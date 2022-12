Market moves for a quality Tuesday

Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action in the Daily Racing News hotseat

12:00 Chepstow: Out Of Office 3.55/2 into 2.68/5.

12:30 Chepstow: The Big Reveal 81.080/1 into 41.040/1.

13:05 Chepstow: Le Cameleon 29.028/1 into 21.020/1 and The Big Bite 26.025/1 into 21.020/1.

14:10 Chepstow: West To The Bridge 21.020/1 into 13.012/1.

14:50 Chepstow: Wayfinder 26.025/1 into 17.016/1.

15:25 Chepstow: Super Survivor 9.08/1 into 6.05/1.

13:55 Kempton: Whitehotchillifili 17.016/1 into 10.09/1.

14:30 Kempton: Dolos 67.066/1 into 36.035/1.

15:09 Kempton: Smarty Wild 17.016/1 into 12.011/1, Kittys Light 19.018/1 into 13.012/1, and Belargus 51.050/1 into 34.033/1.

15:40 Kempton: Paros 41.040/1 into 34.033/1.

16:30 Wolverhampton: Alfred Cove 12.011/1 into 7.06/1.

13:10 Leopardstown: Jeremys Flame 26.025/1 into 17.016/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:20 Kempton: Boothill 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5.

13:10 Leopardstown: Chacun Pour Soi 2.1011/10 out to 2.3811/8, and Blue Lord 2.757/4 out to 3.55/2.

For each-way punters there are seven Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for another hugely busy afternoon, and there's one nice and early at Wetherby for the 11:50 3m Handicap Hurdle and a huge 19-runner field. Neil Mulholland's Secret Secret has not fired at all this term but was a mover this morning from 16s into 11s.

Two at Chepstow for Extra Place Special seekers, with the 13:05 2m3f Handicap Chase and 12 runners, while the big race of the day the 14:50 Coral Welsh Grand National is sure to be one of the liveliest of the whole afternoon with a 23-strong field and a market leader in Quick Wave at 10/3. Her trainer Venetia William last won the race in 2014, and the name of Williams is etched onto the roll of honour three times in the last decade with Christian and Evan scoring with Secret Reprieve and Potters Corner.

Two come from Kempton in the final two races with the 15:09 3m Handicap Chase with a field of 15, and the 15:40 2m Handicap Hurdle - once again with 15 in the line-up. Faivoir and Paros were both positives in the betting this morning for the latter, Smarty Wild and Kittys Light have both been supported on the Sportsbook for the Welsh National.

Some big fields in Ireland and Leopardstown will make plenty of each-way appeal today and two from Leopardstown to feature for the Extra Place Special followers are the 14:20 and the 15:00. The latter 15:00 is the 3m Paddy Power Chase with 28 runners and there's a 6 Places market for that one on the Sportsbook.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Henry Daly remains on the hot list at the moment with 4-13 at 31% and the well-backed Fortescue (from 18s into 14s) is his only runner on the card with Hugh Nugent on board. Nugent is 1-2 in the last month at 50% and the pair team up for the 14:50 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

No. 3 Fortescue SBK 14/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Hugh Nugent

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 145

Horses for courses

14:30 Kempton: Mister Fisher 41.040/1 has won here twice (67%).

15:09 Kempton: Flegmatik 12.011/1 has won here twice (67%).

13:05 Chepstow: Le Cameleon 21.020/1 has won here twice (40%).

14:10 Chepstow: Bells Of Peterboro 11.010/1 has won here twice (40%).

14:50 Chepstow: Cyclop 41.040/1 has won here twice (50%), Truckers Lodge 15.014/1 has won here twice (25%), Wayfinder 17.016/1 has won here four times (67%), Pats Fancy 10.09/1 has won here twice (50%), Gats And Co 67.066/1 has won here three times (75%), and Ask Me Early 8.07/1 has won here three times (75%).

15:25 Chepstow: Oscar Elite 7.513/2 has won here twice (100%).

14:45 Wetherby: Cornerstone Lad 9.08/1 has won here twice (40%), and No Risk Des Flos 3.55/2 has won here three times (100%).

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:00 Wolverhampton: Duke Of Firenze 26.025/1 has won off 75 and today runs from 46.

20:00 Wolverhampton: Araifjan 5.04/1 has won off 77 and today runs from 67, Ooh Is It 5.59/2 has won off 77 and today runs from 67, and Ornate 41.040/1 has won off 97 and today runs from 63.

Furthest traveller

Tuesday's Furthest Traveller is faced with the 268-mile for Anthony Honeyball who has Good Luck Charm in the Wetherby 12:25 3m Handicap Chase. She has been backed from 9/2 into 7/2 for her third run over fences this afternoon in Yorkshire.

No. 3 Good Look Charm (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 114

Form Watch

Harry Cobden enjoyed a wonderful Boxing Day with success in the King George, and he heads to Wales today as the leading Chepstow rider with 9-21 and 43% this term and 44 wins in five years - 24 ahead of his nearest rival in that time. Cobden rides Regina Dracones in the Welsh National - and Tom Gibney's runner was backed from 40s into 20/1 this morning on the Sportsbook.

Paddy Brennan is 5-14 at the Welsh track this term and he rather surprisingly has just one ride on the card today with the in-from Fils De Roi in the Grade 2 13:30 Juvenile Hurdle - another runner backed from 18/1 into 12/1.

No. 4 Fils De Roi (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Venetia William is 2-5 at the track this season and trains the favourite Quick Wave for the Welsh National 4.3100/30, while Nigel Twiston-Davies shows a profit of +18.00 from his Welsh runners this season.

Harry Skelton is the leading jockey at Kempton this term and chimes in with a 46% strike-rate this season and rode a winner at Kempton yesterday. His six mounts include short price pair Lac De Constance in the 13:20 2m Novice Chase, and Get A Tonic in the following 13:55 3m Handicap Hurdle. The Sportsbook double on those two pays around 4.75.

Alan King doesn't send a whole host of runners to Kempton, but he is 2-6 at the course this term at 50% and a small profit of +2.04, and the Barbury Castle yard have a profit of +4.50 from their 22 Kempton winners in the last five seasons. His star horse Edwardstone is 1.51/2 for the Grade 2 Desert Orchid at 14:30 today.

No. 1 Edwardstone SBK 4/9 EXC 24 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

In Ireland, Mouse Morris has fired in two winners from his previous nine runners and his last three horses have finished second, third and third. His sole runner at Leopardstown today is in the big handicap - 15:00 The Paddy Power Chase . The cheekpieces are back on the horse who shaped pretty well last time, and support on the Sportsbook this morning saw him backed from 33/1 into 28/1. Remember, with the Extra Place Special there's the option of a 6 Place Market.

Young Harry Swan has had one ride at Leopardstown this term - and it was a winner. He also rode his only mount to success yesterday, and his one chance on today's card is Will Do for Gordon Elliott in the final 15:35 NHF.

Race of the day

Two massive field handicaps at Chepstow and Leopardstown are the best races for each-way punters but the Welsh National makes the race of the day and it's one of my beloved fixtures on the National Hunt year. My old favourite Tidal Bay finished third in the 2013 race under 11-12 and a mark of 163, and Tidal's former trainer Paul Nicholls sends out Truckers Lodge with Freddie Gingell on board, and if Truckers and Gingell win, it will be one of the most emotional days in racing as the race in named in memory of Freddie's mother Kim.

The horse is well-handicapped and he has finished placed a couple of times in his favourite race.

Rebecca Curtis is double-handed in the contest with Wayfinder and Pats Fancy, and while the latter has been most progressive, his form on genuine good and fast ground is a worry. Pats Fancy is a big player as his stamina looks tailor-made for the race and I'd imagine Curtis has had this for the long term plan since the horse was purchased.

The 8yo has a lovely weight of 10-8 and a good profile as a second-season chaser. He was most impressive winning the Novice Chase on this card 12 months ago, and his subsequent second to Bravemansgame at Newbury doesn't look too bad now does it? Gavin Sheehan is booked for Pats Fancy and he is 1-2 at the track this term and has a 33% strike rate from six rides that have been placed in the first four in the race.

No. 5 Pats Fancy (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 142

Venetia Williams' Quick Wave couldn't have been more impressive with a Sandown win last time, her first appearance of the season and she's up to 144, and Charlie Deutsch has two top-four finishes in the last six years in the race and has a great chance according to the betting at 10/3. She hasn't been the easiest to train in the past, but she's exciting. It's a shame she is such a short price considering the size of the field.

No. 4 Quick Wave (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 144

Top weight The Big Dog from 153 adds some intrigue from Ireland and Peter Fahey's chaser denied my pick in the Troytown in Lifetime Ambition last time at Navan. I quite fancy Lifetime Ambition for the Aintree Grand National and that looks a strong piece of form, and while it's a tough ask with plenty of weight, he can go well as he is a Munster National winner and has the stamina for this - although many do.

Big Race Verdict

I can just about accept the price on The Big Dog, and I subscribe to his Troytown form. I wouldn't be surprised if he drifted a little in the betting, and I'll take Pats Fancy as the second bet, and at 9/1 is okay for an each-way play, but I'd rather go double-handed with the win.

Paul Nicholls on his Tuesday chances

Final Word

A superb day in store with Graded action across both sides of the sea, but it's a price theme today with a couple of massive field handicap races, and that's where the big price hunters can take the value.

Take Pats Fancy for example today - a perfectly legitimate price at 9/1 for an each-way selection, but in such a big field, getting the place on that with 13/8 on 5 Places on the Sportsbook is a sound way to play for some, but I am trying to refine going with more win selections around that ballpark figure. As my own punting shows that I wouldn't play a lot of 33/1+ shots, especially in my Daily Racing Multiple column - as it's difficult to find one winner at those odds, let alone two, and you can hardly play a double at 33/1 and 6/4 which makes little sense.

Last Thursday was a good example as I tipped Hurricane Highway each-way at Ffos Las and he drifted out to a BSP of 29.0 and a returning SP of 16/1, and won by 6L. My second pick Bold Plan was single figures yet wasn't placed, which cause a real period of frustration. Of course Cash Out comes into play on multiples, and it's all about honing personal preferences, which still need honing after so many years.

Daryl is back tomorrow and for the rest of week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.