles on good ground wouldn't have played to his strengths at all as he's a fine-looking horse with some size and presence. He's back chasing today and from an attainable mark of 114. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#yeah-man-ire] Thomas Gibney's top weight Must Be Obeyed was weak in the betting this morning from 17/2 out to 10/1, and she beat Shantreusse at Punchestown in December, so at the prices and drifting, she looks the each-way play. She can make the running and jumped well at Fairyhouse in January to record a personal best win by 13L - although she was down in trip that day. Big Race Verdict I am going to play two here as I can't resist the 10s for the Extra Place with Must Be Obeyed. I like her run-style from the front and she jumps well, and she can certainly be back-to-lay material for a trade on the Exchange. For the win, Yeah Man has a lot to offer over fences in terms of looks and he's the win bet. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#must-be-obeyed-ire] Back Yeah Man in the 15:55 at Navan 9/2 Timeform preview Taunton on Monday Adam Houghton previews Taunton's Monday card with three selections for the afternoon and an each-way pick at 8/1 for a yard enjoying a tremendous seasons. Click here for the three bets from Adam. Final Word The last couple of days has entailed most asking "How was Cheltenham?". From a multiple point of view - dreadful. I also seemed far from alone in backing plenty of seconds - I had three in the first three races on the Tuesday. I also had a couple of seconds at Sedgefield too. To make matters worse, Prince Dundee, a real old Hexham favourite of mine scored on Thursday and with the focus elsewhere, I completely missed him. It was a good week for Dundee fans who like racing anyway, as Major landed the Midlands National. One thing I took from the Festival was that I was too rigid in sticking with Gordon Elliott runners in handicaps, and some of his horses completely bombed out and were beaten far too early - so that was frustrating. However, I am the sort of person that likes to see others do well, so hopefully most enjoyed a good punting week. Well I say most, when I frequented the betting shops in my student days, one chap was hardly the sole of discretion with a winner and took great joy in beating my punting pal and I. So maybe not him, everyone else, yes. I am back on duty tomorrow and indeed the rest of the week until Friday on Daily Racing News duty with Daryl off, so best of luck with your bets today and enjoy the jumpers. Trainer Gavin Cromwell has a chance of landing the big race at Navan on Monday View market href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Oh%20Yeah%20for%20the%20man%20at%20Navan%20and%20three%20each-way%20races%20on%20Monday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Oh%20Yeah%20for%20the%20man%20at%20Navan%20and%20three%20each-way%20races%20on%20Monday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman is on Daily Racing News duty all this week and he looks forward to a busy day of jumping with the stats, market moves and form...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Three jumps' fixtures for Monday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Moves and stats for a busy afternoon</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224"><strong>One tip in the Navan feature and three Extra Place Specials</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><p>Post Cheltenham Monday, blues for some (me), and joy for others, so good morning to both sets of readers.</p><p>Three jumping fixtures today with the All-Weather going through a mini-break. <strong>Southwell</strong> have a seven-race card with some light rain forecast on ground set to start on good to soft.</p><p><strong>Taunton</strong> have a couple of good handicaps over both fences and hurdles this afternoon and rain is also forecast. It's soft, good to soft at the time of writing in the west country.</p><p>Navan have the <strong>Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase</strong> as the highlight, but a more punter-friendly race is the <strong>EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final</strong> (Grade B) at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224">15:55</a></strong>. Soft to heavy with light rain was the state of play this morning.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679319600000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344614">13:40 Taunton</a></strong>: If Karls Berg Did 12/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679325300000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344626">15:15 Taunton</a></strong>: Young Buck 12/1 into 9/1. <br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679328900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344641">16:15 Taunton</a>: Sindabella 17/2 into 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679320800000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352358878">14:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Miss Antipova 18/1 into 11/1, and Loch Garman Aris 30/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679322900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344146">14:35 Southwell</a></strong>: Atlantic Storm 25/1 into 18/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679328300000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344326">16:05 Southwell</a></strong>: Presenting Belle 13/2 into 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679331900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352358891">17:05 Southwell</a></strong>: Telefina 22/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679320200000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356228">13:50 Navan</a></strong>: Molly's Glory 10/1 into 17/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679322000000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356222">14:20 Navan</a></strong>: Bigz Belief 50/1 into 30/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224">15:55 Navan</a></strong>: Brampton Belle 18/1 into 12/1, and Percy Warner 10/1 into 17/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679329500000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352371133">16:25 Navan</a></strong>: Gain De Cause 11/1 into 8/1. <br><br>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679327100000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344639">15:45 Taunton</a></strong>: Zambezi Fix <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook with two from Navan, and the best of the action in terms of quality is in Ireland.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679322000000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356222">14:20 Navan 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 15 runners with the extra place and the 2021 winner of the race Bigz Belief was backed this morning from 50s.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224">15:55 Navan Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final</a></strong> over 3m is the race of the day and also an <strong>Extra Place Special </strong> and Henry De Bromhead's Brampton Belle was cut from 18/1 into 12s this morning.</p><p>Shantreusse also runs for De Bromhead in the first-time headgear and was holding up well in the betting despite the field size at 7/2 from 4s.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679326500000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344316">15:35 Southwell</a></strong> holds 12 runners for their Extra Place Special.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p><strong>Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero</strong> landed their first Cheltenham Festival winner last week and the yard have been in fine form for a while. The pair are operating at a strike-rate of 20% recently and have showed a profit of +26.00 in the last month.</p><p>The hat-trick seeking White Rhino runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679326500000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344316">15:35 Southwell</a></strong> for the yard and has scored by 6L and 7L in his last two wins. <br><br> <article class="race_entry" id="white-rhino-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/southwell/47/4/#white-rhino-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/white-rhino-ire/000000579575/">White Rhino (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875784.png" alt="The Rhino Syndicate silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32196416&bssId=10298692&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352344316&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679326500000">10/11</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211558639">2.04</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/oliver-greenall-josh-guerriero/000000057276/">Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/henry-brooke/000000012430/">Henry Brooke</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 93</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back White Rhino in the 15:35 at Southwell</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679326500000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344316" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/4</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679328900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344641">16:15 Taunton</a></strong>: Queen Of The Court 18/1 has won here twice (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679320800000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352358878">14:00 Southwell</a></strong>: High Counsel 25/1 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679322900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344146">14:35 Southwell</a></strong>: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679326500000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344316">15:35 Southwell</a></strong>: Pinnacle Peak 10/1 has won here twice (100%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679322900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344146">14:35 Southwell</a></strong>: Atlantic Storm 33/1 has won off 109 and today runs from 94.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679322000000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356222">14:20 Navan</a></strong>: Bigz Belief 30/1 has won off 120 and today runs from 110.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Jaunty Belle for David Rees is today's furthest traveller, although at 66/1 for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679324700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352358881">15:05 Southwell 2m NHF</a></strong>, not a lot is expected on her second run as she was beaten 41L on debut at Ffos Las.</p><p>However, she travels 281 miles today from Pembrokes.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="jaunty-belle"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/southwell/47/3/#jaunty-belle" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/jaunty-belle/000000583465/">Jaunty Belle</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00876874.png" alt="Three Men & The Filly silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32196416&bssId=52123045&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352358881&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679324700000">66/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211558632">50</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-rees/000000010229/">David Rees</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jay-tidball/000000019501/">Jay Tidball</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Nigel Hawke</strong> is most certainly a trainer running into a bit of form, and the man who rode Seagram in the 1980s is operating at a 5-20 strike-rate at 25% showing a profit of +33.70 in the last month. He even had a third yesterday in Exmoor Forest who placed at a BSP of 224.</p><p>Hawke has four runners today at Taunton, all at decent prices and they include:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679321400000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344615">14:10 Taunton</a></strong>: Hobsons Bay 50/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679328900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344641">16:15 Taunton</a></strong>: Sindabella 7/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679330700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352348494">16:45 Taunton</a></strong>: Captain Bill 50/1.</p><p><strong>Anthony Honeyball</strong> is another in form with 10-33 at 30% in the last four weeks. His sole runner today runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679321400000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344615">14:10 Taunton</a></strong> with Smart Casual 8/1 for owner JP McManus.</p><p><strong>Harry Cobden</strong> enjoyed a fine Cheltenham with two Grade 1 wins, and it's no surprise to see him as the Taunton leading jockey this season with 14-35 at an impressive 40%, and he's miles clear at the top of the leaderboard in the last five seasons with 46 winners at 30% - 34 winners clear of his next rival.</p><p>His two rides today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679325300000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344626">15:15 Taunton</a></strong>: Young Buck 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196430&raceTime=1679330700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352348494">16:45 Taunton</a></strong>: Centara 5/1.</p><p><strong>Ciaran Gethings</strong> is 4-12 in the last month at 33% and has two good chances at Southwell today with Brenda's Asking 11/2 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679324700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352358881">15:05 Southwell</a></strong> and Picks Lad 15/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679330100000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344472">16:35 Southwell</a>.</strong></p><blockquote>Both are for trainer Kim Bailey who ended a two-month cold spell recently and the Sportsbook double on those two pays 30/1.</blockquote><p><strong>Henry Oliver</strong> landed a double yesterday at two good prices at Chepstow and his sole runner at Southwell is Coastguard Station 7/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32196416&raceTime=1679322900000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352344146">14:35 Southwell</a></strong> and the 7yo was most impressive earlier in the season at Doncaster.</p><p>Young rider Philip Byrnes is at Navan today and the 5lb conditional has two rides today with Cafe Con Leche (10/1 into 11/2) in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679322000000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356222">14:20 Navan</a></strong> and Temptationinmilan 11/2 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224">15:55 Navan</a></strong>. Both are Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Willie Mullins and Paul Townend remain in form.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><img alt="Henry De Bromhead 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Henry%20De%20Bromhead%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"><strong></strong></h2><p>The Navan 15:55 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final 3m is a Grade B contest, so real depth and quality is a rare treat for a Monday and Henry De Bromhead is triple-handed with Shantreusse (the mount of Rachael Blackmore), Percy Warner 17/2, and Brampton Belle (18/1 into 12/1).</p><p><strong>Percy Warner</strong> has been a slow-burner over fences so far in three starts and looks well treated on his hurdles' form. He made a late mistake at Naas last time when going down by 7L.</p><p>Shantreusse was a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and ran 10th in last term's Albert Bartlett. He'll love the testing ground and gets 3m well, and a handicap debut mark of 133 is not out of reach at all.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="shantreusse-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#shantreusse-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/shantreusse-ire/000000540165/">Shantreusse (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870658.png" alt="Anthony Head silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32197349&bssId=38458016&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352356224&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679327700000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211572471">6.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/henry-de-bromhead-ireland/000000002781/">Henry de Bromhead, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rachael-blackmore/000000013312/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 133</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Temptationinmilan was weak in the betting this morning - 4/1 out to 11/2 for Phillip and Charles Byrnes, and scraped home over CD last time off 112 with Phillip on, and he's up to 120. I'm not sure he has as much scope as the others, and would be more interested when he goes back hurdling.</p><p>Yeah Man at 5/1 for Gavin Cromwell is lightly-raced as you'd expect in Novice company, but is far less exposed with his old hurdling form than others and scored at Thurles last time over 3m in a Maiden Hurdle.</p><p>He seemed to enjoy the step up in trip last time, and Thurles on good ground wouldn't have played to his strengths at all as he's a fine-looking horse with some size and presence.</p><p>He's back chasing today and from an attainable mark of 114.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="yeah-man-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#yeah-man-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/yeah-man-ire/000000577051/">Yeah Man (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875225.png" alt="J. R. Brennan & Martin Hannan silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32197349&bssId=21189&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352356224&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679327700000">10/3</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211572471">5.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gavin-patrick-cromwell-ireland/000000028571/">Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-flanagan/000000011765/">Sean Flanagan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 114</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Thomas Gibney's top weight Must Be Obeyed was weak in the betting this morning from 17/2 out to 10/1, and she beat Shantreusse at Punchestown in December, so at the prices and drifting, she looks the each-way play.</p><p>She can make the running and jumped well at Fairyhouse in January to record a personal best win by 13L - although she was down in trip that day.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p></p><p>I am going to play two here as I can't resist the 10s for the Extra Place with Must Be Obeyed. I like her run-style from the front and she jumps well, and she can certainly be back-to-lay material for a trade on the Exchange.</p><p>For the win, Yeah Man has a lot to offer over fences in terms of looks and he's the win bet.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="must-be-obeyed-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/20-march-2023/navan/220/5/#must-be-obeyed-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/must-be-obeyed-ire/000000541797/">Must Be Obeyed (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00872999.png" alt="Frank Daly & Lorna Groarke silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32197349&bssId=15189610&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352356224&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679327700000">13/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211572471">9.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/t-gibney-ireland/000000040069/">T. Gibney, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-j-okeeffe/000000017450/">D. J. O'Keeffe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 133</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Yeah Man in the 15:55 at Navan</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/2</a></div><h2>Timeform preview Taunton on Monday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="chris gordon 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/chris%20gordon%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Adam Houghton previews Taunton's Monday card with three selections for the afternoon and an each-way pick at 8/1 for a yard enjoying a tremendous seasons. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/taunton-racing-tips-out-of-office-can-make-it-two-from-three-190323-789.html">Click here</a></strong> for the three bets from Adam.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p></p><p>The last couple of days has entailed most asking "How was Cheltenham?".</p><p>From a multiple point of view - dreadful. I also seemed far from alone in backing plenty of seconds - I had three in the first three races on the Tuesday. I also had a couple of seconds at Sedgefield too. To make matters worse, <strong>Prince Dundee</strong>, a real old Hexham favourite of mine scored on Thursday and with the focus elsewhere, I completely missed him.</p><p>It was a good week for Dundee fans who like racing anyway, as Major landed the Midlands National.</p><p>One thing I took from the Festival was that I was too rigid in sticking with Gordon Elliott runners in handicaps, and some of his horses completely bombed out and were beaten far too early - so that was frustrating.</p><p>However, I am the sort of person that likes to see others do well, so hopefully most enjoyed a good punting week. Well I say most, when I frequented the betting shops in my student days, one chap was hardly the sole of discretion with a winner and took great joy in beating my punting pal and I. So maybe not him, everyone else, yes.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow and indeed the rest of the week until Friday on Daily Racing News duty with Daryl off, so best of luck with your bets today and enjoy the jumpers. Back Must Be Obeyed each-way @ 10/1 in the 15:55 at Navan
Back Yeah Man @ 9/2 in the 15:55 at Navan View market each-way races on Monday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32197349&raceTime=1679327700000&dayToSearch=20230320&marketId=924.352356224">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Oh%20Yeah%20for%20the%20man%20at%20Navan%20and%20three%20each-way%20races%20on%20Monday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a Read past articles
Cheltenham Festival News: Galopin all the way to Gold Cup glory
Cheltenham Festival Results Day 3: Sire Du Berlais hit 249/1 in running in Stayers' Hurdle
Cheltenham News: Envoi is back, and our tipster lands 100/1 winner - so get Carter's tips More Daily Racing News More Horse Racing
Horse Racing Tips
Daily Racing Multiple
ITV Races - Tony Calvin
Racing League
Ryan Moore
Kevin Blake
Daily Racing News
Bets of the Day
Rhys Williams
Ante-Post
Paul Nicholls
Rachael Blackmore
Bryony Frost
Cheltenham Tips
Grand National Tips
Betfair Racing Ambassadors class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racecards & Results
Racecards
Full Results Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointing pair in the bumper at Taunton
Horse Racing Tips: Back Monday's 13/1 multiple after a 23/1 winner yesterday
Euro 2024 Odds: England 6/1 for glory in Germany with Italy test coming on Thursday
Monday Football Tips: Back a stalemate for San Lorenzo
Football Bet of the Day: Dynamo to take charge 