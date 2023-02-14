</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daily Racing News: Another 100% stat horse and Lingfield race of the day
Alan Dudman
14 February 2023
5:00 min read Alan Dudman has the day's Daily Racing News column with the stats and form for Lingfield, Ayr and Newcastle... Stat Of The Day winner yesterday and another 100% horse today Three Extra Place Specials on Tuesday Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News for Tuesday with all the stats from Ayr, Lingfield and Newcastle A warm welcome to Tuesday's Daily Racing News column and good morning to all readers, and an altogether more interesting afternoon of jumps' racing than yesterday. Catterick on Tuesday was dreadful, a poorer card you will not see for a long time. Ayr and Lingfield over the jumps provide the betting opportunities today and there's All-Weather action at Newcastle that starts at 16:55. The ground today at Ayr is good to soft for a cloudy afternoon and Lingfield, who usually race on extreme going is better today, with the chase course reading good, good to soft in places and the hurdle course good to soft, good in places. Seven races come from Newcastle including a hot 0-105 6f Handicap in the evening. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:45 Ayr: Reve De Niamh 20/1 into 9/1, and Dot Cotton 20/1 into 14/1. 14:15 Ayr: The Electrician 25/1 into 16/1. 14:45 Ayr: Sea Prince 100/1 into 40/1. 16:30 Ayr: Wotsmyname 40/1 into 25/1. 14:00 Lingfield: What Will Be 40/1 into 22/1. 14:30 Lingfield: Jacks Profit 33/1 into 16/1. 15:35 Lingfield: Finescope 14/1 into 8/1. 16:10 Lingfield: Django 20/1 into 17/2. 16:40 Lingfield: Lakeside Lad 20/1 into 16/1. 18:00 Newcastle: Dan De Man Can 20/1 into 12/1. 20:00 Newcastle: Eagle Creek 22/1 into 16/1. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 15:35 Lingfield: Helenn Clermont [1.9] out to [2.38]. 18:30 Newcastle: Diligent Harry [2.75] out to [3.25]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! There are three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook today and one from each meeting. The Ayr 13:45 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with 12 runners has seen the each-way mover this morning in Reve De Niamh from 20s into 9s. Halcyon Dreams was another backed from 33/1 into 25/1. Lingfield's 14:00 2m Handicap Hurdle with 10 runners and What Will Be moved from 40/1 into 22/1. Stanley Pincombe for in-form Chris Gordon heads the betting at 5/2. The All-Weather Extra Place Special is the Newcastle 17:30 1m Handicap with 12 runners and Craig Lidster's Divine Connection was a mover from 12/1 into 9/1 in the morning. Stat Of The Day Movethechains runs in the 16:10 3m5f Handicap Chase at Lingfield today and is four from four at the track boasting a 100% record for Gary Moore. Caoilin Quinn the 5lb conditional is booked today and the chaser is highly progressive. The horse also won on this card 12 months ago. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/6/#movethechains-ire] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 14:15 Ayr: Ardera Cross [15.0] has won here six times (25%), and Lisloran [5.0] has won here twice (67%).16:10 Lingfield: Movethechains [1.8] has won here four times (100%). 16:40 Lingfield: Ramore Will [9.0] has won here twice (67%).16:40 Newcastle: Steel Helmet [8.0] has won here twice (50%), and Selecto [5.5] has won here twice (29%). 17:30 Newcastle: Jems Bond [9.0] has won here three times (18%). 18:30 Newcastle: Brazen Bolt [10.0] has won here four times (44%), and Fine Wine [10.0] has won here twice (50%).19:00 Newcastle: Deolali [15.0] has won here five times (22%), Blackcurrent [5.5] has won here four times (44%). 20:00 Newcastle: Anif [3.75] has won here four times (22%), Kapono [12.0] has won here three times (27%), Old News [15.0] has won here twice (12%), and Abnaa [6.5] has won here three times (14%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 14:00 Lingfield: Mr Jack [9.5] has won off 111 and today runs from 96.14:15 Ayr: Ardera Cross [15.0] has won off 114 and today runs from 88. Furthest traveller A long journey awaits Archie Watson's Chosen Hero today as she travels 357 miles from Lambourn to Ayr for the 17:05 2m Bumper and she was a 3L winner at Wetherby last time out. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/ayr/2/7/#chosen-hero-ire] Form Watch Tom Cannon showed his skills at Plumpton yesterday with two very different rides from off the pace and making the running for a double, and Cannon is currently 7-42 at 16% although he is only 2-14 at Lingfield this term. His rides at "Leafy" this afternoon are: 13:30 Lingfield: Cheeky Chester. 14:30 Lingfield: Happy Boy.16:40 Lingfield: One For The Wall. Gary Moore is the top trainer at Lingfield this term with 9-30 at 30%, and his five runners on the card today all have good chances. His horses today are: 14:00 Lingfield: Hill Station and Iskar Dairy.14:30 Lingfield: Kansas Du Berlais.15:00 Lingfield: Hudson De Grugy.16:10 Lingfield: Movethechains. Fergus Gregory is the man to follow at Ayr, and the rider is currently 5-15 at 33% showing a healthy profit of +23.88 in the last month. He has two good chances on the Scottish card today and they are: 14:45 Ayr: Halondo.17:05 Ayr: She's A Fine Wine The Sportsbook double on those two pays 14/1 - both are for Olly Murphy who is in form too with a run of 13-50 in the last four weeks. Daryl Jacob is the top rider at Ayr this term with a superb 7-15 record at 47%. He has just one ride on the west coast today with Champ De Gane in the 15:20 2m4f Handicap Chase. Stuart Crawford's chaser was a drifter this morning from 9/4 to 11/4 and Crawford is the leading Ayr trainer this season with seven winners. Micky Hammond is 1-3 at the track this term at 33% and the winner was a big price with Hammond showing a profit of +40.00 this term. Hammond is 5-23 in five seasons. His best chance of a winner at Ayr on Tuesday is Mister Bells in the 16:30 3m Handicap Chase. Following Jonny Peate recently has been profitable, and the Flat jockey is in action at Newcastle later this evening. Peate is 3-10 this term at the track and a profit of +11.83. His two rides are big prices and his mounts are: 17:30 Newcastle: Iron Sheriff.20:00 Newcastle: Kapono. An each-way double on the Sportsbook on those two pays 203/1. Race of the day The 15:00 at Lingfield may have only four runners, but it's a 0-135 Novices' Handicap Chase and Tom Lacey's Scipion was the 11/8 favourite this morning on the Sportsbook. Scipion has the first-time cheekpieces on today and he will have to be sharper over the larger ones today as his two efforts to date chasing have been disappointing with heavy defeats at Sandown and Uttoxeter. He was rated 131 over hurdles and was a winner in deep ground at Chepstow over 3m, so the step up in trip today is a big plus, but he does have to concede weight to his rivals here. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#scipion-ire] Gary Moore won this race last term and Hudson De Grugy at 10/3 has a similar profile to Scipion in that his three chasing runs so far have all been disappointing and the trainer goes for the headgear too. He has dropped down to a good mark and was a decent hurdler to win a 0-145 at Lingfield in the past. With the visor on, a mark in freefall, he does have a question about the stamina at 3m and he has to jump better than at Kempton last time as he was very ragged. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#hudson-de-grugy-fr] Not What It Seems for Micky Hammond wasn't as good as the top two in the betting over hurdles but ran a fine race on his chase debut at Wetherby last time and could be a better chaser than hurdler. However, that was over 2m4f and it was steadily run. He will like the good ground, though. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#not-what-it-seems-ire] Big Race Verdict A tricky race with more questions than answers. Scipion looks the strongest stayer, but the ground will suit Not What It Seems more, and with such a small field, a tactical race might just suit him better. At 3/1 he drifted slightly this morning, and with Emma Smith-Chaston's claim, he just about shades it. Frost latest column Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost discusses her latest rides and one horse to keep an eye for the future. Click here for the latest Bryony column. Tony Calvin ante-post on Betfair Ascot Chase Big price tipster Tony Calvin has taken a look at the ante-post market for races this weekend at Ascot, Wincanton, Haydock and Aintree. Click here for the latest ante-post column. Daryl Carter's 100/1 Stayers' pick Daryl Carter's latest Cheltenham Festival Focus includes his take on the big performances, and less impressive performances from the last seven days including Blazing Khal's winning return. DC also has a huge price ante-post selection. Click here to read the latest column. Timeform preview Ayr on Tuesday Timeform's Tony McFadden has a pair of bets for the Ayr card on Tuesday and his NAP selection runs for Phillip Kirby. Click here for the two selections in Scotland today. Final Word Having a read of Tony Calvin's latest ante-post column, I couldn't agree more with how confidence, when short, can affect your selections. I didn't have a great week last week and winners were difficult to dig out. TC makes such a good point, as when you are searching for a winner, some tip and back at any price. It would have been the easy to option to pick the two odds-on favourites at Catterick yesterday for a 2/1 double, and both lost. Confidence can take you away from your usual pick, and it certainly affected me last week as I failed to back Dream Today - a horse I have backed plenty of times. He won of course when I left him alone, but it's important to move on and not dwell. I am very much level-headed and fail to get too high with the winners, and likewise when faced with a bad trot. Although it did get me thinking yesterday that I cannot wait for the Flat season - especially with about five runners on the Catterick card! Daryl is back tomorrow and for the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lingfield%20fences%201280%20.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lingfield fences 1280 .728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lingfield fences 1280 .450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lingfield fences 1280 .600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Lingfield fences 1280 .728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Lingfield "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Lingfield's Novices' Handicap Chase looks the race of the day on Tuesday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676386800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610189" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676386800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610189","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Another 100% stat horse and Lingfield race of the day"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676386800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610189">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Another%20100%25%20stat%20horse%20and%20Lingfield%20race%20of%20the%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-another-100-per-cent-stat-horse-and-lingfield-race-of-the-day-140223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-another-100-per-cent-stat-horse-and-lingfield-race-of-the-day-140223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-another-100-per-cent-stat-horse-and-lingfield-race-of-the-day-140223-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-another-100-per-cent-stat-horse-and-lingfield-race-of-the-day-140223-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-another-100-per-cent-stat-horse-and-lingfield-race-of-the-day-140223-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Another%20100%25%20stat%20horse%20and%20Lingfield%20race%20of%20the%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman has the day's Daily Racing News column with the stats and form for Lingfield, Ayr and Newcastle...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Stat Of The Day winner yesterday and another 100% horse today</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Three Extra Place Specials on Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman brings you the latest Daily Racing News for Tuesday with all the stats from Ayr, Lingfield and Newcastle</strong></h3> </li> </ul><p></p><hr><p>A warm welcome to Tuesday's Daily Racing News column and good morning to all readers, and an altogether more interesting afternoon of jumps' racing than yesterday.</p><p>Catterick on Tuesday was dreadful, a poorer card you will not see for a long time. Ayr and Lingfield over the jumps provide the betting opportunities today and there's All-Weather action at Newcastle that starts at 16:55.</p><p>The ground today at Ayr is good to soft for a cloudy afternoon and Lingfield, who usually race on extreme going is better today, with the chase course reading good, good to soft in places and the hurdle course good to soft, good in places.</p><p>Seven races come from <strong>Newcastle</strong> including a hot 0-105 6f Handicap in the evening.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676382300000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610684">13:45 Ayr</a></strong>: Reve De Niamh 20/1 into 9/1, and Dot Cotton 20/1 into 14/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676384100000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610693">14:15 Ayr</a></strong>: The Electrician 25/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676385900000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610714">14:45 Ayr</a></strong>: Sea Prince 100/1 into 40/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676392200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610735">16:30 Ayr</a></strong>: Wotsmyname 40/1 into 25/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676383200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610181">14:00 Lingfield</a></strong>: What Will Be 40/1 into 22/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676385000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610185">14:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Jacks Profit 33/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676388900000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610200">15:35 Lingfield</a></strong>: Finescope 14/1 into 8/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676391000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610202">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Django 20/1 into 17/2. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676392800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610210">16:40 Lingfield</a></strong>: Lakeside Lad 20/1 into 16/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676397600000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610233">18:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Dan De Man Can 20/1 into 12/1. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676404800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610268">20:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Eagle Creek 22/1 into 16/1.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676388900000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610200">15:35 Lingfield</a></strong>: Helenn Clermont <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676399400000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610242">18:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Diligent Harry <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>There are three <strong>Extra Place Specials</strong> on the Sportsbook today and one from each meeting. The Ayr 13:45 2m4f Handicap Hurdle with 12 runners has seen the each-way mover this morning in Reve De Niamh from 20s into 9s. Halcyon Dreams was another backed from 33/1 into 25/1.</p><p>Lingfield's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676383200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610181">14:00 2m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> with 10 runners and What Will Be moved from 40/1 into 22/1. Stanley Pincombe for in-form Chris Gordon heads the betting at 5/2. <br><br>The All-Weather Extra Place Special is the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676395800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610223">Newcastle 17:30 1m Handicap</a></strong> with 12 runners and Craig Lidster's Divine Connection was a mover from 12/1 into 9/1 in the morning.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><blockquote> <p>Movethechains runs in the 16:10 3m5f Handicap Chase at Lingfield today and is four from four at the track boasting a 100% record for Gary Moore.</p> </blockquote><p>Caoilin Quinn the 5lb conditional is booked today and the chaser is highly progressive. The horse also won on this card 12 months ago.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="movethechains-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/6/#movethechains-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/movethechains-ire/000000522979/">Movethechains (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00833914.png" alt="Mr O. S. Harris silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32103372&bssId=36715444&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.346610202&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676391000000">11/8</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209948930">2.92</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gary-moore/000000004710/">Gary Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/caoilin-quinn/000000018959/">Caoilin Quinn</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 127</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676384100000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610693">14:15 Ayr</a></strong>: Ardera Cross <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here six times (25%), and Lisloran <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%).<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676391000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610202">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Movethechains <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> has won here four times (100%). <br><strong><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676392800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610210">16:40 Lingfield</a></strong>: Ramore Will <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%).<br><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676393700000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610222">16:40 Newcastle</a></strong>: Steel Helmet <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%), and Selecto <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here twice (29%). <br><strong><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676395800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610223">17:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Jems Bond <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> has won here three times (18%). <br><strong><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676399400000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610242">18:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Brazen Bolt <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here four times (44%), and Fine Wine <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> has won here twice (50%).<br><strong><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676401200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610249">19:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Deolali <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here five times (22%), Blackcurrent <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> has won here four times (44%). <br><strong><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676404800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610268">20:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Anif <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> has won here four times (22%), Kapono <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here three times (27%), Old News <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won here twice (12%), and Abnaa <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here three times (14%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676383200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610181">14:00 Lingfield</a></strong>: Mr Jack <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> has won off 111 and today runs from 96.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676384100000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610693">14:15 Ayr</a></strong>: Ardera Cross <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> has won off 114 and today runs from 88.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>A long journey awaits Archie Watson's Chosen Hero today as she travels 357 miles from Lambourn to Ayr for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676394300000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610738">17:05 2m Bumper</a></strong> and she was a 3L winner at Wetherby last time out.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="chosen-hero-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/ayr/2/7/#chosen-hero-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/chosen-hero-ire/000000582200/">Chosen Hero (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866012.png" alt="Hambleton Racing Ltd XLIV & Partner silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32103385&bssId=51137416&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.346610738&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676394300000">4/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209949163">5.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/archie-watson/000000053873/">Archie Watson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/nick-scholfield/000000011667/">Nick Scholfield</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Tom Cannon</strong> showed his skills at Plumpton yesterday with two very different rides from off the pace and making the running for a double, and Cannon is currently 7-42 at 16% although he is only 2-14 at Lingfield this term. His rides at "Leafy" this afternoon are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676381400000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610172">13:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Cheeky Chester. <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676385000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610185">14:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Happy Boy.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676392800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610210">16:40 Lingfield</a></strong>: One For The Wall.</p><p>Gary Moore is the top trainer at Lingfield this term with 9-30 at 30%, and his five runners on the card today all have good chances. His horses today are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676383200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610181">14:00 Lingfield</a></strong>: Hill Station and Iskar Dairy.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676385000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610185">14:30 Lingfield</a></strong>: Kansas Du Berlais.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676386800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610189">15:00 Lingfield</a></strong>: Hudson De Grugy.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103372&raceTime=1676391000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610202">16:10 Lingfield</a></strong>: Movethechains.</p><p><img alt="Gary Moore 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Gary%20Moore%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Fergus Gregory is the man to follow at Ayr, and the rider is currently 5-15 at 33% showing a healthy profit of +23.88 in the last month. He has two good chances on the Scottish card today and they are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676385900000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610714">14:45 Ayr</a></strong>: Halondo.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676394300000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610738">17:05 Ayr</a></strong>: She's A Fine Wine</p><blockquote>The Sportsbook double on those two pays 14/1 - both are for Olly Murphy who is in form too with a run of 13-50 in the last four weeks.</blockquote><p>Daryl Jacob is the top rider at Ayr this term with a superb 7-15 record at 47%. He has just one ride on the west coast today with Champ De Gane in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676388000000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610718">15:20 2m4f Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Stuart Crawford's chaser was a drifter this morning from 9/4 to 11/4 and Crawford is the leading Ayr trainer this season with seven winners.</p><p>Micky Hammond is 1-3 at the track this term at 33% and the winner was a big price with Hammond showing a profit of +40.00 this term. Hammond is 5-23 in five seasons. His best chance of a winner at Ayr on Tuesday is Mister Bells in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103385&raceTime=1676392200000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610735">16:30 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>.</p><p>Following Jonny Peate recently has been profitable, and the Flat jockey is in action at Newcastle later this evening. Peate is 3-10 this term at the track and a profit of +11.83. His two rides are big prices and his mounts are:</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676395800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610223">17:30 Newcastle</a></strong>: Iron Sheriff.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32103373&raceTime=1676404800000&dayToSearch=20230214&marketId=924.346610268">20:00 Newcastle</a></strong>: Kapono.</p><blockquote>An each-way double on the Sportsbook on those two pays 203/1.</blockquote><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Lingfield fence 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/7fc06c13fd5486e4346adb9c690520587af8a7f5.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 15:00 at Lingfield may have only four runners, but it's a 0-135 Novices' Handicap Chase and Tom Lacey's Scipion was the 11/8 favourite this morning on the Sportsbook.</p><p>Scipion has the first-time cheekpieces on today and he will have to be sharper over the larger ones today as his two efforts to date chasing have been disappointing with heavy defeats at Sandown and Uttoxeter.</p><p>He was rated 131 over hurdles and was a winner in deep ground at Chepstow over 3m, so the step up in trip today is a big plus, but he does have to concede weight to his rivals here.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="scipion-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#scipion-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/scipion-ire/000000543933/">Scipion (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00859781A.png" alt="Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32103372&bssId=41863866&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.346610189&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676386800000">7/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209948919">3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/tom-lacey/000000052080/">Tom Lacey</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/stan-sheppard/000000016999/">Stan Sheppard</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 126</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Gary Moore won this race last term</strong> and Hudson De Grugy at 10/3 has a similar profile to Scipion in that his three chasing runs so far have all been disappointing and the trainer goes for the headgear too.</p><p>He has dropped down to a good mark and was a decent hurdler to win a 0-145 at Lingfield in the past.</p><p>With the visor on, a mark in freefall, he does have a question about the stamina at 3m and he has to jump better than at Kempton last time as he was very ragged.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="hudson-de-grugy-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#hudson-de-grugy-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/hudson-de-grugy-fr/000000537726/">Hudson De Grugy (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00850542.png" alt="Alan Jamieson Site Services Ltd silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32103372&bssId=28648727&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.346610189&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676386800000">10/3</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209948919">4.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gary-moore/000000004710/">Gary Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/niall-houlihan/000000017510/">Niall Houlihan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 125</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Not What It Seems</strong> for Micky Hammond wasn't as good as the top two in the betting over hurdles but ran a fine race on his chase debut at Wetherby last time and could be a better chaser than hurdler.</p><p>However, that was over 2m4f and it was steadily run. He will like the good ground, though.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="not-what-it-seems-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/14-february-2023/lingfield-park/30/4/#not-what-it-seems-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/not-what-it-seems-ire/000000529558/">Not What It Seems (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00874402.png" alt="Ryder And Alex Sugden silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32103372&bssId=34992489&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.346610189&modules=betslip&raceTime=1676386800000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.209948919">4.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/micky-hammond/000000000225/">Micky Hammond</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/emma-smithchaston/000000017559/">Emma Smith-Chaston</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 123</li> </ul> </article> <br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>A tricky race with more questions than answers. Scipion looks the strongest stayer, but the ground will suit Not What It Seems more, and with such a small field, a tactical race might just suit him better.</p><p>At 3/1 he drifted slightly this morning, and with Emma Smith-Chaston's claim, he just about shades it.</p><h2>Frost latest column</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Bryony Frost Chase Cheltenham.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Bryony%20Frost%20Chase%20Cheltenham.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Betfair Ambassador Bryony Frost discusses her latest rides and one horse to keep an eye for the future. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-flemenstide-and-arqoob-are-ones-to-keep-on-side-130223-1155.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest Bryony column.</p><h2>Tony Calvin ante-post on Betfair Ascot Chase</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Tony Calvin Grand National.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Big price tipster Tony Calvin has taken a look at the ante-post market for races this weekend at Ascot, Wincanton, Haydock and Aintree. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-be-patient-with-the-betfair-ascot-chase-130223-166.html">Click here</a></strong> for the latest ante-post column.</p><h2>Daryl Carter's 100/1 Stayers' pick</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Daryl Carter's latest Cheltenham Festival Focus includes his take on the big performances, and less impressive performances from the last seven days including Blazing Khal's winning return. DC also has a huge price ante-post selection. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-focus-take-a-wild-swing-at-1001-with-sire-in-the-stayers-130223-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the latest column.</p><h2>Timeform preview Ayr on Tuesday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Ayr Jumps Action - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ayr%20Jumps%20Action%20-%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's <strong>Tony McFadden</strong> has a pair of bets for the Ayr card on Tuesday and his NAP selection runs for Phillip Kirby. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ayr-racing-tips-lone-to-play-starring-role-130223-548.html">Click here</a></strong> for the two selections in Scotland today.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Having a read of Tony Calvin's latest ante-post column, I couldn't agree more with how confidence, when short, can affect your selections.</p><p>I didn't have a great week last week and winners were difficult to dig out. TC makes such a good point, as when you are searching for a winner, some tip and back at any price.</p><p>It would have been the easy to option to pick the two odds-on favourites at Catterick yesterday for a 2/1 double, and both lost.</p><p>Confidence can take you away from your usual pick, and it certainly affected me last week as I failed to back Dream Today - a horse I have backed plenty of times. He won of course when I left him alone, but it's important to move on and not dwell.</p><p>I am very much level-headed and fail to get too high with the winners, and likewise when faced with a bad trot.</p><p>Although it did get me thinking yesterday that I cannot wait for the Flat season - especially with about five runners on the Catterick card!</p><p>Daryl is back tomorrow and for the rest of the week, so best of luck with your bets today. 