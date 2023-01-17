</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Mullins seeking third Munster Hurdle but Byrnes can have a say Racing News: Mullins seeking third Munster Hurdle but Byrnes can have a say</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-17">17 January 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Mullins seeking third Munster Hurdle but Byrnes can have a say", "name": "Daily Racing News: Mullins seeking third Munster Hurdle but Byrnes can have a say", "description": "Alan Dudman brings you Tuesday's Daily Racing News column with some big market moves for Clonmel, stats for the all-weather and praise for a young jockey...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-mullins-seeking-third-munster-hurdle-but-byrnes-can-have-a-say-170123-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-mullins-seeking-third-munster-hurdle-but-byrnes-can-have-a-say-170123-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-17T09:51:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-17T09:57:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Wille Mullins - Rich Ricci - 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you Tuesday's Daily Racing News column with some big market moves for Clonmel, stats for the all-weather and praise for a young jockey... Market moves for Clonmel, but Chepstow off Trainer and jockey to avoid on cold list Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair for Tuesday with the betting movers and stats, as he looks ahead to today's Munster Hurdle Good morning everyone and a cold one at that, although not good if you were hoping to get involved with the Chepstow card today. That meeting was claimed by the frost and cold snap conditions this morning, but Clonmel is deemed fit to race today and a few springers in the market appeared this morning from big prices. One big price however isn't Gaelic Warrior for the Munster Hurdle today. The All-Weather action comes from Kempton and Southwell across the morning and evening. Kempton have seven races and start at 12:40 with a batch of 0-65s. Southwell's eight-race card starts at 17:00. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 12:40 Kempton: Pablo Del Pueblo [11.0] into [8.0]. 13:10 Kempton: Annie Gale [13.0] into [8.5].13:40 Kempton: Finn Star [15.0] into [8.0], Insolente [17.0] into [13.0]. 14:10 Kempton: Ostilio [8.5] into [5.0]. 15:15 Kempton: Crosstitch [10.0] into [7.5].18:30 Southwell: Kihavah [15.0] into [12.0].20:00 Southwell: Giselles Izzy [13.0] into [10.0]. 12:50 Clonmel: Nytol [41.0] into [21.0], and Gabby's Girl [34.0] into [21.0]. 14:20 Clonmel: Duffys Hodey [21.0] into [9.0]. 15:25 Clonmel: Extreme Cacao [21.0] into [15.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 17:30 Southwell: Primo [3.75] out to [4.0]. 16:00 Clonmel: Global Assembly [3.5] out to [3.75]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Two Extra Place Special for the afternoon at Kempton are the 13:40 7f Handicap with 12 runners and the closing 15:50 6f Handicap - also with 12 in the field. One Extra Place Special at Southwell tonight is in the finale. The 20:30 6f Handicap has 13 runners and Stallone for Michael Dods was a horse that attracted a bit of each-way support this morning. Stat Of The Day Trainer Grant Tuer is 4-11 in the last month at an excellent 36% and a profit of +13.53 from those winners and should add to that tally with bang in-form Walking On Clouds - the 5/6 favourite for the Southwell 19:30 7f Handicap. The horse is 2-2 at Southwell at 100%. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/southwell/47/6/#walking-on-clouds-ire] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 17:00 Southwell: So Grateful [3.5] has won here three times (38%). 17:30 Southwell: Brandy Station [23.0] has won here four times (19%), Bernard Spierpoint [5.5] has won here twice (29%), Another Bertie [12.0] has won here twice (33%), and Primo [4.0] has won here twice (40%). 19:30 Southwell: Walking On Clouds [1.83] has won here twice (100%). 20:00 Southwell: Martin's Brig [5.5] has won here twice (67%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 20:30 Southwell: Tathmeen [10.0] has won off 71 and today runs from 53. 12:40 Kempton: Autumn Flight [8.0] has won off 75 and today runs from 61, and Ornate [21.0] has won off 97 and today runs from 60. 14:10 Kempton: Good Humor [13.0] has won off 73 and today runs from 57. Furthest traveller Keith Dalgleish didn't appear for once yesterday in the "Furthest Traveller" section but he's making up for it today and is back with Tuesday's horse that is racking up the most miles in Surprise Picture, and the 5yo travels 268 miles from Scotland to Southwell for the 20:00 7f Handicap. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/southwell/47/7/#surprise-picture-ire] Form Watch Billy Loughnane's profile continues to soar, and the teenager rode a treble on the Monday night Wolverhampton card and is 9-46 at 20% in the last two weeks. He has a ride for his father Mark on the Southwell card this evening, and it's in-form Haku who is going for the four-timer at 7/2. Father and son are 15% win and 30% placed on the AW together. Oisin Orr and Hector Crouch are 3-9 and 3-12 respectively in the last month, both with healthy profit margins to level stakes at +11.0 and +17.0. Orr has two booked rides at Southwell, both for Richard Fahey, and his best chance is Gannon Glory [5.0] in the 17:00 5f Handicap. Crouch only has one ride this evening in the Southwell 18:30 1m4f Handicap with Ralph Beckett's outsider Brasca [10.0]. Harry Russell is on the cold list without a winner from his last 29 rides. He has four booked at Southwell, and all hold some outside, each-way chances. Tathmeen is well handicapped for the closing 20:30. Robert Cowell, the "King Of The Sprinters" and dashing Newmarket trainer is as hot as his speedsters at the moment with a 4-9 record at 44% and a +44.75 profit to level stakes amongst those successes. He is three from his last five at 60% and has just one horse for Kempton on Tuesday with Autumn Flight [8.0] in the 12:40. And guess what? It's over 5f. Simon Hodgson is 2-5 too at 40% and has earned a +3.00 profit from those winners, and he's another with just one runner today at Kempton with Spice Rack at 33/1 on handicap debut in the 13:40 7f Handicap - which is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. Another trainer going well is Andrew Balding, who is operating at a recent strike-rate of 27.6% and profit of +31.70 and is 40% eight winners from his last 20 runners. He has two entered today at Kempton and Southwell, and both have strong chances with Logistical in the 15:15 as the 7/4 favourite and Berkshire Breeze at 8/13 in the Southwell 19:00 1m4f Novice. The Sportsbook double on those two pays 4.44. Sylvester Kirk still hasn't had a winner. He has gone 87 horses which have all lost, and his handicap debutant Finn Star runs in the 13:40 at Kempton and has been a big market mover this morning from 14s into 7s. Will Kirk finally get off the dreaded list? David Probert is mustard around Kempton, and this season is 6-17 at 35% and a huge +56.50 profit from those winning rides. He has three booked for Tuesday and his best chance by a long shot is Logistical at 7/4 in the 15:15 1m4f Handicap. Over to Clonmel we go for a hot trainer, and it's not Willie Mullins, as D M Christie is 3-7 at 43% and his Global Assembly could be the answer in the Maiden Hunters' Chase at 16:00 to close the card as the 11/4 favourite. Race of the day The race of the day comes from Clonmel in terms of quality with the Munster Hurdle headlining the afternoon at 13:50, and it will be staged in extremely testing ground. Willie Mullins has an exceptional record here with 47 winners from 111 runners at 42% and has taken the Munster Hurdle prize in the previous two seasons with Cash Back and Tiger Tap Tap. HIs Gaelic Warrior heads the betting and is rated 134 and won at Tramore by 86L last time. Eighty six lengths! He's priced at 2/9 today on the Sportsbook, and is a lot shorter than the 1/12 for Tramore - and a couple of those beaten on that occasion might still be running. If I tipped a 2/9 shot here (and knowing my poor record with Mullins and short priced favourites) I am not sure I'd be able to show my face again here. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/clonmel/203/3/#gaelic-warrior-ger] With seven runners we are a bit limited in terms of the place angle and each-way punt, and hopefully we can have a bit more luck than yesterday's pick with Imperium, who had no chance with the lack of pace. We were right to oppose the odds-on favourite Barenboim last night - who was sent of 10/11, but I won't be doing the same here. Looking to the W/O Favourite market, the obvious one is Blue Sari, who is on a recovery mission after an underwhelming novice chase campaign last term, and he returns to the track today after a pulled up effort last season and a break of 263 days. He likes heavy ground, and was running a decent race in the 2021 Coral Cup when travelling well before falling. However, Charles Byrnes' 6yo Maidenstreetprince is a horse very much at the other end of his career and won at Limerick last time out with a sound jumping display. He looks a stayer and certainly will have his conditions with heavy ground. I don't back too many Byrnes' horses, and this one could go any way in the market. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/clonmel/203/3/#maidenstreetprince-ire] Big Race Verdict Maidenstreetprince might not be good enough, but the 3/1 in the W/O favourite market on the Sportsbook is tempting to pay to find out. He gallops and as a Kingston Hill will get further. His attitude seems genuine and he looks reasonably tough, and while it's impossible to take a literal reading of Gaelic Warrior's testimonial lap of honour last time, Maidenstreetprince is unexposed. Bryony Frost exclusive Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost reflects on a good week with trainer Lucy Wadham and looks ahead to Plumpton on Wednesday with her book of rides. Click here for the latest exclusive Frost column. Daryl Carter's week 14 Cheltenham Festival Focus with a live Triumph Hurdle candidate Another bumper Cheltenham Festival Focus from Daryl Carter for this week, and he runs the rule over Shishkin, plus a performance from a Triumph Hurdle candidate that has to be taken seriously. And as a man who does like a multiple, I'm delighted that Daryl has highlighted some interesting trebles for the Festival. Click here for the week 14 instalment. Timeform preview Tuesday at Southwell Andrew Asquith is your Southwell guide this evening for the Timeform team, and has a pair of bets priced at 3/1 and 4/1 for the night action. His best bet is well handicapped and he describes the selection's chance as: "This more galloping track will suit him better, as will the longer straight, and he has a capable claimer now taking 3 lb off." Click here to read Andrew's Timeform tips. There are also two tips for the Kempton card for Tuesday, and you can click here to read the selections. Final Word Two jockeys are worth a mention from last night's action from Wolverhampton. Kevin Stott rode a treble and produced a brilliant ride on Hit Mac. On the face of it, a horse who was 10/11 against exposed handicappers looked an easy task, but Hit Mac had been beaten into second six times from nine starts and had been done in-running at short prices in three of his last four. He looked to be under a bit of pressure before the turn, but Stott got him wide, very wide, and timed it to perfection. I still think Hit Mac is tricky and had every chance to 'god it', but it was a fine ride. It was a good night too for Billy Loughnane, and this kid is good. At 16, he speaks well to belie his age with some maturity, and rode a treble. Two on horses that needed to be pushed. And while it's not always about numbers, trusting your eye and making a snap judgement can sometimes work. In football, whether I played or now watch, I only needed 10 minutes to see if someone was a good player, and it's the same with jockeys. He just looks the part. The teenager has been churning out some winners for his dad Mark, but with his claim and rapid rise, he'll be snapped up by a big yard sooner rather than later. I'll make a prediction that he'll be riding a few in the Godolphin blue silks for the Flat season, and some of the bigger owners will be taking note. They might have to act quickly. And if he needs an agent - I'm your man! If I was a trainer, I'd be getting him lined up for the Lincoln already with his claim. Daryl Carter returns tomorrow to take you through the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. That meeting was claimed by the frost and cold snap conditions this morning, but Clonmel is deemed fit to race today and a few springers in the market appeared this morning from big prices. One big price however isn't Gaelic Warrior for the Munster Hurdle today.</p><p>The All-Weather action comes from Kempton and Southwell across the morning and evening. Kempton have seven races and start at 12:40 with a batch of 0-65s. Southwell's eight-race card starts at 17:00.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>12:40 Kempton</strong>: Pablo Del Pueblo <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>. <br><strong>13:10 Kempton</strong>: Annie Gale <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b>.<br><strong>13:40 Kempton</strong>: Finn Star <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>, Insolente <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>14:10 Kempton</strong>: Ostilio <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:15 Kempton</strong>: Crosstitch <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>.<br><strong>18:30 Southwell</strong>: Kihavah <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>.<br><strong>20:00 Southwell</strong>: Giselles Izzy <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>. <br><strong>12:50 Clonmel</strong>: Nytol <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>, and Gabby's Girl <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>. <br><strong>14:20 Clonmel</strong>: Duffys Hodey <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:25 Clonmel</strong>: Extreme Cacao <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>17:30 Southwell</strong>: Primo <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>. <br><strong>16:00 Clonmel</strong>: Global Assembly <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Two Extra Place Special for the afternoon at Kempton are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673962800000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274142">13:40 7f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners and the closing <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673970600000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274160">15:50 6f Handicap</a></strong> - also with 12 in the field.</p><p>One Extra Place Special at Southwell tonight is in the finale. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673987400000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274334">20:30 6f Handicap</a></strong> has 13 runners and Stallone for Michael Dods was a horse that attracted a bit of each-way support this morning.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Trainer <strong>Grant Tuer</strong> is 4-11 in the last month at an excellent 36% and a profit of +13.53 from those winners and should add to that tally with bang in-form Walking On Clouds - the 5/6 favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673983800000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274325">Southwell 19:30 7f Handicap</a></strong>. The horse is 2-2 at Southwell at 100%.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="walking-on-clouds-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/southwell/47/6/#walking-on-clouds-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/walking-on-clouds-ire/000000549281/">Walking On Clouds (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00841978.png" alt="Moment Of Madness silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32031180&bssId=18423669&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.342274325&modules=betslip&raceTime=1673983800000">11/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208715719">2.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/grant-tuer/000000034531/">Grant Tuer</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/oliver-stammers/000000017885/">Oliver Stammers</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 67</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673974800000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274282">17:00 Southwell</a></strong>: So Grateful <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> has won here three times (38%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673976600000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274283">17:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Brandy Station <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> has won here four times (19%), Bernard Spierpoint <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (29%), Another Bertie <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%), and Primo <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673983800000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274325">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Walking On Clouds <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673985600000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274328">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Martin's Brig <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (67%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673987400000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274334">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Tathmeen <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won off 71 and today runs from 53. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673959200000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274136">12:40 Kempton</a></strong>: Autumn Flight <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won off 75 and today runs from 61, and Ornate <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won off 97 and today runs from 60. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673964600000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274144">14:10 Kempton</a></strong>: Good Humor <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 73 and today runs from 57.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>Keith Dalgleish didn't appear for once yesterday in the "Furthest Traveller" section but he's making up for it today and is back with Tuesday's horse that is racking up the most miles in Surprise Picture, and the 5yo travels 268 miles from Scotland to Southwell for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031180&raceTime=1673985600000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274328">20:00 7f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="surprise-picture-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/southwell/47/7/#surprise-picture-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/surprise-picture-ire/000000527895/">Surprise Picture (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00062867.png" alt="Mr Evan M. Sutherland silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32031180&bssId=30333279&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.342274328&modules=betslip&raceTime=1673985600000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208715726">6.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/keith-dalgleish/000000047518/">Keith Dalgleish</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/billy-garritty/000000017373/">Billy Garritty</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 64</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Billy Loughnane's profile</strong> continues to soar, and the teenager rode a treble on the Monday night Wolverhampton card and is 9-46 at 20% in the last two weeks. He has a ride for his father Mark on the Southwell card this evening, and it's in-form Haku who is going for the four-timer at 7/2. Father and son are 15% win and 30% placed on the AW together.</p><p><strong>Oisin Orr and Hector Crouch</strong> are 3-9 and 3-12 respectively in the last month, both with healthy profit margins to level stakes at +11.0 and +17.0. Orr has two booked rides at Southwell, both for Richard Fahey, and his best chance is Gannon Glory <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the 17:00 5f Handicap.</p><blockquote>Crouch only has one ride this evening in the Southwell 18:30 1m4f Handicap with Ralph Beckett's outsider Brasca <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>.</blockquote><p>Harry Russell is on the cold list without a winner from his last 29 rides. He has four booked at Southwell, and all hold some outside, each-way chances. Tathmeen is well handicapped for the closing 20:30.</p><p><strong>Robert Cowell</strong>, the "King Of The Sprinters" and dashing Newmarket trainer is as hot as his speedsters at the moment with a 4-9 record at 44% and a +44.75 profit to level stakes amongst those successes. He is three from his last five at 60% and has just one horse for Kempton on Tuesday with <strong>Autumn Flight</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> in the 12:40. And guess what? It's over 5f.</p><p><img alt="Robert Cowell_1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Robert%20Cowell_1280.600x400.jpg" width="1280" height="853" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Simon Hodgson</strong> is 2-5 too at 40% and has earned a +3.00 profit from those winners, and he's another with just one runner today at Kempton with Spice Rack at 33/1 on handicap debut in the 13:40 7f Handicap - which is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Another trainer going well is <strong>Andrew Balding</strong>, who is operating at a recent strike-rate of 27.6% and profit of +31.70 and is 40% eight winners from his last 20 runners. He has two entered today at Kempton and Southwell, and both have strong chances with Logistical in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673968500000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274152">15:15</a></strong> as the 7/4 favourite and Berkshire Breeze at 8/13 in the <strong>Southwell 19:00 1m4f Novice</strong>. The Sportsbook double on those two pays 4.44.</p><p><strong>Sylvester Kirk</strong> still hasn't had a winner. He has gone 87 horses which have all lost, and his handicap debutant Finn Star runs in the 13:40 at Kempton and has been a big market mover this morning from 14s into 7s. Will Kirk finally get off the dreaded list?</p><p><strong>David Probert</strong> is mustard around Kempton, and this season is 6-17 at 35% and a huge +56.50 profit from those winning rides. He has three booked for Tuesday and his best chance by a long shot is Logistical at 7/4 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031179&raceTime=1673968500000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342274152">15:15 1m4f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>Over to Clonmel we go for a hot trainer, and it's not Willie Mullins, as D M Christie is 3-7 at 43% and his Global Assembly could be the answer in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031444&raceTime=1673971200000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342277668">Maiden Hunters' Chase at 16:00</a></strong> to close the card as the 11/4 favourite.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="WillieMullinsDoffsHat1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/WillieMullinsDoffsHat1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The race of the day comes from Clonmel in terms of quality with the Munster Hurdle headlining the afternoon at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32031444&raceTime=1673963400000&dayToSearch=20230117&marketId=924.342277633">13:50</a></strong>, and it will be staged in extremely testing ground.</p><p>Willie Mullins has an exceptional record here with 47 winners from 111 runners at 42% and has taken the Munster Hurdle prize in the previous two seasons with Cash Back and Tiger Tap Tap. HIs Gaelic Warrior heads the betting and is rated 134 and won at Tramore by 86L last time. Eighty six lengths!</p><p>He's priced at 2/9 today on the <strong>Sportsbook</strong>, and is a lot shorter than the 1/12 for Tramore - and a couple of those beaten on that occasion might still be running. If I tipped a 2/9 shot here (and knowing my poor record with Mullins and short priced favourites) I am not sure I'd be able to show my face again here.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="gaelic-warrior-ger"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/clonmel/203/3/#gaelic-warrior-ger" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/gaelic-warrior-ger/000000546441/">Gaelic Warrior (Ger)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00059004.png" alt="Mrs S. Ricci silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32031444&bssId=39223810&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.342277633&modules=betslip&raceTime=1673963400000">1/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208719076">1.21</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/w-p-mullins-ireland/000000001564/">W. P. Mullins, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/p-townend/000000011952/">P. Townend</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>With seven runners we are a bit limited in terms of the place angle and each-way punt, and hopefully we can have a bit more luck than yesterday's pick with Imperium, who had no chance with the lack of pace. We were right to oppose the odds-on favourite Barenboim last night - who was sent of 10/11, but I won't be doing the same here.</p><p>Looking to the W/O Favourite market, the obvious one is Blue Sari, who is on a recovery mission after an underwhelming novice chase campaign last term, and he returns to the track today after a pulled up effort last season and a break of 263 days. He likes heavy ground, and was running a decent race in the 2021 Coral Cup when travelling well before falling.</p><p>However, Charles Byrnes' 6yo Maidenstreetprince is a horse very much at the other end of his career and won at Limerick last time out with a sound jumping display. He looks a stayer and certainly will have his conditions with heavy ground. I don't back too many Byrnes' horses, and this one could go any way in the market.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="maidenstreetprince-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-january-2023/clonmel/203/3/#maidenstreetprince-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/maidenstreetprince-ire/000000558087/">Maidenstreetprince (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870411.png" alt="S Club Six Syndicate silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32031444&bssId=44017510&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.342277633&modules=betslip&raceTime=1673963400000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208719076">21</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charles-byrnes-ireland/000000039002/">Charles Byrnes, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/p-byrnes/000000019071/">P. Byrnes</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Maidenstreetprince might not be good enough, but the 3/1 in the W/O favourite market on the Sportsbook is tempting to pay to find out. He gallops and as a Kingston Hill will get further. His attitude seems genuine and he looks reasonably tough, and while it's impossible to take a literal reading of Gaelic Warrior's testimonial lap of honour last time, Maidenstreetprince is unexposed.</p><h2>Bryony Frost exclusive</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Bryony Frost</strong> reflects on a good week with trainer Lucy Wadham and looks ahead to Plumpton on Wednesday with her book of rides. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-midnight-mary-one-to-side-with-at-plumpton-on-wednesday-160123-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest exclusive Frost column.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's week 14 Cheltenham Festival Focus with a live Triumph Hurdle candidate</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Another bumper Cheltenham Festival Focus from Daryl Carter for this week, and he runs the rule over Shishkin, plus a performance from a Triumph Hurdle candidate that has to be taken seriously. And as a man who does like a multiple, I'm delighted that Daryl has highlighted some interesting trebles for the Festival. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-chance-shishkin-to-down-unfit-allaho-in-ryanair-chase-140123-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for the week 14 instalment.</p><h2>Timeform preview Tuesday at Southwell</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Southwell floodlights 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell%20floodlights%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Andrew Asquith</strong> is your Southwell guide this evening for the Timeform team, and has a pair of bets priced at 3/1 and 4/1 for the night action. His best bet is well handicapped and he describes the selection's chance as: "This more galloping track will suit him better, as will the longer straight, and he has a capable claimer now taking 3 lb off." <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-blow-your-horn-ready-to-strike-160123-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Andrew's Timeform tips.</p><blockquote>There are also two tips for the Kempton card for Tuesday, and you can <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/kempton-racing-tips-moon-over-the-sea-can-follow-up-160123-790.html">click here</a></strong> to read the selections.</blockquote><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Two jockeys are worth a mention from last night's action from Wolverhampton. <strong>Kevin Stott</strong> rode a treble and produced a brilliant ride on Hit Mac. On the face of it, a horse who was 10/11 against exposed handicappers looked an easy task, but Hit Mac had been beaten into second six times from nine starts and had been done in-running at short prices in three of his last four. He looked to be under a bit of pressure before the turn, but Stott got him wide, very wide, and timed it to perfection. I still think Hit Mac is tricky and had every chance to 'god it', but it was a fine ride.</p><p>It was a good night too for <strong>Billy Loughnane</strong>, and this kid is good. At 16, he speaks well to belie his age with some maturity, and rode a treble. Two on horses that needed to be pushed. And while it's not always about numbers, trusting your eye and making a snap judgement can sometimes work. In football, whether I played or now watch, I only needed 10 minutes to see if someone was a good player, and it's the same with jockeys. He just looks the part.</p><p>The teenager has been churning out some winners for his dad Mark, but with his claim and rapid rise, he'll be snapped up by a big yard sooner rather than later. I'll make a prediction that he'll be riding a few in the Godolphin blue silks for the Flat season, and some of the bigger owners will be taking note. They might have to act quickly.</p><p>And if he needs an agent - I'm your man! If I was a trainer, I'd be getting him lined up for the Lincoln already with his claim.</p><p>Daryl Carter returns tomorrow to take you through the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. Back Maidenstreetprince @ 4.0 in the W/O Fav market in the 13:50 at Clonmel Extra Place Races

Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> 