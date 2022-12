Daryl's NAP comes from Lingfield

The weather continues to play havoc, and Newbury's Wednesday card has been abandoned, as has Exeter on Thursday. At the same time, more is expected to fall this week as temperatures drop below zero across the country.

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

At 12:50 at Lingfield, jockey Dougie Costello has been riding at a 21% strike rate for trainer James Evans, and today, they partner with Justcallmepete 3.55/2.

At 13:20 at Lingfield, Maso Bastie 2.68/5 was a big eye-catcher on debut at Kempton, and William Buick is on board looking to enhance his 50% strike rate this year for James Fanshawe.

If you are playing a Betfair Placepot today, then Mcqueen 3.7511/4 at 13:55 at Lingfield looks like a good one to add in. He has finished in the frame on seven of his nine AW outings.

At Kempton at 15:30, Revolutionary Man 8.515/2 has form figures of 22221241122 when racing below Class 4 level on the AW and caught the eye by outrunning his huge SP of 80/1 at this venue last time when a good second from off the pace.

In the 15:15 at Dundalk, King Of Scotia [ 1.9] should be of interest to punters as trainer M D O'Callaghan books Colin Keane for the ride. Together the trainer/jockey duo have had a 43% strike rate in the past 12 months (7-16).

Trainers Simon and Ed Crisford introduce a two-year-old at Kempton 16:30 today in the form of Tajawal 11.010/1, and they have a 19% strike rate in the last two years at this venue with first-time-out two-year-olds.

Trainer Geoge Boughey scored with his only runner of the day yesterday and today has booked James Doyle for Hadley Park 2.26/5 at 17:00 at Kempton. The pair boasts a 29% strike rate in the past 12 months (5-17).

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

12:20 Lingfield - Arabescato - Has won here four times (40%)

15:25 Lingfield - Sundayinmay - Has won here twice (40%)

17:15 Dundalk - Singsong Lady - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

12:20 Lingfield - Central City - Has won off 74 runs off 62

13:55 Lingfield - Starry Eyes - Has won off 69 runs off 58

14:55 Lingfield - Pistoletto - Has won off 92 runs off 82

15:30 Kempton - Full Intention - Has won off 78 runs off 65

18:00 Kempton - Global Warning - Has won off 84 runs off 70

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Mark And Charlie Johnston, who has made the longest journey at both British AW tracks today. His 271-mile journey to Lingfield is not out of the norm, but he runs Capital Theory 3.55/2 at 14:55 and Asdaa 9.08/1 at 15:25.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Lingfield's 14:55 which looks like a good opportunity for an old favourite to get back to winning ways.

No. 1 (6) Pistoletto (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 82

Pistoletto returns to the AW, which has seen four of his six wins, and this Lingfield venue has played host to two of those victories. He is ten pounds below his last winning rating, but it's the class of race that punters should be more interested in. This is just his third outing in a Class 4 event, and other than his latest effort at Kempton when slowly away in the fog, he scored back in 2021 at Chelmsford over today's distance. He sneaks into this 0-80 off top weight, and his form figures here read 401514 but outside of his Group 3 fifth to Alenquer, he has been beaten three lengths when denied a clear run and no more than a length on his other three starts.

He should get a good pace set up today and this looks like his time to strike.

No. 3 (3) Capital Theory SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 77

Capital Theory dictated a slowly run affair at Chelmsford last time but won with a good deal of authority. Still, he won't get a soft lead today with connections of Snapcrackleandpop likely to adopt front-running tactics from stall eight, which could force the issue upfront.

No. 9 (5) Beautiful Crown SBK 30/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Brett Johnson

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

A small mention is given to Beautiful Crown at big odds simply because he likes it at this venue, and the fitting of the cheek-pieces could be a good move by connections. The drop in trip is a positive, and he may be one to keep on the radar for next time as he is eligible for lesser races than this.

Big race verdict

This can go to Pistoletto, who looked ready to strike and was well supported from 12/1 into 11/2 at Kempton but was caught too far out of his ground. The return to this venue is a big positive, and he makes plenty of appeal at this level.

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Dundalk on Wednesday.

Final Word - Tipsters and advised prices

Sometimes as a tipster, you can do no right by people, so it's considered part and parcel of the game to have a thick skin. I have seen the abuse of tipsters (not myself, thankfully) plenty lately.

I have even seen an old video circling suggesting that tipsters should not be recording to advised prices and people taking it as gospel - what a load of old rubbish.

Tipsters have to record to advised prices, and here's why.

A tipster should be recommending a bet on a horse because of the price. That tipster should have a value in their head of what they think is the true price of that horse's chance.

For example, if the tipster thinks the horse should be a 5/1 chance, but it's 11/1, then they should believe it's excellent value. They have found a win probability edge of around 8.5% in that market against their perceived true odds. This should be reflected in their points stake. Everyone should have a point-stake system, not to show their confidence but to reflect the value in the price - the bigger the perceived value, the bigger the point stake.

No tipster should put a horse up shorter than what they think is its true odds. If you advise to no odds and that same horse is priced at 3/1, then plenty of people will be backing horses at the wrong odds with no edge over the year. The tipster's P/L will also not reflect the win market probability edge of an advised price - which is a paramount guideline for followers.

Waiting to be at the mercy of the ISP or BSP is completely against what any tipster should be doing. You wouldn't check down pocket aces in poker, so you shouldn't be relying on the market to "hopefully" continue to miss what you have seen.

Any tipster should be looking to beat the ISP, so "being in profit to ISP" is another nonsense. Being in profit to BSP is good, but you are still relying on the market not backing your selection. If a well-regarded tipster offers it to thousands of followers, this is not to be a true reflection.

You will never please everybody, but if a tipster is offering you an advised price and perhaps a minimum bet price, then you shouldn't go far wrong.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7