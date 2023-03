A clean sweep of wins yesterday for Daily Racing News

Outsider worth chancing at Chepstow

Furthest Traveller, Stat Of The Day and Big Race Pick all won, Alan has Thursday's form and news

Four meetings on Thursday - and all over the jumps with Cork back in action in Ireland.

Heavy ground awaits at Chepstow for the eight races, and two divisions of the Bumper - and they look decent races. The feature in Wales is the 15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase.

Sedgefield's seven-race card is bereft of runners unfortunately, and it's one of my favourite punting tracks. Showers are due in the north east and the soft could go heavy. No race on the card has more than six runners.

Ludlow will start on good to soft ground, but again it could be wet with the showers forecast. The 16:10 Ludlow 3m Handicap Chase is the feature at 0-130 class.

Cork are soft, heavy in places with rain and showers too. Seven races come from the Mallow venue.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

15:45 Chepstow: Call Me Sainte 35/1 into 16/1.

16:20 Chepstow: Rock Of Star 14/1 into 10/1, Imperial Hurricane 20/1 into 14/1, and Galop Du Bosc 35/1 into 22/1.

17:25 Chepstow: Gypsy Hill 50/1 into 33/1.

15:50 Cork: Wild Hunt 50/1 into 25/1.

16:25 Cork: Kingston Kid 14/1 into 10/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:50 Sedgefield: Hold Up La Colmine 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5.

15:25 Sedgefield: The Questioner 2.26/5 out to 2.47/5.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Three Extra Place Specials for Thursday and 15 runners line up for the 16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase and a wide open race with a "7/2 the field" market.

Trainer Tim Vaughan won the race 12 months ago and his Jean Genie is still seeking a first win over fences in 19 attempts. He's a 14/1 chance, while Rock Of Star was a 14/1 into 10/1 trimmed horse in the betting for Alex Dunn.

Kim Bailey's Imperial Hurricane has been positive too in the betting from 20/1 into 14/1, and Bailey has been showing one or two better signs of late.

The 15:15 Cork 2m4f Handicap Hurdle is one of two at the Mallow track for Extra Place Specials. Mighty Jeremy (10/1 into 8/1) was a positive, while McGrath From Clune has gone the other way from 12s out to 20/1.

The second Extra Place Special at Cork is the 15:50 Cork 3m Handicap Hurdle with a field of 13. Wild Hunt has halved in price at the time of writing from 50/1 into 25/1.

Stat Of The Day

Rider Caoilin Quinn is 1-3 at Chepstow this term and travels to Wales for just one ride today in the opening 13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle with Brown Bullet 10/3 - a last-time out winner at Plumpton in soft conditions. Quinn rode him then and is 1-1 on the horse.

No. 5 Brown Bullet (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

Back Brown Bullet in the 13:25 at Chepstow 10/3

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:25 Sedgefield: Sir Apollo 9/2 has won here twice (50%).

16:00 Sedgefield: Thatbeatsbanagher 9/5 has won here twice (27%).

16:10 Ludlow: Head To The Stars 16/1 has won here three times (27%), Tide Times 7/2 has won here three times (75%), Jobesgreen Lad 11/2 has won here three times (100%).

16:25 Cork: Thedancingfarrier 14/1 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:10 Chepstow: Checkitout 9/4 has won off a mark of 130 and today runs from 120, Domaine De L'Isle 15/4 has won off a mark of 144 and today runs from 117.

15:45 Chepstow: Treasure Dillon 9/1 has won off 102 and today runs from 89, Kenyan Cowboy 50/1 has won off 95 and today runs from 79.

16:20 Chepstow: Tudors Treasure 12/1 has won off 96 and today runs from 83.

Furthest traveller

The Templier won for "Furthest Traveller" followers yesterday, and Thursday's "diesel demon" is Hold Up La Colmine for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White at Sedgefield. Hold Up Colmine runs in the 14:50 Sedgefield 2m4f Handicap Hurdle and travels 332 miles for the north east sortie.

Hobbs has only sent seven runners to Sedgefield in five seasons (one winner).

No. 1 Hold Up La Colmine (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 112

Back Hold Up La Colmine in the 14:50 at Sedgefield 6/5

Form Watch

Jockey Tristan Durrell heads to Chepstow today for just one ride and he's 3-7 at 43% in the last month, and clearly has a decent chance of adding to his impressive run of form with Karakoram - a last-time-out winner for Grace Harris. Karakoram (9/2 out to 11/2 this morning) runs in the 13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle.

Cornwall trainer Tim Dennis is 2-3 recently at 67% and shows a big profit of +23.00. And his total of three winners for the season has come from just 10 runners. His sole representative today at Chepstow is Imperial Joe (5/1 into 4/1) in the 16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase.

Victor Dartnall has had a very quiet season with five winners - although that's from just 27 runners. Dartnall is 3-9 in the last month and his only runner today is the outsider Gypsy Hill in the Chepstow 17:25 Bumper.

Sean Quinlan has been the top jockey at Sedgefield this season with 7-39 at 19% and could be in for another productive day at the track. His five rides are:

13:40 Sedgefield: Telhimlisten 2/9.

14:15 Sedgefield: Forcing Bull 1/6.

14:50 Sedgefield: Hashtag Boum 11/10.

15:25 Sedgefield: Captain Tommy 6/1.

16:35 Sedgefield: Blue Hawaii 5/1.

17:10 Sedgefield: Rainbow Jet 4/1.

Olly Greenall & Josh Guerriero have a very impressive record at Sedgefield this season, with the training duo showing no signs of stopping with a profit of +34.75 from their 7-16 record.

Their sole runner at Sedgefield today is The Questioner 7/5 in the 15:25 3m3f Handicap Chase. The fencer is looking for his third win of the season and is down in distance after his 3m6f run at Bangor last time.

Sam Thomas scored with Grey Diamond yesterday and such a convincing win too, and the yard have picked up again with 4-14 in the last month at 29%. He has Jazz King 10/1 in the 15:00 Ludlow 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase.

Fergal O'Brien is leading Ludlow trainer this season with 7-23 at a decent clip of 30%, and his runners in Shropshire this afternoon are:

14:25 Ludlow: Fuji Rocks 9/2.

15:35 Ludlow: Mamoon Star 13/2.

Race of the day

Grey Diamond and Famous Bridge have been successive "Race Of The Day" winners this week, and as I have a penchant for a long-distance staying chase, the Chepstow 15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase is the most interesting today, for me, anyway.

Tim Vaughan and Evan Williams have won both editions in the last two seasons but neither has a runner, but the name Williams is dominant here with Venetia - who had two in the race, but Don Herbager came out this morning. She's left with 7/1 chance Achille, who is now in the twilight of his career and has not fired at all this season.

Venetia has had a couple of recent winners at Ffos Las, but I am still wary about backing her horses at the moment.



No. 3 Achille (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Shane Quinlan

Age: 13

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

Checkitout is the 9/4 into 15/8 favourite and was third once in a Becher Chase. He is down to a decent mark these days from 120 and sneaks into this from top weight. He was beaten 15L last time in the headgear, but he isn't exactly screaming to be backed at that price.

Ballycross is 12 years of age too, so I don't think he's one for a ton of improvement.

Philip Hobbs and chasers aren't my thing, usually, but Sandy Boy looks the most interesting runner here. Hopefully Johnson White has come in to get his chasers jumping a whole lot better.

He was lapped last time at Chepstow after making a comeback from a long lay-off, and on that run (beaten 120L), he'd struggle to beat his own shadow, but the glimmer of hope was at Uttoxeter in 2021 when he looked every inch a stayer winning at 3m2f.

It's a race where most have holes in them, and there could still be something with Sandy Boy providing he's over whatever was ailing him.

No. 4 Sandy Boy (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 112

Big Race Verdict

There might be slight doubt with the testing ground with Sandy Boy, but I am happy to take a chance on the 9yo from 112, as he looked ahead of that mark in 2021 at Uttoxeter.

Hobbs sends a lot of horses to Chepstow and in five seasons has 17-135. But this looks winnable. He is the 12/1 outsider, and is a win only selection too given the small field.

Back Sandy Boy in the 15:10 at Chepstow 12/1

Final Word

Yesterday's "Race Of The Day" selection Grey Diamond won easily by nearly 7L at Chepstow, but once again it's worth talking about price.

I put him up as the headline tip, citing the 6/4 price as just about acceptable as I thought he looked the class act. He started to drift in the early morning to 5/2 at one stage, and ended up returning a BSP of 5.08.

It's one of those where the market got it spectacularly wrong, especially winning so easily. It doesn't always happen, but it's a case of sticking to your guns. All the support was for One Fine Man - who ended up at 6/4.

The moral of the story is never be put off by the drift. I've backed plenty of horses that have been hammered in the betting into very short prices and subsequently run appallingly, but keep the faith in your ability. It doesn't always work out of course, but it's backing yourself over a long period of time.

I am back on duty tomorrow while Daryl continues his break, hopefully we can keep the run going. Until Friday.