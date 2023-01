Fairyhouse, Newcastle, Ludlow and Wincanton are all OFF

Daryl likes a runner with a huge weight allowance at Wolves

The Stat of the day is going for 4-4!

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At 13:55 at Wolverhampton, Serenity Rose 1.910/11 has finished runner-up on her last two outings and today finds an excellent opportunity to get off the mark, having recorded an RPR 11lbs higher than her closest market rival.

At 18:00 at Kempton, trainer Andrew Balding has a 23% strike rate with handicap debutants and saddles Strike Alliance 8.07/1.

At 19:30 at Kempton, Annaf 1.910/11 looks set to build on his excellent Lingfield victory on return. He is the most natural sprinter in the contest, and he bumped into the likes of Sense Of Security and Harry Three last term on turf, but all three of his wins have come on the AW. Kiwano 4.57/2 looks his biggest and most interesting danger!

Billy Loughnane continues in excellent form

Claiming jockey Billy Loughnane continues in excellent form this winter operating at a 26% strike rate, scoring with 11 of his last 43 rides in the last 14 days for a profit of £12.14 to a £1 level stake. He has four rides today.

13:20 Wolverhampton - Algheed 13/8

14:30 Wolverhampton - Pysanka 7/2

15:05 Wolverhampton - Arcadian Nights 10/3

16:15 Wolverhampton - Apache Star 9/2

At 20:00 at Kempton, Roger Varian's Dinoo 2.56/4 looks a winner in waiting after catching the eye the last twice and is sure to appreciate this step up in distance with the handicapper leaving him on the same rating.

Horses for courses

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

15:05 Wolverhampton - Arcadian Knights - Has won here three times (30%)

16:15 Wolverhampton - Boom The Groom - Has won here three times (23%)

18:30 Kempton - Uzincso - Has won here six times (31%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:20 Wolverhampton - Hello Me - Has won off 85 runs off 75

16:15 Wolverhampton - Spanish Angel - Has won off 70 runs off 57

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Charlie Johnston, who has made the 246-mile journey to Kempton with three runners:

17:30 - A Little Respect 51.050/1

17:30 - French Invasion 4.03/1

18:00 - Trojan Legend 3.02/1

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 13:20 at Wolverhampton, a Fillies Class 5 Handicap that sees a competitive field of seven head to post.

No. 3 (1) Inevitable Outcome (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

Inevitable Outcome gave the firm impression that a return to form was imminent in the reapplied cheek-pieces when a narrowly behind today's rival Algheed over seven furlongs here last time. Still, she is drawn better today and partners back up with Laura Pearson, who has scored three times over course and distance with this filly and claims three off of her back.

She is handicapped to go well, and the drop back to six furlongs should see her get a stronger pace to aim at after suffering a stedilly run affair over further last time. She makes plenty of appeal.

No. 1 (2) Algheed (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 77

Algheed is firmly on the up but has never won over six furlongs, lacking the pace to challenge. Billy Loughnane's seven pounds claim will certainly help, but her 1-8 strike rate at this venue is slightly off-putting at the top of the market, and it would be no surprise to see her a bigger price than 13/8 closer to the off.

No. 6 (4) Cariad Angel (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 76

Cariad Angel is low mileage, unexposed and bred to be pretty useful for a yard that has had plenty of success with its sprinters in the last 18 months. She is Karl Burke's only runner on the card, and the three-year-old receives a healthy 16 lbs weight-for-age allowance and arrives on the back of an excellent all-the-way win over the minimum trip of five furlongs at this venue last time. There are lots to like about her chances, with six furlongs surely set to suit on the evidence of her Novice form.

She is drawn well for an attacking ride, and she has the ability to rate higher than many of these exposed rivals.

Big race verdict

This is a good race, but three-year-olds at this time of year have a significant advantage with the weight allowance they receive, and they usually bump into exposed horses. That's the case today with Cariad Angel, and she could prove very hard to pass with a prominent attacking ride highly likely.

Turners Chase preview by Mark Milligan

Mark Milligan previews the Turners Novices' Chase from an ante-post perspective and is siding with Gordon Elliott against the Mullins army...T

Final Word - Weather floors punters

It was announced yesterday that the 2021/22 Stayers Hurdle winner and a favourite for this year's contest, Flooring Porter, is only 50-50 to make the festival after suffering a setback. I first thought the syndicate was at it again to get a bigger price. He has been strangely run this season, with many thinking they have only one race in mind, and the bookmakers had taken a cautious approach in holding him at 5/1. They haven't held back here, though, and he is now 12/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

This staying division looks abysmal, probably the worst I have seen in many years. This could easily mean your usual stats go out the window. I mean, Teahupoo 7/1, who has never gone beyond 2m3f, is a second favourite. Blazing Khal 10/1 is another that is not sure to run and the keen-going Saint Sam is as short as 10/1, christ Sharjah - yes, Champion Hurdler Sharjah is only 12/1, and the long-absent Monkfish is 14/1.

It's atrocious!

In other news, the weather looks set to cause havoc with the weekend's meetings. Haydock will surely be off along with Ascot as ground staff struggle with the second big freeze this winter.

On the plus side, the fields will be competitive through February, won't they? Don't bank on it. The National Hunt sphere has been very poor this year with uncompetitive races, which has now even affected Ireland - just look at their Novice Chases. You can't blame punters itching to get to Cheltenham at least there is some competition! It really is all about Cheltenham.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7