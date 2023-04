Day One of the Craven Meeting stats

Spring in the air, summer just around the corner and the first throes of the Newmarket Flat season with the two-day Craven meeting to greet us on Tuesday and a card full of quality, depth and potentially some high class horses for the future. It's a far from unpleasant way to start the morning.

Ground conditions today at HQ will be soft with a 5.1 reading on the going stick. A sunny day is forecast and the stalls will be over the far side of the track.

Lingfield's All-Weather meeting includes seven races, and a jumping card from Tipperary on Tuesday for the afternoon begins at 14:05 on yielding to soft ground. It's a day very much for the future at Tipp' as five of the seven races are Novice, Maiden, Beginners and Bumper events.

Gowran Park for the evening starts at 16:03 and conditions will be on the soft side too for their seven races.

Southwell's seven race All-Weather card is underway at 17:25.

15:00 Newmarket: Toshizou 20/1 into 16/1.

17:20 Newmarket: Burning Cash 14/1 into 9/1.

15:45 Lingfield: Sparked 9/1 into 5/1.

16:20 Lingfield: Rockit Tommy 20/1 into 14/1.

17:30 Lingfield: Talap 18/1 into 11/1.

17:25 Southwell: Max Of Stars 20/1 into 9/1.

19:00 Southwell: Cuban Strike 40/1 into 25/1.

19:30 Southwell: Key Look 20/1 into 12/1, and Amelia R 66/1 into 33/1.

20:00 Southwell: Fighting Poet 14/1 into 17/2, and Manyana 18/1 into 12/1.

15:50 Tipperary: The Banger Doyle 22/1 into 10/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:25 Newmarket: New Kingdom 3.02/1 out to 3.7511/4.

15:35 Newmarket: Poker Face 2.68/5 out to 3.02/1.

Five Extra Place Specials today including one from Newmarket, and the HQ race for each-way players is the 15:00 Close Brothers Handicap 1m with 13 runners.

Those drawn low (4,4,2) have been successful in the last three renewals and Frankie Dettori is back on terra firma after his American venture and rides favourite Unforgotten at 9/2. Bopedro 16/1 into 14/1 for David O'Meara attracted some support this morning with the four places on offer.

Two Southwell extra place races on the Sportsbook are the 19:00 Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap 1m with 14 runners, and the following 19:30 Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap 7f with 12 runners.

Key Look for Paul Midgley was cut from 20s into 12/1 for the 19:30, and Willing To Please also moved early on today from 25/1 into 18/1 in the same race.

A huge field of 23 runners in the Tipperary 15:15 Junction Handicap Hurdle 2m is prime for an each-way play. Drop The Harrow was the big mover this morning from 33/1 into 20/1 on the Sportsbook. Uppertown Mya was also cut from 18/1 into 14/1.

There's also one extra place race on the Sportsbook at Gowran Park for the 17:45 Thanks To All Our Sponsors Handicap 1m2f with a field of 20.

Stat Of The Day

It's always good to see Peter Chapple-Hyam with a winner, and he's currently 2-4 at 50% and a profit of +5.20 recently. He also had a winner last night with the well-backed Wildfell at Kempton.

His last three runners have finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd and his only horse today runs at Lingfield in the opening 14:00 7f Handicap with Albert Cee - the 15/8 favourite.

No. 3 (2) Albert Cee (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 68

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:35 Newmarket: Ottoman Fleet 9/4 has won here twice (67%).

15:45 Lingfield: Storm Melody 6/1 has won here three times (21%).

17:30 Lingfield: Forge Valley Lad 11/2 has won here three times (19%), and Tudor 15/4 has won here twice (67%).

17:45 Gowran Park: Shona Mea 12/1 has won here twice (33%).

18:00 Southwell: Bay Of Naples 9/2 has won here three times (30%).

19:00 Southwell: Daafy 15/2 has won here four times (19%), Kodebreaker 7/1 has won here twice (20%),

20:00 Southwell: Easy Equation 9/4 has won here twice (33%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:45 Lingfield: Storm Melody 6/1 has won off 66 and today runs from 56.

19:00 Southwell: Pop Favorite has won off 59 and today runs from 47.

19:30 Southwell: Mudlahhim 20/1 has won off 82 and today runs from 61.

Furthest traveller

Tuesday's furthest traveller is Turbo Command for Borders trainer Alison Hamilton, and makes the 216 mile journey from Scotland to the Midlands for the Southwell 19:30 7f Handicap.

No. 9 (6) Turbo Command (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Alison Hamilton

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

Form Watch

It's an afternoon where the big guns come out at racing headquarters, and Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby had a fine Craven meeting 12 months ago, and his firepower today and tomorrow means he is set for another productive haul across the two days.

Appleby has a 27% win record at the track and a 50% placed strike-rate and goes into Tuesday 7-25 in the last four weeks.

His runners at Newmarket this afternoon will be popular in doubles and trebles. His team today:

13:50 Newmarket: Majestic Pride 5/2 and City Of Kings 7/2.

14:25 Newmarket: New Kingdom 11/4.

15:35 Newmarket: Ottoman Fleet 9/4, and Blue Trail 10/1.

Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis is making a name for himself in the early part of the season with his ability to ready one first time out for Amo Racing. Maxident and Komat have been on his two latest runners on debut and both won. The trainer has Cuban Thunder making his debut in a 2yo race at 16:45 and he's a 3/1 price.

He is 3-8 currently in the last month at 38%.

Sir Michael Stoute came off the cold list last night at Kempton with a very nice winner in Assessment. Simon and Ed Crisford are slightly chilly at the moment and currently haven't had a winner from their last 23 runners.



The Crisfords have a fair chance today at Newmarket with their two runners:

13:50 Newmarket: Mukeedd 9/1.

15:35 Newmarket: Poker Face 2/1.

John Gosden has a 20% win record at Newmarket and a 40% placed record. Unforgotten in the Godolphin blue with Frankie on heads the betting for the 15:00 Newmarket 1m Handicap at 9/2 and runs on turf for the first time following a progressive winter on the AW.

He was a little unlucky finishing second in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton recently having to come from further back than ideal.

Robert Havlin is shunning the bright lights of Newmarket today and heads to Lingfield with a recent 10-37 record over the last four weeks. He has just one ride today at "Leafy" with Storm Melody 13/2 in the 15:45 Lingfield 5f Handicap.

Kyle Strydom might not be a familiar name to Uk racing fans, but he's from the famous South African racing Strydom dynasty and his uncle (known as Striker) was just about the best in the business. Kyle is 1-2 since arriving in the UK and has just one ride at Southwell this evening with Silver Sword 10/3 in the 18:30 1m Maiden.

Robyn Brisland is 4-19 at 22% with a huge +66.0 profit in the last four weeks and his one runner tonight at Southwell is Cuban Strike (40/1 into 33/1) for the 19:00 - which is also an Extra Place Special.

Race of the day

The Group 3 Earl Of Sefton Stakes at 15:35 is the standout, although Epic Poet came out this morning as a non-runner to ruin the each-way angle now we are left with seven.

Nothing so fancy in terms of price for Charlie Appleby - the doyen of Newmarket. He was in a rich vein of form at this meeting 12 months ago and he has two Earl Of Sefton wins under his belt in recent times with 2022 winner Master Of The Seas and 2015 scorer French Navy.

Clearly he likes the race with his nautical themed horses.

Ottoman Fleet at 2/1 was vying for favouritism this morning with the Crisfords' Poker Face at 2/1 and the son of Sea The Stars ran three times out in Meydan (without success) in January and February.

He was so impressive on the Rowley Mile last October over 1m2f, it's very difficult to get away from his claims.

It was soft that day too and he handles a bit of cut in the ground (like most STS offspring), and he could be the type to get better with age.

No. 5 (6) Ottoman Fleet SBK 15/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Poker Face 5/2 is the mount of Ryan Moore and is a 4yo set for great things following an immaculate campaign in 2022 with a perfect 3-3 - including an 8L win at Pontefract.

He's a strong traveller with an ability to quicken - so it will be interesting to see how he handles going in and out of the dip today.

No. 6 (2) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Reach For The Moon is the Royal runner and was backed this morning from 11/2 into 9/2 (although non-runner factored). He was a smart 2yo who finished second in the Champagne Stakes, but ended his 2022 campaign on a low note out in France and has been gelded and runs with blinkers for the first time this afternoon.

His trainer John Gosden with blinkers has an 11% strike-rate.

No. 8 (4) Reach For The Moon SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Big Race Verdict

While a wholly unoriginal selection, the 4yo Ottoman Fleet should give Appleby his third Earl Of Sefton win, and William Buick is mustard around here. The pair are 31% win and 51% placed at HQ, and given the selection stays so well and likes the Rowley Mile - I'll take him as the bet at 2/1. I doubt he'll drift.

Final Word

Just about my perfect day as a set-up for racing at Newmarket with blue bloods everywhere, potential Classic clues and decent handicaps to look forward to.

We usually have a lot of runners from my favourite sires Sea The Stars and Dubawi - although looking at the cost of most of the horses today, you won't be getting much change out of 300,000.

