Three out of four winners for Alan last week here

Redcar stages race of the day and Ayr jumps' racing is back

Al Dudman previews Monday's action with the key news, betting moves and Extra Place Specials

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:10 Ayr: Dunnottar Castle 51.050/1 into 21.020/1.

16:25 Ayr: Tenbobeachway 26.025/1 into 17.016/1

13:20 Leicester: My Brother Mike 34.033/1 into 21.020/1

14:20 Leicester: Queen Of Romford 19.018/1 into 13.012/1

14:55 Leicester: Milvus 51.050/1 into 17.016/1

14:00 Redcar: Ohnojoe 21.020/1 into 15.014/1

16:15 Redcar: Wizarding 126.0125/1 into 26.025/1

16:50 Redcar: Agonyclite 21.020/1 into 13.012/1

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:30 Redcar: Scott's Moon 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

16:50 Redcar: Blazing Son 2.757/4 out to 3.02/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Hello to Monday, and there are seven Extra Place Specials today on the Sportsbook with the majority at Newcastle as four are on the north east card for the afternoon into the evening with the fixture dominated by low-grade handicaps and big fields.

The 16:10 1m2f Handicap with 12 runners opens Gosforth Park. Two-time CD winner Jomont goes back up in trip for trainer Michael Dods while Crazy Maisie for Ivan Furtado ran well over CD last time and she runs off the same mark.

Fourteen runners for the 18:25 1m Handicap on the straight track, and high drawn numbers occupy four of the first five places in the betting. Dedenne makes handicap debut for Hugo Palmer and starts off from a low mark of 60. Bobo for Keith Dalgleish is another handicap debutant - and two trainers that couldn't be more polar opposites.

The 19:30 is a Class 6 7f Handicap comprising of 14 runners and the four places makes it interesting. The 20:00 5f Handicap to close the card is another Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook with 14 runners and half the field are CD winners.

Ayr's first jumping fixture of the season is a welcome sight for Monday, and there's one Extra Place Special for the Scottish meeting with the 14:10 2m4f Novices' Handicap Hurdle. Don McCain has won the last two runnings but doesn't have a horse this year. Bestarius is 1-22 over hurdles and is seeking just his second win as a 10yo in a wide-open race. Hard Iron for Nicky Richards looks interesting from a pedigree angle and showed ability in bumpers. His handicap debut mark of 84 isn't exactly taxing and he'll likely go on the ground.

The Extra Place Special at Leicester is the 14:20 7f Nursery with 12 runners. Trainer George Boughey sends out a lot of juveniles and Cantora has been in three Maidens at better tracks (two at Newmarket) and makes her debut from 54 with Saffie Osborne claiming some weight. The ground will be testing at the Midlands' venue today.

Over at Redcar, and a well-stocked card with juvenile races, but the Extra Place Special is the 15:40 1m Handicap with 11 runners and a good race with the top weight rated 97.

The unexposed Awaal runs in a handicap for the first time for the Crisfords, although he'll have to settle better than he did at Haydock last time. He is one of two 3yos in the line-up alongside Koy Koy.

David O'Meara's Pisanello holds excellent claims following an unlucky effort last time over CD in the Straight Mile Championship and ran well in second. The 5yo had to wait for room and they migrated over to the far side and centre. He will like testing ground and is wonderfully consistent.

Stat Of The Day

Ralph Beckett is the leading trainer at Leicester this season, and also has a deeply impressive strike rate with 5-13 at 39% and a profit of +12.00. His only runner on the card is Guess in the 15:30 1m Handicap. The 3yo is priced at 4/1 and wears first-time blinkers, with the trainer holding a 20% win and 50% place record with the headgear at the track.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:15 Ayr: Nell's Son has won here twice (67%).

15:40 Redcar: Azano has won here twice (50%).

16:50 Redcar: Hurstwood has won here twice (50%).

17:25 Redcar: Dirchill has won here three times (33%).

16:10 Newcastle: Jomont has won here twice (25%).

18:25 Newcastle: Amelia R (22%) has won here twice, and Rocket Dancer has won here twice (29%).

19:30 Newcastle: Bobby Joe Leg has won here three times (9%), and Jems Bond has won here twice (15%).

20:00 Newcastle: Secretinthepark has won here three times (27%), Primo's Comet has won here twice (13%), and Glorious Rio has won here three times (30%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:25 Redcar: Dark Shot has won off 72 and today runs from 62, and Porterinthejungle has won off 65 and today runs from 54.

16:43 Newcastle: Starfighter has won off 74 and today runs from 63.

19:30 Newcastle: Bobby Joe Leg has won off 58 and today runs from 46.

20:00 Newcastle: Secretinthepark has won off 80 and today runs from 67.

Furthest traveller

David Pipe is no stranger to appearing in the Longest Traveller section, and he marks Monday with another appearance (due a Hall Of Fame place shortly) as Sizing Pottsie is his representative at Ayr and runs in the 13:40 2m Novices' Hurdle.

He won a Grade 2 Webster Cup as a novice chaser for Jessie Harrington and has been purchased for a cool 95,000 to run over hurdles today. He'll enjoy the soft ground or even heavy and has also had a wind op. He's a fascinating runner today and adds some spice considering the journey to the west coast is 377 miles.

No. 5 Sizing Pottsie (Fr) SBK 4/11 EXC 1.43 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

We'll start with Ayr and the young Connor Rabbit heads to the west coast with a recent 2-5 record at 40% showing an excellent +17.75 level stakes profit from his handful of rides in the last month. He has just one ride booked for Monday with Hoganville for trainer George Bewley. He's up 6lb for a good staying win at Hexham last time and should add to Rabbit's recent good spell.

Bewley also features high on the trainers' hot list with a recent strike-rate of 5-8 at a massive 63% and a profit of +28.50. With that in mind, it's hard to get away from the claims of Hoganville.

No. 1 Hoganville (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: George Bewley

Jockey: Conor Rabbitt

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 102

Ann Hamilton is 2-3 at 66% and Nicky Richards, the legend of Greystoke is 5-11 at 46% showing another healthy profit of +28.00.

Richards is busy at Ayr with five entries, but I often like his bumper horses at the track and The Kalooki Kid on debut at 5/2 on the Sportsbook and has a good staying pedigree. Brian Hughes also rides him and is 50-269 in the last five seasons at Ayr at 18%.

Over to Leicester, and I am afraid I know next to nothing of Mr Fletcher Yarham, but he is 3-4 at 75% of late and a profit of +14.50. He was close to making it for Stat Of The Day, and he rides Drawing Clocks for Ed Dunlop in the opening 13:20 1m4f Amateur Riders' Handicap.

No. 8 (8) Drawing Clocks SBK 11/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Mr Fletcher Yarham

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 60

Charlie Hills is the trainer with the highest recent level stakes profit return. He clocks in with nearly +45.00 in the last month - ticking along at 25% with 13 winners. His only horse at Leicester on Monday is in the 14:55 6f Novice with 16 runners, and it's a big outsider in Aberfoyle at 28/1.

Owen Lewis is 1-2 at Leicester this season at 50%, and his one ride on the card is outsider Fire Eyes in the 16:05 7f Claimer, and the horse is a big price at 11/1.

Trainer Liam Bailey is 1-1 at Leicester this term and can he keep his 100% record up with Gordonstoun in the 16:05? He's a previous winner at the track, scoring in a handicap last time on quick ground and heads into claiming company this afternoon.

Julie Feilden is another trainer with a high Leicester percentage with 2-3 at 66%. She has two runners on the card with Fen Tiger and Stintino Sunset.

Simon and Ed Crisford have enjoyed a good run of form of late with 12-36 at 33% and have two very strong chances on the Redcar Monday card with Awaal 2.56/4 in the feature 15:40 1m Handicap and Pussycat Eyes in the following 16:15 at 8/11. A Sportsbook double on those two pays 4.75.

No. 10 (2) Pussycat Eyes (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Uptowntopraking also runs against Pussycat Eyes, and is named after a superb song by Donna and Althea.

Race of the day

While David O'Meara won't need his top hat and tails for Redcar on Monday, he is double-handed in the feature 0-95 Handicap with Pisanello and Azano. It's race the trainer landed in 2020 with Young Fire, who posted a superb win over the far side drawn in one.

Both of his horses are drawn high which could be problematic, and Aazno is dropping down in class having competed in the Listed Guisborough Stakes last time at the track. He is versatile on ground, and has enough form in soft to make him of interest. Pisanello has good form in handicaps at Redcar too and I thought he was a little unlucky waiting for a gap last time out over CD.

No. 1 (11) Azano SBK 40/1 EXC 48 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 97

Koy Koy was almost certainly unlucky last time as he was a in a poor position at Ayr with the first-time hood. It paid to be up with the pace in that, but his slowly away break ruined his chance as he finished with a fair bit of running. I slightly worry if the ground rides soft or heavy for him, even though his previous race at Newbury has worked out well.

Awaal is the unexposed one, but a mark of 93 for a handicap debut against hardened milers looks tough. He did cost 350k as a breeze-up though and looked quite good at Lingfield. He runs for the in-form Crisfords.

No. 4 (5) Awaal (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 93

For an each-way angle with the Extra Place Special on offer, Les Eyre's Fame And Acclaim is the stayer in the field. He finished second in heavy at Haydock last time, and that was his best effort since winning earlier in the season season - once again at Haydock in 0-95 company.

Eyre wouldn't have many 90-rated horses these days, and with the weather predicting rain, he should relish the conditions. A low draw in two could be handy as well as he likes to be up with the pace.

Big race verdict

It's a close call for me between Pisanello and I respect his CD handicap form, but Fame And Acclaim could have the run of the race from stall two and if it's soft, he won't mind conditions at all. He's proven in the grade with a 0-95 success earlier in the season, and he's down to a fine mark.

He could be one of those that has been waiting for the soft ground.



Final Word

Where do we start from Cheltenham from Friday and Saturday? My first issue was the ground being given as officially good on Friday, which looked way off. Inaccurate going reports frustrate everyone.

As did the price of a Guinness in a paper cup. I'm no Guinness lover, but even I know that's not the way. The Irish branch of my family and Uncle Gary from Dublin would sling it back at me if I offered him that. Prices appear a problem, but unfortunately it's everywhere. However, paying customers do not take well to getting ripped off, and that was the general consensus coming out of Prestbury Park on Saturday.

Not a surprise the racing press is all over the cost of a pint, when I'd like to see a few more questions asked about rides by newspapers rather than TV audiences and price indexes- which ultimately have no impact whatsoever. There's nothing wrong with asking the question about tactics, as footballers can have a bad game and get criticised. Referees always have bad games and are lambasted.

Best performance of the two days for me was Straw Fan Jack for Sheila Lewis. What a smashing little horse he is, as the grey jumped well on a day when seasoned chasers didn't due to the white boards (The Hollow Ginge), and with a fine attitude, I think we'll be seeing him at the November meeting.

Finally Chemical Energy won, and he won't be seen until the National Hunt Chase according to Gordon Elliott, which sadly is a common trait now. So many good races until now to the Festival, but the CE won't be in any of them.

I am back on Tuesday and you can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.