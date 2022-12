Daryl looks to the lucky last for today's best bet

Unfortunately, Pistoletto couldn't get the job done yesterday, but there were four winners highlighted from six in the mark your card section and an 18/1 stat of the day winner.

Ffos Las is due for an inspection at 9.30 am this morning but unfortunately, that's too late for this column!

At Southwell at 14:03 Colnago 4.57/2 has been knocking on the door and gets cheek-pieces the first time for Karl Burke. Punters would have made a £10 profit backing Burke's runners blind in this headgear from a £1 level stake.

At 15:33 at Southwell, September Power 4.57/2 drops into Class 6 for the first time in her career and trainer Michael Wigham has a 1-2 (50%) record with older horses at this venue this season.

At 17:05 at Southwell, Politics 2.47/5 was finishing like a steam train on his first start for his new yard at Wolverhampton, and today has just his third start in Class 6 company with one of those previous efforts excusable on heavy ground at Redcar. He should prove a class above now revitalised.

Buick holds all the aces at Chelmsford

At 18:00 at Chelsmford Cavern Club 4.57/2, he looks just the type to appreciate the fitting of cheek-pieces for the first time, and trainer Marco Botti has seen 32% of his horses in the frame when fitting for the first time. The trainer also books William Buick, for which the pair have an 18% strike rate.

William Buick could have a good evening at Chelsmford tonight. His first four rides of the night are all priced under 4/1 and include the following...

17:30 Tagabawa 1.910/11

18:00 Cavern Club 4.57/2

18:30 Mighty River 1.84/5

19:00 Diamon Ranger 3.02/1

At 19:30 at Chelsmford, Mountain Road 2.35/4 has already beaten two of his rivals, and the race has plenty of pace to set up a hattrick of wins.

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:33 Southwell - Brandy Station - Has won here four times (22%)

20:00 Chelmsford - Papa Stour - Has won here twice (15%)

20:30 Chelmsford - Brains - Has won here twice (25%)

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

14:33 Southwell - Dapper Man - Has won off 69 runs off 56

15:03 Southwell - Liberated Lad - Has won off 65 runs off 53

16:35 Southwell - Aberama Gold - Has won off 101 runs off 85

17:05 Southwell - Thegreatestshowman - Has won off 79 runs off 65

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Keith Dalgleish who has made the 271-mile journey to Southwell with his only runner of the day, Aberama Gold 6.05/1 at 16:35.

His runner is well-handicapped on old form, is 0-2 at this venue, and following the trainer fitting first-time blinkers is not a profitable angel - cue him bolting up!

Today's feature race comes from Chelmsford at 20:30, the day's final race, so let's hope this one is worth the wait!

No. 3 (1) Brains (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: Grace McEntee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Brains is a tricky character but has dropped in the weights under patient tactics for his new yard despite seven of his eight victories having been described as "made all". He burst out the gates at Wolverhampton last time and was ridden more forwardly than he has been this season but was denied a clear run at a crucial moment. He finished out his race strongly there and today is re-fitted with the blinkers. He has a good draw in stall one and has won at this venue twice.

He is 6-15 when racing at class 5 level or lower, and today could be the day he bounces back to form.

No. 2 (3) Roman Dynasty (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Roman Dynasty has rightly been supported overnight. His opening odds of 20/1 were far too big especially given he has a fair record at this venue despite having seen defeat on all five attempts. His 0-23 record does temper enthusiasm, though, but he is not out of this, having run with extreme credit in recent times in stronger events.

No. 6 (2) Nasim SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 69

Michael Appleby is just 2-32 when fitting a visor for the first time, but this does represent an ease in grade for Nasim, who ran with credit here over seven furlongs last time. The step back up to 1m, especially with pace pressure, could be his undoing.

Big race verdict

This can go to Brains, who looks like a winner in waiting under these conditions. The 1m trip is a big positive, along with the draw in stall one, a useful claimer, and a return to this venue with the headgear re-fitted. He must go close.

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Final Word

The weather has scuppered the weekend meetings at Ascot, Haydock and Newcastle. Frustrating but unavoidable. On the positive side Christmas is just around the corner, and the racing looks set to be scorching.

If you're a Cheltenham Festival focussed individual like me, then this is the period where the cream starts to rise to the top. Christmas is when bubbles burst, stars are made, and the ante-post markets start offering excellent value. It's a time to keep one eye on entries and one on the ante-post markets, and you will find there are times when a horse you like for a Grade 1, for example, is 6/4 for a race at Christmas but 10/1 for the race in March - this is the time to strike.

Ante-post betting is all about timing, so keep an eye on those entries over the next two weeks and be sure not to miss out!

Talking of ante-post, Cheltenham Festival Focus will still be out this Sunday despite the lack of racing to cover from the weekend, and you can read last weeks here.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



