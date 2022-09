Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:59 Salisbury: If Not Now 15.014/1 into 9.517/2

16:19 Salisbury: Sky Blue Pink 15.014/1 into 11.010/1

15:29 Lingfield: Coolagh Magic 3.55/2 into 3.259/4

17:50 Lingfield: Tridevi 21.020/1 into 15.014/1

13:36 Warwick: Midnight Rose 21.020/1 into 15.014/1

20:00 Chelmsford: The Defiant 12.011/1 into 9.517/2

13:15 Clonmel: Scheu Time 17.016/1 into 12.011/1

14:25 Clonmel: Corkbeg 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

15:10 Clonmel: Steps Match 15.014/1 into 11.010/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

17:30 Salisbury: La Pulga 3.259/4 out to 3.7511/4

16:04 Lingfield: Kingori 1.51/2 out to 1.674/6

15:56 Warwick: Dindin 2.56/4 out to 2.8815/8

16:31 Warwick: Yvette Guilbert 1.9110/11 out to 2.01/1

18:00 Chelmsford: Fully Wet 2.26/5 out to 2.6313/8

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook today and tremendous variety with National Hunt, Flat and AW action. Two from Chelmsford tonight and two from Clonmel this afternoon offer up the value.

Seven meetings all told today away from the Extra Place Specials and three from the AW with almost the full set as Chelmsford and Wolverhampton provide the evening action and Lingfield in the afternoon. The best race out of those three meetings is the 20:00 5f Handicap from the Essex venue. Warwick are jumping again, and the forecast is for scattered showers on the good ground, while Clonmel's jumps' card has a fair number of runners with the 16:10 3m Handicap Hurdle the biggest field of the day with 16 for each-way punters.

For those that like 2yo racing, Salisbury is the venue of choice as five of the eight races as juvenile contests, with four of those Novice Stakes. Fans of the legendary Al Pacino will be alerted to John Gosden's Tony Montana in the 13:25. Although Where's Bunny runs at Clonmel to remember the great character from the BBC's much-loved and much-missed 2000s soap El Dorado.

The potential star of the day could be Roger and Harry Charlton's Okeechobee - a horse on the up and rated 92. Although each-way players will be drawn to the 16:19 0-85 6f Handicap with 15 runners, although what a shame one less.

The forecast is wet for Salisbury, so anticipate a potential ground change there from the official 'good' at the time of writing this morning.

Likewise, showers are in store for Warwick and a seven-race card provides two chases, and those fences take a bit of jumping. Unfortunately, small fields pepper the Midlands' venue with only two races holding eight runners or more for each-way seekers, while on ratings, Don McCain's Geronimo at 135 is one of the best on show.

Stat Of The Day

Paul Mulrennan is enjoying a fine season and his 2-3 record at Wolverhampton this season shows he makes his visits to the Midlands' track worthwhile. His 67% strike-rate shows a profit of +12.50. He has four booked rides at the track tonight for four different trainers and Golden Passport, Mumma Mac, Nacho and Hashtagmetoo are all prominent in the betting.

His best chance could be Golden Passport in the 18:15 at Wolves for trainer Ed Walker, as the 2yo shaped very well on his debut at Salisbury and cost plenty as a breeze-up and form has worked out. Walker doesn't use the rider too often and they are 1-11 together at all tracks.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

16:19 Salisbury: Beyond Equal 9.517/2 has won here three times (100%).

17:30 Salisbury: Songo 5.04/1 has won here twice (67%).

13:44 Lingfield: Reeceltic 12.011/1 has won here twice (20%).

15:29 Lingfield: Coolagh Magic 3.259/4 has won here twice (40%) and Perfect Symphony 21.020/1 has won here twice (11%).

17:13 Lingfield: Catch My Breath 10.09/1 has won here three times (19%).

17:50 Lingfield: Clashaniska 3.55/2 has won here twice (22%).

19:00 Chelmsford: Dark Design 26.025/1 has won here twice (50%) and Legende D'Art 6.511/2 has won here twice (25%).

19:30 Chelmsford: Real Estate 12.011/1 has won here twice (33%) and Griggy 3.259/4 has won here twice (29%).

20:00 Chelmsford: Autumn Flight 36.035/1 has won here twice (50%), Lucky Ava 11.010/1 has won here three times (50%) and Shanko 12.011/1 has won here twice (67%).

20:30 Chelmsford: Almaan 17.016/1 has won here twice (50%) and Lila Girl 11.010/1 has won here three times (75%).

18:45 Wolverhampton: Street Poet 15.014/1 has won here 10 times (21%) and Brazen Diamond 4.03/1 has won here twice (50%).

19:15 Wolverhampton: Jumira Bridge 6.511/2 has won here twice (15%), Hot Hot Hot 17.016/1 has won here twice (29%) and Nacho 3.7511/4 has won here three times (21%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:56 Warwick: Versatility 9.08/1 has won off 121 and runs today off 108

14:40 Bellewstown: Hot Sunset 6.5011/2 has won off 67 and runs today off 53

17:13 Lingfield: Catch My Breath 10.09/1 has won off 69 and runs today off 57

17:50 Lingfield: Luscifer 10.09/1 has won off 57 and runs today off 47

19:00 Chelmsford: Zapper Cass 21.020/1 has won off 82 and runs today off 67 and Bowling Russian 51.050/1 has won off 80 and runs today off 65

20:00 Chelmsford: Han Solo Berger 11.010/1 has won off 87 and runs today off 67

19:15 Wolverhampton: Jumira Bridge 6.511/2 has won off 68 and runs today off 49

Furthest traveller

Hugo Palmer's Zivaniya is the furthest traveller on the Salisbury card today at 180 miles from Manor House in the 13:59, although Claire Harris' Getalead trumps that one by a whole two miles for 182 and he was a winner for the yard last time out at Newton Abbot - so he doesn't mind a long trip.

Another day, another Mark and Charlie Johnston furthest traveller. This time it's 280 miles with Lamation running for the yard in the 14:19 at Lingfield and the 2yo runs in a Nursery for the first time from a mark of 66 for the prize money of £4,500. A lot of vegan meals can be bought with that Mark.

No. 8 (4) Lamation (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 66

For tonight, Katie Scott's Rockley Point is travelling 243 miles and lines up in the 19:15 and it will be the 9yo's 96th career start. While John Quinn's Essex trip centres around Miss Nay Never in the 20:00, and she's on the move to the tune of 216 miles.

Form Watch

Milton Harris has been something of a renaissance man and his 10-28 record recently in the last month places him top of the hot trainers' list for Salisbury and while he has three entered over the jumps' at Warwick today, his sole runner at Salisbury is Songo in the 17:30 1m6f Handicap. His level stakes profit is only +1.25. Harris is 3-6 at the track this term at 50% showing a +17.25 profit in 2022. He's had more luck in that part of the world than me, as I got rejected from Salisbury's Art College when I was 18.

Charlie Hills has been showing a good profit however of late and his 9-46 record in that time puts him on a profit of +23.50. He has just one runner on the Salisbury card too in Racingbreaksryder in the opening 13:25 1m Novice - and he ran a better race on his second outing last time at Chepstow.

No. 5 (5) Racingbreaks Ryder (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Roger Varian's numbers at the Wiltshire venue are very impressive for this season. He is operating at a 50% strike-rate with a 7-14 record and a small profit of +3.19. 'Rodge' has just one runner too on the day with the 99-rated Bolt Action looking to convert a string of seconds next to his name on his seventh outing in the 15:44 2yo Conditions Race.

Over to Lingfield, and Franny Norton is 4-18 there this term with a strike-rate of 22%, and the King Of Chester has three rides with Lamation in the 14:19 7f Nursery Handicap, Fair And Square in the 15:29 5f Handicap and Luscifer in the 17:50 1m Handicap.

Rhiain Ingram is 2-8 on the AW there this term with a profit of +28.00. Although her sole ride is a massive price for father with What A Man in the 16:04.

William Haggas has an impressive 40% strike-rate at Lingfield this season, but his level stakes profit of -1.00 means they are overbet and in the last two weeks the trainer is unusually out of form with just 4-47 at 9%.

Fresh from his wasp sting on the face, jockey Nico De Boinville is 3-5 in the last month at 60% with a profit of +17.50. He has two rides with strong chances with Progressive in the 16:31 2m Mares' Handicap Hurdle and King Alexander on debut in the 17:06 Bumper. The 4yo cost 60k and De Boinville won with his only mount yesterday at Bangor.

No. 7 King Alexander (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

His weighing room rival Gavin Sheehan remains on the hot list too with 8-13 at 62% and a profit of +12.67. He landed two from two with his recent Newton Abbot rides and his two mounts on the Warwic card look interesting with Versatility in the 15:36 2m4f Handicap Chase and Spitfire Girl in the opening 13:36 2m Novices' Hurdle.

Race of the day

In terms of ratings, the quality comes in the 16:54 1m2f Handicap at Salisbury and a top weight rated 100.

Although a prize fund of nearly 12K to winner attracting just four runners does raise the question is it the prize money causing the lack of field sizes?

Educator heads the betting in the Royal silks at 8/13 for William Haggas and Tom Marquand and has been backed too from 8/11 today.

He is rated 90 and scraped home by a nose at Newmarket in April. He has been off again since but his HQ win was from 199 days, so the 170-day gap shouldn't be a problem. But you'd like to have seen more of him this season. I worry that the Haggas form is not quite peak Haggas at just 4-47 and 9% in the past two weeks, although the pair have a 32% strike-rate together at Salisbury.

No. 4 (1) Educator SBK 8/13 EXC 1.66 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

Roger and Harry Charlton's Okeechobee has looked progressive on the AW with easy wins at Kempton and Wolverhampton and the well-bred 3yo is making his handicap debut today from 92. His slamming of Moon Watch looks an okay piece of form although she wasn't placed at the weekend, but his beating of Maghlaak looks good from Kempton, as he's a horse I like and has since won twice.

No. 3 (3) Okeechobee SBK 2/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

Belloccio is rated 100 and disappointed in a good race at Sandown last time, however he travelled very well at Kempton ealrier in the year to win a handicap from off 96 beating Stay Well. He has winning form in soft too so could be one waiting for the rain. He is patchy, though, and consistency is not his game.

Big race verdict

As a fan of Maghlaak, that makes me a supporter of Okeechobee for this as he beat him easily at Kempton. He has a fine pedigree out of Scuffle and related to top Juddmonte horse Cityscape, plus a half-brother to Logician.

He could lead here, although his Wolverhampton win at 1/20 was a nothing race but an opening mark of 92 in perhaps not the deepest field makes him the bet at 2/1. Moore doesn't ride for Charlton too often, and he is 1-3 at Salisbury for the Beckhampton yard at 33%.

Tony Calvin's Arc ante-post take

Look out for Timeform bets for Wolverhampton on Thursday

Andrew Asquith is in the Timeform hotseat for Thursday's meeting at Wolverhampton, and the Halifax man has three bets including an each-way pick for the night. Click here to read the Wolverhampton preview.

Final Word

I am still to watch the Horsepower series on Amazon, but it is downloaded and ready to go. It will be interesting to see the traction it gets in comparison to Arsenal's All Or Nothing series and the numbers could be surprising, or indeed disappointing.

I attended England v Germany on Monday, and racing's attempts to match football with various gimmicks and videos will never match the numbers football has, it's as simple as that. I watch plenty of documentaries on sport with various subscriptions, and while not a big viewer of the NFL and NBA, their ones are excellent. Does that capture me to watch the NFL? No.

Racing should be proud of the product and not feel so small in comparison. It's a huge marketplace, and you'll unfortunately never beat football. What it can beat however is food and drink. Wembley is appalling on that front and offers nothing. Literally. I asked for a couple of coffees and was told they wasn't serving them as it was still September and they don't sell them until the winter. I've never heard of coffee being out of season, but there you go.

I'm back again for Friday with the Racing News and good luck for what looks a tricky day and night.