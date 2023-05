Two 100% course horses in action today

40/1 into 16/1 market mover at Leicester

Seven Extra Place Special races on Tuesday from the UK and Ireland

Tuesday goings:

Leicester: Good to firm, good in places (watered).

Brighton: Good to firm, firm in places (watered).

Redcar: Good to firm, good in places (watered).

Tipperary: Good, good to firm in places (watered).

Ballinrobe: Good (watering).

Lingfield: Good to firm (watering).

Nottingham: Good to firm, good in places (watering).

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

14:20 Redcar: Mapmaker 11/43.70 into 2/12.94.

14:50 Redcar: American Oak 28/129.00 into 16/117.00.

16:55 Redcar: Revoquable 10/111.00 into 7/17.80.

16:30 Leicester: Fitzroy River 40/141.00 into 16/117.00.

20:25 Nottingham: Under Fox 33/134.00 into 10/111.00.

17:40 Lingfield: Lady Clemmie 50/151.00 into 20/121.00.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

14:50 Redcar: Pledgeofallegiance 2.8815/8 out to 3.02/1.

17:40 Lingfield: Kamanika 3.02/1 out to 3.55/2.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Seven Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook are on Tuesday with five of them from Ireland with the two meetings there.

The UK two includes the Redcar 16:55 1m Handicap with 11 runners where Tracy Waggott's Premiership bids for a hat-trick.

Makalu 13/27.40 goes for Ruth Carr, and the trainer has won this race twice in recent seasons.

The 17:40 Lingfield 1m2f Handicap has 12 runners and the extra place, with Shazam a big market mover this morning from 25/126.00 into 11/112.00. He runs in a handicap for the first time from a mark of 62.

Sprinters in action for the 18:45 Tipperary 5f Handicap and a field of 15. Hallowed Time has attracted money today on the Sportsbook from 25/126.00 into 16/117.00, and travelled well at Navan last time for a long way.

The 19:45 Tipperary 1m4f Handicap holds a huge field of 18 runners so we have the five places.

Wild Shot 7/17.80 has won at the course, and Mayaal was a market positive this morning at 12/113.00.

Three Extra Place Specials for the jumping at Ballinrobe this evening are the 19:00 2m Handicap Hurdle with 16 runners and five places.

Eighty Eight 7/17.80 is perhaps the most interesting on handicap debut.

The 19:30 Ballinrobe 2m6f Handicap Hurdle has 15 runners and Portland Row was weak on the Sportsbook this morning from 12/113.00 out to 18/119.00.

The final Extra Place Special is the 20:00 Ballinrobe (Division II) of the 2m6f Handicap Hurdle and 14 runners.

Stat Of The Day

Jockey Phil Dennis is 2-2 at 100% at Redcar this term - showing a +6.75 profit. He has just one ride today at the track in the 16:55 Redcar 1m Handicap with Revoquable for Tim Easterby.

The 4yo was backed from 10/111.00 into 7/17.80 this morning and Dennis with Easterby have a 33% placed record together at Redcar. This race is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

No. 7 (3) Revoquable SBK 11/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 55

Back Revoquable 7/1

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Leicester: Menalippe 5/23.50 has won here twice (100%).

14:10 Brighton: Big Time Maybe 2/12.94 has won here four times (44%), and Vandad 5/15.80 has won here twice (100%).

15:10 Brighton: Confils 3/13.95 has won here twice (40%).

15:40 Brighton: Seattle King 7/24.40 has won here twice (50%).

16:10 Brighton: Little Boy Blue 6/16.80 has won here three times (60%), and Batchelor Boy 14/115.00 has won here three times (23%).

17:10 Brighton: Lethal Angel 10/111.00 has won here four times (50%), Bear To Dream 6/16.80 has won here twice (40%), and Wiley Post 3/13.95 has won here twice (29%),

18:25 Nottingham: Nine Elms 7/52.40 has won here four times (50%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:40 Lingfield: Be Prepared 16/117.00 has won off a mark of 80 and today runs from 66.

20:45 Lingfield: Areille 10/111.00 has won off a mark of 70 and today runs from 58.

16:55 Redcar: Makalu 13/27.40 has won off a mark of 73 and today runs from 57.

17:25 Redcar: Merry Secret 7/17.80 has won off a mark of 68 and today runs from 51.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Hughie Morrison appeared in the stats yesterday for Windsor, and today he makes an appearance with a furthest traveller horse. His Fair Dinkum (supported from (10/34.33 to 11/43.70) this morning goes 256 miles to Redcar today for the 14:50 1m6f Maiden Handicap.

The 3yo is related to plenty of the Normandie Stud "Wannabe" horses and runs in a handicap for the second time.

No. 4 (2) Fair Dinkum (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

Back Fair Dinkum 11/4

Form Watch

Jockey Josephine Gordon has been flying at Brighton this term with a record of 4-10 at 40% and a level stakes return of +15.38.

"Jo Go" has five rides and four decent chances today at the track with:

14:10 Brighton: Big Time Maybe 2/12.94.

15:10 Brighton: Moorgate 50/151.00.

15:40 Brighton: Seattle King 9/25.30 into 7/24.40.

16:40 Brighton: Grand Central 7/17.80 into 9/25.30.

17:10 Brighton: Bobby On The Beat 5/23.50.

The Sportsbook multiple on her four horses without Moorgate pays 296/1.

Trainer George Baker has a 3-7 record at Brighton this term with a 31% strike-rate and a profit of +11.20. Confils 3/13.95 runs in the 15:10 1m Handicap and Rawyaan 11/43.70 goes in the 16:10 7f Handicap.

Sir Mark Prescott remains on the hot list at 70% and has just one runner today with Pledgeofallegiance 15/82.84 to 2/12.94 in the 14:50 Redcar 1m6 Maiden Handicap .

Prescott and Luke Morris have a 19% strike-rate together at Redcar.

Trainer Darryll Holland is on the hotlist too at the moment - and he's 3-18 at 17% with a massive profit from those three winners at +21.25.

The 2yo filly Mapmaker runs in the Amo Racing silks in the opening 14:20 Redcar 6f Maiden and she was strong in the betting this morning on the Sportsbook from 11/43.70 into 2/12.94.

She holds a Super Sprint entry and is bred to go a bit as a juvenile and is Holland's second 2yo turf runner of the season.

Trainer Jack Channon is 1-1 at Redcar this term and he'll be looking to add to his perfect record with Moush 6/16.80 in the 14:50 1m6f Maiden Handicap.



Thomas Gibney could be a trainer to follow at Ballinrobe tonight. While it's impossible to keep tabs on Willie Mullins, Gibney does show a profit of +22.33 from his five winners over five season at the course.

Ballystone is easily the best of three chances on the card this evening as the 6/42.46 favourite in the opening 17:00 2m Maiden Hurdle.

Donnacha O'Brien can boast an impressive strike-rate at Tipperary, and is 7-13 at 53% at the track. El Tesoro at 15/82.84 looks likely to add to that tally in the 19:15 5f Handicap.

Race of the day

Tuesday is chocked full of low-grade handicaps, and there is little in the way of a standout at that lowly level, so I'll go rogue and highlight a 2yo race at Redcar as the highlight - and plenty of runners.

The market is dominated by Mapmaker for the Redcar 14:20 6f Maiden, a filly in the Amo colours making her debut.

The 11/43.70 price had gone this morning, but it's no secret that juveniles in these silks are usually wound up first time.

No. 2 (5) Mapmaker SBK 5/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Princess In Rome 3/13.95 is a debut 2yo for Michael Bell, but the yard are out of form with just one winner from 24 recent runners, and Bell has yet to fire in a juvenile winner on the turf from nine attempts. She's related to little Katchit.

No. 6 (11) Princess In Rome SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Onigiri is Marco Botti's runner - a trainer I find absolutely impossible to work out, but Neil Callan is on board, and Callan is 13-60 in the last month at 22% and the pair are 14% and 35% win and placed together. The filly's dam was a 2yo winner and this will be Botti's first juvenile turf runner of the season.

No. 5 (7) Onigiri SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Moneypiece for Michael Dods is by Cracksman, but he is a sire that injects pace into his runners with her dam Dragon Beat a 5f winner. Dods is 1-5 with his turf 2yo runners.

No. 3 (1) Moneypiece SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Big Race Verdict

It will be interesting to see if Mapmaker can not only justify her price of 2/1, but also a Super Sprint entry. However, it comes to price as always in betting, and the 2/12.94 is a little too short.

I am interested in how Moneypiece goes here as I find Cracksman a fascinating stallion. He has had one 6f winner from 10 runners so far, and I would be tempted to play Moneypiece each-way.

The sire also has Burglar running later on the card at 15:20.

Back Moneypiece EW 10/1

Final Word

It may be Derby time and Derby week (not Epsom Derby, THE Derby), and Galileo still runs strong throughout the Classic bloodlines.

However, if you missed it, the son of Annie Power made his debut last night at Ballinrobe in a Bumper.

He was a very short price and looked a thorough stayer winning on his first start in the JP McManus silks. Related to a champion in Germany by the name of Anna Paola, one hopes with his family he can fly a little higher than a Ballinrobe flat race.

Beforehand I was dreaming of a Flat runner, afterwards, my take was he needs a 3m Flat race. Perhaps a new addition to the Sunday programme for the future?

Daryl is back on duty tomorrow and here for the Epsom build-up so do check out his excellent Epsom columns.