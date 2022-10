Four out of six winners for Alan in the last three columns

Stats for Bangor and Chepstow and well handicapped horses

Al Dudman previews Tuesday's action with the key news, betting moves and Extra Place Specials

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:35 Chepstow: Makety 15.014/1 into 10.09/1.

15:10 Chepstow: Walkinthewoods 12.011/1 into 8.07/1.

16:20 Chepstow: Born In Borris 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

13:10 Bangor: Good Work 26.025/1 into 15.014/1.

17:30 Catterick: Written Broadcast 21.020/1 into 11.010/1.

18:25 Newcastle: Hidden Code 101.0100/1 into 36.035/1.

19:30 Newcastle: Thrave 10.09/1 into 7.06/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

15:45 Chepstow: Cap Du Mathan 2.757/4 out to 3.02/1.

13:35 Catterick: Seantrabh 2.56/4 out to 2.89/5.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Five Extra Place Specials on Tuesday starting with Bangor's 13:10 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase and the ground could be good to soft throughout as a dry day is predicted. All the rain is coming later in the week. Emma Lavelle's Rocky Lake makes his chase debut and handicap debut from a mark of 118, and he's a half-brother to Norman Lee's Sole Pretender and at 15/2, he is interesting in quite an open-looking race.

One at Catterick this afternoon, and the Extra Place Special is the 14:10 5f Handicap with 12 runners. With ground soft at the time of writing on Tuesday morning, and more rain on its way, we could have heavy. And perhaps more horses coming to the stands' side? Mrs Bagerran was cut from 22s into 14s this morning, with Hot Scoop and Zoom Star both drawn in 12 and 13 possibles.

Two Extra Place Specials from Chepstow and a fair card and rain is on its way to Wales - all week in fact. The good to soft might ease from the description, and much needed too after their first meeting of the season recently.

The pair of each-way option races are the 15:10 2m Handicap Hurdle with 16 runners, and the 16:20 2m3f Handicap Hurdle with 17 runners. Hopefully all stand their ground for the five place each-way hunters.

To Newcastle, and the night fixture, the one Extra Place Special is the 19:20 1m Handicap and the 11 runners are headed by Vindobala - a horse who was backed last week and is solid again the betting. Outsider Defence Treaty was cut from 33s into 20s but it's hard to see him winning, while Sandret posted a back-to-form effort last time out.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Lucinda Russell holds a perfect Bangor record this season with 2-2 at 100% and a profit of +11.00. She has two entries today on the Dee card with Operation Overlord 9.08/1 in the opening 13:10, and previous CD winner Methodtothemadness 4.03/1 in the 14:20 3m Handicap Chase.

A Sportsbook double on those two pays 35/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

14:00 Chepstow: Mr Washington 11.010/1 has won here twice (100%).

14:10 Catterick: Rockley Point 23.022/1 has won here twice (33%), and Golden Gal 8.07/1 has won here twice (20%).

14:45 Catterick: Furzig 5.59/2 has won here twice (67%).

15:20 Catterick: Queen's Sergeant 13.012/1 has won here twice (50%).

16:30 Catterick: Jill Rose 10.09/1 has won here three times (20%), Motawaazy 8.07/1 has won here four times (67%), and Lezardrieux 8.07/1 has won here twice (29%).

17:00 Catterick: Redrosezorro 7.06/1 has won here five times (26%).

17:30 Catterick: Wade's Magic 7.513/2 has won here twice (29%).

19:30 Newcastle: Defence Treaty 34.033/1 has won here twice (20%), Broctune Red 9.08/1 has won here six times (22%), Sandret 5.04/1 has won here twice (33%), Abnaa 10.09/1 has won here three times (16%), and Vindobala 4.57/2 has won here twice (17%).

20:30 Newcastle: Epeius 8.515/2 has won here three times (14%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:10 Catterick: The Gloaming 9.08/1 has won off 62 and today runs from 51.

15:20 Catterick: Cold Star 4.03/1 has won off 87 and today runs from 77, and Queen's Sergeant has won off 86 and today runs from 73.

16:30 Catterick: Black Friday 6.511/2 has won off 85 and today runs from 75.

17:00 Catterick: Magical Effect 4.03/1 has won off 69 and today runs from 58.

19:30 Newcastle: Defence Treaty 21.020/1 has won off 71 and today runs from 57.

20:00 Newcastle: Catherine Chroi 17.016/1 has won off 57 and today runs from 46, and Qaaraat 21.020/1 has won off 62 and today runs from 46.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is on the Flat at Catterick and Alex Dunn sends Kyber Crystal 21.020/1 298 miles from Somerset to Yorkshire in pursuit of the prize. She finished second last time out at Ffos Las but has been dropped another 1lb to 69 as one of the 3yos in the line-up. She's drawn wide, but that could turn out to be a bonus with the ground, and there are nine runners for each-way bets.

No. 9 (10) Kyber Crystal (Ire) SBK 30/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Alexandra Dunn

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 69

Form Watch

The fork of jockey Tom Cannon shows no sign of abating just yet, with the rider hitting an impressive 40% strike-rate in the last month with 10 wins from 25 rides showing a profit of +5.00. That tells us he is riding a good number of short prices. Today he has three rides and his best chance is for his boss Alan King in the 15:30 2m7f Handicap Hurdle with Betterforeveryone 4.3100/30.

He makes his debut from a mark of just 109, and is a relation to The Mighty Man going up in distance today.

Fresh from a Cheltenham winner on Friday, trainer Sheila Lewis is currently 3-8 at 38% and has struck gold with her last two runners both winning. She has one entered for Bangor on Tuesday with Iron D'Ex 17.016/1 in the 14:55 2m1f Novices' Hurdle. He was very weak in the betting this morning from 11/1 out to 16/1.

Philip Hobbs doesn't send too many to Bangor, and he is 1-2 there this season at 50%. He has six on the card today and his best chance by far is 7/4 favourite Kepy Blanc in the 13:45 2m1f Handicap Chase. He was a 14L winner at the track last time and Ben Sutton takes over claiming 7lb today - a jockey still seeking his first win from nine attempts.

No. 5 Kepy Blanc (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Mr Ben Sutton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 95

Luca Morgan's profit in the last month at +12.50 exceeds most of the riders in action at Chepstow today, largely thanks to the form of trainer Ben Pauling, and he only has one ride this afternoon in Wales for Pauling with The Macon Lugnatic. He ran over hurdles last time but jumped poorly late on, and the 8yo is back over fences today looking for his first chase win and is certainly well treated from 115. The Macon Lugnatic 7.06/1 runs in the 14:00 3m2f Novices' Handicap Chase.

No. 2 The Macon Lugnatic SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 115

Trainer Claire Harris is 2-2 at 100% recently and has one runner on the card with outsider Steady Away in the 16:20 at Chepstow. There are three Harris trainers this afternoon in Wales with Claire, Milton and Grace.

Harry Cobden has been the leading rider in Wales over the past five seasons with 39-154 record and a win-rate of 25%. His three rides today are Henri Second at 4/6 in the opening 12:55 2m3f Maiden Hurdle, Makinyourmindup 8.07/1 in the 13:25 2m3f Maiden Hurdle, and Cap Du Mathan 3.02/1 in the 15:45 2m3f Novices' Handicap Chase - all three for Paul Nicholls who is 3-8 at Chepstow this term.

The Sportsbook treble on the Cobden trio pays 40.039/1 today. And we can honour the great Bucks Fizz from 1982.

Trainer Liam Bailey featured yesterday on the 100% stat angle, and his profit from three winners in the last month is +17.50 and has three horses at Catterick today. His best chance appears to be Stroxx in the 14:10 5f Handicap. A mover in the betting too from 8s into 13/2, Stroxx is drawn in 10 but it's a draw that could work out well if the ground is heavy.

No. 12 (10) Stroxx (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 47

Paul Midgley's stats at Catterick this term puts him top of the table with a record of 7-19 at 37% and a profit of +22.28. His one entry today is Grandad Bob 9.517/2 in the opening 13:35 5f Novice Stakes. He's had just two runs and could be more of a handicap project down the line.

Adrian Keatley is 4-11 at Catterick in 2022 at 36% but shows a loss of -1.0, while Tim Easterby has endured a dreadful time at the track this season with just 5-93 at 5% and a loss of -0.75. However, I do like Bay Breeze for the trainer in the 16:30 6f Handicap as he wants testing ground. Easterby has the top two in the betting for that with Music Society the favourite.

Race of the day

The quality comes from Chepstow today and the rain will be most welcome. The 15:45 2m4f Novices' Ltd Handicap Chase has a top weight of 134 in Fern Hill for Ben Case, and he embarks on his second season fencing and will be looking to get off the mark in his fifth attempt.

He has soft ground form and also competed at Grade 2 level last term - albeit well beaten, beaten by miles in fact. He's a tough horse with a good attitude and jumped well enough over the stiff fences at Newbury last term. Connections clearly think something of him as he has been pitched into good races - both hurdles and fences.

No. 1 Fern Hill (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 134

Emma Lavelle's Young Butler will makes his chase debut, and from 122 looks on a good mark. He landed a Plumpton 2m5f Novice Hurdle last term and looked a thorough stayer as he landed the win at a very short price at around twos-on. However he did trade 4/1 in-running for that and is the type that needs a good test at a pace. He also ran well over 3m at Exeter on his final start of the season.

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combine with Cap Du Mathan - another chasing debutant from 131 and he hammered a field in soft conditions at Taunton over hurdles last term. He also scored in heavy conditions in 2020, so the ground and rain won't be a problem. Although will it be testing enough?

Cap Du Mathan was a little weak from 15/8 to 2/1 this morning but does go well fresh as he won off a 714-day absence last term.

No. 3 Cap Du Mathan (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 131

Stepney Causeway is the Dan Skelton runner, but he looks exposed against a field of promising novices, and his 0-6 record is slightly off-putting. I also think his best trip is over 2m and could be susceptible to something with more stamina.

Big race verdict

Emma Lavelle has started the last month with a 4-21 record and her novice chaser Sam Barton came out to win on his first outing of the season earlier in October, so I am leaning towards Young Butler as the bet for this, as his run over 2m7f in handicap company at Exeter looked a fine effort.

He won his Maiden Hurdle last season at Chepstow and his stamina could be key for this. He was also a positive in the betting this morning from 7/2 into 11/4. I will be very disappointed if jockeys in behind chasing the Lavelle horse aren't caught on camera screaming "I'll get you Butler". We like to keep things modern here.

Final Word

Since joining forces with Daryl Carter for the Daily Racing News column, I have certainly been more attuned to stats. And while they were always something to consider, I have certainly backed more than I would have in the past with some of the trainers and horses that have high numbers.

Conversely, in the past I always I liked a well-handicapped runner, but penning this column you realise just how many well treated horses there are - especially in the low grade affairs. Newcastle tonight is a good example of that. Hoganville won yesterday, and while it was a selection based on a good staying win at Hexham (and I am a sucker for Hexham form), the stats from both jockey and trainer were excellent. Connor Rabbitt is certainly a conditional to go forward with it.

And apologies Connor, I missed out the second 't' in Rabbitt. I was thinking of the John Updike novels, but at least Hoganville can run and run.

Perhaps not going forward so much for me are those well treated horses that keep tempting me in.

Daryl's back on Wednesday to guide you through the rest of the week. Good luck punting today and you can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.