</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-4-170423-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-real-madrid-champions-league-tips-champions-to-cruise-through-160423-1063.html">Chelsea v Real Madrid: Back Benzema to bag again at the Bridge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/napoli-v-milan-tips-back-rossoneri-to-reach-the-semi-finals-170423-140.html">Napoli v Milan: Back Rossoneri to reach the semi-finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html">Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tuesday-racing-tips-hodler-is-tony-calvins-10-1-tip-on-day-one-at-newmarket-170423-166.html">Tuesday Racing Tips: Hodler is Tony Calvin's 10/1 tip on day one at Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-poker-face-set-to-show-his-hand-on-day-one-of-craven-meeting-160423-368.html">Ryan Moore: Poker Face set to show his hand on day one of Craven Meeting</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html">Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Will the class acts prosper again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/isps-handa-championship-japan-birdiefest-expected-at-generous-nicklaus-layout-150423-167.html">ISPS Handa Championship Japan: Birdiefest expected at generous Nicklaus layout </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/isps-handa-championship-2023-players-form-guide-140423-779.html">ISPS Handa Championship 2023: Form stats for this week's momentous occasion</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-improving-sunrisers-rate-good-value-as-outsiders-170423-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Improving Sunrisers rate good value as outsiders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-t20-tips-cleaver-and-rizwan-stand-out-bets-160423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Cleaver and Rizwan stand out bets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-dan-weston-sides-with-sinner-in-barcelona-170423-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston sides with Sinner in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-final-tips-underdog-rublev-will-never-get-a-better-chance-160423-778.html">Monte Carlo Final Tips: Underdog Rublev will never get a better chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-semi-final-tips-sinner-and-rublev-both-worth-backing-150423-778.html">Monte Carlo Semi-Final Tips: Sinner and Rublev both worth backing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-4-tips-trump-can-edge-out-mcgill-again-180423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 4 Tips: Trump can edge out McGill again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-3-tips-back-perry-to-maintain-long-term-dominance-over-milkins-170423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 3 Tips: Back Perry to maintain long-term dominance over Milkins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-2-tips-williams-to-beat-robertson-comfortably-again-160423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 2 Tips: Williams to beat Robertson comfortably</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-18">18 April 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket", "name": "Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket", "description": "Alan Dudman brings you Tuesday's latest news, stats, form and betting moves ahead of a busy afternoon and evening...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-18T09:14:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-18T09:15:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you Tuesday's latest news, stats, form and betting moves ahead of a busy afternoon and evening... Day One of the Craven Meeting stats Seeking another Race Of The Day profit 50% stat horse for Peter Chapple-Hyam Spring in the air, summer just around the corner and the first throes of the Newmarket Flat season with the two-day Craven meeting to greet us on Tuesday and a card full of quality, depth and potentially some high class horses for the future. It's a far from unpleasant way to start the morning. Ground conditions today at HQ will be soft with a 5.1 reading on the going stick. A sunny day is forecast and the stalls will be over the far side of the track. Lingfield's All-Weather meeting includes seven races, and a jumping card from Tipperary on Tuesday for the afternoon begins at 14:05 on yielding to soft ground. It's a day very much for the future at Tipp' as five of the seven races are Novice, Maiden, Beginners and Bumper events. Gowran Park for the evening starts at 16:03 and conditions will be on the soft side too for their seven races. Southwell's seven race All-Weather card is underway at 17:25. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 15:00 Newmarket: Toshizou 20/1 into 16/1. 17:20 Newmarket: Burning Cash 14/1 into 9/1. 15:45 Lingfield: Sparked 9/1 into 5/1.16:20 Lingfield: Rockit Tommy 20/1 into 14/1. 17:30 Lingfield: Talap 18/1 into 11/1. 17:25 Southwell: Max Of Stars 20/1 into 9/1. 19:00 Southwell: Cuban Strike 40/1 into 25/1. 19:30 Southwell: Key Look 20/1 into 12/1, and Amelia R 66/1 into 33/1. 20:00 Southwell: Fighting Poet 14/1 into 17/2, and Manyana 18/1 into 12/1. 15:50 Tipperary: The Banger Doyle 22/1 into 10/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 14:25 Newmarket: New Kingdom [3.0] out to [3.75].15:35 Newmarket: Poker Face [2.6] out to [3.0]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Five Extra Place Specials today including one from Newmarket, and the HQ race for each-way players is the 15:00 Close Brothers Handicap 1m with 13 runners. Those drawn low (4,4,2) have been successful in the last three renewals and Frankie Dettori is back on terra firma after his American venture and rides favourite Unforgotten at 9/2. Bopedro 16/1 into 14/1 for David O'Meara attracted some support this morning with the four places on offer. Two Southwell extra place races on the Sportsbook are the 19:00 Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap 1m with 14 runners, and the following 19:30 Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap 7f with 12 runners. Key Look for Paul Midgley was cut from 20s into 12/1 for the 19:30, and Willing To Please also moved early on today from 25/1 into 18/1 in the same race. A huge field of 23 runners in the Tipperary 15:15 Junction Handicap Hurdle 2m is prime for an each-way play. Drop The Harrow was the big mover this morning from 33/1 into 20/1 on the Sportsbook. Uppertown Mya was also cut from 18/1 into 14/1. There's also one extra place race on the Sportsbook at Gowran Park for the 17:45 Thanks To All Our Sponsors Handicap 1m2f with a field of 20. Stat Of The Day It's always good to see Peter Chapple-Hyam with a winner, and he's currently 2-4 at 50% and a profit of +5.20 recently. He also had a winner last night with the well-backed Wildfell at Kempton. His last three runners have finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd and his only horse today runs at Lingfield in the opening 14:00 7f Handicap with Albert Cee - the 15/8 favourite. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/lingfield-park/30/1/#albert-cee-fr] Back Albert Cee in the 14:00 at Lingfield 15/8 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:35 Newmarket: Ottoman Fleet 9/4 has won here twice (67%). 15:45 Lingfield: Storm Melody 6/1 has won here three times (21%). 17:30 Lingfield: Forge Valley Lad 11/2 has won here three times (19%), and Tudor 15/4 has won here twice (67%). 17:45 Gowran Park: Shona Mea 12/1 has won here twice (33%). 18:00 Southwell: Bay Of Naples 9/2 has won here three times (30%).19:00 Southwell: Daafy 15/2 has won here four times (19%), Kodebreaker 7/1 has won here twice (20%), 20:00 Southwell: Easy Equation 9/4 has won here twice (33%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 15:45 Lingfield: Storm Melody 6/1 has won off 66 and today runs from 56. 19:00 Southwell: Pop Favorite has won off 59 and today runs from 47. 19:30 Southwell: Mudlahhim 20/1 has won off 82 and today runs from 61. Furthest traveller Tuesday's furthest traveller is Turbo Command for Borders trainer Alison Hamilton, and makes the 216 mile journey from Scotland to the Midlands for the Southwell 19:30 7f Handicap. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/southwell/47/5/#turbo-command-ire] Form Watch It's an afternoon where the big guns come out at racing headquarters, and Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby had a fine Craven meeting 12 months ago, and his firepower today and tomorrow means he is set for another productive haul across the two days. Appleby has a 27% win record at the track and a 50% placed strike-rate and goes into Tuesday 7-25 in the last four weeks. His runners at Newmarket this afternoon will be popular in doubles and trebles. His team today: 13:50 Newmarket: Majestic Pride 5/2 and City Of Kings 7/2. 14:25 Newmarket: New Kingdom 11/4. 15:35 Newmarket: Ottoman Fleet 9/4, and Blue Trail 10/1. Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis is making a name for himself in the early part of the season with his ability to ready one first time out for Amo Racing. Maxident and Komat have been on his two latest runners on debut and both won. The trainer has Cuban Thunder making his debut in a 2yo race at 16:45 and he's a 3/1 price. He is 3-8 currently in the last month at 38%. Sir Michael Stoute came off the cold list last night at Kempton with a very nice winner in Assessment. Simon and Ed Crisford are slightly chilly at the moment and currently haven't had a winner from their last 23 runners. The Crisfords have a fair chance today at Newmarket with their two runners: 13:50 Newmarket: Mukeedd 9/1. 15:35 Newmarket: Poker Face 2/1. John Gosden has a 20% win record at Newmarket and a 40% placed record. Unforgotten in the Godolphin blue with Frankie on heads the betting for the 15:00 Newmarket 1m Handicap at 9/2 and runs on turf for the first time following a progressive winter on the AW. He was a little unlucky finishing second in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton recently having to come from further back than ideal. Robert Havlin is shunning the bright lights of Newmarket today and heads to Lingfield with a recent 10-37 record over the last four weeks. He has just one ride today at "Leafy" with Storm Melody 13/2 in the 15:45 Lingfield 5f Handicap. Kyle Strydom might not be a familiar name to Uk racing fans, but he's from the famous South African racing Strydom dynasty and his uncle (known as Striker) was just about the best in the business. Kyle is 1-2 since arriving in the UK and has just one ride at Southwell this evening with Silver Sword 10/3 in the 18:30 1m Maiden. Robyn Brisland is 4-19 at 22% with a huge +66.0 profit in the last four weeks and his one runner tonight at Southwell is Cuban Strike (40/1 into 33/1) for the 19:00 - which is also an Extra Place Special. Race of the day The Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at 15:35 is the standout, although Epic Poet came out this morning as a non-runner to ruin the each-way angle now we are left with seven. Nothing so fancy in terms of price for Charlie Appleby - the doyen of Newmarket. He was in a rich vein of form at this meeting 12 months ago and he has two Earl Of Sefton wins under his belt in recent times with 2022 winner Master Of The Seas and 2015 scorer French Navy. Clearly he likes the race with his nautical themed horses. Ottoman Fleet at 2/1 was vying for favouritism this morning with the Crisfords' Poker Face at 2/1 and the son of Sea The Stars ran three times out in Meydan (without success) in January and February. He was so impressive on the Rowley Mile last October over 1m2f, it's very difficult to get away from his claims. It was soft that day too and he handles a bit of cut in the ground (like most STS offspring), and he could be the type to get better with age. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#ottoman-fleet] Poker Face 5/2 is the mount of Ryan Moore and is a 4yo set for great things following an immaculate campaign in 2022 with a perfect 3-3 - including an 8L win at Pontefract. He's a strong traveller with an ability to quicken - so it will be interesting to see how he handles going in and out of the dip today. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#poker-face-ire] Reach For The Moon is the Royal runner and was backed this morning from 11/2 into 9/2 (although non-runner factored). He was a smart 2yo who finished second in the Champagne Stakes, but ended his 2022 campaign on a low note out in France and has been gelded and runs with blinkers for the first time this afternoon. His trainer John Gosden with blinkers has an 11% strike-rate. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#reach-for-the-moon] Big Race Verdict While a wholly unoriginal selection, the 4yo Ottoman Fleet should give Appleby his third Earl Of Sefton win, and William Buick is mustard around here. The pair are 31% win and 51% placed at HQ, and given the selection stays so well and likes the Rowley Mile - I'll take him as the bet at 2/1. I doubt he'll drift. Back Ottoman Fleet in the 15:35 at Newmarket 2/1 Ryan Moore exclusive Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has five rides on Day One of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket and he exclusively spins through of his chances today including a ride in the Earl Of Sefton. Click here for Moore's exclusive latest column. In-form Tony Calvin has a 10/1 Newmarket tip Our big price tipster Tony Calvin enjoyed a very profitable Aintree last week and he turns his attentions to the Flat today with the televised Newmarket card and has a 10/1 selection and his headline pick today has a great chance with Tony saying: "In the circumstances, I actually thought he ran a very encouraging race to be beaten just 3 ½ lengths, and you had to like the way he finished off last season." Click here for the Newmarket preview. Timeform preview Newmarket on Tuesday Timeform's Andrew Asquith likes the look of two Charlie Appleby horses today for Newmarket's opening meeting of the Flat season, and he also has an each-way pick at 7/1 for Tuesday. Click here to read Timeform's Newmarket assessment. Final Word Just about my perfect day as a set-up for racing at Newmarket with blue bloods everywhere, potential Classic clues and decent handicaps to look forward to. We usually have a lot of runners from my favourite sires Sea The Stars and Dubawi - although looking at the cost of most of the horses today, you won't be getting much change out of 300,000. Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alan Dudman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan_dudman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie Appleby and Will Buick - 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newmarket"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set for a good afternoon at Newmarket </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Business%20as%20usual%20for%20Appleby%20%26%20Buick%20at%20Newmarket&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Business%20as%20usual%20for%20Appleby%20%26%20Buick%20at%20Newmarket" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman brings you Tuesday's latest news, stats, form and betting moves ahead of a busy afternoon and evening...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Day One of the Craven Meeting stats</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Seeking another Race Of The Day profit</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>50% stat horse for Peter Chapple-Hyam</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Spring in the air, summer just around the corner and the first throes of the <strong>Newmarket</strong> Flat season with the two-day Craven meeting to greet us on Tuesday and a card full of quality, depth and potentially some high class horses for the future. It's a far from unpleasant way to start the morning.</p><p>Ground conditions today at HQ will be soft with a 5.1 reading on the going stick. A sunny day is forecast and the stalls will be over the far side of the track.</p><p><strong>Lingfield's All-Weather</strong> meeting includes seven races, and a jumping card from <strong>Tipperary</strong> on Tuesday for the afternoon begins at 14:05 on yielding to soft ground. It's a day very much for the future at Tipp' as five of the seven races are Novice, Maiden, Beginners and Bumper events.</p><p><strong>Gowran Park</strong> for the evening starts at 16:03 and conditions will be on the soft side too for their seven races.</p><p>Southwell's seven race All-Weather card is underway at 17:25.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681826400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890777">15:00 Newmarket</a></strong>: Toshizou 20/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681834800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890837">17:20 Newmarket</a></strong>: Burning Cash 14/1 into 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681829100000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890415">15:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Sparked 9/1 into 5/1.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681831200000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890419">16:20 Lingfield</a></strong>: Rockit Tommy 20/1 into 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681835400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890442">17:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Talap 18/1 into 11/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681835100000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889693">17:25 Southwell</a></strong>: Max Of Stars 20/1 into 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681840800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889726">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Cuban Strike 40/1 into 25/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681842600000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889770">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Key Look 20/1 into 12/1, and Amelia R 66/1 into 33/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681844400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889800">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Fighting Poet 14/1 into 17/2, and Manyana 18/1 into 12/1. <br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276400&raceTime=1681829400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356904720">15:50 Tipperary</a>: The Banger Doyle 22/1 into 10/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681824300000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890775">14:25 Newmarket</a></strong>: New Kingdom <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">15:35 Newmarket</a></strong>: Poker Face <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p><strong>Five Extra Place Specials</strong> today including one from Newmarket, and the HQ race for each-way players is the 15:00 Close Brothers Handicap 1m with 13 runners.</p><p>Those drawn low (4,4,2) have been successful in the last three renewals and Frankie Dettori is back on terra firma after his American venture and rides favourite <strong>Unforgotten</strong> at 9/2. Bopedro 16/1 into 14/1 for David O'Meara attracted some support this morning with the four places on offer.</p><p>Two Southwell extra place races on the Sportsbook are the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681840800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889726">19:00 Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap 1m</a></strong> with 14 runners, and the following <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681842600000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889770">19:30 Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap 7f</a></strong> with 12 runners.</p><p><strong>Key Look</strong> for Paul Midgley was cut from 20s into 12/1 for the 19:30, and Willing To Please also moved early on today from 25/1 into 18/1 in the same race.</p><p>A huge field of 23 runners in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276400&raceTime=1681827300000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356904702">Tipperary 15:15 Junction Handicap Hurdle 2m</a></strong> is prime for an each-way play. Drop The Harrow was the big mover this morning from 33/1 into 20/1 on the Sportsbook. Uppertown Mya was also cut from 18/1 into 14/1.</p><p>There's also one extra place race on the Sportsbook at Gowran Park for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276399&raceTime=1681836300000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356904511">17:45 Thanks To All Our Sponsors Handicap 1m2f</a></strong> with a field of 20.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>It's always good to see <strong>Peter Chapple-Hyam</strong> with a winner, and he's currently 2-4 at 50% and a profit of +5.20 recently. He also had a winner last night with the well-backed Wildfell at Kempton.</p><p>His last three runners have finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd and his only horse today runs at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?%20eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681822800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890388"> Lingfield in the opening 14:00 7f</a></strong> Handicap with Albert Cee - the 15/8 favourite.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="albert-cee-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/lingfield-park/30/1/#albert-cee-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/albert-cee-fr/000000573569/">Albert Cee (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00041883.png" alt="Franconson Partners silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32276063&bssId=47164177&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356890388&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681822800000">15/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212982251">2.86</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/peter-chapplehyam/000000000185/">Peter Chapple-Hyam</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/john-egan/000000001247/">John Egan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 68</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Albert Cee in the 14:00 at Lingfield</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&dayToSearch=20230418" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">15/8</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">15:35 Newmarket</a></strong>: Ottoman Fleet 9/4 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681829100000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890415">15:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Storm Melody 6/1 has won here three times (21%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681835400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890442">17:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Forge Valley Lad 11/2 has won here three times (19%), and Tudor 15/4 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276399&raceTime=1681836300000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356904511">17:45 Gowran Park</a></strong>: Shona Mea 12/1 has won here twice (33%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681837200000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889697">18:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Bay Of Naples 9/2 has won here three times (30%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681840800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889726">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Daafy 15/2 has won here four times (19%), Kodebreaker 7/1 has won here twice (20%), <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681844400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889800">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Easy Equation 9/4 has won here twice (33%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681829100000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890415">15:45 Lingfield</a></strong>: Storm Melody 6/1 has won off 66 and today runs from 56. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681840800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889726">19:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Pop Favorite has won off 59 and today runs from 47. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681842600000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889770">19:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Mudlahhim 20/1 has won off 82 and today runs from 61.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><blockquote> <p>Tuesday's furthest traveller is <strong>Turbo Command</strong> for Borders trainer Alison Hamilton, and makes the 216 mile journey from Scotland to the Midlands for the Southwell 19:30 7f Handicap.</p> </blockquote><p> <article class="race_entry" id="turbo-command-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/southwell/47/5/#turbo-command-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/turbo-command-ire/000000511678/">Turbo Command (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00041188.png" alt="Mr J. P. G. Hamilton silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32276055&bssId=25818390&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356889770&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681842600000">13/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212982140">8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/alison-hamilton/000000012770/">Alison Hamilton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/paul-mulrennan/000000007202/">Paul Mulrennan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 57</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's an afternoon where the big guns come out at racing headquarters, and Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby had a fine Craven meeting 12 months ago, and his firepower today and tomorrow means he is set for another productive haul across the two days.</p><p>Appleby has a 27% win record at the track and a 50% placed strike-rate and goes into Tuesday 7-25 in the last four weeks.</p><p>His runners at Newmarket this afternoon will be popular in doubles and trebles. His team today:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681822200000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890766">13:50 Newmarket</a></strong>: Majestic Pride 5/2 and City Of Kings 7/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681824300000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890775">14:25 Newmarket</a></strong>: New Kingdom 11/4. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">15:35 Newmarket</a></strong>: Ottoman Fleet 9/4, and Blue Trail 10/1.</p><p>Trainer <strong>Dominic Ffrench Davis</strong> is making a name for himself in the early part of the season with his ability to ready one first time out for Amo Racing. Maxident and Komat have been on his two latest runners on debut and both won. The trainer has Cuban Thunder making his debut in a 2yo race at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681832700000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890831">16:45</a></strong> and he's a 3/1 price.</p><blockquote> <p>He is 3-8 currently in the last month at 38%.</p> </blockquote><p>Sir Michael Stoute came off the cold list last night at Kempton with a very nice winner in Assessment. Simon and Ed Crisford are slightly chilly at the moment and currently haven't had a winner from their last 23 runners. <br><br>The Crisfords have a fair chance today at Newmarket with their two runners:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681822200000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890766">13:50 Newmarket</a></strong>: Mukeedd 9/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">15:35 Newmarket</a></strong>: Poker Face 2/1.</p><p><strong>John Gosden</strong> has a 20% win record at Newmarket and a 40% placed record. Unforgotten in the Godolphin blue with Frankie on heads the betting for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681826400000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890777">15:00 Newmarket 1m Handicap</a></strong> at 9/2 and runs on turf for the first time following a progressive winter on the AW.</p><p>He was a little unlucky finishing second in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton recently having to come from further back than ideal.</p><p><strong>Robert Havlin</strong> is shunning the bright lights of Newmarket today and heads to Lingfield with a recent 10-37 record over the last four weeks. He has just one ride today at "Leafy" with Storm Melody 13/2 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276063&raceTime=1681829100000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890415">15:45 Lingfield 5f Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p><strong>Kyle Strydom</strong> might not be a familiar name to Uk racing fans, but he's from the famous South African racing Strydom dynasty and his uncle (known as Striker) was just about the best in the business. Kyle is 1-2 since arriving in the UK and has just one ride at Southwell this evening with Silver Sword 10/3 in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681839000000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889718">18:30 1m Maiden</a></strong>.</p><p>Robyn Brisland is 4-19 at 22% with a huge +66.0 profit in the last four weeks and his one runner tonight at Southwell is Cuban Strike (40/1 into 33/1) for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276055&raceTime=1681840800000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356889726">19:00</a> - which is also an <strong>Extra Place Special</strong></strong>.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Newmarket head on 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Newmarket%20head%20on%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">The Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at 15:35</a></strong> is the standout, although Epic Poet came out this morning as a non-runner to ruin the each-way angle now we are left with seven.</p><p>Nothing so fancy in terms of price for <strong>Charlie Appleby</strong> - the doyen of Newmarket. He was in a rich vein of form at this meeting 12 months ago and he has two Earl Of Sefton wins under his belt in recent times with 2022 winner Master Of The Seas and 2015 scorer French Navy.</p><p>Clearly he likes the race with his nautical themed horses.</p><p>Ottoman Fleet at 2/1 was vying for favouritism this morning with the Crisfords' Poker Face at 2/1 and the son of Sea The Stars ran three times out in Meydan (without success) in January and February.</p><blockquote> <p>He was so impressive on the Rowley Mile last October over 1m2f, it's very difficult to get away from his claims.</p> </blockquote><p>It was soft that day too and he handles a bit of cut in the ground (like most STS offspring), and he could be the type to get better with age.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="ottoman-fleet"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#ottoman-fleet" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/ottoman-fleet/000000566350/">Ottoman Fleet</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00012133.png" alt="Godolphin silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32276066&bssId=44214285&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356890809&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681828500000">15/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212982319">2.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-appleby/000000050960/">Charlie Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/william-buick/000000011399/">William Buick</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Poker Face</strong> 5/2 is the mount of <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-poker-face-set-to-show-his-hand-on-day-one-of-craven-meeting-160423-368.html">Ryan Moore</a></strong> and is a 4yo set for great things following an immaculate campaign in 2022 with a perfect 3-3 - including an 8L win at Pontefract.</p><p>He's a <strong>strong traveller with an ability to quicken</strong> - so it will be interesting to see how he handles going in and out of the dip today.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="poker-face-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#poker-face-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/poker-face-ire/000000565142/">Poker Face (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00050696.png" alt="Mr Edward J. Ware silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32276066&bssId=1048119&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356890809&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681828500000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212982319">3.95</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/simon-ed-crisford/000000056250/">Simon & Ed Crisford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ryan-moore/000000007095/">Ryan Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Reach For The Moon is the Royal runner and was backed this morning from 11/2 into 9/2 (although non-runner factored). He was a smart 2yo who finished second in the Champagne Stakes, but ended his 2022 campaign on a low note out in France and has been gelded and runs with blinkers for the first time this afternoon.</p><p>His trainer John Gosden with blinkers has an 11% strike-rate.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="reach-for-the-moon"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/18-april-2023/newmarket-rowley/36/4/#reach-for-the-moon" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/reach-for-the-moon/000000548950/">Reach For The Moon</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00877195.png" alt="HM The King & HM The Queen Consort silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32276066&bssId=194564&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356890809&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681828500000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212982319">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-thady-gosden/000000056678/">John & Thady Gosden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/frankie-dettori/000000000058/">Frankie Dettori</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>While a wholly unoriginal selection, the 4yo Ottoman Fleet should give Appleby his third <strong>Earl Of Sefton</strong> win, and William Buick is mustard around here. The pair are 31% win and 51% placed at HQ, and given the selection stays so well and likes the Rowley Mile - I'll take him as the bet at 2/1. I doubt he'll drift.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ottoman Fleet in the 15:35 at Newmarket</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2/1</a></div><h2>Ryan Moore exclusive</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Ryan Moore Newmarket.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/e5a6c547180967a5b95f582a57e784aa2ad490cf.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Ryan Moore</strong> has five rides on Day One of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket and he exclusively spins through of his chances today including a ride in the Earl Of Sefton.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-poker-face-set-to-show-his-hand-on-day-one-of-craven-meeting-160423-368.html">Click here</a></strong> for Moore's exclusive latest column.</p><h2>In-form Tony Calvin has a 10/1 Newmarket tip</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Newmarket.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Newmarket.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Our big price tipster <strong>Tony Calvin</strong> enjoyed a very profitable Aintree last week and he turns his attentions to the Flat today with the televised Newmarket card and has a 10/1 selection and his headline pick today has a great chance with Tony saying:</p><p>"In the circumstances, I actually thought he ran a very encouraging race to be beaten just 3 ½ lengths, and you had to like the way he finished off last season."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tuesday-racing-tips-hodler-is-tony-calvins-10-1-tip-on-day-one-at-newmarket-170423-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Newmarket preview.</p><h2>Timeform preview Newmarket on Tuesday</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Charlie Appleby 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Charlie%20Appleby%201280.600x338.jpg" width="5040" height="2835" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Andrew Asquith likes the look of two Charlie Appleby horses today for Newmarket's opening meeting of the Flat season, and he also has an each-way pick at 7/1 for Tuesday.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newmarket-racing-tips-ottoman-fleet-can-strike-170423-790.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Timeform's Newmarket assessment.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Just about my perfect day as a set-up for racing at Newmarket with blue bloods everywhere, potential Classic clues and decent handicaps to look forward to.</p><p>We usually have a lot of runners from my favourite sires Sea The Stars and Dubawi - although looking at the cost of most of the horses today, you won't be getting much change out of 300,000.</p><p>Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32276066&raceTime=1681828500000&dayToSearch=20230418&marketId=924.356890809">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Business%20as%20usual%20for%20Appleby%20%26%20Buick%20at%20Newmarket&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Business%20as%20usual%20for%20Appleby%20%26%20Buick%20at%20Newmarket" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-doyle-looking-to-get-back-in-the-rhythm-at-newcastle-310323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Doyle looking to get back in the Rhythm at Newcastle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Wetherby jump 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Wetherby%20jump%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-back-krypton-to-strike-gold-at-warwick-300323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Back Krypton to strike gold at Warwick</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/f1bec663f689a7c0de1a01d013731bbf2d272204.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/f1bec663f689a7c0de1a01d013731bbf2d272204.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-murphy-and-bowen-set-for-a-marvelous-day-at-market-rasen-290323-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Murphy and Bowen set for a marvelous day at Market Rasen</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Olly Murphy in yard horse behind 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Olly%20Murphy%20in%20yard%20horse%20behind%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-two-big-market-moves-and-a-redcar-headline-selection-170423-134.html">Daily Racing News: Two big market moves and a Redcar headline selection</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/redcar big field 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/redcar%20big%20field%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-immortality-awaits-vanillier-in-grand-national-150423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Immortality awaits Vanillier in Grand National</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree big field at fence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Aintree%20big%20field%20at%20fence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-fakir-doudairies-set-for-historical-third-win-in-marsh-chase-140423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Fakir D'oudairies set for historical third win in Marsh Chase</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Fakir dOudairies Aintree 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Fakir%20dOudairies%20Aintree%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-4-tips-trump-can-edge-out-mcgill-again-180423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 4 Tips: Trump can edge out McGill again</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-4-170423-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-real-madrid-champions-league-tips-champions-to-cruise-through-160423-1063.html">Chelsea v Real Madrid: Back Benzema to bag again at the Bridge</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tuesday-racing-tips-hodler-is-tony-calvins-10-1-tip-on-day-one-at-newmarket-170423-166.html">Tuesday Racing Tips: Hodler is Tony Calvin's 10/1 tip on day one at Newmarket</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/napoli-v-milan-tips-back-rossoneri-to-reach-the-semi-finals-170423-140.html">Napoli v Milan: Back Rossoneri to reach the semi-finals</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: Business as usual for Appleby & Buick at Newmarket" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-business-as-usual-for-appleby-and-buick-at-newmarket-180423-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v2b4487d741ca48dcbadcaf954e159fc61680799950996" integrity="sha512-D/jdE0CypeVxFadTejKGTzmwyV10c1pxZk/AqjJuZbaJwGMyNHY3q/mTPWqMUnFACfCTunhZUVcd4cV78dK1pQ==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7b9b8854697e05e1","version":"2023.3.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>