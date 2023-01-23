</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham-tips-kane-mitrovic-to-star-at-craven-cottage-200123-200.html">Fulham v Tottenham: Kane and Mitrovic to star under Craven Cottage lights</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/southampton-v-newcastle-efl-tips-magpies-to-claim-narrow-win-220123-719.html">Southampton v Newcastle EFL Tips: Magpies to claim narrow win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Tuchel 2/1 to replace Conte at end of season</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/kempton-racing-tips-lots-to-like-about-lordsbridge-girl-220123-789.html">Kempton Racing Tips: Lots to like about Lordsbridge Girl</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-back-401-skelton-runner-for-grand-annual-glory-220123-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: Back 40/1 Skelton runner for Grand Annual glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-mondays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-220123-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Monday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/hobart-hurricanes-v-sydney-sixers-big-bash-tips-sixers-surprisingly-big-220123-194.html">Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers Big Bash Tips: Sixers surprisingly big</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-sundays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-210123-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Sunday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump surging back into 2024 contention</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-day-8-tips-shelton-capable-of-doubling-up-220123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Day 8 Tips: Shelton capable of doubling-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-day-8-tips-bencic-potential-underdog-value-for-sabalenka-clash-220123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Day 8 Tips: Bencic potential underdog value for Sabalenka clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-day-7-tips-sinner-generously-priced-for-tsitsipas-clash-210123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Day 7 Tips: Sinner generously priced for Tsitsipas clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-favourite-rahm-bids-for-fourth-win-in-a-row-230123-167.html">Farmers Insurance Open: Hot favourite, Rahm, bids for fourth win in-a-row </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html">Dubai Desert Classic: Could hot putting and Portuguese form be the key to success in Dubai?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-american-express-tips-donald-sets-the-pace-in-abu-dhabi-190123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rahm looks ready to rack up the hattrick </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-divisional-round-tips-bets-for-all-four-games-180123-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Stick with San Fran with home advantage to be huge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-11-4-ahead-of-divisional-round-play-offs-170123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City 11/4 ahead of Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-tips-super-wild-card-weekend-betting-tips-play-off-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-picks-130123-1063.html">NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Tips: Can Brady's Bucs down Dallas?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-23">23 January 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick", "name": "Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick", "description": "Alan Dudman starts the new week in the Daily Racing News chair and has the latest news and stats for Ffos Las, Southwell and Wolverhampton for Monday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-23T09:18:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-23T10:20:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell action 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman starts the new week in the Daily Racing News chair and has the latest news and stats for Ffos Las, Southwell and Wolverhampton for Monday... No Kempton, but jumps' racing is back Race of the day and a strong book of Loughnane rides Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Monday's action Good morning everybody, and the start of a brand new week heralds a return for the jumps' fans to mull over the Ffos Las card today. Seven races in total will please those starved of the hurdlers and fencers, and the field sizes have stood up well with six of the seven races containing double-figure fields. The ground will be extremely testing, but we will always have Ffos Las. The All-Weather full set is minus one meeting, as Kempton failed to pass Monday morning's inspection. Southwell keep going, and there are seven races there with two double-figure field sizes, while Wolverhampton's matinee card begins at 16:20 and races into the evening. Hopefully the fog stays away. Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back? 13:30 Ffos Las: Thunderclap [15.0] into [12.0].14:00 Ffos Las: Also Known As [26.0] into [13.0]. 15:30 Ffos Las: Master Debonair [26.0] into [11.0]. 15:40 Southwell: Cliffs of Capri [17.0] into [12.0]. 16:10 Southwell: Luckyboylovelywife [17.0] into [11.0]. 16:20 Wolverhampton: Prince Of Rome [19.0] into [15.0]. 16:55 Wolverhampton: Bazalgette [12.0] into [9.0]. 19:30 Wolverhampton: Aristobulus [9.0] into [6.0]. Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay? 13:30 Ffos Las: Endless Escape [2.88] out to [3.25]. 14:30 Ffos Las: Mylesfromwicklow [2.2] out to [2.6]. 14:10 Southwell: Ok Pal [3.0] out to [4.0]. 15:10 Southwell: Temporize [2.88] out to [3.25]. 16:10 Southwell: Wadacre Grace [1.8] out to [2.10]. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! With jumping action back in deepest west Wales, there are a total of three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook and two are from Ffos Las. The 15:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle has 12 runners and Master Debonair was the mover on the Sportsbook this morning from 25/1 into 14/1 for Welsh Wizard Christian Williams, and he looks well treated from 126 today on his second start for Williams since leaving Harry Fry. The 16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle is another Extra Place Special with 15 runners and the consistent Prince Des Fichaux [4.3] for Sam Thomas was the market leader for the race at 10/3 early doors. Yet there's little value and scope for an each-way bet on that one considering the field size. Sign Of War was a betting positive for Evan Williams, moving from 12/1 into 9s. Wolverhampton plays host to one Extra Place Special for the later starting card, and the 16:55 Classified Stakes 1m1f has 12 runners. Well Prepared was the 5/2 (from 11/4) favourite this morning for the Loughnanes (Billy and dad Mark), and also owner Laurence Bellman (a fellow West Ham fan), while Krystal Maze and Bazalgette are two of interest in this lowly grade. Stat Of The Day Zealot is 2-3 at Southwell in his career and is 4-4 with cheekpieces on. Zealot is chasing another win and lines up in the feature 15:40 1m Handicap for Ali Rawlinson - a jockey showing a profit of +28.25 in the last month. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#zealot] Horses for courses This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today. 15:00 Ffos Las: Thor De Cerisy [3.0] has won here twice (67%). 16:30 Ffos Las: Pageant Material [8.0] has won here twice (40%). 15:10 Southwell: Mukha Magic [5.0] has won here three times (25%). 15:40 Southwell: Zealot [4.0] has won here twice (75%). 17:10 Southwell: Ornate [12.0] has won here three times (25%), Dark Side Price [7.5] has won here twice (22%), and Blazing Hot [3.2] has won here twice (100%). 16:20 Wolverhampton: You're Cool [6.5] has won here four times (14%), Glorious Charmer [6.50] has won here twice (10%), Coast [11.0] has won here twice (25%). 19:00 Wolverhampton: Harbour Vision [11.0] has won here three times (14%), and One Step Beyond [7.0] has won here three times (60%). 19:30 Wolverhampton: Lexington Knight [3.5] has won here twice (67%). Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. 17:10 Southwell: Ornate [12.0] has won off 97 and today runs off 60.13:20 Kempton: Lothian [7.5] has won off 60 and today runs from 49. Furthest traveller With Kempton failing to the weather, it's Mr Harp [6.5] for Tom Gallagher for furthest traveller followers in the Ffos Las 16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle, and he is on the move to the tune of 219 miles from St Albans in Hertfordshire - which is just around the corner from me. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/ffos-las/50/7/#mr-harp-ire] Form Watch Kielan Woods has one of the best profit margins of those jumps' jockeys in form at the moment with a +10.25 figure from the last month out of his 3-15 record. Woods has just one ride on the Ffos Las card today, and it's for Ben Pauling in the 14:00 2m Maiden Hurdle with Hercules Morse. The 5yo has shown some ability in two starts to date, although Pauling is without a winner from his last nine runners. Phillip Armson can boast a monumental profit margin at Ffos Las this season from his 3-9 record at 33% and a profit to level stakes of +124.00. The 3lb conditional is another with just one ride on the card in Wales today with Little Red Lion for David Pipe in the 16:00 3m Handicap Chase, although the horse had drifted this morning from 16/1 to 20/1. Nicky Henderson has a very impressive 40% strike-rate at Ffos Las this season with 4-10 and a +26.57 profit and his stable number one Nico De Boinville has a 3-7 record at 43% at the course this term. Henderson has two entries today and the best chance for Seven Barrows is Propelled in the 14:00 2m4f Maiden Hurdle, although was weak from 4s to 6/1 this morning. To Southwell, and Ali Rawlinson is another jockey with a decent level stakes return of late. His profit of +28.25 from his four winners in the last month and is booked for just one ride today at the Midlands' venue with in-form Zealot in the 15:40 1m Handicap. Another jockey in-form is Hayley Turner with 4-19 in the last month at a strike-rate of 21%. She's in action at her local track today at Southwell and has two rides this afternoon with Sids Annie [9.0] in the 16:00 1m Handicap and Dalby Forest [5.0] in the following 16:40 5f Novice. The latter was backed this morning from 5s on the Sportsbook. A Sportsbook double on those two pays 44/1. A trio of jockeys are showing good returns in the last month for the Wolverhampton card. Hector Crouch has a 25% strike-rate and a profit of +17.00 to level stakes from his three winners, Rossa Ryan is +26.67 and Billy Loughnane is on +10.17. James Doyle however has the most superior strike-rate over the last four weeks at 33% and rides the frustrating Glittering Prize for Charlie Appleby in the Wolverhampton 17:30 7f Novice. She's only rated 75 and at 11/8 looks a poor favourite, and remember Appleby had a 2/5 shot turned over last week. Loughane is earning the plaudits and rightly so, and has six booked rides all with very good chances today. He takes over from Kevin Stott on Hit Mac [2.2] in the opening 16:20 5f Handicap, and also has the favourite for the following 16:55 1m1f Classified Stakes race with Well Prepared. Renesmee [4.0] for rookie Kevin Phillipart de Foy surely can get close to Glittering Prize too in the 17:30 7f Novice? While Densetsu is another favourite on the card for "Billy The Kid" - who could start the fixture with a four-timer. Those four mounts for Loughnane pay 101/1 for a Sportsbook multiple. Race of the day Southwell stage a 0-95 1m Handicap this afternoon at 15:40 and the market has been quite lively this morning on the Sportsbook with the support for Zealot pushing him into market leader at 10/3. He has replaced Simon Crisford's Court Of Session, a drifter early today from 11/4 out to 10/3, but the yard's horses are in fantastic form at the moment. Crisford landed the Winter Oaks on Saturday, and his presence in front of the cameras appeared to be big news. His interview to Matt Chapman however wasn't big news, and the trainer gave literally nothing away nor any interesting lines from the interview could have been counted on one finger. No wonder Ed looks after the media duties, and while Crisford is wealthy enough and doesn't need the coverage, it was a complete and utter waste of time. His horse Court Of Session however is 3-7 on the All-Weather and was down the field at Kempton last time in a messy race. He was held up, and the contest being tactical and slowly run did him no favours at all. The yard are 6-20 in the last month and even the horses getting beaten are running well. The 4yo looked well ahead of his mark in November when winning at Chelmsford off 82. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#court-of-session] Zealot is for local trainer Mick Appleby and a horse who is thriving since being fitted with the cheekpieces. He keeps churning out personal bests and recorded another one over CD last time - but he's similar to Court Of Session in that he'll come from off the pace as he usually misses the break. Appleby (M) is 6-20 at Southwell this term at 21%, and Zealot needs another PB here - and he did make the running when scoring at the track in December. Diderot was backed this morning too from 11/2 into 9/2 and has been keeping some hot company for bright young thing James Ferguson. On his best form he has a big chance, but he has been beaten a total of 60L on his latest two runs and looks on a tough mark of 94. However, he is a keen-goer and could be up with the speed. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#diderot] Alrehb cannot be faulted for consistency and the 6yo has some fine turf form from the back-end of last season - running placed in a good handicap at Newmarket. He's been progressive for the yard, and has a good strike-rate on the All-Weather too. If he's fit and raring to go, I quite like his chances at 6/1 for a trainer who is enjoying a good winter. Not many War Fronts are seen at Southwell, but the sire has a 17% win record here and a huge 51% placed at the track. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#alrehb-usa] Big Race Verdict A hot handicap this one, and while Zealot as the stat horse is the obvious one, I am hoping there's a little drift on Kevin Phillipart de Foy's Alrehb, who at 6/1 appeals a fair bit. He ran a couple of times in the Racing League, and his run style of idling and taking a bit of stoking up suggests he could be difficult, but also there could be a bit more to come. His third to the 106-rated Noble Dynasty at HQ is a good piece of form, and I'll take that. Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by. Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like. DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. Click here to read the latest form recap and bets. Timeform preview Southwell on Monday Timeform's Adam Houghton is on duty to run the rule over the Southwell card today and picks out a NAP selection for a trainer in form. He says of the NAP selection: "He's very much one to be interested in for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have their team in rude health (six winners from 17 runners in 2023)." Click here for Adam's three bets that also include a NB and each-way pick. Final Word Last week for the Daily Racing News column, and stretching back a few days before the week, I'd had a few winners and placed runners that drifted massively in the market. Tiger Crusade in particular for David Simcock who won at a BSP of 14.74 and had drifted out from around 6/1 in the morning. I had also put up Simcock's Deep Sigh - who went three times the price to 14.54 to finish second. It's a common theme for the yard's horses and have no idea why. Ado McGuinness is another, whose runners take a massive slide in the betting yet still win and run well. I tipped up Heretic for Hugo Palmer too on Friday and he scored easily by nearly 3L and went from 4/1 to a BSP of around 13.0. The maxim of never be put off by a drifting price is so apt, especially from certain yards. It's all about opinions, although whether it's Simcock's horses constantly being help up in races is a factor I am unsure, but if I see a drifting price, it doesn't deter me. It used to. Plenty of tipsters have the ability to move markets, sadly it seems I am not one them! And talking of yards, I am kicking myself for missing out on a double last week with Ed Dunlop's Gilded Moon. I have no beef with Dunlop, but there are trainers I rate and trainers I don't, and that's usually from not being able to pick a winner from the yard. To compare to football, I don't rate certain players, and it's the same in racing. David Pipe would be another of mine I rarely play, as he doesn't have enough winners, yet give me a Tim Easterby handicapper any day of the week. Michael Scudamore is a 50/50 one at the moment, purely on the basis that I have backed a couple of his well fancied runners that have bombed out completely, and while it's easy to remember the winners, those losers rankle with me. His Thor De Cerisy runs at Ffos Las today at 2/1, and not for me. I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and hopefully so more jumping action is on the horizon. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell%20action%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell action 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell action 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell action 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell action 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Southwell"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Who will land the feature 0-95 at Southwell on Monday?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6\/1 pick"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20A%20good%20day%20in%20store%20for%20Billy%20The%20Kid%20and%20a%20Southwell%206%2F1%20pick&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20A%20good%20day%20in%20store%20for%20Billy%20The%20Kid%20and%20a%20Southwell%206%2F1%20pick" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman starts the new week in the Daily Racing News chair and has the latest news and stats for Ffos Las, Southwell and Wolverhampton for Monday...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>No Kempton, but jumps' racing is back</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Race of the day and a strong book of Loughnane rides</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Monday's action</strong></h3> </li> </ul><p></p><hr><p>Good morning everybody, and the start of a brand new week heralds a return for the jumps' fans to mull over the Ffos Las card today.</p><p>Seven races in total will please those starved of the hurdlers and fencers, and the field sizes have stood up well with six of the seven races containing double-figure fields. The ground will be extremely testing, but we will always have <strong>Ffos Las</strong>.</p><p>The All-Weather full set is minus one meeting, as Kempton failed to pass Monday morning's inspection.</p><p>Southwell keep going, and there are seven races there with two double-figure field sizes, while Wolverhampton's matinee card begins at 16:20 and races into the evening. Hopefully the fog stays away.</p><h2>Money Talk</h2><h2></h2><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?</p><p><strong>13:30 Ffos Las</strong>: Thunderclap <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>.<br><strong>14:00 Ffos Las</strong>: Also Known As <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:30 Ffos Las</strong>: Master Debonair <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:40 Southwell</strong>: Cliffs of Capri <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>. <br><strong>16:10 Southwell</strong>: Luckyboylovelywife <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b>. <br><strong>16:20 Wolverhampton</strong>: Prince Of Rome <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b>. <br><strong>16:55 Wolverhampton</strong>: Bazalgette <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>. <br><strong>19:30 Wolverhampton</strong>: Aristobulus <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> into <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</p><p>Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?</p><p><strong>13:30 Ffos Las</strong>: Endless Escape <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>. <br><strong>14:30 Ffos Las</strong>: Mylesfromwicklow <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>. <br><strong>14:10 Southwell</strong>: Ok Pal <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>. <br><strong>15:10 Southwell</strong>: Temporize <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>. <br><strong>16:10 Southwell</strong>: Wadacre Grace <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> out to <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.10</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>.</p><h2>Mark your card</h2><h2></h2><p>The <strong>Betfair Sportsbook</strong> is paying extra places today!</p><p>With jumping action back in deepest west Wales, there are a total of three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook and two are from Ffos Las.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674487800000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274163">15:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> has 12 runners and Master Debonair was the mover on the Sportsbook this morning from 25/1 into 14/1 for Welsh Wizard Christian Williams, and he looks well treated from 126 today on his second start for Williams since leaving Harry Fry.</p><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674491400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274174">16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle</a> </strong> is another Extra Place Special with 15 runners and the consistent Prince Des Fichaux <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b> for Sam Thomas was the market leader for the race at 10/3 early doors.</p><p>Yet there's little value and scope for an each-way bet on that one considering the field size. Sign Of War was a betting positive for Evan Williams, moving from 12/1 into 9s.</p><p>Wolverhampton plays host to one Extra Place Special for the later starting card, and the 16:55 Classified Stakes 1m1f has 12 runners.</p><p>Well Prepared was the 5/2 (from 11/4) favourite this morning for the Loughnanes (Billy and dad Mark), and also owner Laurence Bellman (a fellow West Ham fan), while Krystal Maze and Bazalgette are two of interest in this lowly grade.</p><h2>Stat Of The Day</h2><h2></h2><p>Zealot is 2-3 at Southwell in his career and is 4-4 with cheekpieces on. Zealot is chasing another win and lines up in the feature <strong>15:40 1m Handicap</strong> for Ali Rawlinson - a jockey showing a profit of +28.25 in the last month.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="zealot"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#zealot" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/zealot/000000536048/">Zealot</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00870549.png" alt="The Horse Watchers 1 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32046025&bssId=10281564&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343273924&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674488400000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208971323">5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-appleby/000000007468/">Michael Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/alistair-rawlinson/000000015169/">Alistair Rawlinson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 83</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><h2></h2><p>This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674486000000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274160">15:00 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Thor De Cerisy <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> has won here twice (67%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674491400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274174">16:30 Ffos Las</a></strong>: Pageant Material <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> has won here twice (40%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674486600000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273917">15:10 Southwell</a></strong>: Mukha Magic <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> has won here three times (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">15:40 Southwell</a></strong>: Zealot <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> has won here twice (75%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674493800000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273943">17:10 Southwell</a></strong>: Ornate <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won here three times (25%), Dark Side Price <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won here twice (22%), and Blazing Hot <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> has won here twice (100%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674490800000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274076">16:20 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: You're Cool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here four times (14%), Glorious Charmer <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> has won here twice (10%), Coast <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here twice (25%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674500400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274099">19:00 Wolverhampton:</a></strong> Harbour Vision <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b> has won here three times (14%), and One Step Beyond <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> has won here three times (60%). <br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674502200000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274102">19:30 Wolverhampton</a></strong>: Lexington Knight <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> has won here twice (67%).</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><h2></h2><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674493800000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273943">17:10 Southwell</a></strong>: Ornate <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> has won off 97 and today runs off 60.<br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046028&raceTime=1674480000000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273982">13:20 Kempton</a></strong>: Lothian <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> has won off 60 and today runs from 49.<br><br><strong></strong></p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><h2></h2><p>With Kempton failing to the weather, it's Mr Harp <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> for Tom Gallagher for furthest traveller followers in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674491400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274174">Ffos Las 16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle</a></strong>, and he is on the move to the tune of 219 miles from St Albans in Hertfordshire - which is just around the corner from me.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="mr-harp-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/ffos-las/50/7/#mr-harp-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/mr-harp-ire/000000500801/">Mr Harp (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00876038.png" alt="Conor O'Dea Racing Club silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32046031&bssId=23371636&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343274174&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674491400000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208971482">5.7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/thomas-gallagher/000000003075/">Thomas Gallagher</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-bowen/000000015505/">Sean Bowen</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 102</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Form Watch</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Binoculars massive 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/933c68b9ad7e7860a9c0a151435a4f3ada3b36b6.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Kielan Woods has one of the best profit margins of those jumps' jockeys in form at the moment with a +10.25 figure from the last month out of his 3-15 record.</p><p>Woods has just one ride on the Ffos Las card today, and it's for Ben Pauling in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674482400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274156">14:00 2m Maiden Hurdle</a></strong> with Hercules Morse.</p><p>The 5yo has shown some ability in two starts to date, although Pauling is without a winner from his last nine runners.</p><p><strong>Phillip Armson</strong> can boast a monumental profit margin at Ffos Las this season from his 3-9 record at 33% and a profit to level stakes of +124.00.</p><p>The 3lb conditional is another with just one ride on the card in Wales today with Little Red Lion for David Pipe in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674489600000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274169">16:00 3m Handicap Chase</a></strong>, although the horse had drifted this morning from 16/1 to 20/1.</p><p><strong>Nicky Henderson</strong> has a very impressive 40% strike-rate at Ffos Las this season with 4-10 and a +26.57 profit and his stable number one <strong>Nico De Boinville</strong> has a 3-7 record at 43% at the course this term.</p><p>Henderson has two entries today and the best chance for Seven Barrows is Propelled in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046031&raceTime=1674482400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274156">14:00 2m4f Maiden Hurdle</a></strong>, although was weak from 4s to 6/1 this morning.</p><p><img alt="Nicky Henderson smile side shot 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nicky%20Henderson%20smile%20side%20shot%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4263" height="2398" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>To Southwell, and <strong>Ali Rawlinson</strong> is another jockey with a decent level stakes return of late. His profit of +28.25 from his four winners in the last month and is booked for just one ride today at the Midlands' venue with in-form Zealot in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">15:40 1m Handicap</a></strong>.</p><p>Another jockey in-form is Hayley Turner with 4-19 in the last month at a strike-rate of 21%.</p><p>She's in action at her local track today at Southwell and has two rides this afternoon with Sids Annie <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674490200000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273930">16:00 1m Handicap</a></strong> and Dalby Forest <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the following 16:40 5f Novice. The latter was backed this morning from 5s on the Sportsbook.</p><p>A Sportsbook double on those two pays 44/1.</p><p>A trio of jockeys are showing good returns in the last month for the Wolverhampton card.</p><p>Hector Crouch has a 25% strike-rate and a profit of +17.00 to level stakes from his three winners, Rossa Ryan is +26.67 and Billy Loughnane is on +10.17.</p><p>James Doyle however has the most superior strike-rate over the last four weeks at 33% and rides the frustrating Glittering Prize for Charlie Appleby in the Wolverhampton 17:30 7f Novice.</p><p>She's only rated 75 and at 11/8 looks a poor favourite, and remember Appleby had a 2/5 shot turned over last week.</p><p>Loughane is earning the plaudits and rightly so, and has six booked rides all with very good chances today.</p><p>He takes over from Kevin Stott on Hit Mac <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> in the opening <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674490800000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274076">16:20 5f Handicap</a></strong>, and also has the favourite for the following <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674492900000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274079">16:55 1m1f Classified Stakes</a></strong> race with Well Prepared. Renesmee <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> for rookie Kevin Phillipart de Foy surely can get close to Glittering Prize too in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046030&raceTime=1674495000000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343274081">17:30 7f Novice</a></strong>?</p><p>While Densetsu is another favourite on the card for "Billy The Kid" - who could start the fixture with a four-timer.</p><blockquote>Those four mounts for Loughnane pay 101/1 for a Sportsbook multiple.</blockquote><h2>Race of the day</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Simon Crisford 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Simon%20Crisford%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Southwell stage a 0-95 1m Handicap this afternoon at <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">15:40</a></strong> and the market has been quite lively this morning on the Sportsbook with the support for Zealot pushing him into market leader at 10/3.</p><p>He has replaced Simon Crisford's Court Of Session, a drifter early today from 11/4 out to 10/3, but the yard's horses are in fantastic form at the moment.</p><p>Crisford landed the Winter Oaks on Saturday, and his presence in front of the cameras appeared to be big news.</p><p>His interview to Matt Chapman however wasn't big news, and the trainer gave literally nothing away nor any interesting lines from the interview could have been counted on one finger.</p><p>No wonder Ed looks after the media duties, and while Crisford is wealthy enough and doesn't need the coverage, it was a complete and utter waste of time.</p><p>His horse Court Of Session however is 3-7 on the All-Weather and was down the field at Kempton last time in a messy race. He was held up, and the contest being tactical and slowly run did him no favours at all.</p><p>The yard are 6-20 in the last month and even the horses getting beaten are running well. The 4yo looked well ahead of his mark in November when winning at Chelmsford off 82.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="court-of-session"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#court-of-session" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/court-of-session/000000555012/">Court Of Session</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00844443.png" alt="Rabbah Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32046025&bssId=40920672&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343273924&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674488400000">16/5</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208971323">5.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/simon-ed-crisford/000000056250/">Simon & Ed Crisford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-burns/000000015056/">Harry Burns</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 3lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Zealot is for local trainer Mick Appleby and a horse who is thriving since being fitted with the cheekpieces.</p><p>He keeps churning out personal bests and recorded another one over CD last time - but he's similar to Court Of Session in that he'll come from off the pace as he usually misses the break.</p><p>Appleby (M) is 6-20 at Southwell this term at 21%, and Zealot needs another PB here - and he did make the running when scoring at the track in December.</p><p>Diderot was backed this morning too from 11/2 into 9/2 and has been keeping some hot company for bright young thing James Ferguson.</p><p>On his best form he has a big chance, but he has been beaten a total of 60L on his latest two runs and looks on a tough mark of 94. However, he is a keen-goer and could be up with the speed.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="diderot"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#diderot" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/diderot/000000538303/">Diderot</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871376.png" alt="Owners Group 091 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32046025&bssId=36923743&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343273924&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674488400000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208971323">5.9</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/james-ferguson/000000055937/">James Ferguson</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/daniel-muscutt/000000014646/">Daniel Muscutt</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 94</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Alrehb cannot be faulted for consistency and the 6yo has some fine turf form from the back-end of last season - running placed in a good handicap at Newmarket.</p><p>He's been progressive for the yard, and has a good strike-rate on the All-Weather too. If he's fit and raring to go, I quite like his chances at 6/1 for a trainer who is enjoying a good winter.</p><p>Not many War Fronts are seen at Southwell, but the sire has a 17% win record here and a huge 51% placed at the track.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="alrehb-usa"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/23-january-2023/southwell/47/4/#alrehb-usa" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (9)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/alrehb-usa/000000554446/">Alrehb (Usa)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00871046.png" alt="KB Thoroughbreds silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32046025&bssId=40778841&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.343273924&modules=betslip&raceTime=1674488400000">11/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208971323">7.2</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/kevin-philippart-de-foy/000000056432/">Kevin Philippart de Foy</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-probert/000000011709/">David Probert</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 91</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Big Race Verdict</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>A hot handicap this one, and while Zealot as the stat horse is the obvious one, I am hoping there's a little drift on Kevin Phillipart de Foy's Alrehb, who at 6/1 appeals a fair bit.</p><p>He ran a couple of times in the Racing League, and his run style of idling and taking a bit of stoking up suggests he could be difficult, but also there could be a bit more to come.</p><p>His third to the 106-rated Noble Dynasty at HQ is a good piece of form, and I'll take that.</p><h2>Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by.</p><p>Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like.</p><blockquote>DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-back-401-skelton-runner-for-grand-annual-glory-220123-1081.html">Click here</a></strong> to read the latest form recap and bets. </blockquote><h2>Timeform preview Southwell on Monday</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p><img alt="Southwell floodlights 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell%20floodlights%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Adam Houghton is on duty to run the rule over the Southwell card today and picks out a NAP selection for a trainer in form. He says of the NAP selection: "He's very much one to be interested in for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have their team in rude health (six winners from 17 runners in 2023)."</p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/southwell-racing-tips-court-of-session-has-very-solid-credentials-220123-789.html">Click here</a></strong> for Adam's three bets that also include a NB and each-way pick.</p><h2>Final Word</h2><h2><strong></strong></h2><p>Last week for the Daily Racing News column, and stretching back a few days before the week, I'd had a few winners and placed runners that drifted massively in the market.</p><p>Tiger Crusade in particular for David Simcock who won at a BSP of 14.74 and had drifted out from around 6/1 in the morning. I had also put up Simcock's Deep Sigh - who went three times the price to 14.54 to finish second.</p><p>It's a common theme for the yard's horses and have no idea why. Ado McGuinness is another, whose runners take a massive slide in the betting yet still win and run well.</p><p>I tipped up Heretic for Hugo Palmer too on Friday and <strong>he scored easily by nearly 3L</strong> and went from 4/1 to a BSP of around 13.0. The maxim of never be put off by a drifting price is so apt, especially from certain yards.</p><p><strong>It's all about opinions</strong>, although whether it's Simcock's horses constantly being help up in races is a factor I am unsure, but if I see a drifting price, it doesn't deter me. It used to.</p><p>Plenty of tipsters have the ability to move markets, sadly it seems I am not one them!</p><p>And talking of yards, I am kicking myself for missing out on a double last week with Ed Dunlop's Gilded Moon.</p><p>I have no beef with Dunlop, but there are trainers I rate and trainers I don't, and that's usually from not being able to pick a winner from the yard.</p><p>To compare to football, I don't rate certain players, and it's the same in racing. David Pipe would be another of mine I rarely play, as he doesn't have enough winners, yet give me a Tim Easterby handicapper any day of the week.</p><p>Michael Scudamore is a 50/50 one at the moment, purely on the basis that I have backed a couple of his well fancied runners that have bombed out completely, and while it's easy to remember the winners, those losers rankle with me. His Thor De Cerisy runs at Ffos Las today at 2/1, and not for me.</p><p>I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and hopefully so more jumping action is on the horizon. You can follow me on Twitter <strong>@DudmanAl</strong>.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Extra Place Races</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">Back Alrehb @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> in the 15:40 at Southwell</a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6\/1 pick"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32046025&raceTime=1674488400000&dayToSearch=20230123&marketId=924.343273924">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20A%20good%20day%20in%20store%20for%20Billy%20The%20Kid%20and%20a%20Southwell%206%2F1%20pick&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20A%20good%20day%20in%20store%20for%20Billy%20The%20Kid%20and%20a%20Southwell%206%2F1%20pick" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-progressive-chambard-to-make-a-winning-veteran-debut-291122-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Progressive Chambard to make a winning Veteran debut</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Haydock jumps start 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Haydock%20jumps%20start%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/tuesdays-most-backed-horse-on-the-betfair-sportsbook-money-comes-for-alice-at-lingfield-291122-205.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Money comes for Alice at Lingfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/21d45e16a3e5968ba86ba9f98da5f3f905f96f40.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/21d45e16a3e5968ba86ba9f98da5f3f905f96f40.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-look-to-irish-raiders-at-ayr-and-pauling-stats-at-southwell-281122-134.html">Daily Racing News: Look to Irish raiders at Ayr and Pauling stats at Southwell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Ben Pauling thought 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Ben%20Pauling%20thought%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-hugo-palmer-to-continue-his-67-strike-rate-at-newcastle-200123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Hugo Palmer to continue his 67% strike rate at Newcastle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/2238fc84f08e3a5611af00985ecd947b3063b7c9.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/2238fc84f08e3a5611af00985ecd947b3063b7c9.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-huge-weight-for-age-concession-means-she-has-to-be-a-player-190123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Huge weight-for-age concession means she has to be a player</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Kempton close up hooves 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Kempton%20close%20up%20hooves%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-stat-of-the-day-favours-charles-hills-sole-runner-at-southwell-180123-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Stat of the day favours Charles Hills' sole runner at Southwell</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Southwell stalls start 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Southwell%20stalls%20start%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">More Daily Racing News</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li> Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/", "name": "Daily Racing News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html", "name": "Daily Racing News: A good day in store for Billy The Kid and a Southwell 6/1 pick" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-tips-a-good-day-in-store-for-billy-the-kid-and-a-southwell-6-1-pick-230123-134.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"78dfb8a8b9ee8f0b","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>