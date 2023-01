Daryl has a strong bet at Kempton

Can Mullins and Townend rack up a four-timer at Fairyhouse?

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At 14:15 at Catterick, trainer Henry Daly and jockey Alice Stevens are 36% when partnering in the last year. Today they team up with Supreme Gift 2.68/5. Daly also has a 37% strike rate with last-time-out winners.

At 16:55 at Kempton, trainer George Boughey has had a good strike rate recently with handicap debutants and today fits the blinkers to Immersion 6.05/1. The trainer has a 25% strike rate when fitting this headgear and a 29% strike rate when moving his horses up in distance.

Mullins and Townend look to continue Fairyhouse dominance

Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend have been operating at a 38% strike rate when partnering at Fairyhouse in the last year. Today they have four runners:

12:53 Fairyhouse - Chavez 15/8

13:53 Fairyhouse - Spanish Harlem 6/4

14:23 Fairyhouse - In Excess 8/11

14:53 Fairyhouse - Hauturiere 11/8

At 15:15 at Catterick, trainer Olly Murphy has had 18 of his 23 runners finish in the first three at this venue in the last five years. Today he saddles Collooney 17.016/1, and his horses are profitable to back when off 60 or more days £31 to a £1 level stake.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

13:00 Newcastle - Visitant - Has won here three times (33%)

14:30 Newcastle - Society Red - Has won here twice (40%)

15:00 Newcastle - Imperial Command - Has won here four times (40%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:45 Catterick - Sams Adventure - Has won off 138 runs off 120

18:00 Kempton - Catch My Breath - Has won off 69 runs off 48

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Harry Fry who has made the 293-mile journey to Catterick with his runner Will Victory [3,75] at 15:15.

This looks like Fry's first-ever runner at this venue, and he partners with Ben Bromley to claim seven pounds off of her back.

Daryl Carter is here with another detailed Cheltenham Festival ante-post preview, and this time tackles the hotly contested Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle...

Race of the day

Today's feature race is Kempton's 19:00, where a small but competitive field made up of mostly sprinters that attempt to lay claim to the seven furlongs contest. I have a strong fancy for a progressive last-time-out scorer.

No. 1 (2) Dark Trooper (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

Ed Walker's Dark Trooper scored on return from a break and a gelding operation despite hanging left and then right under pressure. The runner-up has since won and today's rival Princess Nabel - a 9/1 chance then - was well held in fourth, and she was narrowly touched off next time by the progressive Glorious Angel, who herself is a subsequent winner.

He was unfavoured off of a steady gallop from his midfield position and had won this in spite of hanging left and right.

Today's right-handed track should suit, and with a good draw in stall two, Tom Marquand, who takes over in the saddle, will have a rail to help him.

He offered plenty of promise in some good events on turf as a two-year-old and is surely ahead on the handicapper, with improvement forthcoming over this distance.

No. 3 (1) Dyed In The Wool (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Billy Garritty

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 74

Dyed In The Wood won well over six furlongs at Newcastle last time over a 20/1 chance Vampire Slayer and the well below-par Pocket The Packet. The latter scored next time but only thanks to the fitting of the hood. This race was run in a very slow time (he would have finished last in the following Class 6 handicap), which suggests his stamina is not assured for this step up to seven furlongs today.

He is entitled to improve, but his form is miles off what is required here.

No. 2 (3) Congresbury SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 75

Congresbury could pose the biggest threat returning to the scene of his good debut run, but he has taken backwards steps the last twice. The drop in distance will help, but he may lack the pace of one or two of these.

Big race verdict

I am very hopeful of the chances of Dark Trooper, who looks well-handicapped on the balance of his form and now gets the assistance of Tom Marquand from a good draw to gain a positive position.

It's week 15 of Daryl Carter's Cheltenham Festival Focus, and this week, he attacks a handicap with a 40/1 chance and the Champion Bumper...

Final Word

A busy start to the week, with Cheltenham Festival entries coming in yesterday for the Novice Hurdles, and you can see the Cheltenham Festival previews that are out now here. There were no big shocks other than Good Land not entered for the Albert Bartlett despite his pedigree full of stamina, and Champ Kiely was taken out of the same race - ouch!

My focus for around three months now has been on the Cheltenham Festival, so I hope for a big result come March. For most punters, the festival week is the year's big earner so being extremely prepared is always at the forefront of the mind from October.

It may have affected my day-to-day stuff so far this year, but so far there little action to get stuck into during the National Hunt season, with uncompetitive small-field races producing non-existent value much of the time.

That all changes this week, though, with arguably the best weekend racing in the jumps calendar as Cheltenham trials day takes centre stage.

The movement of the Clarence House Chase to Cheltenham is a very good one in my eyes. That Ascot meeting can almost be cancelled to make Cheltenham Trials day more competitive.

We talk time and time again, saying there is too much racing and the comments of Paul Nicholls and Gary Moore, who were frustrated that the race was not re-opened having been rescheduled, just shows that less racing would entice more competitive fields.

I can't wait for this weekend! I am also heading down there on Saturday, so if you are too, say hello!

Until tomorrow, be lucky



