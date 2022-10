An exciting two-year-old card at Newmarket

Daryl's NAP looks to enhance Appleby's outstanding strike rate

The stat of the day was on fire last week!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

In the 13:30 at Worcester, Mrs Jane Williams has her first runner over fences in the shape of In Rem 8.515/2, who makes his chasing debut off a break. He scored five times over hurdles last season, and jockey Ciaran Gethings has a 22% strike rate for this trainer over hurdles.

In the 14:05 at Worcester, Courtland 6.05/1 returns to action after a lengthy absence but has a 50% record (4-8) going left-handed.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has had a 23% strike rate in bumpers at Worcester in the last five seasons. Today he sends newcomer Morning Line 3.55/2 in the 14:40. In the same race, flat trainer Sir Mark Prescott has his first National Hunt runner for more than five years. He has had two winners from 12 runners and sends Zonisty 13.012/1

At Fontwell at 14:50, Blaze A Trail 1.84/5 has a 50% strike rate under today's rider Connor Brace. He is looking for a five-timer.

Seven of the eight races at Newmarket today at for two-year-olds. Jockey William Buick has a 22% strike rate for trainer George Boughey on two-year-olds this term, and they partner with Peace Of Mine 6.05/1 at 13:55.

Charlie Appleby has a strong hand at Newmarket today, and those two-year-olds partnered with William Buick this season have a staggering 43% strike rate. The 14:25 has been a race to follow in recent years.

In the 16:10 at Newmarket, William Haggas has a 50% record in this race in the last five years. He saddles Queenlet 4.03/1.

At Kempton in the 19:30, trainer James Tate has a healthy 17% strike rate with handicap debutants and today saddles Mount Athos 3.55/2.

In the 20:00 at Kempton, The Lamplighter 10.09/1 returns to action after a break and was last seen fast finishing at Goodwood.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

16:10 Newmarket - Ashky - Has won here three times (60%)

19:30 Kempton - Flame Of Freedom - Has won here twice (40%)

20:00 Kempton - Treacherous - Has won here seven times (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:17 Fontwell - Fugitives Drift - Has won off 131 runs off 118

16:00 Fontwell - Shinobi - Has won off 108 runs off 98

20:30 Kempton - Lothian - Has won off 60 runs off 50

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Mark And Charlie Johnston, who makes the 246-mile journey to Kempton with their runners on the card Blue Universe 4.03/1 at 18:00 and Hey Lyla 3.02/1 at 19:00.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Newmarket's 14:25, where we have two very promising horses on show in what looks like a match. This race is worth highlighting, having proven worth following in the last decade.

No. 8 (10) Regal Honour (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Regal Honour was undone by the steady early tempo here on debut, the draw bias and his inexperience. He clocked some good closing sectionals to finish the race off strongly in what looked like a deep contest on paper.

He is sure to have learned plenty from that experience, and this half-brother to five winners is in excellent hands. Charlie Appleby has an outstanding 35% strike rate with two-year-olds on the Rowley Mile, and he looks like another very promising type for the yard.

No. 4 (9) Greek Order SBK 11/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Greek Order is a full brother to the useful Sangarius and offered plenty of promise on his debut at Salisbury. He would appreciate a strong pace today, and he is another that will almost certainly improve for the outing. He may not prove as quick as Royal Honour but is worthy of the utmost respect, and it would come as no surprise should this one prove the trainer's first two-year-old winner of the season at Newmarket.

Big race verdict

An excellent match-up (with all due respect to the other runners), but the ready preference is for Regal Honour, who quickened up smartly on debut and will have learned a good deal. He makes plenty of appeal for a yard that has dominated the juvenile scene this term.

Timeform offer up three of their best at HQ

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Final Word

It's safer gambling week this week, so please ensure that you are always betting within your means, and if you need help, please don't hesitate to speak to somebody. Below are some helpful call lines and if you haven't already, do spend five minutes reading Mark Milligan's entry on this site.

NHS Gambling Helpline - 0808 8020 133

Gamblers Anonymous - 07828 081189



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7