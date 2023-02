Two 100% course horses in action today

A +206.00 profit at Taunton for Stat Of The Day

Latest stats, betting moves and form angles for Tuesday

Good morning for Tuesday and three meetings today. Taunton have plenty of runners on good ground and four of the seven races hold double-figure fields. The feature race is the 15:30 2m1f 0-145 Handicap Hurdle in which Paul Nicholls has won three of the last five renewals and has the top weight Silent Revolution.

Market Rasen are nowhere near as blessed in terms of field sizes. The ground will be good, good to soft in places, although only two of the races have eight or more runners.

Southwell's All-Weather fixture begins at 16:55 with eight races, and the 19:00 Fillies' Novice Stakes sees the return of Elvenia for Kevin Ryan - an expensive filly who was last seen in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is rated 90 and is looking to justify her position as a favourite after the lay-off.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:45 Market Rasen: Our Scholar 25/1 into 16/1.

14:15 Market Rasen: Could Be Trouble 20/1 into 14/1.

14:00 Taunton: Hazy Dream 100/1 into 33/1.

14:30 Taunton: Port Or Starboard 11/1 into 8/1.

15:30 Taunton: Poseidon 20/1 into 14/1.

16:30 Taunton: Shantou Sunset 20/1 into 14/1.

18:30 Southwell: Samba Lady 16/1 into 11/1.

19:30 Southwell: Mintana 8/1 into 6/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

16:15 Market Rasen: Mixedwave 2.56/4 out to 3.02/1.

14:30 Taunton: Dancing Harry 2.68/5 out to 3.02/1.

18:30 Southwell: Seagrave Fox 2.68/5 out to 3.211/5.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook for Tuesday, and two of the opening races at Taunton kick off for the each-way players.

The 14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle has 14 runners and is the first division of the two.

Fame And Fun 9/2 is a leading contender for the home team Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, and Bryony Frost rides Presgrave for her dad Jimmy but he's on the cold list and hasn't had a winner from his last 113 runners sent out.

The second division at 14:30 and Cobden and Nicholls could have another with the 6/1 chance Sister Saint. She was weak in the betting out to 6/1 from 9/2 this morning, but she's well bred and tries handicapping for the first time.

Professor Calculus was a mover this morning on the Sportsbook from 18/1 into 12/1. One for Tintin fans.

Over at Southwell, there is one Extra Place Special and it's the 18:00 1m Handicap with 14 runners. Two market movers in the race early today were Tim Easterby's Barney's Bay from 11/1 into 17/2, and English Spirit into 12s from 18s.

Stat Of The Day

Trainer Nicky Martin is 2-6 at Taunton this season at 40% and a whopping +206.00 profit to level stakes. Her only runner on the card today is Almost Gotaway (3/1 into 9/4 this morning) in the 14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

He won last time out on good ground and will enjoy conditions. He can be a bit of a handful and is keen from the front usually, but he is in form and is up 8lb.

No. 1 Almost Gotaway (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: David Prichard

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 102

Back Almost Gotaway in the 14:00 at Taunton 5/2

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:15 Market Rasen: Let's Have Another 9/2 has won here twice (100%).

15:30 Taunton: Amelia' Dance 16/5 has won here three times (50%).

17:05 Taunton: From The Heart 11/1 has won here twice (67%).

17:30 Southwell: Comedian Leader 11/2 has won here three times (100%).

18:00 Southwell: Custard The Dragon 33/1 has won here three times (13%), and Masqool 11/2 has won here twice (29%).

20:00 Southwell: Brandy Station 17/2 has won here four times (18%), Dark Side Prince 10/3 has won here twice (20%), and Mehmo 4/1 has won here twice (29%).

20:30 Southwell: Master Grey 7/2 has won here twice (67%), Social City 11/2 has won here twice (25%), and September Power 10/3 has won here twice (50%).

Furthest traveller

It's been a while since Keith Dalgleish has appeared in the furthest traveller section, but he's back today with Iato's Angel, who goes 268 miles from Scotland to Southwell for the 17:30 1m Handicap.

She's lightly raced on the All-Weather with just two starts and has dropped down to her lowest ever mark from 68 and was backed from 33s into 20/1 this morning.

No. 8 (4) Iato's Angel (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 68

Form Watch

Connor Brace is very warm at the moment with the jockey holding a 4-10 record at 40% in the last month and has won with two of his last six rides.

He has only one ride at Market Rasen today, and it's Stowaway Jess 9/1 for Fergal O'Brien in the 14:45 2m1f Novices' Hurdle. O'Brien is 16-56 in the same period at a healthy 29%. Paddy Brennan is also 4-6 at Rasen this season.

O'Brien has four entries today at Rasen:

13:45: Charles St 3/1.

14:15: Phillapa Sue 7/1.

14:45: Stowaway Jess 9/1, and Shelikesthelights 12/1.

Sean Bowen is the leading rider at the track this term with 7-23 at 30% and a level stakes profit of +6.58. Bowen has three rides today and they are:

15:15 Market Rasen: Let's Have Another 5/1.

15:45 Market Rasen: Duke Of Luckley 4/1.

16:45 Market Rasen: Borodale 8/11.

No. 2 Borodale (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.86 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

James King has had two rides in the last month and one was a winner for a 50% strike-rate and he's in action in the Taunton 17:05 Hunters' Chase with From The Heart 12/1, and the horse is a dual CD winner.

Heidi Palin has a ride too in the race on the well-backed favourite Not That Fuisse for Dan Skelton. He was supported from 11/8 into Evens. She's 2-3 in the last month with a profit of +20.38.

Trainer Oliver Sherwood is still on the cold list, and hasn't had a winner for 46 horses. His one chance today is a big price in the 16:00 with Red Bond.

Harry Cobden leads the way at Taunton this year, which is hardly a surprise. But Freddie Gingell is 2-4 at the track this term and Alan Johns is 2-6 this season with the latter showing up a very fine level stakes return of +37.00.

Johns has four outside chances today:

14:00 Taunton: Kalpaga 8/1.

14:30 Taunton: Prison Break 14/1.

15:30 Taunton: Colonial Empire 6/1.

16:30 Taunton: Shantou Sunset 14/1.

Back Colonial Empire in the 15:30 at Taunton 6/1

Kim Bailey over five seasons at Taunton holds a 23% strike-rate and he has just one runner today in the 16:00 2m Maiden Hurdle with Imperial Admiral (14/1 out to 20/1). David Bass is on, and he's 1-7 at the track this season.

Harry Russell is in action at Southwell later today and he's won on his last two mounts, although Margot Robbie is his only ride at the track on Tuesday and she's a 50/1 outsider in the 19:00.

Trainer John Gosden has won with five of his last nine runners for a 56% strike-rate in the last month and has won with four of his last five at 80%. The "Rolling the Dice Man" has just one entry today and it's Medici Chapel 5/1 in the same 19:00.

Race Of The Day

Taunton's 15:30 may only have a field of seven runners, but it's a 0-145 and Silent Revolution as the top weight from 133 will be looking to get back to winning ways for trainer Paul Nicholls, who has won this three times in the last five seasons.

The 7yo was last seen on New Year's Eve running in bottomless ground at Newbury, but he will relish the return to a quicker surface today.

He is patchy with his form, although he has raced once over fences (that didn't work out) and ran in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season behind Constitution Hill.

With Nicholls 12-30 at Taunton this season at 40%, the case especially at the price is convincing as ground and front-running tactics could bring out the best - or certainly an improved effort from a 3lb lower mark at 133.

No. 1 Silent Revolution (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 133

Amelia's Dance goes very well here and is another who enjoys good ground, but she is creeping up to personal best territory off a mark of 118. Whether she's good enough for this grade is the question.

She ran poorly at Newbury earlier in the season but returned to form over CD last time. Tactically she is adaptable and has won with a prominent ride here before, and she is likely to take a lead from Silent Revolution.

No. 6 Amelia's Dance (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Robert Walford

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 118

Finest View was a slight drifter this morning out to 10/3 and she holds a 4-8 record over hurdles. She was in good form in the spring for Alan King and scored at Cartmel. It looks as though she has been waiting for the decent ground.

This will be her second start for Chipping Norton trainer Andrew Martin and is dropping down in class from Grade 2 company last time.

No. 3 Finest View SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Andrew Martin

Jockey: James Martin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 130

Boombawn landed a gamble earlier in the season and he's another with good ground form. He couldn't land a blow in a good race at Newbury last time, although the switch to hold-up tactics didn't work. He did run well last spring against Knappers Hill at Sandown and has some good handicap form.

Big Race Verdict

Silent Revolution is interesting, but Dan Skelton's Boombawn has been a good novice hurdler and has less of a question mark for me than the Nicholls' runner. He likes the ground too, like many in the race, and I still think he has the look of a progressive hurdler - and 11/2 is a fair price considering the conditions.

Skelton is also 2-8 at Taunton this term.

No. 5 Boombawn (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Bridget Andrews

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 128

Back Boombawn in the 15:30 at Taunton 11/2

Final Word

In form and out of form is something we have to deal with everyday. Spare a thought for L'Es Fremantle today. He has one victory from 33 attempts at Market Rasen.

The 12yo is racing for the 99th in his career in total this afternoon in the 15:45 2m3f Handicap Hurdle at, you've guessed it, Market Rasen.

He is usually a bigger price in the betting than his rating, and while he might never ever win a race past the century (and certainly won't on the Flat with a rating of just 33), there's something to praise with his longevity. But he doesn't quite match the legendary Quixall Crossett - who had a huge following as he went 103 races without success.

L'Es Fremantle's trainer Michael Chapman hasn't had a winner in 145. I know how he feels.

Daryl is back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and the rest of the week. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.