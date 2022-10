Plenty of market movers at Windsor

100% stat of the day horse and impressive Dubawi stats

Al Dudman races through Monday's action with the key news and Extra Place Specials

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop.

13:20 Windsor: Dancing Poet 21.020/1 into 13.012/1 and Good Impression 21.020/1 into 12.011/1

14:25 Windsor: Major Pusey 34.033/1 into 21.020/1

15:35 Windsor: Glittering Choice 13.012/1 into 9.08/1

16:10 Windsor: Mr Trick 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

16:45 Windsor: Galactic Glow 31.030/1 into 21.020/1 and Cyrus Kingofpersia 51.050/1 into 29.028/1

13:30 Pontefract: Disputed 34.033/1 into 17.016/1

15:45 Pontefract: Dandy Spirit 41.040/1 into 21.020/1 and Joeyremy 67.066/1 into 34.033/1

17:00 Wolverhampton: Bascinet 15.014/1 into 9.517/2

13:00 Pontefract: Nightout 2.757/4 out to 3.02/1

15:55 Plumpton: Pasvolsky 2.56/4 out to 2.6313/8

17:40 Plumpton: Milanese Rose 2.3811/8 out to 2.56/4

Anything but a quiet start to the week, and while Plumpton begin the Monday odyssey, the three Flat cards are extremely well stocked today with plenty of runners and there are eight Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook.

Four are from Windsor where the ground is likely to be soft, or at least on the much softer side of good with rain forecast. The opening 13:20 1m3f Handicap has 16 runners so the five places make it far more appealing for an each-way bet. Richard Phillips' handicap debutant Dancing Poet halved in price early this morning from 20/1 into 12/1, while Just Hiss 12.011/1 looks well handicapped for Tim Easterby and his son Thomas in this Amateur Riders' Handicap.

The 14:25 5f Handicap has 12 runners Notre Maison (drawn in four) and Major Pusey (drawn in two) both positives on the Sportsbook and both act on soft ground.

Two divisions of the 1m Handicap wrap up Windsor with the 16:45 and 17:15 with 13 and 14 runners. Dourado 22.021/1 and Hy Eales 34.033/1 were both backed for the latter on the Sportsbook this morning from big prices.

Three Extra Place Specials come from Pontefract today, another card with plenty of big fields. The 13:30 1m Nursery has 15 runners and a dry day is forecast in Yorkshire.

Another sprint at 15:45 over 6f and 16 runners is another Extra Place Special, with the second division at 16:20 also an Extra Place Special with 15 runners. Richard Fahey has won two of these divisions in the last two seasons and Gumdrop 10.09/1 for the yard is drawn well in the second division.

The eighth and final Extra Place Special is in the closer at Wolverhampton for the 20:20 1m1f 13 runners Handicap. Miss Sligo 7.513/2 for Saffie Osborne is drawn nicely and can bounce back after a poor effort at Southwell last time.

Trainer Oliver Sherwood is 1-1 at Plumpton this term at 100% showing a profit with his sole winner of +3.00. He has one runner on the card in the finale at 17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle with Makety 4.3100/30. She showed a good attitude last year winning at Worcester on decent ground, and she tries the distance for the first time today over 3m+.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:00 Pontefract: Shandy Star 34.033/1 has won here twice (100%).

15:20 Pontefract: Regal Mirage 10.09/1 has won here twice (22%).

15:45 Pontefract: Round The Island 13.012/1 has won here six times (25%), and Dandy Spirit 21.020/1 has won here twice (40%).

16:20 Pontefract: Magical Effect 9.08/1 has won here twice (17%).

16:55 Pontefract: Rayong 4.03/1 has won here twice (33%).

15:55 Plumpton: I See You Well 4.57/2 has won here five times (63%), and Fairway Freddy 3.1085/40 has won here three times [38%).

16:30 Plumpton: Mark Of Gold 3.7511/4 has won here twice (50%) and Tara Iti 8.07/1 has won here twice (67%).

18:00 Wolverhampton: Sharrabang 26.025/1 has won here twice (13%), and Brazen Diamond 3.259/4 has won here twice (40%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:45 Pontefract: Endowed 11.010/1 has won off 82 and runs off 72, and Rhythm 6.5011/2 has won off 75 and runs off 62.

16:20 Pontefract: Magical Effect 8.515/2 has won off 69 and runs today off 58, John Kirkup 8.515/2 has won off 81 and runs today off 70, Sir Benedict 13.012/1 has won off 82 and runs off 64, and Redrosezorro 13.012/1 has won off 80 and runs today off 60.

16:55 Pontefract: Phoenix Star 17.016/1 has won off 77 and runs today off 67.

14:25 Windsor: Porterinthejungle 6.511/2 has won off 65 and runs today from 55, and Pettochside 21.020/1 has won off 78 and runs today from 60.

15:00 Windsor: Lawn Ranger 41.040/1 has won off 82 and runs today from 69.

16:45 Windsor: Daphne May 9.08/1 has won off 76 and runs today from 63.

Monday's furthest traveller is at Plumpton for Evan Williams, and it's Henry Box Brown 10.09/1 who lines up in the 15:20 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle. The Welsh mover is going 280 miles today and needs to find a bit of form as he hasn't shown an awful lot so far, but he is down to 93 and does stay beyond today's distance. His best ever run came last season at Fontwell, so he clearly doesn't mind the Sussex air.

No. 4 Henry Box Brown (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 93

Nico De Boinveille continues on the hotlist at the moment at a rate of 3-7 at 42%, and travels to Plumpton for two rides. Overpriced Mixer at 85/40 runs in the 16:30 2m Handicap Hurdle and Hana Collonges 5.59/2 in the 17:40 3m1f Handicap Hurdle - both for his guvnor Nicky Henderson.

No. 3 Hana Collonges (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 89

Tom Cannon is equally warm at the moment at 35% over the last month showing a heathier profit than De Boinville at +6.62, and he has another good chance of landing a double today with hot favourite Blade Runner 1.51/2 in the 17:05 3m1f Novices' Handicap Chase and Pasvolsky 2.6313/8 in the 15:55 2m4f Handicap Chase.

Both are for trainer Chris Gordon, who is 9-21 at the moment at 42% and has a 3-10 record at the course this term at 33%. The double pays 3.94 on the Sportsbook.

Trainer Rae Guest is very much one to look out for Pontefract today, as the yard are 4-12 in the last month at 33% and from his two runners on the card in Yorkshire, Land Of Winter has the best chance in the 14:35 2m2f marathon and there's the each-way option of eight runners for three places. His last win came off 83 and he's off 86 today and has winning form on soft.

Lewis Edmunds is 2-4 at Ponty this term, while Shane Gray is 2-5 at 50% and 40% respectively. Gray has a couple of interesting mounts from his three booked with the consistent Sir Benedict 13.012/1 in the 16:20 6f Handicap and Thornaby Pearl (well backed into 9/2 this morning) for the 16:55 5f Handicap. The latter has a good draw and the each-way double on those two pays 70/1 with one Extra Place Special for Sir Benedict.

Ed Dunlop and owner Paul Turner have been quite a combination too this season and the yard have had success at Pontefract this term with a record of 4-11 at 36% showing a profit of +12.41. His sole runner in Yorkshire today is Orchestra in the 13:30 1m Nursery with Neil Callan booked. The pair have a 28% win record together and 50% placed, and this will be the first time the duo have teamed up at Pontefract. He ran quite well on Nursery debut last time and is in the same grade at a big price.

No. 6 (12) Orchestra (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 71

Henry Main has had just one ride at Windsor this term - and it was a winner, no doubt greeted by an operatic tune from his mother and trainer Heather. If it was Barcarolle from Offenbach, I would be pleased too.

Main junior rides Berrygar 15.014/1 in the opening 13:20 Amateurs 1m3f Handicap and with 15 runners in the soft ground, they are likely to get strung out.

Richard Hannon at least came off the cold list last week, but he's still the top trainer at Windsor this term with 8-46 at 17%. However, Denis Coakley has a 40% strike-rate by the river this term with his 2-5 and a profit of +10.25. While Danile and Claire Kubler are 2-6 this season at 33%.

Andaleep for the Kublers has a strong chance at 9/2 (and backed from 6/1) in the 15:00 1m2f Handicap.

Over at Wolverhampton tonight, trainer George Scott will be looking to add to his 40% strike-rate at the course this term from 20 runners with eight winners. He has shown a healthy +26.99 in that time and has two runners with hat-trick seeking Another Odyssey at 6/5 in the opening 17:00 1m4f Handicap. Champion Apprentice Benoit De La Sayette rides him and is 1-1 on the horse and the pair have a 2-3 66% win record at Wolverhampton.

He looks a good bet to follow up again.

No doubt about the race of the day today with the Listed 2yo Silver Tankard at Pontefract headlining the afternoon, and a 102-rated performer makes for a bit of quality.

The said three-figure runner is the fast-improving Mark Johnston (and Charlie) filly Sirona - a front-runner who captured a Listed prize out in Cologne last time and her two wins have both been by wide margins. Her only blip so far came at Goodwood.

She overcame a steady pace on debut at Beverley to absolutely slam a field although her best sectional at 11.71 seconds on quickish ground wasn't eye-popping. She was also done at 1.51/2 in-running at Goodwood in defeat.

No. 6 (5) Sirona (Ger) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Sirona is drawn in five, while favourite Local Dynasty for Charlie Appleby who impressed me at Sandown when winning and was mentioned as a potential Autumn Stakes horse by this trainer post-race. Rated 94, he has a bit to find, but he could improve a fair chunk here and winning over 1m in Esher with a bit of keenness, this could pan out perfectly as he's drawn right next to Sirona to give him a lead.

Ground isn't an issue with as soft was in the Sandown description and he landed his debut on quick. The trainer and William Buick have a near-40% record together at Pontefract and whilst it's not a spectacular price, he looks to have a strong chance at 2.01/1 and Appleby landed this in 2016 with D'Bai.

No. 4 (4) Local Dynasty (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Captain Winters is a little more exposed with four runs although he did pick up well at Haydock over 1m last time, while and the 2yo Lope De Vega colt will be the strong finisher I am sure as he already looks a 1m2f horse for next season.

It's hard to get away from the claims of Local Dynasty, and while not a wild price, I do see him as the likely winner as while Sirona is visually very good, I am slightly put off by the times on quick ground for her win on debut. Maybe I am looking for something to crab her with when it's not there.

Local Dynasty's sire Dubawi has a 20% record at Pontefract with winners, but it jumps up to 30% for 2yos at the track and a massive 77% placed - which is ridiculous. Considering he didn't have an awful lot of luck out wide in the Acomb behind Chaldean, he potentially looks Group class.

Andrew Asquith is on duty for Timeform at Pontefract and has three selections for a good card in Yorkshire, and his each-way bet is priced at around 6.511/2. Click here to read Andrew's three selections.

With Baaeed flopping and Hewick conquering America at the weekend, there's plenty to discuss. My own take on Baaeedd is that he was a class horse, world class, but the endless debate whether he is better than Frankel is so dull.

There's nothing wrong with being brilliant without being the best, but the need for hyperbole means he has to be named as a Frankel or Sea The Stars. Many can be top drawer and you'd take that at the start of the season, and not everyone has to be Frankel, or Hewick.

I'll leave the Baaeed talk for Twitter. More important is that it's Safer Gambling Week starting from Monday, and working in betting and sports, and indeed as a punter for most of my adult life, it's important that we should all - from the recreational punter to the more serious one, should only bet what one can afford.

My fellow columnist Mark Milligan has penned an excellent piece about his experiences and it's well worth clicking here to read.

Two very salient points struck a chord with me; in that you shouldn't chase losses and it's fine to take a break. I've been guilty of both in the past, and I'd be lying if I said I hadn't. But not everyone backs winner after winner, and even the best tipsters and judges are allowed to have a loser - as long as it's affordable and you recognise when a bad trot prompts time to just recalibrate and refresh.

It's well worth reading Mark's full piece. I am back tomorrow for my regular Tuesday column.