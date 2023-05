Daryl takes a two-pronged attack at 16/1 and 15/2 at York

Ryan Moore flys from York to Leopardstown this evening for two rides

An interesting 40/1 Ismail Mohammed runner at Newbury

Money Talk

Mark your card

At 14:05 at Newbury, Wind Your Neck In 12/1 took a good step back in the right direction on return at Bath, having failed to beat a rival home on his last three outings and boasting some very strong two-year-old form and having dropped to a workable mark - he looks good each-way value in our EXTRA PLACE RACE.

At 14:50 at Newmarket, Michael Appleby runners are profitable to back £75 to a £1 level stake following a wind operation, and today he saddles Howth 16/1.

Ryan Moore from York to Leopardstown in one day

Jockey and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore will head to York today for four rides before flying to Leopardstown to ride Emily Dickensen 8/11 at 18:55 and Water Nymph 3/1 at 20:30.

It's very rare any jockey does this, so perhaps keeping a close eye on his two in Ireland this evening could pay dividends for punters.

At 15:15 at Newbury, all eyes are on the horse described by his trainer as "could be anything" and with a St James's Palace entry that could ring true about Revolute Man 8/11.

At 15:35 at York, the Yorkshire Cup takes centre stage, and Broome 11/4 has beaten both Siskany and Quickthorn on his latest outing in Meydan and looks good value to confirm the form having recorded a career-best there at the grand old age of seven.

At 16:40 at Leopardstown, trainer Ger Lyons has had a 25% strike rate with first-time out two-year-olds at this venue in the last five years. He saddles Spanish Flame 14/1.

At 16:55 at Newbury, trainer Ismail Mohammed has had a 23% strike rate with handicap debutants in the last two years. Today he heads to Newbury with Going To The Moon 40/1.

At York at 17:15, trainer(s) Simon and Ed Crisford have had two winners from three handicap debutants at this venue in the last five years. Today they saddle Spartan Arrow 4/1.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller at York is trainer Aidan O'Brien who has made the 295-mile journey to the Knavesmire with his runner Broome 11/4 in the Yorkshire Cup. Aidan O'Brien is just 5-65 over 1m6f plus in the last five years, but his Broome arrives on the back of an excellent Dubai Gold Cup victory and is the one to beat.

Race of the day

Today's feature race is the 15:00 handicap at York and features 13 runners.

No. 10 (5) Nobel (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

The unexposed Nobel heads the market here and could prove very well treated on a handicap debut having his sights lowered from Listed company when last seen. He is drawn well and will have few excuses with the drying ground in his favour. However, it was a slow time he recorded at Epsom and has little juice in his price at the head of affairs but remains open to vast improvement so must be feared.

No. 3 (9) Stay Well SBK 15/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 96

Stay Well has rock-solid form in the book, particularly with his Newbury fifth on his penultimate start when racing side by side with Majestic and comfortably holding that one - and he is now 11lbs better off.

He finished that race with running left, having been stuck on the inside rail, and the form has worked out tremendously well.

The winner, Marching Army is six pounds higher, the second, Ottoman Fleet, is 13 pounds higher, the third is seven pounds higher and twice a winner recording RPR's of 115, while the fourth Groundbreaker showed he is a well-handicapped horse to follow at Chester off the same mark.

Stay Well arrives on the same rating, and connections have booked Ryan Moore for this return run. His record fresh reads well, including a head second at Kempton to Belloccio - now rated 12lbs higher. He is fairly treated, and the signs are positive for this return to action off 96.

No. 9 (4) Marhaba The Champ SBK 14/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

Marhaba The Champ is as unexposed as the favourite, and the booking of William Buick suggests he is ready to go after a recent wind operation.

Kevin Ryan's runner shaped with considerable promise at Hamilton on the sharp end of a very strongly run race and won going away before flopping on deep ground at Nottingham, but it may be best to put a line through that given his profile and better is expected today from a good draw and back on a sound surface.

Big race verdict

You can make cases for a few of these, but the value lies with Stay Well on the bare form, and he could have plenty more to offer this season. The booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye, and he boasts a good record first time out.

Marhaba The Champ is another that is the wrong price, so keep him well on side also, particularly with the Betfair Sportsbook paying four places in this contest - both can be backed.

Get Moore from Ryan on his York rides

Final Word

I will be giving the Dante my full attention in this week's Road To The Derby column. That will be out on Sunday on Bettting.betfair, and we will touch on "that ride" by Richard Kingscote on Passenger, White Birch's performance, the overall form and the sectional timings to give us a clearer picture of the Epsom Derby field.

It doesn't look the strongest year for three-year-olds, but there's a long way to go yet.

Until next week, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7