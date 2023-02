Daryl heads to Southwell for his best bet at 4/1

At 13:40 at Huntingdon, trainer Fergal O'Brien has had a 34% strike rate at this venue in the last five years. Today he saddles Great Heart'jac 2.89/5.

At Thurles at 13:55, trainer Willie Mullins fits a first-time hood to runner Instit 2.89/5 and has a 25% strike rate when doing so. She must reverse from with Tellmesomethinggirl in a fascinating clash.

At Sedgefield at 14:40, trainer Donald McCain saddles Jipekaa Machin 6.05/1. He has booked Brian Hughes, and this trainer/jockey combo has had a 38% strike rate together here in the last 365 days, and this is their only combination runner - each-way chance.

In the last five years, trainer duo O Greenall & J Guerriero have had a 46% strike rate at Sedgefield (7-15) and today send First Man 5.04/1 at 15:15.

At Southwell at 15:35, trainer Marco Botti is profitable to back blind £24 to a £1 level stake with horses running the first time after a gelding operation. He saddles See You Boy 11.010/1.

There are NO profitable angles with handicap debutants today, and there are in the region of 18 running across today's cards.

At 16:00 at Huntingdon, Pam Sly runs William Cody 3.02/1 and backing all of her horses over fences in the last two years would have seen a 39% strike rate.

At 17:20 at Thurles, trainer Willie Mullins has a 37% strike rate (71-190) with first-time out runners in the last two years. Today he saddles West End Victory 1.910/11.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:25 Southwell - Walking On Clouds - Has won here four times (80%)

15:35 Southwell - Justcallmepete - Has won here four times (57%)

19:00 Newcastle - After John - Has won here three times (60%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

15:15 Sedgefield - First Man - Has won off 99 runs off 88

17:00 Newcastle - Athmad - Has won off 82 runs off 72

19:00 Newcastle - Tathmeen - Has won off 71 runs off 59

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Archie Watson who has made the 285-mile journey to Newcastle with one running in Sharvara 7.06/1 at 17:30.

Watson's runner is on the track for the first time after a gelding operation, and the trainer has a 20% strike rate with such runners. He has a 22% strike rate at Newcastle and is profitable to back here £18 to a £1 level stake.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 14:25 at Southwell, a competitive 11-runner-affair where it may pay to take a chance on a six-year-old that has been banging at the door.

No. 5 (6) Intervention SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

Intervention wasn't seen to the best effect last time when stepping up to 7f, but the drop back to 6f today and the return to Southwell, where his form figures read 226411, are both big positives.

He has been running consistently well this winter, and this is easier than his latest two assignments at this venue. He looks ready to strike off of a workable mark and birthed in a good stall and can reverse his Wolverhampton narrow defeat to Walking On Clouds with a clearer passage.

No. 1 (5) Walking On Clouds (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 83

Walking On Clouds finished narrowly ahead of Intervention at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start and continued his progress with a smooth win back at the minimum distance last time. He has progressed rapidly this season, but he is edging up the weights, and it's only a matter of time before this good run comes to an end. He faces stiff competition today and will do well to hold off Intervention and Shalaa Asker.

No. 9 (11) Shalaa Asker SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 74

Shalaa Asker finished behind Intervention back In January but has solid claims with his consistent running this winter. He was no match for Walking On Clouds at Newcastle on his penultimate start. He doesn't have a lot to find, having scored over course and distance last time out. He is now 2-4 50% at this track and a big player today.

Big race verdict

This can go to Intervention, and another victory looks likely for jockey Oisin Murphy who has been in scintillating form (31%) since his return to the saddle. Intervention has been knocking on the door, and a good prominent ride today could see him hard to peg back.

Calvin has a 16/1 chance for the Grand National

After the 2023 Grand National weights were announced on Tuesday, Tony Calvin has a 16/1 ante-post tip to consider, believing that this youngster has the potential to show his class off what is a pretty fair mark...

Final Word - The whip

The whip has been hot-topic this week, notably, the ban of Lorcan Williams and 18 others, who exceeded the required number of strikes and used their whip above shoulder height as the new rules were firmly stamped in by the BHA. Lorcan received 14 days for exceeding the threshold and a further four for raising his stick above shoulder height.

There are lots to pick out of this, but here's my view.

The shoulder height restriction is absolute nonsense. The jockeys have been well-trained for many years in using the stick correctly, and for the BHA to waltz in and start changing their approach and riding style with no conclusive evidence that it makes any difference is just plain wrong. However, this is just four days of the ban.

The lengthier portion of the ban (14 days) is inexcusable. The number of strikes is something jockeys should easily be able to manage. There is no excuse for exceeding the number of strikes unless you can't count, regardless of whether you are in a driving finish and may lose the race. The rules are the rules, and if you break them to win, then it's cheating, as far as I am concerned.

We may not like or agree with these new rules, but there has to be some give and take when it comes to the BHA. The number of strikes is there to ensure a fair race, and that's acceptable to me - the shoulder nonsense is not.

Whether down the line this is just the start of the process to ban the whip altogether is another issue.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.



