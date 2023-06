Daryl digs out another Owen Burrows stat

Says Power Of Darkness has an each-way squeak back at Newmarket

Highlights betting angles around the country

At 13:35 at Newcastle, trainer James Fanshawe has had a 23% strike rate with handicap debutants and today saddles Maso Bastie 11/102.08, who looks ahead of the handicapper.

At 14:25 at Nottingham, Winter Crown 5/61.84 will appreciate the step back up to six furlongs, having been knocking on the door in recent starts and is another who looks ahead of the handicapper.

At 15:10 at Newmarket, William Buick and George Boughey team up with Crows Nest 11/43.70, and they have a 23% strike rate in the past five years.

At 15:20 at Newcastle, Alrehb 10/111.00 returns to the all-weather and has form figures of 212511211 as he looks to bounce back to winning ways.

At 16:30 at Newcastle, Desert Games 4/14.80 looked ready to strike, having appreciated the drop back to five furlongs at Beverley last time when an unlucky loser.

At Leicester at 17:12, trainer Charlie Appleby has had three winners from nine runners and six in the first three in the last five years at this venue with first-time-out two-year-olds, and today sends Great Truth 6/52.16.

At 19:15 at Leicester, it's not often you see Iain Jardine at this venue and the booking of Hollie Doyle on Floral Splendour 9/43.25 is also a rarity and the fact that the trainer makes the 225-mile journey for this his only runner on the card should pique punter's interest.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson who has made the 370-mile journey to Hamilton with Sir Joseph Swan 5/15.80, ridden by wife, Brodie Hampson at 18:00.

Watson has had a 22% strike rate here in the last five years, and this is his only runner on the card.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Newmarket's 16:55, where a competitive field of nine head to post, including yesterday's Kempton scorer Shigar.

No. 6 (2) Wild Side (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 86

Wild Side is the obvious starting place. She searches for a fourth consecutive victory, is unexposed at this distance, and gets ten pounds weight for age allowance in a race won by three-year-olds the last three years. The positives certainly stack up, including the race make-up, where she is the sole pace angle, with many of her rivals liking to be held up.

She is very hard to knock and is not a favourite to take on lightly today, and her price is very fair.

No. 5 (1) Power Of Darkness SBK 16/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Mikkel Mortensen

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 77

Power Of Darkness is easily the best-handicapped horse in the race if bouncing back to something like his best, and he has some excuses for his last two outings, which were not devoid of the promise of a return to form.

He failed to stay 1m2f at Chester last time but returned to Newmarket, where his form figures read 93193 (better than at first glance) and could see him spark back to life now off a career-low rating.

Making a strong case on paper for him is challenging, but he is a potent candidate at a big price on his day.

No. 3 (3) Cry Havoc (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 84

Cry Havoc picked up nicely from off the pace at Yarmouth last time and remains unexposed on the turf after just three starts, and she ran well here three years ago (Rowley). She could have a hand in the finish on the balance of her AW form, and she shouldn't be taken lightly.

Big race verdict

The obvious answer here is the progressive Wild Side, who ticks all the boxes, but for those looking outside the box, Cry Havoc and Power Of Darkness are both big each-way prices and have been capable at a higher level than this in the past with the latter marginally prefered.

Maso Bastie 11/10 ahead of the handicapper

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newcastle on Thursday.

Final Word

There's a fascinating article in the Racing Post today that reports on the disagreement between the owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah, and George Boughey in which recent events have led the owner to remove his string of horses from George Boughey's yard, including disappointing Coventry ninth Asadna.

The captivating thing about this article is that Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah revealed he had told George Boughey not to run Asadna after he suffered a cut on the Friday before Royal Ascot.

Boughey said, "Asadna sustained a cut on his shoulder on the Friday morning before Royal Ascot, and I immediately notified the BHA vets and my own vet. He did not miss a day of work and was at no point lame."

Interesting this, because I got word through the grapevine that Asadna was highly likely not to run due to having had stitches in his chest/shoulder, and the Betfair Exchange reacted to this news but only on Monday evening before Royal Ascot, suggesting his chances of running were only slim.

Furthermore, Danger Alert could not run in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes on vets' advice, and Al Dasim didn't run in the Commonwealth Cup, having been lame the morning of racing.

Perhaps this is a string of unlucky events, but I think I would be pretty hacked off if I had brought a £100,000 box for friends and family at the Royal Meeting and none of my fancied horses was running.

It wasn't just the Sheikh that lost a couple of quid last week, it was a bloodbath for punters at Royal Ascot, and I saw a lot of comments before I went away suggesting time figures were useless. Undoubtedly, the disappointment of Asadna will make those people think they are correct.

It should be remembered that time figures are fact, and the interpretation of those figures can be right or wrong, not the time itself.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7