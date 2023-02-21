</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Back Boom at Taunton and a big return for stat of the day
Alan Dudman
21 February 2023 "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-21T07:42:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-21T11:28:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Dan Skelton Harry Derham 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Tuesday's Daily Racing News sees Alan Dudman preview the race of the day at Taunton and discuss the key stats and form for the three meetings... Two 100% course horses in action today A +206.00 profit at Taunton for Stat Of The Day Latest stats, betting moves and form angles for Tuesday Good morning for Tuesday and three meetings today. Taunton have plenty of runners on good ground and four of the seven races hold double-figure fields. The feature race is the 15:30 2m1f 0-145 Handicap Hurdle in which Paul Nicholls has won three of the last five renewals and has the top weight Silent Revolution. Market Rasen are nowhere near as blessed in terms of field sizes. The ground will be good, good to soft in places, although only two of the races have eight or more runners. Southwell's All-Weather fixture begins at 16:55 with eight races, and the 19:00 Fillies' Novice Stakes sees the return of Elvenia for Kevin Ryan - an expensive filly who was last seen in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is rated 90 and is looking to justify her position as a favourite after the lay-off. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:45 Market Rasen: Our Scholar 25/1 into 16/1. 14:15 Market Rasen: Could Be Trouble 20/1 into 14/1. 14:00 Taunton: Hazy Dream 100/1 into 33/1. 14:30 Taunton: Port Or Starboard 11/1 into 8/1.15:30 Taunton: Poseidon 20/1 into 14/1. 16:30 Taunton: Shantou Sunset 20/1 into 14/1. 18:30 Southwell: Samba Lady 16/1 into 11/1.19:30 Southwell: Mintana 8/1 into 6/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 16:15 Market Rasen: Mixedwave [2.5] out to [3.0].14:30 Taunton: Dancing Harry [2.6] out to [3.0].18:30 Southwell: Seagrave Fox [2.6] out to [3.2]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday, and two of the opening races at Taunton kick off for the each-way players. The 14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle has 14 runners and is the first division of the two. Fame And Fun 9/2 is a leading contender for the home team Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, and Bryony Frost rides Presgrave for her dad Jimmy but he's on the cold list and hasn't had a winner from his last 113 runners sent out. The second division at 14:30 and Cobden and Nicholls could have another with the 6/1 chance Sister Saint. She was weak in the betting out to 6/1 from 9/2 this morning, but she's well bred and tries handicapping for the first time. Professor Calculus was a mover this morning on the Sportsbook from 18/1 into 12/1. One for Tintin fans. Over at Southwell, there is one Extra Place Special and it's the 18:00 1m Handicap with 14 runners. Two market movers in the race early today were Tim Easterby's Barney's Bay from 11/1 into 17/2, and English Spirit into 12s from 18s. Stat Of The Day Trainer Nicky Martin is 2-6 at Taunton this season at 40% and a whopping +206.00 profit to level stakes. Her only runner on the card today is Almost Gotaway (3/1 into 9/4 this morning) in the 14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle. He won last time out on good ground and will enjoy conditions. He can be a bit of a handful and is keen from the front usually, but he is in form and is up 8lb. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/1/#almost-gotaway-ire] Back Almost Gotaway in the 14:00 at Taunton 5/2 Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:15 Market Rasen: Let's Have Another 9/2 has won here twice (100%). 15:30 Taunton: Amelia' Dance 16/5 has won here three times (50%).17:05 Taunton: From The Heart 11/1 has won here twice (67%). 17:30 Southwell: Comedian Leader 11/2 has won here three times (100%). 18:00 Southwell: Custard The Dragon 33/1 has won here three times (13%), and Masqool 11/2 has won here twice (29%).20:00 Southwell: Brandy Station 17/2 has won here four times (18%), Dark Side Prince 10/3 has won here twice (20%), and Mehmo 4/1 has won here twice (29%).20:30 Southwell: Master Grey 7/2 has won here twice (67%), Social City 11/2 has won here twice (25%), and September Power 10/3 has won here twice (50%). Furthest traveller It's been a while since Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section, but he's back today with Iato's Angel, who goes 268 miles from Scotland to Southwell for the 17:30 1m Handicap. She's lightly raced on the All-Weather with just two starts and has dropped down to her lowest ever mark from 68 and was backed from 33s into 20/1 this morning. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/southwell/47/2/#iatos-angel-ire] Form Watch Connor Brace is very warm at the moment with the jockey holding a 4-10 record at 40% in the last month and has won with two of his last six rides. He has only one ride at Market Rasen today, and it's Stowaway Jess 9/1 for Fergal O'Brien in the 14:45 2m1f Novices' Hurdle. O'Brien is 16-56 in the same period at a healthy 29%. Paddy Brennan is also 4-6 at Rasen this season. O'Brien has four entries today at Rasen: 13:45: Charles St 3/1. 14:15: Phillapa Sue 7/1. 14:45: Stowaway Jess 9/1, and Shelikesthelights 12/1. Sean Bowen is the leading rider at the track this term with 7-23 at 30% and a level stakes profit of +6.58. Bowen has three rides today and they are: 15:15 Market Rasen: Let's Have Another 5/1. 15:45 Market Rasen: Duke Of Luckley 4/1. 16:45 Market Rasen: Borodale 8/11. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/market-rasen/33/7/#borodale-ire] James King has had two rides in the last month and one was a winner for a 50% strike-rate and he's in action in the Taunton 17:05 Hunters' Chase with From The Heart 12/1, and the horse is a dual CD winner. Heidi Palin has a ride too in the race on the well-backed favourite Not That Fuisse for Dan Skelton. He was supported from 11/8 into Evens. She's 2-3 in the last month with a profit of +20.38. Trainer Oliver Sherwood is still on the cold list, and hasn't had a winner for 46 horses. His one chance today is a big price in the 16:00 with Red Bond. Harry Cobden leads the way at Taunton this year, which is hardly a surprise. But Freddie Gingell is 2-4 at the track this term and Alan Johns is 2-6 this season with the latter showing up a very fine level stakes return of +37.00. Johns has four outside chances today: 14:00 Taunton: Kalpaga 8/1.14:30 Taunton: Prison Break 14/1. 15:30 Taunton: Colonial Empire 6/1. 16:30 Taunton: Shantou Sunset 14/1. Back Colonial Empire in the 15:30 at Taunton 6/1 Kim Bailey over five seasons at Taunton holds a 23% strike-rate and he has just one runner today in the 16:00 2m Maiden Hurdle with Imperial Admiral (14/1 out to 20/1). David Bass is on, and he's 1-7 at the track this season. Harry Russell is in action at Southwell later today and he's won on his last two mounts, although Margot Robbie is his only ride at the track on Tuesday and she's a 50/1 outsider in the 19:00. Trainer John Gosden has won with five of his last nine runners for a 56% strike-rate in the last month and has won with four of his last five at 80%. The "Rolling the Dice Man" has just one entry today and it's Medici Chapel 5/1 in the same 19:00. Race Of The Day Taunton's 15:30 may only have a field of seven runners, but it's a 0-145 and Silent Revolution as the top weight from 133 will be looking to get back to winning ways for trainer Paul Nicholls, who has won this three times in the last five seasons. The 7yo was last seen on New Year's Eve running in bottomless ground at Newbury, but he will relish the return to a quicker surface today. He is patchy with his form, although he has raced once over fences (that didn't work out) and ran in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season behind Constitution Hill. With Nicholls 12-30 at Taunton this season at 40%, the case especially at the price is convincing as ground and front-running tactics could bring out the best - or certainly an improved effort from a 3lb lower mark at 133. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#silent-revolution-ire] Amelia's Dance goes very well here and is another who enjoys good ground, but she is creeping up to personal best territory off a mark of 118. Whether she's good enough for this grade is the question. She ran poorly at Newbury earlier in the season but returned to form over CD last time. Tactically she is adaptable and has won with a prominent ride here before, and she is likely to take a lead from Silent Revolution. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#amelias-dance-ire] Finest View was a slight drifter this morning out to 10/3 and she holds a 4-8 record over hurdles. She was in good form in the spring for Alan King and scored at Cartmel. It looks as though she has been waiting for the decent ground. This will be her second start for Chipping Norton trainer Andrew Martin and is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company last time. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#finest-view] Boombawn landed a gamble earlier in the season and he's another with good ground form. He couldn't land a blow in a good race at Newbury last time, although the switch to hold-up tactics didn't work. He did run well last spring against Knappers Hill at Sandown and has some good handicap form. Big Race Verdict Silent Revolution is interesting, but Dan Skelton's Boombawn has been a good novice hurdler and has less of a question mark for me than the Nicholls' runner. He likes the ground too, like many in the race, and I still think he has the look of a progressive hurdler - and 11/2 is a fair price considering the conditions. Skelton is also 2-8 at Taunton this term. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#boombawn-ire] Back Boombawn in the 15:30 at Taunton 11/2 Frost on fire after weekend treble Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost rode a treble on Saturday at Wincanton and reflects on an excellent weekend and exclusively previews her upcoming rides at Doncaster and Frodon this weekend. Click here to read Bryony's blog. Daryl Carter's week 19 Cheltenham update and two more ante-post plays Daryl Carter is once again in the chair for his latest Cheltenham Festival Focus and assesses Hiddenvalley Lake's defeat last week, the performance of Shishkin in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday, and an in-depth look at the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Click here for the week 19 update from DC. There's also an ante-post Gold Cup preview with a 1-2-3 prediction. Click here for the full preview. Timeform preview Market Rasen on Tuesday Timeform's Andrew Asquith previews Market Rasen on Tuesday and has two bets for the afternoon card with a NAP pick and a NB. Click here for the Timeform selections. Final Word In form and out of form is something we have to deal with everyday. Spare a thought for L'Es Fremantle today. He has one victory from 33 attempts at Market Rasen. The 12yo is racing for the 99th in his career in total this afternoon in the 15:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle at, you've guessed it, Market Rasen. He is usually a bigger price in the betting than his rating, and while he might never ever win a race past the century (and certainly won't on the Flat with a rating of just 33), there's something to praise with his longevity. But he doesn't quite match the legendary Quixall Crossett - who had a huge following as he went 103 races without success. L'Es Fremantle's trainer Michael Chapman hasn't had a winner in 145. I know how he feels. Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Dan%20Skelton%20Harry%20Derham%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Dan Skelton Harry Derham 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Dan Skelton Harry Derham 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Dan Skelton Harry Derham 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Dan Skelton Harry Derham 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Dan Skelton trainer "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dan Skelton is hoping to get one over on Paul Nicholls at Taunton today</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Back Boom at Taunton and a big return for stat of the day"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Back%20Boom%20at%20Taunton%20and%20a%20big%20return%20for%20stat%20of%20the%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-back-boom-at-taunton-and-a-big-return-for-stat-of-the-day-210223-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Back%20Boom%20at%20Taunton%20and%20a%20big%20return%20for%20stat%20of%20the%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tuesday's Daily Racing News sees Alan Dudman preview the race of the day at Taunton and discuss the key stats and form for the three meetings...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Two 100% course horses in action today</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>A +206.00 profit at Taunton for Stat Of The Day</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Latest stats, betting moves and form angles for Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <p></p><hr><p>Good morning for Tuesday and three meetings today. Taunton have plenty of runners on good ground and four of the seven races hold double-figure fields. The feature race is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758">15:30 2m1f 0-145 Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> in which Paul Nicholls has won three of the last five renewals and has the top weight Silent Revolution.</p><p>Market Rasen are nowhere near as blessed in terms of field sizes. The ground will be good, good to soft in places, although only two of the races have eight or more runners.</p><p><strong>Southwell's All-Weather</strong> fixture begins at 16:55 with eight races, and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259510?nodeId=32122553">19:00 Fillies' Novice Stakes</a> sees the return of Elvenia for Kevin Ryan - an expensive filly who was last seen in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is rated 90 and is looking to justify her position as a favourite after the lay-off.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>13:45 Market Rasen</strong>: Our Scholar 25/1 into 16/1. <br><strong>14:15 Market Rasen</strong>: Could Be Trouble 20/1 into 14/1. <br><strong>14:00 Taunton</strong>: Hazy Dream 100/1 into 33/1. <br><strong>14:30 Taunton</strong>: Port Or Starboard 11/1 into 8/1.<br><strong>15:30 Taunton</strong>: Poseidon 20/1 into 14/1. <br><strong>16:30 Taunton</strong>: Shantou Sunset 20/1 into 14/1. <br><strong>18:30 Southwell</strong>: Samba Lady 16/1 into 11/1.<br><strong>19:30 Southwell</strong>: Mintana 8/1 into 6/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>16:15 Market Rasen</strong>: Mixedwave <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.<br><strong>14:30 Taunton</strong>: Dancing Harry <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>.<br><strong>18:30 Southwell</strong>: Seagrave Fox <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p><strong>Three Extra Place Specials</strong> on the Sportsbook for Tuesday, and two of the opening races at Taunton kick off for the each-way players.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676988000000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749741">14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 14 runners and is the first division of the two.</p><p>Fame And Fun 9/2 is a leading contender for the home team Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-riding-frodon-at-kempton-on-saturday-is-exciting-prospect-200223-1155.html">Bryony Frost rides Presgrave</a> for her dad Jimmy but he's on the cold list and hasn't had a winner from his last 113 runners sent out.</p><p>The second division at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676989800000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749744">14:30</a></strong> and Cobden and Nicholls could have another with the 6/1 chance Sister Saint. She was weak in the betting out to 6/1 from 9/2 this morning, but she's well bred and tries handicapping for the first time.</p><p>Professor Calculus was a mover this morning on the Sportsbook from 18/1 into 12/1. One for Tintin fans.</p><p>Over at Southwell, there is one Extra Place Special and it's the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677002400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748607">18:00 1m Handicap</a></strong> with 14 runners. Two market movers in the race early today were Tim Easterby's Barney's Bay from 11/1 into 17/2, and English Spirit into 12s from 18s.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Trainer <strong>Nicky Martin</strong> is 2-6 at Taunton this season at 40% and a whopping +206.00 profit to level stakes. Her only runner on the card today is Almost Gotaway (3/1 into 9/4 this morning) in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676988000000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749741">14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>.</p><p>He won last time out on good ground and will enjoy conditions. He can be a bit of a handful and is keen from the front usually, but he is in form and is up 8lb.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="almost-gotaway-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/1/#almost-gotaway-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/almost-gotaway-ire/000000557270/">Almost Gotaway (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00066674.png" alt="Bradley Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122564&bssId=41388065&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347749741&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676988000000">7/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259896">2.84</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/nicky-martin/000000040801/">Nicky Martin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-prichard/000000012761/">David Prichard</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 102</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Almost Gotaway in the 14:00 at Taunton</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676988000000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749741" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/2</a></div><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676992500000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748420">15:15 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Let's Have Another 9/2 has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758">15:30 Taunton</a></strong>: Amelia' Dance 16/5 has won here three times (50%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676999100000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749778">17:05 Taunton</a></strong>: From The Heart 11/1 has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677000600000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748595">17:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Comedian Leader 11/2 has won here three times (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677002400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748607">18:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Custard The Dragon 33/1 has won here three times (13%), and Masqool 11/2 has won here twice (29%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677009600000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748626">20:00 Southwell</a></strong>: Brandy Station 17/2 has won here four times (18%), Dark Side Prince 10/3 has won here twice (20%), and Mehmo 4/1 has won here twice (29%).<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677011400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748642">20:30 Southwell</a></strong>: Master Grey 7/2 has won here twice (67%), Social City 11/2 has won here twice (25%), and September Power 10/3 has won here twice (50%).</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>It's been a while since Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section, but he's back today with Iato's Angel, who goes 268 miles from Scotland to Southwell for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122553&raceTime=1677000600000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748595">17:30 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>She's lightly raced on the All-Weather with just two starts and has dropped down to her lowest ever mark from 68 and was backed from 33s into 20/1 this morning.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="iatos-angel-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/southwell/47/2/#iatos-angel-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>8 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/iatos-angel-ire/000000567947/">Iato's Angel (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00848861.png" alt="Middleham Park Racing XXXII & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122553&bssId=44863574&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347748595&modules=betslip&raceTime=1677000600000">22/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259489">23</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/keith-dalgleish/000000047518/">Keith Dalgleish</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/callum-rodriguez/000000015984/">Callum Rodriguez</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 68</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><p></p><p>Connor Brace is very warm at the moment with the jockey holding a 4-10 record at 40% in the last month and has won with two of his last six rides.<strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He has only one ride at Market Rasen today, and it's Stowaway Jess 9/1 for Fergal O'Brien in the 14:45 2m1f Novices' Hurdle. O'Brien is 16-56 in the same period at a healthy 29%. Paddy Brennan is also 4-6 at Rasen this season.</p><p>O'Brien has four entries today at Rasen:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676987100000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748392">13:45</a></strong>: Charles St 3/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676988900000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748396">14:15</a></strong>: Phillapa Sue 7/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676990700000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748408">14:45</a></strong>: Stowaway Jess 9/1, and Shelikesthelights 12/1.</p><p>Sean Bowen is the leading rider at the track this term with 7-23 at 30% and a level stakes profit of +6.58. Bowen has three rides today and they are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676992500000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748420">15:15 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Let's Have Another 5/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676994300000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748423">15:45 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Duke Of Luckley 4/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676997900000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748534">16:45 Market Rasen</a></strong>: Borodale 8/11.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="borodale-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/market-rasen/33/7/#borodale-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/borodale-ire/000000580286/">Borodale (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00061108.png" alt="Mrs Diana L. Whateley silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122550&bssId=52824740&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347748534&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676997900000">4/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259478">1.86</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/olly-murphy/000000054531/">Olly Murphy</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-bowen/000000015505/">Sean Bowen</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>James King</strong> has had two rides in the last month and one was a winner for a 50% strike-rate and he's in action in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676999100000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749778">Taunton 17:05 Hunters' Chase</a></strong> with From The Heart 12/1, and the horse is a dual CD winner.</p><p><strong>Heidi Palin</strong> has a ride too in the race on the well-backed favourite Not That Fuisse for Dan Skelton. He was supported from 11/8 into Evens. She's 2-3 in the last month with a profit of +20.38.</p><p>Trainer Oliver Sherwood is still on the cold list, and hasn't had a winner for 46 horses. His one chance today is a big price in the 16:00 with Red Bond.</p><p><strong>Harry Cobden</strong> leads the way at Taunton this year, which is hardly a surprise. But Freddie Gingell is 2-4 at the track this term and <strong>Alan Johns</strong> is 2-6 this season with the latter showing up a very fine level stakes return of +37.00.</p><p>Johns has four outside chances today:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676988000000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749741">14:00 Taunton</a></strong>: Kalpaga 8/1.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676989800000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749744">14:30 Taunton</a></strong>: Prison Break 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758">15:30 Taunton</a></strong>: Colonial Empire 6/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676997000000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749776">16:30 Taunton</a></strong>: Shantou Sunset 14/1.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Colonial Empire in the 15:30 at Taunton</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><p>Kim Bailey over five seasons at Taunton holds a 23% strike-rate and he has just one runner today in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676995200000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749774">16:00 2m Maiden Hurdle</a></strong> with Imperial Admiral (14/1 out to 20/1). David Bass is on, and he's 1-7 at the track this season.</p><p>Harry Russell is in action at Southwell later today and he's won on his last two mounts, although Margot Robbie is his only ride at the track on Tuesday and she's a 50/1 outsider in the 19:00.</p><p>Trainer <strong>John Gosden</strong> has won with five of his last nine runners for a 56% strike-rate in the last month and has won with four of his last five at 80%. The "Rolling the Dice Man" has just one entry today and it's Medici Chapel 5/1 in the same 19:00.</p><h2>Race Of The Day</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259909?nodeId=32122564">Taunton's 15:30</a> may only have a field of seven runners, but it's a 0-145 and Silent Revolution as the top weight from 133 will be looking to get back to winning ways for trainer Paul Nicholls, who has won this three times in the last five seasons.<strong></strong></p><p><img alt="Paul Nicholls sunshine on face 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20sunshine%20on%20face%201280.600x337.jpg" width="5233" height="2943" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 7yo was last seen on New Year's Eve running in bottomless ground at Newbury, but he will relish the return to a quicker surface today.</p><p>He is patchy with his form, although he has raced once over fences (that didn't work out) and ran in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season behind Constitution Hill.</p><p>With Nicholls 12-30 at Taunton this season at 40%, the case especially at the price is convincing as ground and front-running tactics could bring out the best - or certainly an improved effort from a 3lb lower mark at 133.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="silent-revolution-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#silent-revolution-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/silent-revolution-ire/000000537150/">Silent Revolution (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00832777.png" alt="Mr Colm Donlon silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122564&bssId=36703951&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347749758&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676993400000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259909">3.95</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 133</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Amelia's Dance goes very well here and is another who enjoys good ground, but she is creeping</strong> up to personal best territory off a mark of 118. Whether she's good enough for this grade is the question.</p><p>She ran poorly at Newbury earlier in the season but returned to form over CD last time. Tactically she is adaptable and has won with a prominent ride here before, and she is likely to take a lead from Silent Revolution.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="amelias-dance-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#amelias-dance-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/amelias-dance-ire/000000505393/">Amelia's Dance (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864835.png" alt="C. R. Keightley silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122564&bssId=24330457&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347749758&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676993400000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259909">4.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/robert-walford/000000049774/">Robert Walford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/bryan-carver/000000017514/">Bryan Carver</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 118</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Finest View</strong> was a slight drifter this morning out to 10/3 and she holds a 4-8 record over hurdles. She was in good form in the spring for Alan King and scored at Cartmel. It looks as though she has been waiting for the decent ground.</p><p>This will be her second start for Chipping Norton trainer Andrew Martin and is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company last time.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="finest-view"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#finest-view" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/finest-view/000000541688/">Finest View</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00848308.png" alt="Pitchall Stud Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122564&bssId=38369360&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347749758&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676993400000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259909">6.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/andrew-martin/000000045596/">Andrew Martin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/james-martin/000000014497/">James Martin</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 130</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Boombawn</strong> landed a gamble earlier in the season and he's another with good ground form. He couldn't land a blow in a good race at Newbury last time, although the switch to hold-up tactics didn't work. He did run well last spring against Knappers Hill at Sandown and has some good handicap form.</p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Silent Revolution is interesting, but Dan Skelton's Boombawn has been a good novice hurdler and has less of a question mark for me than the Nicholls' runner. He likes the ground too, like many in the race, and I still think he has the look of a progressive hurdler - and <strong>11/2 is a fair price considering the conditions</strong>.</p><p>Skelton is also 2-8 at Taunton this term.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="boombawn-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-february-2023/taunton/49/4/#boombawn-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/boombawn-ire/000000547835/">Boombawn (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00860110A.png" alt="Bullen-Smith & Faulks silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32122564&bssId=39431863&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.347749758&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676993400000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.210259909">6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/dan-skelton/000000051025/">Dan Skelton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/bridget-andrews/000000013542/">Bridget Andrews</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 128</li> </ul> </article> </p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Boombawn in the 15:30 at Taunton</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/2</a></div><h2>Frost on fire after weekend treble</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Cheltenham Stand.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Cheltenham%20Stand.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost rode a treble on Saturday at Wincanton and reflects on an excellent weekend and exclusively previews her upcoming rides at Doncaster and Frodon this weekend. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-riding-frodon-at-kempton-on-saturday-is-exciting-prospect-200223-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> to read Bryony's blog.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's week 19 Cheltenham update and two more ante-post plays</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Daryl Carter is once again in the chair for his latest Cheltenham Festival Focus and assesses Hiddenvalley Lake's defeat last week, the performance of Shishkin in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday, and an in-depth look at the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-focus-now-is-the-time-to-back-brandy-and-gaillard-du-mesnil-190223-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for the week 19 update from DC.</p><p>There's also an ante-post Gold Cup preview with a 1-2-3 prediction. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-tips-antepost-betting-preview-2023-galopin-des-champs-can-prove-doubters-wrong-130123-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> for the full preview.</p><h2>Timeform preview Market Rasen on Tuesday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Market Rasen close up 1280 .jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/afe2d84d472c8bfe968dc3c3e3938952df917552.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Andrew Asquith previews Market Rasen on Tuesday and has two bets for the afternoon card with a NAP pick and a NB. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/market-rasen-racing-tips-notnowlinda-is-attractively-weighted-200223-790.html">Click here</a></strong> for the Timeform selections.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>In form and out of form is something we have to deal with everyday. Spare a thought for L'Es Fremantle today. He has one victory from 33 attempts at Market Rasen.</p><p>The 12yo is racing for the 99th in his career in total this afternoon in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122550&raceTime=1676994300000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347748423">15:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> at, you've guessed it, Market Rasen.</p><p>He is usually a bigger price in the betting than his rating, and while he might never ever win a race past the century (and certainly won't on the Flat with a rating of just 33), there's something to praise with his longevity. But he doesn't quite match the legendary Quixall Crossett - who had a huge following as he went 103 races without success.</p><p>L'Es Fremantle's trainer Michael Chapman hasn't had a winner in 145. I know how he feels.</p><p>Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32122564&raceTime=1676993400000&dayToSearch=20230221&marketId=924.347749758">Back Boombawn @ 11/2 in the 15:30 at Taunton</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a 