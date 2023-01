20/1 Race Of The Day winner last week

Look to the Sheppard for Stat winner

Alan Dudman is in the Daily Racing News chair for a busy Monday

Good morning everyone and the start of a brand new week for Daily Racing News, and a busy one too with four jumps' fixtures from Hereford, Plumpton, Huntingdon and Punchestown. And for All-Weather fans Wolverhampton stage a seven-race card with two of those double-figure fields and a 0-90 to look forward to.

The going at Hereford is likely to be on the softer side, so expect a few jockeys charting wide routes as is often the case there and a decent 0-135 Novices' Handicap Chase is a good one. Kerry Lee had a double on the fixture 12 months ago.

Huntingdon could provide good ground too with no rain forecast and the best race there is a 15:25 2m Handicap Hurdle with top weight Homme Public rated 132. While Plumpton have one or two familiar faces as always for their six races on ground described this morning as good to soft, soft in places.

At Punchestown, three Maiden Hurdles and a Novice could throw up a nice one, and three of the races have 22, 22 and 20 runners. Kilcruit won on this card 12 months ago at odds of 1/5.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:50 Hereford: Galop De Chasse 6.511/2 into 4.57/2.

16:40 Hereford: Scarlet Otara 41.040/1 into 26.025/1.

16:24 Plumpton: Simply True 34.033/1 into 21.020/1.

15:25 Huntingdon: The Pinkn 11.010/1 into 8.07/1.

16:30 Huntingdon: Porter In The Park 13.012/1 into 9.08/1.

18:30 Wolverhampton: Lady Bianca 21.020/1 into 12.011/1.

15:07 Punchestown: Hartur Darc 19.018/1 into 11.010/1.

16:17 Punchestown: Morrie In D Quarry 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

16:10 Hereford: Magic Saint 2.255/4 out to 2.56/4.

13:40 Huntingdon: Allihies 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Five Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook for Monday to signal a busy afternoon, with Hereford's 15:35 3m1f Handicap Chase and 12 runners the one for each-way seekers. Lieutenant Rocco was backed from 12s this morning for trainer Syd Hosie - who enjoyed a big winner at the weekend.

The Punchestown 15:42 2m4f Handicap Hurdle is the one with 22 runners and Scarbrook had been cut this morning on the Sportsbook into 17/2 from 12/1. Fox Le Bel heads the massive field at 3/1 as the favourite. The following 16:17 3m Handicap Hurdle has a collection of horses with no form whatsoever. Morrie In D Quarry was backed from 20/1 into 12/1 this morning, against a very short 11/8 favourite in the shape of Fortunate Lady at 11/8.

Two Extra Place Specials at Wolverhampton are the 18:00 7f Handicap with 12 runners and the closing 20:30 1m1f Handicap with 11 in the field. City Escape loves the track but has a very wide draw while Cicely (the fav) is bidding for CD win number five.

Stat Of The Day

Stan Sheppard is 1-1 at Huntingdon this season with a big price winner for his +22.00 profit and is 5-22 at the track in five seasons. He has two rides on Monday with favourite Elogio (9/5 from 2/1 this morning) in the opening 13:40 2m Juvenile Hurdle, and Dibble Decker in the following 14:15 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase.

No. 4 Elogio (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.4 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:35 Hereford: Orrisdale 26.025/1 has won here twice (67%).

15:50 Plumpton: Uallrightharry 6.05/1 has won here twice (15%), and High Up In The Air 15.014/1 has won here three times (50%).

16:24 Plumpton: Tara Iti 9.08/1 has won here twice (40%).

15:25 Huntingdon: Marada 6.05/1 has won here twice (50%), and Impulsive One 3.7511/4 has won here (67%).

18:00 Wolverhampton: Griggy 29.028/1 has won here twice (10%), and Port Noir 5.04/1 has won here three times (25%).

20:30 Wolverhampton: Scarborough Castle 15.014/1 has won here twice (25%), City Escape 7.06/1 three times (17%), and Cicely 4.3100/30 has won here four times (44%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:50 Hereford: Atlantic Storm 23.022/1 has won off 109 and runs today from 98.

15:15 Plumpton: Midnightreflection 17.016/1 has won off 129 and today runs from 117.

15:50 Plumpton: High Up In The Air 15.014/1 has won off 126 and today runs from 114.

16:00 Huntingdon: Mister Tickle 13.012/1 has won off 112 and today runs from 102, and Happy News 10.09/1 has won off 105 and today runs from 91.

Furthest traveller

Welsh trainer Evan Williams pops up today for furthest traveller followers and Henry Box Brown makes the 280-mile journey to Plumpton today for the 16:24 2m Handicap Hurdle and he scraped him in heavy ground at Uttoxeter last time.

No. 1 Henry Box Brown (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 99

Form Watch

Trainer Kerry Lee is 5-12 at Hereford this term at 42% with a level stakes profit of +12.20, and over the past five seasons she is 15-61 at 25%. She recorded a double on this card 12 months ago and has two very good chances this afternoon from her three runners. Atlanta Brave is the 13/8 favourite for the opening 13:15 2m6f Novices' Hurdle and was well backed to win at Chepstow too last time.

Jane Williams is 2-5 here this term at 40%, and two of her runners are prominent in the betting with Interne De Sivola in the 13:50 2m Handicap Chase and Honneur Dajonc in the 15:00 2m5f Novices' Handicap Chase. A Sportsbook double on those two pays 22/1.

Kielan Woods in the saddle isn't quite on Harry Cobden's 6-14 this season, but Woods is 2-6 at Hereford this term at 33% and shows a profit of +7.62. He has just one ride at the track this afternoon on last-time-out winner Gardener in the 14:25 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Over to Plumpton and rookie trainer Harry Derham is 3-10 in the last month at 30% with a profit of +23.50 from those runners. And the Paul Nicholls' protege has won with two of this last four horses. His only runner today is Any Biscuits 15.014/1 in the 16:24 2m Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Cannon is the top dog at Plumpton this term with a record 5-23 at 21%, and from his five rides today, Trevor's Lad 4.3100/30 has the best chance according to the betting in the 14:40 2m Novices' Hurdle. Cannon won't be worried about tracking loftier horses in this one - as he really should have won on Edwardstone on Saturday. Pocket talking.

Paul Webber remains on the cold list and it seems he hasn't had a winner since the mullet was in fashion. Webber is without success from his 69 runners, although Oliver Sherwood has also popped up on the cold list and is 0-32.

Nick Gifford could be hitting a run of form and had a winner at the weekend. Gifford is 2-6 at Plumpton this term at 33% and from his two runners today; Cobbs Corner looks an each-way possible in the closing 16:24 2m Handicap Hurdle. Cobbs Corner is a 14/1 chance.

Thomas Bellamy has the most winners at Huntingdon this term with 5-16 at 32% a small profit of just over +3.00. From his three booked rides this afternoon at the track his best chance is Porter In The Park for trainer Emma Lavelle in the finale 16:30 2m4f Mares' Handicap Hurdle - a 17/2 shot initially into 15/2 on the Sportsbook this morning.

Rob James has an almost 'Paul Townend' strike-rate at the moment with 6-12 at 50% from his rides in the last month and his only mount on the card in Ireland today at Punchestown is Sa Fureur for Gordon Elliott in the 15:07 2m4f Novices' Hurdle.

Race of the day

In my two Daily Racing News columns I managed to pick out the winners of both feature races last Monday and Tuesday including May Sonic at a BSP of 21.26. So we'll stick with the All-Weather again for the day's best race (sorry jumps' fans) at Wolverhampton with the 19:00 0-90 Fillies' Handicap over 1m1f.

I was initially keen to oppose the 85/40 favourite Gifted Gold for Karl Burke, who could be one for All-Weather Finals Day at Lingfield in the Spring and she was a very tidy winner at Southwell last time on her return to the track following a 447-day absence. But she was a drifter out to 11/4 early on.

That lay-off is a worry, plus I am not great with runners from the Burke yard, and while she could be well ahead of her 82 rating, it's these sexy profile horses at short prices I often get sucked into that I am trying not to. But this looks a poor race for the money.

No. 2 (2) Gifted Gold (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

Wadacre Grace is a professional 'second horse' for Charlie Johnston and has finished runner-up in five of her 11 starts - although hasn't traded shorter than 2.021/1 in the run. So is limited from her mark of 71 and was found out in a 0-70 last time, so I wouldn't be in a rush to back her at all today in a 0-90 - especially considering her Sportsbook price from 11/4 into 9/4 this morning. She is most certainly one for taking on and laying.

No. 7 (3) Wadacre Grace SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 71

Exigency is a flyer at 14/1 and has the top rating of 90 in the field, but she's trained by Sylvester Kirk - who finally came off the cold list at the weekend with a winner at Lingfield. She was a drifter in the betting this morning and could slide again.

Charlie Fellowes appeared terrified at Lingfield recently with the presence of Simon Crisford at the track to oversee his winner, so Fellowes was right to fear "The Cris" then, but he shouldn't have any worries with Colombidea today, and she can get back on track after running in a Listed race across the Channel at Deauville last time.

She won a Wolverhampton Maiden over 7f in the fog in November, and provided Kevin Stott with his 100th winner of the year back then. However, she was beaten in weak race at Wolverhampton on her next start, and it's hard to see her beating Gifted Gold on that run.

No. 3 (6) Colombidea (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 81

Big Race Verdict

As much as I tried to oppose Gifted Gold, her rivals just don't look strong enough. The Kirk filly Exigency would have perhaps been interesting with more runners for an each-way bet, but she is so negative in terms of her price, that Gifted Gold really should maintain her unbeaten record on the All-Weather.

Her win at Southwell didn't give us the best time figure but I liked her win at Newcastle on debut, and considering that was over 7f, she'll have little issue with the 1m tonight. Hopefully she isn't as keen as she was last time, but that was understandable after such a long lay-off.

Her slight drift from 2s out to 11/4 swayed me enough, as in essence, her rivals should be running in much weaker races

Final Word

A weekend that saw a horse I've got plenty of time for in Sounds Russian run well yet again without winning in the Cotswold, only for shuddering mistake to hit his chance badly to win, and with a win only bet on him on Saturday I thought I had it in the bag. What a weekend for Ahoy Senor to find his form. However, if you'd want two trainers to fight out a finish and have the one-two it would be Lucinda Russell and Ruth Jefferson.

I hope ' Bruce' goes for the Gold Cup. Meanwhile Paisley Park got the pile-on after a fourth successive bid for a Cleeve fell way short as Gold Tweet sauntered to a win. Paisley was the GOAT after his Long Walk Hurdle, and ran like a literal goat on Saturday which prompted "he's gone at the game at 11".

Considering the staying division is so weak (and having mares' races hasn't helped that, he has gone out to 20/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. Who's to say he won't bounce back for the crown again?

I empathise with Paisley Park, as we both seem to have a lot of travel problems! And remember to look out for Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus on these pages to reflect on Trials' Day at Cheltenham. And Bob Ollinger!

I am back on duty again tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.