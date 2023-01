Daryl heads to Newcastle for a handicap debutant 5/1

Master Of Seas back in action at Meydan!

Roger Varian handicap debutant the stat of the day

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

At 12:50 at Southwell, trainer Andy Carroll and jockey Clifford Lee have had a 27% strike rate when partnering at this venue in the last 365 days. Today they combine with Maybe Tonight 6.05/1.

At Southwell at 15:50, trainer Alice Haynes has a 33% strike rate with horses returning first time after a gelding operation. She saddles Two Deserts 9.08/1.

Master Of The Seas out to wash away rivals at Meydan

2001 2,000 Guineas runner-up Master Of The Seas 1.910/11 returns to action in the 16:20 at Meydan today and is a horse with a fantastic record fresh. He looks to have an excellent opportunity to get back on track, and the re-fitting of the hood looks like a big positive to his chances, having worn the headgear in the above-mentioned, his Craven Stakes win and his excellent third to Benbatl in the Joel Stakes.

Trainer Nigel Tinkler has a 27% strike rate when applying the visor, and today at 16:15 at Newcastle Whatwouldyouknow 5.59/2 is fitted with the headgear - he struck in first-time cheek-pieces last season.

At Southwell at 16:23, trainer Jennie Candlish has a 28% strike rate when turning horses out within seven days. She saddles Hachert 9.08/1.

At Dundalk at 17:00, backing trainer Henry De Bromhead and Billy Lee over the last five years would have seen a profit of £22 to a £1 level stake. They combined again today with Annexation 11.010/1.

Trainer David Loughnane and jockey Billy Loughnane have been on fire in the last 14 days when combining. Today they partner up with King Of Speed 8.515/2 at 18:45 at Newcastle.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:20 Southwell - Hammy End - Has won here twice (40%)

15:55 Dundalk - Leclerc - Has won here twice (40%)

17:30 Dundalk - San Andreas - Has won here four times (30%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:20 Southwell - Bobba Tee - Has won off 68 runs off 58

15:20 Southwell - Win Win Power - Has won off 67 runs off 53

16:23 Southwell - Hachert - Has won off 68 runs off 57

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer's Harry & Roger Charlton who have made the 292-mile journey to Newcastle with their runner Man Of Eden 1.910/11 at 18:15.

Race of the day

Today's feature race comes from Newcastle at 16:15, a Class 6 Handicap where a Hugo Palmer handicap debutant interests me.

No. 4 (5) Heretic (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Heretic makes his handicap debut after having three quick runs in four weeks from October to November and then was not knocked about at Southwell in December in his final Novice start. He caught the eye there, having been drawn in stall ten and posted wide for much of the contest, but he made good ground until William Buick saw the race had got away from him and was eased.

He shaped like he had more to offer and now returns to Newcastle, where he showed plenty of promise in two outings in Novice company last year. He starts life in a Class 6 contest, and it would be no surprise to see connections revert to more prominent tactics with a good draw here.

He remains unexposed, and Hugo Palmer has scored with two of his three runners at this venue in the last year (67%) and he has an 18% strike rate with handicap debutants.

No. 9 (2) Endofastorm (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: David C. Griffiths

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 58

Endofastorm won at huge odds of 125/1 here 16 days ago, but there was no fluke about it, having come from an unpromising position off a steady pace. He has now run two good races at this venue and deserves a little more respect in this market than his 10/1 price tag suggests.

No. 3 (10) Broctune Red SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Gillian Boanas

Jockey: Aiden Brookes

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

Broctune Red never got a clear crack at things eight days ago and has proven solid course form at this venue. He could be on the way back to form and is weighted to have a say in this contest. He may find one or two too good this time, but he is one to keep on the radar for the near future.

Big race verdict

A tricky contest, but the unexposed profile of Heretic is too appealing to pass up, and he has ideal conditions on this first crack at a handicap. He is bred to be better than this rating, and the progeny of Galileo Gold are hugely profitable to back at this Newcastle venue (£341 to a £1 level stake). Endofastorm, (also a son of Galileo Gold) can follow him home in a 1-2 for the sire.

It's week 14 and Daryl's 33/1 ante-post tip Blood Destiny impressed him at Fairyhouse as he reflects on the weeks action and adds another selection to his growing list..

Final Word - Trolls

January certainly hasn't gone my way! I have had four of the last six horses trade at odds-on, most recently at 1.121/8 and 1.132/15, including a 2pt strong fancy 7/1 chance beaten. There's nothing you can do when your luck is out; it's out.

Some trolls believe you should quit despite years and years of continued profit. You're terrible. You're the worst thing to happen to the world since Adolf's Third Reich.

But just like the Allied army quitting is absolutely no option. Trolls only want to drag you into their own misery once they smell blood. They circle like sharks, feeding off a sniff of vulnerability.

They want to be in the position of those they are attempting to claw at the ankles of. It could be the reality of realising that they will never be there, but a friendly approach and a positive attitude instead of angry and abusive writing may have gotten them a hand out of the trenches.

After all, a rising tide raises all ships.

Don't sit, suffer and colonise with the rats plaguing the walkways of heroes clawing at the ankles of those that have climbed out.

If you are going through a tough time because of the comments on social media, my DM's are always open. Don't let anyone drag you down, and continue to strive for success in whatever is your chosen field.

Until Wednesday, be lucky.



