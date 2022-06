Ahead of the Coral Eclipse weekend, the forecast is proving somewhat problematic and Thursday's action could see some changes in the going. Epsom potentially could escape the showers, but Yarmouth and Newbury are due to get them. Bellewstown tonight could also be in for some rain, while Tipperary in the south west could escape it until Friday.

Weather watch it is. It could be the calm before the storm - literally.

I'll be in for Daryl over the next seven days up until next Friday.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:30 Haydock: Moltisanti - 17.016/1 into 11.010/1

16:00 Haydock: Knight Of Honour - 3.02/1 into 2.56/4 and Paradias 6.511/2 into 5.59/2

13:40 Perth: Noble birth - 2.1011/10 into 1.910/11

14:10 Perth: Release The Kraken - 3.7511/4 into 3.55/2

14:20 Yarmouth: Imperial Eclipse/strong> - 3.7511/4 into 3.02/1

16:50 Yarmouth: Mr Fayez - 6.511/2 into 5.59/2

18:01 Epsom: Songo - 3.7511/4 into 3.259/4

17:20 Newbury: Navy Drums - 8.07/1 into 6.05/1

19:50 Tipperary: Tippperary Dexter - 34.033/1 into 23.022/1

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

14:40 Perth: Saint Arvans - 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

15:40 Perth: Golden Taipan - 2.68/5 out to 3.02/1

15:20 Yarmouth: Western Writer - 1.75/7 out to 1.910/11

Mark your card

Eight Extra Place Special races form an extremely busy Thursday with Perth, Yarmouth, Epsom, Newbury, Bellewstown and Tipperary all represented for those seeking the each-way extended options. One of the largest fields of the night is at the Berkshire venue where the 20:40 15-runner 1m Handicap tops the bill.

Pat Cosgrave has had one ride this term at Epsom and it was winner, so he's looking to maintain his 100% strike-rate at the Surrey track and has three rides tonight with Secret Strength 9.08/1 for Jim Boyle in the 19:45 7f Handicap, Leroy Leroy 6.05/1 at 20:15 and Myriad 5.04/1 in the closing 20:50 1m4f Handicap.

Stat of the day

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has won with seven of his last 13 runners and is operating at a 32% strike-rate in the last two weeks. He has two runners switching with headgear today.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:30 Haydock - Cold Stare 4.57/2 has won three times (25%).

15:40 Perth - Get Out Of The Gate 6.511/2 has won here three times (33%).

16:20 Yarmouth - Hi Ho Silver 13.012/1 has won here twice (11%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:11 Epsom - Muscika 11.010/1 has won off 88 and runs of 78.

13:00 Haydock - Evasive Power 13.012/1 has won off 77 and runs off 65.

16:50 Yarmouth - Shamshon 10.09/1 has won off 71 and runs from 57

Furthest traveller

Benacre for the Mark Johnston and Charlie axis makes the long journey from Yorkshire to Epsom tonight in a 253-mile trek to take part in the 18:36 7f Maiden. The newcomer is rock solid too in the betting at 11/8.

Ralph 'R' Beckett is another clocking up 200+ miles at 215 with Echo Chamber 5.04/1 lining up in the 14:00 1m3f Handicap.

However both Flat runners are way behind David Pipe today, who sends Iron Heart 3.55/2 to Scotland for a 464-mile journey to run in the 16:40 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. Can the favourite pay for the petrol?

Form Watch

Saeed bin Suroor continues in pretty good form at the moment and is ticking along at a healthy 26% in the last month with 12 winners from his last 47 runners showing a level stakes profit of +22.62 and has fired in seven from his last 13 to the winners' enclosure.

Although I did manage to find one of his losers yesterday in Dubai Welcome turned over at short odds at 2.486/4!

His three runners on Thursday are all at decent prices. Lost In time 5.04/1 goes in the 15:30 7f Handicap at Haydock and ran well finishing second at Leicester on his return recently. Bin Suroor is going for the headgear, and he's a trainer with a good record using the aids.

No. 4 (3) Lost In Time SBK 6/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 79

Dubai Hope 5.04/1 in the 19:11 6f Handicap at Epsom and has won this term. She's a front runner and very consistent with a good draw in 2.

Another potential headgear improver is Lost Gold 6.05/1 in the 20:08 1m2f Handicap who wears cheekpieces for the first time.

The drop in trip looks ideal from 1m4f and the Bin Suroor treble on those three pays a massive 150.0149/1.

Young jockey Aiden Brooks meanwhile is one of the hottest riders in the weighing room currently at 5-14 at 34% and has ridden two successes from his last three mounts.

With just one ride for Haydock this afternoon, he's on board outsider Dawson Lane 13.012/1 for trainer Julie Camacho with the 4yo making her handicap debut in the 13:00 5f Handicap.

The stats for some of the riders in action at Perth today are fairly seismic, and none more so than Harry Reed at 40% with 4-10 recently.

He is on board last-time-out winner West Lawn 11.010/1 in the 14:10 3m Novices' Handicap Hurdle for trainer James Walton.

However, his second mount has a better chance according to the market with Big Difference 6.05/1 in the 16:10 3m Handicap Chase following a switch from Ben Pauling to Tim Reed. He's well handicapped on his old form although hasn't won for a while.

The 18:01 Ladies' Derby at Epsom headlines the action there this evening and a chance for Jessica Llewellyn to pick up her second winner in a month on board her father's Triple Nickle 12.011/1.

No. 7 (9) Triple Nickle (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Bernard Llewellyn

Jockey: Miss Jessica Llewellyn

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

Bernard's 6yo mare is a bit of a Chepstow specialist, and was unlucky under Llewellyn at Haydock earlier this season when coming from a long way back.

The Welsh combo teamed up to win the Ladies' Derby in 2019 with Nabhan and is versatile ground-wise and stays well. If all eight stand their ground she represents a fair each-way price at 12.011/1 with the trainer in a good run of form with two of his last three runners scoring at 67% and a massive level stakes profit of +25.0.

Crack amateur and top solicitor Serena Brotherton will be looking to lay down the law again (sorry!) as she scored on last year's winner Tralee Hills, to add her 2012 win in the race with Epsom Salts.

Despite Tralee Hills returning to defend his crown, Brotherton is booked for David Pipe's Lady Reset4.3100/30 who finished second recently at Salisbury over 1m2f. Pipe at least makes the hot trainers list in the last fortnight with an 18% strike-rate.

Over at Tipp' for the Grimes Hurdle card tonight, it might be worth avoiding jockey Daniel Holden who has gone 81 rides without a winner, while trainer Adrian Sexton is without success with 79 of his last runners.

Darasso is the leading money earner on the card having picked up over £400,000 in his career to date, but it might be of interest to look at Michael Bowe who has just one runner on Thursday's card but has fired in 4-8 in the last five seasons at the track.

Sweet Sting 26.025/1 is a big outsider in the Extra Place Special race at 19:20 and he adores Tipperary with a 10L win here in May. He is more nowhere near the radar rather than under it, but Sweet Sting stays further than today's 2m4f and has done well since joining Bowe from Liam Cusack.

Race of the day

A real treat for the evening comes from Tipperary tonight and the Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle is festooned with quality and JP McManus runners. It's a race in honour of the legendary Christy Roche runner, who himself was a green and gold horse for JP who won the race 21 years ago.

Willie Mullins has won five of the last eight renewals and has two Closutton representatives with Shewearsitwell 3.02/1 and Saint Roi 2.56/4 - rated 143 and 155 respectively and the top two in the betting.

No. 8 Saint Roi (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

But it's Joseph O'Brien who is having a good crack at this with five of the field and Darasso 11.010/1 is a big price considering he was second last year and is a genuine graded performer. O'Brien is second in the Tipperary stats table with 9-71 in the last five seasons at 12%. He's a long way behind the Closutton master however, as Mullins holds an incredible 35% win-ratio in the same time with a huge 25 winners from 70.

Big race verdict

I've gone for last year's winner Sole Pretender in my Daily Racing Multiple column today, a superb winner on his chase debut this season at Ballinrobe with a serious round of jumping to score by 12L and he looks to have a good chance again for another Grimes at a decent price - although he has been backed today into 5.59/2.

He wasn't so impressive last time at Roscommon, having to work a little harder than the market price of 2/9 suggested, but he still won to maintain his unbeaten fences record.

No. 2 Sole Pretender (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Norman Lee, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Switching back to hurdles today is interesting in the feature, as he beat Darasso in this 12 months ago with his usual fine display of jumping from the front.

Gort-based Norman Lee has described him as the best horse he's ever had, praising his cruising speed and sheer accuracy of jumping. He has already won nine times in 16 starts.

I imagine he'll have another crack at the Galway Hurdle at the end of the month, but conditions should suit him well for Thursday and I expect another bold show from the front. He beat six JP McManus horses in the race last year, and he's got five this time around.

Final Word

I read with great interest Daryl Carter's excellent insight into the mind of a tipster and bettor and how to deal with losing runs - which happens to absolutely everyone, and after a poor June for myself, it can test your psyche. I'd like to add my thoughts to that excellent piece from earlier this week in tomorrow's preview, but for now it's a mention of the falling attendances at racecourses.

British racing is in danger of completely alienating its core member - the racing fan and regular punter.

A themed day is common place now at a track which of course can be fun and get new blood in, for example at Wetherby recently they produced a big crowd and plenty of noise, but the card was poor and was far from a good watch with a series of low grade races. Wetherby is a top jumping track with great history, but I get the feeling for those big crowds and concerts that even if the racing was cancelled, there'd still be an audience in to watch an Elton John tribute act.

And that isn't cheap. I remember going to Sandown and missing the first couple of races many years ago but I was late from work yet still had to pay top whack to get in as Boyzone were playing afterwards. I'm not sure I'd open my curtains in the garden to see Boyzone play.

I might just have to stick up for the old guard here, and as a long-term follower in my 40s, the thought of attending the Cheltenham Festival these days makes zero appeal when I can watch it on the telly. Racing is doing nothing to capture or re-engage us, and yet we do love the sport - and a sport that takes years to unpick and yet still I can get a 4/5 shot beaten. But that's the beauty of the game.

In a week where cricket is now embarking an even shorter format in The Sixty where fans can introduce and vote from their phones presumably, a mystery batter to play - cricket is in the realms of losing the plot. The thought of a "60" is quite frankly horrific. In the face of a great Test series too between England and New Zealand.

Racing seems to have a complex of being an inferior sport, and that's understandable as the behemoth of the Premier League is way out on its own. But the racing press are obsessed with TV viewing figures, when football barely gives this a mention. Maybe it is time to stick up for the product and be proud of it as it's a great sport.

Then again I could be totally wrong! Good luck today and I'll be back tomorrow.

