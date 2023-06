Five Extra Place Specials at Southwell

Young jockey 2-2 at 100% at Ayr

Focus on cold jockeys and trainers on Tuesday

Tuesday goings:

Brighton: Good to firm, good in places (GoingStick: 7.9) (Watering).

Southwell: Standard.

Salisbury: Good to firm, firm in places (GoingStick: 8.7) (Watered).

Ayr: Good to firm, good in places (GoingStick: 8.4) (Watering) (Scattered showers).

Wetherby: Good to firm, firm in places (Watering) (Mostly sunny).

Sligo: Good, good to firm in places (Watering) (Thunderstorms).

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

16:20 Brighton: Lady Clemmie 10/111.00 into 13/27.40.

14:00 Southwell: Captain Corcoran 22/123.00 into 14/115.00, and Quanah 40/141.00 into 22/123.00.

14:30 Southwell: Ideal Dream 18/119.00 into 10/111.00, and Zephlyn 28/129.00 into 12/113.00.

16:00 Southwell: Hezahunk 18/119.00 into 9/19.80, and War Defender 33/134.00 into 14/115.00.

17:05 Southwell: Lady Roamer 20/121.00 into 12/113.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:20 Brighton: Royal Blaze 2.3811/8 out to 2.56/4.

16:35 Southwell: Vitralite 3.02/1 out to 3.55/2.

17:35 Southwell: Arcadian Friend 3.02/1 out to 3.259/4.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

A huge five Extra Place Special races on a busy day at Southwell today on the All-Weather and one at Sligo.

Southwell's opening 14:00 5f Handicap has 14 runners with the extra place with Tim Easterby's Howyadoin backed from 16/117.00 into 11/112.00 along with Quanah 22/123.00.

Howyadoin is yet to win on turf but tries the All-Weather for just the second time and has dropped down to a career low mark of 54.

The 14:30 Southwell 1m6f Handicap has 12 runners, and Ideal Dream was a big market positive from 18/119.00 into 10/111.00 on the Sportsbook this morning. Zephlyn was another backed early on today from 28/129.00 into 12/113.00.

Both divisions of the 1m Handicap at 16:00 and 16:35.

The fifth and final Extra Place Special at Southwell is the 17:35 Southwell 1m4f Handicap and Declan Carroll's Natchez Trace will be looking to overcome a wide draw for backers, with a 12/113.00 into 15/28.40 positive.

One at Sligo, and the 18:33 2m1f Handicap Hurdle with 14 runners.

Stilyker is the 2/12.94 market leader for Willie Mullins, who has booked the conditional Kieran Callaghan.

Stat Of The Day

Alex Jary is 2-2 at 100% at Ayr this term and a profit to level stakes of +6.75. He rides High Security 9/25.30 in the Ayr 20:10 5f Handicap and is often an eyecatcher. High Security ran well and wasn't beaten far at Nottingham last time and enjoys a fast surface.

The trainer Nigel Tinkler is also 1-1 at Ayr this term.

No. 3 (5) High Security SBK 5/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

13:50 Brighton: Bear To Dream 9/43.25 has won here twice (33%).

16:50 Brighton: De Vegas Kid 6/16.80 has won here three times (23%), Red Alert 9/25.30 has won here three times (50%), and Big Time Maybe 4/14.80 has won here four times (40%).

16:10 Salisbury: Ascraeus 18/119.00 has won here twice (50%).

17:50 Ayr: Retirement Beckons 20/121.00 has won here twice (9%), and Ayr Poet 25/126.00 has won here twice (12%).

19:00 Ayr: Tilsitt 11/26.40 has won here three times (21%).

19:35 Ayr: Flying Moon 12/113.00 has won here five times [24%], and St Andrew's Castle 12/113.00 has won here twice (29%).

20:10 Ayr: One Last Hug 4/14.80 has won here three times (16%), and Sixcor 12/113.00 has won here three times (20%).

20:45 Ayr: Merricourt 6/16.80 has won here three times (14%), and Classy Al 5/15.80 has won here three times (23%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:50 Brighton: Heer's Sadie 7/17.80 has won off a mark of 56 and today runs from 46.

14:00 Southwell: Tantastic 6/16.80 has won off a mark of 61 and today runs from 51.

16:00 Southwell: War Defender 14/115.00 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 60.

19:00 Ayr: Garden Oasis 15/4 has won off a mark of 85 and today runs from 75, and Young Fire 14/115.00 has won off a mark of 96 and today runs from 81.

20:10 Ayr: Primo's Comet 7/24.40 has won off 74 and today runs from 61.

20:45 Ayr: Tangled 50/151.00 has won off a mark of 78 and today runs from 64 =.

Furthest traveller

Yesterday's furthest traveller was a winner with David O'Meara's Kentucky Bluegrass, and today's has a good chance to follow up with the 2/12.94 favourite Mickey Mongoose - who runs in the 15:50 Brighton 1m2f Handicap for Charlie Johnston.

Mickey Mongoose travels 293 miles from Middleham in Yorkshire to Brighton.

No. 2 (4) Mickey Mongoose SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 61

Form Watch

At Brighton it's worth noting the trio of cold jockeys at the moment - and those with the unwanted moniker are Georgia Dobie (without a win in 44), Dougie Costello (35) and Jamie Spencer (21).

Costello rides Royal Blaze, a slightly uneasy favourite from 11/8 to 6/42.46 this morning on the Sportsbook and he has a chance to break the spell in the 14:20 Brighton 6f Maiden.

Jamie Spencer's Optik is the second favourite in a dreadful four-runner 15:20 Brighton 1m4f Classified Stakes at 4/14.80. Although in opposition is the huge Greek Giant 1/31.32, so it doesn't look good for Optik. Greek Giant will be the biggest horse on show today, and if he doesn't progress as a racehorse, he'd have a great future as a police horse.

Adrian Wintle is a trainer in form for Brighton - and he's currently 5-17 at 29% and a profit of +16.08 in the last month.

Wintle's only runner today is Luxy Lou 11/43.70 in the 13:50 7f Handicap.

Southwell looks an extremely busy day with plenty of runners, five Extra Place Special races and a batch of market movers.

The "Iceman" Thore Hammer Hansen is currently 8-21 at 38% and his rides today are on the All-Weather are:

14:00 Southwell: King Of Europe 16/117.00.

16:00 Southwell: Big Bear Hug 9/19.80.

Digging out George Wood in the finding sense, not the critical sense, the rider is 1-2 at Southwell this term at 50% and his only ride at Southwell today is the well-backed Captain Corcoran 22/123.00 into 12/113.00 in the opening 14:00 5f Handicap.

Hugo Palmer is currently cold - without a win from his last 21 sent out from his Malpas base. The biscuit heir has two runners on the west coast of Scotland with:

17:20 Ayr: Havanarama 11/43.70.

17:50 Ayr: Victoria Falls 15/4.

Keith Dalgleish is 40% at Ayr this term with 2-5 and a profit of +7.50. His two best chances are Breguet Boy 11/43.70 in the 19:35 1m2f Handicap and the old favourite Chookie Dunedin 4/14.80 in the 20:45 7f Handicap.

Lorna Fowler is 3-11 for Sligo tonight and is 2-4 at 50% in the last fortnight. Her best chance of adding to that tally this evening is Skip Mahler 9/19.80 in the 18:33 Sligo 2m1f Handicap Hurdle.

Race of the day

A real shame two runners have come out of the 17:10 Salisbury Sorvio Insurance Brokers Margadale Fillies' Handicap - the best quality at 0-85 level.

So the each-way angle is negated and null and void.

Spring Fever for John and Slim is the 5/4 favourite in the Oppenheimer silks, and she's looking to follow in the footsteps of some pretty good fillies - as Billesdon Bess has been a winner in recent times.

The market leader won on her handicap debut last time at Redcar - winning with a bit in hand in the north and it's unlikely the 7lb rise is going to halt her progress.

No. 4 (8) Spring Fever SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 81

Timeless Melody is surprisingly a 5/15.80 shot for William Haggas to keep the Newmarket dominance for the race. She's the only 4yo in the field and has to concede weight, but she ran rather disappointedly in soft conditions last time in a good race at Ascot.

The best turn of foot could come from Freddie and Martyn Meade's Dayzee, as she won a slow pace race at Wolves. She's unexposed and could have more scope from her mark of 79.

No. 5 (6) Dayzee (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Freddie & Martyn Meade

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 79

Big Race Verdict

With a lack of real quality today, Spring Fever certainly looks a filly that could go up to 90 level and Gosden hits a 20% strike-rate at Salisbury in the last five seasons. However, JG is -19.83 in terms of a level stakes loss.

Dayzee for the in-running trade is the one for me considering she handled the quick turns of Wolverhampton.

Final Word

From an in-running point of view I'll be keen to watch the Wetherby racing this evening, and it's not often I say that about Flat racing there as it rarely provides anything above Class 5 level in the handicaps.

However, from their last meeting, not many runners were winning bang on the rail on the far side. Whether there's a golden highway away from the track is something I am looking to explore, but horses were finishing far quicker on the outside away from that position.

Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.

