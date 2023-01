Daryl heads to Southwell and likes a Haggas runner

Weather affecting all meetings later this week

Money Talk

Money Talk

Mark your card

At 13:35 at Dundalk, trainer Pat Murphy and jockey Gavin Ryan have a 27% strike rate at this venue in the last five years, scoring six times from 22 runs. They partner with 101.0100/1 chance Flaggy Lane.

At 14:10 at Wolverhampton, trainer and jockey partnership Simon And Ed Crisford and Ross Coakley have had a 33% strike rate at this venue in the last five years (4-12). They partner with Al Alaali 5.59/2.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has a runner on the flat today in the 16:37 at Southwell, and he has had a 32% strike rate here in the last five years. Midnight Train 5.04/1

At 17:12 at Southwell, trainer William Haggas' only runner of the day, Ramensky 2.89/5, returns after a gelding operation, and the trainer has a 23% strike rate. He also receives a hefty 24lbs weight for age allowance.

Trainer George Boughey saddles King Gem 2.89/5 at 19:45 at Southwell, and he has a 25% strike rate with horses returning after a gelding operation.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:40 Wolverhampton- Cicely - Has won here four times (50%)

15:10 Dundalk - Notforalongtime - Has won here twice (40%)

15:50 Wolverhampton - The Nail Gunner - Has won here three times (43%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:40 Wolverhampton - Pink Jazz - Has won off 68 runs off 52

15:50 Wolverhampton - Chookie Dunedin - Has won off 80 runs off 67

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish with his runner Chookie Dunedin at Wolverhampton at 15:50. He has made the 272-mile journey with this his only runner on the card, and he features in today's "Weighted To Go Well".

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Southwell's 17:12, where William Haggas' youngster looks to have found an excellent opportunity to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.

No. 6 (5) Ramensky SBK 11/8 EXC 2.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: -

Ramensky returns to action and switches to the AW for the first time, but the son of Cracksman should be fine with this surface, with his sire having a positive strike rate. He receives 24 lbs weight for age allowance will, which may make life very tough for his older rivals.

He pulled miles clear of the remainder when outstayed at Goodwood by a useful 83-rated rival, and a repeat of that run should be enough to score today. William Haggas has a 31% strike rate at Southwell, and it would be very disappointing should he be beaten today.

No. 8 (1) Oyamal SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: -

Owen Burrows' picked up Oyamal from Andrew Balding after he shaped with promise for a long way at Kempton before cutting out and now returns to the track after a wind operation.

He holds a Derby entry and is the trainer's only runner of the day, but it's very hard to know what to expect, although he was well supported on debut. He arrives with a blank canvas.

Big race verdict

The above two look like the ones to focus on with Sax Appeal, perhaps one with an outside chance. Still, Ramensky holds strong claims, and he won't find many better opportunities to get off the mark.

Final Word - the darn weather

No Plumpton was included in today's Daily Racing News because, as expected, they failed their second 8:30 inspection, and it's not looking good for the rest of the week or the weekend cards either.

Wincanton's meeting on Thursday will be subject to an inspection at 8:00 on race day morning. They are currently frozen in places after temperatures reached -5 on Monday night. It's a bloody shame because I have an excellent couple of bets there!!!

Newcastle's meeting on Thursday has already been lost to the weather, while Ludlow has to inspect on the day.

Saturday's Clarence House Chase at Ascot is in doubt, with the course feeling temperatures of -6 while Haydock is only even money to race on Saturday, according to the Clerk of the course. Lingfield has already lost the first day of their Winter Millions meeting, with the feature Hurdle race worth £110,000 switched to Sunday.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7