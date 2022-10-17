</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-spurs-33-1-for-title-despite-best-start-since-1963-161022-200.html">Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal 7/1 for title after win at Leeds and Man City loss</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Gerrard Evens to be next manager sacked</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-manchester-city-tips-champions-to-end-reds-run-with-8-1-bet-builder-141022-140.html">Liverpool v Manchester City: Champions to end Reds' run</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mondays-most-backed-141-into-51-gamble-at-pontefract-171022-1057.html">Monday's Most Backed: 14/1 into 9/2 gamble at Pontefract</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-trust-in-the-wolverhampton-numbers-for-monday-171022-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Trust in the Wolverhampton numbers for an 8/1 double on Monday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html">Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-world-cup-first-round-tips-zimbabwe-primed-for-shock-141022-194.html">T20 World Cup First-round Tips: Zimbabwe primed for shock</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-third-t20-tips-inglis-worth-an-interest-at-111-131022-194.html">Australia v England Third T20 Tips: Inglis worth an interest at 11/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-second-t20-tips-full-strength-aussies-have-the-edge-101022-194.html">Australia v England 2nd T20 Tips: Full-strength Aussies have the edge</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-auger-aliassime-too-short-against-otte-121022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Auger-Aliassime too short against Otte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-set-one-tie-break-good-value-in-cressy-vs-wolf-111022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Set one tie break good value in Cressy vs Wolf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-florence-tips-fucsovics-a-tempting-underdog-against-otte-101022-169.html">ATP Florence Tips: Fucsovics a tempting underdog against Otte</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zozo-championship-result-and-review-gutsy-bradley-wins-the-zozo-171022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Gutsy Bradley wins the ZOZO </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-andalucia-masters-tips-steele-shows-the-way-in-japan-131022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is it all over at Valderrama? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/andalucia-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-count-on-connor-at-valderrama-121022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Count on Connor at Valderrama </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Bettors back Liz Truss to leave in 2022</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Odds about a 2022 exit for Liz Truss crash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-betting-advice-can-truss-survive-to-the-next-election-and-if-not-who-replaces-her-061022-171.html">UK Politics: Can Truss survive to the next election and if not who replaces her?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-5-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-061022-1063.html">NFL Week 5 tips: Back the Pack in London, Eagles to fly to 5-0</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-four-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-280922-1063.html">NFL Week 4 tips: Back the Packers, Bills & Chiefs to prevail</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/claressa-shields-v-savannah-marshall-tips-silent-assassins-power-will-prove-decisive-141022-746.html">Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Silent Assassin's power will prove decisive</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/british-open-snooker-tips-ronnie-osullivan-favourite-as-2022-event-begins-260922-204.html">British Open Snooker Tips: Ronnie O'Sullivan favourite as 2022 event begins</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-17">17 October 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty", "name": "Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty", "description": "Alan Dudman returns with Monday's Daily Racing News instalment and covers all the market moves and stats for an afternoon that holds plenty of runners...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-17T09:39:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-17T09:43:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman returns with Monday's Daily Racing News instalment and covers all the market moves and stats for an afternoon that holds plenty of runners... Plenty of market movers at Windsor 100% stat of the day horse and impressive Dubawi stats Al Dudman races through Monday's action with the key news and Extra Place Specials Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:20 Windsor: Dancing Poet [21.0] into [13.0] and Good Impression [21.0] into [12.0] 14:25 Windsor: Major Pusey [34.0] into [21.0] 15:35 Windsor: Glittering Choice [13.0] into [9.0] 16:10 Windsor: Mr Trick [21.0] into [13.0] 16:45 Windsor: Galactic Glow [31.0] into [21.0] and Cyrus Kingofpersia [51.0] into [29.0] 13:30 Pontefract: Disputed [34.0] into [17.0] 15:45 Pontefract: Dandy Spirit [41.0] into [21.0] and Joeyremy [67.0] into [34.0] 17:00 Wolverhampton: Bascinet [15.0] into [9.5] Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:00 Pontefract: Nightout [2.75] out to [3.0] 15:55 Plumpton: Pasvolsky [2.5] out to [2.63] 17:40 Plumpton: Milanese Rose [2.38] out to [2.5] Read about the best backed horse from 10:30am here - a new daily column marking the big movers Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Anything but a quiet start to the week, and while Plumpton begin the Monday odyssey, the three Flat cards are extremely well stocked today with plenty of runners and there are eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook. Four are from Windsor where the ground is likely to be soft, or at least on the much softer side of good with rain forecast. The opening 13:20 1m3f Handicap has 16 runners so the five places make it far more appealing for an each-way bet. Richard Phillips' handicap debutant Dancing Poet halved in price early this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, while Just Hiss [12.0] looks well handicapped for Tim Easterby and his son Thomas in this Amateur Riders' Handicap. The 14:25 5f Handicap has 12 runners Notre Maison (drawn in four) and Major Pusey (drawn in two) both positives on the Sportsbook and both act on soft ground. Two divisions of the 1m Handicap wrap up Windsor with the 16:45 and 17:15 with 13 and 14 runners. Dourado [22.0] and Hy Eales [34.0] were both backed for the latter on the Sportsbook this morning from big prices. Three Extra Place Specials come from Pontefract today, another card with plenty of big fields. The 13:30 1m Nursery has 15 runners and a dry day is forecast in Yorkshire. Another sprint at 15:45 over 6f and 16 runners is another Extra Place Special, with the second division at 16:20 also an Extra Place Special with 15 runners. Richard Fahey has won two of these divisions in the last two seasons and Gumdrop [10.0] for the yard is drawn well in the second division. The eighth and final Extra Place Special is in the closer at Wolverhampton for the 20:20 1m1f 13 runners Handicap. Miss Sligo [7.5] for Saffie Osborne is drawn nicely and can bounce back after a poor effort at Southwell last time. Stat Of The Day Trainer Oliver Sherwood is 1-1 at Plumpton this term at 100% showing a profit with his sole winner of +3.00. He has one runner on the card in the finale at 17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle with Makety [4.3]. She showed a good attitude last year winning at Worcester on decent ground, and she tries the distance for the first time today over 3m+. Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:00 Pontefract: Shandy Star [34.0] has won here twice (100%). 15:20 Pontefract: Regal Mirage [10.0] has won here twice (22%). 15:45 Pontefract: Round The Island [13.0] has won here six times (25%), and Dandy Spirit [21.0] has won here twice (40%). 16:20 Pontefract: Magical Effect [9.0] has won here twice (17%). 16:55 Pontefract: Rayong [4.0] has won here twice (33%). 15:55 Plumpton: I See You Well [4.5] has won here five times (63%), and Fairway Freddy [3.10] has won here three times [38%). 16:30 Plumpton: Mark Of Gold [3.75] has won here twice (50%) and Tara Iti [8.0] has won here twice (67%). 18:00 Wolverhampton: Sharrabang [26.0] has won here twice (13%), and Brazen Diamond [3.25] has won here twice (40%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:45 Pontefract: Endowed [11.0] has won off 82 and runs off 72, and Rhythm [6.50] has won off 75 and runs off 62. 16:20 Pontefract: Magical Effect [8.5] has won off 69 and runs today off 58, John Kirkup [8.5] has won off 81 and runs today off 70, Sir Benedict [13.0] has won off 82 and runs off 64, and Redrosezorro [13.0] has won off 80 and runs today off 60. 16:55 Pontefract: Phoenix Star [17.0] has won off 77 and runs today off 67. 14:25 Windsor: Porterinthejungle [6.5] has won off 65 and runs today from 55, and Pettochside [21.0] has won off 78 and runs today from 60. 15:00 Windsor: Lawn Ranger [41.0] has won off 82 and runs today from 69. 16:45 Windsor: Daphne May [9.0] has won off 76 and runs today from 63. Furthest traveller Monday's furthest traveller is at Plumpton for Evan Williams, and it's Henry Box Brown [10.0] who lines up in the 15:20 2m Novices&#39; Handicap Hurdle. The Welsh mover is going 280 miles today and needs to find a bit of form as he hasn't shown an awful lot so far, but he is down to 93 and does stay beyond today's distance. His best ever run came last season at Fontwell, so he clearly doesn't mind the Sussex air. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/plumpton/40/3/#henry-box-brown-ire] Form Watch Nico De Boinveille continues on the hotlist at the moment at a rate of 3-7 at 42%, and travels to Plumpton for two rides. Overpriced Mixer at 85/40 runs in the 16:30 2m Handicap Hurdle and Hana Collonges [5.5] in the 17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle - both for his guvnor Nicky Henderson. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/plumpton/40/7/#hana-collonges-fr] Tom Cannon is equally warm at the moment at 35% over the last month showing a heathier profit than De Boinville at +6.62, and he has another good chance of landing a double today with hot favourite Blade Runner [1.5] in the 17:05 3m1f Novices&#39; Handicap Chase and Pasvolsky [2.63] in the 15:55 2m4f Handicap Chase. Both are for trainer Chris Gordon, who is 9-21 at the moment at 42% and has a 3-10 record at the course this term at 33%. The double pays [3.94] on the Sportsbook. Trainer Rae Guest is very much one to look out for Pontefract today, as the yard are 4-12 in the last month at 33% and from his two runners on the card in Yorkshire, Land Of Winter has the best chance in the 14:35 2m2f marathon and there's the each-way option of eight runners for three places. His last win came off 83 and he's off 86 today and has winning form on soft. Lewis Edmunds is 2-4 at Ponty this term, while Shane Gray is 2-5 at 50% and 40% respectively. Gray has a couple of interesting mounts from his three booked with the consistent Sir Benedict [13.0] in the 16:20 6f Handicap and Thornaby Pearl (well backed into 9/2 this morning) for the 16:55 5f Handicap. The latter has a good draw and the each-way double on those two pays 70/1 with one Extra Place Special for Sir Benedict. Ed Dunlop and owner Paul Turner have been quite a combination too this season and the yard have had success at Pontefract this term with a record of 4-11 at 36% showing a profit of +12.41. His sole runner in Yorkshire today is Orchestra in the 13:30 1m Nursery with Neil Callan booked. The pair have a 28% win record together and 50% placed, and this will be the first time the duo have teamed up at Pontefract. He ran quite well on Nursery debut last time and is in the same grade at a big price. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/2/#orchestra-fr] Henry Main has had just one ride at Windsor this term - and it was a winner, no doubt greeted by an operatic tune from his mother and trainer Heather. If it was Barcarolle from Offenbach, I would be pleased too. Main junior rides Berrygar [15.0] in the opening 13:20 Amateurs 1m3f Handicap and with 15 runners in the soft ground, they are likely to get strung out. Richard Hannon at least came off the cold list last week, but he's still the top trainer at Windsor this term with 8-46 at 17%. However, Denis Coakley has a 40% strike-rate by the river this term with his 2-5 and a profit of +10.25. While Danile and Claire Kubler are 2-6 this season at 33%. Andaleep for the Kublers has a strong chance at 9/2 (and backed from 6/1) in the 15:00 1m2f Handicap. Over at Wolverhampton tonight, trainer George Scott will be looking to add to his 40% strike-rate at the course this term from 20 runners with eight winners. He has shown a healthy +26.99 in that time and has two runners with hat-trick seeking Another Odyssey at 6/5 in the opening 17:00 1m4f Handicap. Champion Apprentice Benoit De La Sayette rides him and is 1-1 on the horse and the pair have a 2-3 66% win record at Wolverhampton. He looks a good bet to follow up again. Race of the day No doubt about the race of the day today with the Listed 2yo Silver Tankard at Pontefract headlining the afternoon, and a 102-rated performer makes for a bit of quality. The said three-figure runner is the fast-improving Mark Johnston (and Charlie) filly Sirona - a front-runner who captured a Listed prize out in Cologne last time and her two wins have both been by wide margins. Her only blip so far came at Goodwood. She overcame a steady pace on debut at Beverley to absolutely slam a field although her best sectional at 11.71 seconds on quickish ground wasn't eye-popping. She was also done at [1.5] in-running at Goodwood in defeat. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/3/#sirona-ger] Sirona is drawn in five, while favourite Local Dynasty for Charlie Appleby who impressed me at Sandown when winning and was mentioned as a potential Autumn Stakes horse by this trainer post-race. Rated 94, he has a bit to find, but he could improve a fair chunk here and winning over 1m in Esher with a bit of keenness, this could pan out perfectly as he's drawn right next to Sirona to give him a lead. Ground isn't an issue with as soft was in the Sandown description and he landed his debut on quick. The trainer and William Buick have a near-40% record together at Pontefract and whilst it's not a spectacular price, he looks to have a strong chance at [2.0] and Appleby landed this in 2016 with D'Bai. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/3/#local-dynasty-ire] Captain Winters is a little more exposed with four runs although he did pick up well at Haydock over 1m last time, while and the 2yo Lope De Vega colt will be the strong finisher I am sure as he already looks a 1m2f horse for next season. Big race verdict It's hard to get away from the claims of Local Dynasty, and while not a wild price, I do see him as the likely winner as while Sirona is visually very good, I am slightly put off by the times on quick ground for her win on debut. Maybe I am looking for something to crab her with when it's not there. Local Dynasty's sire Dubawi has a 20% record at Pontefract with winners, but it jumps up to 30% for 2yos at the track and a massive 77% placed - which is ridiculous. Considering he didn't have an awful lot of luck out wide in the Acomb behind Chaldean, he potentially looks Group class. Timeform bets for Monday Andrew Asquith is on duty for Timeform at Pontefract and has three selections for a good card in Yorkshire, and his each-way bet is priced at around [6.5]. Click here to read Andrew's three selections. Final Word With Baaeed flopping and Hewick conquering America at the weekend, there's plenty to discuss. My own take on Baaeedd is that he was a class horse, world class, but the endless debate whether he is better than Frankel is so dull. There's nothing wrong with being brilliant without being the best, but the need for hyperbole means he has to be named as a Frankel or Sea The Stars. Many can be top drawer and you'd take that at the start of the season, and not everyone has to be Frankel, or Hewick. I'll leave the Baaeed talk for Twitter. More important is that it's Safer Gambling Week starting from Monday, and working in betting and sports, and indeed as a punter for most of my adult life, it's important that we should all - from the recreational punter to the more serious one, should only bet what one can afford. My fellow columnist Mark Milligan has penned an excellent piece about his experiences and it's well worth clicking here to read. Two very salient points struck a chord with me; in that you shouldn't chase losses and it's fine to take a break. I've been guilty of both in the past, and I'd be lying if I said I hadn't. But not everyone backs winner after winner, and even the best tipsters and judges are allowed to have a loser - as long as it's affordable and you recognise when a bad trot prompts time to just recalibrate and refresh. It's well worth reading Mark's full piece. I am back tomorrow for my regular Tuesday column.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pontefract "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Silver Tankard Stakes headlines Monday's card at Pontefract </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Great Scott\u0027s stats at Wolves and Dubawi\u0027s sensational record at Ponty"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Great%20Scott%27s%20stats%20at%20Wolves%20and%20Dubawi%27s%20sensational%20record%20at%20Ponty&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Great%20Scott%27s%20stats%20at%20Wolves%20and%20Dubawi%27s%20sensational%20record%20at%20Ponty" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman returns with Monday's Daily Racing News instalment and covers all the market moves and stats for an afternoon that holds plenty of runners...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Plenty of market movers at Windsor</strong></li> <li><strong>100% stat of the day horse and impressive Dubawi stats</strong></li> <li><strong>Al Dudman races through Monday's action with the key news and Extra Place Specials</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Money Talk<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>13:20 Windsor</strong>: Dancing Poet <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> and Good Impression <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> <strong>14:25 Windsor</strong>: Major Pusey <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> <strong>15:35 Windsor</strong>: Glittering Choice <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> <strong>16:10 Windsor</strong>: Mr Trick <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b><br> <strong>16:45 Windsor</strong>: Galactic Glow <b class="inline_odds" title="30/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">31.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">30/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> and Cyrus Kingofpersia <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b><br> <strong>13:30 Pontefract</strong>: Disputed <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b><br> <strong>15:45 Pontefract</strong>: Dandy Spirit <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> and Joeyremy <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b><br> <strong>17:00 Wolverhampton</strong>: Bascinet <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b></p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>13:00 Pontefract</strong>: Nightout <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b><br> <strong>15:55 Plumpton</strong>: Pasvolsky <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b><br> <strong>17:40 Plumpton</strong>: Milanese Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></p><br><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Read about the best backed horse from 10:30am here - a new daily column marking the big movers</a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2>Mark your card <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Anything but a quiet start to the week, and while Plumpton begin the Monday odyssey, the three Flat cards are extremely well stocked today with plenty of runners and there are eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook. </p><p>Four are from Windsor where the ground is likely to be soft, or at least on the much softer side of good with rain forecast. The opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666009200000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346362">13:20 1m3f Handicap</a></strong> has 16 runners so the five places make it far more appealing for an each-way bet. Richard Phillips' handicap debutant Dancing Poet halved in price early this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, while Just Hiss <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> looks well handicapped for Tim Easterby and his son Thomas in this Amateur Riders' Handicap. </p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666013100000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346391">14:25 5f Handicap</a></strong> has 12 runners Notre Maison (drawn in four) and Major Pusey (drawn in two) both positives on the Sportsbook and both act on soft ground. </p><p>Two divisions of the 1m Handicap wrap up Windsor with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666021500000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346424">16:45</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666023300000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346429">17:15</a></strong> with 13 and 14 runners. Dourado <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> and Hy Eales <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> were both backed for the latter on the Sportsbook this morning from big prices.</p><p>Three Extra Place Specials come from Pontefract today, another card with plenty of big fields. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666009800000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346315">13:30 1m Nursery</a></strong> has 15 runners and a dry day is forecast in Yorkshire. </p><p>Another sprint at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666017900000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346342">15:45 over 6f</a></strong> and 16 runners is another Extra Place Special, with the second division at <strong>16:20</strong> also an <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> with 15 runners. Richard Fahey has won two of these divisions in the last two seasons and Gumdrop <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> for the yard is drawn well in the second division. </p><p>The eighth and final Extra Place Special is in the closer at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833057&raceTime=1666035000000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346512">Wolverhampton for the 20:20 1m1f 13 runners Handicap</a></strong>. Miss Sligo <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> for Saffie Osborne is drawn nicely and can bounce back after a poor effort at Southwell last time. </p><p><strong><h2>Stat Of The Day <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Trainer Oliver Sherwood is 1-1 at Plumpton this term at 100% showing a profit with his sole winner of +3.00. He has one runner on the card in the finale at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666024800000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346281">17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with Makety <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>. She showed a good attitude last year winning at Worcester on decent ground, and she tries the distance for the first time today over 3m+. </p><p><strong><h2>Horses for courses <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317">14:00 Pontefract</a></strong>: Shandy Star <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666015800000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346340">15:20 Pontefract</a></strong>: Regal Mirage <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (22%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666017900000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346342">15:45 Pontefract</a></strong>: Round The Island <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won here six times (25%), and Dandy Spirit <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666020000000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346351">16:20 Pontefract</a></strong>: Magical Effect <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here twice (17%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666022100000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346359">16:55 Pontefract</a></strong>: Rayong <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666018500000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346264">15:55 Plumpton</a></strong>: I See You Well <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> has won here five times (63%), and Fairway Freddy <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> has won here three times [38%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666020600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346271">16:30 Plumpton</a></strong>: Mark Of Gold <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> has won here twice (50%) and Tara Iti <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833057&raceTime=1666026000000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346441">18:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Sharrabang <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> has won here twice (13%), and Brazen Diamond <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> has won here twice (40%). </p><p><strong><h2>Weighted to go well<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666017900000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346342">15:45 Pontefract</a></strong>: Endowed <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won off 82 and runs off 72, and Rhythm <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won off 75 and runs off 62. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666020000000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346351">16:20 Pontefract</a></strong>: Magical Effect <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won off 69 and runs today off 58, John Kirkup <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won off 81 and runs today off 70, Sir Benedict <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 82 and runs off 64, and Redrosezorro <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 80 and runs today off 60.<br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666022100000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346359">16:55 Pontefract</a></strong>: Phoenix Star <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won off 77 and runs today off 67. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666013100000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346391">14:25 Windsor</a></strong>: Porterinthejungle <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won off 65 and runs today from 55, and Pettochside <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won off 78 and runs today from 60. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666015200000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346399">15:00 Windsor</a></strong>: Lawn Ranger <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> has won off 82 and runs today from 69. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666021500000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346424">16:45 Windsor</a></strong>: Daphne May <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won off 76 and runs today from 63. </p><p><strong><h2>Furthest traveller<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Monday's furthest traveller is at Plumpton for Evan Williams, and it's Henry Box Brown <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> who lines up in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666016400000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346256">15:20 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. The Welsh mover is going 280 miles today and needs to find a bit of form as he hasn't shown an awful lot so far, but he is down to 93 and does stay beyond today's distance. His best ever run came last season at Fontwell, so he clearly doesn't mind the Sussex air. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="henry-box-brown-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/plumpton/40/3/#henry-box-brown-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/henry-box-brown-ire/000000543639/">Henry Box Brown (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00868727.png" alt="Old Gold Racing 7 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31833052&bssId=38863192&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.330346256&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666016400000">17/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205017462">11</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/evan-williams/000000011847/">Evan Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-wedge/000000013661/">Adam Wedge</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 93</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong><h2>Form Watch<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Nico De Boinveille continues on the hotlist at the moment at a rate of 3-7 at 42%, and travels to Plumpton for two rides. Overpriced Mixer at 85/40 runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666020600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346271">16:30 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and Hana Collonges <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> in the 17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle - both for his guvnor Nicky Henderson. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hana-collonges-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/plumpton/40/7/#hana-collonges-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hana-collonges-fr/000000561150/">Hana Collonges (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00031259.png" alt="Middleham Park Racing XXI silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31833052&bssId=42141566&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.330346281&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666024800000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205017575">5.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nicky-henderson/000000000181/">Nicky Henderson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/nico-de-boinville/000000012572/">Nico de Boinville</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Tom Cannon is equally warm at the moment at 35% over the last month showing a heathier profit than De Boinville at +6.62, and he has another good chance of landing a double today with hot favourite Blade Runner <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666022700000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346277">17:05 3m1f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> and Pasvolsky <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.63</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833052&raceTime=1666018500000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346264">15:55 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong>. </p><p>Both are for trainer <strong>Chris Gordon</strong>, who is 9-21 at the moment at 42% and has a 3-10 record at the course this term at 33%. The double pays 3.94 on the Sportsbook. </p><p><img alt="Tom Cannon 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tom%20Cannon%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Trainer <strong>Rae Guest</strong> is very much one to look out for Pontefract today, as the yard are 4-12 in the last month at 33% and from his two runners on the card in Yorkshire, Land Of Winter has the best chance in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666013700000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346326">14:35 2m2f</a></strong> marathon and there's the each-way option of eight runners for three places. His last win came off 83 and he's off 86 today and has winning form on soft. </p><p>Lewis Edmunds is 2-4 at Ponty this term, while Shane Gray is 2-5 at 50% and 40% respectively. Gray has a couple of interesting mounts from his three booked with the consistent Sir Benedict <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666020000000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346351">16:20 6f Handicap</a></strong> and Thornaby Pearl (well backed into 9/2 this morning) for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666022100000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346359">16:55 5f Handicap</a></strong>. The latter has a good draw and the each-way double on those two pays 70/1 with one Extra Place Special for Sir Benedict. </p><p>Ed Dunlop and owner Paul Turner have been quite a combination too this season and the yard have had success at Pontefract this term with a record of 4-11 at 36% showing a profit of +12.41. His sole runner in Yorkshire today is Orchestra in the 13:30 1m Nursery with <strong>Neil Callan</strong> booked. The pair have a 28% win record together and 50% placed, and this will be the first time the duo have teamed up at Pontefract. He ran quite well on Nursery debut last time and is in the same grade at a big price. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="orchestra-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/2/#orchestra-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/orchestra-fr/000000572950/">Orchestra (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00082160.png" alt="La Grange Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31833053&bssId=7578903&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.330346315&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666009800000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205017844">20</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-dunlop/000000006293/">Ed Dunlop</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/neil-callan/000000004264/">Neil Callan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 71</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Henry Main</strong> has had just one ride at Windsor this term - and it was a winner, no doubt greeted by an operatic tune from his mother and trainer Heather. If it was Barcarolle from Offenbach, I would be pleased too. </p><p>Main junior rides <strong>Berrygar</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> in the opening <strong>13:20 Amateurs 1m3f Handicap</strong> and with 15 runners in the soft ground, they are likely to get strung out. </p><p>Richard Hannon at least came off the cold list last week, but he's still the top trainer at Windsor this term with 8-46 at 17%. However, Denis Coakley has a 40% strike-rate by the river this term with his 2-5 and a profit of +10.25. While Danile and Claire Kubler are 2-6 this season at 33%. </p><p>Andaleep for the Kublers has a strong chance at 9/2 (and backed from 6/1) in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833056&raceTime=1666015200000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346399">15:00 1m2f Handicap</a>.</strong></p><p>Over at Wolverhampton tonight, trainer George Scott will be looking to add to his 40% strike-rate at the course this term from 20 runners with eight winners. He has shown a healthy +26.99 in that time and has two runners with hat-trick seeking Another Odyssey at 6/5 in the opening 17:00 1m4f Handicap. Champion Apprentice Benoit De La Sayette rides him and is 1-1 on the horse and the pair have a 2-3 66% win record at Wolverhampton. </p><p>He looks a good bet to follow up again. </p><p><strong><h2>Race of the day<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Charlie Appleby field 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie%20Appleby%20field%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>No doubt about the race of the day today with the Listed 2yo Silver Tankard at Pontefract headlining the afternoon, and a 102-rated performer makes for a bit of quality. </p><p>The said three-figure runner is the fast-improving Mark Johnston (and Charlie) filly Sirona - a front-runner who captured a Listed prize out in Cologne last time and her two wins have both been by wide margins. Her only blip so far came at Goodwood. </p><p>She overcame a steady pace on debut at Beverley to absolutely slam a field although her best sectional at 11.71 seconds on quickish ground wasn't eye-popping. She was also done at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in-running at Goodwood in defeat. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="sirona-ger"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/3/#sirona-ger" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (5)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sirona-ger/000000574803/">Sirona (Ger)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00857593.png" alt="Jayne McGivern silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31833053&bssId=4145429&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.330346317&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666011600000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205017765">5.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-mark-johnston/000000057051/">Charlie & Mark Johnston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jack-mitchell/000000003321/">Jack Mitchell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Sirona is drawn in five, while favourite Local Dynasty for Charlie Appleby who impressed me at Sandown when winning and was mentioned as a potential Autumn Stakes horse by this trainer post-race. Rated 94, he has a bit to find, but he could improve a fair chunk here and winning over 1m in Esher with a bit of keenness, this could pan out perfectly as he's drawn right next to Sirona to give him a lead. </p><p>Ground isn't an issue with as soft was in the Sandown description and he landed his debut on quick. The trainer and William Buick have a near-40% record together at Pontefract and whilst it's not a spectacular price, he looks to have a strong chance at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> and Appleby landed this in 2016 with D'Bai. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="local-dynasty-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-october-2022/pontefract/41/3/#local-dynasty-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/local-dynasty-ire/000000573739/">Local Dynasty (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00012133.png" alt="Godolphin silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31833053&bssId=47250738&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.330346317&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666011600000">10/11</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205017765">2.06</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-appleby/000000050960/">Charlie Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/william-buick/000000011399/">William Buick</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Captain Winters is a little more exposed with four runs although he did pick up well at Haydock over 1m last time, while and the 2yo Lope De Vega colt will be the strong finisher I am sure as he already looks a 1m2f horse for next season. </p><p><strong><h2>Big race verdict<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>It's hard to get away from the claims of Local Dynasty, and while not a wild price, I do see him as the likely winner as while Sirona is visually very good, I am slightly put off by the times on quick ground for her win on debut. Maybe I am looking for something to crab her with when it's not there. </p><p>Local Dynasty's sire Dubawi has a 20% record at Pontefract with winners, but it jumps up to 30% for 2yos at the track and a massive 77% placed - which is ridiculous. Considering he didn't have an awful lot of luck out wide in the Acomb behind Chaldean, he potentially looks Group class. </p><p><strong><h2>Timeform bets for Monday<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Pontefract 1280 x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Pontefract%201280%20x720.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith is on duty for Timeform at Pontefract and has three selections for a good card in Yorkshire, and his each-way bet is priced at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/pontefract-racing-tips-poker-face-has-an-excellent-chance-161022-790.html">Click here </a></strong> to read Andrew's three selections. </p><p><strong><h2>Final Word<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>With Baaeed flopping and Hewick conquering America at the weekend, there's plenty to discuss. My own take on Baaeedd is that he was a class horse, world class, but the endless debate whether he is better than Frankel is so dull.</p><p>There's nothing wrong with being brilliant without being the best, but the need for hyperbole means he has to be named as a Frankel or Sea The Stars. Many can be top drawer and you'd take that at the start of the season, and not everyone has to be Frankel, or Hewick. </p><p>I'll leave the Baaeed talk for Twitter. More important is that it's <strong>Safer Gambling Week</strong> starting from Monday, and working in betting and sports, and indeed as a punter for most of my adult life, it's important that we should all - from the recreational punter to the more serious one, should only bet what one can afford.</p><blockquote>My fellow columnist Mark Milligan has penned an excellent piece about his experiences and it's well worth <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/mark-milligan-we-should-all-embrace-safer-gambling-week-141022-1111.html">clicking here</a></strong> to read.</blockquote><p>Two very salient points struck a chord with me; in that you shouldn't chase losses and it's fine to take a break. I've been guilty of both in the past, and I'd be lying if I said I hadn't. But not everyone backs winner after winner, and even the best tipsters and judges are allowed to have a loser - as long as it's affordable and you recognise when a bad trot prompts time to just recalibrate and refresh. </p><p>It's well worth reading Mark's full piece. I am back tomorrow for my regular Tuesday column.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833057&raceTime=1666022400000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346432">Back Another Odyssey @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton</a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317">Back Local Dynasty @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> in the 14:00 at Pontefract </a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Great Scott\u0027s stats at Wolves and Dubawi\u0027s sensational record at Ponty"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31833053&raceTime=1666011600000&dayToSearch=20221017&marketId=924.330346317">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Great%20Scott%27s%20stats%20at%20Wolves%20and%20Dubawi%27s%20sensational%20record%20at%20Ponty&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Great%20Scott%27s%20stats%20at%20Wolves%20and%20Dubawi%27s%20sensational%20record%20at%20Ponty" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-headgear-stats-to-the-fore-again-for-charlie-300922-134.html">Daily Racing News: Headgear stats to the fore again for Charlie </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Candleford Ascot 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Candleford%20Ascot%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-moore-the-healdiner-for-thursdays-salisbury-card-290922-134.html">Daily Racing News: Moore the headliner for Thursday's Salisbury card </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/98d8a29bf353ec8ac161f6d0b1d8e5019b291650.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/98d8a29bf353ec8ac161f6d0b1d8e5019b291650.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-rebel-with-crowley-looks-a-good-bet-for-kempton-280922-134.html">Daily Racing News: Rebel with Crowley looks a good bet for Kempton</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Jim Crowley five fingers 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Jim%20Crowley%20five%20fingers%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-racing-immortaility-awaits-brilliant-baaeed-151022-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Racing immortality awaits brilliant Baaeed</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Baaeed 1200 x 886.450x323.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Baaeed%201200%20x%20886.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-seasett-to-wash-away-rivals-at-haydock-141022-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Seasett to wash away rivals at Haydock</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock head on 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Haydock%20head%20on%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-attys-edge-the-bet-to-go-back-to-back-at-brighton-131022-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Atty's Edge the bet to go back-to-back at Brighton</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Chelmsford finish above 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Chelmsford%20finish%20above%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Great Scott's stats at Wolves and Dubawi's sensational record at Ponty" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-great-scotts-stats-at-wolves-and-dubawis-sensational-record-at-ponty-171022-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"75b825e0aa1e8287","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.8.1","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>