Daily Racing News: Grade 1 Savills Chase is crying out for an upset Racing News: Grade 1 Savills Chase is crying out for an upset</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-28">28 December 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Daily Racing News: Grade 1 Savills Chase is crying out for an upset", "name": "Daily Racing News: Grade 1 Savills Chase is crying out for an upset", "description": "Wednesday's racing comes from Catterick, Leopardstown, Leicester, Limerick and Newcastle and here with all your daily racing info to give you is Daryl Carter...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-28T08:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-28T10:00:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown action 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Wednesday's racing comes from Catterick, Leopardstown, Leicester, Limerick and Newcastle and here with all your daily racing info to give you is Daryl Carter... Daryl takes two each-way stabs at the Savills Chase at 33/1 and 11/1 Looks at the competitive Irish action Highlights Dan Skelton's excellent Leicester strike rate Money Talk Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. Mark your card The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today! At 12:28 at Catterick, Donald McCain and jockey Brian Hughes have a 24% strike rate at this venue in the last five years and team up with Present Fair [17.0], who shaped well on the hurdle debut for a long way before folding like an old deck chair. He was better than the bare result and could take a big step forward today. Skelton's out in force at Leicester At Leicester today, Dan Skelton will look to enhance his 35% strike rate in the last five years at this course. He saddles a strong team of four horses and is profitable to back £18 to a £1 level stake here: 12:10 Leicester - Mount Tempest 6/112:45 Leicester - Unexpected Party 4/614:35 Leicester - Playful Saint 6/415:10 Leicester - Our Jet 11/5 A £1 lucky 15 pays £312 At Limerick at 13:30, Willie Mullins sends Allegorie De Vassy [1.5] for her chase debut. He won this race with Concertista last year, and his runner is currently the 10/3 favourite for the Mares Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Eight of the last ten winners of the 14:40 Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick have been double-figure odds, and no favourite has won in the last ten years. Trainer's Simon and Ed Crisford make a long 245-mile journey to Newcastle 16:25 today with their sole runner of the entire day Central Hall [1.9]. He gets first-time cheek-pieces, connections are just 1-10 (small sample size) when applying this, but they have a 29% strike rate at this venue. The 12:00 Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown looks like a strong renewal. Lot Of Joy [2.0] will appreciate the step up in trip and did really well to finish behind a promising rival at Cork last time. Grangeclare West's form will be tested as Firm Footings [4.5] bids to go one better while there are plenty of newcomers to note in a race to keep a close eye on. The 13:10 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown produced plenty of fancied runners for the final in March last term. Maxxum [4.5] looks well ahead of the assessor, and Vina Ardanza [17.0] is another worth a closer look. The 13:45 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle has been named in honour of trainer Henry de Bromhead's son after his tragic death in September. He saddles Bob Olinger [4.5], who goes to Leopardstown for the first time and has it all to prove now stepping up to 3m for the first time. Flooring Porter [2.4] will look to enhance his claims of a repeat in the Stayers Hurdle by looking to land this race for the second time in three years (2nd last year), and Home By The Lee [7.0] is out to prove last time was no fluke. Horses for courses This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks. 14:20 Leopardstown - Kemboy - Has won here twice (25%)14:40 Limerick - Spyglass Hill - Has won here twice (40%)15:55 Newcastle - Perfect Swiss - Has won here three times (25%) Weighted to go well "Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. There are no horses running today 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark. Furthest traveller Today's furthest traveller is trainer duo Paul &amp; Oliver Cole, who made the 284-mile journey to Newcastle with their only runner of the day, Toophan [12.0], at 15:55. The trainer partnership have a huge 38% strike rate at this venue and is profitable to back £10 to a £1 level stake. Race of the day Today's feature race is the 14:20 Savills Chase at Leopardstown, where favourite A Plus Tard looks to bounce back from disappointment at Haydock and go one better than he did in this contest last year. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#a-plus-tard-fr] It was unlike A Plus Tard to run so disappointingly when a heavy favourite for Haydock's Betfair Chase, and it was the first time he has failed to complete and the first time in his entire career that he has finished out of the first three. You can forgive punters for treading with caution with him as he looks to bounce back, and if he does, he will take a world of beating here. For me, that Betfair run would just be hanging over me slightly when taking a short price about any horse, so I can happily let him win at his current odds. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#fury-road-ire] Fury Road is one of two I like for an each-way punt in this. He seemingly enjoys top-of-the-ground these days, and he has the ability to put in a big performance at this level. He has around a stone to find with his stablemates Galvin and Conflated, but I feel the former is on the downgrade, and the latter never proved his stamina in a well-run race despite winning this contest last year. His form, notably when winning on this card last year, is not too far off what is required outside of the favourite, and he must have a chance after scoring at Down Royal on return over a trip too short. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#franco-de-port-fr] Franco De Port is the other I have had a small each-way stab at. He could never get into a rhythm in this contest last year when held up off a slowly run race dictated by Conflated, and a stiffer test today will suit. Younger horses have had a great record in this contest in the last ten years, and this seven-year-old is not done improving yet. He finished ahead of Conflated last year at Fairyhouse in the Gold Cup Novice Chase over 2m4f, and he has untapped potential at the top level over 3m. 40/1 is a bit insulting. Big race verdict A good race, but Franco De Port and Fury Road are where my two each-way darts have landed, and hopefully, with all eight likely to stand their ground, I genuinely see it hard to kick one of those out of the frame. I wouldn't be as confident as some of A Plus Tard bouncing back, but he is the most likely winner if he does! Timeform has just the ticket for Newcastle Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Wednesday... Read Timeform tips here. Cheltenham Festival Focus week 11 It's week 11, and Daryl Carter is back with a Christmas special Cheltenham Festival Focus column. He reviews all the action and offers up another ante-post bet to add to his growing list... Read Cheltenham Focus here. Final Word - Sinkhole, where are you? I hope everyone had a good Christmas spent with family and friends. On the racing front, there was plenty to get stuck into on Boxing Day. It was a profitable day across the country, but I worked the boxes at Wincanton on the busiest day I've ever seen. Without patting myself on the back too much, I have a fantastic record at Wincanton and always arrive there full of confidence. It was a different story on Boxing Day, though. I never had a horse place in the first three. It was shocking! I can't remember the last time that happened. I had put some negative energy into the universe early on by saying that if Eureka Creek doesn't win the first, it could be a poor day. She was beaten 54 lengths! Onto the second race, and there was no way in hell Ahorsewithnoname 1/3 was going to be beaten in this race. And that's the exact phrase I relayed to my guests, and she pulled up! I could already see an avalanche starting to form, but there was still competitive action to come, and it's never over until it's over, right? I fancied Alminar at big odds of 25/1 to hit the frame - he pulled up, and then Runswick Bay who I could have argued was one of the better bets on the card, followed suit! If the ground had turned into a sinkhole, by this time, I would have willingly been taken with hands held high, hopping in like it was a water slide. Unfortunately, the ground stayed firm, and I had another three races to suffer. No No Tonic was the horse that got away. She loves Wincanton, and I should have stayed loyal, but I opted for the improving Jaramillo, who drifted like a barge and was beaten 53 lengths! Barbados Bucks was my selection in the penultimate race - he actually placed third, so I am a liar in the above sentence, but it hardly felt like a consolation by this point. If all else fails, tip the favourite in the bumper, especially if it's a Sam Thomas horse at Wincanton. Nope, he could only manage an 18-length fifth, but by this time, I was slaloming between 1,000 vehicles trying to find my escape route. It was one of the worst tipping days of my career, but I think I made up for it slightly with the parade ring visits giving people an experience out of the ordinary. I met some great people, including the owners of Does He Know, who will hopefully take my advice and avoid Ascot in February for a better chance at the Cheltenham Festival. All in all, it was a great day to be racing, just not a great one to be a tipster! Until tomorrow, be lucky! Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown%20action%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Daryl Carter" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown action 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown action 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown action 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Leopardstown action 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Big field at Leopardstown."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Grade 1 Savills Chase is the feature race of the day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672237200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926493" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Daily Racing News","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672237200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926493","entry_title":"Daily Racing News: Grade 1 Savills Chase is crying out for an upset"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672237200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926493">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Grade%201%20Savills%20Chase%20is%20crying%20out%20for%20an%20upset&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaily-racing-news%2Fdaily-racing-news-grade1-savills-chase-is-crying-out-for-an-upset-281222-1081.html&text=Daily%20Racing%20News%3A%20Grade%201%20Savills%20Chase%20is%20crying%20out%20for%20an%20upset" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Wednesday's racing comes from Catterick, Leopardstown, Leicester, Limerick and Newcastle and here with all your daily racing info to give you is Daryl Carter...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl takes two each-way stabs at the Savills Chase at 33/1 and 11/1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Looks at the competitive Irish action</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Highlights Dan Skelton's excellent Leicester strike rate</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Money Talk</h2><p></p><p>Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.</p><p><img alt="Copy of Betfair Market Movers Social Template 1200x628 - 2022-12-28T082357.599.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Copy%20of%20Betfair%20Market%20Movers%20Social%20Template%201200x628%20-%202022-12-28T082357.599.600x314.png" width="1200" height="628" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Mark your card</h2><p></p><p>The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!</p><p><img alt="Leicester races 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/d9015654d071fef5643ffaf8ca07fc8c7b2c0043.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987546&raceTime=1672230480000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339924829">12:28 at Catterick, </a>Donald McCain and jockey Brian Hughes have a 24% strike rate at this venue in the last five years and team up with <strong>Present Fair</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b>, who shaped well on the hurdle debut for a long way before folding like an old deck chair. He was better than the bare result and could take a big step forward today.</p><h2>Skelton's out in force at Leicester</h2><p></p><p>At <strong>Leicester </strong>today, Dan Skelton will look to enhance his 35% strike rate in the last five years at this course. He saddles a strong team of four horses and is profitable to back £18 to a £1 level stake here:</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987557&dayToSearch=20221228">12:10 Leicester</a> - Mount Tempest 6/1<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987557&raceTime=1672231500000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339925130">12:45 Leicester </a>- Unexpected Party 4/6<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987557&raceTime=1672238100000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339925140">14:35 Leicester </a>- Playful Saint 6/4<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987557&raceTime=1672240200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339925146">15:10 Leicester </a>- Our Jet 11/5</p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987557&raceTime=1672240200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339925146"><strong>A £1 lucky 15 pays £312</strong></a></p> </blockquote><p>At <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987577&raceTime=1672234200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926513">Limerick at 13:30</a>, Willie Mullins sends <strong>Allegorie De Vassy</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> for her chase debut. He won this race with Concertista last year, and his runner is currently the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1336&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.300173857">10/3 favourite for the Mares Chase</a> at the Cheltenham Festival.</p><p><strong>Eight of the last ten</strong> winners of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987577&raceTime=1672238400000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926523">14:40 Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick </a>have been double-figure odds, and no favourite has won in the last ten years.</p><p>Trainer's Simon and Ed Crisford make a long 245-mile journey to<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987553&raceTime=1672244700000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339924972"> </a><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987553&raceTime=1672244700000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339924972">Newcastle 16:25</a> </strong>today with their sole runner of the entire day <strong>Central Hall</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. He gets first-time cheek-pieces, connections are just 1-10 (small sample size) when applying this, but they have a 29% strike rate at this venue.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&dayToSearch=20221228">12:00 Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown</a> looks like a strong renewal. <strong>Lot Of Joy</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> will appreciate the step up in trip and did really well to finish behind a promising rival at Cork last time. Grangeclare West's form will be tested as <strong>Firm Footings</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> bids to go one better while there are plenty of newcomers to note in a race to keep a close eye on.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672233000000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926489">13:10 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle </a>at Leopardstown produced plenty of fancied runners for the final in March last term. <strong>Maxxum </strong><b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> looks well ahead of the assessor, and Vina Ardanza <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> is another worth a closer look.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672235100000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926491"> 13:45 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle</a> has been named in honour of trainer Henry de Bromhead's son after his tragic death in September. He saddles <strong>Bob Olinger</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, who goes to Leopardstown for the first time and has it all to prove now stepping up to 3m for the first time. <strong>Flooring Porter</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> will look to enhance his claims of a repeat in the Stayers Hurdle by looking to land this race for the second time in three years (2nd last year), and <strong>Home By The Lee</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> is out to prove last time was no fluke.</p><p><img alt="Copy of 600x330_Racing_STAT OF THE DAY - 2022-12-28T065725.296.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Copy%20of%20%20600x330_Racing_STAT%20OF%20THE%20DAY%20-%202022-12-28T065725.296.600x330.png" width="600" height="330" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Horses for courses</h2><p></p><p>This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672237200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926493">14:20 Leopardstown </a>- Kemboy - Has won here twice (25%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987577&raceTime=1672238400000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926523">14:40 Limerick </a>- Spyglass Hill - Has won here twice (40%)<br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987553&raceTime=1672242900000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339924969">15:55 Newcastle</a> - Perfect Swiss - Has won here three times (25%)</p><h2>Weighted to go well</h2><p></p><p>"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><p>There are <strong>no horses</strong> running today 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.</p><h2>Furthest traveller</h2><p></p><p>Today's furthest traveller is trainer duo Paul & Oliver Cole, who made the 284-mile journey to <strong>Newcastle </strong>with their only runner of the day, <strong>Toophan</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>, at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987553&raceTime=1672242900000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339924969">15:55</a>.</p><p>The trainer partnership have a huge 38% strike rate at this venue and is profitable to back £10 to a £1 level stake.</p><h2>Race of the day</h2><p></p><p>Today's feature race is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31987565&raceTime=1672237200000&dayToSearch=20221228&marketId=924.339926493">14:20 Savills Chase at Leopardstown</a>, where favourite A Plus Tard looks to bounce back from disappointment at Haydock and go one better than he did in this contest last year.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="a-plus-tard-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#a-plus-tard-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/a-plus-tard-fr/000000473745/">A Plus Tard (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000070.png" alt="Cheveley Park Stud silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987565&bssId=17573690&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339926493&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672237200000">6/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018037">2.62</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/henry-de-bromhead-ireland/000000002781/">Henry de Bromhead, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rachael-blackmore/000000013312/">Rachael Blackmore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>It was unlike <strong>A Plus Tard</strong> to run so disappointingly when a heavy favourite for Haydock's Betfair Chase, and it was the first time he has failed to complete and the first time in his entire career that he has finished out of the first three. You can forgive punters for treading with caution with him as he looks to bounce back, and if he does, he will take a world of beating here. For me, that Betfair run would just be hanging over me slightly when taking a short price about any horse, so I can happily let him win at his current odds.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="fury-road-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#fury-road-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/fury-road-ire/000000496199/">Fury Road (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00034822A.png" alt="Gigginstown House Stud silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987565&bssId=10640751&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339926493&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672237200000">11/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018037">13</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gordon-elliott-ireland/000000042535/">Gordon Elliott, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jordan-colin-gainford/000000018633/">Jordan Colin Gainford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Fury Road</strong> is one of two I like for an each-way punt in this. He seemingly enjoys top-of-the-ground these days, and he has the ability to put in a big performance at this level. He has around a stone to find with his stablemates Galvin and Conflated, but I feel the former is on the downgrade, and the latter never proved his stamina in a well-run race despite winning this contest last year. His form, notably when winning on this card last year, is not too far off what is required outside of the favourite, and he must have a chance after scoring at Down Royal on return over a trip too short.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="franco-de-port-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/28-december-2022/leopardstown/214/5/#franco-de-port-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/franco-de-port-fr/000000500646/">Franco De Port (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00860415.png" alt="Bruton Street V silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=31987565&bssId=23220525&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.339926493&modules=betslip&raceTime=1672237200000">40/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.208018037">60</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/w-p-mullins-ireland/000000001564/">W. P. Mullins, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/d-e-mullins/000000014459/">D. E. Mullins</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Franco De Port</strong> is the other I have had a small each-way stab at. He could never get into a rhythm in this contest last year when held up off a slowly run race dictated by Conflated, and a stiffer test today will suit. Younger horses have had a great record in this contest in the last ten years, and this seven-year-old is not done improving yet. He finished ahead of Conflated last year at Fairyhouse in the Gold Cup Novice Chase over 2m4f, and he has untapped potential at the top level over 3m. 40/1 is a bit insulting.</p><h2>Big race verdict</h2><p></p><p>A good race, but <strong>Franco De Port </strong>and<strong> Fury Road</strong> are where my two each-way darts have landed, and hopefully, with all eight likely to stand their ground, I genuinely see it hard to kick one of those out of the frame. I wouldn't be as confident as some of A Plus Tard bouncing back, but he is the most likely winner if he does!</p><h2>Timeform has just the ticket for Newcastle</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Newcastle all-weather 1280.728x410.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/3fba7224e4ba3080befc7d7a3dfa44b9e275bff1.600x338.jpg" width="728" height="410" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Wednesday...</p><blockquote><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newcastle-racing-tips-just-the-ticket-271222-790.html">Read Timeform tips here.</a></strong></blockquote><h2>Cheltenham Festival Focus week 11</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><span>It's week 11, and Daryl Carter is back with a Christmas special Cheltenham Festival Focus column. He reviews all the action and offers up another ante-post bet to add to his growing list...</span></p><blockquote> <p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/cheltenham-festival-focus-bolster-the-hand-with-three-stripe-life-in-browns-271222-1081.html"><strong>Read Cheltenham Focus here.</strong></a></p> </blockquote><h2>Final Word - Sinkhole, where are you?</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I hope everyone had a good Christmas spent with family and friends. On the racing front, there was plenty to get stuck into on Boxing Day. It was a profitable day across the country, but I worked the boxes at Wincanton on the busiest day I've ever seen.</p><p>Without patting myself on the back too much, I have a fantastic record at Wincanton and always arrive there <strong>full of confidence</strong>. It was a different story on Boxing Day, though. I never had a horse place in the first three. It was shocking! I can't remember the last time that happened.</p><p>I had put some negative energy into the universe early on by saying that if Eureka Creek doesn't win the first, <strong>it could be a poor day</strong>. She was beaten 54 lengths!</p><p>Onto the second race, and there was no way in hell Ahorsewithnoname 1/3 was going to be beaten in this race. And that's the exact phrase I relayed to my guests, and she pulled up!</p><p>I could already see an avalanche starting to form, but there was still competitive action to come, and it's never over until it's over, right?</p><p>I fancied Alminar at big odds of 25/1 to hit the frame - he pulled up, and then Runswick Bay who I could have argued was one of the better bets on the card, followed suit!</p><p>If the ground had turned into a sinkhole, by this time, I would have willingly been taken with hands held high, <strong>hopping in like it was a water slide</strong>. Unfortunately, the ground stayed firm, and I had another three races to suffer.</p><p>No No Tonic was the horse that got away. She loves Wincanton, and I should have stayed loyal, but I opted for the improving Jaramillo, who drifted like a barge and was beaten 53 lengths!</p><p>Barbados Bucks was my selection in the penultimate race - he actually placed third, so I am a liar in the above sentence, but it hardly felt like a consolation by this point. If all else fails, <strong>tip the favourite in the bumper</strong>, especially if it's a Sam Thomas horse at Wincanton. Nope, he could only manage an 18-length fifth, but by this time, I was slaloming between 1,000 vehicles trying to find my escape route.</p><p>It was one of the worst tipping days of my career, but I think I made up for it slightly with the parade ring visits giving people <strong>an experience out of the ordinary</strong>. Extra Place Races

Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class="active "> Daily Racing News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" 