At Doncaster at 14:45, trainer Andrew Balding is +£32 to a £1 level stake with his two-year-olds at this venue and today saddles the well-bred Arabic Legend 5/15.80.

Haggas can be the punter's pal at Yarmouth

At 14:55 at Yarmouth, William Haggas' Lordship 13/82.62 bumped into a twice subsequent winner on handicap debut last month and readily got off the mark in Novice company last time and could be a handicapper to follow now switched back to this sphere. Haggas is very profitable to back at Yarmouth.

In the following 15:30, Haggas saddles Tafreej 5/42.24, who looks a winner in waiting, having almost overcome adversity in a stronger race at Chester last time and looks very fairly treated off this mark of 84.

The first of two days at Newcastle kicks off this evening with their feature, the 18:35 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes, where Group 1 winner Nashwa 3/10 drops back in grade and should prove hard to beat.

At Doncaster at 15:20, jockey James Doyle and trainer Hugo Palmer have had a 36% strike rate when partnering here in the last five years. Today they team up with Double Oban 13/27.40.

At Newmarket at 20:10, Richard Hannon hopes his Powerdress 11/112.00 can bounce back to form, having disappointed the last twice, but the move back down to six furlongs looks positive.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Eugene M O'Sullivan, who has made the 315-mile journey to Cartmel with two runners: 15:05 Carnet De Stage 4/14.80 and 14:47 Amazing Amy 7/17.80.

It's a rare journey across the water for the Cork trainer, and market support should be noted.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 20:30 at Chester, which is a cracking three-year-old handicap and features a horse I have been waiting to run in a handicap for some time.

No. 2 (8) Tajawal (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Tajawal is indeed a well-handicapped horse with this opening rating of 85, given the balance of his form, and you could easily argue he should be unbeaten. He made a very promising debut at Kempton in a race that has worked out exceptionally well when finding the line coming too quickly a neck behind Mr Mistoffelees (89). He was then beaten at odds of 1/2 when ducking right down the home straight, only to finish with running left one length behind useful pair Wonder Legend (94) and Mr Buster (94) before heading to Sandown and being dragged across the track by an 18/1 chance losing any hope of winning the race.

Still, he did remarkably well, only to be beaten seven lengths at Sandown when staying on strongly at the finish behind Artistic Star (106) and Torito (105).

He bolted up at Ayr over Lil Frank when showing a smart turn of foot, and given the way he took the bends there, he should enjoy this turning track.

Harry Davies claims three pounds off his back and makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut.

No. 3 (1) Balance Play (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Balance Play is on the upgrade after just a handful of starts, but he was no match for Torito at Epsom when well placed in a steadily run affair, and he has lacked a turn of foot in a couple of his races, seeing him outpaced and this sharp track could see him vulnerable. He just might not be quick enough.

No. 1 (6) Theme Park SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Theme Park is another progressive three-year-old who arrives, having stayed on in good races at York the last twice, and he is interesting moving up in distance. He could have plenty more to come and should be feared by all.

Big race verdict

This is a cracking contest that is sure to produce winners down the line, but Tajawal gets the vote to fight off Theme Park. Balance Play has proven popular with pundits, but he will be outpaced around here, and the two nippier horses should get the better of him. Tajawal has done nothing but improve with each outing, and his pedigree suggests going back up to this distance is a big positive.

Timeform delve in at Doncaster

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Doncaster on Friday.

Final Word

Well, this is it, gang, the last ever Daily News column from me as I prepare for my new Betfair daily tipping column from Monday.

It's been a pleasure to bring you this info for the last two years.

Until next time, be lucky.

