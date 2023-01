No Kempton, but jumps' racing is back

Race of the day and a strong book of Loughnane rides

Alan Dudman has the Daily Racing News details for Monday's action

Good morning everybody, and the start of a brand new week heralds a return for the jumps' fans to mull over the Ffos Las card today.

Seven races in total will please those starved of the hurdlers and fencers, and the field sizes have stood up well with six of the seven races containing double-figure fields. The ground will be extremely testing, but we will always have Ffos Las.

The All-Weather full set is minus one meeting, as Kempton failed to pass Monday morning's inspection.

Southwell keep going, and there are seven races there with two double-figure field sizes, while Wolverhampton's matinee card begins at 16:20 and races into the evening. Hopefully the fog stays away.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to back?

13:30 Ffos Las: Thunderclap 15.014/1 into 12.011/1.

14:00 Ffos Las: Also Known As 26.025/1 into 13.012/1.

15:30 Ffos Las: Master Debonair 26.025/1 into 11.010/1.

15:40 Southwell: Cliffs of Capri 17.016/1 into 12.011/1.

16:10 Southwell: Luckyboylovelywife 17.016/1 into 11.010/1.

16:20 Wolverhampton: Prince Of Rome 19.018/1 into 15.014/1.

16:55 Wolverhampton: Bazalgette 12.011/1 into 9.08/1.

19:30 Wolverhampton: Aristobulus 9.08/1 into 6.05/1.

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to lay?

13:30 Ffos Las: Endless Escape 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4.

14:30 Ffos Las: Mylesfromwicklow 2.26/5 out to 2.68/5.

14:10 Southwell: Ok Pal 3.02/1 out to 4.03/1.

15:10 Southwell: Temporize 2.8815/8 out to 3.259/4.

16:10 Southwell: Wadacre Grace 1.84/5 out to 2.1011/10.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

With jumping action back in deepest west Wales, there are a total of three Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook and two are from Ffos Las.

The 15:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle has 12 runners and Master Debonair was the mover on the Sportsbook this morning from 25/1 into 14/1 for Welsh Wizard Christian Williams, and he looks well treated from 126 today on his second start for Williams since leaving Harry Fry.

The 16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle is another Extra Place Special with 15 runners and the consistent Prince Des Fichaux 4.3100/30 for Sam Thomas was the market leader for the race at 10/3 early doors.

Yet there's little value and scope for an each-way bet on that one considering the field size. Sign Of War was a betting positive for Evan Williams, moving from 12/1 into 9s.

Wolverhampton plays host to one Extra Place Special for the later starting card, and the 16:55 Classified Stakes 1m1f has 12 runners.

Well Prepared was the 5/2 (from 11/4) favourite this morning for the Loughnanes (Billy and dad Mark), and also owner Laurence Bellman (a fellow West Ham fan), while Krystal Maze and Bazalgette are two of interest in this lowly grade.

Stat Of The Day

Zealot is 2-3 at Southwell in his career and is 4-4 with cheekpieces on. Zealot is chasing another win and lines up in the feature 15:40 1m Handicap for Ali Rawlinson - a jockey showing a profit of +28.25 in the last month.

No. 7 (3) Zealot SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Ffos Las: Thor De Cerisy 3.02/1 has won here twice (67%).

16:30 Ffos Las: Pageant Material 8.07/1 has won here twice (40%).

15:10 Southwell: Mukha Magic 5.04/1 has won here three times (25%).

15:40 Southwell: Zealot 4.03/1 has won here twice (75%).

17:10 Southwell: Ornate 12.011/1 has won here three times (25%), Dark Side Price 7.513/2 has won here twice (22%), and Blazing Hot 3.211/5 has won here twice (100%).

16:20 Wolverhampton: You're Cool 6.511/2 has won here four times (14%), Glorious Charmer 6.5011/2 has won here twice (10%), Coast 11.010/1 has won here twice (25%).

19:00 Wolverhampton: Harbour Vision 11.010/1 has won here three times (14%), and One Step Beyond 7.06/1 has won here three times (60%).

19:30 Wolverhampton: Lexington Knight 3.55/2 has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

17:10 Southwell: Ornate 12.011/1 has won off 97 and today runs off 60.

13:20 Kempton: Lothian 7.513/2 has won off 60 and today runs from 49.





Furthest traveller

With Kempton failing to the weather, it's Mr Harp 6.511/2 for Tom Gallagher for furthest traveller followers in the Ffos Las 16:30 3m Handicap Hurdle, and he is on the move to the tune of 219 miles from St Albans in Hertfordshire - which is just around the corner from me.

No. 2 Mr Harp (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Thomas Gallagher

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 102

Form Watch

Kielan Woods has one of the best profit margins of those jumps' jockeys in form at the moment with a +10.25 figure from the last month out of his 3-15 record.

Woods has just one ride on the Ffos Las card today, and it's for Ben Pauling in the 14:00 2m Maiden Hurdle with Hercules Morse.

The 5yo has shown some ability in two starts to date, although Pauling is without a winner from his last nine runners.

Phillip Armson can boast a monumental profit margin at Ffos Las this season from his 3-9 record at 33% and a profit to level stakes of +124.00.

The 3lb conditional is another with just one ride on the card in Wales today with Little Red Lion for David Pipe in the 16:00 3m Handicap Chase, although the horse had drifted this morning from 16/1 to 20/1.

Nicky Henderson has a very impressive 40% strike-rate at Ffos Las this season with 4-10 and a +26.57 profit and his stable number one Nico De Boinville has a 3-7 record at 43% at the course this term.

Henderson has two entries today and the best chance for Seven Barrows is Propelled in the 14:00 2m4f Maiden Hurdle, although was weak from 4s to 6/1 this morning.

To Southwell, and Ali Rawlinson is another jockey with a decent level stakes return of late. His profit of +28.25 from his four winners in the last month and is booked for just one ride today at the Midlands' venue with in-form Zealot in the 15:40 1m Handicap.

Another jockey in-form is Hayley Turner with 4-19 in the last month at a strike-rate of 21%.

She's in action at her local track today at Southwell and has two rides this afternoon with Sids Annie 9.08/1 in the 16:00 1m Handicap and Dalby Forest 5.04/1 in the following 16:40 5f Novice. The latter was backed this morning from 5s on the Sportsbook.

A Sportsbook double on those two pays 44/1.

A trio of jockeys are showing good returns in the last month for the Wolverhampton card.

Hector Crouch has a 25% strike-rate and a profit of +17.00 to level stakes from his three winners, Rossa Ryan is +26.67 and Billy Loughnane is on +10.17.

James Doyle however has the most superior strike-rate over the last four weeks at 33% and rides the frustrating Glittering Prize for Charlie Appleby in the Wolverhampton 17:30 7f Novice.

She's only rated 75 and at 11/8 looks a poor favourite, and remember Appleby had a 2/5 shot turned over last week.

Loughane is earning the plaudits and rightly so, and has six booked rides all with very good chances today.

He takes over from Kevin Stott on Hit Mac 2.26/5 in the opening 16:20 5f Handicap, and also has the favourite for the following 16:55 1m1f Classified Stakes race with Well Prepared. Renesmee 4.03/1 for rookie Kevin Phillipart de Foy surely can get close to Glittering Prize too in the 17:30 7f Novice?

While Densetsu is another favourite on the card for "Billy The Kid" - who could start the fixture with a four-timer.

Those four mounts for Loughnane pay 101/1 for a Sportsbook multiple.

Race of the day

Southwell stage a 0-95 1m Handicap this afternoon at 15:40 and the market has been quite lively this morning on the Sportsbook with the support for Zealot pushing him into market leader at 10/3.

He has replaced Simon Crisford's Court Of Session, a drifter early today from 11/4 out to 10/3, but the yard's horses are in fantastic form at the moment.

Crisford landed the Winter Oaks on Saturday, and his presence in front of the cameras appeared to be big news.

His interview to Matt Chapman however wasn't big news, and the trainer gave literally nothing away nor any interesting lines from the interview could have been counted on one finger.

No wonder Ed looks after the media duties, and while Crisford is wealthy enough and doesn't need the coverage, it was a complete and utter waste of time.

His horse Court Of Session however is 3-7 on the All-Weather and was down the field at Kempton last time in a messy race. He was held up, and the contest being tactical and slowly run did him no favours at all.

The yard are 6-20 in the last month and even the horses getting beaten are running well. The 4yo looked well ahead of his mark in November when winning at Chelmsford off 82.

No. 5 (6) Court Of Session SBK 16/5 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

Zealot is for local trainer Mick Appleby and a horse who is thriving since being fitted with the cheekpieces.

He keeps churning out personal bests and recorded another one over CD last time - but he's similar to Court Of Session in that he'll come from off the pace as he usually misses the break.

Appleby (M) is 6-20 at Southwell this term at 21%, and Zealot needs another PB here - and he did make the running when scoring at the track in December.

Diderot was backed this morning too from 11/2 into 9/2 and has been keeping some hot company for bright young thing James Ferguson.

On his best form he has a big chance, but he has been beaten a total of 60L on his latest two runs and looks on a tough mark of 94. However, he is a keen-goer and could be up with the speed.

No. 3 (2) Diderot SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 94

Alrehb cannot be faulted for consistency and the 6yo has some fine turf form from the back-end of last season - running placed in a good handicap at Newmarket.

He's been progressive for the yard, and has a good strike-rate on the All-Weather too. If he's fit and raring to go, I quite like his chances at 6/1 for a trainer who is enjoying a good winter.

Not many War Fronts are seen at Southwell, but the sire has a 17% win record here and a huge 51% placed at the track.

No. 4 (9) Alrehb (Usa) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

Big Race Verdict

A hot handicap this one, and while Zealot as the stat horse is the obvious one, I am hoping there's a little drift on Kevin Phillipart de Foy's Alrehb, who at 6/1 appeals a fair bit.

He ran a couple of times in the Racing League, and his run style of idling and taking a bit of stoking up suggests he could be difficult, but also there could be a bit more to come.

His third to the 106-rated Noble Dynasty at HQ is a good piece of form, and I'll take that.

Week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus

With the Cheltenham Festival creeping ever so closer, Daryl Carter has penned his latest column to reflect on the eyecatchers from the week gone by.

Personally I am pleased to see him talk positively about Hiddenvalley Lake for the Albert Bartlett - whose form has been boosted recently and he's a horse I really like.

DC has picked out a 40/1 selection for the fast and furious Grand Annual. Click here to read the latest form recap and bets.

Timeform preview Southwell on Monday

Timeform's Adam Houghton is on duty to run the rule over the Southwell card today and picks out a NAP selection for a trainer in form. He says of the NAP selection: "He's very much one to be interested in for Simon and Ed Crisford, who have their team in rude health (six winners from 17 runners in 2023)."

Click here for Adam's three bets that also include a NB and each-way pick.

Final Word

Last week for the Daily Racing News column, and stretching back a few days before the week, I'd had a few winners and placed runners that drifted massively in the market.

Tiger Crusade in particular for David Simcock who won at a BSP of 14.74 and had drifted out from around 6/1 in the morning. I had also put up Simcock's Deep Sigh - who went three times the price to 14.54 to finish second.

It's a common theme for the yard's horses and have no idea why. Ado McGuinness is another, whose runners take a massive slide in the betting yet still win and run well.

I tipped up Heretic for Hugo Palmer too on Friday and he scored easily by nearly 3L and went from 4/1 to a BSP of around 13.0. The maxim of never be put off by a drifting price is so apt, especially from certain yards.

It's all about opinions, although whether it's Simcock's horses constantly being help up in races is a factor I am unsure, but if I see a drifting price, it doesn't deter me. It used to.

Plenty of tipsters have the ability to move markets, sadly it seems I am not one them!

And talking of yards, I am kicking myself for missing out on a double last week with Ed Dunlop's Gilded Moon.

I have no beef with Dunlop, but there are trainers I rate and trainers I don't, and that's usually from not being able to pick a winner from the yard.

To compare to football, I don't rate certain players, and it's the same in racing. David Pipe would be another of mine I rarely play, as he doesn't have enough winners, yet give me a Tim Easterby handicapper any day of the week.

Michael Scudamore is a 50/50 one at the moment, purely on the basis that I have backed a couple of his well fancied runners that have bombed out completely, and while it's easy to remember the winners, those losers rankle with me. His Thor De Cerisy runs at Ffos Las today at 2/1, and not for me.

I am back on duty tomorrow, so best of luck with your bets today and hopefully so more jumping action is on the horizon. You can follow me on Twitter @DudmanAl.