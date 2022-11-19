</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Daily Racing News: Betfair Chase Day moves and stats and a staying selection at Haydock Daily Racing News: Betfair Chase Day moves and stats and a staying selection at Haydock
Alan Dudman
19 November 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-betfair-chase-day-moves-and-stats-and-a-staying-selection-at-haydcock-191122-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-19T10:07:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-19T11:45:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bristol De Mai Betfair HAYDOCK 1280 X 815.320x187.png", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman brings you an extra Saturday Daily Racing News and has all the market moves and stats for Betfair Chase Day at Haydock... Al Dudman is on duty for a Betfair Chase Day Daily News special Each-way moves for the big staying prize of the afternoon Daily Racing News on Saturday has all the latest from Haydock and Ascot with stats, moves, form and Extra Place Specials Saturday's racing is one of the best on the National Hunt calendar with Betfair Chase Day at Haydock and Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard is by far the star attraction in the north west as he bids for back-to-back successes in the big race, but will the old warhorse and proven mudder Bristol De Mai be able to win it for the third time? He will certainly have has ground. What a story that would be if the old boy can do it again. Ascot might have some small fields, but they have some big names with L'Homme Presse, one of the leading novices from last season set to appear for the first time. Constitution Hill is also pencilled in for the Ascot card and lines up in the Coral Hurdle just 30 minutes later. They may all be short prices, but there'll be plenty playing up on the treble with Tard, Hill and Presse. Let's hope Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson finds the Ascot ground to his liking. If that wasn't enough, Punchestown's two-day fixture starts on Saturday, and while the card is a good one featuring the Grade 2 Craddockstown for novice chasers. There's also Huntingdon, Lingfield and Wolverhampton. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 12:40 Haydock: No Cruise Yet [11.0] into [9.5] and Sam's Adventure [17.0] into [13.0]. 13:15 Haydock: 14:25 Haydock: Good Risk At All [6.5] into [4.5], Brinkley [13.0] into [10.0], and Allie Rose [15.0] into [11.0]. 15:35 Haydock: Crosspark [21.0] into [15.0], and Rapper [19.0] into [15.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 12:10 Haydock: Sizing Pottsie [3.0] out to [3.25]12:40 Haydock: Wouldubewell [3.25] out to [3.5]13:50 Haydock: Run For Oscar [3.5] out to [5.5]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Nine Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for each-way punters on Saturday to attack and at Haydock the 14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle sees joint-favourites in the shape of Good Risk At All and Might I both at 7/2. The real positive on the Sportsbook on Friday night on the eve of the meeting was Gentleman At Arms who was cut from 25s into 14s. He was an 80-rated stayer on the Flat and enjoyed a good novice campaign last term. His latest effort was his seasonal reappearance at Aintree over an inadequate 2m4f and the step up with soft conditions in his favour will certainly suit. He could be the answer each-way with the added bonus of the four places. The second Extra Place Special courtesy of Haydock is the finale 15:35 3m1½f (3m1f125y) Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase and won't be one for the weak finishers. Betfair Ambassador Kevin Blake has gone for Lord Du Mesnil in his Saturday preview column each-way and was a market mover last night on the Sportsbook from 11/2 into 7/2. After a tough season previously, he bounced back to a bit of form at Bangor last time and is another with heavy ground preferences. Crosspark for Nick Kent was another supported from 20/1 into 14/1, and as Dan Barber said on this week's Racing Only Bettor podcast, he's the best trainer named after a county. I used to like Mike Middlesex and Sally Somerset. Elsewhere, the day's action with Extra Places for each-way punters centres around the All-Weather and the early start at Lingfield. Just after sunrise and the 11:05 at Lingfield with 12 runners in the 7f Handicap is one of them. With the four places on offer, Bombastic has a good draw in one and was a 16/1 into 14/1 backed runner last night. The 13:10 1m Handicap with 12 runners is another Extra Place Special, to go along with the 14:55 and 15:30. The extra each-way options continue for Saturday night with Wolverhampton's three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook. The 18:30 1m1f Handicap with 12 runners is a decent contest with the favourite Box To Box rated 89 for the biscuit heir Hugo Palmer. Daheer is a five-time CD winner but is drawn next to the bar in 12. Two divisions of the 1m Handicap is fairly low-grade stuff to sign off from a breathless Saturday, and 11 runners in each for the 20:00 and 20:30. Stat Of The Day David Pipe shows a profit of +15.00 in the last month from his 14-54 winners to runners ratio and Brinkley goes for Pipe and Tom Scudamore in the 14:25 at Haydock as a market mover this morning from 12/1 into 9/1 with Scu 6-30 at 20% at all tracks in the last two weeks. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. Brinkley's record in heavy ground is PU113. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#brinkley-fr] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 13:15 Haydock: Cheddleton [12.0] has won here twice (100%). 15:00 Haydock: Bristol De Mai has won here twice (40%). 15:35 Haydock: Lord Du Mesnil [4.5] has won here three times (50%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 11:05 Lingfield: Bombastic [15.0] has won off 64 and today runs from 51. 11:35 Lingfield: Sweet Bertie [6.0] has won off 77 and today runs from 62, and De Vegas Kid [13.0] has won off 77 and runs from 62. 14:20 Lingfield: Thegreatestshowman [13.0] has won off 79 and today runs from 67. 17:30 Wolverhampton: Revolutionise [10.0] has won off 90 and today runs from 75. Furthest traveller Saturday's furthest traveller is Botox Has [13.0] who is on road from Gary Moore's Sussex base for the 14:25 Haydock for the 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle and has Grade 2 winning form in the book from his National Spirit Hurdle win at Fontwell last winter. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#botox-has-fr] Form Watch Betfair Chase Day at Haydock is always one of the highlights on the racing calendar and it's a day that Paul Nicholls has often dominated with his array of stars down the years. The Champion trainer is in rude health at the moment and goes into Haydock with a 35% strike-rate with 30 winners over the course of the last month. His stable jockey Harry Cobden has ridden 29 winners in the same time with a 41% strike-rate and a level stakes profit of +14.25. Nicky Richards is another and doing his bit for the north, with the Greystoke handler ticking along at a brisk 8-22 at 36% although he is in the red in terms of profit, and shows a loss of -3.00 over the last month. Findthetime in the 13:15 2m3f Handicap Hurdle looks his best chance of a winner today in the north west. Charles Byrnes has Run For Oscar today as one of his big hopes in the 14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, but the horse was slightly on the move in terms of drifting this morning and hit 5/1 from 3/1 just before 9am, but the wily old fox is 5-15 heading into Haydock at a rate of 33%. Kim Bailey traditionally has done well at Haydock down the years, and in the past five seasons, the Gloucestershire man has a record of 5-16 at 31%, while Dan Skelton has the same number of winners (five) at Haydock since 2017 but shows an enormous loss of 30.25. Two trainers remain on the cold list, and high profile ones with Venetia Williams' current loss stacking up to 37. But today could be the day the Williams express train starts to roll in, while Joe Tizzard is without a winner in 18, and just one from his last 30 sent out at just 3%. Colin will not be happy. Jonjo O'Neill is a trainer that shows a profit in the last five seasons at Haydock with a +7.87 number. Race of the day It goes without saying the race of the day is the Betfair Chase, and if you like backing 8/13 shots, and A Plus Tard is drifting albeit about a tenth of a point, it's impossible to see beyond last year's breathtaking winner, and as one of the best horses in training, he could be one of the best odds-on pokes of the year. In terms of field sizes and each-way angles, the 14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle gets the nod for race of the day and with a top weight of 147, quality runs all the through today's Haydock card. Run For Oscar was notably weak this morning in the betting and was hitting 5/1 at the time of writing and maybe some are looking to take him on or simply leave him alone due to the fact the Cesarewitch winner at Newmarket has plenty of good ground form - and it won't be good at Haydock this afternoon. However, delving further back, he won as a young horse at Fairyhouse in bottomless conditions, so I don't really have that as too much of a negative. With four places on the Sportsbook for Extra Place Special fans, he is almost an each-way thieves bet isn't he? Good Risk At All is strong at 7/2 for Sam Thomas and goes into new territory in terms of stamina for this, but he was emphatic in beating Wholestone last time at Carlisle over 2m4f when the mud was flying, and those conditions seem ideal for him, as he travels ever so sweetly with a cruising speed. At one point he was a 10/1 chance for the Ballymore last term, and the staying division is crying out for a horse like this. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#good-risk-at-all-fr] He is an ideal in-running horse, and the tactic with him could be to wait for the race as I think he could go a little higher at the start due to the size of the field, and a nice [6.0] to [4.0] trade as a back-to-lay looks attainable. Gentleman At Arms is a fascinating runner for Stuart Edmunds, and he is 2-10 at Haydock in the last five seasons. He has a good profile from the Flat (and 80-rated performer), and will love the ground if it borders on heavy. Last time out at Aintree he wasn't quick enough and that looked very much a prep run. Brinkley has been backed too and David Pipe has won this race in the past and goes in heavy ground with his record highlighted as the Stat Of The Day horse. He looks a possible each-way play as we have the Extra Place Special. Big race verdict Gentleman At Arms looks an each-way bet along with Brinkley, and while I respect the claims of Good Risk At All, Gentleman At Arms looks as though he'll have the stamina and could be on a winnable (or placeable) mark from 143 judged on his Warwick second in the Leamington last term. I remember him winning on the Flat at Newbury in deep ground, and while he needed some rousting, he is the just gritty type I like that could have the tools if it becomes bottomless today. Paul Nicholls exclusive on his Haydock Saturday team Betfair Ambassador gives his exclusive thoughts on his high-class team for Saturday at Haydock. Click here to read what the champion trainer has to say on Hitman and Frodon, and his hopes for good prospect in the opener. Tony Calvin's ITV racing tips for Saturday and Betfair Chase Day Our big price tipster has previewed the high-quality Saturday afternoon and his assessment has led to a couple of 20/1+ selections for the day on ITV. Click here to read Tony's latest preview for Haydock and Ascot. Timeform runner-by-runner guide to the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Hurdle Timeform give the 1-2-3 for Saturday's Betfair Exchange Stayers' Hurdle - a race won in the past by Paisley Park and the Halifax team have picked out a 5/1 chance to hopefully lead home the field. Click here to read Timeform's assessment of the big staying race. Final Word I need to add very little from a punting point of view for the weekend, as our top tipsters and Betfair Ambassadors have done more than enough to mark your card (he says whilst listening to the latest Racing podcast to keep the plugging theme going). I would like to add though, what a wonderful tribute from Unibet and Ed Nicholson to name Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle in memory of Michael Rafferty @AnaglogsDaughtr at Punchestown. I followed Michael on Twitter, like many racing folk, and with a Twitter handle after one his favourite horse's, he was a great friend to the racing world and the love he had when visiting the racetrack thanks to Ed and seeing Samcro for the first time in a while was such joy to read and the pleasure Michael took from it. I wouldn't be a prolific tweeter, but I certainly am and was a prolific viewer with Michael's pictures and memories - some before my time, but Michael brought a sense of history, knowledge and often fun to the racing world. With so many tweets when Michael sadly passed, trainer Tony Mullins said it far better at the time than I ever could: "He lit up the lives of many with his phenomenal library of photos, also a champion of fighting depression." Punchestown have had many champions down the years and they will remember another on Sunday. Betfair Haydock Bristol De Mai
Veteran Bristol De Mai is out to cause a headline or two at Haydock on Saturday href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-betfair-chase-day-moves-and-stats-and-a-staying-selection-at-haydcock-191122-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Betfair%20Chase%20Day%20moves%20and%20stats%20and%20a%20staying%20selection%20at%20Haydock" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman brings you an extra Saturday Daily Racing News and has all the market moves and stats for Betfair Chase Day at Haydock...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Al Dudman is on duty for a Betfair Chase Day Daily News special</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Each-way moves for the big staying prize of the afternoon</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daily Racing News on Saturday has all the latest from Haydock and Ascot with stats, moves, form and Extra Place Specials</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Saturday's racing is one of the best on the National Hunt calendar with <strong>Betfair Chase Day at Haydock</strong> and Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard is by far the star attraction in the north west as he bids for back-to-back successes in the big race, but will the old warhorse and proven mudder Bristol De Mai be able to win it for the third time? He will certainly have has ground.</p><p>What a story that would be if the old boy can do it again.</p><p>Ascot might have some small fields, but they have some big names with <strong>L'Homme Presse</strong>, one of the leading novices from last season set to appear for the first time. <strong>Constitution Hill</strong> is also pencilled in for the Ascot card and lines up in the Coral Hurdle just 30 minutes later. They may all be short prices, but there'll be plenty playing up on the treble with Tard, Hill and Presse. Let's hope Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson finds the Ascot ground to his liking.</p><p>If that wasn't enough, Punchestown's two-day fixture starts on Saturday, and while the card is a good one featuring the Grade 2 Craddockstown for novice chasers. There's also Huntingdon, Lingfield and Wolverhampton.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668861600000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766744">12:40 Haydock</a></strong>: No Cruise Yet <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> and Sam's Adventure <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668863700000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766751">13:15 Haydock</a></strong>: <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668867900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766767">14:25 Haydock</a></strong>: Good Risk At All <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, Brinkley <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>, and Allie Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668872100000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766777">15:35 Haydock</a></strong>: Crosspark <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>, and Rapper <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668859800000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766729">12:10 Haydock</a></strong>: Sizing Pottsie <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668861600000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766744">12:40 Haydock</a></strong>: Wouldubewell <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668865800000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766753">13:50 Haydock</a></strong>: Run For Oscar <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>Nine Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for each-way punters on Saturday to attack and at Haydock the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668867900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766767">14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> sees joint-favourites in the shape of Good Risk At All and Might I both at 7/2. The real positive on the Sportsbook on Friday night on the eve of the meeting was <strong>Gentleman At Arms</strong> who was cut from 25s into 14s. He was an 80-rated stayer on the Flat and enjoyed a good novice campaign last term. His latest effort was his seasonal reappearance at Aintree over an inadequate 2m4f and the step up with soft conditions in his favour will certainly suit.</p><p>He could be the answer each-way with the added bonus of the four places.</p><p>The second <strong>Extra Place Special</strong> courtesy of Haydock is the finale <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668872100000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766777">15:35 3m1½f (3m1f125y) Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase</a></strong> and won't be one for the weak finishers.</p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Kevin Blake</strong> has gone for Lord Du Mesnil in his <strong><a href="Saturday%20preview%20column">Saturday preview column </a> </strong> each-way and was a market mover last night on the Sportsbook from 11/2 into 7/2. After a tough season previously, he bounced back to a bit of form at Bangor last time and is another with heavy ground preferences.</p><p>Crosspark for Nick Kent was another supported from 20/1 into 14/1, and as Dan Barber said on this week's Racing Only Bettor podcast, he's the best trainer named after a county. I used to like Mike Middlesex and Sally Somerset.</p><p>Elsewhere, the day's action with Extra Places for each-way punters centres around the All-Weather and the early start at Lingfield.</p><p>Just after sunrise and the 11:05 at Lingfield with 12 runners in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668855900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335768933">7f Handicap</a></strong> is one of them. With the four places on offer, Bombastic has a good draw in one and was a 16/1 into 14/1 backed runner last night.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668863400000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335768978">13:10 1m Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners is another Extra Place Special, to go along with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668869700000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335769018">14:55</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668871800000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335769026">15:30</a></strong>.</p><p>The extra each-way options continue for Saturday night with Wolverhampton's three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook. The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31917025&raceTime=1668882600000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335779097">18:30 1m1f Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners is a decent contest with the favourite Box To Box rated 89 for the biscuit heir Hugo Palmer.</p><p>Daheer is a five-time CD winner but is drawn next to the bar in 12.</p><p>Two divisions of the 1m Handicap is fairly low-grade stuff to sign off from a breathless Saturday, and 11 runners in each for the 20:00 and 20:30.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><p></p><p>David Pipe shows a profit of +15.00 in the last month from his 14-54 winners to runners ratio and Brinkley goes for Pipe and Tom Scudamore in the 14:25 at Haydock as a market mover this morning from 12/1 into 9/1 with Scu 6-30 at 20% at all tracks in the last two weeks. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. Brinkley's record in heavy ground is PU113.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="brinkley-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#brinkley-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/brinkley-fr/000000503892/">Brinkley (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00061239.png" alt="Brocade Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31916915&bssId=10198017&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.335766767&modules=betslip&raceTime=1668867900000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.206590920">24</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/david-pipe/000000007659/">David Pipe</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/tom-scudamore/000000007995/">Tom Scudamore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 138</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668863700000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766751">13:15 Haydock</a></strong>: Cheddleton <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668870000000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766770">15:00 Haydock</a></strong>: Bristol De Mai has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668872100000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766777">15:35 Haydock</a></strong>: Lord Du Mesnil <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> has won here three times (50%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668855900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335768933">11:05 Lingfield</a></strong>: Bombastic <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off 64 and today runs from 51. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668857700000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335768951">11:35 Lingfield</a></strong>: Sweet Bertie <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> has won off 77 and today runs from 62, and De Vegas Kid <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 77 and runs from 62. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916946&raceTime=1668867600000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335769010">14:20 Lingfield</a></strong>: Thegreatestshowman <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> has won off 79 and today runs from 67. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31917025&raceTime=1668879000000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335779068">17:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Revolutionise <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won off 90 and today runs from 75.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Saturday's furthest traveller is Botox Has <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> who is on road from Gary Moore's Sussex base for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668867900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766767">14:25 Haydock for the 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle</a> </strong> and has Grade 2 winning form in the book from his National Spirit Hurdle win at Fontwell last winter.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="botox-has-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#botox-has-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/botox-has-fr/000000502969/">Botox Has (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871270.png" alt="John and Yvonne Stone silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31916915&bssId=23794915&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.335766767&modules=betslip&raceTime=1668867900000">8/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.206590920">11</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gary-moore/000000004710/">Gary Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/caoilin-quinn/000000018959/">Caoilin Quinn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 144</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Chase Day at Haydock is always one of the highlights on the racing calendar and it's a day that Paul Nicholls has often dominated with his array of stars down the years. The Champion trainer is in rude health at the moment and goes into Haydock with a 35% strike-rate with 30 winners over the course of the last month. His stable jockey Harry Cobden has ridden 29 winners in the same time with a 41% strike-rate and a level stakes profit of +14.25.</p><p>Nicky Richards is another and doing his bit for the north, with the Greystoke handler ticking along at a brisk 8-22 at 36% although he is in the red in terms of profit, and shows a loss of -3.00 over the last month. Findthetime in the 13:15 2m3f Handicap Hurdle looks his best chance of a winner today in the north west.</p><p><img alt="Nicky Richards 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nicky%20Richards%201280%20.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Charles Byrnes has Run For Oscar today as one of his big hopes in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31916915&raceTime=1668867900000&dayToSearch=20221119&marketId=924.335766767">14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>, but the horse was slightly on the move in terms of drifting this morning and hit 5/1 from 3/1 just before 9am, but the wily old fox is 5-15 heading into Haydock at a rate of 33%.</p><p>Kim Bailey traditionally has done well at Haydock down the years, and in the past five seasons, the Gloucestershire man has a record of 5-16 at 31%, while Dan Skelton has the same number of winners (five) at Haydock since 2017 but shows an enormous loss of 30.25.</p><p>Two trainers remain on the cold list, and high profile ones with Venetia Williams' current loss stacking up to 37. But today could be the day the Williams express train starts to roll in, while Joe Tizzard is without a winner in 18, and just one from his last 30 sent out at just 3%. Colin will not be happy.</p><p>Jonjo O'Neill is a trainer that shows a profit in the last five seasons at Haydock with a +7.87 number.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p></p><p>It goes without saying the race of the day is the Betfair Chase, and if you like backing 8/13 shots, and A Plus Tard is drifting albeit about a tenth of a point, it's impossible to see beyond last year's breathtaking winner, and as one of the best horses in training, he could be one of the best odds-on pokes of the year.</p><p>In terms of field sizes and each-way angles, the <strong>14:25 3m½f (3m58y) Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle</strong> gets the nod for race of the day and with a top weight of 147, quality runs all the through today's Haydock card.</p><p>Run For Oscar was notably weak this morning in the betting and was hitting 5/1 at the time of writing and maybe some are looking to take him on or simply leave him alone due to the fact the Cesarewitch winner at Newmarket has plenty of good ground form - and it won't be good at Haydock this afternoon. However, delving further back, he won as a young horse at Fairyhouse in bottomless conditions, so I don't really have that as too much of a negative. With four places on the Sportsbook for Extra Place Special fans, he is almost an each-way thieves bet isn't he?</p><p><strong>Good Risk At All</strong> is strong at 7/2 for Sam Thomas and goes into new territory in terms of stamina for this, but he was emphatic in beating Wholestone last time at Carlisle over 2m4f when the mud was flying, and those conditions seem ideal for him, as he travels ever so sweetly with a cruising speed. At one point he was a 10/1 chance for the Ballymore last term, and the staying division is crying out for a horse like this.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="good-risk-at-all-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/19-november-2022/haydock-park/22/5/#good-risk-at-all-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/good-risk-at-all-fr/000000534260/">Good Risk At All (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00031822.png" alt="Walters Plant Hire Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31916915&bssId=36346650&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.335766767&modules=betslip&raceTime=1668867900000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.206590920">6.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sam-thomas/000000052752/">Sam Thomas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sam-twistondavies/000000012781/">Sam Twiston-Davies</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 143</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>He is an ideal in-running horse, and the tactic with him could be to wait for the race as I think he could go a little higher at the start due to the size of the field, and a nice <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> trade as a back-to-lay looks attainable.</p><p><strong>Gentleman At Arms</strong> is a fascinating runner for Stuart Edmunds, and he is 2-10 at Haydock in the last five seasons. He has a good profile from the Flat (and 80-rated performer), and will love the ground if it borders on heavy. Last time out at Aintree he wasn't quick enough and that looked very much a prep run.</p><p>Brinkley has been backed too and David Pipe has won this race in the past and goes in heavy ground with his record highlighted as the Stat Of The Day horse. He looks a possible each-way play as we have the Extra Place Special.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><p></p><p>Gentleman At Arms looks an each-way bet along with Brinkley, and while I respect the claims of Good Risk At All, Gentleman At Arms looks as though he'll have the stamina and could be on a winnable (or placeable) mark from 143 judged on his Warwick second in the Leamington last term. I remember him winning on the Flat at Newbury in deep ground, and while he needed some rousting, he is the just gritty type I like that could have the tools if it becomes bottomless today.</p><h2>Paul Nicholls exclusive on his Haydock Saturday team</h2><h2></h2><p><img alt="Paul Nicholls Ascot.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Ascot.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador gives his exclusive thoughts on his high-class team for Saturday at Haydock. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-hitman-has-big-chance-at-haydock-and-frodon-will-go-for-the-betfair-chase-171122-9.html">Click here</a></strong> to read what the champion trainer has to say on Hitman and Frodon, and his hopes for good prospect in the opener.</p><h2>Tony Calvin's ITV racing tips for Saturday and Betfair Chase Day</h2><h2></h2><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Grand National fence.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National%20fence.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Our big price tipster has previewed the high-quality Saturday afternoon and his assessment has led to a couple of 20/1+ selections for the day on ITV. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-ailie-rose-at-25-1-on-betfair-chase-day-171122-166.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Tony's latest preview for Haydock and Ascot.</p><h2>Timeform runner-by-runner guide to the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Hurdle</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Run for Oscar 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Run%20for%20Oscar%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform give the 1-2-3 for Saturday's Betfair Exchange Stayers' Hurdle - a race won in the past by Paisley Park and the Halifax team have picked out a 5/1 chance to hopefully lead home the field. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/betfair-exchange-stayers-handicap-hurdle-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-181122-1000.html">Click here</a> </strong>to read Timeform's assessment of the big staying race.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><p></p><p>I need to add very little from a punting point of view for the weekend, as our top tipsters and Betfair Ambassadors have done more than enough to mark your card (he says whilst listening to the latest Racing podcast to keep the plugging theme going).</p><p>I would like to add though, what a wonderful tribute from Unibet and Ed Nicholson to name Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle in memory of <strong>Michael Rafferty</strong> @AnaglogsDaughtr at Punchestown.</p><p>I followed Michael on Twitter, like many racing folk, and with a Twitter handle after one his favourite horse's, <strong>he was a great friend</strong> to the racing world and the love he had when visiting the racetrack thanks to Ed and seeing Samcro for the first time in a while was such joy to read and the pleasure Michael took from it. I wouldn't be a prolific tweeter, but I certainly am and was a prolific viewer with Michael's pictures and memories - some before my time, but Michael brought a sense of history, knowledge and often fun to the racing world.

With so many tweets when Michael sadly passed, trainer Tony Mullins said it far better at the time than I ever could: "He lit up the lives of many with his phenomenal library of photos, also a champion of fighting depression."

Punchestown have had many champions down the years and they will remember another on Sunday.

I'm back on Monday and there'll be a lot to discuss, so good luck for Saturday with your bets - @DudmanAl. Daily Racing News: Farewell Mick and hello to some Kempton excellence
Daily Racing News: Coco to finally make a splash at Wetherby
Daily Racing News: Haggas' Queen to finally be crowned with Listed success Daily Racing News: Back Harry Fry to continue his outstanding hurdle record at Ascot
Daily Racing News: Back Darasso to upset Mullins duo in Clonmel feature
Daily Racing News: Jonbon out to cement Arkle claims in fascinating Warwick clash 