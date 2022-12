Daryl's best bet from Doncaster

Stat of the day for a Nicky Henderson improver

All eyes are on Sharjah's historical bid at Leopardstown

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At 12:35 at Leopardstown, Willie Mullins saddles Madmansgame 4.03/1, who is fitted with a first-time tongue tie, and Mullins has a very healthy 36% strike rate with this headgear (18-68).

The 13:10 at Leopardstown sees Willie Mullins look for yet another win in the contest with Shewearsitwell 2.68/5. He has won this race for five of the last six years.

At 13:45 at Leopardstown, Three Stripe Life has been well backed 2/1 into 6/5 to land the Neville Hotels Novice Chase. Trainer Gordon Elliot has won this race four of the last five years, and this contest has regularly produced Cheltenham Festival winners and hopefuls.

At 14:20 at Leopardstown, Sharjah 3.7511/4 bids for a remarkable fifth consecutive Matheson's Hurdle as he looks to eclipse legends Hurricane Fly and Istabraq. He takes on stable mates State Man 1.84/5 and Vauban 3.7511/4 in a fascinating contest in which I have sided with the four-year-old Vauban, who is 9/2 into 11/4.

At 14:40 at Doncaster, I was tempted to back Storm Control 6.511/2, given his third time-out record reads 11142, but I felt he was too obvious, and he hasn't quite convinced me over 3m, in all honesty.

At 16:00 at Southwell, Michael Applyby's Zealot 1.910/11 bids or a hattrick of wins and William Buick (18%) jumps back in the saddle.

At 17:00 at Southwell, trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 30% strike rate (3-10) when applying cheek-pieces for the first time. Today she saddles Ready Reckoner 10.09/1. In the same contest, it's worth a second look at Roger Varian's Silky Smooth 8.07/1. The trainer has a 27% strike rate with handicap debutants in the last two years and 21% with those at this course.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:20 Leopardstown - Sharjah - Has won here four times (44%)

16:00 Southwell - Daafy - Has won here four times (28%)

18:30 Southwell - So Grateful - Has won here three times (42%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

16:00 Southwell - Mudlahhim - Has won off 82 runs off 66

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish (a regular in this section), who has made the 258-mile journey to Southwell with a team of runners:

18:00 - Aberama Gold

18:30 - The Thin Blue Line

18:30 - Suprise Picture

19:00 - Debydinks

Dalgleish has an average 15% strike rate at this venue.

Race of the day

Our feature race today is the 12:45 at Doncaster, a Novice Handicap Chase where one in particular looks well ahead of the handicapper if putting it all together.

No. 6 Moriko De Vassy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 126

That horse is Moriko De Vassy, who offered plenty of promise at Wetherby on his chase debut and did remarkably well to get within a length of the winner, having jumped poorly throughout. He is clearly in excellent fettle and today returns to the scene of his Novice Hurdle and Bumper victories.

He had the beating of Datsalrightgino in a bumper at this venue and has form that suggests he should have the holding of favourite Haddex Des Obeaux.

He makes stacks of appeal if jumping even slightly better than his debut off of a rating of 126, and he looks open to plenty of improvement.

No. 2 Datsalrightgino (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 138

Datsalrightgino poses the biggest threat after shaping well at Newbury in a stronger race than this that has already seen the second go close next time and the fourth hose up at Kempton.

Still, both of those had reasons to improve, and he now looks like a horse that needs an extra 1/2 a furlong sooner rather than later. Should connections revert to prominent tactics, he could prove hard to catch, but he may not have a tonne in hand of the handicapper.

No doubt, a likeable horse who will be in the thick of things.

Big race verdict

A cracking race but a confident selection would be Moriko De Vassy to get back to winning ways. He has plenty of speed, and his jumping was that of one learning his trade last time. He can continue his fine record at this venue.

Timeform offer up three of their best bets at Southwell

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Thursday.

Final Word

The standout performance at Leopardstown yesterday was not Conflated, but Maxxum, who put in a performance worthy of favouritism for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival.

He looks every inch like a 150-plus hurdler to my eyes. The time was good, he won the right race, and he is with the right outfit. It will take a very good one to beat him in March.

The best bet today is Moriko De Vassy but until tomorrow, be lucky!



