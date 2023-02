Daryl backs a Haggas runner at Lingfield at 5/2

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

Extra places are being paid today!

At 15:00 at Warwick, trainer Jane Williams fits cheek-pieces to Galahad Quest 8.07/1 for the first time. She has had success recently with her other runners, Favori De Sivola and Esprit De Somoza, with the same headgear combination.

Trainer Michael Appleby has an excellent 22% strike rate in the last two years saddling runners that he has picked up from other yards the first time out. Today he has three:

15:25 Lingfield - Valorant 8.515/2

19:15 Wolverhampton - Wooders Dream 6.05/1

20:15 Wolverhampton - Buraback

The 15:15 Devon National is the feature on the Exeter card, and Raddon Top 5.59/2 has a 57% strike rate here (4-7).

At 16:25 at Lingfield, jockey Jamie Spencer has his only ride on the card onboard Kingston Joy 2.915/8, and when partnering with trainer David Simcock, he has had a 33% strike rate at this venue in the last five years.

At 17:10 at Wolverhampton, trainer Rod Millman saddles a big-priced runner on handicap debut in Athena Ballerina 26.025/1. Still, he has had two winners from five runners (40%) and three in the placings (60%) when his runners have made their first start in a handicap here in the last five years.

At 17:45 at Wolverhampton, jockey Andrea Atzeni returns to Britain for his first ride after riding 3/7 (43%) in Bahrain. He gets the leg up on Dayze 3.7511/4.

At 18:15 at Wolverhampton, Mint Condition 3.7511/4 and Sudden Ambush 1.910/11 look likely to fight out this contest, with the latter representing Andrew Balding, who has had a 27% strike rate with handicap debutants in the last 12 months.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:15 Exeter - Raddon Top - Has won here four times (57%)

17:00 Dundalk - Mulgrave - Has won here four times (40%)

19:45 Wolverhampton - Martino - Has won here four times (36%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:50 Lingfield - Evasive Power - Has won off 72 runs off 59

19:15 Wolverhampton - Creek Harbour - Has won off 57 runs off 46

20:15 Wolverhampton - Global Warning - Has won off 81 runs off 69

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish who has made the 419-mile journey to Lingfield with one runner: Debbydinks 3.02/1 at 13:50.

Debbydinks finished strongly last time out, and today is fitted with first-time cheek-pieces. Dalgleish has had one winner from four runners at Lingfield with cheek-pieces on and has his first runner of the season at this venue today. Will the journey be worthwhile?

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Lingfield's 7f Class 3 contest at 14:20, where a field of eight goes to post, and I have a strong fancy for a William Haggas runner.

No. 3 (3) Spirit Of Nguru (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Granted, he has been frustrating, but the drop in distance at Kempton last time was against Spriti Of Nguru, who is no sprinter, and the return to seven furlongs today is a big positive.

He had been knocking on the door in stronger contests than this in recent starts, and this is effectively a 0-80 if you take out the two higher-rated but out-of-form rivals in Baldomero and Noisey Night, who looked handicapped to their best. The headgear Spriti Of Nguru has worn the last three times is now removed.

A repeat of any of his latest form from a good draw in stall one should see this strong finisher in pole position over main market rivals Wyvern who is drawn wider in stall eight.

No. 6 (8) Wyvern SBK 11/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

Wyvern heads up the dangers, having shaped as though a return to form was imminent at Wolverhampton last time, and he is back at the scene of his Maiden win earlier in his career.

There is lots to like on this step up in grade, but he is drawn widest of all and will need things to drop right for him. He may just concede the first run to Spirit Of Nguru, who will be hard to peg back.

No. 2 (5) Noisy Night SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 88

Noisey Night again pulled hard last time and needs to settle with this unlikely to be run at a furious gallop. He is talented but clearly quirky. He has his first visit to Lingfield but does take a drop in class.

Big race verdict

This can go to Spirit Of Nguru, who has the ideal set-up from stall three and will get a good early position, and his strong finishing effort suggests that he will have an advantage over a couple of his market rivals.

Saturday's best bet from Daryl

At 13:50 at Kempton on Saturday, Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien sends over Nusret 4.57/2 in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle and will look to claim yet another prize on British shores in this division.

Nurset won excellently on his hurdle debut at Punchestown, and that form has worked out well. The third, Calico, chased home Dixon Cove in a Listed contest next time, and in turn, Dixon Cove got very close to Comfort Zone next time before being struck with injury at Chepstow.

That one form line ties in closely with the favourite Scriptwriter, who lost out to Comfort Zone on his latest outing at Cheltenham.

Nusret followed up his debut run with an excellent third in the Grade 2 Frank Knight Juvenile at Leopardstown when better than the bare result of a beaten 16 lengths by Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau, who went on to fill the same two positions at the Dublin Racing Festival in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile finishing miles clear of the remainder.

Connections may have had one eye on the Boodles Handicap when held up well off the pace when beaten by the very exciting Blood Destiny at Fairyhouse on deep ground, which wouldn't have suited. Still, he did the best of those from off the pace, and an opening rating of 130 in what is likely to be a big field in the Boodles Handicap could have swayed their thinking to come here.

Afterall, the Adonis Hurdle is worth the exact same amount of prize money (£45,000) as the Boodles Handicap, and this is the softer option for sure.

Joseph O'Brien has already picked up two Grade 2 contests with his runner Comfort Zone (132) on this side of the Irish sea this season, and he is now taking advantage of the fact that Scriptwriter must saddle a five pounds penalty for his Grade 2 victory back in November.

The return to a sounder surface is a big positive for the Irish runner, and in receipt of five pounds from Scriptwriter, he comes out on top on ratings with further improvement surely to come. This track should suit, and he looks like excellent value at anything bigger than 9/4.

Back Nusret in the 13:50 at Kempton on Saturday 4.5

Final Word

That's all from me, folks. The next time we speak, we will be within two weeks of the Cheltenham Festival, and this section will start offering up some Cheltenham betting advice. The excellent Al Dudman is back Monday and until Wednesday...



Be lucky.

