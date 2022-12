Racing returns with a bang on Boxing Day

All the latest moves on King George Day

Four wins out of four for Stat Horse

Wetherby Rowland Meyrick selection

Alan Dudman has the latest for Boxing Day's action in the Daily Racing News hotseat

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

12:10 Kempton: Awaythelad 11.010/1 into 7.513/2.

15:05 Kempton: Hudson De Grugy 15.014/1 into 12.011/1.

13:00 Wetherby: Fennas Loss 11.010/1 into 7.06/1.

13:35 Wetherby: Sporting John 15.014/1 into 11.010/1, and Kalashnikov 23.022/1 into 17.016/1.

14:45 Wetherby: Fortified Bay 34.033/1 into 23.022/1.

12:35 Leopardstown: Top Speed 41.040/1 into 23.022/1.

13:10 Leopardstown: Gala Marceau 12.011/1 into 7.06/1.

15:30 Leopardstown: One And Only 13.012/1 into 9.08/1.

14:22 Huntingdon: River Tyne 15.014/1 into 10.09/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:20 Kempton: McFabulous 2.26/5 out to 2.6313/8.

14:30 Kempton: L'Homme Presse 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4 and Bravemansgame 2.757/4 out to 3.259/4.

14:30 Leopardstown: Fil Dor 1.84/5 out to 2.01/1.

15:30 Leopardstown: Did I Ask You That 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

The Christmas presents are extended to Monday and the Boxing Day and St Stephens Day Extra Place Specials in the UK and Ireland with a bumper batch of 13 races for each-way punters for the afternoon.

Two from the north east at Newcastle today are the 12:15 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with 18 runners, and the 14:35 2m4f Handicap Chase with 13 runners.

Three Extra Place Specials from Wetherby for those seeking value on the Rowland Meyrick card today. The 12:27 has 13 runners, the big race in Yorkshire itself is one of the Extra Place Specials too at 13:35 and 15:20 2m Handicap Hurdle has 16 runners for us to go four places.

Another trio from Market Rasen too at 13:05, 14:15 and 14:50. The latter is the Lincolnshire National and hopefully the 16 stand their ground for a cracking each-way race.

One Extra Place race is at Huntingdon and 14 runners for the 13:47 2m4f Handicap Hurdle and a pair from Wincanton with the 13:28 and 14:38 with both of those having the extra place.

Kempton's 15:40 2mf Handicap Hurdle rounds off the Christmas action for King George Day at the Sunbury venue with 15 runners, and the Leopardstown sole Extra Place Special is the 13:45 2m Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

Stat Of The Day

The Stat Of The Day horse won four out of four last week from Monday to Thursday and followers of this section are going for the five-timer. Harry Skelton is 4-7 at Kempton this term at 57% and Galia Des Liteaux looks one of his best chances on the card in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase.



No. 5 Galia Des Liteaux (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

12:45 Kempton: Miranda 5.04/1 has won here twice (100%).

13:20 Kempton: McFabulous 2.68/5 has won here twice (100%).

14:30 Kempton: Frodon 23.022/1 has won here twice (67%).

13:35 Wetherby: Top Ville Ben 23.022/1 has won here three times (50%), and Shan Blue 2.757/4 has won here twice (50%).

14:45 Wetherby: Schiehallion Munro 4.03/1 has won here three times (38%).

14:08 Limerick: Itsallabouteve 4.03/1 has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:52 Fontwell: Great Khan 81.080/1 has won off 114 and today runs from 104 while Little Red Lion 10.09/1 has won off 111 and today runs from 99.

13:15 Huntingdon: Eureu Du Boulay 17.016/1 has won off 113 and today runs from 100.

11:55 Market Rasen: Lucky Robin 12.011/1 has won off 107 and today runs from 92.

12:15 Newcastle: Calliope 34.033/1 has won off 100 and today runs from 88.

14:35 Newcastle: Wye Aye 36.035/1 has won off 120 and today runs from 108.

14:45 Wetherby: Amoola Gold 15.014/1 has won off 146 and today runs from 135.

Furthest traveller

A trip of 457 miles awaits Ahoy Senor today for trainer Lucinda Russell and her team for today's King George at Kempton. He finished second on this day to Bravemansgame in last year's Kauto Star Novices and is looking to reward his each-way backers in the feature.

No. 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Form Watch

Ben Pauling will be mixing it with the big guns, and his early season high strike-rate shows no sign of abating at the moment and he is 9-28 at 32% going into the Kempton card with some good chances, although Nicky Henderson has four of the favourites (on this morning's betting) out of the seven races. Henderson is 3-10 at the track this term with a tiny profit of +0.41, while Nico De Boinville has ridden the most winners at Kempton (37) in the last five seasons.

Beau Morgan is a tremendously exciting young conditional for the Pauling yard, and he is 1-1 at the track this term and the 7lb from Morgan is with Whatsupwithyou, a horse backed today from 14s into 11s for the closing 15:40 at Kempton.

No. 14 Whatsupwithyou (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Beau Morgan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 120

The hottest jockey at the moment in the north for Wetherby today in terms of strike-rates is Ross Chapman - who is 3-10 in the last month at 30% although one of my favourite trainers Sue Smith is going better - she is 38% in the last month with 3-8 and a massive profit of +47.00. Aire Valley Lad 4.57/2 lines up in the 12:27 3m Novices' Handicap Chase and won over fences for the first time over CD on his latest outing.

Emma Smith-Chaston is 2-5 at Wetherby so far this season and has four rides booked - although they are all fairly big prices today. A conditional I am a big fan of is Jack Hogan, and he's 2-8 at Wetherby this term.

Connor Brace goes into Lincolnshire National Day at Market Rasen with a 4-14 recent record and a profit of +7.00, although Sean Bowen has starred at the venue this season with 5-17 at 29% and a profit backing blind of +4.33. He rides Calipso Collonges 9.08/1 in the big race of the afternoon at Rasen.

No. 4 Calipso Collonges (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

Race of the day

It goes without saying the best race of the afternoon is Kempton's King George and a Grade 1 to grace the ages, but we've got a vast array of selections for the Christmas showpiece, so I am going to plug Wetherby for their day in the sun and the Rowland Meyrick and another opportunity for Dan Skelton to plunder a big prize.

His Shan Blue has been well backed on the Sportsbook on Boxing Day morning from 3/1 into 7/4 and Skelton won the race in 2017 with Get On The Yager. Last October he was a mile clear in the Charlie Hall before tipping up with Harry Skelton, and considering he's only 1lb higher from 149, clearly has excellent claims.

No. 7 Shan Blue (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 148

Sounds Russian runs for Ruth Jefferson, and her father won the Rowland Meyrick in 2012 with the wonderful Cape Tribulation. Her 7yo is a 6/1 shot and ran a decent race at Aintree behind Nobel Yeats, who could be a Gold Cup contender and on the face of it, ran pretty well to go down by 4L. He had no answer to the winner's sweeping pace and stamina on the outside.

He got a little outpaced in that, but it was a fine effort up in class and he deserves his 157 rating in my opinion and he looked good in beating Aye Right easily on his previous start.

Fanion Destruval ran in the Coral Gold Cup last time out and runs from top weight and 159, although Lucy Turner offsets some of that for Venetia Williams who has a 29% record at Wetherby in the last five seasons. While Sporting John looks very well treated from 151 on his hurdles form, but backing Philip Hobbs' chasers can come with risks for me, and while he is lightly raced over fences with just four starts, he is very patchy and did fall at the Festival in 2021. Hobbs also has Zanza in the race, a horse who everyone was on last time - although he is a character who everyone has been on plenty of times before.

No. 6 Sporting John (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 151

Big Race Verdict

I've been with Sounds Russian for a while now and I like his profile for this race. Shan Blue looks bad value, but the price factors in his Charlie Hall run from last term, and three times the odds on Sounds Russian makes far more appeal. And while it's not the sexiest each-way bet ever at 6s, there's the Extra Place Special too in operation.

He relished the 3m2f at Kelso in October and good to soft ground looks ideal for him. A good strong pace might just draw out the stamina even though he is down in distance. There's a chance he could trade a fair bit higher in the run, but he is highly progressive and I don't think he has stopped yet.

Paul Nicholls on his Boxing Day chances

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls outlines his team for Kempton today and spins through the chances of all 10 of his runners on the card. Click here to read.

Tony Calvin looking for a decent price Xmas present

Our big price tipster is on the lookout for a King George winner today, and his quartet of Boxing Day selections are live right now. You can click here to read who Tony fancies with with a pair of 12/1 each-way picks.

Timeform preview Wetherby and the Rowland Meyrick

Adam Houghton has three selections for the Wetherby card on Boxing Day and picks out a runner for the big race and a 7/1 each-way pick. Click here to read the Timeform bets.

Final Word

A special day of racing to look forward and this period throws up horses you remember backing in the past - successfully and not so successfully.

Brain Power is running over fences for Warren Ewing at Down Royal today in a Hunter Chase, and I once backed him for the Champion Hurdle in 2017 when he held a rating of 162! His owner Michael Buckley doesn't have too many bad horses, but goodness me he was an under-achiever. Constitution Hill runs in his white and black and is a silly price today for the Christmas Hurdle, and 4/11 for the Champion Hurdle in March on the Sportsbook. Another breathtaking display from CH might scare even more off for the Festival. He's rated 173 now, just 11lb higher than Brain Power - and even the 2017 version wouldn't have laid a glove on Constitution. Eleven pounds in weight could be trebled - which is exactly how I feel after the amount of eating carried out by myself over the last few days.

I am back on Tuesday, and Merry Xmas to everyone. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.