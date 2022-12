John Durkan day at Punchestown

Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs in action

Trainer/jockey stat at 36% for Chelmsford

Today's market moves and form stats

Alan Dudman has the latest for Monday's action at Punchestown, Chelmsford and Kempton

Monday's action has been livened up with the addition of the re-arranged Punchestown card that includes the Grade 1 John Durkan Chase. The current Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs is a very short price this afternoon to belatedly start his season, and he heads the March market at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Seven races are from Ireland today with the ground on the softer side of yielding more than likely. Sadly Lingfield has gone, the track is still frozen and they failed the 7:30am inspection.

The All-Weather diet continues with seven from Kempton and seven from Chelmsford. The Essex meeting starts at 17:30 with three juvenile races on the card and a 0-85 7f Handicap to look forward to.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:10 Punchestown: Silver Planeur 41.040/1 into 26.025/1.

15:10 Punchestown: Deadheat 19.018/1 into 13.012/1.

13:20 Kempton: Scylla 21.020/1 into 15.014/1.

14:20 Kempton: Good Humor 26.025/1 into 15.014/1.

20:30 Chelmsford: Manyana 8.07/1 into 5.59/2.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

12:40 Punchestown: Itswhatunitesus 2.56/4 out to 2.6313/8.

Click here to read about the best backed runners for the day's action in a regular feature for the biggest market mover from 10:30am

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook today for each-way punters, and a vastly different landscape to last Monday. Two come from the re-arranged John Durkan fixture at Punchestown with the 13:10 3m Handicap Hurdle and a field of 19 runners, and there's also the 15:10 3m1f Handicap Chase with the extra place and 12 are in that race. Glenquin Castle won the race 12 months ago from a mark of 108 and he is 9lb higher today.

There's one on the All-Weather today from Kempton and the 14:20 1m Handicap with 13 runners. Champion jockey William Buick swaps one Appleby for another and rides Zealot for Mick Appleby with the first-time headgear this afternoon.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Stuart Williams is fine fettle at the moment, and his runners last week attracted more than 'nibbles' in the betting. He has two horses at Chelmsford this evening, and he uses Jason Hart for Lord Rapscallion 4.03/1 in the 19:00 7f Handicap. When Williams uses Hart they are fairly potent together with a 5-14 record at Chelmsford together at a healthy strike-rate of 36%. They are 50% placed too at the Essex track.

No. 5 (5) Lord Rapscallion (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:40 Punchestown: Top Bandit has won here twice (100%), and Gain De Cause 81.080/1 has won here twice (67%).

15:10 Punchestown: Glenquin Castle 15.014/1 has won here twice (50%).

14:20 Kempton: Recuerdame 12.011/1 has won here twice (12%), and Rooful 7.513/2 has won here twice (40%).

14:50 Kempton: Brains 2.68/5 has won here three times (43%), and Covert Mission 4.3100/30 has won three times (50%).

19:00 Chelmsford: G'Daay 5.04/1 has won here three times (50%).

19:30 Chelmsford: Alafdhal 3.7511/4 has won here three times (50%), and Araifjan 3.02/1 has won here three times (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:20 Kempton: Starry Eyes 13.012/1 has won off 69 and today runs from 58, and Good Humor 12.011/1 has won off 73 and today runs from 59.

15:20 Kempton: Nick Vedder 4.03/1 has won off 62 and today runs from 52.

19:30 Chelmsford: Araifjan 3.02/1 has won off 77 and today runs from 67.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Gemma Tutty has the furthest traveller for Monday with Look Back Smiling who runs in the 13:50 1m3f Nursery at Kempton. She's a 15/2 chance in a race with a short price favourite in Mighty River, and her horse goes up in distance to 1m3f and miles on the road too with a 246-mile journey.

No. 4 (4) Look Back Smiling (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 71

Form Watch

Starting with the Kempton stats, rider Aiden Brookes is 2-3 from the last month at 67% and a whopping +70.50 level stakes return from his three rides. He has just one mount on Monday in Kempton's 14:20 1m Handicap with recent Southwell winner Approach The City 5.59/2.

Stan Moore pops up as a hot trainer with 4-16 at 25% and the Lambourn man has quite a few runners at Kempton. Havana Goldrush 5.59/2 in the 14:50 1m Handicap might be quirky but didn't run too badly in third last time. Uther Pendragon 4.3100/30 is looking to complete the hat-trick in the following 15:20 1m3f Handicap, and Moore's Hot Day is another with a sound chance off the back of an improved effort last time. Hot Day runs in the closing 15:50 1m3f Handicap.

Moore's middle initial is 'J', which he once said stands for 'Jenius'. He does use apprentice jockeys well and Jordan Williams and Taylor Fisher are two jockeys that ride for him this afternoon.

Christian Howarth is another jockey who has struck recently at a big price, and his 2-12 record shows a profit of +63.00 and the 5lb apprentice rides one today at Chelmsford with Bonnsie. She has won twice from her five All-Weather starts for Johnny Portman. Danny Tudhope is 2-4 from the last month too and has a pair of rides that are both fancied in the betting with Maharajas Express 2.56/4 in the opening 17:30 and the well-backed Giant at 13/8 from 9/4 in the 18:30.

No. 2 (3) Giant SBK 8/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

The Stuart Williams yard were in the news last week with the big gamble on a Southwell winner into 6/4, although like all the trainers that have seen horses punted off the boards, he knew absolutely nothing about it and was non-plussed.

Williams is 10-27 at 37% and a profit of +5.59 in the last month. He has two good chances to add to that tally at Chelmsford tonight with Lord Rapscallion 4.03/1 in the 19:00 and Weydaad 2.68/5 in the 20:00.

A big day for Willie Mullins as Galopin Des Champs returns and the last time we saw him in action he won a Grade 1 at Fairyhouse by 18L He's rated a massive 172, which would be figure the whole of the Chelmsford card would get near with its runners combined.

Galopin Des Champs heads the Gold Cup betting on the Sportsbook, and a brilliant performance today will put a lot of pressure on his Cheltenham price in March of 5/2 currently. There's often little point in highlighting the Mullins stats, as you never exactly see a poor percentage, and he has three odds-on favourites on the card this afternoon with Appreciate It at 2/5.

For the record, the Closutton master is 10-22 at Punchestown this season at 45% with a small profit of +0.73.

Jack Kennedy and Bryan Cooper are the leading riders at the track this term with eight and seven winners respectively and both show +15.16 and +20.00 profit margins to level stakes.

However one profit stands out like a sore thumb with Charlie O'Dwyer. He is 2-10 at Punchestown this term and his return to level stakes is +306.00. He has one ride today with Broken Bond at 16/1 in the 13:10, that's also an Extra Place Special.

No. 6 Broken Bond (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Conor O'Dwyer, Ireland

Jockey: C. G. O'Dwyer

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 109

Race of the day

Of course it goes without saying that the race of the day is the John Durkan, a contest and prize that Willie Mullins has won six times in the last seven years. As no one can get a look in for the Grade 1, it's hardly the stuff of legends with me tipping up a 3/10 shot with Galopin Des Champs. I don't want to lay him either.

The mares programme is good in Ireland and it leads us to the 13:40 2m4f Listed contest, and a race that has eluded Mullins so far in the past three editions with Gordon Elliott, Shark Hanlon and Henry De Bromhead all successful.

Harmonya Maker for Elliott has been strong in the betting this morning from 6/4 into 5/4 and she couldn't have been more impressive at Fairyhouse last time with a bloodless 18L win in soft ground. Her jumping was spot on too that day and the 5yo mare was quite smart in the bumper sphere. Expect her to bowl along in front again.

No. 4 Harmonya Maker (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

Willie's runner Saylavee has some good ground form but was found out in a Grade 3 Mares' race last time, although we didn't get to see her true capabilities, and the new trip is interesting with her as a daughter of Shantou and should stay and travelled exceptionally well when landing her debut win over hurdles at Gowran Park.

I was quite taken with Elliott's Deeply Superficial winning at Galway in October. She jumped well and comfortably beat Law Ella by 3L, although the line of form through Law Ella against Harmonya Maker would be a negative. She cost 385k and has a proper old-fashioned jumps pedigree by Flemensfirth and a Kayf Tara dam and there is plenty of stamina in her pedigree too.

No. 3 Deeply Superficial (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

Bella Scintilla goes for Joseph O'Brien but her two most recent runs have been on decent ground, while John McConnell's La Malmason won over 2m4f in very testing ground at Cork and the second ran quite well at Tramore recently. She looks to have a bit of stamina too as Cork looked a slog that day. She wouldn't be the worst each-way bet at 10s with a field of eight and three places.

Big Race Verdict

Elliott is double-handed and I prefer the bet on his second one with Deeply Superficial. I like backing in mares' races both on the Flat and jumps as they can improve rapidly from first to second start. The soft conditions will suit, she should stay well on pedigree and this could be run at a good tempo. The 3/1 appeals more than the 5/4 on her stablemate, although Harmonya Maker is key to the race to the set the gallop.

Final Word

With a far busier Monday there's a sense of back to normal today, but it's been a strange old week with the snow and icy conditions claiming most of the racing - and it has meant a bit of a stop-start few days. More stop.

However, I quite enjoyed the low-grade All-Weather racing taking centre stage for the podcasts and previews and it's not often any panel would look at a 0-52 Handicap. The day-to-day stuff is something I deal with, and I can sometimes get excited about a Class 4 - which is a world away from the excellent Saturday cards.

There's little room for error sometimes in the top Saturday races, which is similar to Premier League markets in my opinion, which is why I like punting further down the chain for League One, as there are often prices that I feel are wrong. There are very few cases in top flight football, and that's perhaps why I sometimes go with Bumpers and Novice races, as those markets will sometimes be left alone.

A good friend of mine specialises in Hunter Chases, which is another fine angle to explore. While an old colleague from years ago used to just deal in sprints. There's nothing wrong with specialising, in fact it will be to your advantage. So let's all get excited about those winter banded races.

I am back on Tuesday, so good luck with the punting today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.