Weather and going reports

Newcastle - Heavy

Market Rasen - Chase course, soft, good to soft in places. Hurdles course, good to soft, soft in places.

Lingfield - Standard

Kempton - Standard to slow

Navan - Soft to heavy

Mark your card

At 14:00 at Market Rasen, trainer Sarah Humphrey has had a 42% strike rate with last-time-out winners and is 37% with her chasers in the last two years. Today she saddles Templier 7/4.

At 17:00 at Lingfield, trainer Denis Coakley and jockey George Bass have had a 53% strike rate at this venue in the last five years. Today they partner with Waterloo Sunset 9/2.

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore is an action at Navan today with two rides and has had a 46% strike rate at Navan for trainer Aidan O'Brien in the last five years: 16:00 Gooloogong 6/5 and 17:35 Ballsbridge 3/1.

Jockey Sean Bowen partners with trainer Olly Murphy and the pair could be in for a good day at Market Rasen. They have had a 46% strike rate in the last five years when partnering and today combine with:

13:25 - Hero 7/1

14:35 - Grandads Cottage 5/4

15:45 - Halondo 6/4

16:53 - Booster Bob 7/2

Jockey Jonjo O'Neil Jr makes the long trip from the Cotswolds to Newcastle today for two rides for trainer Ben Haslam. 15:00 Aramax 6/1 and 15:35 Marshalled 9/1.

Jockey Hayley Turner is profitable to back when riding for David Simock £10 to a £1 level stake, and she takes the ride on handicap debutant Restrict 11/2 at 19:00 at Kempton.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:10 Lingfield - Vitesse Du Son - Has won here twice (40%)

15:25 Navan - Magnetic North - Has won here twice (40%)

20:00 Kempton - Blazon Five - Has won here twice (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:45 Lingfield - Thegreatestshowman - Has won off 79 runs off 62

17:00 Lingfield - Further Measure - Has won off 84 runs off 70

20:30 Kempton - Sir Rodneyredblood - Has won off 78 runs off 65

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Lucinda Russell who has made the 275-mile journey to Market Rasen with her sole runner on the card Izzy's Champion at 14:00.

Izzy's Champion is 3-34, and all three wins have come at Musselburgh. Russell is a regular long-distance traveller.

Race of the day

Today's feature contest is the 15:45 at Market Rasen, a Class 4 0-120 handicap hurdle on good to soft ground and sees six runners head to post.

No. 3 Halondo (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 119

Olly Murphy's Holando scored emphatically here 17 days ago, clocking some solid closing sectionals having been outpaced at a crucial stage and has now shown good race-by-race progression - particularly since fitted with the tongue-tie the last twice.

The step up to 3m for the first time should open the door for further improvement, and the return to a sounder surface is another postiive. He represents a trainer and jockey combination that could have a good day today, and there are lots to like about this progressive sort.

No. 2 Broadway Boy (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 119

Broadway Boy unseated early last time but needs to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Exeter on his penultimate start in a weaker contest than this.

He has shown to be slow, and the return to this Market Rasen track may not be the answer to getting back in the winner's enclosure, although he is lightly raced and open to improvement.

No. 4 Jubilee Express (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 118

Jubilee Express should be the second favourite for this contest, having shown a willing attitude under pressure at Lingfield last time, and the step up to 3m for the first time and the switch to handicaps could prompt a jolt of improvement. The absence is a slight concern.

Big race verdict

This can go to the thriving Holando, who has plenty in his favour. His speed will be a huge asset in this contest today, and his stamina, although not proven, is certainly under the bonnet. He is one of the better bets of the entire day.

Final Word

The last time we spoke was Gold Cup day at Cheltenham almost two weeks ago. I took a short break to refresh and prepare for the flat season, and having nothing to do for a few days was not blissful but boring.

I was under strict instruction from the Mrs to stay out of this office, but all I wanted to do was rewatch the festival for any eyecatchers.

I took two days out and walked the dog, pottered around B&Q, visited some family and tried to watch some films on Netflix.

On the third day, I snuck up to the office while she was at work before getting back on the sofa as she entered the door.

Funnily enough, having been instructed to do naff all, the moment she got in, she said, "Have you just been sat there all day? Have you cleaned the house or anything?" that was the moment I knew I had the all clear to go back to the office and I quickly did before she started to write a list of things to do for the following day.

Thankfully we had the Cheltenham... Only Bettor podcast!

I think next year I will book a short holiday! Thank you to Al Dudman, a gem covering my days in this column. He has had plenty of winners and done a tremendous job!

Anyway, back and refreshed, I am ready to go again into the final weeks of the jumps season and right through the flat season.

Hope you're well, and until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7