</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/italy-v-england-tips-euro-2024-qualifying-betting-preview-back-17-1-bet-builder-in-naples-210323-1063.html">Italy v England: Go low on goals in Naples but big with 17/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-tipsheet-eight-bets-for-eight-games-on-thursday-220323-629.html">Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Eight bets for eight games on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/italy-v-england-tips-five-bet-builders-for-thursdays-euro-2024-qualifier-220323-204.html">Italy v England: Five Bet Builders from 2/1 to 14/1 for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-good-chances-among-my-dubai-world-cup-rides-220323-368.html">Ryan Moore: Good chances among my seven rides on Dubai World Cup day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-331-till-to-pay-out-at-ffos-las-220323-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Till to pay out at Ffos Las</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-third-odi-tips-hosts-close-to-value-on-a-turner-210323-194.html">India v Australia Third ODI Tips: Hosts close to value on a turner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/south-africa-v-west-indes-third-odi-tips-bowlers-could-dominate-200323-194.html">South Africa v West Indies Third ODI Tips: Bowlers could dominate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-australia-second-odi-tips-stick-with-gill-and-head-180323-194.html">India v Australia Second ODI Tips: Stick with Gill and Head</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wgc-dell-technologies-match-play-tips-rahm-rocked-by-rickie-on-day-one-230323-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rahm rocked by Rickie on day one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wgc-matchplay-corales-puntacana-and-more-210323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for WGC Matchplay, Corales Puntacana and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Harry to turn on the style </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-day-one-tips-wolf-can-roar-past-bublik-220323-778.html">Miami Masters Day One Tips: Wolf can roar past Bublik</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/miami-masters-outright-tips-medvedev-worth-considering-in-change-of-conditions-220323-778.html">Miami Masters Outright Tips: Medvedev worth considering in change of conditions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-9-tips-alcaraz-and-sinner-deserved-favourites-160323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 9 Tips: Alcaraz and Sinner deserved favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Will Privileges Committee appearance be the final act of Boris Johnson's political career?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-as-arrest-looms-200323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president as arrest looms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Grand National.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Grand National Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-23">23 March 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?", "name": "Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?", "description": "Templier and Grey Diamond both won yesterday, and Templier was the Stat and Furthest Traveller selection. Alan Dudman has all of Tuesday's news...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-23T07:48:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-23T10:35:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip Hobbs hat 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Templier and Grey Diamond both won yesterday, and Templier was the Stat and Furthest Traveller selection. Alan Dudman has all of Tuesday's news... A clean sweep of wins yesterday for Daily Racing News Outsider worth chancing at Chepstow Furthest Traveller, Stat Of The Day and Big Race Pick all won, Alan has Thursday's form and news Four meetings on Thursday - and all over the jumps with Cork back in action in Ireland. Heavy ground awaits at Chepstow for the eight races, and two divisions of the Bumper - and they look decent races. The feature in Wales is the 15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase. Sedgefield's seven-race card is bereft of runners unfortunately, and it's one of my favourite punting tracks. Showers are due in the north east and the soft could go heavy. No race on the card has more than six runners. Ludlow will start on good to soft ground, but again it could be wet with the showers forecast. The 16:10 Ludlow 3m Handicap Chase is the feature at 0-130 class. Cork are soft, heavy in places with rain and showers too. Seven races come from the Mallow venue. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 15:45 Chepstow: Call Me Sainte 35/1 into 16/1. 16:20 Chepstow: Rock Of Star 14/1 into 10/1, Imperial Hurricane 20/1 into 14/1, and Galop Du Bosc 35/1 into 22/1.17:25 Chepstow: Gypsy Hill 50/1 into 33/1. 15:50 Cork: Wild Hunt 50/1 into 25/1. 16:25 Cork: Kingston Kid 14/1 into 10/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:50 Sedgefield: Hold Up La Colmine [2.0] out to [2.2].15:25 Sedgefield: The Questioner [2.2] out to [2.4]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Three Extra Place Specials for Thursday and 15 runners line up for the 16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase and a wide open race with a "7/2 the field" market. Trainer Tim Vaughan won the race 12 months ago and his Jean Genie is still seeking a first win over fences in 19 attempts. He's a 14/1 chance, while Rock Of Star was a 14/1 into 10/1 trimmed horse in the betting for Alex Dunn. Kim Bailey's Imperial Hurricane has been positive too in the betting from 20/1 into 14/1, and Bailey has been showing one or two better signs of late. The 15:15 Cork 2m4f Handicap Hurdle is one of two at the Mallow track for Extra Place Specials. Mighty Jeremy (10/1 into 8/1) was a positive, while McGrath From Clune has gone the other way from 12s out to 20/1. The second Extra Place Special at Cork is the 15:50 Cork 3m Handicap Hurdle with a field of 13. Wild Hunt has halved in price at the time of writing from 50/1 into 25/1. Stat Of The Day Rider Caoilin Quinn is 1-3 at Chepstow this term and travels to Wales for just one ride today in the opening 13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle with Brown Bullet 10/3 - a last-time out winner at Plumpton in soft conditions. Quinn rode him then and is 1-1 on the horse. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/1/#brown-bullet-ire] Back Brown Bullet in the 13:25 at Chepstow 10/3 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:25 Sedgefield: Sir Apollo 9/2 has won here twice (50%). 16:00 Sedgefield: Thatbeatsbanagher 9/5 has won here twice (27%). 16:10 Ludlow: Head To The Stars 16/1 has won here three times (27%), Tide Times 7/2 has won here three times (75%), Jobesgreen Lad 11/2 has won here three times (100%). 16:25 Cork: Thedancingfarrier 14/1 has won here twice (33%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:10 Chepstow: Checkitout 9/4 has won off a mark of 130 and today runs from 120, Domaine De L'Isle 15/4 has won off a mark of 144 and today runs from 117. 15:45 Chepstow: Treasure Dillon 9/1 has won off 102 and today runs from 89, Kenyan Cowboy 50/1 has won off 95 and today runs from 79. 16:20 Chepstow: Tudors Treasure 12/1 has won off 96 and today runs from 83. Furthest traveller The Templier won for "Furthest Traveller" followers yesterday, and Thursday's "diesel demon" is Hold Up La Colmine for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White at Sedgefield. Hold Up Colmine runs in the 14:50 Sedgefield 2m4f Handicap Hurdle and travels 332 miles for the north east sortie. Hobbs has only sent seven runners to Sedgefield in five seasons (one winner). [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/sedgefield/46/3/#hold-up-la-colmine-fr] Back Hold Up La Colmine in the 14:50 at Sedgefield 6/5 Form Watch Jockey Tristan Durrell heads to Chepstow today for just one ride and he's 3-7 at 43% in the last month, and clearly has a decent chance of adding to his impressive run of form with Karakoram - a last-time-out winner for Grace Harris. Karakoram (9/2 out to 11/2 this morning) runs in the 13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle. Cornwall trainer Tim Dennis is 2-3 recently at 67% and shows a big profit of +23.00. And his total of three winners for the season has come from just 10 runners. His sole representative today at Chepstow is Imperial Joe (5/1 into 4/1) in the 16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase. Victor Dartnall has had a very quiet season with five winners - although that's from just 27 runners. Dartnall is 3-9 in the last month and his only runner today is the outsider Gypsy Hill in the Chepstow 17:25 Bumper. Sean Quinlan has been the top jockey at Sedgefield this season with 7-39 at 19% and could be in for another productive day at the track. His five rides are: 13:40 Sedgefield: Telhimlisten 2/9. 14:15 Sedgefield: Forcing Bull 1/6. 14:50 Sedgefield: Hashtag Boum 11/10. 15:25 Sedgefield: Captain Tommy 6/1. 16:35 Sedgefield: Blue Hawaii 5/1. 17:10 Sedgefield: Rainbow Jet 4/1. Olly Greenall &amp; Josh Guerriero have a very impressive record at Sedgefield this season, with the training duo showing no signs of stopping with a profit of +34.75 from their 7-16 record. Their sole runner at Sedgefield today is The Questioner 7/5 in the 15:25 3m3f Handicap Chase. The fencer is looking for his third win of the season and is down in distance after his 3m6f run at Bangor last time. Sam Thomas scored with Grey Diamond yesterday and such a convincing win too, and the yard have picked up again with 4-14 in the last month at 29%. He has Jazz King 10/1 in the 15:00 Ludlow 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase. Fergal O'Brien is leading Ludlow trainer this season with 7-23 at a decent clip of 30%, and his runners in Shropshire this afternoon are: 14:25 Ludlow: Fuji Rocks 9/2. 15:35 Ludlow: Mamoon Star 13/2. Race of the day Grey Diamond and Famous Bridge have been successive "Race Of The Day" winners this week, and as I have a penchant for a long-distance staying chase, the Chepstow 15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase is the most interesting today, for me, anyway. Tim Vaughan and Evan Williams have won both editions in the last two seasons but neither has a runner, but the name Williams is dominant here with Venetia - who had two in the race, but Don Herbager came out this morning. She's left with 7/1 chance Achille, who is now in the twilight of his career and has not fired at all this season. Venetia has had a couple of recent winners at Ffos Las, but I am still wary about backing her horses at the moment. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/4/#achille-fr] Checkitout is the 9/4 into 15/8 favourite and was third once in a Becher Chase. He is down to a decent mark these days from 120 and sneaks into this from top weight. He was beaten 15L last time in the headgear, but he isn't exactly screaming to be backed at that price. Ballycross is 12 years of age too, so I don't think he's one for a ton of improvement. Philip Hobbs and chasers aren't my thing, usually, but Sandy Boy looks the most interesting runner here. Hopefully Johnson White has come in to get his chasers jumping a whole lot better. He was lapped last time at Chepstow after making a comeback from a long lay-off, and on that run (beaten 120L), he'd struggle to beat his own shadow, but the glimmer of hope was at Uttoxeter in 2021 when he looked every inch a stayer winning at 3m2f. It's a race where most have holes in them, and there could still be something with Sandy Boy providing he's over whatever was ailing him. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/4/#sandy-boy-ire] Big Race Verdict There might be slight doubt with the testing ground with Sandy Boy, but I am happy to take a chance on the 9yo from 112, as he looked ahead of that mark in 2021 at Uttoxeter. Hobbs sends a lot of horses to Chepstow and in five seasons has 17-135. But this looks winnable. He is the 12/1 outsider, and is a win only selection too given the small field. Back Sandy Boy in the 15:10 at Chepstow 12/1 Ryan Moore is back! Betfair Ambassador returns for the new season and exclusively gives his thoughts on this weekend's Meydan action with Dubai World Cup night. Fresh from a superb stint in Australia, Moore has a stellar book of rides this weekend that include Broome and Westover. Click here for Moore's column and preview. Tony Calvin's latest ante-post update Our big price tipster booted in a 50/1 winner at Cheltenham last week and looks ahead to this weekend and advises patience and highlights the horses you will want to keep an eye on between now and Saturday at Newbury and Kelso. Click here for TC's latest column. Chepstow preview with three Timeform selections Andrew Asquith resumes Timeform tipping duties, and amongst his three selections at the Welsh venue today, he picks a 5/1 each-way chance he describes with a chance by saying: "That should have done his confidence the world of good and he remains with plenty of potential now back over fences from this sort of mark." Click here for the Timeform Chepstow trio. Final Word Yesterday's "Race Of The Day" selection Grey Diamond won easily by nearly 7L at Chepstow, but once again it's worth talking about price. I put him up as the headline tip, citing the 6/4 price as just about acceptable as I thought he looked the class act. He started to drift in the early morning to 5/2 at one stage, and ended up returning a BSP of 5.08. It's one of those where the market got it spectacularly wrong, especially winning so easily. It doesn't always happen, but it's a case of sticking to your guns. All the support was for One Fine Man - who ended up at 6/4. The moral of the story is never be put off by the drift. I've backed plenty of horses that have been hammered in the betting into very short prices and subsequently run appallingly, but keep the faith in your ability. It doesn't always work out of course, but it's backing yourself over a long period of time. I am back on duty tomorrow while Daryl continues his break, hopefully we can keep the run going. Until Friday. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip%20Hobbs%20hat%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip Hobbs hat 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip Hobbs hat 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip Hobbs hat 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip Hobbs hat 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt=""> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Philip Hobbs could have winners today at Sedgefield and Chepstow</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Can%20the%20Stat%20and%20Furthest%20Traveller%20runners%20go%20in%20again%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Can%20the%20Stat%20and%20Furthest%20Traveller%20runners%20go%20in%20again%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Templier and Grey Diamond both won yesterday, and Templier was the Stat and Furthest Traveller selection. Alan Dudman has all of Tuesday's news...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sam-to-prove-doubting-thomases-wrong-and-stats-point-to-templier-220323-134.html"><strong>A clean sweep of wins yesterday for Daily Racing News</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790"><strong>Outsider worth chancing at Chepstow</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Furthest Traveller, Stat Of The Day and Big Race Pick all won, Alan has Thursday's form and news</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Four meetings on Thursday - and all over the jumps with Cork back in action in Ireland.</p><p>Heavy ground awaits at Chepstow for the eight races, and two divisions of the Bumper - and they look decent races. The feature in Wales is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790">15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Sedgefield's seven-race card is bereft of runners unfortunately, and it's one of my favourite punting tracks. Showers are due in the north east and the soft could go heavy. No race on the card has more than six runners.</p><p>Ludlow will start on good to soft ground, but again it could be wet with the showers forecast. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204361&raceTime=1679587800000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773573">16:10 Ludlow 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong> is the feature at 0-130 class.</p><p>Cork are soft, heavy in places with rain and showers too. Seven races come from the Mallow venue.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679586300000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773805">15:45 Chepstow</a></strong>: Call Me Sainte 35/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679588400000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773810">16:20 Chepstow</a></strong>: Rock Of Star 14/1 into 10/1, Imperial Hurricane 20/1 into 14/1, and Galop Du Bosc 35/1 into 22/1.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679592300000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773841">17:25 Chepstow</a></strong>: Gypsy Hill 50/1 into 33/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204455&raceTime=1679586600000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352774885">15:50 Cork</a></strong>: Wild Hunt 50/1 into 25/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204455&raceTime=1679588700000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352774896">16:25 Cork</a></strong>: Kingston Kid 14/1 into 10/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679583000000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773389">14:50 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Hold Up La Colmine <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679585100000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773393">15:25 Sedgefield</a></strong>: The Questioner <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p><strong>Three Extra Place Specials</strong> for Thursday and 15 runners line up for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679588400000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773810">16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong> and a wide open race with a "7/2 the field" market.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Tim Vaughan</strong> won the race 12 months ago and his Jean Genie is still seeking a first win over fences in 19 attempts. He's a 14/1 chance, while Rock Of Star was a 14/1 into 10/1 trimmed horse in the betting for Alex Dunn.</p><p>Kim Bailey's Imperial Hurricane has been positive too in the betting from 20/1 into 14/1, and Bailey has been showing one or two better signs of late.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204455&raceTime=1679584500000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352774865">15:15 Cork 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> is one of two at the Mallow track for Extra Place Specials. <strong>Mighty Jeremy</strong> (10/1 into 8/1) was a positive, while <strong>McGrath From Clune</strong> has gone the other way from 12s out to 20/1.</p><p>The second Extra Place Special at Cork is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204455&raceTime=1679586600000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352774885">15:50 Cork 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with a field of 13. Wild Hunt has halved in price at the time of writing from 50/1 into 25/1.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>Rider <strong>Caoilin Quinn</strong> is 1-3 at Chepstow this term and travels to Wales for just one ride today in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679577900000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773760">13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with Brown Bullet 10/3 - a last-time out winner at Plumpton in soft conditions. Quinn rode him then and is 1-1 on the horse.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="brown-bullet-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/1/#brown-bullet-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/brown-bullet-ire/000000535197/">Brown Bullet (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864856.png" alt="Dan Shaw Simon Clare Andy Irvine silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32204365&bssId=36476457&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352773760&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679577900000">10/3</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211690584">5.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/andy-irvine/000000056524/">Andy Irvine</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/caoilin-quinn/000000018959/">Caoilin Quinn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 96</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brown Bullet in the 13:25 at Chepstow</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679577900000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773760" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/3</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679585100000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773393">15:25 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Sir Apollo 9/2 has won here twice (50%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679587200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773420">16:00 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Thatbeatsbanagher 9/5 has won here twice (27%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204361&raceTime=1679587800000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773573">16:10 Ludlow</a></strong>: Head To The Stars 16/1 has won here three times (27%), Tide Times 7/2 has won here three times (75%), Jobesgreen Lad 11/2 has won here three times (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204455&raceTime=1679588700000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352774896">16:25 Cork</a></strong>: Thedancingfarrier 14/1 has won here twice (33%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790">15:10 Chepstow</a></strong>: Checkitout 9/4 has won off a mark of 130 and today runs from 120, Domaine De L'Isle 15/4 has won off a mark of 144 and today runs from 117. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679586300000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773805">15:45 Chepstow</a></strong>: Treasure Dillon 9/1 has won off 102 and today runs from 89, Kenyan Cowboy 50/1 has won off 95 and today runs from 79. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679588400000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773810">16:20 Chepstow</a></strong>: Tudors Treasure 12/1 has won off 96 and today runs from 83.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>The Templier won for "Furthest Traveller" followers yesterday, and Thursday's "diesel demon" is <strong>Hold Up La Colmine</strong> for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White at Sedgefield. Hold Up Colmine runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679583000000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773389">14:50 Sedgefield 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> and travels 332 miles for the north east sortie.</p><p>Hobbs has only sent seven runners to Sedgefield in five seasons (one winner).</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hold-up-la-colmine-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/sedgefield/46/3/#hold-up-la-colmine-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hold-up-la-colmine-fr/000000578414/">Hold Up La Colmine (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00849830A.png" alt="Tim Syder & Martin St Quinton silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32204360&bssId=49671389&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352773389&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679583000000">11/10</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211690519">2.36</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/philip-hobbs-johnson-white/000000057750/">Philip Hobbs & Johnson White</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ben-jones/000000017495/">Ben Jones</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 112</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Hold Up La Colmine in the 14:50 at Sedgefield</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679583000000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773389" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/5</a></div><h2>Form Watch<strong></strong></h2><p></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Jockey Tristan Durrell heads to Chepstow today for just one ride and he's 3-7 at 43% in the last month, and clearly has a decent chance of adding to his impressive run of form with Karakoram - a last-time-out winner for Grace Harris. Karakoram (9/2 out to 11/2 this morning) runs in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679577900000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773760">13:25 Chepstow 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>Cornwall trainer Tim Dennis is 2-3 recently at 67% and shows a big profit of +23.00. And his total of three winners for the season has come from just 10 runners. His sole representative today at Chepstow is Imperial Joe (5/1 into 4/1) in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679588400000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773810">16:20 Chepstow 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Victor Dartnall has had a very quiet season with five winners - although that's from just 27 runners. Dartnall is 3-9 in the last month and his only runner today is the outsider Gypsy Hill in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679592300000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773841">Chepstow 17:25 Bumper</a>.</p><p>Sean Quinlan has been the top jockey at Sedgefield this season with 7-39 at 19% and could be in for another productive day at the track. His five rides are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679578800000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773356">13:40 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Telhimlisten 2/9. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679580900000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773387">14:15 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Forcing Bull 1/6. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679583000000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773389">14:50 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Hashtag Boum 11/10. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679585100000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773393">15:25 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Captain Tommy 6/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679589300000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773434">16:35 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Blue Hawaii 5/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679591400000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773449">17:10 Sedgefield</a></strong>: Rainbow Jet 4/1.</p><p><strong>Olly Greenall & Josh Guerriero</strong> have a very impressive record at Sedgefield this season, with the training duo showing no signs of stopping with a profit of +34.75 from their 7-16 record.</p><p>Their sole runner at Sedgefield today is The Questioner 7/5 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204360&raceTime=1679585100000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773393">15:25 3m3f Handicap Chase</a></strong>. The fencer is looking for his third win of the season and is down in distance after his 3m6f run at Bangor last time.</p><p><strong>Sam Thomas</strong> scored with Grey Diamond yesterday and such a convincing win too, and the yard have picked up again with 4-14 in the last month at 29%. He has Jazz King 10/1 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204361&raceTime=1679583600000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773537">15:00 Ludlow 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Fergal O'Brien is leading Ludlow trainer this season with 7-23 at a decent clip of 30%, and his runners in Shropshire this afternoon are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204361&raceTime=1679581500000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773528">14:25 Ludlow</a></strong>: Fuji Rocks 9/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204361&raceTime=1679585700000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773572">15:35 Ludlow</a></strong>: Mamoon Star 13/2.</p><h2>Race of the day<strong></strong></h2><p></p><p><img alt="Chepstow hurdles 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Chepstow%20hurdles%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Grey Diamond and Famous Bridge have been successive "Race Of The Day" winners this week, and as I have a penchant for a long-distance staying chase, the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790">Chepstow 15:10 3m7f Handicap Chase</a></strong> is the most interesting today, for me, anyway.</p><p>Tim Vaughan and Evan Williams have won both editions in the last two seasons but neither has a runner, but the name Williams is dominant here with Venetia - who had two in the race, but Don Herbager came out this morning. She's left with 7/1 chance Achille, who is now in the twilight of his career and has not fired at all this season.</p><p>Venetia has had a couple of recent winners at Ffos Las, but I am still wary about backing her horses at the moment. <br><br> <article class="race_entry" id="achille-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/4/#achille-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/achille-fr/000000391375/">Achille (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00026036.png" alt="Mrs Vida Bingham silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32204365&bssId=8720214&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352773790&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679584200000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211690603">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/venetia-williams/000000007270/">Venetia Williams</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/shane-quinlan/000000015857/">Shane Quinlan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 13</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 115</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Checkitout is the 9/4 into 15/8 favourite and was third once in a Becher Chase. He is down to a decent mark these days from 120 and sneaks into this from top weight. He was beaten 15L last time in the headgear, but he isn't exactly screaming to be backed at that price.</p><p>Ballycross is 12 years of age too, so I don't think he's one for a ton of improvement.</p><p><strong>Philip Hobbs</strong> and chasers aren't my thing, usually, but Sandy Boy looks the most interesting runner here. Hopefully Johnson White has come in to get his chasers jumping a whole lot better.</p><p>He was lapped last time at Chepstow after making a comeback from a long lay-off, and on that run (beaten 120L), he'd struggle to beat his own shadow, but the glimmer of hope was at Uttoxeter in 2021 when he looked every inch a stayer winning at 3m2f.</p><p>It's a race where most have holes in them, and there could still be something with <strong>Sandy Boy</strong> providing he's over whatever was ailing him.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="sandy-boy-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-march-2023/chepstow/11/4/#sandy-boy-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sandy-boy-ire/000000492685/">Sandy Boy (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00843389.png" alt="Mrs B. Hitchcock silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32204365&bssId=21179736&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.352773790&modules=betslip&raceTime=1679584200000">12/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211690603">13.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/philip-hobbs-johnson-white/000000057750/">Philip Hobbs & Johnson White</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/micheal-nolan/000000014676/">Micheal Nolan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 112</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p></p><p>There might be slight doubt with the testing ground with Sandy Boy, but I am happy to take a chance on the 9yo from 112, as he looked ahead of that mark in 2021 at Uttoxeter.</p><p>Hobbs sends a lot of horses to Chepstow and in five seasons has 17-135. But this looks winnable. He is the 12/1 outsider, and is a win only selection too given the small field.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sandy Boy in the 15:10 at Chepstow</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12/1</a></div><h2>Ryan Moore is back!<strong></strong></h2><p></p><p><img alt="Ryan Moore Ascot stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ryan%20Moore%20Ascot%20stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador returns for the new season and exclusively gives his thoughts on this weekend's Meydan action with Dubai World Cup night.</p><p>Fresh from a superb stint in Australia, Moore has a stellar book of rides this weekend that include Broome and Westover. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-good-chances-among-my-dubai-world-cup-rides-220323-368.html">Click here for Moore's column and preview</a></strong>.</p><h2>Tony Calvin's latest ante-post update<strong></strong></h2><p></p><p><img alt="TONY_CALVIN_chasers_winter_sun.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/d639372babd85dfe810638a7a0a20be110203d17.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Our big price tipster booted in a 50/1 winner at Cheltenham last week and looks ahead to this weekend and advises patience and highlights the horses you will want to keep an eye on between now and Saturday at Newbury and Kelso. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-ones-to-watch-at-newbury-and-kelso-on-saturday-210323-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for TC's latest column.</p><h2>Chepstow preview with three Timeform selections</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Chelmsford stalls 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Chelmsford%20stalls%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Andrew Asquith resumes Timeform tipping duties, and amongst his three selections at the Welsh venue today, he picks a 5/1 each-way chance he describes with a chance by saying: "That should have done his confidence the world of good and he remains with plenty of potential now back over fences from this sort of mark."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/chepstow-racing-tips-stellar-stream-can-progress-again-220323-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform Chepstow trio.</p><h2>Final Word<strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>Yesterday's "Race Of The Day" selection <strong>Grey Diamond</strong> won easily by nearly 7L at Chepstow, but once again it's worth talking about price.</p><p>I put him up as the headline tip, citing the 6/4 price as just about acceptable as I thought he looked the class act. He started to drift in the early morning to 5/2 at one stage, and ended up returning a BSP of 5.08.</p><p>It's one of those where the market got it spectacularly wrong, especially winning so easily. It doesn't always happen, but it's a case of sticking to your guns. All the support was for One Fine Man - who ended up at 6/4.</p><p>The moral of the story is never be put off by the drift. I've backed plenty of horses that have been hammered in the betting into very short prices and subsequently run appallingly, but keep the faith in your ability. It doesn't always work out of course, but it's backing yourself over a long period of time.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow while Daryl continues his break, hopefully we can keep the run going. Until Friday.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32204365&raceTime=1679584200000&dayToSearch=20230323&marketId=924.352773790">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Can%20the%20Stat%20and%20Furthest%20Traveller%20runners%20go%20in%20again%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Can%20the%20Stat%20and%20Furthest%20Traveller%20runners%20go%20in%20again%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-sam-to-prove-doubting-thomases-wrong-and-stats-point-to-templier-220323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Sam to prove doubting Thomases wrong, and stats point to Templier</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sam Thomas 1250 x 880.450x317.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Sam%20Thomas%201250%20x%20880.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-richards-about-to-hit-peak-form-and-a-pair-of-clonmel-market-movers-210323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Richards about to hit peak form and a pair of Clonmel market movers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Famous Bridge 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Famous%20Bridge%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-oh-yeah-for-the-man-at-navan-and-three-each-way-races-on-monday-200323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Oh Yeah for the man at Navan and three each-way races on Monday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Gavin Cromwell 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Gavin%20Cromwell%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/italy-v-england-tips-euro-2024-qualifying-betting-preview-back-17-1-bet-builder-in-naples-210323-1063.html">Italy v England: Go low on goals in Naples but big with 17/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-tipsheet-eight-bets-for-eight-games-on-thursday-220323-629.html">Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Eight bets for eight games on Thursday</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/san-marino-v-northern-ireland-tips-oneill-might-be-made-to-wait-230323-140.html">San Marino v Northern Ireland: O'Neill might be made to wait</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/italy-v-england-tips-five-bet-builders-for-thursdays-euro-2024-qualifier-220323-204.html">Italy v England: Five Bet Builders from 2/1 to 14/1 for Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again? </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Can the Stat and Furthest Traveller runners go in again?" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-can-the-stat-and-furthest-traveller-runners-go-in-again-230323-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Horse Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li><li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vb26e4fa9e5134444860be286fd8771851679335129114" integrity="sha512-M3hN/6cva/SjwrOtyXeUa5IuCT0sedyfT+jK/OV+s+D0RnzrTfwjwJHhd+wYfMm9HJSrZ1IKksOdddLuN6KOzw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7ac5e0921ced822c","version":"2023.3.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>