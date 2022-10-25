</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Daily Racing News: Get the jumping hats on with Chepstow and Bangor for Tuesday
Alan Dudman
25 October 2022
5:00 min read Racing News: Get the jumping hats on with Chepstow and Bangor for Tuesday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-25">25 October 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Get the jumping hats on with Chepstow and Bangor for Tuesday", "name": "Daily Racing News: Get the jumping hats on with Chepstow and Bangor for Tuesday", "description": "Alan Dudman has the latest Daily Racing News for Tuesday, and after Hoganville's win yesterday, he is looking for success at Chepstow and has all the moves a...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-25T09:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-25T09:21:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma Lavelle hands in air 1280 .320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman has the latest Daily Racing News for Tuesday, and after Hoganville's win yesterday, he is looking for success at Chepstow and has all the moves and stats for a jumping afternoon... Four out of six winners for Alan in the last three columns Stats for Bangor and Chepstow and well handicapped horses Al Dudman previews Tuesday's action with the key news, betting moves and Extra Place Specials Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 14:35 Chepstow: Makety [15.0] into [10.0]. 15:10 Chepstow: Walkinthewoods [12.0] into [8.0]. 16:20 Chepstow: Born In Borris [21.0] into [13.0]. 13:10 Bangor: Good Work [26.0] into [15.0]. 17:30 Catterick: Written Broadcast [21.0] into [11.0]. 18:25 Newcastle: Hidden Code [101.0] into [36.0]. 19:30 Newcastle: Thrave [10.0] into [7.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:45 Chepstow: Cap Du Mathan [2.75] out to [3.0]. 13:35 Catterick: Seantrabh [2.5] out to [2.8]. Read about the best backed horse from 10:30am here - a new daily column marking the big movers Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Five Extra Place Specials on Tuesday starting with Bangor's 13:10 2m4f Novices&#39; Handicap Chase and the ground could be good to soft throughout as a dry day is predicted. All the rain is coming later in the week. Emma Lavelle's Rocky Lake makes his chase debut and handicap debut from a mark of 118, and he's a half-brother to Norman Lee's Sole Pretender and at 15/2, he is interesting in quite an open-looking race. One at Catterick this afternoon, and the Extra Place Special is the 14:10 5f Handicap with 12 runners. With ground soft at the time of writing on Tuesday morning, and more rain on its way, we could have heavy. And perhaps more horses coming to the stands' side? Mrs Bagerran was cut from 22s into 14s this morning, with Hot Scoop and Zoom Star both drawn in 12 and 13 possibles. Two Extra Place Specials from Chepstow and a fair card and rain is on its way to Wales - all week in fact. The good to soft might ease from the description, and much needed too after their first meeting of the season recently. The pair of each-way option races are the 15:10 2m Handicap Hurdle with 16 runners, and the 16:20 2m3f Handicap Hurdle with 17 runners. Hopefully all stand their ground for the five place each-way hunters. To Newcastle, and the night fixture, the one Extra Place Special is the 19:20 1m Handicap and the 11 runners are headed by Vindobala - a horse who was backed last week and is solid again the betting. Outsider Defence Treaty was cut from 33s into 20s but it's hard to see him winning, while Sandret posted a back-to-form effort last time out. Stat Of The Day Trainer Lucinda Russell holds a perfect Bangor record this season with 2-2 at 100% and a profit of +11.00. She has two entries today on the Dee card with Operation Overlord [9.0] in the opening 13:10, and previous CD winner Methodtothemadness [4.0] in the 14:20 3m Handicap Chase. A Sportsbook double on those two pays 35/1. Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:00 Chepstow: Mr Washington [11.0] has won here twice (100%). 14:10 Catterick: Rockley Point [23.0] has won here twice (33%), and Golden Gal [8.0] has won here twice (20%). 14:45 Catterick: Furzig [5.5] has won here twice (67%). 15:20 Catterick: Queen's Sergeant [13.0] has won here twice (50%). 16:30 Catterick: Jill Rose [10.0] has won here three times (20%), Motawaazy [8.0] has won here four times (67%), and Lezardrieux [8.0] has won here twice (29%). 17:00 Catterick: Redrosezorro [7.0] has won here five times (26%). 17:30 Catterick: Wade's Magic [7.5] has won here twice (29%). 19:30 Newcastle: Defence Treaty [34.0] has won here twice (20%), Broctune Red [9.0] has won here six times (22%), Sandret [5.0] has won here twice (33%), Abnaa [10.0] has won here three times (16%), and Vindobala [4.5] has won here twice (17%). 20:30 Newcastle: Epeius [8.5] has won here three times (14%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:10 Catterick: The Gloaming [9.0] has won off 62 and today runs from 51. 15:20 Catterick: Cold Star [4.0] has won off 87 and today runs from 77, and Queen's Sergeant has won off 86 and today runs from 73. 16:30 Catterick: Black Friday [6.5] has won off 85 and today runs from 75. 17:00 Catterick: Magical Effect [4.0] has won off 69 and today runs from 58. 19:30 Newcastle: Defence Treaty [21.0] has won off 71 and today runs from 57. 20:00 Newcastle: Catherine Chroi [17.0] has won off 57 and today runs from 46, and Qaaraat [21.0] has won off 62 and today runs from 46. Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is on the Flat at Catterick and Alex Dunn sends Kyber Crystal [21.0] 298 miles from Somerset to Yorkshire in pursuit of the prize. She finished second last time out at Ffos Las but has been dropped another 1lb to 69 as one of the 3yos in the line-up. She's drawn wide, but that could turn out to be a bonus with the ground, and there are nine runners for each-way bets. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/catterick-bridge/9/6/#kyber-crystal-ire] Form Watch The fork of jockey Tom Cannon shows no sign of abating just yet, with the rider hitting an impressive 40% strike-rate in the last month with 10 wins from 25 rides showing a profit of +5.00. That tells us he is riding a good number of short prices. Today he has three rides and his best chance is for his boss Alan King in the 15:30 2m7f Handicap Hurdle with Betterforeveryone [4.3]. He makes his debut from a mark of just 109, and is a relation to The Mighty Man going up in distance today. Fresh from a Cheltenham winner on Friday, trainer Sheila Lewis is currently 3-8 at 38% and has struck gold with her last two runners both winning. She has one entered for Bangor on Tuesday with Iron D'Ex [17.0] in the 14:55 2m1f Novices&#39; Hurdle. He was very weak in the betting this morning from 11/1 out to 16/1. Philip Hobbs doesn't send too many to Bangor, and he is 1-2 there this season at 50%. He has six on the card today and his best chance by far is 7/4 favourite Kepy Blanc in the 13:45 2m1f Handicap Chase. He was a 14L winner at the track last time and Ben Sutton takes over claiming 7lb today - a jockey still seeking his first win from nine attempts. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/bangorondee/3/2/#kepy-blanc-fr] Luca Morgan's profit in the last month at +12.50 exceeds most of the riders in action at Chepstow today, largely thanks to the form of trainer Ben Pauling, and he only has one ride this afternoon in Wales for Pauling with The Macon Lugnatic. He ran over hurdles last time but jumped poorly late on, and the 8yo is back over fences today looking for his first chase win and is certainly well treated from 115. The Macon Lugnatic [7.0] runs in the 14:00 3m2f Novices&#39; Handicap Chase. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/3/#the-macon-lugnatic] Trainer Claire Harris is 2-2 at 100% recently and has one runner on the card with outsider Steady Away in the 16:20 at Chepstow. There are three Harris trainers this afternoon in Wales with Claire, Milton and Grace. Harry Cobden has been the leading rider in Wales over the past five seasons with 39-154 record and a win-rate of 25%. His three rides today are Henri Second at 4/6 in the opening 12:55 2m3f Maiden Hurdle, Makinyourmindup [8.0] in the 13:25 2m3f Maiden Hurdle, and Cap Du Mathan [3.0] in the 15:45 2m3f Novices&#39; Handicap Chase - all three for Paul Nicholls who is 3-8 at Chepstow this term. The Sportsbook treble on the Cobden trio pays [40.0] today. And we can honour the great Bucks Fizz from 1982. Trainer Liam Bailey featured yesterday on the 100% stat angle, and his profit from three winners in the last month is +17.50 and has three horses at Catterick today. His best chance appears to be Stroxx in the 14:10 5f Handicap. A mover in the betting too from 8s into 13/2, Stroxx is drawn in 10 but it's a draw that could work out well if the ground is heavy. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/catterick-bridge/9/2/#stroxx-ire] Paul Midgley's stats at Catterick this term puts him top of the table with a record of 7-19 at 37% and a profit of +22.28. His one entry today is Grandad Bob [9.5] in the opening 13:35 5f Novice Stakes. He's had just two runs and could be more of a handicap project down the line. Adrian Keatley is 4-11 at Catterick in 2022 at 36% but shows a loss of -1.0, while Tim Easterby has endured a dreadful time at the track this season with just 5-93 at 5% and a loss of -0.75. However, I do like Bay Breeze for the trainer in the 16:30 6f Handicap as he wants testing ground. Easterby has the top two in the betting for that with Music Society the favourite. Race of the day The quality comes from Chepstow today and the rain will be most welcome. The 15:45 2m4f Novices&#39; Ltd Handicap Chase has a top weight of 134 in Fern Hill for Ben Case, and he embarks on his second season fencing and will be looking to get off the mark in his fifth attempt. He has soft ground form and also competed at Grade 2 level last term - albeit well beaten, beaten by miles in fact. He's a tough horse with a good attitude and jumped well enough over the stiff fences at Newbury last term. Connections clearly think something of him as he has been pitched into good races - both hurdles and fences. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/6/#fern-hill-ire] Emma Lavelle's Young Butler will makes his chase debut, and from 122 looks on a good mark. He landed a Plumpton 2m5f Novice Hurdle last term and looked a thorough stayer as he landed the win at a very short price at around twos-on. However he did trade 4/1 in-running for that and is the type that needs a good test at a pace. He also ran well over 3m at Exeter on his final start of the season. Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combine with Cap Du Mathan - another chasing debutant from 131 and he hammered a field in soft conditions at Taunton over hurdles last term. He also scored in heavy conditions in 2020, so the ground and rain won't be a problem. Although will it be testing enough? Cap Du Mathan was a little weak from 15/8 to 2/1 this morning but does go well fresh as he won off a 714-day absence last term. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/6/#cap-du-mathan-fr] Stepney Causeway is the Dan Skelton runner, but he looks exposed against a field of promising novices, and his 0-6 record is slightly off-putting. I also think his best trip is over 2m and could be susceptible to something with more stamina. Big race verdict Emma Lavelle has started the last month with a 4-21 record and her novice chaser Sam Barton came out to win on his first outing of the season earlier in October, so I am leaning towards Young Butler as the bet for this, as his run over 2m7f in handicap company at Exeter looked a fine effort. He won his Maiden Hurdle last season at Chepstow and his stamina could be key for this. He was also a positive in the betting this morning from 7/2 into 11/4. I will be very disappointed if jockeys in behind chasing the Lavelle horse aren't caught on camera screaming "I'll get you Butler". We like to keep things modern here. Bryony Frost exclusive Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost discusses her upcoming rides this week at Worcester and Stratford, and also talks about the welcome rain and teaming up with Lucy Wadham. Click here to read. Daryl Carter's first Festival Focus column With Cheltenham's first meeting of the season wrapped up, we're in the swing of things on the site with Daryl Carter's first Festival Focus column of the season. DC has picked out three ante-post bets including one each-way at 20/1. Click here for the Festival Focus column. Timeform bets for Catterick on Tuesday Timeform's Adam Houghton dissects the Catterick card and has three bets for the afternoon priced at 3/1, 7/2 and 5/1 with a NAP, NB an each-way play including a Tim Easterby runner who will love the ground. Click here for Adam's bets. Final Word Since joining forces with Daryl Carter for the Daily Racing News column, I have certainly been more attuned to stats. And while they were always something to consider, I have certainly backed more than I would have in the past with some of the trainers and horses that have high numbers. Conversely, in the past I always I liked a well-handicapped runner, but penning this column you realise just how many well treated horses there are - especially in the low grade affairs. Newcastle tonight is a good example of that. Hoganville won yesterday, and while it was a selection based on a good staying win at Hexham (and I am a sucker for Hexham form), the stats from both jockey and trainer were excellent. Connor Rabbitt is certainly a conditional to go forward with it. And apologies Connor, I missed out the second 't' in Rabbitt. I was thinking of the John Updike novels, but at least Hoganville can run and run. Perhaps not going forward so much for me are those well treated horses that keep tempting me in. Daryl's back on Wednesday to guide you through the rest of the week. Good luck punting today and you can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma%20Lavelle%20hands%20in%20air%201280%20.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma Lavelle hands in air 1280 .728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma Lavelle hands in air 1280 .450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma Lavelle hands in air 1280 .600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Emma Lavelle hands in air 1280 .728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Trainer Emma Lavelle "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Emma Lavelle sends Young Butler to Chepstow this afternoon in the race of the day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666709100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776364" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666709100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776364","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Get the jumping hats on with Chepstow and Bangor for Tuesday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666709100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776364">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Get%20the%20jumping%20hats%20on%20with%20Chepstow%20and%20Bangor%20for%20Tuesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-get-the-jumping-hats-on-with-chepstow-and-bangor-for-tuesday-251022-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Get%20the%20jumping%20hats%20on%20with%20Chepstow%20and%20Bangor%20for%20Tuesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman has the latest Daily Racing News for Tuesday, and after Hoganville's win yesterday, he is looking for success at Chepstow and has all the moves and stats for a jumping afternoon...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Four out of six winners for Alan in the last three columns</strong></li> <li><strong>Stats for Bangor and Chepstow and well handicapped horses</strong></li> <li><strong>Al Dudman previews Tuesday's action with the key news, betting moves and Extra Place Specials</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Money Talk<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>14:35 Chepstow</strong>: Makety <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>15:10 Chepstow</strong>: Walkinthewoods <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>16:20 Chepstow</strong>: Born In Borris <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>13:10 Bangor</strong>: Good Work <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>17:30 Catterick</strong>: Written Broadcast <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>18:25 Newcastle</strong>: Hidden Code <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>19:30 Newcastle</strong>: Thrave <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>15:45 Chepstow</strong>: Cap Du Mathan <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>13:35 Catterick</strong>: Seantrabh <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b>.</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Read about the best backed horse from 10:30am here - a new daily column marking the big movers</a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2>Mark your card <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Five Extra Place Specials on Tuesday starting with Bangor's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31856050&raceTime=1666699800000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331779953">13:10 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> and the ground could be good to soft throughout as a dry day is predicted. All the rain is coming later in the week. Emma Lavelle's Rocky Lake makes his chase debut and handicap debut from a mark of 118, and he's a half-brother to Norman Lee's Sole Pretender and at 15/2, he is interesting in quite an open-looking race. </p><p>One at Catterick this afternoon, and the <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666703400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331774832">14:10 5f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners. With ground soft at the time of writing on Tuesday morning, and more rain on its way, we could have heavy. And perhaps more horses coming to the stands' side? Mrs Bagerran was cut from 22s into 14s this morning, with Hot Scoop and Zoom Star both drawn in 12 and 13 possibles. </p><p><strong>Two Extra Place Specials from Chepstow</strong> and a fair card and rain is on its way to Wales - all week in fact. The good to soft might ease from the description, and much needed too after their first meeting of the season recently. </p><p>The pair of each-way option races are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666707000000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776339">15:10 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 16 runners, and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666711200000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776374">16:20 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 17 runners. Hopefully all stand their ground for the five place each-way hunters. </p><p>To Newcastle, and the night fixture, the one Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855997&raceTime=1666722600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331777099">19:20 1m Handicap</a></strong> and the 11 runners are headed by Vindobala - a horse who was backed last week and is solid again the betting. Outsider Defence Treaty was cut from 33s into 20s but it's hard to see him winning, while Sandret posted a back-to-form effort last time out. </p><p><strong><h2>Stat Of The Day <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Trainer <strong>Lucinda Russell</strong> holds a perfect Bangor record this season with 2-2 at 100% and a profit of +11.00. She has two entries today on the Dee card with Operation Overlord <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> in the opening 13:10, and previous CD winner Methodtothemadness <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> in the 14:20 3m Handicap Chase. </p><p>A Sportsbook double on those two pays 35/1. </p><p><strong><h2>Horses for courses <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666702800000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776315">14:00 Chepstow</a></strong>: Mr Washington <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666703400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331774832">14:10 Catterick</a></strong>: Rockley Point <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%), and Golden Gal <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (20%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666705500000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331775089">14:45 Catterick</a></strong>: Furzig <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666707600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331775444">15:20 Catterick</a></strong>: Queen's Sergeant <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666711800000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776135">16:30 Catterick</a></strong>: Jill Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here three times (20%), Motawaazy <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here four times (67%), and Lezardrieux <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (29%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666713600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776159">17:00 Catterick</a></strong>: Redrosezorro <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here five times (26%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666715400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776166">17:30 Catterick</a></strong>: Wade's Magic <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here twice (29%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855997&raceTime=1666722600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331777099">19:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Defence Treaty <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b> has won here twice (20%), Broctune Red <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here six times (22%), Sandret <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here twice (33%), Abnaa <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here three times (16%), and Vindobala <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> has won here twice (17%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855997&raceTime=1666726200000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331777112">20:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Epeius <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> has won here three times (14%). </p><p><strong><h2>Weighted to go well<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666703400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331774832">14:10 Catterick</a></strong>: The Gloaming <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won off 62 and today runs from 51.<br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666707600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331775444">15:20 Catterick</a></strong>: Cold Star <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won off 87 and today runs from 77, and Queen's Sergeant has won off 86 and today runs from 73.<br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666711800000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776135">16:30 Catterick</a></strong>: Black Friday <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won off 85 and today runs from 75. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666713600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776159">17:00 Catterick</a></strong>: Magical Effect <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won off 69 and today runs from 58. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855997&raceTime=1666722600000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331777099">19:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Defence Treaty <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won off 71 and today runs from 57. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855997&raceTime=1666724400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331777111">20:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Catherine Chroi <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won off 57 and today runs from 46, and Qaaraat <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won off 62 and today runs from 46. </p><p><strong><h2>Furthest traveller<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Today's furthest traveller is on the Flat at Catterick and Alex Dunn sends Kyber Crystal <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> 298 miles from Somerset to Yorkshire in pursuit of the prize. She finished second last time out at Ffos Las but has been dropped another 1lb to 69 as one of the 3yos in the line-up. She's drawn wide, but that could turn out to be a bonus with the ground, and there are nine runners for each-way bets. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="kyber-crystal-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/catterick-bridge/9/6/#kyber-crystal-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 (10)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/kyber-crystal-ire/000000548066/">Kyber Crystal (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866558.png" alt="Racehorse Ownership Club silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31855964&bssId=39459036&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331776135&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666711800000">30/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205463009">34</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/alexandra-dunn/000000049621/">Alexandra Dunn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/callum-hutchinson/000000019230/">Callum Hutchinson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 69</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong><h2>Form Watch<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The fork of jockey <strong>Tom Cannon</strong> shows no sign of abating just yet, with the rider hitting an impressive 40% strike-rate in the last month with 10 wins from 25 rides showing a profit of +5.00. That tells us he is riding a good number of short prices. Today he has three rides and his best chance is for his boss Alan King in the 15:30 2m7f Handicap Hurdle with Betterforeveryone <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>. </p><p>He makes his debut from a mark of just 109, and is a relation to The Mighty Man going up in distance today. </p><p>Fresh from a Cheltenham winner on Friday, trainer Sheila Lewis is currently 3-8 at 38% and has struck gold with her last two runners both winning. She has one entered for Bangor on Tuesday with Iron D'Ex <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31856050&raceTime=1666706100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331779990">14:55 2m1f Novices' Hurdle</a></strong>. He was very weak in the betting this morning from 11/1 out to 16/1. </p><p>Philip Hobbs doesn't send too many to Bangor, and he is 1-2 there this season at 50%. He has six on the card today and his best chance by far is 7/4 favourite Kepy Blanc in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31856050&raceTime=1666701900000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331779960">13:45 2m1f Handicap Chase</a></strong>. He was a 14L winner at the track last time and Ben Sutton takes over claiming 7lb today - a jockey still seeking his first win from nine attempts. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="kepy-blanc-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/bangorondee/3/2/#kepy-blanc-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/kepy-blanc-fr/000000514785/">Kepy Blanc (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00011724.png" alt="Mr N. Sutton silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31856050&bssId=26493573&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331779960&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666701900000">9/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205464474">3.95</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/philip-hobbs/000000000099/">Philip Hobbs</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/mr-ben-sutton/000000019984/">Mr Ben Sutton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 95</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Luca Morgan's profit in the last month at +12.50 exceeds most of the riders in action at Chepstow today, largely thanks to the form of trainer Ben Pauling, and he only has one ride this afternoon in Wales for Pauling with The Macon Lugnatic. He ran over hurdles last time but jumped poorly late on, and the 8yo is back over fences today looking for his first chase win and is certainly well treated from 115. The Macon Lugnatic <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666702800000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776315">14:00 3m2f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="the-macon-lugnatic"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/3/#the-macon-lugnatic" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/the-macon-lugnatic/000000494300/">The Macon Lugnatic</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00836163.png" alt="Genesis Racing Partnership II silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31855977&bssId=21679965&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331776315&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666702800000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205463044">6.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ben-pauling/000000051053/">Ben Pauling</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/luca-morgan/000000017766/">Luca Morgan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 115</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Trainer Claire Harris is 2-2 at 100% recently and has one runner on the card with outsider Steady Away in the <strong>16:20 at Chepstow</strong>. There are three Harris trainers this afternoon in Wales with Claire, Milton and Grace. </p><p>Harry Cobden has been the leading rider in Wales over the past five seasons with 39-154 record and a win-rate of 25%. His three rides today are Henri Second at 4/6 in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666698900000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776292">12:55 2m3f Maiden Hurdle</a></strong>, Makinyourmindup <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666700700000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776298">13:25 2m3f Maiden Hurdle</a></strong>, and Cap Du Mathan <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666709100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776364">15:45 2m3f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong> - all three for Paul Nicholls who is 3-8 at Chepstow this term. </p><p><img alt="Solo-1280-cobden.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Solo-1280-cobden.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Sportsbook treble on the Cobden trio pays <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> today. And we can honour the great Bucks Fizz from 1982. </p><p>Trainer Liam Bailey featured yesterday on the 100% stat angle, and his profit from three winners in the last month is +17.50 and has three horses at Catterick today. His best chance appears to be Stroxx in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666703400000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331774832">14:10 5f Handicap</a></strong>. A mover in the betting too from 8s into 13/2, Stroxx is drawn in 10 but it's a draw that could work out well if the ground is heavy. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="stroxx-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/catterick-bridge/9/2/#stroxx-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 (10)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/stroxx-ire/000000504796/">Stroxx (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00857688.png" alt="Stroxx Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31855964&bssId=25182446&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331774832&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666703400000">15/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205462989">9.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/liam-bailey/000000055576/">Liam Bailey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/frederick-larson/000000019473/">Frederick Larson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 47</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Paul Midgley's stats at Catterick this term puts him top of the table with a record of 7-19 at 37% and a profit of +22.28. His one entry today is Grandad Bob <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855964&raceTime=1666701300000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331774696">13:35 5f Novice Stakes</a></strong>. He's had just two runs and could be more of a handicap project down the line. </p><p><strong>Adrian Keatley</strong> is 4-11 at Catterick in 2022 at 36% but shows a loss of -1.0, while Tim Easterby has endured a dreadful time at the track this season with just 5-93 at 5% and a loss of -0.75. However, I do like Bay Breeze for the trainer in the 16:30 6f Handicap as he wants testing ground. Easterby has the top two in the betting for that with Music Society the favourite. </p><p><strong><h2>Race of the day<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>The quality comes from Chepstow today and the rain will be most welcome. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31855977&raceTime=1666709100000&dayToSearch=20221025&marketId=924.331776364">15:45 2m4f Novices' Ltd Handicap Chase</a> </strong> has a top weight of 134 in Fern Hill for Ben Case, and he embarks on his second season fencing and will be looking to get off the mark in his fifth attempt. </p><p>He has soft ground form and also competed at Grade 2 level last term - albeit well beaten, beaten by miles in fact. He's a tough horse with a good attitude and jumped well enough over the stiff fences at Newbury last term. Connections clearly think something of him as he has been pitched into good races - both hurdles and fences. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="fern-hill-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/6/#fern-hill-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fern-hill-ire/000000521633/">Fern Hill (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00861613.png" alt="Cross Foran Harrison silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31855977&bssId=6237120&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331776364&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666709100000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205463072">6.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ben-case/000000010834/">Ben Case</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jack-quinlan/000000012489/">Jack Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 134</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Emma Lavelle's Young Butler will makes his chase debut, and from 122 looks on a good mark. He landed a Plumpton 2m5f Novice Hurdle last term and looked a thorough stayer as he landed the win at a very short price at around twos-on. However he did trade 4/1 in-running for that and is the type that needs a good test at a pace. He also ran well over 3m at Exeter on his final start of the season. </p><p>Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combine with Cap Du Mathan - another chasing debutant from 131 and he hammered a field in soft conditions at Taunton over hurdles last term. He also scored in heavy conditions in 2020, so the ground and rain won't be a problem. Although will it be testing enough? </p><p>Cap Du Mathan was a little weak from 15/8 to 2/1 this morning but does go well fresh as he won off a 714-day absence last term. </p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="cap-du-mathan-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/25-october-2022/chepstow/11/6/#cap-du-mathan-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/cap-du-mathan-fr/000000480672/">Cap Du Mathan (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00051394.png" alt="The Stewart Family silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31855977&bssId=18772220&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.331776364&modules=betslip&raceTime=1666709100000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205463072">3.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 131</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Stepney Causeway is the Dan Skelton runner, but he looks exposed against a field of promising novices, and his 0-6 record is slightly off-putting. I also think his best trip is over 2m and could be susceptible to something with more stamina. </p><p><strong><h2>Big race verdict<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Emma Lavelle has started the last month with a 4-21 record and her novice chaser Sam Barton came out to win on his first outing of the season earlier in October, so I am leaning towards Young Butler as the bet for this, as his run over 2m7f in handicap company at Exeter looked a fine effort. </p><p>He won his Maiden Hurdle last season at Chepstow and his stamina could be key for this. He was also a positive in the betting this morning from 7/2 into 11/4. I will be very disappointed if jockeys in behind chasing the Lavelle horse aren't caught on camera screaming "I'll get you Butler". We like to keep things modern here. </p><p><strong><h2>Bryony Frost exclusive <h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost discusses her upcoming rides this week at Worcester and Stratford, and also talks about the welcome rain and teaming up with Lucy Wadham. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-keep-an-eye-on-my-rides-at-stratford-worcester-241022-1155.html">Click here</a> </strong>to read. </p><p><strong><h2>Daryl Carter's first Festival Focus column<h2></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With Cheltenham's first meeting of the season wrapped up, we're in the swing of things on the site with Daryl Carter's first Festival Focus column of the season. DC has picked out three ante-post bets including one each-way at 20/1. </p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-back-facile-vega-for-ballymore-success-211022-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Festival Focus column. </p><p><strong><h2>Timeform bets for Catterick on Tuesday<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p><img alt="Tim Easterby finger 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tim%20Easterby%20finger%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Adam Houghton dissects the Catterick card and has three bets for the afternoon priced at 3/1, 7/2 and 5/1 with a NAP, NB an each-way play including a Tim Easterby runner who will love the ground. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/catterick-racing-tips-cold-henry-has-very-solid-claims-241022-789.html">Click here</a></strong> for Adam's bets. </p><p><strong><h2>Final Word<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p><p>Since joining forces with Daryl Carter for the <strong>Daily Racing News column</strong>, I have certainly been more attuned to stats. And while they were always something to consider, I have certainly backed more than I would have in the past with some of the trainers and horses that have high numbers. </p><p>Conversely, in the past I always I liked a well-handicapped runner, but penning this column you realise just how many well treated horses there are - especially in the low grade affairs. Newcastle tonight is a good example of that. Hoganville won yesterday, and while it was a selection based on a good staying win at Hexham (and I am a sucker for Hexham form), the stats from both jockey and trainer were excellent. Connor Rabbitt is certainly a conditional to go forward with it. </p><p>And apologies Connor, I missed out the second 't' in Rabbitt. I was thinking of the John Updike novels, but at least Hoganville can run and run. </p><p>Perhaps not going forward so much for me are those well treated horses that keep tempting me in. </p><p>Daryl's back on Wednesday to guide you through the rest of the week. Good luck punting today and you can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. Back Young Butler @ 11/4 in the 15:45 at Chepstow View market Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
WhatsApp
Telegram 