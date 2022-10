Daryl Carter goes in search of yet another winner at Chepstow

In the 14:10 at Nottingham, it takes a leap of faith to back Blue De Vega 34.033/1, but the cheek-pieces go back on today for which he scored when last fitted along with the tongue tie, and he returns to heavy ground for which his form figures read 1133. He could be about to return to form.

In the 14:45 at Nottingham, Wrenthorpe 4.03/1 returns to this venue, for which his form figures read 31111 on soft or heavy ground, and he has recorded four wins and three seconds from 11 outings in October/November.

In the 15:20 at Nottingham, Colombe 3.55/2 drops in grade from Listed company into a Class 5 contest for trainer George Boughey who has a 23% strike rate here in the last five years.

Trainer Richard Hughes and jockey Pat Cosgrave have a 20% strike rate together this season, and they partner with Prince Imperial 5.04/1 at Nottingham at 15:55.

At Chepstow at 15:10, Ridgeway 2.47/5 heads the market but ran a time around 40 lengths slower than Mercian Prince when scoring at Kempton. Mascat 5.04/1 similarly ran a considerably slower time at Fontwell than the 75-rated winner on the card.

They look like horses to avoid in this contest despite having experience. It could be worth chancing Ballyblack 6.511/2 who represents a trainer and jockey combo profitable to follow £44 to a £1 level stake.

At Chepstow in the 15:45, Sonigino 1.84/5 won on return here in a very, very slow time and clung on to two poorly positioned. He could be a potential lay bet on the Betfair Exchange. Playful Saint 4.03/1 is open to vast improvement for Dan Skelton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:10 Nottingham - Fantasy Master - Has won here three times (38%)

14:45 Nottingham - Wrenthorpe - Has won here four times (50%)

20:30 Kempton - Anisoptera - Has won here twice (33%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:35 Nottingham - Poet's Dawn - Has won off 83 runs off 71

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Jeremey Scott who has made the 263-mile journey to Fakenham with his sole runner on the card Pride Of Nepal 5.04/1 at 16:45.

Daryl Carter on re-wiring the brain when considering trainer form

Many punters use yard form as a tool in their arsenal, but Daryl Carter explains why that method may not be the way to go when attempting to make racing profitable...

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Chepstow's 14:00 Novices' Hurdle. This looks like it could be a race to follow--plenty of exciting newcomers with an already fairly high set by a second season Novice.

No. 6 Pikar (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Pikar did nothing wrong last term in three starts over hurdles. He was a big eye-catcher here behind the useful Knapper's Hill on debut when doing the best of those from off the pace to finish a staying on second.

This slight concern is that those that finished behind him were not world-beaters, but that form could get a boost by the third in the opening contest on the card.

He was in contention at Cheltenham in a three-runner Grade 2 contest when falling at the final flight, and the winner, I Like To Move It (142), went on to finish a narrow second in the Betfair Hurdle.

Again, the best horses were in front, but it was a positive run. His final run at Haydock in the Grade 2 Rossington Main was lacklustre, but the previous fall could have been a plausible excuse for that.

He faces plenty of unexposed and promising types today, but he will only get a few better opportunities to use his experience to good effect and shed his Maiden tag.

No. 4 Hullnback SBK 13/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Hullnback laid an excellent foundation in bumpers last term, notably when second from well off the pace at Aintree in a hot Grade 2 contest. He usually likes to be held up, which could cause an issue today on hurdling debut.

He could be given too much to do, and he looks just the type that will excel when tackling further, so it would be no surprise should he come on for the experience on this first start after a wind op. He can hang left.

No. 8 Timeforatune SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Timeforatune was prolific in bumpers last term but met with a heavy defeat at Newbury on his final outing in February. Interestingly connections expressed after his third bumper win at Cheltenham in November that he will not run in another and instead will go hurdling. I wonder if he has not taken to hurdles as many yards have.

Big race verdict

This is a very good race on paper, and the likes of Butch, Master Chewy and Sonification all need to be viewed extremely positively. My preference is for the second season Novice Pikar returned to this venue, and his experience can hold him in good stead today.

Timeform hoping for a good show at Nottingham

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Nottingham on Wednesday.

Final Word

Mid-week jumps racing is always challenging, and you catch yourself begging for the higher class racing toward the weekend, but it's well worth keeping a close eye on the Novice and Maiden Hurdle events.

For example, yesterday's opening Novice contest at Chepstow will surely be a race to follow. They ran a good overall and circuit time compared to the other races on the card, and the form looks like it will stand up with some promising sorts in there.

There are always plenty of eye-catchers down the field in these races, perhaps being ridden with handicaps in mind and Track And Trace should go into the tracker with a step up in trip likely to bring further improvement.

The winner Chianti Classico won with a good bit in hand, considering he was on the sharp end of a good solid pace. He looks like a promising type for the yard and could reach some good heights.

There are lots to look forward to this week. Goshen is making his Chase debut on Saturday!

Until tomorrow, be lucky!



