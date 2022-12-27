</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Daily Racing News: Extra place action for Paddy Power Chase and Welsh National 
Alan Dudman
27 December 2022
5:00 min read Racing News: Extra place action for Paddy Power Chase and Welsh National </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-27">27 December 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Extra place action for Paddy Power Chase and Welsh National ", "name": "Daily Racing News: Extra place action for Paddy Power Chase and Welsh National ", "description": "Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News column and previews a huge day in store at Kempton, Chepstow, Leopardstown, Wetherby and Limerick...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-extra-place-action-for-paddy-power-chase-and-welsh-national-271222-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-extra-place-action-for-paddy-power-chase-and-welsh-national-271222-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-27T09:33:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-27T10:21:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Welsh Grand National Chepstow 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News column and previews a huge day in store at Kempton, Chepstow, Leopardstown, Wetherby and Limerick... Market moves for a quality Tuesday Two selections in the Welsh National Plenty of 100% course horses Stat Of Day and Furthest Traveller selections Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action in the Daily Racing News hotseat Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 12:00 Chepstow: Out Of Office [3.5] into [2.6]. 12:30 Chepstow: The Big Reveal [81.0] into [41.0]. 13:05 Chepstow: Le Cameleon [29.0] into [21.0] and The Big Bite [26.0] into [21.0]. 14:10 Chepstow: West To The Bridge [21.0] into [13.0]. 14:50 Chepstow: Wayfinder [26.0] into [17.0]. 15:25 Chepstow: Super Survivor [9.0] into [6.0]. 13:55 Kempton: Whitehotchillifili [17.0] into [10.0]. 14:30 Kempton: Dolos [67.0] into [36.0]. 15:09 Kempton: Smarty Wild [17.0] into [12.0], Kittys Light [19.0] into [13.0], and Belargus [51.0] into [34.0]. 15:40 Kempton: Paros [41.0] into [34.0]. 16:30 Wolverhampton: Alfred Cove [12.0] into [7.0]. 13:10 Leopardstown: Jeremys Flame [26.0] into [17.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:20 Kempton: Boothill [2.0] out to [2.2]. 13:10 Leopardstown: Chacun Pour Soi [2.10] out to [2.38], and Blue Lord [2.75] out to [3.5]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! For each-way punters there are seven Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for another hugely busy afternoon, and there's one nice and early at Wetherby for the 11:50 3m Handicap Hurdle and a huge 19-runner field. Neil Mulholland's Secret Secret has not fired at all this term but was a mover this morning from 16s into 11s. Two at Chepstow for Extra Place Special seekers, with the 13:05 2m3f Handicap Chase and 12 runners, while the big race of the day the 14:50 Coral Welsh Grand National is sure to be one of the liveliest of the whole afternoon with a 23-strong field and a market leader in Quick Wave at 10/3. Her trainer Venetia William last won the race in 2014, and the name of Williams is etched onto the roll of honour three times in the last decade with Christian and Evan scoring with Secret Reprieve and Potters Corner. Two come from Kempton in the final two races with the 15:09 3m Handicap Chase with a field of 15, and the 15:40 2m Handicap Hurdle - once again with 15 in the line-up. Faivoir and Paros were both positives in the betting this morning for the latter, Smarty Wild and Kittys Light have both been supported on the Sportsbook for the Welsh National. Some big fields in Ireland and Leopardstown will make plenty of each-way appeal today and two from Leopardstown to feature for the Extra Place Special followers are the 14:20 and the 15:00. The latter 15:00 is the 3m Paddy Power Chase with 28 runners and there's a 6 Places market for that one on the Sportsbook. Stat Of The Day Trainer Henry Daly remains on the hot list at the moment with 4-13 at 31% and the well-backed Fortescue (from 18s into 14s) is his only runner on the card with Hugh Nugent on board. Nugent is 1-2 in the last month at 50% and the pair team up for the 14:50 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#fortescue] Horses for courses 14:30 Kempton: Mister Fisher [41.0] has won here twice (67%). 15:09 Kempton: Flegmatik [12.0] has won here twice (67%). 13:05 Chepstow: Le Cameleon [21.0] has won here twice (40%). 14:10 Chepstow: Bells Of Peterboro [11.0] has won here twice (40%). 14:50 Chepstow: Cyclop [41.0] has won here twice (50%), Truckers Lodge [15.0] has won here twice (25%), Wayfinder [17.0] has won here four times (67%), Pats Fancy [10.0] has won here twice (50%), Gats And Co [67.0] has won here three times (75%), and Ask Me Early [8.0] has won here three times (75%). 15:25 Chepstow: Oscar Elite [7.5] has won here twice (100%). 14:45 Wetherby: Cornerstone Lad [9.0] has won here twice (40%), and No Risk Des Flos [3.5] has won here three times (100%). This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 17:00 Wolverhampton: Duke Of Firenze [26.0] has won off 75 and today runs from 46. 20:00 Wolverhampton: Araifjan [5.0] has won off 77 and today runs from 67, Ooh Is It [5.5] has won off 77 and today runs from 67, and Ornate [41.0] has won off 97 and today runs from 63. Furthest traveller Tuesday's Furthest Traveller is faced with the 268-mile for Anthony Honeyball who has Good Luck Charm in the Wetherby 12:25 3m Handicap Chase. She has been backed from 9/2 into 7/2 for her third run over fences this afternoon in Yorkshire. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/wetherby/55/2/#good-look-charm-fr] Form Watch Harry Cobden enjoyed a wonderful Boxing Day with success in the King George, and he heads to Wales today as the leading Chepstow rider with 9-21 and 43% this term and 44 wins in five years - 24 ahead of his nearest rival in that time. Cobden rides Regina Dracones in the Welsh National - and Tom Gibney's runner was backed from 40s into 20/1 this morning on the Sportsbook. Paddy Brennan is 5-14 at the Welsh track this term and he rather surprisingly has just one ride on the card today with the in-from Fils De Roi in the Grade 2 13:30 Juvenile Hurdle - another runner backed from 18/1 into 12/1. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/4/#fils-de-roi-fr] Venetia William is 2-5 at the track this season and trains the favourite Quick Wave for the Welsh National [4.3], while Nigel Twiston-Davies shows a profit of +18.00 from his Welsh runners this season. Harry Skelton is the leading jockey at Kempton this term and chimes in with a 46% strike-rate this season and rode a winner at Kempton yesterday. His six mounts include short price pair Lac De Constance in the 13:20 2m Novice Chase, and Get A Tonic in the following 13:55 3m Handicap Hurdle. The Sportsbook double on those two pays around [4.75]. Alan King doesn't send a whole host of runners to Kempton, but he is 2-6 at the course this term at 50% and a small profit of +2.04, and the Barbury Castle yard have a profit of +4.50 from their 22 Kempton winners in the last five seasons. His star horse Edwardstone is [1.5] for the Grade 2 Desert Orchid at 14:30 today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/kempton-park/27/4/#edwardstone] In Ireland, Mouse Morris has fired in two winners from his previous nine runners and his last three horses have finished second, third and third. His sole runner at Leopardstown today is in the big handicap - 15:00 The Paddy Power Chase . The cheekpieces are back on the horse who shaped pretty well last time, and support on the Sportsbook this morning saw him backed from 33/1 into 28/1. Remember, with the Extra Place Special there's the option of a 6 Place Market. Young Harry Swan has had one ride at Leopardstown this term - and it was a winner. He also rode his only mount to success yesterday, and his one chance on today's card is Will Do for Gordon Elliott in the final 15:35 NHF. Race of the day Two massive field handicaps at Chepstow and Leopardstown are the best races for each-way punters but the Welsh National makes the race of the day and it's one of my beloved fixtures on the National Hunt year. My old favourite Tidal Bay finished third in the 2013 race under 11-12 and a mark of 163, and Tidal's former trainer Paul Nicholls sends out Truckers Lodge with Freddie Gingell on board, and if Truckers and Gingell win, it will be one of the most emotional days in racing as the race in named in memory of Freddie's mother Kim. The horse is well-handicapped and he has finished placed a couple of times in his favourite race. Rebecca Curtis is double-handed in the contest with Wayfinder and Pats Fancy, and while the latter has been most progressive, his form on genuine good and fast ground is a worry. Pats Fancy is a big player as his stamina looks tailor-made for the race and I'd imagine Curtis has had this for the long term plan since the horse was purchased. The 8yo has a lovely weight of 10-8 and a good profile as a second-season chaser. He was most impressive winning the Novice Chase on this card 12 months ago, and his subsequent second to Bravemansgame at Newbury doesn't look too bad now does it? Gavin Sheehan is booked for Pats Fancy and he is 1-2 at the track this term and has a 33% strike rate from six rides that have been placed in the first four in the race. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#pats-fancy-ire] Venetia Williams' Quick Wave couldn't have been more impressive with a Sandown win last time, her first appearance of the season and she's up to 144, and Charlie Deutsch has two top-four finishes in the last six years in the race and has a great chance according to the betting at 10/3. She hasn't been the easiest to train in the past, but she's exciting. It's a shame she is such a short price considering the size of the field. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#quick-wave-fr] Top weight The Big Dog from 153 adds some intrigue from Ireland and Peter Fahey's chaser denied my pick in the Troytown in Lifetime Ambition last time at Navan. I quite fancy Lifetime Ambition for the Aintree Grand National and that looks a strong piece of form, and while it's a tough ask with plenty of weight, he can go well as he is a Munster National winner and has the stamina for this - although many do. Big Race Verdict I can just about accept the price on The Big Dog, and I subscribe to his Troytown form. I wouldn't be surprised if he drifted a little in the betting, and I'll take Pats Fancy as the second bet, and at 9/1 is okay for an each-way play, but I'd rather go double-handed with the win. Paul Nicholls on his Tuesday chances Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls enjoyed a stellar afternoon yesterday with a 1-3 in the King George, and he outlines his runners and their chances on Tuesday, including the Chepstow specialist Truckers Lodge. Click here to read the thoughts of the Champion trainer. Tony Calvin with two Chepstow picks on Welsh Grand National Day Our big priced tipster has a 20/1 and 33/1 pair for today's action in Wales and says of his each-way pick for the Welsh National: "He has also won on his last two visits to this track, and he can handle soft perfectly well if the ground worsens." Click here to read Tony's preview. Timeform preview Kempton with a well treated pick Andrew Asquith has three bets for the second-day of Kempton's Christmas meeting and has a 7/1 NAP selection for the afternoon. Click here to read the Timeform trio of bets. Final Word A superb day in store with Graded action across both sides of the sea, but it's a price theme today with a couple of massive field handicap races, and that's where the big price hunters can take the value. Take Pats Fancy for example today - a perfectly legitimate price at 9/1 for an each-way selection, but in such a big field, getting the place on that with 13/8 on 5 Places on the Sportsbook is a sound way to play for some, but I am trying to refine going with more win selections around that ballpark figure. As my own punting shows that I wouldn't play a lot of 33/1+ shots, especially in my Daily Racing Multiple column - as it's difficult to find one winner at those odds, let alone two, and you can hardly play a double at 33/1 and 6/4 which makes little sense. Last Thursday was a good example as I tipped Hurricane Highway each-way at Ffos Las and he drifted out to a BSP of 29.0 and a returning SP of 16/1, and won by 6L. My second pick Bold Plan was single figures yet wasn't placed, which cause a real period of frustration. Of course Cash Out comes into play on multiples, and it's all about honing personal preferences, which still need honing after so many years. Daryl is back tomorrow and for the rest of week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-extra-place-action-for-paddy-power-chase-and-welsh-national-271222-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Extra%20place%20action%20for%20Paddy%20Power%20Chase%20and%20Welsh%20National%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News column and previews a huge day in store at Kempton, Chepstow, Leopardstown, Wetherby and Limerick...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Market moves for a quality Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Two selections in the Welsh National</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Plenty of 100% course horses</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Stat Of Day and Furthest Traveller selections</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the latest for Tuesday's action in the Daily Racing News hotseat</strong></h3> </li> <hr> <p><strong><h2>Money Talk<h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p> <p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p> <p><strong>12:00 Chepstow</strong>: Out Of Office <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>. <br> <strong>12:30 Chepstow</strong>: The Big Reveal <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b>.<br> <strong>13:05 Chepstow</strong>: Le Cameleon <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> and The Big Bite <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>14:10 Chepstow</strong>: West To The Bridge <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>14:50 Chepstow</strong>: Wayfinder <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>15:25 Chepstow</strong>: Super Survivor <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>13:55 Kempton</strong>: Whitehotchillifili <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>14:30 Kempton</strong>: Dolos <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>15:09 Kempton</strong>: Smarty Wild <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>, Kittys Light <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>, and Belargus <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>15:40 Kempton</strong>: Paros <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>16:30 Wolverhampton</strong>: Alfred Cove <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>. <br> <strong>13:10 Leopardstown</strong>: Jeremys Flame <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b>. </p> <p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p> <p><strong>13:20 Kempton</strong>: Boothill <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. <br> <strong>13:10 Leopardstown</strong>: Chacun Pour Soi <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>, and Blue Lord <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>. </p> <p><strong><h2>Mark your card <h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p> <p>For each-way punters there are seven Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for another hugely busy afternoon, and there's one nice and early at Wetherby for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987545&raceTime=1672141800000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924804">11:50 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and a huge 19-runner field. Neil Mulholland's Secret Secret has not fired at all this term but was a mover this morning from 16s into 11s. </p> <p>Two at Chepstow for Extra Place Special seekers, with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672146300000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925235">13:05 2m3f Handicap Chase</a></strong> and 12 runners, while the big race of the day the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672152600000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925244">14:50 Coral Welsh Grand National</a></strong> is sure to be one of the liveliest of the whole afternoon with a 23-strong field and a market leader in Quick Wave at 10/3. Her trainer Venetia William last won the race in 2014, and the name of Williams is etched onto the roll of honour three times in the last decade with Christian and Evan scoring with Secret Reprieve and Potters Corner. </p> <p>Two come from Kempton in the final two races with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672153740000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924731">15:09 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong> with a field of 15, and the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672155600000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924737">15:40 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> - once again with 15 in the line-up. Faivoir and Paros were both positives in the betting this morning for the latter, Smarty Wild and Kittys Light have both been supported on the Sportsbook for the Welsh National. </p> <p>Some big fields in Ireland and Leopardstown will make plenty of each-way appeal today and two from Leopardstown to feature for the Extra Place Special followers are the <strong>14:20</strong> and the 15:00. The latter <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31984347&raceTime=1672153200000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339794978">15:00 is the 3m Paddy Power Chase</a> </strong>with 28 runners and there's a 6 Places market for that one on the Sportsbook. </p> <p><strong><h2>Stat Of The Day <h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>Trainer Henry Daly remains on the hot list at the moment with 4-13 at 31% and the well-backed Fortescue (from 18s into 14s) is his only runner on the card with Hugh Nugent on board. Nugent is 1-2 in the last month at 50% and the pair team up for the 14:50 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow. </p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="fortescue"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#fortescue" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fortescue/000000492772/">Fortescue</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875621.png" alt="Mrs L Nixon silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987566&bssId=21214406&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339925244&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672152600000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018095">26</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/henry-daly/000000009835/">Henry Daly</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/hugh-nugent/000000017925/">Hugh Nugent</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 145</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p><strong><h2>Horses for courses <h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672151400000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924730">14:30 Kempton</a></strong>: Mister Fisher <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672153740000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924731">15:09 Kempton</a></strong>: Flegmatik <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672146300000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925235">13:05 Chepstow</a></strong>: Le Cameleon <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672150200000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925241">14:10 Chepstow</a></strong>: Bells Of Peterboro <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672152600000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925244">14:50 Chepstow</a></strong>: Cyclop <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%), Truckers Lodge <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here twice (25%), Wayfinder <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> has won here four times (67%), Pats Fancy <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%), Gats And Co <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b> has won here three times (75%), and Ask Me Early <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here three times (75%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672154700000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925247">15:25 Chepstow</a></strong>: Oscar Elite <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987545&raceTime=1672152300000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924820">14:45 Wetherby</a></strong>: Cornerstone Lad <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%), and No Risk Des Flos <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> has won here three times (100%). </p> <p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p> <p><strong><h2>Weighted to go well<h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987543&raceTime=1672160400000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924754">17:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Duke Of Firenze <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> has won off 75 and today runs from 46. <br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987543&raceTime=1672171200000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924773">20:00 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Araifjan <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won off 77 and today runs from 67, Ooh Is It <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won off 77 and today runs from 67, and Ornate <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b> has won off 97 and today runs from 63. </p> <p><strong><h2>Furthest traveller<h2></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>Tuesday's <strong>Furthest Traveller</strong> is faced with the 268-mile for Anthony Honeyball who has Good Luck Charm in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987545&raceTime=1672143900000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924806"> Wetherby 12:25 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>. She has been backed from 9/2 into 7/2 for her third run over fences this afternoon in Yorkshire. </p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="good-look-charm-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/wetherby/55/2/#good-look-charm-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/good-look-charm-fr/000000538416/">Good Look Charm (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870215.png" alt="The Isle of Blue and White silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987545&bssId=36972665&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339924806&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672143900000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208017809">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/anthony-honeyball/000000033072/">Anthony Honeyball</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/brian-hughes/000000012295/">Brian Hughes</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 114</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p><strong><h2>Form Watch<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Harry Cobden enjoyed a wonderful Boxing Day with success in the King George, and he heads to Wales today as the leading Chepstow rider with 9-21 and 43% this term and 44 wins in five years - 24 ahead of his nearest rival in that time. Cobden rides Regina Dracones in the Welsh National - and Tom Gibney's runner was backed from 40s into 20/1 this morning on the Sportsbook. </p> <p>Paddy Brennan is 5-14 at the Welsh track this term and he rather surprisingly has just one ride on the card today with the in-from Fils De Roi in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987566&raceTime=1672148400000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339925238">Grade 2 13:30 Juvenile Hurdle</a></strong> - another runner backed from 18/1 into 12/1. </p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="fils-de-roi-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/4/#fils-de-roi-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fils-de-roi-fr/000000570504/">Fils De Roi (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00059813.png" alt="The Yes No Wait Sorries silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987566&bssId=45738227&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339925238&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672148400000">15/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018081">7.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/fergal-obrien/000000011197/">Fergal O'Brien</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/paddy-brennan/000000006043/">Paddy Brennan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p>Venetia William is 2-5 at the track this season and trains the favourite Quick Wave for the Welsh National <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b>, while Nigel Twiston-Davies shows a profit of +18.00 from his Welsh runners this season. </p> <p>Harry Skelton is the leading jockey at Kempton this term and chimes in with a 46% strike-rate this season and rode a winner at Kempton yesterday. His six mounts include short price pair Lac De Constance in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672147200000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924725">13:20 2m Novice Chase</a></strong>, and Get A Tonic in the following <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672149300000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924728">13:55 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>. The Sportsbook double on those two pays around 4.75. </p> <p><img alt="Dan and Harry Skelton 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Dan%20and%20Harry%20Skelton%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Alan King doesn't send a whole host of runners to Kempton, but he is 2-6 at the course this term at 50% and a small profit of +2.04, and the Barbury Castle yard have a profit of +4.50 from their 22 Kempton winners in the last five seasons. His star horse Edwardstone is <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987542&raceTime=1672151400000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339924730">Grade 2 Desert Orchid at 14:30</a></strong> today. </p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="edwardstone"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/kempton-park/27/4/#edwardstone" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/edwardstone/000000494669/">Edwardstone</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00845636.png" alt="Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987542&bssId=21548474&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339924730&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672151400000">4/9</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208017725">24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/alan-king/000000010933/">Alan King</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-cannon/000000012467/">Tom Cannon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p>In Ireland, Mouse Morris has fired in two winners from his previous nine runners and his last three horses have finished second, third and third. His sole runner at Leopardstown today is in the big handicap - <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31984347&raceTime=1672153200000&dayToSearch=20221227&marketId=924.339794978">15:00 The Paddy Power Chase</a> </strong>. The cheekpieces are back on the horse who shaped pretty well last time, and support on the Sportsbook this morning saw him backed from 33/1 into 28/1. Remember, with the Extra Place Special there's the option of a 6 Place Market. </p> <p>Young <strong>Harry Swan</strong> has had one ride at Leopardstown this term - and it was a winner. He also rode his only mount to success yesterday, and his one chance on today's card is Will Do for Gordon Elliott in the final 15:35 NHF. </p> <p><strong><h2>Race of the day<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>Two massive field handicaps at Chepstow and Leopardstown are the best races for each-way punters but the Welsh National makes the race of the day and it's one of my beloved fixtures on the National Hunt year. My old favourite Tidal Bay finished third in the 2013 race under 11-12 and a mark of 163, and Tidal's former trainer Paul Nicholls sends out Truckers Lodge with Freddie Gingell on board, and if Truckers and Gingell win, it will be one of the most emotional days in racing as the race in named in memory of Freddie's mother Kim. </p> <p>The horse is well-handicapped and he has finished placed a couple of times in his favourite race. </p> <p>Rebecca Curtis is double-handed in the contest with Wayfinder and Pats Fancy, and while the latter has been most progressive, his form on genuine good and fast ground is a worry. Pats Fancy is a big player as his stamina looks tailor-made for the race and I'd imagine Curtis has had this for the long term plan since the horse was purchased.</p> <p>The 8yo has a lovely weight of 10-8 and a good profile as a second-season chaser. He was most impressive winning the Novice Chase on this card 12 months ago, and his subsequent second to Bravemansgame at Newbury doesn't look too bad now does it? Gavin Sheehan is booked for Pats Fancy and he is 1-2 at the track this term and has a 33% strike rate from six rides that have been placed in the first four in the race. </p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="pats-fancy-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#pats-fancy-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/pats-fancy-ire/000000534257/">Pats Fancy (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864680.png" alt="Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987566&bssId=36310901&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339925244&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672152600000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018095">24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/rebecca-curtis/000000041405/">Rebecca Curtis</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/gavin-sheehan/000000014332/">Gavin Sheehan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 142</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p>Venetia Williams' Quick Wave couldn't have been more impressive with a Sandown win last time, her first appearance of the season and she's up to 144, and Charlie Deutsch has two top-four finishes in the last six years in the race and has a great chance according to the betting at 10/3. She hasn't been the easiest to train in the past, but she's exciting. It's a shame she is such a short price considering the size of the field.</p> <p> <article class="race_entry" id="quick-wave-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/27-december-2022/chepstow/11/6/#quick-wave-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/quick-wave-fr/000000448560/">Quick Wave (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00839816.png" alt="Ms Sharon Kinsella silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987566&bssId=14899216&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339925244&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672152600000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018095">24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/charlie-deutsch/000000015268/">Charlie Deutsch</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 144</li> </ul> </article> </p> <p>Top weight The Big Dog from 153 adds some intrigue from Ireland and Peter Fahey's chaser denied my pick in the Troytown in Lifetime Ambition last time at Navan. I quite fancy Lifetime Ambition for the Aintree Grand National and that looks a strong piece of form, and while it's a tough ask with plenty of weight, he can go well as he is a Munster National winner and has the stamina for this - although many do. </p> <p><strong><h2>Big Race Verdict<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>I can just about accept the price on The Big Dog, and I subscribe to his Troytown form. I wouldn't be surprised if he drifted a little in the betting, and I'll take Pats Fancy as the second bet, and at 9/1 is okay for an each-way play, but I'd rather go double-handed with the win. </p> <p><strong><h2>Paul Nicholls on his Tuesday chances<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p><img alt="Paul_Nicholls_bravemansgame_NEW.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul_Nicholls_bravemansgame_NEW.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls enjoyed a stellar afternoon yesterday with a 1-3 in the King George, and he outlines his runners and their chances on Tuesday, including the Chepstow specialist Truckers Lodge. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-sabrina-hoping-to-bewitch-rivals-at-chepstow-261222-9.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the thoughts of the Champion trainer. </p> <p><strong><h2>Tony Calvin with two Chepstow picks on Welsh Grand National Day<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p><img alt="TONY_CALVIN_chasers_winter_sun.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/d639372babd85dfe810638a7a0a20be110203d17.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Our big priced tipster has a 20/1 and 33/1 pair for today's action in Wales and says of his each-way pick for the Welsh National: "He has also won on his last two visits to this track, and he can handle soft perfectly well if the ground worsens." <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tuesday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-one-eye-on-cyclop-in-welsh-national-261222-166.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Tony's preview. </p> <p><strong><h2>Timeform preview Kempton with a well treated pick<h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p><img alt="Shan Blue Kauto Star Kempton 261220 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Shan%20Blue%20Kauto%20Star%20Kempton%20261220%201280.600x450.jpg" width="3995" height="2996" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <blockquote>Andrew Asquith has three bets for the second-day of Kempton's Christmas meeting and has a 7/1 NAP selection for the afternoon. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/kempton-racing-tips-master-dancer-on-a-good-mark-261222-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the Timeform trio of bets. </blockquote> <p><strong><h2>Final Word <h2><strong></strong></h2></h2></strong></p> <p>A superb day in store with Graded action across both sides of the sea, but it's a price theme today with a couple of massive field handicap races, and that's where the big price hunters can take the value. </p> <p>Take <strong>Pats Fancy</strong> for example today - a perfectly legitimate price at 9/1 for an each-way selection, but in such a big field, getting the place on that with 13/8 on 5 Places on the Sportsbook is a sound way to play for some, but I am trying to refine going with more win selections around that ballpark figure. As my own punting shows that I wouldn't play a lot of 33/1+ shots, especially in my <strong>Daily Racing Multiple </strong>column - as it's difficult to find one winner at those odds, let alone two, and you can hardly play a double at 33/1 and 6/4 which makes little sense. </p> <p>Last Thursday was a good example as I tipped Hurricane Highway each-way at Ffos Las and he drifted out to a BSP of 29.0 and a returning SP of 16/1, and won by 6L. My second pick Bold Plan was single figures yet wasn't placed, which cause a real period of frustration. Of course <strong>Cash Out comes into play on multiples</strong>, and it's all about honing personal preferences, which still need honing after so many years. </p> <p>Daryl is back tomorrow and for the rest of week, so best of luck with your bets today. 