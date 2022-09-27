</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Daily Racing News: Keane as mustard for the Cork feature on Tuesday
Alan Dudman
27 September 2022
5:00 min read Racing News: Keane as mustard for the Cork feature on Tuesday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-27">27 September 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Keane as mustard for the Cork feature on Tuesday", "name": "Daily Racing News: Keane as mustard for the Cork feature on Tuesday", "description": "Alan Dudman looks at a busy Tuesday with all the betting news, stats and angles with the latest Daily Racing News column and a look ahead to the Cork feature...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-keane-as-mustard-for-cork-feature-on-tuesday-270922-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-keane-as-mustard-for-cork-feature-on-tuesday-270922-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-27T09:35:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-27T10:21:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Colin Keane 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman looks at a busy Tuesday with all the betting news, stats and angles with the latest Daily Racing News column and a look ahead to the Cork feature this afternoon... Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. 15:55 Sedgefield: Just Call Me Al [19.0] into [12.0] and First Quest [17.0] into [12.0] 14:19 Ayr: Black Friday [13.0] into [9.0], Guest List [17.0] into [11.0] and Pockley [26.0] into [17.0] 15:29 Ayr: Global Humour [13.0] into [7.0] 17:10 Ayr: Aighear [11.0] into [6.5] 15:36 Southwell: City Derby [6.0] into [4.5] and Breaking Waves [11.0] into [8.0] 19:00 Wolverhampton: Pearl Eye [11.0] into [6.0] 20:00 Wolverhampton: Never In Fourth [19.0] into [12.0] 20:30 Wolverhampton: Always Fearless [29.0] into [19.0] and Marquis Of York [21.0] into [17.0] 14:35 Cork: Affable [13.0] into [8.5] Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay? 15:01 Southwell: Dindin [2.5] out to [2.75] 17:16 Southwell: The Questioner [2.7] out to [2.8] 15:10 Cork: Affable [1.7] out to [2.0] Read about the best backed horses from 10:30am here Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! On with Tuesday and nine Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook to provide each-way punters with more options to hit the target and a busy day at Ayr this afternoon with plenty of runners. Rain is forecast on the west coast of Scotland and some of the markets for Ayr from last night into this morning were lively, especially double figure prices. The 14:19 6f Handicap has 12 runners and the early favourite Maple Jack was a drifter from 7/2 out to 5/1 today. Old friend Golden Apollo [7.0] is turned out quickly after a win last week. The 15:29 7f Handicap is another wide open affair and trainer Iain Jardine won this last season but his Mintnthat has drifted out badly from 16s to 25s. The 16:04 second division of the 7f Handicap follows as another Extra Place Special. Two-time course winner Classy Al is obviously named after me and Far From A Ruby [4.75] was backed earlier today and runs for the Ursa Major Racing Partners, who are great with pictures and info on their horses via Twitter. Two Extra Place Specials at Sedgefield this afternoon where once again rain is forecast, for the next seven days in fact. The opening 13:00 2m1f Handicap Hurdle has 14 runners and Sue Smith's Myburg is a big price at 12/1 for a horse who has won at the track and is back over hurdles after a dreadful effort fencing last time. Sedgefield's 15:55 2m4f Handicap Hurdle has 14 runners and another for the Extra Place Special followers, and John Mackie's Presenting Pete looks a very solid option at 5/1. One this afternoon from Cork is at 14:00 for the 6f Handicap and 21 runners. Again there's rain possibly on its way and Coffeemeanscoffee was cut from 18/1 into 11/1 on the Sportsbook. There's just the one at Southwell over the jumps today with the Extra Place Special in the final 17:16 3m Handicap Hurdle and Martin Keighley's Debden Bank [8.0] is a course specialist with three wins and a bright day with no rain forecast is in store. The final two come from Wolverhampton in the 20:00 1m Handicap and the 20:30 1m1f Handicap. Stat Of The Day Trainer Phil Kirby is 2-3 at Sedgefield this season at a strike-rate of 67% and has just one runner on the card today in the opening 13:00 2m1f Handicap Hurdle with 14/1 chance Madeeh. Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:14 Ayr: Tommy G [7.0] has won here seven times (26%), Engles Rock [3.2] has won here twice (25%), Merricourt [13.0] has won here three times (27%) and Ayr Poet [11.0] has won here twice (13%). 14:19 Ayr: Black Friday [8.0] has won here three times (21%), Pearl Of Qatar [17.0] has won here three times (43%), Jordan Electrics [6.5] has won here twice (20%), and Water Of Leith [7.0] has won here twice (40%). 14:54 Ayr: Gweedore [5.5] has won here five times (50%). 15:29 Ayr: Jessie Allan [34.0] has won here three times (9%), Hajjam [34.0] has won here three times (20%) and Global Humor [6.0] has won here twice (17%). 16:04 Ayr: Classy Al [5.0] has won here twice (22%). 16:39 Ayr: Royal Regent [21.0] has won here three times (14%), Glasses Up [17.0] has won here six times (27%), First Impression [4.0] has won here twice (67%) and Tilsitt [9.0] has won here three times (25%). 15:55 Sedgefield: Kajaki [34.0] has won here twice (50%), Iolani [15.0] has won here twice (29%) and Just Call Me Al [10.0] has won here three times (38%). 15:01 Southwell: Ten Past Midnight [3.0] has won here twice (33%). 16:11 Southwell: Hurricane Ali [7.0] has won here twice (100%). 17:16 Southwell: Debden Bank [8.0] has won here three times (43%). 17:00 Wolverhampton: El Hombre [11.0] has won here twice (9%), Araifjan [4.0] has won here twice (20%) and The Nail Gunner [8.0] has won here twice (50%). 18:30 Wolverhampton: Bonita B [6.0] has won here twice (67%). 19:30 Wolverhampton: Chookie Dunedin [11.0] has won here seven times (39%). 20:00 Wolverhampton: Voltaic [7.0] has won here twice (29%), Asdaa [10.0] has won here twice (20%) and Never In Fourth [10.0] has won here twice (50%). 20:20 Wolverhampton: Strategic Fortune [9.0] has won here twice (50%) and Renegade Rose [5.0] has won here twice (50%). 14:35 Cork: Pretty Smart [8.5] has won here twice (40%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 13:14 Ayr: Poet's Dawn [8.0] has won off 83 and runs off 72. 15:29 Ayr: Flying Pursuit [7.0] has won off 85 and runs off 61. 15:36 Southwell: Breaking Waves [7.0] has won off 120 and runs off 108. 17:00 Wolverhampton: Araifjan [4.0] has won off 77 and runs off 62. 16:20 Cork: Bucky Larson [13.0] has won off 91 and runs off 81. 17:27 Cork: Corballis Flyer [15.0] has won off 57 and runs off 47. Furthest traveller Fehya was a long-distance traveller for the column yesterday that won for Andrew Balding and regular mile-clocker Peter Bowen features once again for Southwell with the 281 miles in store for his Judge Earl [4.75] in the 14:26 3m Novices&#39; Handicap Chase. Neil Mullholland is today's furthest Sedgefield traveller in hoping to pick up some prize money, and his True Romance [15.0] and First Quest [13.0] in the 15:55 2m4f Handicap Hurdle are travelling 287 miles to the north east - presumably in the same horse box. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/sedgefield/46/6/#first-quest-usa] A mere 156 miles awaits for Michael Dods and Clarets Glory in the 19:30 7f Handicap tonight at Wolverhampton, and while the furthest on the evening at Dunstall Park, looks peppercorn rent in comparison to Mullholland's travellers. Form Watch Each-way punters will be drawn to Ayr this afternoon with the size of the fields and Extra Place Special options, and Paul Mulrennan is the leading rider at the track this term with a massive 19 winners from 81 rides at a strike-rate of 24% and profit of +15.49 - a decent figure considering the amount of rides. He has a full book of rides with seven and his best chance could be Classy Al [4.5] in the 16:04 7f Handicap for Jim Goldie. Goldie is the leading trainer at the track this term too but shows a minus figure of -4.00 for the term from his 18 winners. Golden Apollo is the top earner at the course for today with a purse in his career of almost £220,000. What a horse for connections and he's second favourite for the 14:19 6f Handicap looking for back-to-back wins. His trainer Tim Easterby as a 12% strike-rate here this term. The 30% for Katie Scott stands out with 6-20 at Ayr this season. She has three entries today and Far From A Ruby at 16/5 is the favourite for the 16:04 7f Handicap. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/ayr/2/6/#far-from-a-ruby] Over at Sedgefield, Peter Niven is 2-5 in the last month at 40% and those two wins have come from his last three runners. He has Thirsty Weather in the finale 16:30 Bumper. She is well bred and ran a good race at Southwell last time in headgear. Charlie Hammond has an impressive 4-10 at Southwell this term at 40% although he is on two outsiders today with Captain Cobajay and Tiger Orchid. Sean Bowen is the leading Southwell jockey this season with 5-21 at 24%. John Mackie holds a 2-3 record at the venue this term at 66% thanks to Hurricane Ali. He has plenty of pace and will like the ground and he bids for his third win here in the 16:11 2m Handicap Hurdle. Ben Pauling's summer has been a good one, and the yard form has been excellent at Southwell too with a 3-5 hit-rate at 60%. Chess Player [3.0] is his best chance with Luca Morgan claiming in the opening 13:51 2m Handicap Hurdle. Race of the day The best of the action on Tuesday once again comes from Ireland and Cork stage an interesting fixture with a massive handicap but also the feature Listed 15:45 Navigation Stakes over 1m. It's a race that the wonderful Brendan Bracken used to mop up, and he won it three times in quick succession from 2015 to 2017, winning latterly at the grand of age of eight and conceding the biggest weight to rivals in the last 10 editions. However, the younger brigade are holding sway these days and the 3yo bracket has won the last four renewals and Joseph O'Brien has sent out two of them. Junior has a trio of chances today with Patrick Sarsfield, Voice Of Angels and Statement, although none of them are exactly in form this season and on somewhat of recovery missions. Voice Of Angels is the 3yo from his team today and she's already had a couple of spins in Group 3 company but is crucially 0-3 at Listed level. A good surface and sound ground is key to her chances I feel and can be a free-goer from the front. She's down in class from the Desmond Stakes last time but was weak in the betting this morning from 11/1 to 12/1. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/cork/218/5/#voice-of-angels] Ger Lyons' Georgeville has the highest rating in the field at 105 and while admirably consistent, he has struggled a bit this term in a better class of race but is adaptable in terms of trip from 1m to 1m2f so he'll have no problem staying. He is one of two from the yard looking to emulate Brendan Bracken, and I think his filly Affogato looks more interesting coming from a less exposed angle. She looked worth a shot at Group company with the way she dispatched a couple of rivals in a small field race at Fairyhouse earlier in the season and she was unlucky in the Group 3 Brownstown Stakes at the track the following month in July when her saddle slipped. She's a high cruiser who has won on good ground, but also yielding to soft. It's early stages with her with just five runs, but as an unexposed sort, she comes from a different angle against the class droppers. The filly gets weight and is the choice of champion jockey Colin Keane. Aidan O'Brien's Prettiest is a well-bred filly as a daughter of Dubawi, but she is 1-14 in her career and has been huge in the market on her last three starts. I am not sure what her trip is as she's raced from 5f to 1m2f and with a rating of 92, it's hard to fancy her. In true O'Brien dominance, Donnacha has the favourite Emporio [5.0] - who is a more hardened type having finished fourth (and not beaten far) in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown last time. He has a won on quick, but is also a scorer in heavy and shapes like the 1m will suit. Big race verdict It's a match-up for me between the unexposed ones with potential against handicap form, but I am leaning towards Affogato as I did like the way she travelled at Fairyhouse earlier in the season. The betting suggests it's quite open with a "4/1 the field" market and while she had next to zero chance in the Matron last time she also holds an entry in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes for next week, so Lyons might think this could be a bit easier - especially from just 8-12. Tony Calvin's Arc ante-post preview With one of the best races in the world to look forward to and our big price tipster has penned his latest ante-post piece looking ahead to this Sunday, and he mentions a [60.0] shot for the Arc that he feels looks way overpriced. Look out for Timeform bets for Ayr on Tuesday Andrew Asquith is in the Timeform hotseat for Tuesday's meeting at Ayr, and with plenty of runners in big field handicaps, there are three bets to follow on the west coast of Scotland this afternoon with a 3/1 NAP selection. Click here to read Andrew's three selections. Final Word Now that the summer nights are getting a lot darker, colder and wetter, Sedgefield and Hexham very much on the calendar, and I am looking forward to a trip to the north east around December time for a day's racing. Indeed, places and and tracks (and races) are on many a bucket list, and while I am planning a trip to Paris (less racing more culture) in December, Hexham is the destination for the winter, as along with the "Sedger", I just enjoy racing there. The rolling hills and scenery is obviously something I am not used to as a London boy (and fresh air), and by then, the jumping season will be in full flow (first mention of Cheltenham due in September time). Nothing quite fills me with excitement with the punting boots on like a good north east fixture, and I am sure I won't be disappointed for my first-ever visit there. It will have more atmosphere than a midweek AW fixture at Kempton that's for sure. I'm back again tomorrow for Racing News on Wednesday with Daryl Carter on his holidays - so good luck today on the punting front. Alan Dudman looks at a busy Tuesday with all the betting news, stats and angles with the latest Daily Racing News column and a look ahead to the Cork feature this afternoon... This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p><strong>15:55 Sedgefield</strong>: Just Call Me Al <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> and First Quest <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> <strong>14:19 Ayr</strong>: Black Friday <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>, Guest List <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> and Pockley <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b><br> <strong>15:29 Ayr</strong>: Global Humour <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b><br> <strong>17:10 Ayr</strong>: Aighear <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b><br> <strong>15:36 Southwell</strong>: City Derby <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> and Breaking Waves <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> <strong>19:00 Wolverhampton</strong>: Pearl Eye <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> <strong>20:00 Wolverhampton</strong>: Never In Fourth <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> <strong>20:30 Wolverhampton</strong>: Always Fearless <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> and Marquis Of York <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b><br> <strong>14:35 Cork</strong>: Affable <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> </p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?</p><p><strong>15:01 Southwell</strong>: Dindin <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b><br> <strong>17:16 Southwell</strong>: The Questioner <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b><br> <strong>15:10 Cork</strong>: Affable <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Read about the best backed horses from 10:30am here</a><br> </strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2>Mark your card <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>On with Tuesday and nine Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook to provide each-way punters with more options to hit the target and a busy day at Ayr this afternoon with plenty of runners. </p><p>Rain is forecast on the west coast of Scotland and some of the markets for Ayr from last night into this morning were lively, especially double figure prices. </p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664284740000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047022">14:19 6f Handicap</a></strong> has 12 runners and the early favourite Maple Jack was a drifter from 7/2 out to 5/1 today. Old friend Golden Apollo <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> is turned out quickly after a win last week. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664288940000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047033">15:29 7f Handicap</a></strong> is another wide open affair and trainer Iain Jardine won this last season but his Mintnthat has drifted out badly from 16s to 25s. </p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664291040000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047043">16:04 second division of the 7f Handicap</a></strong> follows as another <strong>Extra Place Special</strong>. Two-time course winner Classy Al is obviously named after me and Far From A Ruby 4.75 was backed earlier today and runs for the Ursa Major Racing Partners, who are great with pictures and info on their horses via Twitter. </p><p>Two <strong>Extra Place Specials</strong> at <strong>Sedgefield</strong> this afternoon where once again rain is forecast, for the next seven days in fact. </p><p>The opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777797&raceTime=1664280000000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046794">13:00 2m1f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 14 runners and Sue Smith's Myburg is a big price at 12/1 for a horse who has won at the track and is back over hurdles after a dreadful effort fencing last time. </p><p>Sedgefield's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777797&raceTime=1664290500000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046842">15:55 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 14 runners and another for the Extra Place Special followers, and John Mackie's Presenting Pete looks a very solid option at 5/1. </p><p>One this afternoon from Cork is at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31778122&raceTime=1664283600000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327054063">14:00 for the 6f Handicap</a></strong> and 21 runners. Again there's rain possibly on its way and Coffeemeanscoffee was cut from 18/1 into 11/1 on the Sportsbook. </p><p>There's just the one at Southwell over the jumps today with the <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> in the final <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664295360000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046981">17:16 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and Martin Keighley's Debden Bank <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> is a course specialist with three wins and a bright day with no rain forecast is in store. </p><p>The final two come from Wolverhampton in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664305200000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047219">20:00 1m Handicap</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664305200000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047219">20:30 1m1f Handicap</a></strong>. </p><p><strong><h2>Stat Of The Day <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Trainer <strong>Phil Kirby</strong> is 2-3 at Sedgefield this season at a strike-rate of 67% and has just one runner on the card today in the opening 13:00 2m1f Handicap Hurdle with 14/1 chance Madeeh. </p><p><strong><h2>Horses for courses <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664280840000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047009">13:14 Ayr</a></strong>: Tommy G <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here seven times (26%), Engles Rock <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> has won here twice (25%), Merricourt <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won here three times (27%) and Ayr Poet <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here twice (13%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664284740000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047022">14:19 Ayr</a></strong>: Black Friday <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here three times (21%), Pearl Of Qatar <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won here three times (43%), Jordan Electrics <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here twice (20%), and Water Of Leith <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664286840000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047026">14:54 Ayr</a></strong>: Gweedore <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here five times (50%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664288940000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047033">15:29 Ayr</a></strong>: Jessie Allan <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won here three times (9%), Hajjam <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won here three times (20%) and Global Humor <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won here twice (17%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664291040000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047043">16:04 Ayr</a></strong>: Classy Al <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here twice (22%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664293140000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047057">16:39 Ayr</a></strong>: Royal Regent <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won here three times (14%), Glasses Up <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won here six times (27%), First Impression <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%) and Tilsitt <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here three times (25%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777797&raceTime=1664290500000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046842">15:55 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Kajaki <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%), Iolani <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here twice (29%) and Just Call Me Al <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here three times (38%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664287260000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046944">15:01 Southwell</a></strong>: Ten Past Midnight <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664291460000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046960">16:11 Southwell</a></strong>: Hurricane Ali <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664295360000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046981">17:16 Southwell</a></strong>: Debden Bank <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here three times (43%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664294400000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047158">17:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: El Hombre <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here twice (9%), Araifjan <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won here twice (20%) and The Nail Gunner <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664299800000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047183">18:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Bonita B <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664303400000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047199">19:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Chookie Dunedin <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here seven times (39%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664305200000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047219">20:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Voltaic <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here twice (29%), Asdaa <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (20%) and Never In Fourth <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664307000000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047230">20:20 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Strategic Fortune <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%) and Renegade Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31778122&raceTime=1664285700000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327054064">14:35 Cork</a></strong>: Pretty Smart <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won here twice (40%). </p><p><strong><h2>Weighted to go well<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664280840000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047009">13:14 Ayr</a></strong>: Poet's Dawn <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won off 83 and runs off 72.<br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664288940000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047033">15:29 Ayr</a></strong>: Flying Pursuit <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won off 85 and runs off 61. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664289360000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046955">15:36 Southwell</a></strong>: Breaking Waves <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won off 120 and runs off 108. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664294400000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047158">17:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Araifjan <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won off 77 and runs off 62. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31778122&raceTime=1664292000000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327054120">16:20 Cork</a></strong>: Bucky Larson <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 91 and runs off 81.<br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31778122&raceTime=1664295900000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327054176">17:27 Cork</a></strong>: Corballis Flyer <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off 57 and runs off 47. </p><p><strong><h2>Furthest traveller<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Fehya was a long-distance traveller for the column yesterday that won for Andrew Balding and regular mile-clocker Peter Bowen features once again for Southwell with the 281 miles in store for his Judge Earl 4.75 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664285160000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046942">14:26 3m Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>. </p><p>Neil Mullholland is today's furthest Sedgefield traveller in hoping to pick up some prize money, and his True Romance <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> and First Quest <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777797&raceTime=1664290500000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046842">15:55 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> are travelling 287 miles to the north east - presumably in the same horse box. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="first-quest-usa"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/sedgefield/46/6/#first-quest-usa" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/first-quest-usa/000000441731/">First Quest (Usa)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00016338.png" alt="The Affordable Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31777797&bssId=11478375&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.327046842&modules=betslip&raceTime=1664290500000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.203947828">21</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/neil-mulholland/000000041573/">Neil Mulholland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/thomasina-eyston/000000018058/">Thomasina Eyston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 107</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>A mere 156 miles awaits for Michael Dods and Clarets Glory in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777801&raceTime=1664303400000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047199">19:30 7f Handicap</a></strong> tonight at Wolverhampton, and while the furthest on the evening at Dunstall Park, looks peppercorn rent in comparison to Mullholland's travellers. </p><p><strong><h2>Form Watch<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Each-way punters will be drawn to Ayr this afternoon with the size of the fields and Extra Place Special options, and Paul Mulrennan is the leading rider at the track this term with a massive 19 winners from 81 rides at a strike-rate of 24% and profit of +15.49 - a decent figure considering the amount of rides. </p><p>He has a full book of rides with seven and his best chance could be Classy Al <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664291040000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047043">16:04 7f Handicap</a></strong> for Jim Goldie. </p><p>Goldie is the leading trainer at the track this term too but shows a minus figure of -4.00 for the term from his 18 winners. </p><p>Golden Apollo is the top earner at the course for today with a purse in his career of almost £220,000. What a horse for connections and he's second favourite for the <strong>14:19 6f Handicap</strong> looking for back-to-back wins. His trainer <strong>Tim Easterby</strong> as a 12% strike-rate here this term. </p><p>The 30% for <strong>Katie Scott</strong> stands out with 6-20 at Ayr this season. She has three entries today and Far From A Ruby at 16/5 is the favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777800&raceTime=1664291040000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327047043">16:04 7f Handicap</a></strong>. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="far-from-a-ruby"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/ayr/2/6/#far-from-a-ruby" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/far-from-a-ruby/000000526041/">Far From A Ruby</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868384.png" alt="URSA Major Racing and Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31777800&bssId=28652764&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.327047043&modules=betslip&raceTime=1664291040000">16/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.203947924">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/katie-scott/000000024274/">Katie Scott</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jason-hart/000000013903/">Jason Hart</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 59</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Over at Sedgefield, Peter Niven is 2-5 in the last month at 40% and those two wins have come from his last three runners. </p><p>He has Thirsty Weather in the finale <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777797&raceTime=1664292600000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046848">16:30 Bumper</a></strong>. She is well bred and ran a good race at Southwell last time in headgear. </p><p><strong>Charlie Hammond</strong> has an impressive 4-10 at Southwell this term at 40% although he is on two outsiders today with Captain Cobajay and Tiger Orchid. Sean Bowen is the leading Southwell jockey this season with 5-21 at 24%. </p><p><strong>John Mackie</strong> holds a 2-3 record at the venue this term at 66% thanks to Hurricane Ali. He has plenty of pace and will like the ground and he bids for his third win here in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664291460000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046960">16:11 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. </p><p>Ben Pauling's summer has been a good one, and the yard form has been excellent at Southwell too with a 3-5 hit-rate at 60%. Chess Player <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> is his best chance with Luca Morgan claiming in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31777799&raceTime=1664283060000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327046940">13:51 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. </p><p><strong><h2>Race of the day<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Cork-stalls-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cork-stalls-1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The best of the action on Tuesday once again comes from Ireland and Cork stage an interesting fixture with a massive handicap but also the feature <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31778122&raceTime=1664289900000&dayToSearch=20220927&marketId=924.327054105">Listed 15:45 Navigation Stakes</a></strong> over 1m. </p><p>It's a race that the wonderful <strong>Brendan Bracken</strong> used to mop up, and he won it three times in quick succession from 2015 to 2017, winning latterly at the grand of age of eight and conceding the biggest weight to rivals in the last 10 editions. </p><p>However, the younger brigade are holding sway these days and the 3yo bracket has won the last four renewals and Joseph O'Brien has sent out two of them. </p><p>Junior has a trio of chances today with Patrick Sarsfield, <strong>Voice Of Angels</strong> and Statement, although none of them are exactly in form this season and on somewhat of recovery missions. Voice Of Angels is the 3yo from his team today and she's already had a couple of spins in Group 3 company but is crucially 0-3 at Listed level. A good surface and sound ground is key to her chances I feel and can be a free-goer from the front. She's down in class from the Desmond Stakes last time but was weak in the betting this morning from 11/1 to 12/1. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="voice-of-angels"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-september-2022/cork/218/5/#voice-of-angels" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 (1)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/voice-of-angels/000000551233/">Voice Of Angels</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00830040.png" alt="Mr J. Camilleri silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31778122&bssId=40212770&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.327054105&modules=betslip&raceTime=1664289900000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.203954538">12</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/joseph-patrick-obrien-ireland/000000053788/">Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/declan-mcdonogh/000000003620/">Declan McDonogh</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 12lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Ger Lyons' <strong>Georgeville</strong> has the highest rating in the field at 105 and while admirably consistent, he has struggled a bit this term in a better class of race but is adaptable in terms of trip from 1m to 1m2f so he'll have no problem staying. </p><p>He is one of two from the yard looking to emulate Brendan Bracken, and I think his filly <strong>Affogato</strong> looks more interesting coming from a less exposed angle. </p><p>She looked worth a shot at Group company with the way she dispatched a couple of rivals in a small field race at Fairyhouse earlier in the season and she was unlucky in the <strong>Group 3 Brownstown Stakes</strong> at the track the following month in July when her saddle slipped. She's a high cruiser who has won on good ground, but also yielding to soft. It's early stages with her with just five runs, but as an unexposed sort, she comes from a different angle against the class droppers. </p><p>The filly gets weight and is the choice of champion jockey <strong>Colin Keane</strong>. </p><p>Aidan O'Brien's <strong>Prettiest</strong> is a well-bred filly as a daughter of Dubawi, but she is 1-14 in her career and has been huge in the market on her last three starts. I am not sure what her trip is as she's raced from 5f to 1m2f and with a rating of 92, it's hard to fancy her. In true O'Brien dominance, Donnacha has the favourite <strong>Emporio</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> - who is a more hardened type having finished fourth (and not beaten far) in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown last time. </p><p>He has a won on quick, but is also a scorer in heavy and shapes like the 1m will suit. </p><p><strong><h2>Big race verdict<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>It's a match-up for me between the unexposed ones with potential against handicap form, but I am leaning towards Affogato as I did like the way she travelled at Fairyhouse earlier in the season. </p><p>The betting suggests it's quite open with a "4/1 the field" market and while she had next to zero chance in the Matron last time she also holds an entry in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes for next week, so Lyons might think this could be a bit easier - especially from just 8-12. </p><p><strong><h2>Tony Calvin's Arc ante-post preview<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Epsom.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Epsom.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-ante-post-tips-huge-price-could-be-the-angle-in-the-arc-260922-166.html">With one of the best races in the world to look forward to and our big price tipster has penned his latest ante-post piece looking ahead to this Sunday, and he mentions a <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> shot for the Arc that he feels looks way overpriced. </a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2>Look out for Timeform bets for Ayr on Tuesday<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Ayr Gold Cup 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ayr%20Gold%20Cup%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith is in the Timeform hotseat for Tuesday's meeting at Ayr, and with plenty of runners in big field handicaps, there are three bets to follow on the west coast of Scotland this afternoon with a 3/1 NAP selection. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ayr-racing-tips-jump-the-gun-has-a-solid-chance-260922-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Andrew's three selections. </p><p><strong><h2>Final Word<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Now that the summer nights are getting a lot darker, colder and wetter, Sedgefield and Hexham very much on the calendar, and I am looking forward to a trip to the north east around December time for a day's racing. </p><p>Indeed, places and and tracks (and races) are on many a bucket list, and while I am planning a trip to Paris (less racing more culture) in December, Hexham is the destination for the winter, as along with the "Sedger", I just enjoy racing there. The rolling hills and scenery is obviously something I am not used to as a London boy (and fresh air), and by then, the jumping season will be in full flow (first mention of Cheltenham due in September time). </p><p>Nothing quite fills me with excitement with the punting boots on like a good north east fixture, and I am sure I won't be disappointed for my first-ever visit there. It will have more atmosphere than a midweek AW fixture at Kempton that's for sure. </p><p>I'm back again tomorrow for Racing News on Wednesday with Daryl Carter on his holidays - so good luck today on the punting front. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Boost your odds on racing any day this week</h2> <p><span>Sportsbook Exclusive. Max stake per token is £25. {
  "@context": "http://schema.org",
  "@type": "BreadcrumbList",
  "itemListElement": [
    {
      "@type": "ListItem",
      "position": 1,
      "item": {
        "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/",
        "name": "Home"
      }
    },
    {
      "@type": "ListItem",
      "position": 2,
      "item": {
        "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/",
        "name": "Horse Racing"
      }
    },
    {
      "@type": "ListItem",
      "position": 3,
      "item": {
        "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/",
        "name": "Daily Racing News"
      }
    },
    {
      "@type": "ListItem",
      "position": 4,
      "item": {
        "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-keane-as-mustard-for-cork-feature-on-tuesday-270922-134.html",
        "name": "Daily Racing News: Keane as mustard for the Cork feature on Tuesday"
      }
    }
  ]
} Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports 