An absence of Flat racing today as Worcester, Bangor and Fontwell form the UK action for Tuesday, while Bellewstown provides seven races going into the evening. All the tracks at the time of writing were officially good ground, with some firm in the Irish going. However, watering and showers on good ground could make life a bit more difficult and rain is forecast at Bangor on Tuesday, although a dry day is predicted for Bellewstown.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section shows market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

14:15 Worcester: Sweet Auburn - 3.55/2 into 3.02/1

15:00 Worcester Hiconic - 10.09/1 into 8.07/1

16:00 Worcester: Barford Diva - 19.018/1 into 13.012/1

14:45 Bangor: Starsky - 19.018/1 into 10.09/1

15:45 Bangor: Mordred - 11.010/1 into 9.517/2

18:40 Southwell: Mews House - 9.08/1 into 7.06/1

19:00 Fontwell: Presenting Yeats - 6.511/2 into 5.59/2

16:40 Bellewstown: My Manekineko 21.020/1 into 15.014/1

18:15 Bellewstown: Gondor- 21.020/1 into 9.08/1 and Naturally Blond 12.011/1 into 10.09/1

18:45 Bellewstown: Construct - 26.025/1 into 13.012/1

19:15 Bellewstown: Happaugue - 21.020/1 into 10.09/1

19:45 Bellewstown: Six Ace - 10.09/1 out to 6.511/2

Which horses is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

13:30 Worcester: Cardboard Gangster - 3.55/2 out to 3.7511/4

14:30 Worcester: Art of Illusion - 3.259/4 out to 3.55/2

13:45 Bangor: Imperial Sachins - 3.02/1 into 3.259/4

18:00 Fontwell: My Lady Grey - 2.01/1 out to 2.26/5

19:15 Bellewstown: Golden Sandbanks - 2.56/4 out to 2.6213/8

19:45 Bellewstown: Duncreevan - 2.255/4 out to 2.56/4

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

Runners might be a bit sparse on the ground today but there are still ways to boost your place options with three Extra Place Specials on Tuesday. The closing 16:00 2m4f Novice Handicap Hurdle at Worcester has 11 runners. Kim Bailey's Ami De Flots 8.07/1 has finished runner-up on her last three starts including her handicap debut last time out over CD, but I think she wants further.

She was done at 1.141/7 in-play at Ffos Las in June and wears a tongue tie for the first time, and could be worth taking on with Justified who has been very consistent and stays well. The race could pan out for him with a lead.

Over at Bellewstown there are two Extra Place Specials in the 18:15 and 19:15.

The 18:15 2m4f Handicap Hurdle has 16 runners and is a good punting race if not wide open.

Pat Cronin's 12yo hardy veteran Naturally Blond 10.09/1 runs for the 60th time in his career although he has never raced at Bellewstown. He makes the running and scored and bolted up at Killarney recently, although he is off a 10lb higher mark.

The 19:15 2m Handicap Hurdle is another 16-runner race with three reserves with Paul Flynn's Golden Sandbanks 2.68/5 looking to complete the hat-trick with wins over hurdles and his chase debut last time at Tramore - although those Tramore fences aren't the stiffest. He's back over hurdles from a new mark of 92 with Danny Mullins booked.

He has plenty of potential.

Stat Of The Day

Yesterday's stat of the day horse won easily, and we turn to trainer Kieran Burke today, who holds a 100% win record at Fontwell this season with 2-2 showing a level stakes return of +4.58. His only runner on the card is Soul Icon 1.68/13 in the 18:30.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

15:00 Worcester: Pillar Of Steel 4.03/1 has won here twice (40%) and Pisgah Pike 4.216/5 has won here twice (67%).

15:30 Worcester: Sheila Nash 4.216/5 has won here twice (100%).

14:45 Bangor: Flying Verse 2.26/5 has won here twice (67%).

15:45 Bangor: Steel Wave 17.016/1 has won here twice (25%).

18:45 Bellewstown: Bentham 23.022/1 has won here twice (67%).

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:45 Bangor: Blakeney Point 6.511/2 has won off 125 and runs off 112.

14:45 Bangor: Flying Verse 2.26/5 has won off 113 and runs off 102.

Furthest traveller

The furthest traveller for the most competitive card is at Bellewstown for the opening 16:40 Claiming Hurdle is Pretention 81.080/1. A leap of faith may be required there, as trainer Vincent Carroll has sent out few runners in five seasons over jumps.

Justin Landy is a trainer to keep an eye on at Bangor. His Moonlight Beam 21.020/1 in the 13:45 2m7f Handicap Hurdle wants rain, and is hoping the showers arrive to justify the 195 miles from Landy's base in North Yorkshire.

No. 2 Moonlight Beam (Ire) SBK 30/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Justin Landy

Jockey: Thomas Willmott

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

Donald McCain is the man for Bangor, but he could also be the trainer for Fontwell on Tuesday, as his longest traveller for the day is Geromino for the 16:30 2m2f Novice Chase at 253 miles from Malpas. At least he will finish in the first two.

Cape Town Erin 8.07/1 in the 14:00 NHF Worcester race is the longest traveller on the Midlands card at 204 miles from Stockton On Tees for trainer Jess Bedi.

Form Watch

Brian Hughes continued his early season Champion jockey form yesterday with two winners from his five mounts at Stratford, and his stats at Bangor are breathtaking as he is already 8-18 this term at 44% and he's 49-125 over the last five years at the venue.

His mounts look strong today with Sweet Auburn in the 14:15 2m Maiden Hurdle backed this morning. Flying Verse 2.255/4 is a three-time winner at Bangor for the 14:45 3m Handicap Chase and Armattiekan 6.511/2 in the 15:15 2m4f Handicap Chase could give the rider a treble that pays 44.043/1. He also has Zamond 4.57/2 in the 15:45 2m Handicap Hurdle for Don McCain and Geneva Dragon in the 16:20 2m3f Handicap Hurdle .

All five have good chances and the accumulator on the quintet of Hughes' mounts pays a huge 789.0 on the Sportsbook multiple.

No. 5 Genever Dragon (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 98

Nathan Brennan has had only one ride at the track this term and it was a winner and the 7lb conditional rider has two rides on the card today at Bangor with Lelantos 4.216/5 in the 13:45 2m7 Handicap Hurdle and Starsky 10.09/1 in the 14:45 3m Handicap Chase.

In terms of trainers at "The Dee", it's hard to match McCain, but Gary Hanmer is a handler on the up and his 4-10 record this season at Bangor at 40% is worth close inspection. He has four runners today, although three are outsiders and his best chance looks to be the hat-trick seeking Bright Sunbird 8.07/1 in the opening 13:45.

Jockey Harry Kimber has been the one to follow at Fontwell this season and holds a 3-4 record so far this term at 75% showing a level stakes profit return of +26.11.

The conditional has just one ride on the Sussex card today in Soul Icon 1.68/13 in the three-runner 18:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle. Kimber is also 2-2 on the horse following a pair of easy wins at Uttoxeter this term.

No. 3 Soul Icon SBK 1/2 EXC 1.56 Trainer: Keiran Burke

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 101

Trainer Kieran Burke holds a 100% win record at Fontwell this season with 2-2 showing a level stakes return of +4.58. His only runner on the card is Soul Icon 1.68/13 in the 18:30.

Neil Mullholland is showing the best return at Fontwell this term at +19.14 from his 4-10 40% record so far. Agent Saonois 5.04/1 in the 17:30 2m2f Handicap Hurdle, Ballymilan 2.89/5 in the 18:00 3m2f Novice H'Cap Chase and Viking Ruby 4.75 in the 19:00 3m2f Handicap Hurdle all have sound claims.

The Mullholland treble at Fontwell on Tuesday pays 65.31 and Viking Ruby has been backed this morning.

Over to Worcester, and Daryl Jacob who has just one ride on the card with hat-trick seeking Sheila Nash 4.216/5 for trainer Harry Whittington in the 15:30 2m7f Handicap Hurdle. She's 2-2 at Worcester this term and won easily last time out off a mark of 94.

Jacob in the last week has had one ride at Ballinrobe and one here at Worcester (Sheila Nash) and both won, so the one-ride stat could work again today and he's 2-4 at 50% here this term. Whittington is 2-3 at 66%.

Peter Bowen also makes the trip count, and he's 3-7 at 43%, while Ben Pauling's 39% strike-rate at the track this season shows a level stakes return of +10.00 from his seven winners.

Imperial Knight 3.02/1 is his only representative on the Worcester card this afternoon, and he only has one rival in the opening 13:00 2m7f Novice Chase.

Dillon Maxwell is an experienced conditional in Ireland with 18 winners from 255 rides in the last five seasons. He's had success with a win from two mounts at Bellewstown this term and Mandarin Monarch 5.04/1 off a mark of 116 is his only chance on the card in the 16:40 2m4f Claiming Hurdle.

The 9yo last won in March at Navan when he travelled well and he drops in class today with Maxwell 1-2 at Bellewstown this term.

Colm Murphy is 1-1 at the track this season and his only runner at Bellewstown today is Gondor in the 18:15 2m4f Handicap Hurdle. The 7yo was second yesterday at Ballinrobe and has been backed on the Sportsbook from 20/1 into 8/1. Will he turn around quickly?

Race of the day

The Mullycurry Cup over 2m4f for Bellewstown's 18:45 is the best of the day and trainer Gordon Elliott will be looking to win the race for the first time since 2018.

Lieutenant Highway 2.89/5 is a fast progressing horse following three wins on the spin including a 9L victory at Ballinrobe last time in novice company.

The 5yo made the running on that occasion over slightly shorter, and the trip of 2m4f should suit again today for his handicap debut as he is a Fame And Glory and saw out the 2m4f well earlier in the season at Clonmel when scoring. The change of tactics recently in making the running has transformed him with the headgear, and for a first start in handicap company, could be on a good mark of 119.

No. 5 Lieutenant Highway (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 119

Elliott's Jimmy Jimmy 6.05/1 is also in the race, but he's only had one run since 2020 and is hard to fancy while second favourite Telecon has been moving from 4/1 to 9/2 but there is the hope of him serving up some opposition to Elliott.

He won at Ballinrobe in July by 15L with the first-time hood, but he was beaten at Galway last time, albeit at Listed level. Telecon as the potential to be quirky by Telescope, and a mark of 120 is hard one to weigh up considering his 15L win came from nowhere. However, he did make a late error at Ballybrit two from home, which makes it nigh on impossible to make up ground in the closing stages there.

A clean jumping round is needed but his trainer Mark Fahey doesn't have many winners - although one has come at Bellewstown from two runners at 50%.

No. 4 Telecon SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Mark Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: R. A. Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 120

Gavin Cromwell and John McConnell are both doubly represented while Guiri of Jessica Harrington is proving to be somewhat erratic with his less than fluent jumping and keen-going tendencies last time. He is not progressing.

Big race verdict

Elliott's stats are Bellewstown read 2-6 this term at 33% and he does show a profit of +6.50, although in the last five seasons that's down to +2.80 from 67 runners.

The fact that Telecon's late error proved costly, he looks worth another chance, especially if the ground stays on the good side as he caught me eye with the way he travelled early in his career in a bumper at Clonmel. I give him a chance off a mark of 120.

Andrew Asquith previews Tuesday's card at Bangor and includes three bets with an each-way selection and a well handicapped pick.

Final Word

I was very frustrated and annoyed with myself during the York Ebor meeting last week.

Cold Case was a horse I had put up for my Daily Racing Multiple column at Chester earlier in the season, and immediately after the race my impression was that Andrea Atzeni made a poor decision at the Roodeye as the rider made a dive for the inside, where as everything was winning out wide at Chester with the usual low draws struggling on slower ground.

I was waiting for an entry, but when I saw him in the Gimcrack at 20/1 I was put off having a bet on him.

He had travelled so well at Chester (and hit around 1/2 in-running) that he clearly looked a good horse. Needless to say he ran well and finished third at 18/1. The each-way bet would have been good, but it was going against my first impression due to price which put me off. First impressions can often be wrong, but they can also be right and backing at those prices is the key to long term profit.

Good luck for Tuesday and Daryl Carter returns for Wednesday - with hopefully more runners!