Daryl takes two each-way stabs at the Savills Chase at 33/1 and 11/1

Looks at the competitive Irish action

Highlights Dan Skelton's excellent Leicester strike rate

At 12:28 at Catterick, Donald McCain and jockey Brian Hughes have a 24% strike rate at this venue in the last five years and team up with Present Fair 17.016/1, who shaped well on the hurdle debut for a long way before folding like an old deck chair. He was better than the bare result and could take a big step forward today.

Skelton's out in force at Leicester

At Leicester today, Dan Skelton will look to enhance his 35% strike rate in the last five years at this course. He saddles a strong team of four horses and is profitable to back £18 to a £1 level stake here:

12:10 Leicester - Mount Tempest 6/1

12:45 Leicester - Unexpected Party 4/6

14:35 Leicester - Playful Saint 6/4

15:10 Leicester - Our Jet 11/5

At Limerick at 13:30, Willie Mullins sends Allegorie De Vassy 1.51/2 for her chase debut. He won this race with Concertista last year, and his runner is currently the 10/3 favourite for the Mares Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Eight of the last ten winners of the 14:40 Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick have been double-figure odds, and no favourite has won in the last ten years.

Trainer's Simon and Ed Crisford make a long 245-mile journey to Newcastle 16:25 today with their sole runner of the entire day Central Hall 1.910/11. He gets first-time cheek-pieces, connections are just 1-10 (small sample size) when applying this, but they have a 29% strike rate at this venue.

The 12:00 Savills Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown looks like a strong renewal. Lot Of Joy 2.01/1 will appreciate the step up in trip and did really well to finish behind a promising rival at Cork last time. Grangeclare West's form will be tested as Firm Footings 4.57/2 bids to go one better while there are plenty of newcomers to note in a race to keep a close eye on.

The 13:10 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown produced plenty of fancied runners for the final in March last term. Maxxum 4.57/2 looks well ahead of the assessor, and Vina Ardanza 17.016/1 is another worth a closer look.

The 13:45 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle has been named in honour of trainer Henry de Bromhead's son after his tragic death in September. He saddles Bob Olinger 4.57/2, who goes to Leopardstown for the first time and has it all to prove now stepping up to 3m for the first time. Flooring Porter 2.47/5 will look to enhance his claims of a repeat in the Stayers Hurdle by looking to land this race for the second time in three years (2nd last year), and Home By The Lee 7.06/1 is out to prove last time was no fluke.

This section highlights the best bets from horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks.

14:20 Leopardstown - Kemboy - Has won here twice (25%)

14:40 Limerick - Spyglass Hill - Has won here twice (40%)

15:55 Newcastle - Perfect Swiss - Has won here three times (25%)

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

There are no horses running today 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

Today's furthest traveller is trainer duo Paul & Oliver Cole, who made the 284-mile journey to Newcastle with their only runner of the day, Toophan 12.011/1, at 15:55.

The trainer partnership have a huge 38% strike rate at this venue and is profitable to back £10 to a £1 level stake.

Today's feature race is the 14:20 Savills Chase at Leopardstown, where favourite A Plus Tard looks to bounce back from disappointment at Haydock and go one better than he did in this contest last year.

No. 1 A Plus Tard (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It was unlike A Plus Tard to run so disappointingly when a heavy favourite for Haydock's Betfair Chase, and it was the first time he has failed to complete and the first time in his entire career that he has finished out of the first three. You can forgive punters for treading with caution with him as he looks to bounce back, and if he does, he will take a world of beating here. For me, that Betfair run would just be hanging over me slightly when taking a short price about any horse, so I can happily let him win at his current odds.

No. 5 Fury Road (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Fury Road is one of two I like for an each-way punt in this. He seemingly enjoys top-of-the-ground these days, and he has the ability to put in a big performance at this level. He has around a stone to find with his stablemates Galvin and Conflated, but I feel the former is on the downgrade, and the latter never proved his stamina in a well-run race despite winning this contest last year. His form, notably when winning on this card last year, is not too far off what is required outside of the favourite, and he must have a chance after scoring at Down Royal on return over a trip too short.

No. 3 Franco De Port (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 60 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Franco De Port is the other I have had a small each-way stab at. He could never get into a rhythm in this contest last year when held up off a slowly run race dictated by Conflated, and a stiffer test today will suit. Younger horses have had a great record in this contest in the last ten years, and this seven-year-old is not done improving yet. He finished ahead of Conflated last year at Fairyhouse in the Gold Cup Novice Chase over 2m4f, and he has untapped potential at the top level over 3m. 40/1 is a bit insulting.

A good race, but Franco De Port and Fury Road are where my two each-way darts have landed, and hopefully, with all eight likely to stand their ground, I genuinely see it hard to kick one of those out of the frame. I wouldn't be as confident as some of A Plus Tard bouncing back, but he is the most likely winner if he does!

Final Word - Sinkhole, where are you?

I hope everyone had a good Christmas spent with family and friends. On the racing front, there was plenty to get stuck into on Boxing Day. It was a profitable day across the country, but I worked the boxes at Wincanton on the busiest day I've ever seen.

Without patting myself on the back too much, I have a fantastic record at Wincanton and always arrive there full of confidence. It was a different story on Boxing Day, though. I never had a horse place in the first three. It was shocking! I can't remember the last time that happened.

I had put some negative energy into the universe early on by saying that if Eureka Creek doesn't win the first, it could be a poor day. She was beaten 54 lengths!

Onto the second race, and there was no way in hell Ahorsewithnoname 1/3 was going to be beaten in this race. And that's the exact phrase I relayed to my guests, and she pulled up!

I could already see an avalanche starting to form, but there was still competitive action to come, and it's never over until it's over, right?

I fancied Alminar at big odds of 25/1 to hit the frame - he pulled up, and then Runswick Bay who I could have argued was one of the better bets on the card, followed suit!

If the ground had turned into a sinkhole, by this time, I would have willingly been taken with hands held high, hopping in like it was a water slide. Unfortunately, the ground stayed firm, and I had another three races to suffer.

No No Tonic was the horse that got away. She loves Wincanton, and I should have stayed loyal, but I opted for the improving Jaramillo, who drifted like a barge and was beaten 53 lengths!

Barbados Bucks was my selection in the penultimate race - he actually placed third, so I am a liar in the above sentence, but it hardly felt like a consolation by this point. If all else fails, tip the favourite in the bumper, especially if it's a Sam Thomas horse at Wincanton. Nope, he could only manage an 18-length fifth, but by this time, I was slaloming between 1,000 vehicles trying to find my escape route.

It was one of the worst tipping days of my career, but I think I made up for it slightly with the parade ring visits giving people an experience out of the ordinary. I met some great people, including the owners of Does He Know, who will hopefully take my advice and avoid Ascot in February for a better chance at the Cheltenham Festival.

All in all, it was a great day to be racing, just not a great one to be a tipster!

Until tomorrow, be lucky!



Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7